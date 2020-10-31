Drive Chart
NWEST
IOWA

NWEST
0 Pass
255 Rush
41 YDS
2:48 POS
+1 YD
3RD & 4 IOWA 39
4:21
1-J.Brown to IOW 38 for 1 yard (54-D.Nixon).
+3 YD
2ND & 7 IOWA 42
4:53
25-I.Bowser to IOW 39 for 3 yards (44-S.Benson).
+3 YD
1ST & 10 IOWA 45
5:21
25-I.Bowser to IOW 42 for 3 yards (44-S.Benson).
+10 YD
1ST & 10 NWEST 45
5:43
25-I.Bowser to IOW 45 for 10 yards (28-J.Koerner).
+6 YD
2ND & 4 NWEST 39
6:06
25-I.Bowser to NW 45 for 6 yards (26-K.Merriweather49-N.Niemann).
+6 YD
1ST & 10 NWEST 33
6:22
8-K.McGowan to NW 39 for 6 yards (33-R.Moss).
+8 YD
2ND & 6 NWEST 25
6:40
25-I.Bowser to NW 33 for 8 yards (49-N.Niemann).
+4 YD
1ST & 10 NWEST 21
7:03
12-P.Ramsey scrambles to NW 25 for 4 yards (44-S.Benson).
Kickoff
Kickoff
7:09
10-C.Shudak kicks 62 yards from IOW 35. 8-K.McGowan to NW 21 for 18 yards (37-K.Fisher).
IOWA
1 Pass
15 Rush
37 YDS
3:06 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 6 NWEST 29
7:14
3-K.Duncan 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 7:14
3-K.Duncan 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
37
yds
03:06
pos
7
20
Point After TD 10:20
14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
17
Touchdown 10:24
8-K.McGowan runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
16
plays
75
yds
01:22
pos
6
17
1st Quarter
Field Goal 1:47
3-K.Duncan 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
56
yds
05:00
pos
0
17
Point After TD 8:36
3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 8:42
15-T.Goodson runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
40
yds
01:17
pos
0
13
Point After TD 11:42
3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:42
7-S.Petras complete to 12-B.Smith. 12-B.Smith runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
7
yds
00:00
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 8 9
Rushing 7 4
Passing 1 6
Penalty 0 -1
3rd Down Conv 5-9 2-6
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-1
Total Net Yards 143 148
Total Plays 35 27
Avg Gain 4.1 5.5
Net Yards Rushing 117 40
Rush Attempts 30 11
Avg Rush Yards 3.9 3.6
Yards Passing 26 108
Comp. - Att. 3-5 10-16
Yards Per Pass 5.2 6.8
Penalties - Yards 3-15 0-0
Touchdowns 1 2
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 2-42.5 1-50.0
Return Yards -8 0
Punts - Returns 1--8 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Northwestern 1-0 07--7
Iowa 0-1 173--20
Kinnick Stadium Iowa City, IA
 26 PASS YDS 108
117 RUSH YDS 40
143 TOTAL YDS 148
Northwestern
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
P. Ramsey 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 26 0 0 103.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.7% 212 1 0 147.0
P. Ramsey 3/5 26 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
I. Bowser 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 58 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 70 1
I. Bowser 13 58 0 10
P. Ramsey 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 47 1
P. Ramsey 5 32 0 21
J. Brown 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Brown 7 18 0 5
K. McGowan 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 19 0
K. McGowan 2 9 1 6
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 103 1
D. Anderson 3 0 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 49 0
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 2 2 21 0 12
K. McGowan 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
K. McGowan 1 1 5 0 5
R. Lees 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 0
R. Lees 1 0 0 0 0
C. Mangieri 89 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Mangieri 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Fisher 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
P. Fisher 3-0 0.0 0
C. Bergin 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
C. Bergin 3-2 0.0 0
C. Ruiz 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Ruiz 3-0 0.0 0
J. Pace 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Pace 2-0 0.0 0
E. Brown IV 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Brown IV 2-0 0.0 0
J. Saunders 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Saunders 1-0 0.0 0
W. Blake 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Blake 1-0 0.0 0
J. Spivak 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Spivak 1-0 0.0 0
