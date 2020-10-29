Drive Chart
COLOST
FRESNO

Preview not available

Preview not available
FRESNO
3 Pass
15 Rush
54 YDS
3:06 POS
+1 YD
2ND & 14 COLOST 14
4:33
9-J.Haener to CSU 13 for 1 yard.
-5 YD
1ST & 9 COLOST 9
5:14
9-J.Haener to CSU 14 for -5 yards.
+38 YD
2ND & 10 COLOST 47
5:40
9-J.Haener complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall to CSU 9 for 38 yards.
No Gain
1ST & 10 COLOST 47
5:48
9-J.Haener incomplete.
+1 YD
4TH & 1 COLOST 48
5:59
9-J.Haener to CSU 47 for 1 yard.
+17 YD
3RD & 18 FRESNO 35
6:21
9-J.Haener complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall runs ob at CSU 48 for 17 yards.
Sack
2ND & 3 FRESNO 50
6:50
9-J.Haener sacked at FRE 35 for -15 yards (1-S.Patchan15-B.Hickerson-Rooks).
+7 YD
1ST & 10 FRESNO 43
7:23
20-R.Rivers to CSU 50 for 7 yards.
+10 YD
1ST & 10 FRESNO 33
7:39
9-J.Haener complete to 11-J.Kelly. 11-J.Kelly runs ob at FRE 43 for 10 yards.
FRESNO
2 Pass
15 Rush
46 YDS
2:35 POS
No Gain
4TH & 7 COLOST 33
7:43
7-T.Centeio incomplete.
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 1:03
28-C.Silva extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
24
Touchdown 1:09
9-J.Haener complete to 7-J.Mims. 7-J.Mims runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
106
yds
03:14
pos
10
23
Point After TD 6:32
28-C.Silva extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
17
Touchdown 6:41
20-R.Rivers runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
73
yds
02:38
pos
10
16
Field Goal 11:05
28-C.Silva 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
45
yds
02:52
pos
10
10
Touchdown 11:12
6-B.Wooldridge complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
62
yds
02:45
pos
0
0
Point After TD 13:57
96-R.Liss extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 14:05
32-M.McElroy runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
81
yds
02:16
pos
9
7
1st Quarter
Field Goal 4:12
96-R.Liss 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
72
yds
02:32
pos
3
7
Point After TD 6:44
28-C.Silva extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 6:52
9-J.Haener complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
81
yds
06:26
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 14 19
Rushing 8 4
Passing 5 14
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 1-9 6-12
4th Down Conv 0-1 2-2
Total Net Yards 227 369
Total Plays 46 57
Avg Gain 4.9 6.5
Net Yards Rushing 135 48
Rush Attempts 27 27
Avg Rush Yards 5.0 1.8
Yards Passing 92 321
Comp. - Att. 8-19 21-30
Yards Per Pass 4.8 9.0
Penalties - Yards 4-40 5-50
Touchdowns 1 3
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 5-42.6 3-50.0
Return Yards 9 8
Punts - Returns 1-9 1-8
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Colorado State 0-0 370-10
Fresno State 0-1 7170-24
Bulldog Stadium Fresno, CA
 92 PASS YDS 321
135 RUSH YDS 48
227 TOTAL YDS 369
Colorado State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Centeio 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.1% 92 0 0 82.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.1% 92 0 0 82.8
T. Centeio 8/19 92 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Centeio 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 91 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 91 0
T. Centeio 11 91 0 35
M. McElroy Jr. 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 26 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 26 1
M. McElroy Jr. 8 26 1 15
A. Vivens 20 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 17 0
A. Vivens 7 17 0 7
T. Pannunzio 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
T. Pannunzio 1 1 0 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. McBride 85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 41 0
T. McBride 5 3 41 0 18
E. Scott 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
E. Scott 6 2 20 0 11
N. Craig-Myers 14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
N. Craig-Myers 3 2 19 0 15
M. McElroy Jr. 32 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
M. McElroy Jr. 1 1 12 0 12
J. Walker 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Walker 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Kamara 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
M. Kamara 1-0 1.0 0
B. Hickerson-Rooks 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
B. Hickerson-Rooks 1-1 1.5 0
