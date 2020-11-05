Drive Chart
WYO
COLOST

COLOST
0 Pass
1 Rush
5 YDS
0:00 POS
+5 YD
1ST & 10 COLOST 25
0:32
20-A.Vivens to CSU 30 for 5 yards (33-C.Hicks44-V.Jones).
Punt
4TH & 8 WYO 41
0:40
17-N.Null punts 45 yards from WYO 41. 22-D.Wright to CSU 25 for 11 yards (28-E.Gibbs).
WYO
0 Pass
7 Rush
38 YDS
0:38 POS
Punt
4TH & 13 WYO 35
0:57
17-N.Null punts 42 yards from WYO 35. 22-D.Wright to CSU 45 for 22 yards (31-W.Ekeler). Penalty on CSU 3-E.Scott Running into kicker 5 yards enforced at WYO 36. No Play.
+9 YD
3RD & 22 WYO 26
1:07
6-X.Valladay to WYO 35 for 9 yards (10-T.Francis).
+3 YD
2ND & 25 WYO 23
1:12
6-X.Valladay to WYO 26 for 3 yards (26-M.Cameron45-B.Amina).
No Gain
1ST & 25 WYO 23
1:16
15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 6-X.Valladay.
Penalty
1ST & 15 WYO 33
1:23
15-L.Williams complete to 19-A.Eberhardt. 19-A.Eberhardt to CSU 49 for 18 yards (10-T.Francis). Penalty on WYO 65-Z.Watts Holding 10 yards enforced at WYO 33. No Play.
Penalty
1ST & 10 WYO 38
1:23
Penalty on WYO 75-F.Crum False start 5 yards enforced at WYO 38. No Play.
+26 YD
2ND & 10 WYO 12
1:30
6-X.Valladay pushed ob at WYO 38 for 26 yards (9-L.Stewart).
No Gain
1ST & 10 WYO 12
1:35
15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 6-X.Valladay.
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 2:34
46-J.Hoyland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
24
Touchdown 2:42
6-X.Valladay runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
03:04
pos
13
24
Point After TD 5:38
96-R.Liss extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
24
Touchdown 5:44
12-P.O'Brien runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
57
yds
03:19
pos
7
23
Point After TD 8:57
46-J.Hoyland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
17
Touchdown 9:05
7-T.Smith runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
81
yds
03:01
pos
6
17
Field Goal 12:06
96-R.Liss 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
46
yds
00:35
pos
0
17
1st Quarter
Point After TD 9:13
96-R.Liss extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 9:20
12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
29
yds
00:07
pos
0
13
Point After TD 12:03
96-R.Liss extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 12:15
15-L.Williams incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 26-M.Cameron at WYO 30. 26-M.Cameron runs 30 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on WYO 69-E.Abojei Holding declined.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 10 13
Rushing 5 4
Passing 5 6
Penalty 0 3
3rd Down Conv 1-6 3-7
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 244 223
Total Plays 36 36
Avg Gain 6.8 6.2
Net Yards Rushing 89 62
Rush Attempts 22 21
Avg Rush Yards 4.0 3.0
Yards Passing 155 161
Comp. - Att. 8-14 11-16
Yards Per Pass 9.3 7.7
Penalties - Yards 7-68 5-35
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 1
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 2-40.5 2-51.0
Return Yards 3 41
Punts - Returns 1-3 1-11
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-30
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Wyoming 1-1 014--14
Colorado State 0-1 1410--24
Canvas Stadium Fort Collins, CO
 155 PASS YDS 161
89 RUSH YDS 62
244 TOTAL YDS 223
Wyoming
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Williams 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 155 0 1 135.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.0% 339 1 1 111.8
L. Williams 8/14 155 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
X. Valladay 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 74 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 250 2
X. Valladay 16 74 1 26
T. Smith 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 22 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 92 2
T. Smith 4 22 1 13
L. Williams 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 69 2
L. Williams 2 -7 0 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
A. Eberhardt 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 100 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 41 0
A. Eberhardt 5 5 100 0 56
I. Neyor 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 102 0
I. Neyor 2 1 33 0 33
D. Crow 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
D. Crow 1 1 17 0 17
X. Valladay 6 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 76 0
X. Valladay 4 1 5 0 5
J. Marcotte 82 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Marcotte 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Hicks 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Hicks 5-0 0.0 0
C. Coldon 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
C. Coldon 5-0 0.0 0
E. Gandy 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
E. Gandy 4-0 1.0 0
C. Muma 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
C. Muma 4-4 0.0 0
A. Hearn 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Hearn 3-1 0.0 0
B. Smith 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
B. Smith 3-1 1.0 0