B. Gallagher 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Gallagher 1-0 0.0 0
B. Gallagher 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
B. Gallagher 1-4 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Kuhbander 14 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
3/3 4/4
C. Kuhbander 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Adams 20 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 42.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 0 0
D. Adams 2 42.5 0 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. McGowan 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
K. McGowan 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. McGowan 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -8.0 -8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -8.0 -8 0
K. McGowan 1 -8.0 -8 0
Iowa
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Petras 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 108 1 0 139.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.4% 265 0 0 113.5
S. Petras 10/16 108 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Goodson 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 27 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 77 0
T. Goodson 6 27 1 15
M. Sargent 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 71 1
M. Sargent 3 11 0 9
S. Petras 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 0 1
S. Petras 1 2 0 2
M. Pottebaum 38 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
M. Pottebaum 1 0 0 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 42 0
I. Smith-Marsette 3 3 42 0 20
T. Tracy Jr. 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
T. Tracy Jr. 1 1 22 0 22
S. LaPorta 84 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 71 0
S. LaPorta 4 2 17 0 11
B. Smith 12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 14 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 0
B. Smith 2 2 14 1 7
N. Ragaini 89 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 61 0
N. Ragaini 4 2 13 0 11
S. Beyer 42 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
S. Beyer 2 0 0 0 0
B. Wade 35 LB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
B. Wade 1 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Benson 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
S. Benson 7-1 0.0 0
C. Golston 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
C. Golston 5-1 0.0 0
D. Nixon 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Nixon 4-1 0.0 0
N. Niemann 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
N. Niemann 3-2 0.0 0
J. Heflin 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Heflin 3-1 0.0 0
Z. VanValkenburg 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
Z. VanValkenburg 2-1 0.0 0
M. Hankins 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Hankins 2-0 0.0 0
K. Merriweather 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Merriweather 2-0 0.0 0
N. Shannon 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Shannon 1-0 0.0 0
J. Koerner 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Koerner 1-1 0.0 0
D. Belton 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Belton 1-0 0.0 0
R. Moss 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Moss 1-0 0.0 0
B. Wade 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Wade 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Duncan 3 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/2 2/2
K. Duncan 2/2 47 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Taylor 9 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 50.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 50.0 1
T. Taylor 1 50.0 1 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 33.0 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 15 0
I. Smith-Marsette 1 33.0 33 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NWEST 25 0:37 3 6 Punt
11:36 NWEST 25 1:31 5 20 Fumble
8:36 NWEST 25 1:42 4 -4 Punt
1:43 NWEST 25 1:22 16 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:09 NWEST 21 2:48 8 41 Downs
7:09 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:23 IOWA 27 2:33 3 8 Fumble
11:42 NWEST 7 0:00 1 7 TD
9:53 NWEST 45 1:17 4 45 TD
6:47 IOWA 36 5:00 13 61 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:20 IOWA 34 3:06 8 37 FG

