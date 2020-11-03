|
|
|HOU
|CINCY
No. 6 Cincinnati a daunting challenge for Houston
In an exercise of emphasis, Houston coach Dana Holgorsen read out loud the two-deep defensive depth chart for sixth-ranked Cincinnati, and by the time he was finished, his point was made.
The Bearcats (5-0, 3-0 American Athletic) rank seventh in FBS in scoring defense at 12 points per game and 15th in total defense, allowing 306.2 yards per contest. Of the 26 players listed on Cincinnati's depth chart, only eight are underclassmen. Two are starters, with sophomore defensive backs Arquon Bush and Ahmad Gardner flanked by eight seniors and one junior.
There is a direct correlation between the success Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell is enjoying this season and the experienced players he has developed over his four seasons stewarding the Bearcats. Holgorsen left no doubt about that concept with his impromptu reading of the roster.
"I hope and pray they have me around here long enough to be able to, at five years into it, sit here and talk about all my seniors that have been in the program for the last five years," Holgorsen said before heaping praise upon the Bearcats, who will host Houston (2-2, 2-1) on Saturday at Nippert Stadium.
"They're sound, they're fast, they're tough, they're physical, they're athletic, they play with great effort and they play well together as a team."
That's a daunting combination, particularly for a Houston offense manhandled last weekend by UCF and down standout receiver Marquez Stevenson, who suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter against the Knights. He is unlikely to play against the Bearcats.
Without Stevenson, the Cougars struggled to keep pace in their setback to UCF and the challenge will be greater Saturday.
"We've got guys that are out, but we've got guys that need to step in there and play," Holgorsen said. "That's the bottom line. The better those backups go in there and play, the better chance we have of winning. That's every team across the country."
Cincinnati exacted a measure of revenge against Memphis last Saturday, rolling to a 49-10 victory over the Tigers. Memphis handed the Bearcats a pair of losses last season, including a 29-24 decision in the AAC Championship one week after beating Cincinnati in the season finale.
Prior to the victory over Memphis, the Bearcats handed SMU its lone loss this season and could essentially knock the Cougars from the conference title picture with a victory on Saturday.
Accomplish that objective this weekend and the lone realistic obstacle between the Bearcats and a potential undefeated run through the schedule would be UCF and its top-ranked offense.
Cincinnati beat the Knights 27-24 last season, the third win of its nine-game winning streak. The Bearcats have proven already they have what it takes to get the job done.
"I think hopefully we've got a really mature crew that understands and realizes that as we continue to move forward the expectations for a lot of things continue to rise," Fickell said. "And that's what they're excited about."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|4
|7
|Rushing
|2
|3
|Passing
|2
|4
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-6
|1-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|67
|201
|Total Plays
|21
|22
|Avg Gain
|3.2
|9.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|22
|106
|Rush Attempts
|9
|8
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|13.3
|Yards Passing
|45
|95
|Comp. - Att.
|10-12
|9-14
|Yards Per Pass
|3.2
|6.8
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|3-15
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-39.5
|2-49.0
|Return Yards
|13
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-13
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|45
|PASS YDS
|95
|
|
|22
|RUSH YDS
|106
|
|
|67
|TOTAL YDS
|201
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Tune 3 QB
|C. Tune
|10/12
|45
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Corbin 2 WR
|K. Corbin
|3
|2
|29
|0
|22
|
N. Dell 4 WR
|N. Dell
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
K. Porter 22 RB
|K. Porter
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Trahan 85 TE
|C. Trahan
|2
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
J. Singleton 13 WR
|J. Singleton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Car 34 RB
|M. Car
|2
|2
|-3
|0
|-1
|
B. Smith 1 WR
|B. Smith
|2
|2
|-3
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Jones 8 CB
|M. Jones
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stewart 9 LB
|J. Stewart
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mwaniki 28 S
|T. Mwaniki
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Stuard 0 LB
|G. Stuard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Anenih 12 DL
|D. Anenih
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 6 CB
|D. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Anderson 2 S
|D. Anderson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rogers 16 CB
|J. Rogers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Payne 49 DL
|T. Payne
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Parish 31 DL
|D. Parish
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hall 92 DL
|L. Hall
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Wilkins 22 P
|L. Wilkins
|4
|39.5
|2
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Jones 8 CB
|M. Jones
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Jones 8 CB
|M. Jones
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Ridder 9 QB
|D. Ridder
|9/14
|95
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Young Jr. 8 WR
|M. Young Jr.