S. Patchan 1 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
S. Patchan 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Liss 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/1 1/1
R. Liss 1/1 24 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Stonehouse 41 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 42.6 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 42.6 3
R. Stonehouse 5 42.6 3 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Pannunzio 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 18.8 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 18.8 24 0
T. Pannunzio 4 18.8 24 0
T. Francis 10 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
T. Francis 1 23.0 23 0
D. Wright 22 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
D. Wright 1 13.0 13 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Pannunzio 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
T. Pannunzio 1 9.0 9 0
Fresno State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Haener 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 284 2 0 186.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.8% 289 1 3 124.4
J. Haener 18/26 284 2 0
B. Wooldridge 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 37 0 0 152.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 37 0 0 152.7
B. Wooldridge 3/4 37 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Rivers 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 61 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 79 1
R. Rivers 13 61 1 32
J. Cropper 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
J. Cropper 2 15 0 9
J. Mims 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
J. Mims 3 4 0 4
J. Haener 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 -31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 37 0
J. Haener 8 -31 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. Wheatfall 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 79 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 73 0
K. Wheatfall 6 4 79 0 38
R. Rivers 20 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 69 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
R. Rivers 6 5 69 1 33
J. Kelly 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 60 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 26 0
J. Kelly 4 4 60 0 34
J. Mims 7 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 48 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 0
J. Mims 4 3 48 1 23
E. Brooks 85 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 46 0
E. Brooks 3 3 37 0 15
J. Cropper 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
J. Cropper 5 2 28 0 24
J. Glaspie 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 32 0
J. Glaspie 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. King Jr. 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. King Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Silva 28 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
2/2 1/1
C. Silva 1/1 34 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Fuller 36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 50.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 0 0
C. Fuller 3 50.0 1 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Kelly 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 15.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 14 0
J. Kelly 3 15.0 17 0
P. Elima-Jeune 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
P. Elima-Jeune 1 11.0 11 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Rivers 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 18.5 37 0
R. Rivers 1 8.0 8 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 COLOST 22 1:20 5 14 Punt
6:44 COLOST 22 2:32 8 72 FG
2:21 COLOST 19 2:16 12 81 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:00 COLOST 26 1:45 3 -7 Punt
6:32 COLOST 30 0:43 4 11 Punt
5:36 FRESNO 44 1:11 3 -2 Punt
1:03 COLOST 31 0:35 3 4 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:03 COLOST 41 0:56 3 8 Punt
10:18 COLOST 36 2:35 8 31 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:10 FRESNO 14 6:26 13 86 TD
4:07 FRESNO 21 1:30 3 3 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:57 FRESNO 23 2:52 8 60 FG
9:10 FRESNO 32 2:38 7 68 TD
4:17 FRESNO 9 3:14 11 91 TD
0:28 FRESNO 26 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FRESNO 20 0:46 3 6 Punt
12:58 FRESNO 11 2:29 6 2 Punt
7:39 FRESNO 33 3:06 9 54 Downs
7:39 0:00 0 0

