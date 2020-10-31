Drive Chart
WKY
BYU

WKY
0 Pass
1 Rush
-2 YDS
0:05 POS
-2 YD
1ST & 10 WKY 27
0:11
to WKY 25 for -2 yards.
Kickoff
Kickoff
0:16
39-J.Oldroyd kicks 56 yards from BYU 35. 20-N.Whittington to WKY 27 for 18 yards (47-P.Tanuvasa).
BYU
4 Pass
31 Rush
69 YDS
4:20 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
0:16
39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
+4 YD
3RD & 4 WKY 4
0:21
1-Z.Wilson complete to 83-I.Rex. 83-I.Rex runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
2ND & 4 WKY 4
0:26
1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 83-I.Rex.
No Gain
1ST & 4 WKY 4
0:31
1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 2-N.Pau'u.
+1 YD
2ND & 9 WKY 9
0:38
25-T.Allgeier to WKY 8 for 1 yard (32-E.Brown). Penalty on WKY 50-R.Barber Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 4 yards enforced at WKY 8.
No Gain
1ST & 9 WKY 9
0:43
1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Milne.
+8 YD
3RD & 2 WKY 17
1:28
1-Z.Wilson complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa to WKY 9 for 8 yards (31-A.Kincade36-K.Bailey).
+1 YD
2ND & 3 WKY 18
2:02
1-Z.Wilson to WKY 17 for 1 yard (7-T.Meadows).
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 0:16
39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
35
Touchdown 0:21
1-Z.Wilson complete to 83-I.Rex. 83-I.Rex runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
69
yds
04:20
pos
3
34
Point After TD 7:44
39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
28
Touchdown 7:55
1-Z.Wilson complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
54
yds
02:11
pos
3
27
Point After TD 12:45
39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
21
Touchdown 12:50
1-Z.Wilson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
39
yds
00:06
pos
3
20
1st Quarter
Point After TD 0:22
39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 0:28
1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
02:02
pos
3
13
Field Goal 2:29
44-B.Narveson 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
15
plays
59
yds
08:09
pos
3
7
Point After TD 10:38
39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 10:44
25-T.Allgeier runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
75
yds
04:22
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 6 18
Rushing 3 6
Passing 3 8
Penalty 0 4
3rd Down Conv 3-6 4-6
4th Down Conv 0-0 2-2
Total Net Yards 100 312
Total Plays 26 43
Avg Gain 3.8 7.3
Net Yards Rushing 64 109
Rush Attempts 16 17
Avg Rush Yards 4.0 6.4
Yards Passing 36 203
Comp. - Att. 7-10 16-26
Yards Per Pass 2.9 7.8
Penalties - Yards 6-59 0-0
Touchdowns 0 5
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 2-46.5 0-0.0
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
W. Kentucky 2-4 30--3
11 BYU 6-0 1421--35
LaVell Edwards Stadium Provo, UT
 36 PASS YDS 203
64 RUSH YDS 109
100 TOTAL YDS 312
W. Kentucky
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Pigrome 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 36 0 0 100.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.5% 644 7 0 125.8
T. Pigrome 7/10 36 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Walker 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 48 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 199 1
G. Walker 9 48 0 14
J. Moses 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 146 0
J. Moses 5 22 0 8
T. Pigrome 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
58 215 0
T. Pigrome 1 -4 0 -4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
X. Lane 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 176 1
X. Lane 3 3 31 0 14
M. Tinsley 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 210 3
M. Tinsley 2 2 5 0 7
T. Traynor 85 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
T. Traynor 1 1 5 0 5
J. Simon 6 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 166 2
J. Simon 2 0 0 0 0
T. Taylor 86 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Taylor 1 0 0 0 0
J. Moses 3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
J. Moses 1 1 -5 0 -5
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Key 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
D. Key 5-1 0.0 0
A. Kincade 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
A. Kincade 5-0 0.0 0
E. Brown 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
E. Brown 4-1 0.0 0
T. Meadows 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Meadows 2-1 0.0 0
B. Bishop 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Bishop 2-0 0.0 0
R. Barber 50 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Barber 2-0 0.0 0
D. Malone 10 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Malone 1-0 0.0 0
J. Jones 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
R. Cray 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Cray 1-0 0.0 0
O. Alexander 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
O. Alexander 1-0 0.0 0
D. Cain 28 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Cain 0-1 0.0 0
K. Bailey 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Bailey 0-1 0.0 0
J. Darvin 53 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Darvin 0-1 0.0 0
K. Simpkins 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Simpkins 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Narveson 44 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
5/5 13/13
B. Narveson 1/1 44 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Haggerty 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 46.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
29 0 0
J. Haggerty 2 46.5 2 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Whittington 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
N. Whittington 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
BYU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Wilson 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 203 3 0 165.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.8% 1928 16 1 209.1
Z. Wilson 16/26 203 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Allgeier 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 72 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
75 492 6
T. Allgeier 10 72 1 32
Z. Wilson 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 35 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 115 6
Z. Wilson 5 35 1 25
L. Katoa 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 261 4
L. Katoa 1 2 0 2
M. Wake 13 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 15 2
M. Wake 1 0 0 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Milne 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 5 67 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 639 5
D. Milne 7 5 67 1 23
G. Romney 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 5 59 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 456 2
G. Romney 7 5 59 0 38
L. Katoa 4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 50 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 103 2
L. Katoa 2 2 50 1 42
I. Rex 83 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 20 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 175 3
I. Rex 5 3 20 1 9
N. Pau'u 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 231 1
N. Pau'u 3 1 7 0 7
K. Hill 86 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 70 1
K. Hill 1 0 0 0 0
T. Allgeier 25 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 98 0
T. Allgeier 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Udo 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
G. Udo 4-1 0.0 0
P. Wilgar 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
P. Wilgar 3-0 0.0 0
Z. Dawe 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Z. Dawe 2-0 0.0 0
K. Tonga 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
K. Tonga 2-2 0.0 0
Z. Anderson 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
Z. Anderson 2-1 0.0 0
B. El-Bakri 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
B. El-Bakri 2-1 1.0 0
D. Mandell 0 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Mandell 1-0 0.0 0
M. Tooley 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Tooley 1-0 0.0 0
M. Harper 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Harper 1-0 0.0 0
I. Kaufusi 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
I. Kaufusi 1-1 0.0 0
U. Leiataua 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
U. Leiataua 0-1 0.0 0
K. Ellis 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
K. Ellis 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Oldroyd 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 5/5
SEASON FG XP
6/6 31/31
J. Oldroyd 0/0 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:38 WKY 25 8:09 15 49 FG
0:22 WKY 25 0:00 1 14 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:45 WKY 25 2:42 5 9 Punt
7:44 WKY 25 2:57 6 20 Punt
0:16 WKY 27 0:05 1 -2 Halftime
0:16 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BYU 25 4:22 10 75 TD
2:24 BYU 25 2:02 6 75 TD
0:12 WKY 39 0:06 2 8
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:55 BYU 16 2:11 7 84 TD
4:36 BYU 12 4:20 15 88 TD

