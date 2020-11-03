|
|
|UMASS
|MRSHL
No. 16 Marshall on a roll entering game vs. UMass
If numbers ever could be deceiving, Massachusetts football fans have to hope it is this week, when the Minutemen travel to Huntington, W.Va., to face No. 16 Marshall on Saturday.
After all, the Thundering Herd (5-0, 3-0 Conference USA) are allowing an average of only 9.4 points and 265 yards per game this season, both in the nation's top five.
Marshall has continued its run despite having three coronavirus-induced holes in its schedule. Not that the Herd will get any sympathy from UMass (0-1).
An FBS independent, UMass canceled its football season in mid-August, only to announce a month later there would be a limited slate. By then, its opponents had booked conference-only games.
In their only game so far this season, the Minutemen were walloped 41-0 at Georgia Southern on Oct. 17. After facing Marshall, the only other game on the Minutemen schedule is Nov. 27 against another ranked opponent in No. 25 Liberty.
With just one UMass game to reference, Thundering Herd coach Doc Holliday said his staff has resorted to studying the tendencies of the Minutemen coaching staff when they were elsewhere, according to the Charleston Gazette-Mail.
A lack of information about an opponent only makes it that much more important to look inward, Holliday said.
"When you get into a situation like this, you have to worry about yourself," he said. "Us as a football team, we have a standard that we have to play up to, and we've got to get better as a team."
Marshall's defense has 17 sacks this season, led by five from Darius Hodge. Abraham Beauplan has two forced fumbles, and fellow linebacker Tavante Beckett has three fumble recoveries, including one for a score.
The Herd's offense is averaging 33.8 points and 427.4 yards per game, enough to apply pressure on that side of the ball as well.
"When you are playing the kind of defense we're playing, you want to get down in that red zone and you want to walk away with points," Holliday said.
Freshman quarterback Grant Wells has completed 64 percent of his passes for 1,110 yards and eight touchdowns this season, although he has thrown four interceptions.
Junior Brenden Knox has 556 yards rushing, averaging 4.7 yards per carry, with seven touchdowns.
UMass fell behind Georgia Southern quickly, giving up two touchdowns before seven minutes had expired off the clock. The Eagles finished with 436 total yards to 191 for the Minutemen.
UMass quarterbacks Mike Fallon and Josiah Johnson combined to go 13-of-21 passing for 80 yards and two interceptions. The leading UMass rusher was Will Koch with 41 yards on four carries, including a long of 25 yards.
UMass coach Walt Bell had higher expectations despite the COVID-19 hardships.
"Even though we've only had 16 or 17 practices and haven't been able to kind of have a full camp, I honestly, in my heart, felt we would run the football better," he said.
When the Minutemen returned from Georgia, the state of Massachusetts' COVID-19 protocols mandated a two-week quarantine.
"We basically had that quarantine, had to suspend football activities for a week, per our campus. We were able to get back out there in earnest a little bit [last] Saturday, but really in earnest on Sunday. It's been good," Bell said. "The kids were kind of itching to get out of their rooms a little bit, which I can understand. I don't know how well I would have handled doing that as an 18- to 22-year-old."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|23
|Rushing
|3
|9
|Passing
|3
|11
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|3-9
|5-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|152
|371
|Total Plays
|33
|51
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|7.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|44
|164
|Rush Attempts
|16
|23
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|7.1
|Yards Passing
|108
|207
|Comp. - Att.
|11-17
|19-28
|Yards Per Pass
|6.4
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|3-43
|3-32
|Touchdowns
|1
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-43.0
|2-43.5
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|108
|PASS YDS
|207
|
|
|44
|RUSH YDS
|164
|
|
|152
|TOTAL YDS
|371
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Koch 15 QB
|W. Koch
|10/16
|83
|1
|0
|
J. Cole 25 RB
|J. Cole
|1/1
|25
|0
|0
|
A. Brito 12 QB
|A. Brito
|1/1
|8
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Merriweather 7 RB
|E. Merriweather
|9
|25
|0
|12
|
W. Koch 15 QB
|W. Koch
|6
|22
|0
|12
|
J. Cole 25 RB
|J. Cole
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Edwards 18 TE
|T. Edwards
|1
|1
|37
|0
|37
|
J. Johnson 16 TE
|J. Johnson
|2
|2
|31
|0
|25
|
M. Hill 82 WR
|M. Hill
|2
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
J. Johnson Jr. 10 WR
|J. Johnson Jr.