|3
|3
|35
|0
|16
|
G. Doaks 23 RB
|G. Doaks
|2
|2
|27
|0
|15
|
L. Taylor 11 TE
|L. Taylor
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
J. Whyle 81 TE
|J. Whyle
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
T. Tucker 7 WR
|T. Tucker
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Jackson 2 WR
|J. Jackson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 5 WR
|J. Jones
|3
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. White 8 LB
|J. White
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cook 6 S
|B. Cook
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ponder 93 DT
|E. Ponder
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dublanko 41 LB
|J. Dublanko
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bryant 7 CB
|C. Bryant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hicks 3 S
|J. Hicks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 90 DT
|J. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wiggins 1 S
|J. Wiggins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brooks 92 DT
|C. Brooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Beavers 27 LB
|D. Beavers
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ward 15 CB
|T. Ward
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Huber 2 LB
|W. Huber
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Vann 42 DE
|M. Vann
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
A. Gardner 12 CB
|A. Gardner
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Smith 17 K
|C. Smith
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Smith 37 P
|J. Smith
|2
|49.0
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
4 & 3 - CINCY 25(8:46 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 23-G.Doaks. 23-G.Doaks to HOU 13 for 12 yards (28-T.Mwaniki).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - CINCY 25(8:50 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jackson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - CINCY 25(8:50 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder to HOU 25 FUMBLES. 2-J.Jackson to HOU 25 for no gain.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 14 - CINCY 36(9:28 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 81-J.Whyle. 81-J.Whyle to HOU 25 for 11 yards (28-T.Mwaniki).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 15 - CINCY 37(9:58 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to HOU 36 for 1 yard (0-G.Stuard2-D.Anderson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 32(10:15 - 2nd) Penalty on CIN 56-J.Renfro False start 5 yards enforced at HOU 32. No Play.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 48(10:43 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 11-L.Taylor. 11-L.Taylor pushed ob at HOU 32 for 16 yards (2-D.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 48(10:48 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Jones.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 36(11:16 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Young. 8-M.Young to HOU 48 for 16 yards.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(11:49 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder pushed ob at CIN 36 for 11 yards (16-J.Rogers).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - CINCY 36(11:56 - 2nd) 22-L.Wilkins punts 39 yards from HOU 36 to CIN 25 fair catch by 22-R.Montgomery.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - CINCY 36(12:01 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Singleton.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 13 - CINCY 38(12:48 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 34-M.Car. 34-M.Car to HOU 36 for -2 yards (41-J.Dublanko8-J.White).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - CINCY 43(13:02 - 2nd) Penalty on HOU 77-K.Murphy False start 5 yards enforced at HOU 43. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 41(14:41 - 2nd) 34-M.Car to HOU 43 for 2 yards (92-C.Brooks42-M.Vann).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 11 - CINCY 19(14:13 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 2-K.Corbin. 2-K.Corbin pushed ob at HOU 41 for 22 yards (15-T.Ward).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 7 - CINCY 23(15:00 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 1-B.Smith. 1-B.Smith to HOU 19 for -4 yards (3-J.Hicks).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - CINCY 48(0:14 - 1st) 37-J.Smith punts 48 yards from HOU 48 to HOU End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CINCY 48(0:19 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Tucker.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 48(0:53 - 1st) 24-J.Ford to HOU 48 for no gain (31-D.Parish).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 48(1:00 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jackson.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 37(1:31 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 23-G.Doaks. 23-G.Doaks pushed ob at HOU 48 for 15 yards (9-J.Stewart).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 2 - CINCY 23(1:59 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 37 for 14 yards (49-T.Payne6-D.Williams).