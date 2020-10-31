Drive Chart
SDGST
UTAHST

UTAHST
0 Pass
1 Rush
0 YDS
0:00 POS
No Gain
1ST & 10 UTAHST 25
5:33
7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 25 for no gain (9-T.Hawkins99-C.Thomas).
Kickoff
Kickoff
5:33
2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to UTS End Zone. touchback.
SDGST
1 Pass
31 Rush
68 YDS
2:54 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
5:33
2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
+27 YD
4TH & 1 UTAHST 27
5:42
21-C.Bell runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
+1 YD
3RD & 2 UTAHST 28
6:25
3-C.Baker to UTS 27 for 1 yard (4-S.Bond).
+6 YD
2ND & 8 UTAHST 34
6:57
3-C.Baker complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to UTS 28 for 6 yards.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 UTAHST 36
7:32
34-G.Bell to UTS 34 for 2 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer42-N.Heninger).
+15 YD
1ST & 10 SDGST 49
7:57
34-G.Bell to UTS 36 for 15 yards (4-S.Bond).
+17 YD
1ST & 10 SDGST 32
8:27
3-C.Baker scrambles to SDSU 49 for 17 yards.
UTAHST
0 Pass
3 Rush
5 YDS
1:22 POS
Punt
4TH & 5 UTAHST 26
8:34
63-S.Kotsanlee punts 42 yards from UTS 26 out of bounds at the SDSU 32.
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 5:33
2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
7
Touchdown 5:42
21-C.Bell runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
68
yds
02:54
pos
23
7
Point After TD 9:56
2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
7
Touchdown 10:03
34-G.Bell runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
88
yds
05:04
pos
16
7
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 0:00
84-N.Haltom extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 0:05
15-J.Shelley complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
73
yds
01:10
pos
10
6
Field Goal 1:12
2-M.Araiza 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
79
yds
04:15
pos
10
0
1st Quarter
Point After TD 3:44
2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 3:48
3-C.Baker complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
36
yds
02:34
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 23 7
Rushing 12 5
Passing 10 2
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 4-9 5-11
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 382 141
Total Plays 56 38
Avg Gain 6.8 3.7
Net Yards Rushing 253 53
Rush Attempts 33 17
Avg Rush Yards 7.7 3.1
Yards Passing 129 88
Comp. - Att. 15-23 13-21
Yards Per Pass 5.0 4.0
Penalties - Yards 2-15 2-27
Touchdowns 3 1
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 5-10.6 5-39.2
Return Yards 15 0
Punts - Returns 2-7 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-8 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
San Diego State 1-0 7314-24
Utah State 0-1 070-7
Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium Logan, UT
 129 PASS YDS 88
253 RUSH YDS 53
382 TOTAL YDS 141
San Diego State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Baker 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.2% 129 1 0 126.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.0% 137 1 0 107.2
C. Baker 15/23 129 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Bell 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 128 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 111 1
G. Bell 17 128 1 30
C. Bell 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 86 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 40 2
C. Bell 7 86 1 30
C. Baker 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
C. Baker 5 23 0 17
K. Williams 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 84 0
K. Williams 4 16 0 11
B. Busbee 41 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
B. Busbee 1 9 0 9
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. Smith 92 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 6 64 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 64 1
K. Smith 6 6 64 1 16
J. Matthews 45 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 3 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
J. Matthews 7 3 24 0 12
D. Bellinger 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
D. Bellinger 2 1 16 0 16
T. Sullivan 80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
T. Sullivan 2 1 9 0 9
I. Richardson 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 0
I. Richardson 1 1 9 0 9
B. Busbee 41 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 5 0
B. Busbee 1 1 9 0 9
C. Jasmin 22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Jasmin 1 0 0 0 0
G. Bell 34 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
G. Bell 1 1 0 0 0
E. Kothe 96 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 33 0
E. Kothe 1 0 0 0 0
J. Byrd 15 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
J. Byrd 1 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Lakalaka 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
S. Lakalaka 4-0 0.0 1
T. Hawkins 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Hawkins 3-0 0.0 0