V. Jones 44 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
V. Jones 1-3 0.0 0
K. Blankenbaker 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Blankenbaker 1-0 0.0 0
C. Robinson 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Robinson 1-0 1.0 0
C. Godbout 94 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
C. Godbout 1-2 0.0 0
I. Neyor 5 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Neyor 1-0 0.0 0
J. Bertagnole 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Bertagnole 0-1 0.0 0
T. Dodd 40 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Dodd 0-1 0.0 0
E. Gibbs 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
E. Gibbs 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Hoyland 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
5/6 6/6
J. Hoyland 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Null 17 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 40.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
10 0 0
N. Null 2 40.5 0 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Burroughs 34 FB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
J. Burroughs 1 4.0 4 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Eberhardt 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
A. Eberhardt 1 3.0 3 0
Colorado State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
P. O'Brien 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.8% 161 1 0 173.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.0% 82 1 0 171.9
P. O'Brien 11/16 161 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Vivens 20 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 46 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 26 0
A. Vivens 6 46 0 30
M. McElroy Jr. 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 35 1
M. McElroy Jr. 7 6 0 5
P. O'Brien 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 3 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 1 0
P. O'Brien 6 3 1 9
D. Wright 22 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
D. Wright 1 2 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Wright 22 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 98 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 98 0
D. Wright 6 5 98 0 42
T. McBride 85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 52 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 130 1
T. McBride 4 4 52 1 29
E. Scott 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 30 0
E. Scott 1 1 8 0 8
N. Craig-Myers 14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 50 0
N. Craig-Myers 2 1 3 0 3
M. McElroy Jr. 32 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
M. McElroy Jr. 1 0 0 0 0
A. Vivens 20 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
A. Vivens 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Q. Brinnon 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
Q. Brinnon 5-0 0.0 0
C. Carter 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
C. Carter 4-1 0.0 0
D. Jackson 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
D. Jackson 3-0 1.0 0
M. Kamara 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Kamara 3-0 0.0 0
L. Stewart 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
L. Stewart 2-2 0.0 0
T. Francis 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Francis 2-0 0.0 0
M. Cameron 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
M. Cameron 2-1 0.0 1
M. Jones 33 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Jones 2-0 0.0 0
E. Hubbard 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Hubbard 2-0 0.0 0
B. Amina 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Amina 1-1 0.0 0
A. Moore 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Moore 1-0 0.0 0
R. Ajayi 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Ajayi 1-0 0.0 0
T. McBride 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
T. McBride 0-3 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Liss 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
R. Liss 1/2 29 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Stonehouse 41 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 51.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 0 0
R. Stonehouse 2 51.0 1 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Pannunzio 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 35 0
T. Pannunzio 1 24.0 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Wright 22 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
D. Wright 1 11.0 11 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:56 WYO 20 0:41 3 78 INT
12:03 WYO 25 2:33 6 46 Fumble
9:13 WYO 25 3:13 9 39 Downs
2:07 WYO 27 1:22 3 9 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:58 WYO 19 3:01 6 81 TD
5:38 WYO 25 3:04 6 75 TD
1:35 WYO 12 0:38 7 23 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 COLOST 30 1:50 5 19 Punt
9:20 WYO 29 0:07 1 29 TD
5:56 COLOST 36 3:45 8 37 FG Miss
0:38 COLOST 28 0:35 4 50
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:57 COLOST 25 3:19 11 75 TD
2:34 COLOST 25 0:46 6 15 Punt
0:32 COLOST 25 0:00 1 5 Halftime