NWEST Wildcats  - Downs (8 plays, 41 yards, 2:48 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
3 & 4 - NWEST 39
(4:21 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown to IOW 38 for 1 yard (54-D.Nixon).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - NWEST 42
(4:53 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to IOW 39 for 3 yards (44-S.Benson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 45
(5:21 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to IOW 42 for 3 yards (44-S.Benson).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 45
(5:43 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to IOW 45 for 10 yards (28-J.Koerner).
+6 YD
2 & 4 - NWEST 39
(6:06 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to NW 45 for 6 yards (26-K.Merriweather49-N.Niemann).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 33
(6:22 - 2nd) 8-K.McGowan to NW 39 for 6 yards (33-R.Moss).
+8 YD
2 & 6 - NWEST 25
(6:40 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to NW 33 for 8 yards (49-N.Niemann).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 21
(7:03 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles to NW 25 for 4 yards (44-S.Benson).
Kickoff
(7:09 - 2nd) 10-C.Shudak kicks 62 yards from IOW 35. 8-K.McGowan to NW 21 for 18 yards (37-K.Fisher).

IOWA Hawkeyes  - FG (8 plays, 37 yards, 3:06 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 6 - IOWA 29
(7:14 - 2nd) 3-K.Duncan 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 6 - IOWA 29
(7:22 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 84-S.LaPorta.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - IOWA 33
(7:55 - 2nd) 10-M.Sargent to NW 29 for 4 yards (18-C.Ruiz).
No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 33
(7:59 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 42-S.Beyer.
+22 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 45
(8:26 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 3-T.Tracy. 3-T.Tracy to NW 33 for 22 yards (5-J.Pace).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - IOWA 43
(8:59 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras to IOW 45 for 2 yards (93-J.Spivak).
No Gain
3 & 1 - IOWA 43
(9:42 - 2nd) 38-M.Pottebaum to IOW 43 for no gain (32-B.Gallagher).
+9 YD
2 & 10 - IOWA 34
(10:08 - 2nd) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 43 for 9 yards (42-P.Fisher).
No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 34
(10:13 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 89-N.Ragaini.
Kickoff
(10:20 - 2nd) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 64 yards from NW 35. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to IOW 34 for 33 yards (35-E.Mueller).

NWEST Wildcats  - TD (16 plays, 75 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(10:20 - 2nd) 14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
+3 YD
3 & 3 - NWEST 3
(10:24 - 2nd) 8-K.McGowan runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
2 & 3 - NWEST 3
(10:32 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 89-C.Mangieri.
+1 YD
1 & 4 - NWEST 4
(11:05 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown to IOW 3 for 1 yard (57-C.Golston97-Z.VanValkenburg).
+5 YD
4 & 1 - NWEST 9
(11:19 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown to IOW 4 for 5 yards (44-S.Benson).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - NWEST 12
(11:48 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown to IOW 9 for 3 yards (26-K.Merriweather).
+6 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 18
(12:16 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to IOW 12 for 6 yards (44-S.Benson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 18
(12:45 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to IOW 18 for no gain (96-J.Heflin).
+10 YD
3 & 5 - NWEST 28
(13:05 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to IOW 18 for 10 yards (49-N.Niemann).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - NWEST 30
(13:32 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to IOW 28 for 2 yards (4-D.Belton).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 33
(14:03 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown to IOW 30 for 3 yards (96-J.Heflin57-C.Golston).
+21 YD
3 & 5 - NWEST 46
(14:25 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey to IOW 33 for 21 yards (54-D.Nixon).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - NWEST 44
(15:00 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown to NW 46 for 2 yards (54-D.Nixon49-N.Niemann).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 41
(0:21 - 1st) 1-J.Brown to NW 44 for 3 yards (96-J.Heflin).
+12 YD
3 & 6 - NWEST 29
(0:52 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman to NW 41 for 12 yards (44-S.Benson).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 25
(1:21 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to NW 29 for 4 yards (8-M.Hankins).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 25
(1:43 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to NW 25 for no gain (99-N.Shannon96-J.Heflin).
Kickoff
(1:43 - 1st) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to NW End Zone. touchback.

IOWA Hawkeyes  - FG (13 plays, 61 yards, 5:00 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 2 - IOWA 3
(1:47 - 1st) 3-K.Duncan 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 2 - IOWA 3
(1:52 - 1st) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 42-S.Beyer.
+7 YD
2 & 9 - IOWA 10
(2:28 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to NW 3 for 7 yards (58-W.Blake32-B.Gallagher).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 11
(3:01 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to NW 10 for 1 yard (28-C.Bergin32-B.Gallagher).
+7 YD
3 & 4 - IOWA 18
(3:31 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 12-B.Smith. 12-B.Smith to NW 11 for 7 yards.
No Gain
2 & 4 - IOWA 18
(3:37 - 1st) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 84-S.LaPorta.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 24
(4:09 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta to NW 18 for 6 yards (28-C.Bergin).
+16 YD
2 & 12 - IOWA 40
(4:42 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to NW 24 for 16 yards (18-C.Ruiz).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 38
(5:15 - 1st) 10-M.Sargent to NW 40 for -2 yards (99-E.Brown32-B.Gallagher).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 49
(5:45 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta to NW 38 for 11 yards (42-P.Fisher28-C.Bergin).
+11 YD
3 & 6 - IOWA 40
(6:10 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 89-N.Ragaini. 89-N.Ragaini to NW 49 for 11 yards (42-P.Fisher).
No Gain
2 & 6 - IOWA 40
(6:15 - 1st) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 89-N.Ragaini.
-1 YD
1 & 5 - IOWA 41
(6:47 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 40 for -1 yard (90-J.Saunders).
Penalty
1 & 10 - IOWA 36
(6:47 - 1st) Penalty on NW 52-J.Butler Offside 5 yards enforced at IOW 36. No Play.

