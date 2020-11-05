Drive Chart
|
|
|WYO
|COLOST
COLOST
0 Pass
1 Rush
5 YDS
0:00 POS
+5 YD
1ST & 10 COLOST 25
0:32
20-A.Vivens to CSU 30 for 5 yards (33-C.Hicks44-V.Jones).
Punt
4TH & 8 WYO 41
0:40
17-N.Null punts 45 yards from WYO 41. 22-D.Wright to CSU 25 for 11 yards (28-E.Gibbs).
WYO
0 Pass
7 Rush
38 YDS
0:38 POS
Punt
4TH & 13 WYO 35
0:57
17-N.Null punts 42 yards from WYO 35. 22-D.Wright to CSU 45 for 22 yards (31-W.Ekeler). Penalty on CSU 3-E.Scott Running into kicker 5 yards enforced at WYO 36. No Play.
+9 YD
3RD & 22 WYO 26
1:07
6-X.Valladay to WYO 35 for 9 yards (10-T.Francis).
+3 YD
2ND & 25 WYO 23
1:12
6-X.Valladay to WYO 26 for 3 yards (26-M.Cameron45-B.Amina).
No Gain
1ST & 25 WYO 23
1:16
15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 6-X.Valladay.
Penalty
1ST & 15 WYO 33
1:23
15-L.Williams complete to 19-A.Eberhardt. 19-A.Eberhardt to CSU 49 for 18 yards (10-T.Francis). Penalty on WYO 65-Z.Watts Holding 10 yards enforced at WYO 33. No Play.
Penalty
1ST & 10 WYO 38
1:23
Penalty on WYO 75-F.Crum False start 5 yards enforced at WYO 38. No Play.
+26 YD
2ND & 10 WYO 12
1:30
6-X.Valladay pushed ob at WYO 38 for 26 yards (9-L.Stewart).
No Gain
1ST & 10 WYO 12
1:35
15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 6-X.Valladay.
Touchdown 9:20
12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
29
yds
00:07
pos
0
13
Touchdown 12:15
15-L.Williams incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 26-M.Cameron at WYO 30. 26-M.Cameron runs 30 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on WYO 69-E.Abojei Holding declined.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
6
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|13
|Rushing
|5
|4
|Passing
|5
|6
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|1-6
|3-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|244
|223
|Total Plays
|36
|36
|Avg Gain
|6.8
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|89
|62
|Rush Attempts
|22
|21
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|3.0
|Yards Passing
|155
|161
|Comp. - Att.
|8-14
|11-16
|Yards Per Pass
|9.3
|7.7
|Penalties - Yards
|7-68
|5-35
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-40.5
|2-51.0
|Return Yards
|3
|41
|Punts - Returns
|1-3
|1-11
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-30
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|155
|PASS YDS
|161
|
|
|89
|RUSH YDS
|62
|
|
|244
|TOTAL YDS
|223
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Williams 15 QB
|L. Williams
|8/14
|155
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Valladay 6 RB
|X. Valladay
|16
|74
|1
|26
|
T. Smith 7 RB
|T. Smith
|4
|22
|1
|13
|
L. Williams 15 QB
|L. Williams
|2
|-7
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Eberhardt 19 WR
|A. Eberhardt
|5
|5
|100
|0
|56
|
I. Neyor 5 WR
|I. Neyor
|2
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
D. Crow 8 WR
|D. Crow
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
X. Valladay 6 RB
|X. Valladay
|4
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Marcotte 82 TE
|J. Marcotte
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Hicks 33 LB
|C. Hicks
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Coldon 21 CB
|C. Coldon
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gandy 5 S
|E. Gandy
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Muma 48 LB
|C. Muma
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hearn 20 CB
|A. Hearn
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Smith 26 S
|B. Smith
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
V. Jones 44 DT
|V. Jones
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Blankenbaker 18 LB
|K. Blankenbaker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Robinson 95 DT
|C. Robinson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Godbout 94 NT
|C. Godbout
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Neyor 5 WR
|I. Neyor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bertagnole 96 DT
|J. Bertagnole
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dodd 40 CB
|T. Dodd
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gibbs 28 LB
|E. Gibbs
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Hoyland 46 K
|J. Hoyland
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Null 17 P
|N. Null
|2
|40.5
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Burroughs 34 FB
|J. Burroughs
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Eberhardt 19 WR
|A. Eberhardt
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. O'Brien 12 QB
|P. O'Brien
|11/16
|161
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Vivens 20 WR
|A. Vivens
|6
|46
|0
|30
|
M. McElroy Jr. 32 RB
|M. McElroy Jr.
