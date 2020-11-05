Drive Chart
UTAHST
NEVADA

Preview not available

Preview not available
UTAHST
1 Pass
3 Rush
13 YDS
1:38 POS
No Gain
3RD & 12 UTAHST 43
9:28
15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 20-J.Warren.
No Gain
2ND & 12 UTAHST 43
9:34
15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 18-D.Wright.
-2 YD
1ST & 10 UTAHST 45
10:14
20-J.Warren to UTS 43 for -2 yards (45-T.Price53-Z.Mahannah).
+9 YD
2ND & 4 UTAHST 36
10:36
15-J.Shelley complete to 11-S.Scarver. 11-S.Scarver pushed ob at UTS 45 for 9 yards (1-B.Robins).
+6 YD
1ST & 10 UTAHST 30
11:00
20-J.Warren to UTS 36 for 6 yards (53-Z.Mahannah).
Kickoff
Kickoff
11:06
18-M.Killam kicks 62 yards from NEV 35. 11-S.Scarver to UTS 30 for 27 yards (45-T.Price28-A.Arnold).
NEVADA
6 Pass
3 Rush
64 YDS
3:48 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
11:06
43-B.Talton extra point is good.
+3 YD
4TH & 3 UTAHST 3
11:09
12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
3RD & 3 UTAHST 3
11:50
35-T.Taua to UTS 3 for no gain (98-A.Vongphachanh91-J.Hansen).
No Gain
2ND & 3 UTAHST 3
11:54
12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 11:06
43-B.Talton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
9
14
Touchdown 11:09
12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
64
yds
03:48
pos
9
13
1st Quarter
Point After TD 1:38
43-B.Talton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
9
7
Touchdown 1:47
12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
94
yds
03:54
pos
9
6
Point After TD 5:32
59-C.Coles extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
9
0
Touchdown 5:37
15-J.Shelley complete to 10-J.McGriff. 10-J.McGriff runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
61
yds
02:53
pos
8
0
Safety 11:17
12-C.Strong sacked at NEV End Zone for -5 yards to NEV End Zone for no gain safety (98-A.Vongphachanh).
plays
yds
pos
2
0
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 6 7
Rushing 2 1
Passing 3 6
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 1-5 1-5
4th Down Conv 0-0 2-3
Total Net Yards 104 174
Total Plays 23 26
Avg Gain 4.5 6.7
Net Yards Rushing 62 26
Rush Attempts 10 9
Avg Rush Yards 6.2 2.9
Yards Passing 42 148
Comp. - Att. 8-13 12-17
Yards Per Pass 3.2 7.9
Penalties - Yards 3-26 4-36
Touchdowns 1 2
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 3-39.7 1-48.0
Return Yards 1 0
Punts - Returns 1-1 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 1 0
1234T
Utah State 0-2 90--9
Nevada 2-0 77--14
Mackay Stadium Reno, NV
 42 PASS YDS 148
62 RUSH YDS 26
104 TOTAL YDS 174
Utah State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Shelley 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 42 1 0 114.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.3% 180 1 2 86.3
J. Shelley 8/13 42 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Shelley 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 41 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 26 0
J. Shelley 4 41 0 20
J. Warren 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 89 2
J. Warren 4 11 0 7
D. Henry-Cole 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 31 0
D. Henry-Cole 2 10 0 5
D. Thompkins 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
D. Thompkins 1 4 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Thompkins 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 92 1
D. Thompkins 4 4 19 0 10
S. Scarver 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
S. Scarver 1 1 9 0 9
J. Nathan 16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 12 0
J. Nathan 2 1 6 0 6
J. McGriff 10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 4 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 56 0
J. McGriff 2 1 4 1 4
D. Wright 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 27 0
D. Wright 2 1 4 0 4
D. Henry-Cole 7 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
D. Henry-Cole 1 0 0 0 0
J. Warren 20 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Warren 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Vongphachanh 98 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
A. Vongphachanh 7-0 1.0 0
C. Lampkin 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Lampkin 3-1 0.0 0
S. Bond 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Bond 3-0 0.0 0
J. Reed 36 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Reed 2-0 0.0 0