C. Barfield 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Barfield 3-1 0.0 0
A. Aleki 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Aleki 3-1 0.0 0
S. Olubi 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Olubi 3-0 0.0 0
D. Hall 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Hall 2-1 0.0 0
K. Neves 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
K. Neves 2-1 0.5 0
T. Thompson 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Thompson 1-1 0.0 0
C. McDonald 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. McDonald 1-1 0.0 0
D. Johnson Jr. 36 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
D. Johnson Jr. 1-2 0.0 0
C. Thomas 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.5
C. Thomas 0-3 0.5 0
M. Shawcroft 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Shawcroft 0-1 0.0 0
T. Thompson 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Thompson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Araiza 2 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/3 3/3
SEASON FG XP
2/2 4/4
M. Araiza 1/3 28 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Byrd 15 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 3.5 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 7.0 21 0
J. Byrd 2 3.5 7 0
Utah State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Shelley 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65% 88 1 1 108.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.9% 92 0 1 73.1
J. Shelley 13/20 88 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Henry-Cole 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
D. Henry-Cole 10 26 0 5
J. Shelley 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 4 0
J. Shelley 5 22 0 14
E. Noa 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 15 0
E. Noa 2 5 0 4
J. Gentry 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
J. Gentry 1 -4 0 -4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Thompkins 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 40 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 37 0
D. Thompkins 5 3 40 1 37
J. McGriff 10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 29 0
J. McGriff 4 3 23 0 8
B. Lane 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
B. Lane 3 2 9 0 5
D. Wright 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
D. Wright 1 1 9 0 9
S. Scarver 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
S. Scarver 2 2 7 0 4
D. Henry-Cole 7 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
D. Henry-Cole 3 1 4 0 4
J. Gentry 2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
J. Gentry 1 1 -4 0 -4
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Bond 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
S. Bond 7-1 0.0 0
T. Lefeged Jr. 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
T. Lefeged Jr. 7-0 0.0 0
N. Heninger 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
N. Heninger 5-2 0.0 0
C. Lampkin 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Lampkin 3-0 0.0 0
M. Moore 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Moore 3-0 0.0 0
A. Vongphachanh 98 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Vongphachanh 2-0 0.0 0
C. Gilliam 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-6 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-6 0 0.5
C. Gilliam 2-6 0.5 0
R. Fata 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
R. Fata 2-1 0.0 0
Z. Jackson 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Z. Jackson 2-0 0.0 0
J. Te'i 51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
J. Te'i 1-2 0.5 0
J. Pitcher 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Pitcher 1-0 0.0 0
K. Meitzenheimer 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
K. Meitzenheimer 1-2 0.0 0
H. Motu'apuaka 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Motu'apuaka 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Haltom 84 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/2
N. Haltom 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Kotsanlee 63 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 39.2 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 0 0
S. Kotsanlee 5 39.2 1 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Henry-Cole 7 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
D. Henry-Cole 1 20.0 20 0
S. Scarver 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
S. Scarver 1 27.0 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:39 UTAHST 41 2:58 7 24 FG Miss
6:18 UTAHST 48 2:34 5 48 TD
1:53 SDGST 24 1:11 5 27
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:32 SDGST 49 1:58 5 19 Downs
5:27 SDGST 10 4:15 11 79 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SDGST 25 5:04 10 78 TD
8:27 SDGST 32 2:54 6 68 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UTAHST 34 2:00 4 0 Punt
8:27 UTAHST 25 0:37 2 0 Punt
3:44 UTAHST 25 1:47 5 20 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:48 UTAHST 28 3:08 10 21 INT
6:29 UTAHST 32 0:52 3 7 Punt
1:10 UTAHST 27 1:10 8 73 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:56 UTAHST 21 1:22 3 5 Punt
5:33 UTAHST 25 0:00 1 0
5:33 0:00 0 0

