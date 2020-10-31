Drive Chart
|
|
|NWEST
|IOWA
NWEST
0 Pass
255 Rush
41 YDS
2:48 POS
+1 YD
3RD & 4 IOWA 39
4:21
1-J.Brown to IOW 38 for 1 yard (54-D.Nixon).
+3 YD
2ND & 7 IOWA 42
4:53
25-I.Bowser to IOW 39 for 3 yards (44-S.Benson).
+3 YD
1ST & 10 IOWA 45
5:21
25-I.Bowser to IOW 42 for 3 yards (44-S.Benson).
+10 YD
1ST & 10 NWEST 45
5:43
25-I.Bowser to IOW 45 for 10 yards (28-J.Koerner).
+6 YD
2ND & 4 NWEST 39
6:06
25-I.Bowser to NW 45 for 6 yards (26-K.Merriweather49-N.Niemann).
+6 YD
1ST & 10 NWEST 33
6:22
8-K.McGowan to NW 39 for 6 yards (33-R.Moss).
+8 YD
2ND & 6 NWEST 25
6:40
25-I.Bowser to NW 33 for 8 yards (49-N.Niemann).
+4 YD
1ST & 10 NWEST 21
7:03
12-P.Ramsey scrambles to NW 25 for 4 yards (44-S.Benson).
Kickoff
Kickoff
7:09
10-C.Shudak kicks 62 yards from IOW 35. 8-K.McGowan to NW 21 for 18 yards (37-K.Fisher).
IOWA
1 Pass
15 Rush
37 YDS
3:06 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 6 NWEST 29
7:14
3-K.Duncan 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
Touchdown 11:42
7-S.Petras complete to 12-B.Smith. 12-B.Smith runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
7
yds
00:00
pos
0
6
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|9
|Rushing
|7
|4
|Passing
|1
|6
|Penalty
|0
|-1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-9
|2-6
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|143
|148
|Total Plays
|35
|27
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|117
|40
|Rush Attempts
|30
|11
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|3.6
|Yards Passing
|26
|108
|Comp. - Att.
|3-5
|10-16
|Yards Per Pass
|5.2
|6.8
|Penalties - Yards
|3-15
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-42.5
|1-50.0
|Return Yards
|-8
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1--8
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|26
|PASS YDS
|108
|
|
|117
|RUSH YDS
|40
|
|
|143
|TOTAL YDS
|148
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Ramsey 12 QB
|P. Ramsey
|3/5
|26
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Bowser 25 RB
|I. Bowser
|13
|58
|0
|10
|
P. Ramsey 12 QB
|P. Ramsey
|5
|32
|0
|21
|
J. Brown 36 RB
|J. Brown
|7
|18
|0
|5
|
K. McGowan 8 WR
|K. McGowan
|2
|9
|1
|6
|
D. Anderson 6 RB
|D. Anderson
|3
|0
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 81 WR
|R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman
|2
|2
|21
|0
|12
|
K. McGowan 8 WR
|K. McGowan
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
R. Lees 19 WR
|R. Lees
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Mangieri 89 TE
|C. Mangieri
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Fisher 42 LB
|P. Fisher
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bergin 28 LB
|C. Bergin
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ruiz 18 DB
|C. Ruiz
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pace 5 DB
|J. Pace
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Brown IV 99 DE
|E. Brown IV
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Saunders 90 DT
|J. Saunders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Blake 58 DL
|W. Blake
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Spivak 93 DL
|J. Spivak
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gallagher 51 LB
|B. Gallagher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gallagher 32 LB
|B. Gallagher
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Kuhbander 14 K
|C. Kuhbander
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Adams 20 P
|D. Adams
|2
|42.5
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. McGowan 8 WR
|K. McGowan
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. McGowan 8 WR
|K. McGowan
|1
|-8.0
|-8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|10/16
|108
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Goodson 15 RB
|T. Goodson
|6
|27
|1
|15
|
M. Sargent 10 RB
|M. Sargent
|3
|11
|0
|9
|
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
M. Pottebaum 38 FB
|M. Pottebaum
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
|I. Smith-Marsette
|3
|3
|42
|0
|20
|
T. Tracy Jr. 3 WR
|T. Tracy Jr.