K. Meitzenheimer 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Meitzenheimer 2-0 0.0 0
Z. Jackson 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
Z. Jackson 2-1 0.0 0
E. Shelton 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Shelton 1-0 0.0 0
J. Hansen 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Hansen 0-1 0.0 0
T. Lefeged Jr. 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
T. Lefeged Jr. 0-2 0.0 0
N. Heninger 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. Heninger 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Coles 59 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
C. Coles 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Kotsanlee 63 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 39.7 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
14 0 0
S. Kotsanlee 3 39.7 2 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Scarver 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 22.5 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 27 0
S. Scarver 2 22.5 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Nathan 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
J. Nathan 1 1.0 1 0
Nevada
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Strong 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.6% 148 2 0 182.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75.9% 770 6 0 182.9
C. Strong 12/17 148 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Lee 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 110 1
D. Lee 4 26 0 12
T. Taua 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 86 1
T. Taua 4 5 0 6
C. Strong 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 -44 0
C. Strong 1 -5 0 -5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
R. Doubs 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 64 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 328 2
R. Doubs 6 4 64 2 42
C. Turner 19 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 191 2
C. Turner 4 2 37 0 20
J. Lockhart 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 62 1
J. Lockhart 2 2 31 0 22
T. Taua 35 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
T. Taua 1 1 12 0 12
C. Lappin 9 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
C. Lappin 1 1 9 0 9
D. Lee 2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 28 0
D. Lee 1 1 4 0 4
M. Stovall 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 67 0
M. Stovall 3 2 0 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Henley 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Henley 4-0 0.0 0
D. Peterson 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Peterson 3-0 0.0 0
T. Williams 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Williams 3-0 0.0 0
B. Robins 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Robins 2-0 0.0 0
T. Price 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Price 1-0 0.0 0
J. Claiborne 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Claiborne 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Mahannah 53 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Z. Mahannah 1-1 0.0 0
S. Hammond 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Hammond 1-0 0.0 0
L. Touray 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Touray 0-1 0.0 0
T. Mateialona 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Mateialona 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Talton 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
4/4 8/8
B. Talton 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Freem 48 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 48.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 48.0 0
M. Freem 1 48.0 0 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Bell 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 23.5 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 50 0
J. Bell 2 23.5 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. King 25 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
A. King 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:41 NEVADA 40 1:14 3 3 Punt
11:12 UTAHST 35 1:26 4 17 Punt
8:25 UTAHST 39 2:53 12 57 TD
1:38 UTAHST 18 1:34 4 -1 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:06 UTAHST 30 1:38 5 13 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NEVADA 25 2:14 5 15 Downs
11:17 NEVADA 5 0:00 1 15 Safety
9:41 NEVADA 8 1:09 3 6 Punt
5:32 NEVADA 26 3:54 8 69 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 NEVADA 36 3:48 11 64 TD

