Drive Chart
|
|
|SDGST
|UTAHST
Preview not available
Preview not available
UTAHST
0 Pass
1 Rush
0 YDS
0:00 POS
No Gain
1ST & 10 UTAHST 25
5:33
7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 25 for no gain (9-T.Hawkins99-C.Thomas).
Kickoff
Kickoff
5:33
2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to UTS End Zone. touchback.
SDGST
1 Pass
31 Rush
68 YDS
2:54 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
5:33
2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
+27 YD
4TH & 1 UTAHST 27
5:42
21-C.Bell runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
+1 YD
3RD & 2 UTAHST 28
6:25
3-C.Baker to UTS 27 for 1 yard (4-S.Bond).
+6 YD
2ND & 8 UTAHST 34
6:57
3-C.Baker complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to UTS 28 for 6 yards.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 UTAHST 36
7:32
34-G.Bell to UTS 34 for 2 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer42-N.Heninger).
+15 YD
1ST & 10 SDGST 49
7:57
34-G.Bell to UTS 36 for 15 yards (4-S.Bond).
+17 YD
1ST & 10 SDGST 32
8:27
3-C.Baker scrambles to SDSU 49 for 17 yards.
UTAHST
0 Pass
3 Rush
5 YDS
1:22 POS
Punt
4TH & 5 UTAHST 26
8:34
63-S.Kotsanlee punts 42 yards from UTS 26 out of bounds at the SDSU 32.
Touchdown 0:05
15-J.Shelley complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
73
yds
01:10
pos
10
6
Touchdown 3:48
3-C.Baker complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
36
yds
02:34
pos
6
0
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|7
|Rushing
|12
|5
|Passing
|10
|2
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-9
|5-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|382
|141
|Total Plays
|56
|38
|Avg Gain
|6.8
|3.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|253
|53
|Rush Attempts
|33
|17
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.7
|3.1
|Yards Passing
|129
|88
|Comp. - Att.
|15-23
|13-21
|Yards Per Pass
|5.0
|4.0
|Penalties - Yards
|2-15
|2-27
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-10.6
|5-39.2
|Return Yards
|15
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-7
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-8
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|129
|PASS YDS
|88
|
|
|253
|RUSH YDS
|53
|
|
|382
|TOTAL YDS
|141
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Baker 3 QB
|C. Baker
|15/23
|129
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Bell 34 RB
|G. Bell
|17
|128
|1
|30
|
C. Bell 21 RB
|C. Bell
|7
|86
|1
|30
|
C. Baker 3 QB
|C. Baker
|5
|23
|0
|17
|
K. Williams 26 RB
|K. Williams
|4
|16
|0
|11
|
B. Busbee 41 WR
|B. Busbee
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Smith 92 WR
|K. Smith
|6
|6
|64
|1
|16
|
J. Matthews 45 WR
|J. Matthews
|7
|3
|24
|0
|12
|
D. Bellinger 88 TE
|D. Bellinger
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
T. Sullivan 80 WR
|T. Sullivan
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
I. Richardson 13 WR
|I. Richardson
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
B. Busbee 41 WR
|B. Busbee
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Jasmin 22 RB
|C. Jasmin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Bell 34 RB
|G. Bell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Kothe 96 WR
|E. Kothe
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Lakalaka 43 LB
|S. Lakalaka
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Hawkins 9 S
|T. Hawkins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Barfield 27 CB
|C. Barfield
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Aleki 38 LB
|A. Aleki
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Olubi 24 S
|S. Olubi
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hall 23 CB
|D. Hall
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Neves 91 DL
|K. Neves
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Thompson 14 S
|T. Thompson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. McDonald 54 LB
|C. McDonald
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson Jr. 36 S
|D. Johnson Jr.
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thomas 99 DL
|C. Thomas
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|
M. Shawcroft 46 LB
|M. Shawcroft
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thompson 18 S
|T. Thompson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Araiza 2 K
|M. Araiza
|1/3
|28
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|2
|3.5
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Shelley 15 QB
|J. Shelley
|13/20
|88
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Henry-Cole 7 RB
|D. Henry-Cole
|10
|26
|0
|5
|
J. Shelley 15 QB
|J. Shelley
|5
|22
|0
|14
|
E. Noa 34 RB
|E. Noa
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
J. Gentry 2 RB
|J. Gentry
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Thompkins 13 WR
|D. Thompkins
|5
|3
|40
|1
|37
|
J. McGriff 10 WR
|J. McGriff
|4
|3
|23
|0
|8
|
B. Lane 87 TE
|B. Lane
|3
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
D. Wright 18 WR
|D. Wright
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
S. Scarver 11 WR
|S. Scarver
|2
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
D. Henry-Cole 7 RB
|D. Henry-Cole
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Gentry 2 RB
|J. Gentry
|1
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Bond 4 S
|S. Bond
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lefeged Jr. 3 S
|T. Lefeged Jr.
