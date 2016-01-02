Drive Chart
|
|
|MINN
|MD
MD
1 Pass
0 Rush
76 YDS
0:18 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
2:24
27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
+76 YD
1ST & 10 MD 24
2:36
3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-J.Jones. 6-J.Jones runs 76 yards for a touchdown.
Kickoff
Kickoff
2:42
38-M.Lantz kicks 61 yards from MIN 35. 4-I.Jacobs to MAR 24 for 20 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin).
MINN
2 Pass
63 Rush
81 YDS
4:06 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
2:42
34-B.Walker extra point is good.
+1 YD
1ST & 1 MD 1
2:46
24-M.Ibrahim runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
+4 YD
3RD & 2 MD 5
3:17
24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 1 for 4 yards (95-L.Rogers).
+2 YD
2ND & 4 MD 7
3:55
24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 5 for 2 yards (95-L.Rogers).
+6 YD
1ST & 10 MD 13
4:35
24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 7 for 6 yards (16-A.Eley).
+16 YD
1ST & 10 MD 29
5:08
24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 13 for 16 yards (18-J.Mosley).
+28 YD
1ST & 10 MINN 43
5:43
2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman pushed ob at MAR 29 for 28 yards (26-E.Byrd).
Touchdown 2:36
3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-J.Jones. 6-J.Jones runs 76 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
76
yds
00:18
pos
7
20
0
13
Touchdown 10:13
3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 34-J.Funk. 34-J.Funk runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
92
yds
04:53
pos
0
6
No scoring this quarter
No scoring this quarter
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|4
|8
|Rushing
|2
|3
|Passing
|2
|5
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|87
|230
|Total Plays
|11
|15
|Avg Gain
|7.9
|15.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|44
|85
|Rush Attempts
|9
|7
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|12.1
|Yards Passing
|43
|145
|Comp. - Att.
|2-2
|7-8
|Yards Per Pass
|21.5
|18.1
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-32.0
|1-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|43
|PASS YDS
|145
|
|
|44
|RUSH YDS
|85
|
|
|87
|TOTAL YDS
|230
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Morgan 2 QB
|T. Morgan
|2/2
|43
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
|M. Ibrahim
|8
|41
|1
|16
|
T. Morgan 2 QB
|T. Morgan
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Bateman 0 WR
|R. Bateman
|1
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
D. Jackson 9 WR
|D. Jackson
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Rush 8 LB
|T. Rush
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Durr 16 DB
|C. Durr
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. St-Juste 25 DB
|B. St-Juste
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lindenberg 45 LB
|C. Lindenberg
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burns 15 LB
|J. Burns
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Nubin 27 DB
|T. Nubin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sori-Marin 55 LB
|M. Sori-Marin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Walker 34 K
|B. Walker
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Stephenson 90 P
|M. Stephenson
|1
|32.0
|0
|32
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Wiley 1 RB
|C. Wiley
|2
|19.5
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Tagovailoa 3 QB
|T. Tagovailoa
|7/8
|145
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Tagovailoa 3 QB
|T. Tagovailoa
|3
|64
|1
|39
|
J. Funk 34 RB
|J. Funk
|4
|21
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jones 6 WR
|J. Jones
|2
|2
|91
|1
|76
|
D. Jones 21 WR
|D. Jones
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
R. Jarrett 5 WR
|R. Jarrett
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
D. Demus Jr. 7 WR
|D. Demus Jr.
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Funk 34 RB
|J. Funk
|1
|1
|8
|1
|8
|
B. Cobbs 15 WR
|B. Cobbs
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Rogers 95 DL
|L. Rogers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mosley 18 DB
|J. Mosley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Okuayinonu 97 DL
|S. Okuayinonu
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Campbell 44 LB
|C. Campbell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Eley 16 LB
|A. Eley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Gotay 23 LB
|F. Gotay
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. McCullough 19 LB
|A. McCullough
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Byrd 26 DB
|E. Byrd
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Still 21 DB
|T. Still
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Finau 55 DL
|A. Finau
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Petrino 27 K
|J. Petrino
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Jacobs 4 RB
|I. Jacobs
|2
|9.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
MD
Terrapins
- TD (1 plays, 76 yards, 0:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:24 - 1st) 27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
|+76 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 24(2:36 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-J.Jones. 6-J.Jones runs 76 yards for a touchdown.
|Kickoff
|(2:42 - 1st) 38-M.Lantz kicks 61 yards from MIN 35. 4-I.Jacobs to MAR 24 for 20 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin).
