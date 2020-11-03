|
Slowing No. 14 Oklahoma State's offense key for Kansas State
Chuba Hubbard had Heisman Trophy aspirations coming into the 2020 season.
While the Oklahoma State running back's numbers so far this season have not been as gaudy as expected, slowing Hubbard remains a key focus for Kansas State as the Wildcats host the No. 14 Cowboys on Saturday afternoon in Manhattan, Kan.
Hubbard rushed for 296 yards and a touchdown in Oklahoma State's 26-13 victory over Kansas State last season.
"We gave up the explosive play via the run last year; we cannot do that and be successful," Wildcats head coach Chris Klieman said. "We have to limit those explosive plays. We need to tackle better; we need to fit things better. We didn't fit things very well in the run game last year. That's been a point of emphasis and will continue to be throughout the week."
Coming off a 2,094-yard season last year, Hubbard has just 550 yards (4.6 yards per carry) through five games this year. But Klieman also is concerned with other weapons on the Oklahoma State offense.
"They're a good football team for sure," he said. "They can beat you at every level. Their quarterback (Spencer Sanders) can beat you with his arm or his feet. They have two great running backs. One, everybody knows about (Hubbard), but they have two very talented running backs (with LD Brown). And I think they have one of the best wide receivers in the country in (Tylan) Wallace.
"We have our hands full trying to come up with a plan. You can't stop them, just try to slow them down."
Oklahoma State (4-1, 3-1 Big 12) dominated Texas on the stat page last Saturday in a 41-34 overtime loss, but four costly turnovers doomed the Cowboys. Coach Mike Gundy is not worried about a carryover effect.
"We had a good showing of leadership (Sunday)," Gundy said. "(Offensive lineman) Josh Sills was doing really well. Tylan was doing really well. Spencer was doing really well. We have a number of players who have stepped up and are doing a really good job with leading our team."
The Cowboys ranks fourth in total offense and second in rushing offense in the Big 12. Oklahoma State is rated second in total defense and first in scoring defense.
"We have quite a bit of experience and we have decent and quality depth on defense," Gundy said. "This is the first year in a number of years that we've been in that situation. That's helping our players get quality reps."
Kansas State (4-2, 4-1) is ranked sixth in scoring offense in the conference and tied for fourth in scoring defense while ranking eighth in total offense and total defense.
Gundy is not swayed by those stats.
"They're a tough football team," Gundy said. "They play quality defense. They take a lot of pride in tackling. Offensively, they slipped a little bit last week, but prior to that, you can see a team that's played well and won a lot of football games."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|2
|4
|Rushing
|0
|3
|Passing
|2
|1
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-4
|1-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|54
|57
|Total Plays
|16
|16
|Avg Gain
|3.4
|3.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|3
|41
|Rush Attempts
|7
|11
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.4
|3.7
|Yards Passing
|51
|16
|Comp. - Att.
|6-9
|2-5
|Yards Per Pass
|4.2
|3.2
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-42.5
|2-48.5
|Return Yards
|3
|10
|Punts - Returns
|1-3
|1-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|51
|PASS YDS
|16
|
|
|3
|RUSH YDS
|41
|
|
|54
|TOTAL YDS
|57
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|6/9
|51
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
|C. Hubbard
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
L. Brown 0 RB
|L. Brown
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|3
|-3
|0
|5
|
E. Bullock 6 QB
|E. Bullock
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Stoner 17 WR
|D. Stoner
|4
|4
|46
|0
|22
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
|C. Hubbard
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
L. Wolf 1 WR
|L. Wolf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
B. Johnson 8 WR
|B. Johnson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Brown 0 RB
|L. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Antwine 95 DT
|I. Antwine
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Rodriguez 20 LB
|M. Rodriguez
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ogbongbemiga 7 LB
|A. Ogbongbemiga
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. McCalister 2 S
|T. McCalister
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harper 13 S
|T. Harper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sterling 3 S
|T. Sterling
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor II 25 S
|J. Taylor II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harper 16 LB
|D. Harper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Martin 40 DE
|B. Martin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bernard-Converse 24 CB
|J. Bernard-Converse
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cassity 90 FB
|B. Cassity
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Evers 98 DT
|B. Evers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Hutton 29 P
|T. Hutton
|4
|42.5
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Stoner 17 WR
|D. Stoner
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Howard 15 QB
|W. Howard
|2/5
|16
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|5
|19
|0
|10
|
H. Trotter 2 RB
|H. Trotter
|3
|18
|0
|11
|
W. Howard 15 QB
|W. Howard
|2
|3
|0
|3
|
S. Porter 16 WR
|S. Porter
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|2
|2
|16
|0
|18
|
H. Trotter 2 RB
|H. Trotter
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Taylor 13 WR
|C. Taylor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Thomas 3 DB
|K. Thomas
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McPherson 31 DB
|J. McPherson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Parker 12 DB
|A. Parker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Hubert 56 DE
|W. Hubert
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Hughes 32 LB