WKY Hilltoppers  - Halftime (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:05 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 27
(0:11 - 2nd) to WKY 25 for -2 yards.
Kickoff
(0:16 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 56 yards from BYU 35. 20-N.Whittington to WKY 27 for 18 yards (47-P.Tanuvasa).

BYU Cougars  - TD (15 plays, 88 yards, 4:20 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:16 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
+4 YD
3 & 4 - BYU 4
(0:21 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 83-I.Rex. 83-I.Rex runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
2 & 4 - BYU 4
(0:26 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 83-I.Rex.
No Gain
1 & 4 - BYU 4
(0:31 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 2-N.Pau'u.
+1 YD
2 & 9 - BYU 9
(0:38 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to WKY 8 for 1 yard (32-E.Brown). Penalty on WKY 50-R.Barber Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 4 yards enforced at WKY 8.
No Gain
1 & 9 - BYU 9
(0:43 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Milne.
+8 YD
3 & 2 - BYU 17
(1:28 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa to WKY 9 for 8 yards (31-A.Kincade36-K.Bailey).
+1 YD
2 & 3 - BYU 18
(2:02 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson to WKY 17 for 1 yard (7-T.Meadows).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25
(2:20 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 83-I.Rex. 83-I.Rex to WKY 18 for 7 yards (31-A.Kincade).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 35
(2:36 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to WKY 25 for 10 yards (29-B.Bishop).
+25 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 40
(2:58 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson to WKY 35 for 25 yards (7-T.Meadows).
Penalty
3 & 7 - BYU 25
(3:06 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Milne. Penalty on WKY 9-D.Bradshaw Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BYU 25. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 7 - BYU 25
(3:15 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 86-K.Hill.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 22
(3:57 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 25 for 3 yards (32-E.Brown16-K.Simpkins).
+10 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 12
(4:32 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier pushed ob at BYU 22 for 10 yards (10-D.Malone).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 12
(4:36 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 25-T.Allgeier.