|7
|6
|0
|5
|
P. O'Brien 12 QB
|P. O'Brien
|6
|3
|1
|9
|
D. Wright 22 WR
|D. Wright
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Wright 22 WR
|D. Wright
|6
|5
|98
|0
|42
|
T. McBride 85 TE
|T. McBride
|4
|4
|52
|1
|29
|
E. Scott 3 WR
|E. Scott
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
N. Craig-Myers 14 WR
|N. Craig-Myers
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. McElroy Jr. 32 RB
|M. McElroy Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Vivens 20 WR
|A. Vivens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Q. Brinnon 8 DB
|Q. Brinnon
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Carter 12 LB
|C. Carter
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 5 LB
|D. Jackson
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Kamara 42 LB
|M. Kamara
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Stewart 9 DB
|L. Stewart
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Francis 10 DB
|T. Francis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Cameron 26 DB
|M. Cameron
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
M. Jones 33 DL
|M. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hubbard 98 DL
|E. Hubbard
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Amina 45 LB
|B. Amina
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Moore 35 LB
|A. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ajayi 4 DB
|R. Ajayi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. McBride 97 DL
|T. McBride
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Liss 96 K
|R. Liss
|1/2
|29
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Stonehouse 41 P
|R. Stonehouse
|2
|51.0
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Pannunzio 18 WR
|T. Pannunzio
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Wright 22 WR
|D. Wright
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - COLOST 35(0:57 - 2nd) 17-N.Null punts 42 yards from WYO 35. 22-D.Wright to CSU 45 for 22 yards (31-W.Ekeler). Penalty on CSU 3-E.Scott Running into kicker 5 yards enforced at WYO 36. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 22 - COLOST 26(1:07 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 35 for 9 yards (10-T.Francis).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 25 - COLOST 23(1:12 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 26 for 3 yards (26-M.Cameron45-B.Amina).
|No Gain
|
1 & 25 - COLOST 23(1:16 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 6-X.Valladay.
|Penalty
|
1 & 15 - COLOST 33(1:23 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams complete to 19-A.Eberhardt. 19-A.Eberhardt to CSU 49 for 18 yards (10-T.Francis). Penalty on WYO 65-Z.Watts Holding 10 yards enforced at WYO 33. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 38(1:23 - 2nd) Penalty on WYO 75-F.Crum False start 5 yards enforced at WYO 38. No Play.
|+26 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLOST 12(1:30 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay pushed ob at WYO 38 for 26 yards (9-L.Stewart).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 12(1:35 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 6-X.Valladay.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - WYO 40(1:48 - 2nd) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 51 yards from CSU 40. 19-A.Eberhardt to WYO 12 for 3 yards (8-Q.Brinnon5-D.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - WYO 40(1:54 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 14-N.Craig-Myers.
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - WYO 40(2:01 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 32-M.McElroy.
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - WYO 50(2:07 - 2nd) 20-A.Vivens to WYO 49 for 1 yard (26-B.Smith96-J.Bertagnole). Penalty on CSU 85-T.McBride Holding 10 yards enforced at CSU 50. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 43(2:15 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien to CSU 50 for 7 yards (33-C.Hicks48-C.Muma).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 15 - WYO 20(2:34 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 3-E.Scott. 3-E.Scott pushed ob at CSU 28 for 8 yards (20-A.Hearn). Penalty on WYO 20-A.Hearn Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CSU 28.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WYO 25(2:34 - 2nd) Penalty on CSU 53-E.Johnson False start 5 yards enforced at CSU 25. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(2:34 - 2nd) 17-N.Null kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to CSU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:34 - 2nd) 46-J.Hoyland extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - COLOST 2(2:42 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 3 - COLOST 3(3:13 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to CSU 2 for 1 yard (45-B.Amina97-T.McBride).
