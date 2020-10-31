Drive Chart
MISS
VANDY

MISS
2 Pass
3 Rush
90 YDS
1:44 POS
Penalty
1ST & 10 MISS 46
10:24
Penalty on MIS 72-R.Newman False start 5 yards enforced at MIS 46. No Play.
+13 YD
2ND & 11 MISS 33
10:45
2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 46 for 13 yards.
+61 YD
2ND & 5 MISS 39
11:10
9-J.Ealy runs 61 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on MIS 78-J.James Holding 10 yards enforced at MIS 43.
+5 YD
1ST & 10 MISS 34
11:33
9-J.Ealy pushed ob at MIS 39 for 5 yards (26-A.Orji).
+11 YD
1ST & 10 MISS 23
12:00
2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 34 for 11 yards (28-A.George).
Kickoff
Kickoff
12:08
37-P.Cooke kicks 65 yards from VAN 35. 9-J.Ealy to MIS 23 for 23 yards (51-L.Blanton11-J.Harris).
VANDY
3 Pass
31 Rush
77 YDS
0:46 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
12:08
47-W.Farley extra point is good.
+43 YD
2ND & 7 MISS 43
12:17
8-K.Seals complete to 86-B.Bresnahan. 86-B.Bresnahan runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 MISS 46
12:58
21-K.Brooks to MIS 43 for 3 yards (0-L.Henry32-J.Jones).
+8 YD
3RD & 4 VANDY 46
13:37
8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to MIS 46 for 8 yards (6-M.Battle).
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 12:08
47-W.Farley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 12:17
8-K.Seals complete to 86-B.Bresnahan. 86-B.Bresnahan runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
77
yds
00:46
pos
21
6
1st Quarter
Point After TD 0:49
92-L.Logan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
0
Touchdown 0:58
2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
36
yds
00:09
pos
20
0
Point After TD 2:49
92-L.Logan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 2:55
2-M.Corral complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
93
yds
04:13
pos
13
0
Point After TD 11:41
92-L.Logan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 11:47
24-S.Conner runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Penalty on VAN 48-A.Mintze Offside declined.
11
plays
71
yds
03:19
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 12 6
Rushing 4 1
Passing 8 4
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 2-2 2-4
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 233 121
Total Plays 26 19
Avg Gain 9.0 6.4
Net Yards Rushing 66 34
Rush Attempts 15 11
Avg Rush Yards 4.4 3.1
Yards Passing 167 87
Comp. - Att. 11-11 8-8
Yards Per Pass 15.2 8.7
Penalties - Yards 3-30 2-9
Touchdowns 3 1
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 0-0.0 2-17.5
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Ole Miss 1-4 210--21
Vanderbilt 0-3 07--7
Vanderbilt Stadium Nashville, TN
 167 PASS YDS 87
66 RUSH YDS 34
233 TOTAL YDS 121
Ole Miss
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Corral 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 167 2 0 287.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.3% 1434 12 9 160.2
M. Corral 11/11 167 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Ealy 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
85 429 6
J. Ealy 8 43 0 12
S. Conner 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 12 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 294 4
S. Conner 3 12 1 13
M. Corral 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 258 2
M. Corral 3 7 0 4
E. Moore 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 13 0
E. Moore 1 4 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
E. Moore 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 6 121 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
47 591 3
E. Moore 6 6 121 1 39
J. Mingo 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 188 3
J. Mingo 2 2 25 0 14
K. Yeboah 84 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 438 4
K. Yeboah 1 1 9 1 9
B. Sanders 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 28 0
B. Sanders 1 1 6 0 6
D. Drummond 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 112 2
D. Drummond 1 1 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Henry 0 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
L. Henry 5-0 1.0 0
M. Sanogo 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Sanogo 3-0 0.0 0
R. Anderson 89 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
R. Anderson 2-1 0.0 0
H. Northern 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
H. Northern 2-0 0.0 0
J. Jordan 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Jordan 2-0 0.0 0
A. Finley 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Finley 2-1 0.0 0
T. Tisdale 22 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Tisdale 1-0 0.0 0
S. Williams 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
M. Battle 6 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Battle 1-0 0.0 0
T. Robinson 95 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Robinson 0-1 0.0 0
B. Brown 55 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Brown 0-1 0.0 0
J. Jones 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
J. Jones 0-4 0.0 0
J. Jones 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Jones 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Logan 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
2/3 22/22
L. Logan 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Ealy 9 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 21.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 38 0
J. Ealy 2 21.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Vanderbilt
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Seals 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 87 1 0 232.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 411 3 4 108.2
K. Seals 8/8 87 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Henry-Brooks 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 72 0
K. Henry-Brooks 9 42 0 18
K. Seals 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 -29 0
K. Seals 2 -8 0 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
B. Bresnahan 86 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 56 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 97 1
B. Bresnahan 3 3 56 1 43
C. Johnson 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 127 1
C. Johnson 5 5 31 0 14
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Worship 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
M. Worship 4-1 0.0 0
D. Williams 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Williams 3-0 0.0 0
D. Odeyingbo 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Odeyingbo 2-0 0.0 0
A. Orji 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Orji 2-0 0.0 0
D. Moore 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Moore 2-0 0.0 0
D. Jerkins 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Jerkins 1-1 0.0 0
A. Mintze 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Mintze 1-0 0.0 0
A. George 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. George 1-0 0.0 0
G. Jeudy-Lally 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Jeudy-Lally 1-0 0.0 0
B. Harris 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Harris 1-1 0.0 0
J. Mahoney 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Mahoney 1-0 0.0 0
C. Tidd 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Tidd 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
W. Farley 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
W. Farley 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Wheatley 36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 17.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 17.5 1
J. Wheatley 2 17.5 1 31
H. Smith 95 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 31.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
19 0 0
H. Smith 1 31.0 1 31
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Harrison 88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 27 0
J. Harrison 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MISS 29 3:19 11 71 TD
7:02 MISS 7 4:13 11 93 TD
0:58 VANDY 36 0:09 1 36 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:08 MISS 23 1:44 5 75
12:08 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:41 VANDY 25 4:31 8 37 Punt
2:49 VANDY 25 1:44 3 7 Punt
0:49 VANDY 8 0:46 8 92 TD

