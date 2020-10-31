Drive Chart
|
|
|MISS
|VANDY
MISS
2 Pass
3 Rush
90 YDS
1:44 POS
Penalty
1ST & 10 MISS 46
10:24
Penalty on MIS 72-R.Newman False start 5 yards enforced at MIS 46. No Play.
+13 YD
2ND & 11 MISS 33
10:45
2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 46 for 13 yards.
+61 YD
2ND & 5 MISS 39
11:10
9-J.Ealy runs 61 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on MIS 78-J.James Holding 10 yards enforced at MIS 43.
+5 YD
1ST & 10 MISS 34
11:33
9-J.Ealy pushed ob at MIS 39 for 5 yards (26-A.Orji).
+11 YD
1ST & 10 MISS 23
12:00
2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 34 for 11 yards (28-A.George).
Kickoff
Kickoff
12:08
37-P.Cooke kicks 65 yards from VAN 35. 9-J.Ealy to MIS 23 for 23 yards (51-L.Blanton11-J.Harris).
VANDY
3 Pass
31 Rush
77 YDS
0:46 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
12:08
47-W.Farley extra point is good.
+43 YD
2ND & 7 MISS 43
12:17
8-K.Seals complete to 86-B.Bresnahan. 86-B.Bresnahan runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 MISS 46
12:58
21-K.Brooks to MIS 43 for 3 yards (0-L.Henry32-J.Jones).
+8 YD
3RD & 4 VANDY 46
13:37
8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to MIS 46 for 8 yards (6-M.Battle).
Touchdown 12:17
8-K.Seals complete to 86-B.Bresnahan. 86-B.Bresnahan runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
77
yds
00:46
pos
21
6
Touchdown 0:58
2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
36
yds
00:09
pos
20
0
Touchdown 2:55
2-M.Corral complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
93
yds
04:13
pos
13
0
Touchdown 11:47
24-S.Conner runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Penalty on VAN 48-A.Mintze Offside declined.
11
plays
71
yds
03:19
pos
6
0
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|6
|Rushing
|4
|1
|Passing
|8
|4
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-2
|2-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|233
|121
|Total Plays
|26
|19
|Avg Gain
|9.0
|6.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|66
|34
|Rush Attempts
|15
|11
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|3.1
|Yards Passing
|167
|87
|Comp. - Att.
|11-11
|8-8
|Yards Per Pass
|15.2
|8.7
|Penalties - Yards
|3-30
|2-9
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|2-17.5
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|167
|PASS YDS
|87
|
|
|66
|RUSH YDS
|34
|
|
|233
|TOTAL YDS
|121
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Corral 2 QB
|M. Corral
|11/11
|167
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ealy 9 RB
|J. Ealy
|8
|43
|0
|12
|
S. Conner 24 RB
|S. Conner
|3
|12
|1
|13
|
M. Corral 2 QB
|M. Corral
|3
|7
|0
|4
|
E. Moore 8 WR
|E. Moore
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Moore 8 WR
|E. Moore
|6
|6
|121
|1
|39
|
J. Mingo 1 WR
|J. Mingo
|2
|2
|25
|0
|14
|
K. Yeboah 84 TE
|K. Yeboah
|1
|1
|9
|1
|9
|
B. Sanders 13 WR
|B. Sanders
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Drummond 11 WR
|D. Drummond
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Henry 0 LB
|L. Henry
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Sanogo 46 LB
|M. Sanogo
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Anderson 89 DL
|R. Anderson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Northern 91 DT
|H. Northern
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jordan 2 DB
|J. Jordan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Finley 21 DB
|A. Finley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tisdale 22 DL
|T. Tisdale
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Williams 13 LB
|S. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Battle 6 WR
|M. Battle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Robinson 95 LB
|T. Robinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brown 55 OL
|B. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 32 LB
|J. Jones
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 38 DB
|J. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Logan 92 K
|L. Logan
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Ealy 9 RB
|J. Ealy
|2
|21.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Seals 8 QB
|K. Seals
|8/8
|87
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Henry-Brooks 21 RB
|K. Henry-Brooks
|9
|42
|0
|18
|
K. Seals 8 QB
|K. Seals
|2
|-8
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Bresnahan 86 TE
|B. Bresnahan
|3
|3
|56
|1
|43
|
C. Johnson 7 WR
|C. Johnson
|5
|5
|31
|0
|14