MINN
Golden Gophers
- TD (8 plays, 81 yards, 4:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:42 - 1st) 34-B.Walker extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - MINN 1(2:46 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - MINN 5(3:17 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 1 for 4 yards (95-L.Rogers).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - MINN 7(3:55 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 5 for 2 yards (95-L.Rogers).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 13(4:35 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 7 for 6 yards (16-A.Eley).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 29(5:08 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MAR 13 for 16 yards (18-J.Mosley).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 43(5:43 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman pushed ob at MAR 29 for 28 yards (26-E.Byrd).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 1 - MINN 28(6:10 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 9-D.Jackson. 9-D.Jackson to MIN 43 for 15 yards (12-T.Still).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 19(6:45 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 28 for 9 yards (18-J.Mosley97-S.Okuayinonu).
|Kickoff
|(6:48 - 1st) 27-J.Petrino kicks 63 yards from MAR 35. 1-C.Wiley to MIN 19 for 17 yards (22-O.Smith).
MD
Terrapins
- TD (3 plays, 62 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:48 - 1st) 27-J.Petrino kicks 63 yards from MAR 35. 1-C.Wiley to MIN 19 FUMBLES (22-O.Smith). 22-O.Smith to MIN 16 for no gain.
|PAT Good
|(6:48 - 1st) 27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
|Penalty
|(6:48 - 1st) 27-J.Petrino extra point is good. Penalty on MAR 71-J.Duncan False start 5 yards enforced at MIN 2. No Play.
|+39 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 39(7:00 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa scrambles runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 1 - MD 47(7:35 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 5-R.Jarrett. 5-R.Jarrett to MIN 39 for 14 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 38(8:07 - 1st) 34-J.Funk to MAR 47 for 9 yards (27-T.Nubin).
MINN
Golden Gophers
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - MINN 30(8:13 - 1st) 90-M.Stephenson punts 32 yards from MIN 30 to MAR 38 fair catch by 6-J.Jones.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - MINN 27(8:51 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan scrambles to MIN 30 for 3 yards (97-S.Okuayinonu).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - MINN 23(9:32 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 27 for 4 yards (23-F.Gotay55-A.Finau).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 24(10:03 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 23 for -1 yard (44-C.Campbell).
|Kickoff
|(10:07 - 1st) 27-J.Petrino kicks 63 yards from MAR 35. 1-C.Wiley to MIN 24 for 22 yards (11-R.Hyppolite22-O.Smith).
MD
Terrapins
- TD (12 plays, 82 yards, 4:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:07 - 1st) 27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - MD 8(10:13 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 34-J.Funk. 34-J.Funk runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 9 - MD 9(10:48 - 1st) 34-J.Funk to MIN 8 for 1 yard (45-C.Lindenberg55-M.Sori-Marin).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - MD 16(11:18 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 15-B.Cobbs. 15-B.Cobbs to MIN 9 for 7 yards (16-C.Durr).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 25(11:41 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus to MIN 16 for 9 yards.
|+23 YD
|
2 & 20 - MD 48(12:13 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa scrambles to MIN 25 for 23 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - MD 38(12:35 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 13-P.Boone. 13-P.Boone pushed ob at MIN 35 for 3 yards (27-T.Nubin). Penalty on MAR 65-J.Branch Holding 10 yards enforced at MIN 38. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MD 38(12:40 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 15-B.Cobbs.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 46(13:04 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 21-D.Jones. 21-D.Jones pushed ob at MIN 38 for 16 yards (16-C.Durr).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 8 - MD 31(13:27 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-J.Jones. 6-J.Jones to MAR 46 for 15 yards (15-J.Burns).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 29(14:00 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa scrambles pushed ob at MAR 31 for 2 yards (8-T.Rush).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - MD 25(14:27 - 1st) 34-J.Funk to MAR 29 for 4 yards (8-T.Rush).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 18(14:56 - 1st) 34-J.Funk to MAR 25 for 7 yards (25-B.St-Juste45-C.Lindenberg).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 38-M.Lantz kicks 45 yards from MIN 35. 4-I.Jacobs to MAR 18 FUMBLES. 34-J.Funk to MAR 18 for no gain.