WKY Hilltoppers  - Punt (6 plays, 20 yards, 2:57 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - WKY 45
(4:47 - 2nd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 43 yards from WKY 45 Downed at the BYU 12.
+5 YD
3 & 8 - WKY 40
(5:27 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 85-T.Traynor. 85-T.Traynor to WKY 45 for 5 yards (49-P.Wilgar53-I.Kaufusi).
+2 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 38
(6:02 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 40 for 2 yards (99-Z.Dawe95-K.Tonga).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 38
(6:08 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Simon.
+5 YD
3 & 2 - WKY 33
(6:32 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 38 for 5 yards (16-D.Mandell7-G.Udo).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - WKY 31
(7:12 - 2nd) 3-J.Moses to WKY 33 for 2 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25
(7:44 - 2nd) 3-J.Moses to WKY 31 for 6 yards (7-G.Udo).
Kickoff
(7:44 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 40 yards from BYU 35 to WKY 25 fair catch by 20-N.Whittington.

BYU Cougars  - TD (7 plays, 84 yards, 2:11 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(7:44 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
+42 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 42
(7:55 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
1 & 10 - BYU 43
(8:05 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Milne. Penalty on WKY 29-B.Bishop Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BYU 43. No Play.
Penalty
3 & 12 - BYU 28
(8:10 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Milne. Penalty on WKY 2-D.Key Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BYU 28. No Play.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 30
(8:45 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to BYU 28 for -2 yards (27-O.Alexander).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 30
(8:52 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney.
+12 YD
2 & 8 - BYU 18
(9:22 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne runs ob at BYU 30 for 12 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 16
(9:55 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 18 for 2 yards (50-R.Barber).

WKY Hilltoppers  - Punt (5 plays, 9 yards, 2:42 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 12 - WKY 34
(10:03 - 2nd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 50 yards from WKY 34 Downed at the BYU 16.
No Gain
3 & 12 - WKY 34
(10:09 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Taylor.
-5 YD
2 & 7 - WKY 39
(10:55 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 3-J.Moses. 3-J.Moses to WKY 34 for -5 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 36
(11:31 - 2nd) 3-J.Moses to WKY 39 for 3 yards (53-I.Kaufusi58-U.Leiataua).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - WKY 33
(12:11 - 2nd) 3-J.Moses to WKY 36 for 3 yards (99-Z.Dawe).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25
(12:45 - 2nd) 3-J.Moses to WKY 33 for 8 yards (49-P.Wilgar23-Z.Anderson).
Kickoff
(12:45 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 40 yards from BYU 35 to WKY 25 fair catch by 20-N.Whittington.

WKY Hilltoppers

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:45 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
+5 YD
2 & 5 - WKY 5
(12:50 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
+3 YD
1 & 8 - WKY 8
(13:27 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to WKY 5 for 3 yards (50-R.Barber32-E.Brown).
+15 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 23
(13:55 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to WKY 8 for 15 yards (34-J.Jones).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 23
(14:01 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Milne.
+7 YD
4 & 1 - WKY 30
(14:26 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 2-N.Pau'u. 2-N.Pau'u pushed ob at WKY 23 for 7 yards (31-A.Kincade).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - WKY 31
(14:42 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson to WKY 30 for 1 yard.
+3 YD
3 & 2 - WKY 31
(15:00 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson to WKY 28 for 3 yards.

BYU Cougars

Result Play
+8 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 39
(0:06 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to WKY 31 for 8 yards (31-A.Kincade).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 39
(0:12 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney.

WKY Hilltoppers  - Fumble (1 plays, 14 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25
(0:22 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 39 FUMBLES. to WKY 39 for no gain.
Kickoff
(0:22 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to WKY End Zone. touchback.

BYU Cougars  - TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:02 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:22 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
+23 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 23
(0:28 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
+32 YD
3 & 1 - BYU 45
(1:07 - 1st) 25-T.Allgeier to WKY 23 for 32 yards (31-A.Kincade2-D.Key).
No Gain
2 & 1 - BYU 45
(1:13 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 83-I.Rex.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 36
(1:33 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to BYU 45 for 9 yards (29-B.Bishop).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - BYU 34
(1:47 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 36 for 2 yards (2-D.Key53-J.Darvin).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25
(2:24 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 83-I.Rex. 83-I.Rex to BYU 34 for 9 yards (2-D.Key).
Kickoff
(2:24 - 1st) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to BYU End Zone. touchback.

WKY Hilltoppers  - FG (15 plays, 49 yards, 8:09 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 10 - WKY 26
(2:29 - 1st) 44-B.Narveson 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
Sack
3 & 6 - WKY 22
(3:15 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome sacked at BYU 26 for -4 yards (93-B.El-Bakri).
No Gain
2 & 6 - WKY 22
(3:22 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Simon.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 26
(3:57 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to BYU 22 for 4 yards (95-K.Tonga93-B.El-Bakri).
+13 YD
2 & 9 - WKY 39
(4:32 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 9-X.Lane. 9-X.Lane to BYU 26 for 13 yards (23-Z.Anderson).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 40
(5:06 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to BYU 39 for 1 yard (7-G.Udo).
+7 YD
3 & 6 - WKY 47
(5:32 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 4-M.Tinsley. 4-M.Tinsley to BYU 40 for 7 yards (7-G.Udo).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 49
(6:13 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 9-X.Lane. 9-X.Lane to BYU 47 for 4 yards (23-Z.Anderson2-K.Ellis).
+5 YD
1 & 15 - WKY 44
(6:52 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 49 for 5 yards (31-M.Tooley2-K.Ellis).
Penalty
1 & 10 - WKY 49
(6:52 - 1st) Penalty on WKY 67-S.Joest False start 5 yards enforced at WKY 49. No Play.
+14 YD
3 & 11 - WKY 35
(7:34 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 9-X.Lane. 9-X.Lane to WKY 49 for 14 yards (1-M.Harper).
+6 YD
2 & 17 - WKY 29
(8:16 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 35 for 6 yards (95-K.Tonga).
-2 YD
1 & 15 - WKY 31
(9:06 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 4-M.Tinsley. 4-M.Tinsley to WKY 29 for -2 yards (7-G.Udo).
Penalty
1 & 10 - WKY 36
(9:29 - 1st) Penalty on WKY 77-M.Brooks False start 5 yards enforced at WKY 36. No Play.
+8 YD
2 & 7 - WKY 28
(9:56 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 36 for 8 yards (49-P.Wilgar).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25
(10:38 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 28 for 3 yards (93-B.El-Bakri95-K.Tonga).
Kickoff
(10:38 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to WKY End Zone. touchback.

BYU Cougars  - TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 4:22 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(10:38 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
+2 YD
2 & 2 - BYU 2
(10:44 - 1st) 25-T.Allgeier runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
+1 YD
1 & 3 - BYU 3
(11:37 - 1st) 25-T.Allgeier to WKY 2 for 1 yard (2-D.Key).
+38 YD
3 & 7 - BYU 41
(11:49 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to WKY 3 for 38 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 44
(12:12 - 1st) 25-T.Allgeier to WKY 41 for 3 yards (32-E.Brown).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 44
(12:19 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 2-N.Pau'u.
+3 YD
4 & 1 - BYU 47
(12:49 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson runs ob at WKY 44 for 3 yards.
No Gain
3 & 1 - BYU 47
(13:26 - 1st) 13-M.Wake to WKY 47 for no gain (32-E.Brown28-D.Cain).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - BYU 47
(14:06 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to WKY 47 for 6 yards (2-D.Key7-T.Meadows).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 44
(14:30 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to BYU 47 for 3 yards (2-D.Key).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25
(15:00 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to BYU 44 for 19 yards (24-R.Cray).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to BYU End Zone. touchback.