|6
|2
|13
|0
|9
|
S. Emilus 19 WR
|S. Emilus
|5
|4
|13
|1
|8
|
J. Turner 80 WR
|J. Turner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Powell 21 DB
|T. Powell
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wallace 12 CB
|J. Wallace
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ruane 33 LB
|M. Ruane
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
N. Boykin 4 DB
|N. Boykin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. McCubrey 46 LB
|C. McCubrey
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 29 DB
|C. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Byczko 97 DL
|J. Byczko
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lindsey 5 CB
|D. Lindsey
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Peah 87 DL
|A. Peah
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
U. Ezewike 52 DL
|U. Ezewike
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Orlando 87 TE
|J. Orlando
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 38 S
|T. Davis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brito 12 QB
|A. Brito
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wooden 42 DL
|B. Wooden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Johnson 22 LB
|G. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mathurin 56 DL
|C. Mathurin
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Martin 98 K
|J. Martin
|1/1
|46
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Georgopoulos 88 P
|G. Georgopoulos
|5
|43.0
|0
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Powell 21 DB
|T. Powell
|2
|5.5
|11
|0
|
J. Johnson Jr. 10 WR
|J. Johnson Jr.
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Wells 8 QB
|G. Wells
|19/28
|207
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Henry 2 WR
|A. Henry
|7
|5
|71
|0
|27
|
X. Gaines 11 TE
|X. Gaines
|7
|6
|50
|1
|16
|
C. Gammage 7 WR
|C. Gammage
|6
|3
|41
|1
|19
|
D. Miller 83 TE
|D. Miller
|2
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
B. Knox 20 RB
|B. Knox
|3
|2
|10
|0
|7
|
W. Johnson 1 WR
|W. Johnson
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
S. Evans 5 RB
|S. Evans
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Neal 24 LB
|E. Neal
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hodge 2 DL
|D. Hodge
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Beckett 4 LB
|T. Beckett
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Drayton 8 S
|B. Drayton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McClain-Sapp 7 DB
|J. McClain-Sapp
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Beauplan 41 LB
|A. Beauplan
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 15 DL
|T. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Porter 55 DL
|O. Porter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Bush 59 DL
|I. Bush
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pitts 1 S
|D. Pitts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Gilmore 3 DB
|S. Gilmore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Edwards 99 DL
|J. Edwards
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Alston 58 DL
|E. Alston
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Montiel 97 K
|D. Montiel
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Croom 92 DL
|R. Croom
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Ciucci 96 K
|S. Ciucci
|1/1
|43
|4/5
|7
|
D. Montiel 97 K
|D. Montiel
|0/0
|0
|0/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Wells 8 QB
|G. Wells
|1
|36.0
|0
|36
|
R. LeFevre 43 P
|R. LeFevre
|1
|51.0
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Evans 5 RB
|S. Evans
|2
|10.5
|11
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:47 - 3rd) 35-C.Shirkey kicks 40 yards from MSH 35 to UMASS 25 fair catch by 10-J.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(6:47 - 3rd) 96-S.Ciucci extra point is no good.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 13(6:55 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - MRSHL 30(7:20 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to UMASS 26 for 4 yards (5-D.Lindsey). Penalty on UMASS 55-W.Frederic Unsportsmanlike conduct 13 yards enforced at UMASS 26.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MRSHL 30(7:28 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 20-B.Knox.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 33(8:06 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to UMASS 30 for 3 yards (97-J.Byczko38-T.Davis).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 6 - MRSHL 49(8:37 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells complete to 2-A.Henry. 2-A.Henry to UMASS 33 for 16 yards (29-C.Jones).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 13 - MRSHL 44(9:18 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells complete to 20-B.Knox. 20-B.Knox to UMASS 49 for 7 yards (33-M.Ruane52-U.Ezewike).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 47(9:51 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines to MSH 44 for -3 yards (33-M.Ruane).