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Heninger 42 LB
|N. Heninger
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lampkin 6 CB
|C. Lampkin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Moore 95 DL
|M. Moore
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Vongphachanh 98 LB
|A. Vongphachanh
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gilliam 5 LB
|C. Gilliam
|2-6
|0.5
|0
|
R. Fata 90 DL
|R. Fata
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Jackson 14 CB
|Z. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Te'i 51 DL
|J. Te'i
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Pitcher 97 DL
|J. Pitcher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Meitzenheimer 33 LB
|K. Meitzenheimer
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
H. Motu'apuaka 92 DL
|H. Motu'apuaka
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Haltom 84 K
|N. Haltom
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Kotsanlee 63 P
|S. Kotsanlee
|5
|39.2
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Henry-Cole 7 RB
|D. Henry-Cole
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|
S. Scarver 11 WR
|S. Scarver
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
SDGST
Aztecs
- TD (6 plays, 68 yards, 2:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:33 - 3rd) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
|+27 YD
|
4 & 1 - SDGST 27(5:42 - 3rd) 21-C.Bell runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - SDGST 28(6:25 - 3rd) 3-C.Baker to UTS 27 for 1 yard (4-S.Bond).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - SDGST 34(6:57 - 3rd) 3-C.Baker complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to UTS 28 for 6 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 36(7:32 - 3rd) 34-G.Bell to UTS 34 for 2 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer42-N.Heninger).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 49(7:57 - 3rd) 34-G.Bell to UTS 36 for 15 yards (4-S.Bond).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 32(8:27 - 3rd) 3-C.Baker scrambles to SDSU 49 for 17 yards.
UTAHST
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - UTAHST 26(8:34 - 3rd) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 42 yards from UTS 26 out of bounds at the SDSU 32.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - UTAHST 21(8:43 - 3rd) 15-J.Shelley scrambles to UTS 26 for 5 yards (14-T.Thompson).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - UTAHST 24(9:28 - 3rd) 15-J.Shelley sacked at UTS 21 for -3 yards (99-C.Thomas91-K.Neves).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 21(9:50 - 3rd) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 24 for 3 yards (9-T.Hawkins).
|Kickoff
|(9:56 - 3rd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 64 yards from SDSU 35. 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 21 for 20 yards (20-R.Scott).
SDGST
Aztecs
- TD (10 plays, 78 yards, 5:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:56 - 3rd) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - SDGST 6(10:03 - 3rd) 34-G.Bell runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - SDGST 10(10:32 - 3rd) 21-C.Bell to UTS 6 for 4 yards (42-N.Heninger90-R.Fata).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - SDGST 15(11:15 - 3rd) 21-C.Bell to UTS 10 for 5 yards (97-J.Pitcher).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 19(11:47 - 3rd) 21-C.Bell to UTS 15 for 4 yards (92-H.Motu'apuaka5-C.Gilliam).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 29(12:18 - 3rd) 21-C.Bell to UTS 19 for 10 yards.
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 41(13:00 - 3rd) 34-G.Bell to UTS 29 for 30 yards (6-C.Lampkin).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 10 - SDGST 25(13:19 - 3rd) 3-C.Baker complete to 88-D.Bellinger. 88-D.Bellinger to SDSU 41 for 16 yards (4-S.Bond).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 26 - SDGST 9(14:10 - 3rd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 25 for 16 yards (3-T.Lefeged).
|Sack
|
1 & 23 - SDGST 12(14:39 - 3rd) 3-C.Baker sacked at SDSU 9 for -3 yards (5-C.Gilliam51-J.Te'i).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 22 for -3 yards (5-C.Gilliam). Penalty on SDSU 73-W.Dunkle Holding 10 yards enforced at SDSU 22. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 83-J.Rouly kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to SDSU End Zone. touchback.