UTAHST Aggies

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25
(5:33 - 3rd) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 25 for no gain (9-T.Hawkins99-C.Thomas).
Kickoff
(5:33 - 3rd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to UTS End Zone. touchback.

SDGST Aztecs  - TD (6 plays, 68 yards, 2:54 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:33 - 3rd) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
+27 YD
4 & 1 - SDGST 27
(5:42 - 3rd) 21-C.Bell runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - SDGST 28
(6:25 - 3rd) 3-C.Baker to UTS 27 for 1 yard (4-S.Bond).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - SDGST 34
(6:57 - 3rd) 3-C.Baker complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to UTS 28 for 6 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 36
(7:32 - 3rd) 34-G.Bell to UTS 34 for 2 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer42-N.Heninger).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 49
(7:57 - 3rd) 34-G.Bell to UTS 36 for 15 yards (4-S.Bond).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 32
(8:27 - 3rd) 3-C.Baker scrambles to SDSU 49 for 17 yards.

UTAHST Aggies  - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - UTAHST 26
(8:34 - 3rd) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 42 yards from UTS 26 out of bounds at the SDSU 32.
+5 YD
3 & 10 - UTAHST 21
(8:43 - 3rd) 15-J.Shelley scrambles to UTS 26 for 5 yards (14-T.Thompson).
Sack
2 & 7 - UTAHST 24
(9:28 - 3rd) 15-J.Shelley sacked at UTS 21 for -3 yards (99-C.Thomas91-K.Neves).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 21
(9:50 - 3rd) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 24 for 3 yards (9-T.Hawkins).
Kickoff
(9:56 - 3rd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 64 yards from SDSU 35. 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 21 for 20 yards (20-R.Scott).

SDGST Aztecs  - TD (10 plays, 78 yards, 5:04 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:56 - 3rd) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
+6 YD
1 & 6 - SDGST 6
(10:03 - 3rd) 34-G.Bell runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
+4 YD
3 & 1 - SDGST 10
(10:32 - 3rd) 21-C.Bell to UTS 6 for 4 yards (42-N.Heninger90-R.Fata).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - SDGST 15
(11:15 - 3rd) 21-C.Bell to UTS 10 for 5 yards (97-J.Pitcher).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 19
(11:47 - 3rd) 21-C.Bell to UTS 15 for 4 yards (92-H.Motu'apuaka5-C.Gilliam).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 29
(12:18 - 3rd) 21-C.Bell to UTS 19 for 10 yards.
+30 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 41
(13:00 - 3rd) 34-G.Bell to UTS 29 for 30 yards (6-C.Lampkin).
+16 YD
3 & 10 - SDGST 25
(13:19 - 3rd) 3-C.Baker complete to 88-D.Bellinger. 88-D.Bellinger to SDSU 41 for 16 yards (4-S.Bond).
+16 YD
2 & 26 - SDGST 9
(14:10 - 3rd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 25 for 16 yards (3-T.Lefeged).
Sack
1 & 23 - SDGST 12
(14:39 - 3rd) 3-C.Baker sacked at SDSU 9 for -3 yards (5-C.Gilliam51-J.Te'i).
Penalty
1 & 10 - SDGST 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 22 for -3 yards (5-C.Gilliam). Penalty on SDSU 73-W.Dunkle Holding 10 yards enforced at SDSU 22. No Play.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 83-J.Rouly kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to SDSU End Zone. touchback.

UTAHST Aggies  - Halftime (8 plays, 73 yards, 1:10 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:00 - 2nd) 84-N.Haltom extra point is good.
+37 YD
3 & 6 - UTAHST 37
(0:05 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 41
(0:21 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley complete to 7-D.Henry-Cole. 7-D.Henry-Cole to SDSU 37 for 4 yards (27-C.Barfield).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 41
(0:22 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley spikes the ball at SDSU 41 for no gain.
+14 YD
3 & 3 - UTAHST 45
(0:30 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley scrambles to SDSU 41 for 14 yards.
No Gain
2 & 3 - UTAHST 45
(0:34 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Henry-Cole.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 38
(0:40 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley complete to 10-J.McGriff. 10-J.McGriff to UTS 45 for 7 yards (27-C.Barfield).
+8 YD
2 & 7 - UTAHST 30
(0:46 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley complete to 10-J.McGriff. 10-J.McGriff to UTS 38 for 8 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 27
(1:01 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to UTS 30 for 3 yards.
Kickoff
(1:10 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35. 11-S.Scarver to UTS 27 for 27 yards (46-M.Shawcroft).

SDGST Aztecs  - FG (11 plays, 79 yards, 4:15 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 8 - SDGST 11
(1:12 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
+3 YD
3 & 11 - SDGST 14
(1:58 - 2nd) 26-K.Williams to UTS 11 for 3 yards (5-C.Gilliam).
No Gain
2 & 11 - SDGST 14
(2:03 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 13
(2:27 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to UTS 14 for -1 yard (95-M.Moore5-C.Gilliam).
+6 YD
3 & 5 - SDGST 19
(2:48 - 2nd) 21-C.Bell to UTS 13 for 6 yards (42-N.Heninger33-K.Meitzenheimer).
No Gain
2 & 5 - SDGST 19
(2:54 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 96-E.Kothe.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 24
(3:18 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker to UTS 19 for 5 yards.
+30 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 46
(3:41 - 2nd) 21-C.Bell to UTS 24 for 30 yards (14-Z.Jackson).
+6 YD
2 & 1 - SDGST 40
(4:08 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 46 for 6 yards (4-S.Bond5-C.Gilliam).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 31
(4:37 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 40 for 9 yards (3-T.Lefeged).
+17 YD
2 & 6 - SDGST 14
(5:00 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 31 for 17 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 10
(5:27 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 14 for 4 yards (90-R.Fata).