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 31(10:23 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells complete to 7-C.Gammage. 7-C.Gammage to MSH 47 for 16 yards (12-J.Wallace).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - MRSHL 29(10:44 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 31 for 2 yards (29-C.Jones87-A.Peah).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - MRSHL 24(11:21 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines to MSH 29 for 5 yards (46-C.McCubrey).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 20(11:59 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells to MSH 24 for 4 yards (12-J.Wallace).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - UMASS 48(12:15 - 3rd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 48 yards from MSH 48 to MSH End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - UMASS 48(12:15 - 3rd) 15-W.Koch incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Johnson.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - UMASS 50(12:55 - 3rd) 7-E.Merriweather to MSH 48 for 2 yards (8-B.Drayton59-I.Bush).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 45(13:24 - 3rd) 7-E.Merriweather to MSH 50 for 5 yards (24-E.Neal4-T.Beckett).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - UMASS 37(13:53 - 3rd) 15-W.Koch complete to 19-S.Emilus. 19-S.Emilus to UMASS 45 for 8 yards (7-J.McClain-Sapp).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UMASS 35(14:25 - 3rd) 7-E.Merriweather to UMASS 37 for 2 yards (2-D.Hodge4-T.Beckett).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 35(15:00 - 3rd) 7-E.Merriweather to UMASS 35 for no gain (41-A.Beauplan99-J.Edwards).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 35-C.Shirkey kicks 62 yards from MSH 35 out of bounds at the UMASS 3.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 47(0:02 - 2nd) 15-W.Koch complete to 82-M.Hill. 82-M.Hill to MSH 44 for 9 yards.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 35(0:38 - 2nd) 7-E.Merriweather to UMASS 47 for 12 yards (1-D.Pitts).
|Kickoff
|(0:38 - 2nd) 35-C.Shirkey kicks 45 yards from MSH 35 out of bounds at the UMASS 20.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:38 - 2nd) 96-S.Ciucci extra point is good.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 11(0:44 - 2nd) 5-S.Evans runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 32(1:03 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 2-A.Henry. 2-A.Henry to UMASS 11 for 21 yards (46-C.McCubrey).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 43(1:18 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 83-D.Miller. 83-D.Miller to UMASS 32 for 25 yards (21-T.Powell).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - MRSHL 35(1:39 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 43 for 8 yards (21-T.Powell33-M.Ruane).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - MRSHL 32(2:05 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 20-B.Knox. 20-B.Knox to MSH 35 for 3 yards (4-N.Boykin33-M.Ruane).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 26(2:33 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 32 for 6 yards (52-U.Ezewike).
|Kickoff
|(2:38 - 2nd) 91-C.Carson kicks 50 yards from UMASS 35. 5-S.Evans to MSH 26 for 11 yards (20-T.Armstrong).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - UMASS 29(2:44 - 2nd) 98-J.Martin 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - UMASS 29(2:48 - 2nd) 15-W.Koch incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Johnson.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 6 - UMASS 26(3:30 - 2nd) 7-E.Merriweather to MSH 29 for -3 yards (24-E.Neal).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 30(4:02 - 2nd) 7-E.Merriweather to MSH 26 for 4 yards (59-I.Bush92-R.Croom).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 45(4:34 - 2nd) 25-J.Cole complete to 16-J.Johnson. 16-J.Johnson to MSH 30 for 25 yards (7-J.McClain-Sapp).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 2 - UMASS 33(5:01 - 2nd) 15-W.Koch to UMASS 45 for 12 yards (4-T.Beckett).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - UMASS 34(5:37 - 2nd) 15-W.Koch to UMASS 33 for -1 yard (99-J.Edwards2-D.Hodge).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(6:04 - 2nd) 15-W.Koch complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson to UMASS 34 for 9 yards (41-A.Beauplan).
|Kickoff
|(6:04 - 2nd) 35-C.Shirkey kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to UMASS End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - MRSHL 26(6:10 - 2nd) 96-S.Ciucci 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 14 - MRSHL 33(6:54 - 2nd) 5-S.Evans to UMASS 26 for 7 yards (33-M.Ruane97-J.Byczko).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - MRSHL 33(6:58 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 29(7:35 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 2-A.Henry. 2-A.Henry to UMASS 33 for -4 yards (5-D.Lindsey56-C.Mathurin).