MISS Rebels

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - MISS 46
(10:24 - 2nd) Penalty on MIS 72-R.Newman False start 5 yards enforced at MIS 46. No Play.
+13 YD
2 & 11 - MISS 33
(10:45 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 46 for 13 yards.
+61 YD
2 & 5 - MISS 39
(11:10 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy runs 61 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on MIS 78-J.James Holding 10 yards enforced at MIS 43.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 34
(11:33 - 2nd) 9-J.Ealy pushed ob at MIS 39 for 5 yards (26-A.Orji).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 23
(12:00 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 34 for 11 yards (28-A.George).
Kickoff
(12:08 - 2nd) 37-P.Cooke kicks 65 yards from VAN 35. 9-J.Ealy to MIS 23 for 23 yards (51-L.Blanton11-J.Harris).

VANDY Commodores  - TD (8 plays, 92 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:08 - 2nd) 47-W.Farley extra point is good.
+43 YD
2 & 7 - VANDY 43
(12:17 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals complete to 86-B.Bresnahan. 86-B.Bresnahan runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 46
(12:58 - 2nd) 21-K.Brooks to MIS 43 for 3 yards (0-L.Henry32-J.Jones).
+8 YD
3 & 4 - VANDY 46
(13:37 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to MIS 46 for 8 yards (6-M.Battle).
+5 YD
2 & 9 - VANDY 41
(14:10 - 2nd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 46 for 5 yards (0-L.Henry32-J.Jones).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 40
(14:48 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals pushed ob at VAN 41 for 1 yard (91-H.Northern).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 22
(15:00 - 2nd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 25 for 3 yards (2-J.Jordan). Penalty on MIS 55-K.Hill Illegal use of hands 15 yards enforced at VAN 25.
+9 YD
2 & 5 - VANDY 13
(0:03 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 86-B.Bresnahan. 86-B.Bresnahan to VAN 22 for 9 yards (13-S.Williams32-J.Jones).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 8
(0:43 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 13 for 5 yards (89-R.Anderson32-J.Jones).
Kickoff
(0:49 - 1st) 92-L.Logan kicks 63 yards from MIS 35. 88-J.Harrison to VAN 17 for 15 yards. Penalty on VAN 4-J.Bostic Holding 9 yards enforced at VAN 17.

MISS Rebels  - TD (1 plays, 36 yards, 0:09 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:49 - 1st) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
+36 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 36
(0:58 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore runs 36 yards for a touchdown.

VANDY Commodores  - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:44 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - VANDY 32
(1:05 - 1st) 36-J.Wheatley punts 4 yards from VAN 32 out of bounds at the VAN 36.
+4 YD
3 & 7 - VANDY 28
(1:40 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 86-B.Bresnahan. 86-B.Bresnahan to VAN 32 for 4 yards (0-L.Henry).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - VANDY 27
(2:15 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 28 for 1 yard (0-L.Henry).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25
(2:49 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 27 for 2 yards (22-T.Tisdale95-T.Robinson).
Kickoff
(2:49 - 1st) 92-L.Logan kicks 40 yards from MIS 35 to VAN 25 fair catch by 88-J.Harrison.