FRESNO Bulldogs  - Downs (9 plays, 54 yards, 3:06 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
2 & 14 - FRESNO 14
(4:33 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener to CSU 13 for 1 yard.
-5 YD
1 & 9 - FRESNO 9
(5:14 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener to CSU 14 for -5 yards.
+38 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 47
(5:40 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall to CSU 9 for 38 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 47
(5:48 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener incomplete.
+1 YD
4 & 1 - FRESNO 48
(5:59 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener to CSU 47 for 1 yard.
+17 YD
3 & 18 - FRESNO 35
(6:21 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall runs ob at CSU 48 for 17 yards.
Sack
2 & 3 - FRESNO 50
(6:50 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener sacked at FRE 35 for -15 yards (1-S.Patchan15-B.Hickerson-Rooks).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 43
(7:23 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to CSU 50 for 7 yards.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 33
(7:39 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener complete to 11-J.Kelly. 11-J.Kelly runs ob at FRE 43 for 10 yards.

COLOST Rams  - Downs (8 plays, 31 yards, 2:35 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 7 - COLOST 33
(7:43 - 3rd) 7-T.Centeio incomplete.
+12 YD
3 & 19 - COLOST 45
(8:16 - 3rd) 7-T.Centeio complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to FRE 33 for 12 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 23 - COLOST 49
(8:43 - 3rd) 7-T.Centeio complete to 14-N.Craig-Myers. 14-N.Craig-Myers to FRE 45 for 4 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 25 - COLOST 49
(9:15 - 3rd) 7-T.Centeio to FRE 49 for 2 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - COLOST 36
(9:32 - 3rd) 7-T.Centeio complete to 1-J.Walker. 1-J.Walker to FRE 28 for 8 yards. Penalty on CSU 77-K.Williams Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at FRE 36. No Play.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 50
(9:55 - 3rd) 32-M.McElroy to FRE 36 for 14 yards.
+13 YD
2 & 9 - COLOST 37
(10:07 - 3rd) 7-T.Centeio to FRE 50 for 13 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 36
(10:18 - 3rd) 18-T.Pannunzio pushed ob at CSU 37 for 1 yard.

FRESNO Bulldogs  - Punt (6 plays, 2 yards, 2:29 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 19 - FRESNO 13
(10:29 - 3rd) 36-C.Fuller punts 51 yards from FRE 13 Downed at the CSU 36.
Sack
3 & 10 - FRESNO 22
(11:02 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener sacked at FRE 13 for -9 yards (42-M.Kamara).
No Gain
2 & 10 - FRESNO 22
(11:09 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Mims. Penalty on FRE 65-S.Tuitele Holding declined.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 22
(11:14 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 20-R.Rivers.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - FRESNO 20
(11:50 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 22 for 2 yards.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 11
(12:27 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener complete to 11-J.Kelly. 11-J.Kelly pushed ob at FRE 20 for 9 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 11
(12:58 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 11 for no gain.

COLOST Rams  - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - COLOST 49
(13:07 - 3rd) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 40 yards from CSU 49 out of bounds at the FRE 11.
No Gain
3 & 2 - COLOST 49
(13:13 - 3rd) 7-T.Centeio incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Walker.
+7 YD
2 & 9 - COLOST 42
(13:41 - 3rd) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 49 for 7 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 41
(14:03 - 3rd) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 42 for 1 yard.

FRESNO Bulldogs  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - FRESNO 26
(14:14 - 3rd) 36-C.Fuller punts 42 yards from FRE 26. 18-T.Pannunzio to CSU 41 for 9 yards.
No Gain
3 & 4 - FRESNO 26
(14:19 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Glaspie.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 20
(14:51 - 3rd) 5-J.Cropper to FRE 26 for 6 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 20
(14:55 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Cropper.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 93-J.Terry kicks 62 yards from CSU 35. 11-J.Kelly to FRE 20 for 17 yards.

FRESNO Bulldogs  - Halftime (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 26
(0:28 - 2nd) kneels at FRE 25 for -1 yard.

COLOST Rams  - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:35 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - COLOST 35
(0:28 - 2nd) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 29 yards from CSU 35 out of bounds at the FRE 36. Team penalty on FRE Holding 10 yards enforced at FRE 36.
No Gain
3 & 6 - COLOST 35
(0:35 - 2nd) 7-T.Centeio incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Scott.
No Gain
2 & 6 - COLOST 35
(0:39 - 2nd) 7-T.Centeio incomplete. Intended for 85-T.McBride.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 31
(0:57 - 2nd) 7-T.Centeio scrambles to CSU 35 for 4 yards.
Kickoff
(1:03 - 2nd) 37-A.Fuller kicks 58 yards from FRE 35. 18-T.Pannunzio to CSU 31 for 24 yards.

