Drive Chart
MINN
MD

MD
1 Pass
0 Rush
76 YDS
0:18 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
2:24
27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
+76 YD
1ST & 10 MD 24
2:36
3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-J.Jones. 6-J.Jones runs 76 yards for a touchdown.
Kickoff
Kickoff
2:42
38-M.Lantz kicks 61 yards from MIN 35. 4-I.Jacobs to MAR 24 for 20 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin).
MINN
2 Pass
63 Rush
81 YDS
4:06 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
2:42
34-B.Walker extra point is good.
+1 YD
1ST & 1 MD 1
2:46
24-M.Ibrahim runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
+4 YD
3RD & 2 MD 5
3:17
24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 1 for 4 yards (95-L.Rogers).
+2 YD
2ND & 4 MD 7
3:55
24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 5 for 2 yards (95-L.Rogers).
+6 YD
1ST & 10 MD 13
4:35
24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 7 for 6 yards (16-A.Eley).
+16 YD
1ST & 10 MD 29
5:08
24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 13 for 16 yards (18-J.Mosley).
+28 YD
1ST & 10 MINN 43
5:43
2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman pushed ob at MAR 29 for 28 yards (26-E.Byrd).
1st Quarter
Point After TD 2:24
27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 2:36
3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-J.Jones. 6-J.Jones runs 76 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
76
yds
00:18
pos
7
20
Point After TD 2:42
34-B.Walker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 2:46
24-M.Ibrahim runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
81
yds
04:06
pos
6
14
Point After TD 6:48
27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 7:00
3-T.Tagovailoa scrambles runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
62
yds
01:19
pos
0
13
Point After TD 10:07
27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 10:13
3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 34-J.Funk. 34-J.Funk runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
92
yds
04:53
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 4 8
Rushing 2 3
Passing 2 5
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 1-2 0-0
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 87 230
Total Plays 11 15
Avg Gain 7.9 15.3
Net Yards Rushing 44 85
Rush Attempts 9 7
Avg Rush Yards 4.9 12.1
Yards Passing 43 145
Comp. - Att. 2-2 7-8
Yards Per Pass 21.5 18.1
Penalties - Yards 0-0 2-15
Touchdowns 1 3
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 1-32.0 1-0.0
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Minnesota 0-1 7---7
Maryland 0-1 21---21
Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium College Park, MD
 43 PASS YDS 145
44 RUSH YDS 85
87 TOTAL YDS 230
Minnesota
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Morgan 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 43 0 0 280.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.1% 197 1 1 115.6
T. Morgan 2/2 43 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 41 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 140 2
M. Ibrahim 8 41 1 16
T. Morgan 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -37 0
T. Morgan 1 3 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
R. Bateman 0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 101 0
R. Bateman 1 1 28 0 28
D. Jackson 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
D. Jackson 1 1 15 0 15
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Rush 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Rush 2-0 0.0 0
C. Durr 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Durr 2-0 0.0 0
B. St-Juste 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. St-Juste 1-0 0.0 0
C. Lindenberg 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Lindenberg 1-1 0.0 0
J. Burns 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Burns 1-0 0.0 0
T. Nubin 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Nubin 1-0 0.0 0
M. Sori-Marin 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Sori-Marin 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Walker 34 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/1 3/3
B. Walker 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Stephenson 90 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 32.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 0 0
M. Stephenson 1 32.0 0 32
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Wiley 1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 19.5 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 20 0
C. Wiley 2 19.5 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Maryland
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Tagovailoa 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
87.5% 145 2 0 322.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.0% 94 0 3 63.6
T. Tagovailoa 7/8 145 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Tagovailoa 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 64 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -16 0
T. Tagovailoa 3 64 1 39
J. Funk 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 35 0
J. Funk 4 21 0 9
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Jones 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 91 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 37 0
J. Jones 2 2 91 1 76
D. Jones 21 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
D. Jones 1 1 16 0 16
R. Jarrett 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
R. Jarrett 1 1 14 0 14
D. Demus Jr. 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 41 0
D. Demus Jr. 1 1 9 0 9
J. Funk 34 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
J. Funk 1 1 8 1 8
B. Cobbs 15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
B. Cobbs 2 1 7 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Rogers 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Rogers 2-0 0.0 0
J. Mosley 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Mosley 2-0 0.0 0
S. Okuayinonu 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Okuayinonu 1-1 0.0 0
C. Campbell 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Campbell 1-0 0.0 0
A. Eley 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Eley 1-0 0.0 0
F. Gotay 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
F. Gotay 1-0 0.0 0
A. McCullough 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. McCullough 1-0 0.0 0
E. Byrd 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Byrd 1-0 0.0 0
T. Still 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Still 1-0 0.0 0
A. Finau 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Finau 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Petrino 27 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/1 0/0
J. Petrino 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Jacobs 4 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 9.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 30 0
I. Jacobs 2 9.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:07 MINN 24 1:54 3 6 Punt
6:48 MINN 19 4:06 8 81 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MD 18 4:53 12 82 TD
8:07 MD 38 1:19 3 62 TD
2:42 MD 24 0:18 1 76 TD

MD Terrapins  - TD (1 plays, 76 yards, 0:18 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(2:24 - 1st) 27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
+76 YD
1 & 10 - MD 24
(2:36 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-J.Jones. 6-J.Jones runs 76 yards for a touchdown.
Kickoff
(2:42 - 1st) 38-M.Lantz kicks 61 yards from MIN 35. 4-I.Jacobs to MAR 24 for 20 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin).