NWEST Wildcats  - Punt (4 plays, -4 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 14 - NWEST 21
(6:54 - 1st) 36-D.Adams punts 43 yards from NW 21 to IOW 36 fair catch by 16-C.Jones.
No Gain
3 & 14 - NWEST 21
(7:32 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles to NW 21 for no gain (97-Z.VanValkenburg54-D.Nixon).
+5 YD
2 & 19 - NWEST 16
(7:58 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 8-K.McGowan. 8-K.McGowan to NW 21 for 5 yards (44-S.Benson).
-4 YD
1 & 15 - NWEST 20
(8:36 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to NW 16 for -4 yards (57-C.Golston).
Penalty
1 & 10 - NWEST 25
(8:36 - 1st) Penalty on NW 52-J.Butler False start 5 yards enforced at NW 25. No Play.
Kickoff
(8:36 - 1st) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to NW End Zone. touchback.

IOWA Hawkeyes  - TD (4 plays, 45 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:36 - 1st) 3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 15
(8:42 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
+5 YD
1 & 5 - IOWA 20
(9:09 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to NW 15 for 5 yards (99-E.Brown32-B.Gallagher).
Penalty
1 & 10 - IOWA 25
(9:28 - 1st) Penalty on NW 49-A.Adebawore Offside 5 yards enforced at NW 25. No Play.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 45
(9:53 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to NW 25 for 20 yards (5-J.Pace).

NWEST Wildcats  - Fumble (5 plays, 20 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
2 & 1 - NWEST 45
(10:05 - 1st) 25-I.Bowser to NW 45 FUMBLES (97-Z.VanValkenburg). 97-Z.VanValkenburg to NW 45 for no gain.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 36
(10:29 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman to NW 45 for 9 yards (8-M.Hankins35-B.Wade).
+5 YD
3 & 4 - NWEST 31
(10:50 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey to NW 36 for 5 yards (49-N.Niemann44-S.Benson).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - NWEST 28
(11:15 - 1st) 25-I.Bowser to NW 31 for 3 yards (57-C.Golston).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 25
(11:36 - 1st) 25-I.Bowser to NW 28 for 3 yards (57-C.Golston).
Kickoff
(11:36 - 1st) 10-C.Shudak kicks 64 yards from IOW 35 to NW 1. touchback.

IOWA Hawkeyes  - TD (1 plays, 7 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:42 - 1st) 3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
+7 YD
1 & 7 - IOWA 7
(11:42 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 12-B.Smith. 12-B.Smith runs 7 yards for a touchdown.

IOWA Hawkeyes  - Fumble (3 plays, 8 yards, 2:33 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - IOWA 35
(11:50 - 1st) 9-T.Taylor punts 50 yards from IOW 35. 8-K.McGowan to NW 15 FUMBLES (8-K.McGowan). 22-T.Roberts to NW 7 for no gain.
+2 YD
3 & 4 - IOWA 33
(12:35 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 89-N.Ragaini. 89-N.Ragaini to IOW 35 for 2 yards (18-C.Ruiz28-C.Bergin).
No Gain
2 & 4 - IOWA 33
(14:23 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 33 for no gain (51-B.Gallagher).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 27
(14:23 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to IOW 33 for 6 yards (28-C.Bergin).

NWEST Wildcats  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:37 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - NWEST 31
(14:23 - 1st) 36-D.Adams punts 42 yards from NW 31 Downed at the IOW 27.
+2 YD
3 & 6 - NWEST 29
(14:23 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey to NW 31 for 2 yards (57-C.Golston).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 25
(14:57 - 1st) 25-I.Bowser to NW 29 for 4 yards (54-D.Nixon28-J.Koerner).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 25
(15:00 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 19-R.Lees.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to NW End Zone. touchback.
NCAA FB Scores