FRESNO Bulldogs  - TD (11 plays, 91 yards, 3:14 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(1:03 - 2nd) 28-C.Silva extra point is good.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 15
(1:09 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 7-J.Mims. 7-J.Mims runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
+10 YD
3 & 2 - FRESNO 25
(1:13 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 7-J.Mims. 7-J.Mims pushed ob at CSU 15 for 10 yards.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 33
(1:19 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 85-E.Brooks. 85-E.Brooks pushed ob at CSU 25 for 8 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 33
(1:22 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Cropper.
+33 YD
3 & 19 - FRESNO 34
(1:37 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to CSU 33 for 33 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 20 - FRESNO 33
(1:46 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to FRE 34 for 1 yard.
Penalty
2 & 5 - FRESNO 48
(1:52 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 87-R.Pauwels. 87-R.Pauwels to CSU 43 for 9 yards. Penalty on FRE 8-C.Coleman Pass interference 15 yards enforced at FRE 48. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 43
(2:40 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 48 for 5 yards.
+34 YD
3 & 10 - FRESNO 9
(3:02 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 11-J.Kelly. 11-J.Kelly runs ob at FRE 43 for 34 yards.
+7 YD
2 & 17 - FRESNO 2
(3:41 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 11-J.Kelly. 11-J.Kelly to FRE 9 for 7 yards.
Sack
1 & 10 - FRESNO 9
(4:17 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener sacked at FRE 2 for -7 yards (15-B.Hickerson-Rooks).

COLOST Rams  - Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:11 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 12 - COLOST 46
(4:25 - 2nd) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 37 yards from FRE 46 to FRE 9 fair catch by 20-R.Rivers.
No Gain
3 & 12 - COLOST 46
(4:29 - 2nd) 7-T.Centeio incomplete. Intended for 85-T.McBride.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - COLOST 44
(5:03 - 2nd) 20-A.Vivens to FRE 46 for -2 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 44
(5:36 - 2nd) 7-T.Centeio to FRE 44 for no gain.

COLOST Rams  - Punt (4 plays, 11 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - COLOST 41
(5:49 - 2nd) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 59 yards from CSU 41 to FRE End Zone. touchback. Penalty on FRE 81-J.Brown Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CSU 41. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 10 - COLOST 41
(5:54 - 2nd) 7-T.Centeio incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Scott.
No Gain
2 & 10 - COLOST 41
(6:00 - 2nd) 7-T.Centeio incomplete.
No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 41
(6:07 - 2nd) 7-T.Centeio incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Scott.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 30
(6:24 - 2nd) 7-T.Centeio complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to CSU 41 for 11 yards.
Kickoff
(6:32 - 2nd) 37-A.Fuller kicks 56 yards from FRE 35. 18-T.Pannunzio to CSU 30 for 21 yards.

FRESNO Bulldogs  - TD (7 plays, 68 yards, 2:38 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:32 - 2nd) 28-C.Silva extra point is good.
+32 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 32
(6:41 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
+14 YD
4 & 2 - FRESNO 46
(7:20 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to CSU 32 for 14 yards.
+15 YD
3 & 17 - FRESNO 39
(8:04 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall to CSU 46 for 15 yards.
-2 YD
2 & 15 - FRESNO 41
(8:41 - 2nd) 7-J.Mims to FRE 39 for -2 yards.
Penalty
2 & 10 - FRESNO 46
(8:50 - 2nd) Penalty on FRE 59-M.Smith False start 5 yards enforced at FRE 46. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 46
(8:56 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Wheatfall.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 32
(9:10 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 85-E.Brooks. 85-E.Brooks to FRE 46 for 14 yards.

