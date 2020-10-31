Drive Chart
NEVADA
UNLV

Preview not available

Preview not available
NEVADA
4 Pass
15 Rush
40 YDS
5:53 POS
Punt
4TH & 20 UNLV 45
6:46
49-J.Diaz punts 26 yards from UNLV 45 out of bounds at the UNLV 19.
Sack
3RD & 10 UNLV 35
7:35
12-C.Strong sacked at UNLV 45 for -10 yards (35-J.Windmon).
-2 YD
2ND & 8 UNLV 33
8:19
12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to UNLV 35 for -2 yards (2-D.Brown).
+2 YD
1ST & 10 UNLV 35
8:58
12-C.Strong to UNLV 33 for 2 yards (62-E.Ehimare).
+12 YD
3RD & 11 UNLV 47
9:25
12-C.Strong complete to 2-D.Lee. 2-D.Lee to UNLV 35 for 12 yards (43-M.Salu).
No Gain
2ND & 11 UNLV 47
9:32
12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Stovall.
+4 YD
1ST & 15 NEVADA 49
10:08
12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to UNLV 47 for 4 yards (24-B.Jackson).
Penalty
1ST & 10 UNLV 46
10:28
Penalty on NEV 19-K.Clark False start 5 yards enforced at UNLV 46. No Play.
+14 YD
2ND & 10 NEVADA 40
10:48
35-T.Taua to UNLV 46 for 14 yards (44-K.Beaudry).
No Gain
1ST & 10 NEVADA 40
10:55
12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 20-T.Horton.
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 13:55
43-B.Talton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
6
Touchdown 14:06
12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
65
yds
00:11
pos
16
6
Field Goal 14:11
32-D.Gutierrez 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
66
yds
03:49
pos
10
6
1st Quarter
Point After TD 4:33
43-B.Talton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
3
Touchdown 4:39
2-D.Lee runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
70
yds
03:04
pos
9
3
Field Goal 7:43
32-D.Gutierrez 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
61
yds
03:04
pos
3
3
Field Goal 10:52
43-B.Talton 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
60
yds
04:08
pos
3
0
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 9 6
Rushing 4 2
Passing 5 4
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 3-5 1-5
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-1
Total Net Yards 235 125
Total Plays 25 22
Avg Gain 9.4 5.7
Net Yards Rushing 36 34
Rush Attempts 11 7
Avg Rush Yards 3.3 4.9
Yards Passing 199 91
Comp. - Att. 10-14 11-15
Yards Per Pass 12.6 6.1
Penalties - Yards 4-35 4-30
Touchdowns 2 0
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 1-52.0 1-49.0
Return Yards 1 0
Punts - Returns 1-1 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Nevada 1-0 107--17
UNLV 0-1 33--6
Allegiant Stadium Paradise, NV
 199 PASS YDS 91
36 RUSH YDS 34
235 TOTAL YDS 125
Nevada
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Strong 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 199 1 0 214.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75.0% 420 4 0 168.2
C. Strong 10/14 199 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Taua 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 35 0
T. Taua 4 35 0 14
D. Lee 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 10 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 65 0
D. Lee 3 10 1 6
J. Bell 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
J. Bell 1 -4 0 -4
C. Strong 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -26 0
C. Strong 3 -5 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
R. Doubs 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 153 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 117 1
R. Doubs 4 3 153 1 65
C. Turner 19 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 119 2
C. Turner 2 2 19 0 15
D. Lee 2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 16 0
D. Lee 1 1 12 0 12
C. Ross 81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
C. Ross 1 1 10 0 10
J. Lockhart 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 26 0
J. Lockhart 2 1 4 0 4
M. Stovall 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 64 0
M. Stovall 2 1 3 0 3
T. Horton 82 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 40 1
T. Horton 1 0 0 0 0
T. Taua 35 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
T. Taua 1 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Claiborne 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Claiborne 4-1 0.0 0
B. Robins 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Robins 2-0 0.0 0
K. Toomer 47 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Toomer 2-0 0.0 0
D. Grzesiak 44 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Grzesiak 2-0 0.0 0
K. Clark 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Clark 1-0 0.0 0
L. Touray 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
L. Touray 1-1 0.0 0
J. Lee 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Lee 1-0 0.0 0
D. Henley 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Henley 1-0 0.0 0
L. Hall 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Hall 1-0 0.0 0
E. Johnson 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
D. Peterson 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Peterson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Talton 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 4/4
B. Talton 1/1 32 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Diaz 49 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 26.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 0 0
J. Diaz 1 26.0 1 26
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Bell 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 50.0 50 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 25 0
J. Bell 1 50.0 50 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Doubs 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
R. Doubs 1 1.0 1 0
UNLV
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Gilliam 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.3% 91 0 0 124.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.9% 105 1 0 119.6
M. Gilliam 11/15 91 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Williams 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 80 0
C. Williams 6 28 0 20
M. Gilliam 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 -12 0
M. Gilliam 1 6 0 6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Collins 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 -5 0
T. Collins 2 2 46 0 26
N. Bean 11 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
N. Bean 4 3 27 0 12
J. Gasser 82 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
J. Gasser 4 2 7 0 5
C. Williams 8 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
C. Williams 1 1 5 0 5
C. Reese 26 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
C. Reese 1 1 4 0 4
K. Williams 10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 33 0
K. Williams 3 2 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Ehimare 62 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
E. Ehimare 4-0 0.0 0
V. Viramontes 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
V. Viramontes 2-1 0.0 0
T. Caine 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Caine 2-1 0.0 0
J. Windmon 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
J. Windmon 2-0 1.0 0
B. Jackson 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Jackson 2-0 0.0 0
K. Beaudry 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Beaudry 1-0 0.0 0
J. Graves 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Graves 1-0 0.0 0
D. Brown 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
M. Salu 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Salu 1-0 0.0 0
S. Everett 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Everett 1-0 0.0 0
A. Lewis 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Lewis 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Gutierrez 32 P
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
0/1 0/1
D. Gutierrez 2/2 36 0/0 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Brown 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 49.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 0 0
T. Brown 1 49.0 0 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Collins 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 28.0 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 40 0
T. Collins 2 28.0 30 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NEVADA 25 4:08 9 60 FG
7:37 UNLV 45 3:04 6 45 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:06 NEVADA 35 0:11 1 65 TD
12:39 NEVADA 25 5:53 13 30 Punt
12:39 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:47 UNLV 35 3:04 8 46 FG
4:33 UNLV 25 3:49 10 61 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:55 UNLV 29 1:05 3 -2 Punt