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
S. LaPorta 84 TE
|S. LaPorta
|4
|2
|17
|0
|11
|
B. Smith 12 WR
|B. Smith
|2
|2
|14
|1
|7
|
N. Ragaini 89 WR
|N. Ragaini
|4
|2
|13
|0
|11
|
S. Beyer 42 TE
|S. Beyer
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Wade 35 LB
|B. Wade
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Benson 44 LB
|S. Benson
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Golston 57 DL
|C. Golston
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Nixon 54 DT
|D. Nixon
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Niemann 49 LB
|N. Niemann
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Heflin 96 DL
|J. Heflin
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. VanValkenburg 97 DL
|Z. VanValkenburg
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hankins 8 DB
|M. Hankins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Merriweather 26 DB
|K. Merriweather
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Shannon 99 DL
|N. Shannon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Koerner 28 DB
|J. Koerner
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Belton 4 DB
|D. Belton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Moss 33 DB
|R. Moss
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wade 35 LB
|B. Wade
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Duncan 3 K
|K. Duncan
|2/2
|47
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Taylor 9 P
|T. Taylor
|1
|50.0
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
|I. Smith-Marsette
|1
|33.0
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
NWEST
Wildcats
- Downs (8 plays, 41 yards, 2:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - NWEST 39(4:21 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown to IOW 38 for 1 yard (54-D.Nixon).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - NWEST 42(4:53 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to IOW 39 for 3 yards (44-S.Benson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 45(5:21 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to IOW 42 for 3 yards (44-S.Benson).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 45(5:43 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to IOW 45 for 10 yards (28-J.Koerner).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - NWEST 39(6:06 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to NW 45 for 6 yards (26-K.Merriweather49-N.Niemann).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 33(6:22 - 2nd) 8-K.McGowan to NW 39 for 6 yards (33-R.Moss).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - NWEST 25(6:40 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to NW 33 for 8 yards (49-N.Niemann).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 21(7:03 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles to NW 25 for 4 yards (44-S.Benson).
|Kickoff
|(7:09 - 2nd) 10-C.Shudak kicks 62 yards from IOW 35. 8-K.McGowan to NW 21 for 18 yards (37-K.Fisher).
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- FG (8 plays, 37 yards, 3:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - IOWA 29(7:14 - 2nd) 3-K.Duncan 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - IOWA 29(7:22 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 84-S.LaPorta.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 33(7:55 - 2nd) 10-M.Sargent to NW 29 for 4 yards (18-C.Ruiz).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 33(7:59 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 42-S.Beyer.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 45(8:26 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 3-T.Tracy. 3-T.Tracy to NW 33 for 22 yards (5-J.Pace).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - IOWA 43(8:59 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras to IOW 45 for 2 yards (93-J.Spivak).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - IOWA 43(9:42 - 2nd) 38-M.Pottebaum to IOW 43 for no gain (32-B.Gallagher).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 34(10:08 - 2nd) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 43 for 9 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 34(10:13 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 89-N.Ragaini.
|Kickoff
|(10:20 - 2nd) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 64 yards from NW 35. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to IOW 34 for 33 yards (35-E.Mueller).
NWEST
Wildcats
- TD (16 plays, 75 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:20 - 2nd) 14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - NWEST 3(10:24 - 2nd) 8-K.McGowan runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - NWEST 3(10:32 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 89-C.Mangieri.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 4 - NWEST 4(11:05 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown to IOW 3 for 1 yard (57-C.Golston97-Z.VanValkenburg).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 1 - NWEST 9(11:19 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown to IOW 4 for 5 yards (44-S.Benson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - NWEST 12(11:48 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown to IOW 9 for 3 yards (26-K.Merriweather).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 18(12:16 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to IOW 12 for 6 yards (44-S.Benson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 18(12:45 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to IOW 18 for no gain (96-J.Heflin).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - NWEST 28(13:05 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to IOW 18 for 10 yards (49-N.Niemann).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - NWEST 30(13:32 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to IOW 28 for 2 yards (4-D.Belton).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 33(14:03 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown to IOW 30 for 3 yards (96-J.Heflin57-C.Golston).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 5 - NWEST 46(14:25 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey to IOW 33 for 21 yards (54-D.Nixon).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - NWEST 44(15:00 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown to NW 46 for 2 yards (54-D.Nixon49-N.Niemann).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 41(0:21 - 1st) 1-J.Brown to NW 44 for 3 yards (96-J.Heflin).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 6 - NWEST 29(0:52 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman to NW 41 for 12 yards (44-S.Benson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 25(1:21 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to NW 29 for 4 yards (8-M.Hankins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(1:43 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to NW 25 for no gain (99-N.Shannon96-J.Heflin).