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - MRSHL 44(7:42 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Johnson. Penalty on UMASS 4-N.Boykin Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UMASS 44. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 43(8:17 - 2nd) 5-S.Evans to UMASS 44 for -1 yard (87-A.Peah).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - UMASS 8(8:26 - 2nd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 35 yards from UMASS 8 Downed at the UMASS 43.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 10 - UMASS 9(9:07 - 2nd) 15-W.Koch complete to 19-S.Emilus. 19-S.Emilus to UMASS 8 for -1 yard (2-D.Hodge41-A.Beauplan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UMASS 9(9:10 - 2nd) 15-W.Koch incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Johnson.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 9(9:46 - 2nd) 15-W.Koch to UMASS 9 for no gain (4-T.Beckett).
|Kickoff
|(9:52 - 2nd) 35-C.Shirkey kicks 65 yards from MSH 35. 10-J.Johnson to UMASS 9 for 9 yards (41-A.Beauplan).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:52 - 2nd) 96-S.Ciucci extra point is good.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 5 - MRSHL 19(9:57 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 7-C.Gammage. 7-C.Gammage runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 24(10:38 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to UMASS 19 for 5 yards (29-C.Jones).
|+6 YD
|
4 & 1 - MRSHL 30(11:14 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to UMASS 24 for 6 yards (21-T.Powell).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - MRSHL 39(11:55 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 1-W.Johnson. 1-W.Johnson to UMASS 30 for 9 yards (12-J.Wallace).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 39(11:58 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Henry.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 39(12:00 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Gammage.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 11 - MRSHL 50(12:16 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 2-A.Henry. 2-A.Henry to UMASS 39 for 11 yards (42-B.Wooden5-D.Lindsey).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 49(12:52 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells to UMASS 50 for -1 yard (21-T.Powell).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - UMASS 12(13:02 - 2nd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 37 yards from UMASS 12 Downed at the UMASS 49.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - UMASS 12(13:05 - 2nd) 15-W.Koch incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Johnson.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - UMASS 6(13:44 - 2nd) 15-W.Koch complete to 16-J.Johnson. 16-J.Johnson to UMASS 12 for 6 yards (3-S.Gilmore).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 6(13:51 - 2nd) 15-W.Koch incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Turner. Team penalty on UMASS Holding declined.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - MRSHL 43(13:59 - 2nd) 43-R.LeFevre punts 51 yards from MSH 43 out of bounds at the UMASS 6.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 10 - MRSHL 42(14:41 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 5-S.Evans. 5-S.Evans to MSH 43 for 1 yard (97-J.Byczko).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 42(14:47 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Gammage.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 42(14:51 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Henry.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - UMASS 18(15:00 - 2nd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 40 yards from UMASS 18 Downed at the MSH 42.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - UMASS 18(0:46 - 1st) 7-E.Merriweather to UMASS 18 FUMBLES (15-T.Johnson). 61-M.Longman to UMASS 18 for no gain.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - UMASS 13(1:26 - 1st) 15-W.Koch complete to 82-M.Hill. 82-M.Hill to UMASS 18 for 5 yards (4-T.Beckett).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 9(1:59 - 1st) 15-W.Koch complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson to UMASS 13 for 4 yards.
|Kickoff
|(2:02 - 1st) 35-C.Shirkey kicks 56 yards from MSH 35. 21-T.Powell to UMASS 9 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:02 - 1st) 96-S.Ciucci extra point is good.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 4 - MRSHL 14(2:05 - 1st) 20-B.Knox runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 20(2:38 - 1st) 8-G.Wells to UMASS 14 for 6 yards (12-J.Wallace).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - MRSHL 35(2:45 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Gammage. Penalty on UMASS 4-N.Boykin Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UMASS 35. No Play.