COLOST Rams  - Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 17 - COLOST 19
(9:15 - 2nd) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 49 yards from CSU 19 to FRE 32 fair catch by 20-R.Rivers.
-14 YD
3 & 3 - COLOST 33
(10:02 - 2nd) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 19 FUMBLES (31-S.King). 7-T.Centeio to CSU 19 for no gain.
+5 YD
2 & 8 - COLOST 28
(10:28 - 2nd) 7-T.Centeio to CSU 33 for 5 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 26
(10:55 - 2nd) 20-A.Vivens to CSU 28 for 2 yards.
Kickoff
(11:00 - 2nd) 37-A.Fuller kicks 62 yards from FRE 35. 10-T.Francis to CSU 26 for 23 yards.

FRESNO Bulldogs  - FG (8 plays, 60 yards, 2:52 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 7 - FRESNO 17
(11:05 - 2nd) 28-C.Silva 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 7 - FRESNO 17
(11:12 - 2nd) 6-B.Wooldridge incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Wheatfall.
+15 YD
3 & 7 - FRESNO 17
(11:12 - 2nd) 6-B.Wooldridge complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
+4 YD
2 & 11 - FRESNO 21
(11:44 - 2nd) 6-B.Wooldridge complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper pushed ob at CSU 17 for 4 yards.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 20
(12:13 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers to CSU 21 for -1 yard.
Penalty
2 & 6 - FRESNO 35
(12:19 - 2nd) 6-B.Wooldridge incomplete. Intended for 20-R.Rivers. Team penalty on CSU Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CSU 35. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 39
(12:42 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers to CSU 35 for 4 yards.
+9 YD
2 & 5 - FRESNO 48
(13:15 - 2nd) 6-B.Wooldridge complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall to CSU 39 for 9 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 47
(13:35 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers to CSU 48 for 5 yards.
+24 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 23
(13:50 - 2nd) 6-B.Wooldridge complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper pushed ob at FRE 47 for 24 yards.
Kickoff
(13:57 - 2nd) 93-J.Terry kicks 59 yards from CSU 35. 11-J.Kelly to FRE 23 for 17 yards.

COLOST Rams  - TD (12 plays, 81 yards, 2:16 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(13:57 - 2nd) 96-R.Liss extra point is good.
+15 YD
2 & 5 - COLOST 15
(14:05 - 2nd) 32-M.McElroy runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
2 & 10 - COLOST 20
(14:19 - 2nd) 32-M.McElroy to FRE 13 for 7 yards. Penalty on FRE 99-D.Perales Offside 5 yards enforced at FRE 20. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 20
(14:44 - 2nd) 20-A.Vivens to FRE 20 for no gain.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 31
(15:00 - 2nd) 7-T.Centeio to FRE 20 for 11 yards.
+11 YD
2 & 9 - COLOST 42
(0:05 - 1st) 7-T.Centeio runs ob at FRE 31 for 11 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 15 - COLOST 48
(0:31 - 1st) 7-T.Centeio to FRE 42 for 6 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - COLOST 43
(0:41 - 1st) Penalty on CSU 52-A.Korutz False start 5 yards enforced at FRE 43. No Play.
+1 YD
2 & 1 - COLOST 44
(1:01 - 1st) 7-T.Centeio scrambles runs ob at FRE 43 for 1 yard.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 47
(1:21 - 1st) 7-T.Centeio complete to 3-E.Scott. 3-E.Scott to FRE 44 for 9 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 3 - COLOST 44
(1:46 - 1st) 20-A.Vivens to CSU 47 for 3 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 37
(2:05 - 1st) 20-A.Vivens to CSU 44 for 7 yards.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 19
(2:21 - 1st) 7-T.Centeio complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to CSU 37 for 18 yards.