MISS Rebels  - TD (11 plays, 93 yards, 4:13 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(2:49 - 1st) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
+9 YD
2 & 9 - MISS 9
(2:55 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
-1 YD
1 & 8 - MISS 8
(3:18 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to VAN 9 for -1 yard (13-B.Harris).
+11 YD
2 & 6 - MISS 19
(3:40 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy pushed ob at VAN 8 for 11 yards (5-D.Williams).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 23
(4:05 - 1st) 8-E.Moore to VAN 19 for 4 yards (7-D.Moore).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 34
(4:28 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 1-J.Mingo. 1-J.Mingo to VAN 23 for 11 yards (6-G.Jeudy).
+13 YD
3 & 7 - MISS 47
(4:50 - 1st) 24-S.Conner to VAN 34 for 13 yards (14-M.Worship13-B.Harris).
No Gain
2 & 7 - MISS 47
(5:25 - 1st) 2-M.Corral scrambles to VAN 47 for no gain (14-M.Worship).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 50
(5:52 - 1st) 2-M.Corral to VAN 47 for 3 yards (7-D.Moore14-M.Worship).
+39 YD
3 & 6 - MISS 11
(6:20 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 50 for 39 yards (8-A.Williams).
+6 YD
2 & 12 - MISS 5
(6:42 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 13-B.Sanders. 13-B.Sanders pushed ob at MIS 11 for 6 yards (5-D.Williams).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 7
(7:02 - 1st) 24-S.Conner to MIS 5 for -2 yards (10-D.Odeyingbo90-C.Tidd).

VANDY Commodores  - Punt (8 plays, 37 yards, 4:31 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 18 - VANDY 38
(7:10 - 1st) 36-J.Wheatley punts 31 yards from MIS 38 out of bounds at the MIS 7.
Sack
3 & 8 - VANDY 28
(7:50 - 1st) 8-K.Seals sacked at MIS 37 for -9 yards FUMBLES (0-L.Henry). 21-K.Brooks to MIS 38 for -1 yard (89-R.Anderson).
+3 YD
2 & 11 - VANDY 31
(8:30 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to MIS 28 for 3 yards (2-J.Jordan).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 30
(9:12 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to MIS 31 for -1 yard (46-M.Sanogo89-R.Anderson).
+14 YD
3 & 2 - VANDY 44
(9:40 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to MIS 30 for 14 yards (21-A.Finley).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - VANDY 47
(10:14 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to MIS 44 for 3 yards (91-H.Northern55-B.Brown).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 48
(10:35 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to MIS 47 for 5 yards (46-M.Sanogo21-A.Finley).
+18 YD
2 & 5 - VANDY 30
(11:10 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 48 for 18 yards (46-M.Sanogo).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25
(11:41 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to VAN 30 for 5 yards (21-A.Finley).
Kickoff
(11:41 - 1st) 92-L.Logan kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.

MISS Rebels  - TD (11 plays, 71 yards, 3:19 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:41 - 1st) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
+1 YD
2 & 1 - MISS 1
(11:47 - 1st) 24-S.Conner runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Penalty on VAN 48-A.Mintze Offside declined.
Penalty
2 & 1 - MISS 1
(11:55 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to VAN 1 for no gain. Penalty on VAN 48-A.Mintze Offside 0 yards enforced at VAN 1. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 5 - MISS 5
(12:13 - 1st) 2-M.Corral to VAN 1 for 4 yards (48-A.Mintze).
+12 YD
2 & 9 - MISS 17
(12:28 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to VAN 5 for 12 yards (14-M.Worship).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 18
(12:45 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to VAN 17 for 1 yard (26-A.Orji33-D.Jerkins).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 32
(13:15 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 1-J.Mingo. 1-J.Mingo to VAN 18 for 14 yards (33-D.Jerkins).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 46
(13:40 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore pushed ob at VAN 32 for 14 yards (23-J.Mahoney).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - MISS 50
(14:00 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to VAN 46 for 4 yards (14-M.Worship).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 43
(14:14 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 50 for 7 yards (10-D.Odeyingbo).
+8 YD
2 & 4 - MISS 35
(14:40 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore runs ob at MIS 43 for 8 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 29
(14:54 - 1st) 2-M.Corral complete to 11-D.Drummond. 11-D.Drummond pushed ob at MIS 35 for 6 yards (5-D.Williams).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 37-P.Cooke kicks 55 yards from VAN 35. 9-J.Ealy to MIS 29 for 19 yards (25-M.Pryor).
NCAA FB Scores