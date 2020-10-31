Drive Chart
|
|
|NEVADA
|UNLV
Preview not available
Preview not available
NEVADA
4 Pass
15 Rush
40 YDS
5:53 POS
Punt
4TH & 20 UNLV 45
6:46
49-J.Diaz punts 26 yards from UNLV 45 out of bounds at the UNLV 19.
Sack
3RD & 10 UNLV 35
7:35
12-C.Strong sacked at UNLV 45 for -10 yards (35-J.Windmon).
-2 YD
2ND & 8 UNLV 33
8:19
12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to UNLV 35 for -2 yards (2-D.Brown).
+2 YD
1ST & 10 UNLV 35
8:58
12-C.Strong to UNLV 33 for 2 yards (62-E.Ehimare).
+12 YD
3RD & 11 UNLV 47
9:25
12-C.Strong complete to 2-D.Lee. 2-D.Lee to UNLV 35 for 12 yards (43-M.Salu).
No Gain
2ND & 11 UNLV 47
9:32
12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Stovall.
+4 YD
1ST & 15 NEVADA 49
10:08
12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to UNLV 47 for 4 yards (24-B.Jackson).
Penalty
1ST & 10 UNLV 46
10:28
Penalty on NEV 19-K.Clark False start 5 yards enforced at UNLV 46. No Play.
+14 YD
2ND & 10 NEVADA 40
10:48
35-T.Taua to UNLV 46 for 14 yards (44-K.Beaudry).
No Gain
1ST & 10 NEVADA 40
10:55
12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 20-T.Horton.
Touchdown 14:06
12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
65
yds
00:11
pos
16
6
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|9
|6
|Rushing
|4
|2
|Passing
|5
|4
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-5
|1-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|235
|125
|Total Plays
|25
|22
|Avg Gain
|9.4
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|36
|34
|Rush Attempts
|11
|7
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|4.9
|Yards Passing
|199
|91
|Comp. - Att.
|10-14
|11-15
|Yards Per Pass
|12.6
|6.1
|Penalties - Yards
|4-35
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|2
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-52.0
|1-49.0
|Return Yards
|1
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-1
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|199
|PASS YDS
|91
|
|
|36
|RUSH YDS
|34
|
|
|235
|TOTAL YDS
|125
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Strong 12 QB
|C. Strong
|10/14
|199
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Taua 35 RB
|T. Taua
|4
|35
|0
|14
|
D. Lee 2 RB
|D. Lee
|3
|10
|1
|6
|
J. Bell 3 WR
|J. Bell
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|
C. Strong 12 QB
|C. Strong
|3
|-5
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Doubs 7 WR
|R. Doubs
|4
|3
|153
|1
|65
|
C. Turner 19 TE
|C. Turner
|2
|2
|19
|0
|15
|
D. Lee 2 RB
|D. Lee
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
C. Ross 81 WR
|C. Ross
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Lockhart 17 WR
|J. Lockhart
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Stovall 1 WR
|M. Stovall
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Horton 82 WR
|T. Horton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Taua 35 RB
|T. Taua
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Claiborne 33 DB
|J. Claiborne
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Robins 1 DB
|B. Robins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Toomer 47 DE
|K. Toomer
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Grzesiak 44 DE
|D. Grzesiak
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Clark 19 DB
|K. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Touray 10 LB
|L. Touray
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lee 13 DB
|J. Lee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Henley 11 DB
|D. Henley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hall 30 LB
|L. Hall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Johnson 5 DB
|E. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Peterson 99 DT
|D. Peterson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Talton 43 K
|B. Talton
|1/1
|32
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Diaz 49 K
|J. Diaz
|1
|26.0
|1
|26
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Bell 3 WR
|J. Bell
|1
|50.0
|50
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Doubs 7 WR
|R. Doubs
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Gilliam 6 QB
|M. Gilliam
|11/15
|91
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Williams 8 RB
|C. Williams
|6
|28
|0
|20
|
M. Gilliam 6 QB
|M. Gilliam
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Collins 9 WR
|T. Collins
|2
|2
|46
|0
|26
|
N. Bean 11 TE
|N. Bean
|4
|3
|27
|0
|12
|
J. Gasser 82 WR
|J. Gasser
|4
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
C. Williams 8 RB
|C. Williams
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Reese 26 RB
|C. Reese
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Williams 10 WR
|K. Williams
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Ehimare 62 DL
|E. Ehimare
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Viramontes 10 LB
|V. Viramontes
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Caine 29 DB
|T. Caine
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Windmon 35 LB
|J. Windmon
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Jackson 24 DB
|B. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Beaudry 44 LB
|K. Beaudry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Graves 95 DL
|J. Graves
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 2 DB
|D. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Salu 43 LB
|M. Salu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Everett 33 DB
|S. Everett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lewis 28 DB
|A. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Gutierrez 32 P
|D. Gutierrez
|2/2
|36
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Brown 38 P
|T. Brown
|1
|49.0
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Collins 9 WR
|T. Collins
|2
|28.0
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- Punt (13 plays, 30 yards, 5:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - NEVADA 45(6:46 - 2nd) 49-J.Diaz punts 26 yards from UNLV 45 out of bounds at the UNLV 19.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - NEVADA 35(7:35 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong sacked at UNLV 45 for -10 yards (35-J.Windmon).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - NEVADA 33(8:19 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to UNLV 35 for -2 yards (2-D.Brown).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 35(8:58 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong to UNLV 33 for 2 yards (62-E.Ehimare).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 11 - NEVADA 47(9:25 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 2-D.Lee. 2-D.Lee to UNLV 35 for 12 yards (43-M.Salu).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - NEVADA 47(9:32 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Stovall.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - NEVADA 49(10:08 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to UNLV 47 for 4 yards (24-B.Jackson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 46(10:28 - 2nd) Penalty on NEV 19-K.Clark False start 5 yards enforced at UNLV 46. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 40(10:48 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to UNLV 46 for 14 yards (44-K.Beaudry).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 40(10:55 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 20-T.Horton.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - NEVADA 34(11:23 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to NEV 40 for 6 yards (35-J.Windmon).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - NEVADA 30(12:04 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 34 for 4 yards (62-E.Ehimare).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 15 - NEVADA 20(12:39 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 81-C.Ross. 81-C.Ross to NEV 30 for 10 yards (33-S.Everett).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(12:39 - 2nd) Penalty on NEV 75-J.Gardner False start 5 yards enforced at NEV 25. No Play.