|+56 YD
|
2 & 9 - COLOST 41(3:51 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams complete to 19-A.Eberhardt. 19-A.Eberhardt to CSU 3 for 56 yards (4-R.Ajayi).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 40(4:30 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 41 for 1 yard (98-E.Hubbard26-M.Cameron).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 12 - COLOST 23(5:00 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams complete to 8-D.Crow. 8-D.Crow pushed ob at WYO 40 for 17 yards (8-Q.Brinnon).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(5:38 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 23 for -2 yards (5-D.Jackson).
|Kickoff
|(5:38 - 2nd) 93-J.Terry kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to WYO End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:38 - 2nd) 96-R.Liss extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - WYO 1(5:44 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - WYO 9(5:52 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to WYO 1 for 8 yards (26-B.Smith40-T.Dodd).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 5 - WYO 7(6:18 - 2nd) 32-M.McElroy to WYO 9 for -2 yards (21-C.Coldon48-C.Muma).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WYO 12(6:32 - 2nd) 32-M.McElroy to WYO 15 FUMBLES. 32-M.McElroy to WYO 14 for no gain. Team penalty on WYO 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at WYO 12. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WYO 25(6:52 - 2nd) 22-D.Wright to WYO 23 for 2 yards (7-K.Glinton). Penalty on WYO 7-K.Glinton Facemasking 13 yards enforced at WYO 25. No Play.
|+28 YD
|
2 & 10 - WYO 47(7:11 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright pushed ob at WYO 25 for 28 yards (26-B.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WYO 47(7:15 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 37(7:41 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to CSU 47 for 10 yards (21-C.Coldon).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - WYO 28(8:07 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien scrambles to CSU 37 for 9 yards (21-C.Coldon96-J.Bertagnole).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - WYO 25(8:27 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 14-N.Craig-Myers. 14-N.Craig-Myers to CSU 28 for 3 yards (21-C.Coldon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WYO 25(8:57 - 2nd) 20-A.Vivens to CSU 25 for no gain (5-E.Gandy44-V.Jones).
|Kickoff
|(8:57 - 2nd) 17-N.Null kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to CSU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:57 - 2nd) 46-J.Hoyland extra point is good.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 13(9:05 - 2nd) 7-T.Smith runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 34(9:36 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to CSU 13 for 21 yards (12-C.Carter).
|+33 YD
|
2 & 9 - COLOST 33(10:08 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams complete to 5-I.Neyor. 5-I.Neyor to CSU 34 for 33 yards (8-Q.Brinnon).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 32(10:40 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 33 for 1 yard (42-M.Kamara97-T.McBride).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - COLOST 20(11:20 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams complete to 19-A.Eberhardt. 19-A.Eberhardt to WYO 32 for 12 yards (12-C.Carter9-L.Stewart).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 19(11:53 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 20 for 1 yard (8-Q.Brinnon).
|Kickoff
|(11:58 - 2nd) 93-J.Terry kicks 50 yards from CSU 35. 34-J.Burroughs to WYO 19 for 4 yards (10-T.Francis).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - COLOST 11(12:06 - 2nd) 96-R.Liss 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - COLOST 7(12:40 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien sacked at WYO 11 for -4 yards (26-B.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - COLOST 11(13:10 - 2nd) 20-A.Vivens to WYO 7 for 4 yards (33-C.Hicks28-E.Gibbs).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 10(13:43 - 2nd) 32-M.McElroy to WYO 11 for -1 yard (44-V.Jones48-C.Muma).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 13 - COLOST 25(14:02 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright to WYO 10 for 15 yards (5-E.Gandy).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 8 - COLOST 20(14:33 - 2nd) 32-M.McElroy to WYO 25 for -5 yards (5-E.Gandy).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 22(15:00 - 2nd) 20-A.Vivens to WYO 20 for 2 yards (48-C.Muma28-E.Gibbs).
|Result
|Play
|+30 YD
|
2 & 10 - WYO 48(0:03 - 1st) 20-A.Vivens to WYO 22 for 30 yards (48-C.Muma20-A.Hearn).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WYO 48(0:07 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 20-A.Vivens.