COLOST
Rams

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 25
(0:32 - 2nd) 20-A.Vivens to CSU 30 for 5 yards (33-C.Hicks44-V.Jones).

COLOST
Rams

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - COLOST 41
(0:40 - 2nd) 17-N.Null punts 45 yards from WYO 41. 22-D.Wright to CSU 25 for 11 yards (28-E.Gibbs).

COLOST
Rams
 - Halftime (1 plays, 5 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 13 - COLOST 35
(0:57 - 2nd) 17-N.Null punts 42 yards from WYO 35. 22-D.Wright to CSU 45 for 22 yards (31-W.Ekeler). Penalty on CSU 3-E.Scott Running into kicker 5 yards enforced at WYO 36. No Play.
+9 YD
3 & 22 - COLOST 26
(1:07 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 35 for 9 yards (10-T.Francis).
+3 YD
2 & 25 - COLOST 23
(1:12 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 26 for 3 yards (26-M.Cameron45-B.Amina).
No Gain
1 & 25 - COLOST 23
(1:16 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 6-X.Valladay.
Penalty
1 & 15 - COLOST 33
(1:23 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams complete to 19-A.Eberhardt. 19-A.Eberhardt to CSU 49 for 18 yards (10-T.Francis). Penalty on WYO 65-Z.Watts Holding 10 yards enforced at WYO 33. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 10 - COLOST 38
(1:23 - 2nd) Penalty on WYO 75-F.Crum False start 5 yards enforced at WYO 38. No Play.
+26 YD
2 & 10 - COLOST 12
(1:30 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay pushed ob at WYO 38 for 26 yards (9-L.Stewart).
No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 12
(1:35 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 6-X.Valladay.

WYO
Cowboys
 - Punt (7 plays, 23 yards, 0:38 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 13 - WYO 40
(1:48 - 2nd) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 51 yards from CSU 40. 19-A.Eberhardt to WYO 12 for 3 yards (8-Q.Brinnon5-D.Jackson).
No Gain
3 & 13 - WYO 40
(1:54 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 14-N.Craig-Myers.
No Gain
2 & 13 - WYO 40
(2:01 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 32-M.McElroy.
Penalty
2 & 3 - WYO 50
(2:07 - 2nd) 20-A.Vivens to WYO 49 for 1 yard (26-B.Smith96-J.Bertagnole). Penalty on CSU 85-T.McBride Holding 10 yards enforced at CSU 50. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 43
(2:15 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien to CSU 50 for 7 yards (33-C.Hicks48-C.Muma).
+8 YD
1 & 15 - WYO 20
(2:34 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 3-E.Scott. 3-E.Scott pushed ob at CSU 28 for 8 yards (20-A.Hearn). Penalty on WYO 20-A.Hearn Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CSU 28.
Penalty
1 & 10 - WYO 25
(2:34 - 2nd) Penalty on CSU 53-E.Johnson False start 5 yards enforced at CSU 25. No Play.
Kickoff
(2:34 - 2nd) 17-N.Null kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to CSU End Zone. touchback.

COLOST
Rams
 - Punt (6 plays, 15 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(2:34 - 2nd) 46-J.Hoyland extra point is good.
+2 YD
2 & 2 - COLOST 2
(2:42 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
+1 YD
1 & 3 - COLOST 3
(3:13 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to CSU 2 for 1 yard (45-B.Amina97-T.McBride).
+56 YD
2 & 9 - COLOST 41
(3:51 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams complete to 19-A.Eberhardt. 19-A.Eberhardt to CSU 3 for 56 yards (4-R.Ajayi).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 40
(4:30 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 41 for 1 yard (98-E.Hubbard26-M.Cameron).
+17 YD
2 & 12 - COLOST 23
(5:00 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams complete to 8-D.Crow. 8-D.Crow pushed ob at WYO 40 for 17 yards (8-Q.Brinnon).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 25
(5:38 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 23 for -2 yards (5-D.Jackson).
Kickoff
(5:38 - 2nd) 93-J.Terry kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to WYO End Zone. touchback.

WYO
Cowboys
 - TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 3:04 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:38 - 2nd) 96-R.Liss extra point is good.
+1 YD
1 & 1 - WYO 1
(5:44 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
+8 YD
2 & 7 - WYO 9
(5:52 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to WYO 1 for 8 yards (26-B.Smith40-T.Dodd).
-2 YD
1 & 5 - WYO 7
(6:18 - 2nd) 32-M.McElroy to WYO 9 for -2 yards (21-C.Coldon48-C.Muma).
Penalty
1 & 10 - WYO 12
(6:32 - 2nd) 32-M.McElroy to WYO 15 FUMBLES. 32-M.McElroy to WYO 14 for no gain. Team penalty on WYO 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at WYO 12. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 10 - WYO 25
(6:52 - 2nd) 22-D.Wright to WYO 23 for 2 yards (7-K.Glinton). Penalty on WYO 7-K.Glinton Facemasking 13 yards enforced at WYO 25. No Play.
+28 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 47
(7:11 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright pushed ob at WYO 25 for 28 yards (26-B.Smith).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 47
(7:15 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 37
(7:41 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to CSU 47 for 10 yards (21-C.Coldon).
+9 YD
3 & 7 - WYO 28
(8:07 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien scrambles to CSU 37 for 9 yards (21-C.Coldon96-J.Bertagnole).
+3 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 25
(8:27 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 14-N.Craig-Myers. 14-N.Craig-Myers to CSU 28 for 3 yards (21-C.Coldon).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 25
(8:57 - 2nd) 20-A.Vivens to CSU 25 for no gain (5-E.Gandy44-V.Jones).
Kickoff
(8:57 - 2nd) 17-N.Null kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to CSU End Zone. touchback.

