Texas Tech, TCU at crossroads ahead of matchup
Through six up-and-down weeks, Texas Tech and TCU have alternated taking some lumps with showing some positive signs.
Now the two middle-of-the-road Big 12 teams collide with both standing at a crossroads in terms of clinging to bowl game hopes once this strange, pandemic-affected season reaches the finish line.
The Red Raiders (2-4, 1-4) head to Fort Worth to take on the Horned Frogs (2-3, 2-3) on Saturday afternoon at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
One team will round the corner with some momentum against a manageable schedule. The other could be left searching for motivation.
"We're always playing for this year," said Texas Tech coach Matt Wells, whose team absorbed a humbling 62-28 loss to then-No. 24 Oklahoma last Saturday.
"You're looking for the future, but you're also coaching for the right now and you're recruiting for the right now and there's a balance of that."
For the Red Raiders, the "right now" is a final four-week stretch with three games against teams that currently have losing records -- Saturday at TCU, Nov. 14 against Baylor and Dec. 5 against Kansas.
Tech had seemingly taken a big step in the right direction with a 34-27 victory against West Virginia. A promising start versus the Sooners quickly unraveled, though, as OU peppered the Raiders with 48 first-half points and finished with 559 total yards. Texas Tech turned the ball over three times, allowed two sacks and never got back in sync as the Sooners rocked and rolled.
"We started out the way we wanted to with a well-executed first drive, but it just went down from there," Wells said. "Three turnovers in the red zone, those were self-inflicted. Coming off of that, we did not play well on the defensive side and that was a credit to them. We dug ourselves way too big of a hole in the second quarter."
TCU encountered a different wave of emotions on the way to a 33-23 triumph against Baylor. The Frogs gashed the Bears' defense for a season-best 247 rushing yards en route to constructing a 30-0 lead. TCU has topped 200 yards rushing in both victories this season.
Quarterback Max Duggan credited the Frogs' offensive line for the kind of grind-it-out performance the team may have to rely on against the Red Raiders.
"Our O-line battled," Duggan said. "They've been through a lot and I know a lot of people say a lot of things about them. But we've got a lot of guys up there who are warriors and they worked really, really hard. ... They did a phenomenal job."
Added TCU coach Gary Patterson, "This last week we talked about getting better at running the football and we did that. We just need to put both of those together up front offensively. If you can run the football, it opens up the passing game. We've got to be able to do that."
Especially this week facing a Texas Tech defense that is dead last in the Big 12 in pass defense, allowing 339.2 yards a game. Duggan is third in the league in completion percentage (68.1 percent) and has thrown only one interception in 138 attempts.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|4
|3
|Rushing
|3
|2
|Passing
|1
|1
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-7
|3-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|58
|75
|Total Plays
|27
|23
|Avg Gain
|2.1
|3.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|29
|51
|Rush Attempts
|14
|15
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.1
|3.4
|Yards Passing
|29
|24
|Comp. - Att.
|7-13
|4-8
|Yards Per Pass
|-0.1
|1.9
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|3-20
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-49.0
|2-46.0
|Return Yards
|-3
|53
|Punts - Returns
|1--3
|3-53
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|29
|PASS YDS
|24
|
|
|29
|RUSH YDS
|51
|
|
|58
|TOTAL YDS
|75
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Colombi 3 QB
|H. Colombi
|7/13
|29
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. White 14 RB
|X. White
|4
|19
|0
|15
|
M. Price 18 WR
|M. Price
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
S. Thompson 4 RB
|S. Thompson
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
H. Colombi 3 QB
|H. Colombi
|7
|-11
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Vasher 9 WR
|T. Vasher
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
X. White 14 RB
|X. White
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Holcomb 87 TE
|J. Holcomb
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Koontz 15 TE
|T. Koontz
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
S. Thompson 4 RB
|S. Thompson
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Polk 12 WR
|J. Polk
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
K. Carter 82 WR
|K. Carter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Ezukanma 13 WR
|E. Ezukanma
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Cleveland 85 WR
|T. Cleveland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Price 18 WR
|M. Price
|2
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Merriweather 1 LB
|K. Merriweather
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Monroe 11 DB
|E. Monroe
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Leggett 16 DB
|T. Leggett
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
Z. McPhearson 8 DB
|Z. McPhearson
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Schooler 17 LB
|C. Schooler
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jeffers 6 LB
|R. Jeffers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hutchings 95 DL
|J. Hutchings
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Fields 23 DB
|D. Fields
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morgenstern 41 LB