UTAHST
Aggies
 - Downs (5 plays, 13 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
3 & 12 - UTAHST 43
(9:28 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 20-J.Warren.
No Gain
2 & 12 - UTAHST 43
(9:34 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 18-D.Wright.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 45
(10:14 - 2nd) 20-J.Warren to UTS 43 for -2 yards (45-T.Price53-Z.Mahannah).
+9 YD
2 & 4 - UTAHST 36
(10:36 - 2nd) 15-J.Shelley complete to 11-S.Scarver. 11-S.Scarver pushed ob at UTS 45 for 9 yards (1-B.Robins).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 30
(11:00 - 2nd) 20-J.Warren to UTS 36 for 6 yards (53-Z.Mahannah).
Kickoff
(11:06 - 2nd) 18-M.Killam kicks 62 yards from NEV 35. 11-S.Scarver to UTS 30 for 27 yards (45-T.Price28-A.Arnold).

NEVADA
Wolf Pack
 - TD (11 plays, 64 yards, 3:48 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:06 - 2nd) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.
+3 YD
4 & 3 - NEVADA 3
(11:09 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
3 & 3 - NEVADA 3
(11:50 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to UTS 3 for no gain (98-A.Vongphachanh91-J.Hansen).
No Gain
2 & 3 - NEVADA 3
(11:54 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
No Gain
1 & 3 - NEVADA 3
(11:57 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Turner.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 23
(12:11 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to UTS 3 for 20 yards (4-S.Bond).
+22 YD
4 & 2 - NEVADA 45
(12:35 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to UTS 23 for 22 yards (6-C.Lampkin).
+4 YD
3 & 6 - NEVADA 49
(13:09 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to UTS 45 for 4 yards (14-Z.Jackson).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 47
(13:50 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 2-D.Lee. 2-D.Lee to UTS 49 for 4 yards (41-E.Shelton14-Z.Jackson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 47
(13:58 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
+2 YD
2 & 1 - NEVADA 45
(14:28 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 47 for 2 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 36
(14:54 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs pushed ob at NEV 45 for 9 yards (14-Z.Jackson).

NEVADA
Wolf Pack

Result Play
Punt
4 & 11 - NEVADA 17
(15:00 - 2nd) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 47 yards from UTS 17 to NEV 36 fair catch by 7-R.Doubs.

UTAHST
Aggies
 - Downs (4 plays, -1 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
3 & 11 - UTAHST 17
(0:04 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Henry-Cole.
+6 YD
2 & 17 - UTAHST 11
(0:44 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan to UTS 17 for 6 yards (11-D.Henley10-L.Touray).
Penalty
2 & 6 - UTAHST 22
(1:10 - 1st) 7-D.Henry-Cole pushed ob at UTS 24 for 2 yards (6-T.Williams). Penalty on UTS 13-D.Thompkins Personal Foul 11 yards enforced at UTS 22. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 18
(1:32 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley complete to 18-D.Wright. 18-D.Wright pushed ob at UTS 22 for 4 yards (6-T.Williams).
Kickoff
(1:38 - 1st) 18-M.Killam kicks 65 yards from NEV 35. 11-S.Scarver to UTS 18 for 18 yards (33-J.Claiborne).

NEVADA
Wolf Pack
 - TD (8 plays, 69 yards, 3:54 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(1:38 - 1st) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.
+42 YD
3 & 5 - NEVADA 42
(1:47 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
+8 YD
2 & 13 - NEVADA 50
(2:27 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to UTS 42 for 8 yards (36-J.Reed42-N.Heninger).
+17 YD
1 & 30 - NEVADA 33
(2:57 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to UTS 50 for 17 yards (36-J.Reed3-T.Lefeged).
Penalty
1 & 20 - NEVADA 43
(3:27 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NEV 48 for 5 yards (6-C.Lampkin). Penalty on NEV 15-H.Ikahihifo Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NEV 48. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 10 - NEVADA 47
(3:50 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to UTS 45 for 2 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh). Penalty on NEV 65-A.Frost Holding 10 yards enforced at UTS 47. No Play.
+9 YD
2 & 4 - NEVADA 44
(4:19 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to UTS 47 for 9 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 38
(4:54 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to NEV 44 for 6 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh3-T.Lefeged).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 26
(5:26 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua pushed ob at NEV 38 for 12 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh6-C.Lampkin).
Kickoff
(5:32 - 1st) 83-J.Rouly kicks 65 yards from UTS 35. 3-J.Bell to NEV 26 for 26 yards (22-M.Anyanwu).