UTAHST Aggies  - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:52 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - UTAHST 39
(5:37 - 2nd) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 51 yards from UTS 39. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 10 for no gain (7-X.Steele).
No Gain
3 & 3 - UTAHST 39
(5:42 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Thompkins.
+4 YD
2 & 7 - UTAHST 35
(6:01 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley complete to 11-S.Scarver. 11-S.Scarver to UTS 39 for 4 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 32
(6:29 - 2nd) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 35 for 3 yards (38-A.Aleki46-M.Shawcroft).

SDGST Aztecs  - Downs (5 plays, 19 yards, 1:58 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 4 - SDGST 32
(6:34 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Bellinger.
+3 YD
3 & 7 - SDGST 35
(7:05 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker scrambles to UTS 32 for 3 yards (95-M.Moore).
No Gain
2 & 7 - SDGST 35
(7:42 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker complete to 34-G.Bell. 34-G.Bell to UTS 35 for no gain (3-T.Lefeged).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 38
(8:15 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to UTS 35 for 3 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh51-J.Te'i).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 49
(8:32 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to UTS 38 for 13 yards.

UTAHST Aggies  - Interception (10 plays, 21 yards, 3:08 poss)

Result Play
Int
3 & 7 - UTAHST 45
(8:40 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 43-S.Lakalaka at SDSU 41. 43-S.Lakalaka to SDSU 49 for 8 yards (10-J.McGriff).
No Gain
2 & 7 - UTAHST 45
(8:48 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 10-J.McGriff.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 48
(9:14 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley complete to 11-S.Scarver. 11-S.Scarver to SDSU 45 for 3 yards (27-C.Barfield).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - UTAHST 50
(9:23 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley to SDSU 48 for 2 yards (91-K.Neves).
Penalty
3 & 6 - UTAHST 45
(9:31 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 11-S.Scarver. Penalty on SDSU 54-C.McDonald Offside 5 yards enforced at UTS 45. No Play.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 41
(10:05 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley scrambles to UTS 45 for 4 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 41
(10:10 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Thompkins.
+4 YD
3 & 1 - UTAHST 37
(10:37 - 2nd) 34-E.Noa to UTS 41 for 4 yards (54-C.McDonald38-A.Aleki).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - UTAHST 36
(11:17 - 2nd) 34-E.Noa to UTS 37 for 1 yard (43-S.Lakalaka).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 28
(11:48 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley complete to 10-J.McGriff. 10-J.McGriff to UTS 36 for 8 yards (23-D.Hall18-T.Thompson).

UTAHST Aggies

Result Play
No Good
4 & 9 - UTAHST 28
(11:53 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza 45 yards Field Goal is No Good.
No Gain
3 & 9 - UTAHST 28
(12:00 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 29
(12:35 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to UTS 28 for 1 yard (98-A.Vongphachanh).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 29
(12:41 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - UTAHST 31
(13:10 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to UTS 29 for 2 yards (5-C.Gilliam42-N.Heninger).
+10 YD
2 & 11 - UTAHST 41
(13:47 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to UTS 31 for 10 yards (6-C.Lampkin).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 40
(14:27 - 2nd) 26-K.Williams to UTS 41 for -1 yard (42-N.Heninger).
+9 YD
2 & 7 - UTAHST 49
(15:00 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker complete to 13-I.Richardson. 13-I.Richardson to UTS 40 for 9 yards (14-Z.Jackson).

SDGST Aztecs

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 48
(0:42 - 1st) 26-K.Williams to UTS 49 for 3 yards (3-T.Lefeged5-C.Gilliam).
+11 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 37
(0:50 - 1st) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 48 for 11 yards (90-R.Fata).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 37
(1:07 - 1st) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Sullivan.
+9 YD
2 & 6 - SDGST 28
(1:45 - 1st) 3-C.Baker complete to 80-T.Sullivan. 80-T.Sullivan to SDSU 37 for 9 yards (4-S.Bond5-C.Gilliam).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 24
(1:53 - 1st) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 28 for 4 yards (3-T.Lefeged).