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - WYO 33(0:12 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Scott. Penalty on WYO 21-C.Coldon Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CSU 33. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 28(0:38 - 1st) 20-A.Vivens to CSU 33 for 5 yards (33-C.Hicks94-C.Godbout).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - COLOST 36(0:45 - 1st) 17-N.Null punts 36 yards from WYO 36 to CSU 28 fair catch by 22-D.Wright.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - COLOST 32(1:25 - 1st) 15-L.Williams complete to 19-A.Eberhardt. 19-A.Eberhardt to WYO 36 for 4 yards (26-M.Cameron).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - COLOST 32(1:35 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Marcotte.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 27(2:07 - 1st) 7-T.Smith to WYO 32 for 5 yards (42-M.Kamara).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 26 - WYO 27(2:11 - 1st) 96-R.Liss 45 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Sack
|
3 & 17 - WYO 18(3:00 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien sacked at WYO 27 for -9 yards (5-E.Gandy).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 21 - WYO 22(3:35 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright to WYO 18 for 4 yards (20-A.Hearn).
|Sack
|
1 & 20 - WYO 21(4:15 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien sacked at WYO 22 for -1 yard (95-C.Robinson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WYO 11(4:22 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy to WYO 12 for -1 yard (94-C.Godbout). Penalty on CSU 52-A.Cullen Holding 10 yards enforced at WYO 11. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - WYO 15(4:40 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy to WYO 11 for 4 yards (5-I.Neyor26-B.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - WYO 20(5:10 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to WYO 15 for 5 yards (33-C.Hicks94-C.Godbout).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 22(5:40 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy to WYO 20 for 2 yards (94-C.Godbout44-V.Jones).
|+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 36(5:56 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright to WYO 22 for 42 yards (18-K.Blakenbaker).
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
|
4 & 2 - COLOST 32(6:00 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to CSU 36 for -4 yards (5-D.Jackson).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 9 - COLOST 39(6:34 - 1st) 15-L.Williams complete to 19-A.Eberhardt. 19-A.Eberhardt to CSU 32 for 7 yards (10-T.Francis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - COLOST 39(6:35 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 6-X.Valladay.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 40(7:05 - 1st) 7-T.Smith to CSU 39 for 1 yard (33-M.Jones).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 39(7:33 - 1st) 15-L.Williams complete to 19-A.Eberhardt. 19-A.Eberhardt to CSU 40 for 21 yards (35-A.Moore).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - COLOST 33(8:04 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 39 for 6 yards (12-C.Carter9-L.Stewart).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - COLOST 28(8:04 - 1st) Team penalty on CSU Offside 5 yards enforced at WYO 28. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - COLOST 29(8:40 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 28 for -1 yard (12-C.Carter).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(9:13 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 29 for 4 yards (42-M.Kamara97-T.McBride).
|Kickoff
|(9:13 - 1st) 93-J.Terry kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to WYO End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
3 & 12 - COLOST 36(9:30 - 1st) 15-L.Williams sacked at WYO 30 for -6 yards FUMBLES (5-D.Jackson). 33-M.Jones to WYO 29 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 15 - COLOST 33(10:03 - 1st) 7-T.Smith to WYO 36 for 3 yards (98-E.Hubbard).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - COLOST 38(10:26 - 1st) Penalty on WYO 5-I.Neyor False start 5 yards enforced at WYO 38. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 38(11:00 - 1st) 15-L.Williams to WYO 38 for no gain (8-Q.Brinnon).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - COLOST 30(11:32 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 38 for 8 yards (9-L.Stewart12-C.Carter).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(12:03 - 1st) 15-L.Williams complete to 6-X.Valladay. 6-X.Valladay pushed ob at WYO 30 for 5 yards (8-Q.Brinnon).
|Kickoff
|(12:03 - 1st) 93-J.Terry kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to WYO End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 12 - WYO 18(12:15 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 26-M.Cameron at WYO 30. 26-M.Cameron runs 30 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on WYO 69-E.Abojei Holding declined.
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - WYO 18(12:25 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 5-I.Neyor.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 20(12:56 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 18 for -2 yards (33-M.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - COLOST 49(13:10 - 1st) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 51 yards from CSU 49 to WYO End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - COLOST 49(13:15 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Wright.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - COLOST 46(13:35 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 49 for 3 yards (48-C.Muma).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 44(14:10 - 1st) 22-D.Wright to CSU 46 for 2 yards (21-C.Coldon48-C.Muma).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - COLOST 39(14:30 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 44 for 5 yards (48-C.Muma).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 30(14:50 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright pushed ob at CSU 39 for 9 yards (20-A.Hearn).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 17-N.Null kicks 59 yards from WYO 35. 18-T.Pannunzio to CSU 30 for 24 yards (28-E.Gibbs).