UNLV
Rebels
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - UNLV 27(12:50 - 2nd) 38-T.Brown punts 49 yards from UNLV 27. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 25 for 1 yard (16-N.Williams27-A.Ajiake).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - UNLV 27(12:56 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Williams.
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - UNLV 27(13:30 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to UNLV 27 for no gain (7-K.Toomer10-L.Touray).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 29(13:50 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 27 for -2 yards (13-J.Lee).
|Kickoff
|(13:55 - 2nd) 49-J.Diaz kicks 62 yards from NEV 35. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 29 for 26 yards (33-J.Claiborne17-J.Lockhart).
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- TD (1 plays, 65 yards, 0:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:55 - 2nd) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.
|+65 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 35(14:06 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
|Kickoff
|(14:06 - 2nd) 38-T.Brown kicks 35 yards from UNLV 35 to NEV 30 fair catch by 15-J.Dedman. Penalty on UNLV 10-V.Viramontes Offside 5 yards enforced at NEV 30.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - NEVADA 14(14:11 - 2nd) 32-D.Gutierrez 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 14 - NEVADA 19(14:55 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 8-C.Williams. 8-C.Williams to NEV 14 for 5 yards (10-L.Touray).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - NEVADA 14(14:55 - 2nd) Penalty on UNLV 71-J.Oluwaseun False start 5 yards enforced at NEV 14. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NEVADA 14(15:00 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Gasser.
UNLV
Rebels
- Downs (10 plays, 61 yards, 3:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 15(0:44 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to NEV 14 for 1 yard (44-D.Grzesiak).
|+20 YD
|
4 & 4 - UNLV 35(1:17 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 9-T.Collins. 9-T.Collins to NEV 15 for 20 yards (33-J.Claiborne).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - UNLV 35(1:20 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Gasser.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 41(1:49 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam to NEV 35 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 41(2:17 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to NEV 41 for no gain (44-D.Grzesiak).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 8 - UNLV 39(2:34 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to NEV 41 for 20 yards (33-J.Claiborne).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 37(3:05 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 82-J.Gasser. 82-J.Gasser to UNLV 39 for 2 yards (33-J.Claiborne).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - UNLV 32(3:19 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 82-J.Gasser. 82-J.Gasser to UNLV 37 for 5 yards (19-K.Clark).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - UNLV 28(4:04 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 26-C.Reese. 26-C.Reese to UNLV 32 for 4 yards (11-D.Henley).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(4:33 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 11-N.Bean. 11-N.Bean to UNLV 28 for 3 yards (5-E.Johnson).
|Kickoff
|(4:33 - 1st) 49-J.Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- TD (6 plays, 45 yards, 3:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:33 - 1st) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - NEVADA 1(4:39 - 1st) 2-D.Lee runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+52 YD
|
1 & 35 - NEVADA 47(5:17 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to UNLV 1 for 52 yards (29-T.Caine).
|Penalty
|
1 & 25 - NEVADA 43(5:54 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to UNLV 23 for 20 yards (24-B.Jackson). Penalty on NEV 75-J.Gardner Holding 10 yards enforced at UNLV 43. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 28(6:10 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Stovall. Penalty on NEV 1-M.Stovall Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UNLV 28. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - NEVADA 41(7:00 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to UNLV 28 for 13 yards (24-B.Jackson29-T.Caine).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 45(7:19 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to UNLV 41 for 4 yards (62-E.Ehimare).
|Kickoff
|(7:29 - 1st) 38-T.Brown kicks 65 yards from UNLV 30. 3-J.Bell to UNLV 45 for 50 yards (14-T.Player).
|Kickoff
|(7:37 - 1st) 38-T.Brown kicks 62 yards from UNLV 35. 3-J.Bell to NEV 25 for 22 yards (35-J.Windmon26-O.Egbase). Penalty on UNLV 35-J.Windmon Offside 5 yards enforced at UNLV 35. No Play.