NEVADA Wolf Pack  - Punt (13 plays, 30 yards, 5:53 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 20 - NEVADA 45
(6:46 - 2nd) 49-J.Diaz punts 26 yards from UNLV 45 out of bounds at the UNLV 19.
Sack
3 & 10 - NEVADA 35
(7:35 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong sacked at UNLV 45 for -10 yards (35-J.Windmon).
-2 YD
2 & 8 - NEVADA 33
(8:19 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to UNLV 35 for -2 yards (2-D.Brown).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 35
(8:58 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong to UNLV 33 for 2 yards (62-E.Ehimare).
+12 YD
3 & 11 - NEVADA 47
(9:25 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 2-D.Lee. 2-D.Lee to UNLV 35 for 12 yards (43-M.Salu).
No Gain
2 & 11 - NEVADA 47
(9:32 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Stovall.
+4 YD
1 & 15 - NEVADA 49
(10:08 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to UNLV 47 for 4 yards (24-B.Jackson).
Penalty
1 & 10 - NEVADA 46
(10:28 - 2nd) Penalty on NEV 19-K.Clark False start 5 yards enforced at UNLV 46. No Play.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 40
(10:48 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to UNLV 46 for 14 yards (44-K.Beaudry).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 40
(10:55 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 20-T.Horton.
+6 YD
3 & 1 - NEVADA 34
(11:23 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to NEV 40 for 6 yards (35-J.Windmon).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - NEVADA 30
(12:04 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 34 for 4 yards (62-E.Ehimare).
+10 YD
1 & 15 - NEVADA 20
(12:39 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 81-C.Ross. 81-C.Ross to NEV 30 for 10 yards (33-S.Everett).
Penalty
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(12:39 - 2nd) Penalty on NEV 75-J.Gardner False start 5 yards enforced at NEV 25. No Play.

UNLV Rebels  - Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:05 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 12 - UNLV 27
(12:50 - 2nd) 38-T.Brown punts 49 yards from UNLV 27. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 25 for 1 yard (16-N.Williams27-A.Ajiake).
No Gain
3 & 12 - UNLV 27
(12:56 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Williams.
No Gain
2 & 12 - UNLV 27
(13:30 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to UNLV 27 for no gain (7-K.Toomer10-L.Touray).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 29
(13:50 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 27 for -2 yards (13-J.Lee).
Kickoff
(13:55 - 2nd) 49-J.Diaz kicks 62 yards from NEV 35. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 29 for 26 yards (33-J.Claiborne17-J.Lockhart).

NEVADA Wolf Pack  - TD (1 plays, 65 yards, 0:11 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(13:55 - 2nd) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.
+65 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 35
(14:06 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
Kickoff
(14:06 - 2nd) 38-T.Brown kicks 35 yards from UNLV 35 to NEV 30 fair catch by 15-J.Dedman. Penalty on UNLV 10-V.Viramontes Offside 5 yards enforced at NEV 30.

NEVADA Wolf Pack

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 9 - NEVADA 14
(14:11 - 2nd) 32-D.Gutierrez 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
+5 YD
3 & 14 - NEVADA 19
(14:55 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 8-C.Williams. 8-C.Williams to NEV 14 for 5 yards (10-L.Touray).
Penalty
3 & 9 - NEVADA 14
(14:55 - 2nd) Penalty on UNLV 71-J.Oluwaseun False start 5 yards enforced at NEV 14. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 9 - NEVADA 14
(15:00 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Gasser.