FRESNO Bulldogs  - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - FRESNO 24
(2:37 - 1st) 36-C.Fuller punts 57 yards from FRE 24 Downed at the CSU 19.
+1 YD
3 & 8 - FRESNO 23
(3:17 - 1st) 9-J.Haener scrambles to FRE 24 for 1 yard.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 21
(3:57 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 23 for 2 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 21
(4:02 - 1st) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Cropper.
Kickoff
(4:07 - 1st) 93-J.Terry kicks 55 yards from CSU 35. 11-J.Kelly to FRE 21 for 11 yards.

COLOST Rams  - FG (8 plays, 72 yards, 2:32 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 3 - COLOST 6
(4:12 - 1st) 96-R.Liss 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 3 - COLOST 6
(4:16 - 1st) 7-T.Centeio incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Scott.
+2 YD
2 & 5 - COLOST 8
(4:40 - 1st) 20-A.Vivens to FRE 6 for 2 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 13
(5:08 - 1st) 20-A.Vivens to FRE 8 for 5 yards.
+35 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 48
(5:30 - 1st) 7-T.Centeio pushed ob at FRE 13 for 35 yards.
+12 YD
3 & 7 - COLOST 40
(5:56 - 1st) 7-T.Centeio complete to 32-M.McElroy. 32-M.McElroy to FRE 48 for 12 yards.
No Gain
2 & 7 - COLOST 40
(6:04 - 1st) 7-T.Centeio incomplete.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 37
(6:23 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 40 for 3 yards.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 22
(6:39 - 1st) 7-T.Centeio complete to 14-N.Craig-Myers. 14-N.Craig-Myers to CSU 37 for 15 yards.
Kickoff
(6:44 - 1st) 37-A.Fuller kicks 59 yards from FRE 35. 18-T.Pannunzio to CSU 22 for 16 yards.

FRESNO Bulldogs  - TD (13 plays, 86 yards, 6:26 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:44 - 1st) 28-C.Silva extra point is good.
+13 YD
2 & 8 - FRESNO 13
(6:52 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 15
(7:36 - 1st) 9-J.Haener to CSU 13 for 2 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 1 - FRESNO 17
(8:10 - 1st) 7-J.Mims to CSU 15 for 2 yards.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 26
(8:38 - 1st) 5-J.Cropper to CSU 17 for 9 yards.
+23 YD
3 & 4 - FRESNO 49
(9:16 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 7-J.Mims. 7-J.Mims to CSU 26 for 23 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 8 - FRESNO 47
(9:55 - 1st) 7-J.Mims to CSU 49 for 4 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 45
(10:31 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 47 for 2 yards.
+8 YD
3 & 7 - FRESNO 37
(10:56 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers runs ob at FRE 45 for 8 yards.
No Gain
2 & 7 - FRESNO 37
(11:34 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 37 for no gain.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 34
(12:14 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 37 for 3 yards.
+15 YD
2 & 5 - FRESNO 19
(12:40 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 85-E.Brooks. 85-E.Brooks to FRE 34 for 15 yards.
Penalty
2 & 10 - FRESNO 14
(12:46 - 1st) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Kelly. Team penalty on CSU Offside 5 yards enforced at FRE 14. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 14
(13:10 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 14 for no gain.

COLOST Rams  - Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - COLOST 36
(13:40 - 1st) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 58 yards from CSU 36. 20-R.Rivers to FRE 14 for 8 yards.
No Gain
3 & 10 - COLOST 36
(14:00 - 1st) 7-T.Centeio incomplete. Intended for 14-N.Craig-Myers.
-3 YD
2 & 7 - COLOST 39
(14:15 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 36 for -3 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 36
(14:30 - 1st) 7-T.Centeio to CSU 39 for 3 yards.
+11 YD
2 & 7 - COLOST 25
(14:30 - 1st) 7-T.Centeio complete to 3-E.Scott. 3-E.Scott to CSU 36 for 11 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 22
(14:51 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 25 for 3 yards.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 37-A.Fuller kicks 57 yards from FRE 35. 18-T.Pannunzio to CSU 22 for 14 yards.
NCAA FB Scores