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 15(2:29 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 7-T.Tucker. 7-T.Tucker to CIN 23 for 8 yards (8-M.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - HOU 40(2:37 - 1st) 22-L.Wilkins punts 45 yards from HOU 40 to CIN 15 fair catch by 22-R.Montgomery.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 19 - HOU 33(3:15 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 22-K.Porter. 22-K.Porter to HOU 40 for 7 yards (93-E.Ponder27-D.Beavers).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - HOU 42(3:58 - 1st) 3-C.Tune sacked at HOU 33 for -9 yards (12-A.Gardner42-M.Vann).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 42(4:35 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to HOU 42 for no gain (8-J.White).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - HOU 33(5:12 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 4-N.Dell. 4-N.Dell to HOU 42 for 9 yards (6-B.Cook8-J.White).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 29(5:50 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to HOU 33 for 4 yards (41-J.Dublanko).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - CINCY 34(6:03 - 1st) 37-J.Smith punts 50 yards from CIN 34. 8-M.Jones to HOU 29 for 13 yards (4-J.Harris41-J.Dublanko).
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - CINCY 39(6:10 - 1st) Penalty on CIN 7-T.Tucker False start 5 yards enforced at CIN 39. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 17 - CINCY 24(6:50 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Young. 8-M.Young to CIN 39 for 15 yards (8-M.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 17 - CINCY 24(6:57 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Jones.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 15 - CINCY 26(7:28 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 5-J.Jones. 5-J.Jones to CIN 24 for -2 yards (6-D.Williams).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 31(7:28 - 1st) Penalty on CIN 58-D.Harper False start 5 yards enforced at CIN 31. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - HOU 24(7:36 - 1st) 22-L.Wilkins punts 45 yards from HOU 24 to CIN 31 fair catch by 22-R.Montgomery.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 9 - HOU 20(8:09 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 85-C.Trahan. 85-C.Trahan pushed ob at HOU 24 for 4 yards. Penalty on HOU 74-R.Unije Holding declined.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 19(8:40 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 1-B.Smith. 1-B.Smith pushed ob at HOU 20 for 1 yard (7-C.Bryant).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 19(8:43 - 1st) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Corbin.
|Kickoff
|(8:51 - 1st) 17-C.Smith kicks 65 yards from CIN 35. 8-M.Jones to HOU 19 for 19 yards (13-T.Van Fossen6-B.Cook).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:56 - 1st) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - CINCY 2(8:56 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 3 - CINCY 3(9:30 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to HOU 2 for 1 yard (12-D.Anenih92-L.Hall).
|+72 YD
|
3 & 1 - CINCY 25(10:03 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to HOU 3 for 72 yards (8-M.Jones2-D.Anderson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - CINCY 21(10:39 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Young. 8-M.Young to CIN 25 for 4 yards (8-M.Jones).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 16(11:11 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 21 for 5 yards (9-J.Stewart).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - HOU 45(11:22 - 1st) 22-L.Wilkins punts 29 yards from CIN 45 Downed at the CIN 16.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 4 - HOU 44(12:02 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 34-M.Car. 34-M.Car to CIN 45 for -1 yard (27-D.Beavers2-W.Huber).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - HOU 46(12:35 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 85-C.Trahan. 85-C.Trahan pushed ob at CIN 44 for 2 yards (6-B.Cook).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 50(13:16 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to CIN 46 for 4 yards (93-E.Ponder).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 38(13:48 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to HOU 50 for 12 yards (8-J.White6-B.Cook).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - HOU 33(14:02 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to HOU 38 for 5 yards (1-J.Wiggins).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - HOU 32(14:38 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to HOU 33 for 1 yard (90-J.Taylor).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(15:00 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 2-K.Corbin. 2-K.Corbin pushed ob at HOU 32 for 7 yards (8-J.White).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 17-C.Smith kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to HOU End Zone. touchback.