COLOST
Rams
 - TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 3:19 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:57 - 2nd) 46-J.Hoyland extra point is good.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 13
(9:05 - 2nd) 7-T.Smith runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
+21 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 34
(9:36 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to CSU 13 for 21 yards (12-C.Carter).
+33 YD
2 & 9 - COLOST 33
(10:08 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams complete to 5-I.Neyor. 5-I.Neyor to CSU 34 for 33 yards (8-Q.Brinnon).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 32
(10:40 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 33 for 1 yard (42-M.Kamara97-T.McBride).
+12 YD
2 & 9 - COLOST 20
(11:20 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams complete to 19-A.Eberhardt. 19-A.Eberhardt to WYO 32 for 12 yards (12-C.Carter9-L.Stewart).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 19
(11:53 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 20 for 1 yard (8-Q.Brinnon).
Kickoff
(11:58 - 2nd) 93-J.Terry kicks 50 yards from CSU 35. 34-J.Burroughs to WYO 19 for 4 yards (10-T.Francis).

COLOST
Rams

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 11 - COLOST 11
(12:06 - 2nd) 96-R.Liss 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
Sack
3 & 7 - COLOST 7
(12:40 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien sacked at WYO 11 for -4 yards (26-B.Smith).
+4 YD
2 & 11 - COLOST 11
(13:10 - 2nd) 20-A.Vivens to WYO 7 for 4 yards (33-C.Hicks28-E.Gibbs).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 10
(13:43 - 2nd) 32-M.McElroy to WYO 11 for -1 yard (44-V.Jones48-C.Muma).
+15 YD
3 & 13 - COLOST 25
(14:02 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright to WYO 10 for 15 yards (5-E.Gandy).
-5 YD
2 & 8 - COLOST 20
(14:33 - 2nd) 32-M.McElroy to WYO 25 for -5 yards (5-E.Gandy).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 22
(15:00 - 2nd) 20-A.Vivens to WYO 20 for 2 yards (48-C.Muma28-E.Gibbs).

WYO
Cowboys
 - TD (6 plays, 81 yards, 3:01 poss)

Result Play
+30 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 48
(0:03 - 1st) 20-A.Vivens to WYO 22 for 30 yards (48-C.Muma20-A.Hearn).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 48
(0:07 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 20-A.Vivens.
Penalty
2 & 5 - WYO 33
(0:12 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Scott. Penalty on WYO 21-C.Coldon Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CSU 33. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 28
(0:38 - 1st) 20-A.Vivens to CSU 33 for 5 yards (33-C.Hicks94-C.Godbout).

COLOST
Rams

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - COLOST 36
(0:45 - 1st) 17-N.Null punts 36 yards from WYO 36 to CSU 28 fair catch by 22-D.Wright.
+4 YD
3 & 5 - COLOST 32
(1:25 - 1st) 15-L.Williams complete to 19-A.Eberhardt. 19-A.Eberhardt to WYO 36 for 4 yards (26-M.Cameron).
No Gain
2 & 5 - COLOST 32
(1:35 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Marcotte.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 27
(2:07 - 1st) 7-T.Smith to WYO 32 for 5 yards (42-M.Kamara).

WYO
Cowboys
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 26 - WYO 27
(2:11 - 1st) 96-R.Liss 45 yards Field Goal is No Good.
Sack
3 & 17 - WYO 18
(3:00 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien sacked at WYO 27 for -9 yards (5-E.Gandy).
+4 YD
2 & 21 - WYO 22
(3:35 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright to WYO 18 for 4 yards (20-A.Hearn).
Sack
1 & 20 - WYO 21
(4:15 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien sacked at WYO 22 for -1 yard (95-C.Robinson).
Penalty
1 & 10 - WYO 11
(4:22 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy to WYO 12 for -1 yard (94-C.Godbout). Penalty on CSU 52-A.Cullen Holding 10 yards enforced at WYO 11. No Play.
+4 YD
3 & 3 - WYO 15
(4:40 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy to WYO 11 for 4 yards (5-I.Neyor26-B.Smith).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - WYO 20
(5:10 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to WYO 15 for 5 yards (33-C.Hicks94-C.Godbout).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 22
(5:40 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy to WYO 20 for 2 yards (94-C.Godbout44-V.Jones).
+42 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 36
(5:56 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright to WYO 22 for 42 yards (18-K.Blakenbaker).