|J. Morgenstern
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Beck 24 DB
|A. Beck
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Wilson 19 DL
|T. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Drew 90 DL
|D. Drew
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Blidi 96 DL
|P. Blidi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. McNamara 31 K
|A. McNamara
|4
|49.0
|0
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Carter 82 WR
|K. Carter
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Nwabuko III 42 RB
|C. Nwabuko III
|1
|-3.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|4/8
|24
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Evans 6 RB
|Z. Evans
|6
|30
|0
|13
|
D. Barlow 24 RB
|D. Barlow
|4
|16
|0
|8
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|4
|5
|1
|5
|
K. Miller 33 RB
|K. Miller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Barber 4 WR
|T. Barber
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
C. Ware 47 TE
|C. Ware
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Davis 12 WR
|D. Davis
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
Q. Johnston 1 WR
|Q. Johnston
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Washington 24 S
|A. Washington
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Van Zandt 20 S
|L. Van Zandt
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Winters 13 LB
|D. Winters
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Mathis 32 DE
|O. Mathis
|3-1
|3.0
|0
|
K. Coleman 11 DE
|K. Coleman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Wallow 30 LB
|G. Wallow
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moehrig 7 S
|T. Moehrig
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bradford 28 S
|N. Bradford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hodges-Tomlinson 1 CB
|T. Hodges-Tomlinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Barquet 97 DT
|E. Barquet
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
P. Jenkins 91 DT
|P. Jenkins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Kell 39 K
|G. Kell
|1/1
|43
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sandy 31 P
|J. Sandy
|2
|46.0
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Davis 12 WR
|D. Davis
|3
|17.7
|20
|0
|
C. Ceasar II 16 CB
|C. Ceasar II
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TCU 7(5:23 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Johnston.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 7(5:57 - 2nd) 33-K.Miller to TCU 7 for no gain (1-K.Merriweather16-T.Leggett).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - TXTECH 7(6:01 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 82-K.Carter.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - TXTECH 13(6:40 - 2nd) 4-S.Thompson to TCU 7 for 6 yards (13-D.Winters).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 15(7:20 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 4-S.Thompson. 4-S.Thompson to TCU 13 for 2 yards (13-D.Winters).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 15(7:25 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Price.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXTECH 20(7:37 - 2nd) 14-X.White to TCU 15 for 5 yards (1-T.Hodges-Tomlinson97-E.Barquet).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 26(8:01 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi scrambles to TCU 20 for 6 yards (28-N.Bradford32-O.Mathis).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXTECH 28(8:17 - 2nd) 14-X.White to TCU 26 for 2 yards (30-G.Wallow).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 13 - TXTECH 40(8:42 - 2nd) 18-M.Price to TCU 28 for 12 yards (24-A.Washington).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 37(9:20 - 2nd) 14-X.White to TCU 40 for -3 yards (13-D.Winters).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 50(9:40 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 9-T.Vasher. 9-T.Vasher to TCU 37 for 13 yards (7-T.Moehrig).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXTECH 35(10:26 - 2nd) 14-X.White to TT 50 for 15 yards (20-L.Van Zandt).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 29(10:26 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 14-X.White. 14-X.White to TT 35 for 6 yards (24-A.Washington30-G.Wallow).
|Kickoff
|(10:32 - 2nd) 39-G.Kell kicks 62 yards from TCU 35. 82-K.Carter to TT 29 for 26 yards (12-D.Davis).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:32 - 2nd) 39-G.Kell extra point is good.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - TCU 3(10:36 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 8 - TCU 8(11:03 - 2nd) 6-Z.Evans to TT 3 for 5 yards (11-E.Monroe16-T.Leggett).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - TCU 12(11:37 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan to TT 8 for 4 yards (17-C.Schooler16-T.Leggett).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - TCU 14(12:14 - 2nd) 24-D.Barlow to TT 12 for 2 yards (16-T.Leggett).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 18(12:45 - 2nd) 24-D.Barlow to TT 14 for 4 yards (1-K.Merriweather90-D.Drew).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 2 - TCU 31(13:09 - 2nd) 6-Z.Evans to TT 18 for 13 yards (1-K.Merriweather17-C.Schooler).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - TCU 35(13:31 - 2nd) 6-Z.Evans to TT 31 for 4 yards (6-R.Jeffers17-C.Schooler).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 39(14:03 - 2nd) 6-Z.Evans to TT 35 for 4 yards (11-E.Monroe96-P.Blidi).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - TXTECH 9(14:16 - 2nd) 31-A.McNamara punts 50 yards from TT 9. 12-D.Davis to TT 39 for 20 yards (90-D.Drew).