UNLV
Rebels
- FG (8 plays, 46 yards, 3:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - UNLV 19(7:43 - 1st) 32-D.Gutierrez 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - UNLV 19(7:48 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 11-N.Bean.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 23 - UNLV 31(8:33 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 11-N.Bean. 11-N.Bean to NEV 19 for 12 yards (1-B.Robins33-J.Claiborne).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - UNLV 16(8:42 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Gasser. Penalty on UNLV 71-J.Oluwaseun Clipping 15 yards enforced at NEV 16. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 18(9:00 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to NEV 16 for 2 yards (1-B.Robins).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 44(9:15 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 9-T.Collins. 9-T.Collins to NEV 18 for 26 yards.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 12 - UNLV 44(9:56 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 11-N.Bean. 11-N.Bean to NEV 44 for 12 yards (30-L.Hall).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 46(10:27 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 44 for -2 yards (7-K.Toomer99-D.Peterson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 35(10:41 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 46 for 11 yards (33-J.Claiborne).
|Kickoff
|(10:47 - 1st) 49-J.Diaz kicks 60 yards from NEV 35. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 35 for 30 yards (19-K.Clark).
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- FG (9 plays, 60 yards, 4:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - NEVADA 15(10:52 - 1st) 43-B.Talton 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NEVADA 15(10:56 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Lockhart.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NEVADA 15(11:01 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 18(11:38 - 1st) 12-C.Strong to UNLV 15 for 3 yards (10-V.Viramontes).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - NEVADA 22(12:06 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to UNLV 18 for 4 yards (95-J.Graves).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - NEVADA 25(12:34 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to UNLV 22 for 3 yards (28-A.Lewis).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 28(13:08 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to UNLV 25 for 3 yards (62-E.Ehimare10-V.Viramontes).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 14 - NEVADA 43(13:45 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to UNLV 28 for 15 yards (10-V.Viramontes).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 39(14:27 - 1st) 3-J.Bell to UNLV 43 for -4 yards (29-T.Caine).
|+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(15:00 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to UNLV 39 for 36 yards.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 38-T.Brown kicks 40 yards from UNLV 35 to NEV 25 fair catch by 3-J.Bell.
-
COLOST
FRESNO
17
38
4th 0:00 CBSSN
-
SDGST
UTAHST
24
7
3rd 5:33 CBSSN
-
WKY
11BYU
3
35
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
NEVADA
UNLV
17
6
2nd 6:39 FS1
-
SALA
GAS
17
24
Final ESPN
-
MINN
MD
44
45
Final/OT ESPN
-
ECU
TULSA
30
34
Final ESP2
-
HAWAII
WYO
7
31
Final FS1
-
WAKE
CUSE
38
14
Final ACCN
-
5UGA
UK
14
3
Final SECN
-
TEMPLE
TULANE
3
38
Final ESP+
-
PURDUE
ILL
31
24
Final BTN
-
TXSA
FAU
3
24
Final
-
MICHST
13MICH
27
24
Final FOX
-
MEMP
7CINCY
10
49
Final ESPN
-
23IOWAST
KANSAS
52
22
Final FS1
-
20CSTCAR
GAST
51
0
Final ESPU
-
BC
1CLEM
28
34
Final ABC
-
16KSTATE
WVU
10
37
Final ESP2
-
UCF
HOU
44
21
Final ESP+
-
TROY
ARKST
38
10
Final ESP3
-
RICE
USM
30
6
Final ESP3
-
NWEST
IOWA
21
20
Final ESPN
-
TCU
BAYLOR
33
23
Final ESP2
-
LSU
AUBURN
11
48
Final CBS
-
17IND
RUT
37
21
Final FS1
-
4ND
GATECH
31
13
Final ABC
-
UAB
LATECH
34
37
Final/2OT
-
APLST
LAMON
31
13
Final ESPU
-
TEXAS
6OKLAST
41
34
Final/OT FOX
-
VATECH
LVILLE
42
35
Final ACCN
-
MISS
VANDY
54
21
Final SECN
-
25BOISE
AF
49
30
Final CBSSN
-
NMEX
SJST
21
38
Final FS1
-
MISSST
2BAMA
0
41
Final ESPN
-
CHARLO
DUKE
19
53
Final
-
MIZZOU
10FLA
17
41
Final SECN
-
3OHIOST
18PSU
38
25
Final ABC
-
NAVY
22SMU
37
51
Final ESP2
-
ARK
8TXAM
31
42
Final SECN
-
15UNC
UVA
41
44
Final ACCN
-
24OKLA
TXTECH
62
28
Final FOX
-
LALAF
TXSTSM
44
34
Final ESPU
-
19MRSHL
FIU
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
NTEXAS
UTEP
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
9WISC
NEB
0
0
FS1