UNLV Rebels  - Downs (10 plays, 61 yards, 3:49 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 15
(0:44 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to NEV 14 for 1 yard (44-D.Grzesiak).
+20 YD
4 & 4 - UNLV 35
(1:17 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 9-T.Collins. 9-T.Collins to NEV 15 for 20 yards (33-J.Claiborne).
No Gain
3 & 4 - UNLV 35
(1:20 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Gasser.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 41
(1:49 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam to NEV 35 for 6 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 41
(2:17 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to NEV 41 for no gain (44-D.Grzesiak).
+20 YD
2 & 8 - UNLV 39
(2:34 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to NEV 41 for 20 yards (33-J.Claiborne).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 37
(3:05 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 82-J.Gasser. 82-J.Gasser to UNLV 39 for 2 yards (33-J.Claiborne).
+5 YD
3 & 3 - UNLV 32
(3:19 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 82-J.Gasser. 82-J.Gasser to UNLV 37 for 5 yards (19-K.Clark).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - UNLV 28
(4:04 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 26-C.Reese. 26-C.Reese to UNLV 32 for 4 yards (11-D.Henley).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25
(4:33 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 11-N.Bean. 11-N.Bean to UNLV 28 for 3 yards (5-E.Johnson).
Kickoff
(4:33 - 1st) 49-J.Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.

NEVADA Wolf Pack  - TD (6 plays, 45 yards, 3:04 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(4:33 - 1st) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.
+1 YD
1 & 1 - NEVADA 1
(4:39 - 1st) 2-D.Lee runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
+52 YD
1 & 35 - NEVADA 47
(5:17 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to UNLV 1 for 52 yards (29-T.Caine).
Penalty
1 & 25 - NEVADA 43
(5:54 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to UNLV 23 for 20 yards (24-B.Jackson). Penalty on NEV 75-J.Gardner Holding 10 yards enforced at UNLV 43. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 10 - NEVADA 28
(6:10 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Stovall. Penalty on NEV 1-M.Stovall Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UNLV 28. No Play.
+13 YD
2 & 6 - NEVADA 41
(7:00 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to UNLV 28 for 13 yards (24-B.Jackson29-T.Caine).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 45
(7:19 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to UNLV 41 for 4 yards (62-E.Ehimare).
Kickoff
(7:29 - 1st) 38-T.Brown kicks 65 yards from UNLV 30. 3-J.Bell to UNLV 45 for 50 yards (14-T.Player).
Kickoff
(7:37 - 1st) 38-T.Brown kicks 62 yards from UNLV 35. 3-J.Bell to NEV 25 for 22 yards (35-J.Windmon26-O.Egbase). Penalty on UNLV 35-J.Windmon Offside 5 yards enforced at UNLV 35. No Play.

UNLV Rebels  - FG (8 plays, 46 yards, 3:04 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 11 - UNLV 19
(7:43 - 1st) 32-D.Gutierrez 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 11 - UNLV 19
(7:48 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 11-N.Bean.
+12 YD
2 & 23 - UNLV 31
(8:33 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 11-N.Bean. 11-N.Bean to NEV 19 for 12 yards (1-B.Robins33-J.Claiborne).
Penalty
2 & 8 - UNLV 16
(8:42 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Gasser. Penalty on UNLV 71-J.Oluwaseun Clipping 15 yards enforced at NEV 16. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 18
(9:00 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to NEV 16 for 2 yards (1-B.Robins).
+26 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 44
(9:15 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 9-T.Collins. 9-T.Collins to NEV 18 for 26 yards.
+12 YD
2 & 12 - UNLV 44
(9:56 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 11-N.Bean. 11-N.Bean to NEV 44 for 12 yards (30-L.Hall).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 46
(10:27 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 44 for -2 yards (7-K.Toomer99-D.Peterson).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 35
(10:41 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 46 for 11 yards (33-J.Claiborne).
Kickoff
(10:47 - 1st) 49-J.Diaz kicks 60 yards from NEV 35. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 35 for 30 yards (19-K.Clark).

NEVADA Wolf Pack  - FG (9 plays, 60 yards, 4:08 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 7 - NEVADA 15
(10:52 - 1st) 43-B.Talton 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 7 - NEVADA 15
(10:56 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Lockhart.
No Gain
2 & 7 - NEVADA 15
(11:01 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 18
(11:38 - 1st) 12-C.Strong to UNLV 15 for 3 yards (10-V.Viramontes).
+4 YD
3 & 4 - NEVADA 22
(12:06 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to UNLV 18 for 4 yards (95-J.Graves).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - NEVADA 25
(12:34 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to UNLV 22 for 3 yards (28-A.Lewis).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 28
(13:08 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to UNLV 25 for 3 yards (62-E.Ehimare10-V.Viramontes).
+15 YD
2 & 14 - NEVADA 43
(13:45 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to UNLV 28 for 15 yards (10-V.Viramontes).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 39
(14:27 - 1st) 3-J.Bell to UNLV 43 for -4 yards (29-T.Caine).
+36 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(15:00 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to UNLV 39 for 36 yards.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 38-T.Brown kicks 40 yards from UNLV 35 to NEV 25 fair catch by 3-J.Bell.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores