Drive Chart
|
|
|UTAHST
|NEVADA
UTAHST
1 Pass
3 Rush
13 YDS
1:38 POS
No Gain
3RD & 12 UTAHST 43
9:28
15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 20-J.Warren.
No Gain
2ND & 12 UTAHST 43
9:34
15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 18-D.Wright.
-2 YD
1ST & 10 UTAHST 45
10:14
20-J.Warren to UTS 43 for -2 yards (45-T.Price53-Z.Mahannah).
+9 YD
2ND & 4 UTAHST 36
10:36
15-J.Shelley complete to 11-S.Scarver. 11-S.Scarver pushed ob at UTS 45 for 9 yards (1-B.Robins).
+6 YD
1ST & 10 UTAHST 30
11:00
20-J.Warren to UTS 36 for 6 yards (53-Z.Mahannah).
Kickoff
Kickoff
11:06
18-M.Killam kicks 62 yards from NEV 35. 11-S.Scarver to UTS 30 for 27 yards (45-T.Price28-A.Arnold).
NEVADA
6 Pass
3 Rush
64 YDS
3:48 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
11:06
43-B.Talton extra point is good.
+3 YD
4TH & 3 UTAHST 3
11:09
12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
3RD & 3 UTAHST 3
11:50
35-T.Taua to UTS 3 for no gain (98-A.Vongphachanh91-J.Hansen).
No Gain
2ND & 3 UTAHST 3
11:54
12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
Touchdown 11:09
12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
64
yds
03:48
pos
9
13
Touchdown 1:47
12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
94
yds
03:54
pos
9
6
Touchdown 5:37
15-J.Shelley complete to 10-J.McGriff. 10-J.McGriff runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
61
yds
02:53
pos
8
0
Safety 11:17
12-C.Strong sacked at NEV End Zone for -5 yards to NEV End Zone for no gain safety (98-A.Vongphachanh).
plays
yds
pos
2
0
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|6
|7
|Rushing
|2
|1
|Passing
|3
|6
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-5
|1-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|104
|174
|Total Plays
|23
|26
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|62
|26
|Rush Attempts
|10
|9
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.2
|2.9
|Yards Passing
|42
|148
|Comp. - Att.
|8-13
|12-17
|Yards Per Pass
|3.2
|7.9
|Penalties - Yards
|3-26
|4-36
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-39.7
|1-48.0
|Return Yards
|1
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-1
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|1
|0
|
|
|42
|PASS YDS
|148
|
|
|62
|RUSH YDS
|26
|
|
|104
|TOTAL YDS
|174
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Shelley 15 QB
|J. Shelley
|8/13
|42
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Shelley 15 QB
|J. Shelley
|4
|41
|0
|20
|
J. Warren 20 RB
|J. Warren
|4
|11
|0
|7
|
D. Henry-Cole 7 RB
|D. Henry-Cole
|2
|10
|0
|5
|
D. Thompkins 13 WR
|D. Thompkins
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Thompkins 13 WR
|D. Thompkins
|4
|4
|19
|0
|10
|
S. Scarver 11 WR
|S. Scarver
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Nathan 16 WR
|J. Nathan
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. McGriff 10 WR
|J. McGriff
|2
|1
|4
|1
|4
|
D. Wright 18 WR
|D. Wright
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Henry-Cole 7 RB
|D. Henry-Cole
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Warren 20 RB
|J. Warren
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Vongphachanh 98 LB
|A. Vongphachanh
|7-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Lampkin 6 CB
|C. Lampkin
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Bond 4 S
|S. Bond
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed 36 S
|J. Reed
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Meitzenheimer 33 LB
|K. Meitzenheimer
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Jackson 14 CB
|Z. Jackson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Shelton 41 LB
|E. Shelton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hansen 91 DL
|J. Hansen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lefeged Jr. 3 S
|T. Lefeged Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Heninger 42 LB
|N. Heninger
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Coles 59 K
|C. Coles
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Kotsanlee 63 P
|S. Kotsanlee
|3
|39.7
|2
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Scarver 11 WR
|S. Scarver
|2
|22.5
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Nathan 16 WR
|J. Nathan
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Strong 12 QB
|C. Strong
|12/17
|148
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Doubs 7 WR
|R. Doubs
|6
|4
|64
|2
|42
|
C. Turner 19 TE
|C. Turner
|4
|2
|37
|0
|20
|
J. Lockhart 17 WR
|J. Lockhart
|2
|2
|31
|0
|22
|
T. Taua 35 RB
|T. Taua
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
C. Lappin 9 TE
|C. Lappin
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Lee 2 RB
|D. Lee
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Stovall 1 WR
|M. Stovall
|3
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Henley 11 DB
|D. Henley
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Peterson 99 DT
|D. Peterson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 6 DB
|T. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Robins 1 DB
|B. Robins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Price 45 LB
|T. Price
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Claiborne 33 DB
|J. Claiborne
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Mahannah 53 DT
|Z. Mahannah
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Hammond 98 DE
|S. Hammond
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Touray 10 LB
|L. Touray
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mateialona 36 LB
|T. Mateialona
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Talton 43 K
|B. Talton
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Freem 48 K
|M. Freem
|1
|48.0
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Bell 3 WR
|J. Bell
|2
|23.5
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. King 25 DB
|A. King
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - UTAHST 43(9:28 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 20-J.Warren.
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - UTAHST 43(9:34 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 18-D.Wright.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 45(10:14 - 2nd) 20-J.Warren to UTS 43 for -2 yards (45-T.Price53-Z.Mahannah).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - UTAHST 36(10:36 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley complete to 11-S.Scarver. 11-S.Scarver pushed ob at UTS 45 for 9 yards (1-B.Robins).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 30(11:00 - 2nd) 20-J.Warren to UTS 36 for 6 yards (53-Z.Mahannah).
|Kickoff
|(11:06 - 2nd) 18-M.Killam kicks 62 yards from NEV 35. 11-S.Scarver to UTS 30 for 27 yards (45-T.Price28-A.Arnold).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:06 - 2nd) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.
|+3 YD
|
4 & 3 - NEVADA 3(11:09 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - NEVADA 3(11:50 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to UTS 3 for no gain (98-A.Vongphachanh91-J.Hansen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - NEVADA 3(11:54 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
|No Gain
|
1 & 3 - NEVADA 3(11:57 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Turner.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 23(12:11 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to UTS 3 for 20 yards (4-S.Bond).
|+22 YD
|
4 & 2 - NEVADA 45(12:35 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to UTS 23 for 22 yards (6-C.Lampkin).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - NEVADA 49(13:09 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to UTS 45 for 4 yards (14-Z.Jackson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 47(13:50 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 2-D.Lee. 2-D.Lee to UTS 49 for 4 yards (41-E.Shelton14-Z.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 47(13:58 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - NEVADA 45(14:28 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 47 for 2 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 36(14:54 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs pushed ob at NEV 45 for 9 yards (14-Z.Jackson).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - UTAHST 17(0:04 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Henry-Cole.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 17 - UTAHST 11(0:44 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan to UTS 17 for 6 yards (11-D.Henley10-L.Touray).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - UTAHST 22(1:10 - 1st) 7-D.Henry-Cole pushed ob at UTS 24 for 2 yards (6-T.Williams). Penalty on UTS 13-D.Thompkins Personal Foul 11 yards enforced at UTS 22. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 18(1:32 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley complete to 18-D.Wright. 18-D.Wright pushed ob at UTS 22 for 4 yards (6-T.Williams).
|Kickoff
|(1:38 - 1st) 18-M.Killam kicks 65 yards from NEV 35. 11-S.Scarver to UTS 18 for 18 yards (33-J.Claiborne).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:38 - 1st) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.
|+42 YD
|
3 & 5 - NEVADA 42(1:47 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 13 - NEVADA 50(2:27 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to UTS 42 for 8 yards (36-J.Reed42-N.Heninger).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 30 - NEVADA 33(2:57 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to UTS 50 for 17 yards (36-J.Reed3-T.Lefeged).
|Penalty
|
1 & 20 - NEVADA 43(3:27 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NEV 48 for 5 yards (6-C.Lampkin). Penalty on NEV 15-H.Ikahihifo Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NEV 48. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 47(3:50 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to UTS 45 for 2 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh). Penalty on NEV 65-A.Frost Holding 10 yards enforced at UTS 47. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - NEVADA 44(4:19 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to UTS 47 for 9 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 38(4:54 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to NEV 44 for 6 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh3-T.Lefeged).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 26(5:26 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua pushed ob at NEV 38 for 12 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh6-C.Lampkin).
|Kickoff
|(5:32 - 1st) 83-J.Rouly kicks 65 yards from UTS 35. 3-J.Bell to NEV 26 for 26 yards (22-M.Anyanwu).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:32 - 1st) 59-C.Coles extra point is good.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - UTAHST 4(5:37 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley complete to 10-J.McGriff. 10-J.McGriff runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - UTAHST 8(5:44 - 1st) Penalty on NEV 53-Z.Mahannah Offside 4 yards enforced at NEV 8. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 15 - UTAHST 15(6:14 - 1st) 20-J.Warren to NEV 8 for 7 yards (99-D.Peterson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - UTAHST 15(6:17 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 10-J.McGriff.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 10(6:17 - 1st) Penalty on UTS 77-A.Koch False start 5 yards enforced at NEV 10. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 4 - UTAHST 4(6:20 - 1st) 13-D.Thompkins runs 4 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on UTS 10-J.McGriff Holding 10 yards enforced at NEV End Zone. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - UTAHST 11(6:27 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Nathan. Penalty on NEV 9-Z.Robbins Pass interference 7 yards enforced at NEV 11. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 19(6:49 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley to NEV 11 for 8 yards (99-D.Peterson).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 5 - UTAHST 39(7:14 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley to NEV 19 for 20 yards (1-B.Robins36-T.Mateialona).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 44(7:43 - 1st) 7-D.Henry-Cole to NEV 39 for 5 yards (11-D.Henley).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - UTAHST 44(7:56 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley to NEV 44 for 12 yards (6-T.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 39(8:25 - 1st) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 44 for 5 yards (11-D.Henley).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - NEVADA 14(8:32 - 1st) 48-M.Freem punts 48 yards from NEV 14. 16-J.Nathan pushed ob at UTS 39 for 1 yard (3-J.Bell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NEVADA 14(8:56 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Turner.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 4 - NEVADA 14(8:56 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to NEV 26 for 12 yards (4-S.Bond).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 8(9:36 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NEV 14 for 6 yards (4-S.Bond).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 8(9:41 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Stovall.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - UTAHST 48(9:46 - 1st) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 40 yards from NEV 48 to NEV 8 fair catch by 7-R.Doubs.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - UTAHST 50(9:51 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to NEV 48 for 2 yards (6-T.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAHST 45(10:30 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to NEV 50 for 5 yards (11-D.Henley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 45(11:07 - 1st) 20-J.Warren to UTS 45 for no gain (99-D.Peterson).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 35(11:12 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to UTS 45 for 10 yards.
|Kickoff
|(11:12 - 1st) 18-M.Killam kicks 64 yards from NEV 35 out of bounds at the UTS 1.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - UTAHST 37(11:27 - 1st) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 32 yards from NEV 37. 25-A.King to NEV 5 for no gain (4-S.Bond).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 8 - UTAHST 38(12:05 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley to NEV 37 for 1 yard (98-S.Hammond).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UTAHST 38(12:12 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Nathan.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 40(12:41 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to NEV 38 for 2 yards (33-J.Claiborne).
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
4 & 2 - NEVADA 43(12:46 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NEV 40 for -3 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - NEVADA 43(13:22 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to NEV 43 for no gain (33-K.Meitzenheimer).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 14 - NEVADA 31(13:52 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to NEV 43 for 12 yards (6-C.Lampkin).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 35(14:31 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to NEV 31 for -4 yards (4-S.Bond).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(14:54 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 35 for 10 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh6-C.Lampkin).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 83-J.Rouly kicks 61 yards from UTS 35. 3-J.Bell to NEV 25 for 21 yards (23-D.Tatum).