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Worship 14 S
|M. Worship
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 5 CB
|D. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Odeyingbo 10 DL
|D. Odeyingbo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Orji 26 S
|A. Orji
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moore 7 LB
|D. Moore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jerkins 33 S
|D. Jerkins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mintze 48 LB
|A. Mintze
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. George 28 CB
|A. George
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Jeudy-Lally 6 CB
|G. Jeudy-Lally
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Harris 13 S
|B. Harris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mahoney 23 CB
|J. Mahoney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tidd 90 DL
|C. Tidd
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Farley 47 K
|W. Farley
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Wheatley 36 P
|J. Wheatley
|2
|17.5
|1
|31
|
H. Smith 95 P
|H. Smith
|1
|31.0
|1
|31
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Harrison 88 WR
|J. Harrison
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
MISS
Rebels
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISS 46(10:24 - 2nd) Penalty on MIS 72-R.Newman False start 5 yards enforced at MIS 46. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 11 - MISS 33(10:45 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 46 for 13 yards.
|+61 YD
|
2 & 5 - MISS 39(11:10 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy runs 61 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on MIS 78-J.James Holding 10 yards enforced at MIS 43.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 34(11:33 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy pushed ob at MIS 39 for 5 yards (26-A.Orji).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 23(12:00 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 34 for 11 yards (28-A.George).
|Kickoff
|(12:08 - 2nd) 37-P.Cooke kicks 65 yards from VAN 35. 9-J.Ealy to MIS 23 for 23 yards (51-L.Blanton11-J.Harris).
VANDY
Commodores
- TD (8 plays, 92 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:08 - 2nd) 47-W.Farley extra point is good.
|+43 YD
|
2 & 7 - VANDY 43(12:17 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals complete to 86-B.Bresnahan. 86-B.Bresnahan runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 46(12:58 - 2nd) 21-K.Brooks to MIS 43 for 3 yards (0-L.Henry32-J.Jones).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - VANDY 46(13:37 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to MIS 46 for 8 yards (6-M.Battle).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - VANDY 41(14:10 - 2nd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 46 for 5 yards (0-L.Henry32-J.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 40(14:48 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals pushed ob at VAN 41 for 1 yard (91-H.Northern).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 22(15:00 - 2nd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 25 for 3 yards (2-J.Jordan). Penalty on MIS 55-K.Hill Illegal use of hands 15 yards enforced at VAN 25.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - VANDY 13(0:03 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 86-B.Bresnahan. 86-B.Bresnahan to VAN 22 for 9 yards (13-S.Williams32-J.Jones).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 8(0:43 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 13 for 5 yards (89-R.Anderson32-J.Jones).
|Kickoff
|(0:49 - 1st) 92-L.Logan kicks 63 yards from MIS 35. 88-J.Harrison to VAN 17 for 15 yards. Penalty on VAN 4-J.Bostic Holding 9 yards enforced at VAN 17.
VANDY
Commodores
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - VANDY 32(1:05 - 1st) 36-J.Wheatley punts 4 yards from VAN 32 out of bounds at the VAN 36.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - VANDY 28(1:40 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 86-B.Bresnahan. 86-B.Bresnahan to VAN 32 for 4 yards (0-L.Henry).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - VANDY 27(2:15 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 28 for 1 yard (0-L.Henry).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(2:49 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 27 for 2 yards (22-T.Tisdale95-T.Robinson).
|Kickoff
|(2:49 - 1st) 92-L.Logan kicks 40 yards from MIS 35 to VAN 25 fair catch by 88-J.Harrison.