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - MRSHL 32(3:15 - 1st) 8-G.Wells sacked at UMASS 35 for -3 yards (33-M.Ruane).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 36(3:55 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to UMASS 32 for 4 yards (46-C.McCubrey).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 46(4:32 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines to UMASS 36 for 10 yards (4-N.Boykin).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 42(5:06 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to UMASS 46 for 12 yards (22-G.Johnson).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 15 - MRSHL 24(5:33 - 1st) 8-G.Wells to MSH 42 for 18 yards (38-T.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - MRSHL 24(5:38 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Johnson.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 29(5:38 - 1st) Penalty on MSH 71-T.Adams False start 5 yards enforced at MSH 29. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - MRSHL 23(6:15 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 7-C.Gammage. 7-C.Gammage to MSH 29 for 6 yards (12-J.Wallace).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MRSHL 23(6:55 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Miller.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 18(7:01 - 1st) 8-G.Wells to MSH 23 for 5 yards (87-A.Peah).
|Kickoff
|(7:01 - 1st) 91-C.Carson kicks 57 yards from UMASS 35. 5-S.Evans to MSH 18 for 10 yards (27-Z.Magdis).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:01 - 1st) 98-J.Martin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - UMASS 2(7:06 - 1st) 15-W.Koch complete to 19-S.Emilus. 19-S.Emilus runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - UMASS 14(7:43 - 1st) 15-W.Koch incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Edwards. Penalty on MSH 8-B.Drayton Pass interference 12 yards enforced at MSH 14. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 17(8:12 - 1st) 7-E.Merriweather to MSH 14 for 3 yards (24-E.Neal58-E.Alston).
|+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 46(8:12 - 1st) 15-W.Koch complete to 18-T.Edwards. 18-T.Edwards to MSH 17 for 37 yards (8-B.Drayton).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 31(8:12 - 1st) Penalty on MSH 99-J.Edwards Facemasking 15 yards enforced at UMASS 31.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - UMASS 27(8:26 - 1st) 15-W.Koch to UMASS 31 for 4 yards (2-D.Hodge97-D.Montiel).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - UMASS 24(9:10 - 1st) 15-W.Koch to UMASS 27 for 3 yards (24-E.Neal8-B.Drayton).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 20(9:49 - 1st) 15-W.Koch complete to 19-S.Emilus. 19-S.Emilus to UMASS 24 for 4 yards (2-D.Hodge4-T.Beckett).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MRSHL 36(10:00 - 1st) 8-G.Wells punts 36 yards from UMASS 36 to UMASS End Zone. touchback.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 5 - MRSHL 35(10:48 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to UMASS 36 for -1 yard (52-U.Ezewike).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MRSHL 35(10:55 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Gammage.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 40(11:20 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to UMASS 35 for 5 yards (87-J.Orlando56-C.Mathurin).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 33(11:42 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 2-A.Henry. 2-A.Henry to UMASS 40 for 27 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - UMASS 12(11:55 - 1st) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 55 yards from UMASS 12 Downed at the MSH 33.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - UMASS 12(12:02 - 1st) 15-W.Koch incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Emilus.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 6 - UMASS 15(12:49 - 1st) 25-J.Cole to UMASS 12 for -3 yards (55-O.Porter).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 11(13:22 - 1st) 15-W.Koch to UMASS 15 for 4 yards (4-T.Beckett).
|Kickoff
|(13:28 - 1st) 35-C.Shirkey kicks 65 yards from MSH 35. 21-T.Powell to UMASS 11 for 11 yards (4-L.Papillon4-T.Beckett).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:28 - 1st) 96-S.Ciucci extra point is good.
|+45 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 45(13:37 - 1st) 20-B.Knox runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - MRSHL 50(14:02 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to UMASS 45 for 5 yards (97-J.Byczko).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 41(14:31 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines to MSH 50 for 9 yards (4-N.Boykin).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(15:00 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines to MSH 41 for 16 yards (21-T.Powell).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 91-E.Padilla kicks 65 yards from UMASS 35 to MSH End Zone. touchback.