UTAHST Aggies  - Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 1:47 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - UTAHST 45
(1:57 - 1st) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 38 yards from UTS 45. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 24 for 7 yards (12-A.Carter98-A.Vongphachanh).
No Gain
3 & 3 - UTAHST 45
(2:43 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Henry-Cole.
+5 YD
2 & 8 - UTAHST 40
(3:04 - 1st) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 45 for 5 yards (24-S.Olubi36-D.Johnson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 38
(3:30 - 1st) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 40 for 2 yards (24-S.Olubi).
+4 YD
2 & 1 - UTAHST 34
(3:44 - 1st) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 38 for 4 yards (36-D.Johnson).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25
(3:44 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley complete to 18-D.Wright. 18-D.Wright to UTS 34 for 9 yards (24-S.Olubi23-D.Hall).

UTAHST Aggies

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:44 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to UTS End Zone. touchback.

SDGST Aztecs  - TD (5 plays, 48 yards, 2:34 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(3:44 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 15
(3:48 - 1st) 3-C.Baker complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
+12 YD
2 & 12 - SDGST 27
(5:36 - 1st) 3-C.Baker complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to UTS 15 for 12 yards (6-C.Lampkin).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 25
(5:40 - 1st) 3-C.Baker complete to 15-J.Byrd. 15-J.Byrd to UTS 27 for -2 yards (4-S.Bond).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 36
(6:18 - 1st) 3-C.Baker complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to UTS 25 for 11 yards.
Penalty
2 & 6 - SDGST 48
(6:18 - 1st) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 81-E.Dedeaux. Penalty on UTS 4-S.Bond Pass interference 12 yards enforced at UTS 48. No Play.

UTAHST Aggies

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 48
(6:18 - 1st) 34-G.Bell to UTS 48 for 4 yards (95-M.Moore).

UTAHST Aggies  - Punt (2 plays, 0 yards, 0:37 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - UTAHST 25
(7:50 - 1st) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 42 yards from UTS 25 Downed at the SDSU 33. Penalty on UTS 14-Z.Jackson Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at SDSU 33.
-4 YD
3 & 1 - UTAHST 29
(8:27 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley complete to 2-J.Gentry. 2-J.Gentry to UTS 25 for -4 yards (23-D.Hall54-C.McDonald).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - UTAHST 25
(8:27 - 1st) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 29 for 4 yards (43-S.Lakalaka).

UTAHST Aggies

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 20
(8:27 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley complete to 87-B.Lane. 87-B.Lane to UTS 25 for 5 yards (9-T.Hawkins).

SDGST Aztecs  - Missed FG (7 plays, 24 yards, 2:58 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 9 - SDGST 17
(8:41 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza 35 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 92-H.Motu'apuaka.
No Gain
3 & 9 - SDGST 17
(9:21 - 1st) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
No Gain
2 & 9 - SDGST 17
(9:44 - 1st) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 22-C.Jasmin.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 18
(10:12 - 1st) 34-G.Bell to UTS 17 for 1 yard (42-N.Heninger33-K.Meitzenheimer).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - SDGST 20
(10:38 - 1st) 3-C.Baker complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to UTS 18 for 2 yards (4-S.Bond).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 29
(11:14 - 1st) 34-G.Bell to UTS 20 for 9 yards (3-T.Lefeged).
+3 YD
2 & 1 - SDGST 32
(11:39 - 1st) 3-C.Baker complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to UTS 29 for 3 yards (42-N.Heninger).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 41
(11:39 - 1st) 3-C.Baker complete to 41-B.Busbee. 41-B.Busbee to UTS 32 for 9 yards (51-J.Te'i4-S.Bond).

UTAHST Aggies

Result Play
+16 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 43
(11:39 - 1st) 3-C.Baker complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to UTS 41 for 16 yards (3-T.Lefeged).

UTAHST Aggies  - Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 2:00 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 11 - UTAHST 34
(13:00 - 1st) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 23 yards from UTS 34 out of bounds at the SDSU 43.
No Gain
3 & 11 - UTAHST 34
(13:14 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 87-B.Lane.
No Gain
2 & 11 - UTAHST 34
(15:00 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to UTS 34 for no gain (43-S.Lakalaka).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 35
(15:00 - 1st) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 34 for -1 yard (91-K.Neves99-C.Thomas).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - UTAHST 34
(15:00 - 1st) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 35 for 1 yard (38-A.Aleki36-D.Johnson).

UTAHST Aggies

Result Play
+4 YD
2 & 5 - UTAHST 30
(15:00 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley complete to 87-B.Lane. 87-B.Lane to UTS 34 for 4 yards (38-A.Aleki14-T.Thompson).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25
(15:00 - 1st) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 30 for 5 yards (43-S.Lakalaka27-C.Barfield).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to UTS End Zone. touchback.