UTAHST
Aggies
- Halftime (8 plays, 73 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 2nd) 84-N.Haltom extra point is good.
|+37 YD
|
3 & 6 - UTAHST 37(0:05 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAHST 41(0:21 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley complete to 7-D.Henry-Cole. 7-D.Henry-Cole to SDSU 37 for 4 yards (27-C.Barfield).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 41(0:22 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley spikes the ball at SDSU 41 for no gain.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 3 - UTAHST 45(0:30 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley scrambles to SDSU 41 for 14 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - UTAHST 45(0:34 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Henry-Cole.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 38(0:40 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley complete to 10-J.McGriff. 10-J.McGriff to UTS 45 for 7 yards (27-C.Barfield).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTAHST 30(0:46 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley complete to 10-J.McGriff. 10-J.McGriff to UTS 38 for 8 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 27(1:01 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to UTS 30 for 3 yards.
|Kickoff
|(1:10 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35. 11-S.Scarver to UTS 27 for 27 yards (46-M.Shawcroft).
SDGST
Aztecs
- FG (11 plays, 79 yards, 4:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - SDGST 11(1:12 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 11 - SDGST 14(1:58 - 2nd) 26-K.Williams to UTS 11 for 3 yards (5-C.Gilliam).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - SDGST 14(2:03 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 13(2:27 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to UTS 14 for -1 yard (95-M.Moore5-C.Gilliam).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - SDGST 19(2:48 - 2nd) 21-C.Bell to UTS 13 for 6 yards (42-N.Heninger33-K.Meitzenheimer).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - SDGST 19(2:54 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 96-E.Kothe.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 24(3:18 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker to UTS 19 for 5 yards.
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 46(3:41 - 2nd) 21-C.Bell to UTS 24 for 30 yards (14-Z.Jackson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - SDGST 40(4:08 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 46 for 6 yards (4-S.Bond5-C.Gilliam).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 31(4:37 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 40 for 9 yards (3-T.Lefeged).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 6 - SDGST 14(5:00 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 31 for 17 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 10(5:27 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 14 for 4 yards (90-R.Fata).
UTAHST
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - UTAHST 39(5:37 - 2nd) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 51 yards from UTS 39. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 10 for no gain (7-X.Steele).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - UTAHST 39(5:42 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Thompkins.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTAHST 35(6:01 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley complete to 11-S.Scarver. 11-S.Scarver to UTS 39 for 4 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 32(6:29 - 2nd) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 35 for 3 yards (38-A.Aleki46-M.Shawcroft).
SDGST
Aztecs
- Downs (5 plays, 19 yards, 1:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - SDGST 32(6:34 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Bellinger.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - SDGST 35(7:05 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker scrambles to UTS 32 for 3 yards (95-M.Moore).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - SDGST 35(7:42 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker complete to 34-G.Bell. 34-G.Bell to UTS 35 for no gain (3-T.Lefeged).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 38(8:15 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to UTS 35 for 3 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh51-J.Te'i).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 49(8:32 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to UTS 38 for 13 yards.
UTAHST
Aggies
- Interception (10 plays, 21 yards, 3:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 7 - UTAHST 45(8:40 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 43-S.Lakalaka at SDSU 41. 43-S.Lakalaka to SDSU 49 for 8 yards (10-J.McGriff).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UTAHST 45(8:48 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 10-J.McGriff.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 48(9:14 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley complete to 11-S.Scarver. 11-S.Scarver to SDSU 45 for 3 yards (27-C.Barfield).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - UTAHST 50(9:23 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley to SDSU 48 for 2 yards (91-K.Neves).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - UTAHST 45(9:31 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 11-S.Scarver. Penalty on SDSU 54-C.McDonald Offside 5 yards enforced at UTS 45. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAHST 41(10:05 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley scrambles to UTS 45 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 41(10:10 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Thompkins.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - UTAHST 37(10:37 - 2nd) 34-E.Noa to UTS 41 for 4 yards (54-C.McDonald38-A.Aleki).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - UTAHST 36(11:17 - 2nd) 34-E.Noa to UTS 37 for 1 yard (43-S.Lakalaka).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 28(11:48 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley complete to 10-J.McGriff. 10-J.McGriff to UTS 36 for 8 yards (23-D.Hall18-T.Thompson).
UTAHST
Aggies
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 9 - UTAHST 28(11:53 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza 45 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - UTAHST 28(12:00 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAHST 29(12:35 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to UTS 28 for 1 yard (98-A.Vongphachanh).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 29(12:41 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - UTAHST 31(13:10 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to UTS 29 for 2 yards (5-C.Gilliam42-N.Heninger).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 11 - UTAHST 41(13:47 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to UTS 31 for 10 yards (6-C.Lampkin).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 40(14:27 - 2nd) 26-K.Williams to UTS 41 for -1 yard (42-N.Heninger).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTAHST 49(15:00 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker complete to 13-I.Richardson. 13-I.Richardson to UTS 40 for 9 yards (14-Z.Jackson).