UTAHST
Aggies
 - TD (12 plays, 57 yards, 2:53 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:32 - 1st) 59-C.Coles extra point is good.
+4 YD
3 & 4 - UTAHST 4
(5:37 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley complete to 10-J.McGriff. 10-J.McGriff runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
3 & 8 - UTAHST 8
(5:44 - 1st) Penalty on NEV 53-Z.Mahannah Offside 4 yards enforced at NEV 8. No Play.
+7 YD
2 & 15 - UTAHST 15
(6:14 - 1st) 20-J.Warren to NEV 8 for 7 yards (99-D.Peterson).
No Gain
1 & 15 - UTAHST 15
(6:17 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 10-J.McGriff.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UTAHST 10
(6:17 - 1st) Penalty on UTS 77-A.Koch False start 5 yards enforced at NEV 10. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 4 - UTAHST 4
(6:20 - 1st) 13-D.Thompkins runs 4 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on UTS 10-J.McGriff Holding 10 yards enforced at NEV End Zone. No Play.
Penalty
2 & 2 - UTAHST 11
(6:27 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Nathan. Penalty on NEV 9-Z.Robbins Pass interference 7 yards enforced at NEV 11. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 19
(6:49 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley to NEV 11 for 8 yards (99-D.Peterson).
+20 YD
2 & 5 - UTAHST 39
(7:14 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley to NEV 19 for 20 yards (1-B.Robins36-T.Mateialona).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 44
(7:43 - 1st) 7-D.Henry-Cole to NEV 39 for 5 yards (11-D.Henley).
+12 YD
2 & 5 - UTAHST 44
(7:56 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley to NEV 44 for 12 yards (6-T.Williams).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 39
(8:25 - 1st) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 44 for 5 yards (11-D.Henley).

NEVADA
Wolf Pack
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:09 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - NEVADA 14
(8:32 - 1st) 48-M.Freem punts 48 yards from NEV 14. 16-J.Nathan pushed ob at UTS 39 for 1 yard (3-J.Bell).
No Gain
3 & 4 - NEVADA 14
(8:56 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Turner.
+12 YD
3 & 4 - NEVADA 14
(8:56 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to NEV 26 for 12 yards (4-S.Bond).
+6 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 8
(9:36 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NEV 14 for 6 yards (4-S.Bond).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 8
(9:41 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Stovall.

UTAHST
Aggies
 - Punt (4 plays, 17 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - UTAHST 48
(9:46 - 1st) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 40 yards from NEV 48 to NEV 8 fair catch by 7-R.Doubs.
+2 YD
3 & 5 - UTAHST 50
(9:51 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to NEV 48 for 2 yards (6-T.Williams).
+5 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 45
(10:30 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to NEV 50 for 5 yards (11-D.Henley).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 45
(11:07 - 1st) 20-J.Warren to UTS 45 for no gain (99-D.Peterson).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 35
(11:12 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to UTS 45 for 10 yards.
Kickoff
(11:12 - 1st) 18-M.Killam kicks 64 yards from NEV 35 out of bounds at the UTS 1.

NEVADA
Wolf Pack
 - Safety (1 plays, 15 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - NEVADA 5
(11:17 - 1st) 12-C.Strong sacked at NEV End Zone for -5 yards to NEV End Zone for no gain safety (98-A.Vongphachanh).

UTAHST
Aggies
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:14 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - UTAHST 37
(11:27 - 1st) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 32 yards from NEV 37. 25-A.King to NEV 5 for no gain (4-S.Bond).
+1 YD
3 & 8 - UTAHST 38
(12:05 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley to NEV 37 for 1 yard (98-S.Hammond).
No Gain
2 & 8 - UTAHST 38
(12:12 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Nathan.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 40
(12:41 - 1st) 15-J.Shelley complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to NEV 38 for 2 yards (33-J.Claiborne).

NEVADA
Wolf Pack
 - Downs (5 plays, 15 yards, 2:14 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
4 & 2 - NEVADA 43
(12:46 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NEV 40 for -3 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer).
No Gain
3 & 2 - NEVADA 43
(13:22 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to NEV 43 for no gain (33-K.Meitzenheimer).
+12 YD
2 & 14 - NEVADA 31
(13:52 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to NEV 43 for 12 yards (6-C.Lampkin).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 35
(14:31 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to NEV 31 for -4 yards (4-S.Bond).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(14:54 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 35 for 10 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh6-C.Lampkin).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 83-J.Rouly kicks 61 yards from UTS 35. 3-J.Bell to NEV 25 for 21 yards (23-D.Tatum).
NCAA FB Scores