COLOST
Rams
 - Missed FG (8 plays, 37 yards, 3:45 poss)

Result Play
-4 YD
4 & 2 - COLOST 32
(6:00 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to CSU 36 for -4 yards (5-D.Jackson).
+7 YD
3 & 9 - COLOST 39
(6:34 - 1st) 15-L.Williams complete to 19-A.Eberhardt. 19-A.Eberhardt to CSU 32 for 7 yards (10-T.Francis).
No Gain
2 & 9 - COLOST 39
(6:35 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 6-X.Valladay.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 40
(7:05 - 1st) 7-T.Smith to CSU 39 for 1 yard (33-M.Jones).
+21 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 39
(7:33 - 1st) 15-L.Williams complete to 19-A.Eberhardt. 19-A.Eberhardt to CSU 40 for 21 yards (35-A.Moore).
+6 YD
3 & 2 - COLOST 33
(8:04 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 39 for 6 yards (12-C.Carter9-L.Stewart).
Penalty
3 & 7 - COLOST 28
(8:04 - 1st) Team penalty on CSU Offside 5 yards enforced at WYO 28. No Play.
-1 YD
2 & 6 - COLOST 29
(8:40 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 28 for -1 yard (12-C.Carter).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 25
(9:13 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 29 for 4 yards (42-M.Kamara97-T.McBride).
Kickoff
(9:13 - 1st) 93-J.Terry kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to WYO End Zone. touchback.

WYO
Cowboys
 - Downs (9 plays, 39 yards, 3:13 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:13 - 1st) 96-R.Liss extra point is good.
+29 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 29
(9:20 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride runs 29 yards for a touchdown.

COLOST
Rams
 - TD (1 plays, 29 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
Sack
3 & 12 - COLOST 36
(9:30 - 1st) 15-L.Williams sacked at WYO 30 for -6 yards FUMBLES (5-D.Jackson). 33-M.Jones to WYO 29 for no gain.
+3 YD
2 & 15 - COLOST 33
(10:03 - 1st) 7-T.Smith to WYO 36 for 3 yards (98-E.Hubbard).
Penalty
2 & 10 - COLOST 38
(10:26 - 1st) Penalty on WYO 5-I.Neyor False start 5 yards enforced at WYO 38. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 38
(11:00 - 1st) 15-L.Williams to WYO 38 for no gain (8-Q.Brinnon).
+8 YD
2 & 5 - COLOST 30
(11:32 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 38 for 8 yards (9-L.Stewart12-C.Carter).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 25
(12:03 - 1st) 15-L.Williams complete to 6-X.Valladay. 6-X.Valladay pushed ob at WYO 30 for 5 yards (8-Q.Brinnon).
Kickoff
(12:03 - 1st) 93-J.Terry kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to WYO End Zone. touchback.

WYO
Cowboys
 - Fumble (6 plays, 46 yards, 2:33 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:03 - 1st) 96-R.Liss extra point is good.

WYO
Cowboys
 - Interception (3 plays, 78 yards, 0:41 poss)

Result Play
Int
3 & 12 - WYO 18
(12:15 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 26-M.Cameron at WYO 30. 26-M.Cameron runs 30 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on WYO 69-E.Abojei Holding declined.
No Gain
2 & 12 - WYO 18
(12:25 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 5-I.Neyor.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 20
(12:56 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 18 for -2 yards (33-M.Jones).

COLOST
Rams
 - Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - COLOST 49
(13:10 - 1st) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 51 yards from CSU 49 to WYO End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
3 & 5 - COLOST 49
(13:15 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Wright.
+3 YD
2 & 8 - COLOST 46
(13:35 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 49 for 3 yards (48-C.Muma).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 44
(14:10 - 1st) 22-D.Wright to CSU 46 for 2 yards (21-C.Coldon48-C.Muma).
+5 YD
2 & 1 - COLOST 39
(14:30 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 44 for 5 yards (48-C.Muma).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 30
(14:50 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright pushed ob at CSU 39 for 9 yards (20-A.Hearn).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 17-N.Null kicks 59 yards from WYO 35. 18-T.Pannunzio to CSU 30 for 24 yards (28-E.Gibbs).