|Kickoff
|(1:43 - 1st) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to NW End Zone. touchback.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- FG (13 plays, 61 yards, 5:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - IOWA 3(1:47 - 1st) 3-K.Duncan 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - IOWA 3(1:52 - 1st) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 42-S.Beyer.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - IOWA 10(2:28 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to NW 3 for 7 yards (58-W.Blake32-B.Gallagher).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 11(3:01 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to NW 10 for 1 yard (28-C.Bergin32-B.Gallagher).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - IOWA 18(3:31 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 12-B.Smith. 12-B.Smith to NW 11 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - IOWA 18(3:37 - 1st) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 84-S.LaPorta.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 24(4:09 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta to NW 18 for 6 yards (28-C.Bergin).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 12 - IOWA 40(4:42 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to NW 24 for 16 yards (18-C.Ruiz).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 38(5:15 - 1st) 10-M.Sargent to NW 40 for -2 yards (99-E.Brown32-B.Gallagher).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 49(5:45 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta to NW 38 for 11 yards (42-P.Fisher28-C.Bergin).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 6 - IOWA 40(6:10 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 89-N.Ragaini. 89-N.Ragaini to NW 49 for 11 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - IOWA 40(6:15 - 1st) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 89-N.Ragaini.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 5 - IOWA 41(6:47 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 40 for -1 yard (90-J.Saunders).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 36(6:47 - 1st) Penalty on NW 52-J.Butler Offside 5 yards enforced at IOW 36. No Play.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Punt (4 plays, -4 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - NWEST 21(6:54 - 1st) 36-D.Adams punts 43 yards from NW 21 to IOW 36 fair catch by 16-C.Jones.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - NWEST 21(7:32 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles to NW 21 for no gain (97-Z.VanValkenburg54-D.Nixon).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 19 - NWEST 16(7:58 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 8-K.McGowan. 8-K.McGowan to NW 21 for 5 yards (44-S.Benson).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 15 - NWEST 20(8:36 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to NW 16 for -4 yards (57-C.Golston).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(8:36 - 1st) Penalty on NW 52-J.Butler False start 5 yards enforced at NW 25. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(8:36 - 1st) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to NW End Zone. touchback.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- TD (4 plays, 45 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:36 - 1st) 3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 15(8:42 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - IOWA 20(9:09 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to NW 15 for 5 yards (99-E.Brown32-B.Gallagher).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(9:28 - 1st) Penalty on NW 49-A.Adebawore Offside 5 yards enforced at NW 25. No Play.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 45(9:53 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to NW 25 for 20 yards (5-J.Pace).
NWEST
Wildcats
- Fumble (5 plays, 20 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - NWEST 45(10:05 - 1st) 25-I.Bowser to NW 45 FUMBLES (97-Z.VanValkenburg). 97-Z.VanValkenburg to NW 45 for no gain.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 36(10:29 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman to NW 45 for 9 yards (8-M.Hankins35-B.Wade).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - NWEST 31(10:50 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey to NW 36 for 5 yards (49-N.Niemann44-S.Benson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - NWEST 28(11:15 - 1st) 25-I.Bowser to NW 31 for 3 yards (57-C.Golston).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(11:36 - 1st) 25-I.Bowser to NW 28 for 3 yards (57-C.Golston).
|Kickoff
|(11:36 - 1st) 10-C.Shudak kicks 64 yards from IOW 35 to NW 1. touchback.
IOWA
Hawkeyes
- Fumble (3 plays, 8 yards, 2:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - IOWA 35(11:50 - 1st) 9-T.Taylor punts 50 yards from IOW 35. 8-K.McGowan to NW 15 FUMBLES (8-K.McGowan). 22-T.Roberts to NW 7 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - IOWA 33(12:35 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 89-N.Ragaini. 89-N.Ragaini to IOW 35 for 2 yards (18-C.Ruiz28-C.Bergin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - IOWA 33(14:23 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 33 for no gain (51-B.Gallagher).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 27(14:23 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to IOW 33 for 6 yards (28-C.Bergin).
NWEST
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - NWEST 31(14:23 - 1st) 36-D.Adams punts 42 yards from NW 31 Downed at the IOW 27.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - NWEST 29(14:23 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey to NW 31 for 2 yards (57-C.Golston).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 25(14:57 - 1st) 25-I.Bowser to NW 29 for 4 yards (54-D.Nixon28-J.Koerner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(15:00 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 19-R.Lees.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to NW End Zone. touchback.