SDGST
Aztecs
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 48(0:42 - 1st) 26-K.Williams to UTS 49 for 3 yards (3-T.Lefeged5-C.Gilliam).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 37(0:50 - 1st) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 48 for 11 yards (90-R.Fata).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 37(1:07 - 1st) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Sullivan.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - SDGST 28(1:45 - 1st) 3-C.Baker complete to 80-T.Sullivan. 80-T.Sullivan to SDSU 37 for 9 yards (4-S.Bond5-C.Gilliam).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 24(1:53 - 1st) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 28 for 4 yards (3-T.Lefeged).
UTAHST
Aggies
- Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - UTAHST 45(1:57 - 1st) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 38 yards from UTS 45. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 24 for 7 yards (12-A.Carter98-A.Vongphachanh).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - UTAHST 45(2:43 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Henry-Cole.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTAHST 40(3:04 - 1st) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 45 for 5 yards (24-S.Olubi36-D.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 38(3:30 - 1st) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 40 for 2 yards (24-S.Olubi).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - UTAHST 34(3:44 - 1st) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 38 for 4 yards (36-D.Johnson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(3:44 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley complete to 18-D.Wright. 18-D.Wright to UTS 34 for 9 yards (24-S.Olubi23-D.Hall).
SDGST
Aztecs
- TD (5 plays, 48 yards, 2:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:44 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 15(3:48 - 1st) 3-C.Baker complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 12 - SDGST 27(5:36 - 1st) 3-C.Baker complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to UTS 15 for 12 yards (6-C.Lampkin).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(5:40 - 1st) 3-C.Baker complete to 15-J.Byrd. 15-J.Byrd to UTS 27 for -2 yards (4-S.Bond).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 36(6:18 - 1st) 3-C.Baker complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to UTS 25 for 11 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - SDGST 48(6:18 - 1st) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 81-E.Dedeaux. Penalty on UTS 4-S.Bond Pass interference 12 yards enforced at UTS 48. No Play.
UTAHST
Aggies
- Punt (2 plays, 0 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - UTAHST 25(7:50 - 1st) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 42 yards from UTS 25 Downed at the SDSU 33. Penalty on UTS 14-Z.Jackson Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at SDSU 33.
|-4 YD
|
3 & 1 - UTAHST 29(8:27 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley complete to 2-J.Gentry. 2-J.Gentry to UTS 25 for -4 yards (23-D.Hall54-C.McDonald).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - UTAHST 25(8:27 - 1st) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 29 for 4 yards (43-S.Lakalaka).
SDGST
Aztecs
- Missed FG (7 plays, 24 yards, 2:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 9 - SDGST 17(8:41 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza 35 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 92-H.Motu'apuaka.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - SDGST 17(9:21 - 1st) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - SDGST 17(9:44 - 1st) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 22-C.Jasmin.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 18(10:12 - 1st) 34-G.Bell to UTS 17 for 1 yard (42-N.Heninger33-K.Meitzenheimer).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - SDGST 20(10:38 - 1st) 3-C.Baker complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to UTS 18 for 2 yards (4-S.Bond).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 29(11:14 - 1st) 34-G.Bell to UTS 20 for 9 yards (3-T.Lefeged).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - SDGST 32(11:39 - 1st) 3-C.Baker complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to UTS 29 for 3 yards (42-N.Heninger).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 41(11:39 - 1st) 3-C.Baker complete to 41-B.Busbee. 41-B.Busbee to UTS 32 for 9 yards (51-J.Te'i4-S.Bond).
UTAHST
Aggies
- Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - UTAHST 34(13:00 - 1st) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 23 yards from UTS 34 out of bounds at the SDSU 43.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - UTAHST 34(13:14 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 87-B.Lane.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - UTAHST 34(15:00 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to UTS 34 for no gain (43-S.Lakalaka).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 35(15:00 - 1st) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 34 for -1 yard (91-K.Neves99-C.Thomas).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - UTAHST 34(15:00 - 1st) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 35 for 1 yard (38-A.Aleki36-D.Johnson).
UTAHST
Aggies
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - UTAHST 30(15:00 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley complete to 87-B.Lane. 87-B.Lane to UTS 34 for 4 yards (38-A.Aleki14-T.Thompson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(15:00 - 1st) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 30 for 5 yards (43-S.Lakalaka27-C.Barfield).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to UTS End Zone. touchback.