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - TXTECH 15(14:53 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi sacked at TT 9 for -6 yards (32-O.Mathis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TXTECH 15(15:00 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 13-E.Ezukanma.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 14(0:38 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi complete to 12-J.Polk. 12-J.Polk to TT 15 for 1 yard (13-D.Winters).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - TCU 37(0:47 - 1st) 31-J.Sandy punts 46 yards from TCU 37. 42-C.Nwabuko to TT 14 for -3 yards (3-D.Collins).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 20 - TCU 27(1:20 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber to TCU 37 for 10 yards (23-D.Fields).
|Penalty
|
3 & 15 - TCU 32(1:33 - 1st) Penalty on TCU 74-A.Coker False start 5 yards enforced at TCU 32. No Play.
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - TCU 39(2:20 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan sacked at TCU 32 for -7 yards (24-A.Beck).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 37(2:54 - 1st) 6-Z.Evans to TCU 39 for 2 yards (95-J.Hutchings).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - TCU 30(3:22 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 47-C.Ware. 47-C.Ware to TCU 37 for 7 yards (41-J.Morgenstern).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - TCU 24(3:58 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 12-D.Davis. 12-D.Davis to TCU 30 for 6 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 23(4:39 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-Q.Johnston. 1-Q.Johnston to TCU 24 for 1 yard (16-T.Leggett).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - TXTECH 27(4:55 - 1st) 31-A.McNamara punts 56 yards from TT 27. 12-D.Davis to TCU 39 for 22 yards (25-D.Taylor). Penalty on TCU 26-B.Clark Holding 10 yards enforced at TCU 33.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TXTECH 27(5:03 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Vasher.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXTECH 26(5:44 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi to TT 27 for 1 yard (11-K.Coleman91-P.Jenkins).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 22(6:06 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi complete to 15-T.Koontz. 15-T.Koontz to TT 26 for 4 yards (20-L.Van Zandt).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - TCU 32(6:14 - 1st) 31-J.Sandy punts 46 yards from TCU 32 to TT 22 fair catch by 42-C.Nwabuko.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TCU 32(6:19 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Johnston.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - TCU 30(7:04 - 1st) 6-Z.Evans to TCU 32 for 2 yards (6-R.Jeffers).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 15 - TCU 22(7:46 - 1st) 24-D.Barlow to TCU 30 for 8 yards (8-Z.McPhearson11-E.Monroe).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TCU 27(8:12 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 22-B.Conwright. 22-B.Conwright to TCU 45 for 18 yards (8-Z.McPhearson). Penalty on TCU 74-A.Coker Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at TCU 27. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TXTECH 28(8:25 - 1st) 31-A.McNamara punts 45 yards from TT 28 Downed at the TCU 27.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXTECH 30(8:56 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi complete to 18-M.Price. 18-M.Price to TT 28 for -2 yards (20-L.Van Zandt).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 25(9:43 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi complete to 87-J.Holcomb. 87-J.Holcomb to TT 30 for 5 yards (24-A.Washington).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(9:48 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Cleveland.
|Kickoff
|(9:48 - 1st) 39-G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - TCU 25(9:51 - 1st) 39-G.Kell 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TCU 25(9:51 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Johnston.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - TCU 30(10:50 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan to TT 25 for 5 yards (17-C.Schooler).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 32(10:50 - 1st) 24-D.Barlow to TT 30 for 2 yards (0-T.Wilson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - TXTECH 11(11:04 - 1st) punts 25 yards from TT 11 blocked by 18-B.Wilson. 16-C.Ceasar to TT 32 for 4 yards (6-R.Jeffers).
|Sack
|
3 & 15 - TXTECH 15(11:09 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi sacked at TT 11 for -4 yards (97-E.Barquet).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - TXTECH 23(12:59 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi sacked at TT 15 for -8 yards (32-O.Mathis).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 20(12:59 - 1st) 4-S.Thompson to TT 23 for 3 yards (24-A.Washington).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - TCU 33(12:59 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 8-Z.McPhearson at TT End Zone. 8-Z.McPhearson touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 30 - TXTECH 5(13:07 - 1st) 31-A.McNamara punts 45 yards from TT 5. 12-D.Davis to TT 33 for 17 yards (40-L.Jaramillo).
|Sack
|
3 & 22 - TXTECH 13(14:00 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi sacked at TT 5 for -8 yards (32-O.Mathis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 22 - TXTECH 13(14:00 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Koontz.
|Penalty
|
2 & 17 - TXTECH 18(14:30 - 1st) Penalty on TT 15-T.Koontz False start 5 yards enforced at TT 18. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - TXTECH 33(14:30 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi complete to 13-E.Ezukanma. 13-E.Ezukanma to TT 33 for no gain (13-D.Winters). Penalty on TT 12-J.Polk Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TT 33. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(15:00 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi to TT 33 for 8 yards (20-L.Van Zandt).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