MISS
Rebels
- TD (11 plays, 93 yards, 4:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:49 - 1st) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - MISS 9(2:55 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 8 - MISS 8(3:18 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to VAN 9 for -1 yard (13-B.Harris).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISS 19(3:40 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy pushed ob at VAN 8 for 11 yards (5-D.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 23(4:05 - 1st) 8-E.Moore to VAN 19 for 4 yards (7-D.Moore).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 34(4:28 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 1-J.Mingo. 1-J.Mingo to VAN 23 for 11 yards (6-G.Jeudy).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 7 - MISS 47(4:50 - 1st) 24-S.Conner to VAN 34 for 13 yards (14-M.Worship13-B.Harris).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MISS 47(5:25 - 1st) 2-M.Corral scrambles to VAN 47 for no gain (14-M.Worship).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 50(5:52 - 1st) 2-M.Corral to VAN 47 for 3 yards (7-D.Moore14-M.Worship).
|+39 YD
|
3 & 6 - MISS 11(6:20 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 50 for 39 yards (8-A.Williams).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 12 - MISS 5(6:42 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 13-B.Sanders. 13-B.Sanders pushed ob at MIS 11 for 6 yards (5-D.Williams).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 7(7:02 - 1st) 24-S.Conner to MIS 5 for -2 yards (10-D.Odeyingbo90-C.Tidd).
VANDY
Commodores
- Punt (8 plays, 37 yards, 4:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - VANDY 38(7:10 - 1st) 36-J.Wheatley punts 31 yards from MIS 38 out of bounds at the MIS 7.
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - VANDY 28(7:50 - 1st) 8-K.Seals sacked at MIS 37 for -9 yards FUMBLES (0-L.Henry). 21-K.Brooks to MIS 38 for -1 yard (89-R.Anderson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - VANDY 31(8:30 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to MIS 28 for 3 yards (2-J.Jordan).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 30(9:12 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to MIS 31 for -1 yard (46-M.Sanogo89-R.Anderson).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 2 - VANDY 44(9:40 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to MIS 30 for 14 yards (21-A.Finley).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - VANDY 47(10:14 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to MIS 44 for 3 yards (91-H.Northern55-B.Brown).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 48(10:35 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to MIS 47 for 5 yards (46-M.Sanogo21-A.Finley).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 5 - VANDY 30(11:10 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 48 for 18 yards (46-M.Sanogo).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(11:41 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to VAN 30 for 5 yards (21-A.Finley).
|Kickoff
|(11:41 - 1st) 92-L.Logan kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
MISS
Rebels
- TD (11 plays, 71 yards, 3:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:41 - 1st) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - MISS 1(11:47 - 1st) 24-S.Conner runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Penalty on VAN 48-A.Mintze Offside declined.
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - MISS 1(11:55 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to VAN 1 for no gain. Penalty on VAN 48-A.Mintze Offside 0 yards enforced at VAN 1. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - MISS 5(12:13 - 1st) 2-M.Corral to VAN 1 for 4 yards (48-A.Mintze).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - MISS 17(12:28 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to VAN 5 for 12 yards (14-M.Worship).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 18(12:45 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to VAN 17 for 1 yard (26-A.Orji33-D.Jerkins).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 32(13:15 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 1-J.Mingo. 1-J.Mingo to VAN 18 for 14 yards (33-D.Jerkins).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 46(13:40 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore pushed ob at VAN 32 for 14 yards (23-J.Mahoney).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - MISS 50(14:00 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to VAN 46 for 4 yards (14-M.Worship).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 43(14:14 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 50 for 7 yards (10-D.Odeyingbo).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - MISS 35(14:40 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore runs ob at MIS 43 for 8 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 29(14:54 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 11-D.Drummond. 11-D.Drummond pushed ob at MIS 35 for 6 yards (5-D.Williams).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 37-P.Cooke kicks 55 yards from VAN 35. 9-J.Ealy to MIS 29 for 19 yards (25-M.Pryor).