MINN Golden Gophers  - TD (8 plays, 81 yards, 4:06 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(2:42 - 1st) 34-B.Walker extra point is good.
+1 YD
1 & 1 - MINN 1
(2:46 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
+4 YD
3 & 2 - MINN 5
(3:17 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 1 for 4 yards (95-L.Rogers).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - MINN 7
(3:55 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 5 for 2 yards (95-L.Rogers).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 13
(4:35 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 7 for 6 yards (16-A.Eley).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 29
(5:08 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 13 for 16 yards (18-J.Mosley).
+28 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 43
(5:43 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman pushed ob at MAR 29 for 28 yards (26-E.Byrd).
+15 YD
2 & 1 - MINN 28
(6:10 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 9-D.Jackson. 9-D.Jackson to MIN 43 for 15 yards (12-T.Still).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 19
(6:45 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 28 for 9 yards (18-J.Mosley97-S.Okuayinonu).
Kickoff
(6:48 - 1st) 27-J.Petrino kicks 63 yards from MAR 35. 1-C.Wiley to MIN 19 for 17 yards (22-O.Smith).

MD Terrapins  - TD (3 plays, 62 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:48 - 1st) 27-J.Petrino kicks 63 yards from MAR 35. 1-C.Wiley to MIN 19 FUMBLES (22-O.Smith). 22-O.Smith to MIN 16 for no gain.
PAT Good
(6:48 - 1st) 27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
Penalty
(6:48 - 1st) 27-J.Petrino extra point is good. Penalty on MAR 71-J.Duncan False start 5 yards enforced at MIN 2. No Play.
+39 YD
1 & 10 - MD 39
(7:00 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa scrambles runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
+14 YD
2 & 1 - MD 47
(7:35 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 5-R.Jarrett. 5-R.Jarrett to MIN 39 for 14 yards.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MD 38
(8:07 - 1st) 34-J.Funk to MAR 47 for 9 yards (27-T.Nubin).

MINN Golden Gophers  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - MINN 30
(8:13 - 1st) 90-M.Stephenson punts 32 yards from MIN 30 to MAR 38 fair catch by 6-J.Jones.
+3 YD
3 & 7 - MINN 27
(8:51 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan scrambles to MIN 30 for 3 yards (97-S.Okuayinonu).
+4 YD
2 & 11 - MINN 23
(9:32 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 27 for 4 yards (23-F.Gotay55-A.Finau).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 24
(10:03 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 23 for -1 yard (44-C.Campbell).
Kickoff
(10:07 - 1st) 27-J.Petrino kicks 63 yards from MAR 35. 1-C.Wiley to MIN 24 for 22 yards (11-R.Hyppolite22-O.Smith).

MD Terrapins  - TD (12 plays, 82 yards, 4:53 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(10:07 - 1st) 27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
+8 YD
2 & 8 - MD 8
(10:13 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 34-J.Funk. 34-J.Funk runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
+1 YD
1 & 9 - MD 9
(10:48 - 1st) 34-J.Funk to MIN 8 for 1 yard (45-C.Lindenberg55-M.Sori-Marin).
+7 YD
2 & 1 - MD 16
(11:18 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 15-B.Cobbs. 15-B.Cobbs to MIN 9 for 7 yards (16-C.Durr).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MD 25
(11:41 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus to MIN 16 for 9 yards.
+23 YD
2 & 20 - MD 48
(12:13 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa scrambles to MIN 25 for 23 yards.
Penalty
2 & 10 - MD 38
(12:35 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 13-P.Boone. 13-P.Boone pushed ob at MIN 35 for 3 yards (27-T.Nubin). Penalty on MAR 65-J.Branch Holding 10 yards enforced at MIN 38. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 38
(12:40 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 15-B.Cobbs.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - MD 46
(13:04 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 21-D.Jones. 21-D.Jones pushed ob at MIN 38 for 16 yards (16-C.Durr).
+15 YD
2 & 8 - MD 31
(13:27 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-J.Jones. 6-J.Jones to MAR 46 for 15 yards (15-J.Burns).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MD 29
(14:00 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa scrambles pushed ob at MAR 31 for 2 yards (8-T.Rush).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - MD 25
(14:27 - 1st) 34-J.Funk to MAR 29 for 4 yards (8-T.Rush).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MD 18
(14:56 - 1st) 34-J.Funk to MAR 25 for 7 yards (25-B.St-Juste45-C.Lindenberg).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 38-M.Lantz kicks 45 yards from MIN 35. 4-I.Jacobs to MAR 18 FUMBLES. 34-J.Funk to MAR 18 for no gain.