|J. Hughes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Huggins 92 DT
|E. Huggins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Sullivan 0 LB
|E. Sullivan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Boye-Doe 25 DB
|E. Boye-Doe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Robinson 2 DB
|L. Robinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Lynch 10 K
|B. Lynch
|1/1
|30
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Zentner 8 P
|T. Zentner
|2
|48.5
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Brooks 88 WR
|P. Brooks
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - OKLAST 49(15:00 - 2nd) 29-T.Hutton punts 51 yards from OKS 49 to KST End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - OKLAST 50(0:02 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 8-B.Johnson.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - OKLAST 45(0:26 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 50 for 5 yards (3-K.Thomas).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 41(1:01 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 45 for 4 yards (31-J.McPherson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - KSTATE 10(1:06 - 1st) 8-T.Zentner punts 49 yards from KST 10 to OKS 41 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 8 - KSTATE 12(1:41 - 1st) 15-W.Howard complete to 4-M.Knowles. 4-M.Knowles to KST 10 for -2 yards (13-T.Harper).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - KSTATE 12(1:45 - 1st) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Vaughn.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 10(2:14 - 1st) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 12 for 2 yards (3-T.Sterling90-B.Cassity).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - OKLAST 49(2:21 - 1st) 29-T.Hutton punts 39 yards from KST 49 to KST 10 fair catch by 88-P.Brooks.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 11 - OKLAST 46(3:08 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders scrambles to KST 49 for 5 yards (0-E.Sullivan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - OKLAST 46(3:13 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 0-L.Brown.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 47(3:44 - 1st) 0-L.Brown to OKS 46 for -1 yard (92-E.Huggins).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 25(4:01 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 47 for 22 yards (3-K.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(4:35 - 1st) 0-L.Brown to OKS 25 for no gain (31-J.McPherson).
|Kickoff
|(4:35 - 1st) 8-T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to OKS End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - KSTATE 12(4:39 - 1st) 10-B.Lynch 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - KSTATE 12(4:44 - 1st) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Vaughn.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 13(5:21 - 1st) 16-S.Porter to OKS 12 for 1 yard (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 13(5:54 - 1st) 15-W.Howard to OKS 13 for no gain (20-M.Rodriguez).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - KSTATE 16(6:26 - 1st) 15-W.Howard to OKS 13 for 3 yards (40-B.Martin).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - KSTATE 17(7:02 - 1st) 22-D.Vaughn to OKS 16 for 1 yard (95-I.Antwine).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 23(7:36 - 1st) 2-H.Trotter to OKS 17 for 6 yards (25-J.Taylor).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 34(8:05 - 1st) 2-H.Trotter to OKS 23 for 11 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - KSTATE 44(8:41 - 1st) 22-D.Vaughn to OKS 34 for 10 yards (2-T.McCalister98-B.Evers).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 50(9:15 - 1st) 22-D.Vaughn to OKS 44 for 6 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 32(9:49 - 1st) 15-W.Howard complete to 4-M.Knowles. 4-M.Knowles to OKS 50 for 18 yards (24-J.Bernard-Converse).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - OKLAST 37(9:58 - 1st) 29-T.Hutton punts 41 yards from OKS 37. 88-P.Brooks to KST 32 for 10 yards (22-D.Jones).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 6 - OKLAST 40(10:36 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 37 for -3 yards (12-A.Parker).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - OKLAST 40(10:42 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 8-B.Johnson.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 36(10:58 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 40 for 4 yards (3-K.Thomas).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 9 - OKLAST 21(11:13 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 36 for 15 yards (3-K.Thomas).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 20(11:36 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 1-L.Wolf. 1-L.Wolf to OKS 21 for 1 yard (25-E.Boye-Doe).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - KSTATE 35(11:53 - 1st) 8-T.Zentner punts 48 yards from KST 35. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 20 for 3 yards (24-B.Monty).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - KSTATE 35(11:53 - 1st) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Taylor.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - KSTATE 35(12:56 - 1st) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 35 for no gain (16-D.Harper).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 34(13:09 - 1st) 2-H.Trotter to KST 35 for 1 yard (95-I.Antwine).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - OKLAST 27(13:17 - 1st) 29-T.Hutton punts 39 yards from OKS 27 to KST 34 fair catch by 88-P.Brooks.
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - OKLAST 32(13:57 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders sacked at OKS 27 for -5 yards FUMBLES (56-W.Hubert). 72-J.Sills to OKS 27 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - OKLAST 29(14:30 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 32 for 3 yards (32-J.Hughes).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(15:00 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 30-C.Hubbard. 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 29 for 4 yards (12-A.Parker2-L.Robinson).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 8-T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to OKS End Zone. touchback.
