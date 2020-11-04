|
|
|VANDY
|MISSST
Vanderbilt, Mississippi State look to get offenses going
Two Southeastern Conference teams with struggling offenses attempt to snap four-game losing streaks when Vanderbilt visits Mississippi State on Saturday afternoon in Starkville, Miss.
The Commodores (0-4, 0-4) are looking for their first win and the Bulldogs (1-4, 1-4) haven't won since opening the season with a 44-34 upset against LSU.
Mississippi State (14.8 points per game) and Vanderbilt (11.3) are the league's two worst scoring offenses. State ranks 12th in total offense (348.8 yards per game) while the Commodores are dead last (297.8).
After quarterback K.J. Costello threw for an SEC-record 623 yards in the win against the Tigers, coach Mike Leach's Air Raid offense has gone cold, scoring zero points twice and 14 in each of the other two games.
Costello has thrown one touchdown and eight interceptions post-LSU. Last week, he threw for 16 yards on 11 attempts vs. Alabama before leaving with a head injury. But true freshman quarterback Will Rogers (one touchdown, four interceptions, 4.4 yards per attempt) has also struggled.
The pair are State's only two eligible scholarship quarterbacks. Leach says that MSU is monitoring Costello's health, and believes the Bulldogs haven't lost heart.
"Honestly, it's kind of 'committed to improve,'" Leach said this week, when asked to describe the team's mood. "I'm not happy with the results, but committed to improve."
The Bulldogs rank second in the league in total defense (336.2) but eighth in scoring defense (29.6). MSU's minus-12 turnover margin hasn't helped.
The Commodores played their best offensive game last week against a weak Ole Miss defense. Quarterback Ken Seals was 31-for-40 with a VU freshman-record 319 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception in a 54-21 loss.
The defense, however, was lit up for 641 yards. Vanderbilt had shown promise there in a season-opening, 17-12 loss to Texas A&M, but has been out-scored 136-35 since.
The Commodores didn't play three weeks prior to Saturday's game due to opt-outs and positive COVID-19 tests that postponed the Missouri game, which came next to a bye week.
Coach Derek Mason's defense has all kinds of experience. On Tuesday, Mason blamed the recent drop-off on a lack of continuity due to a lack of bodies.
"The experience piece is good, but when you haven't played together enough, you're still trying to get that timing, that trust," Mason said
It's been a war of attrition for both teams.
Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill (295 yards from scrimmage in three games) didn't play the next two and recently confirmed he's done for the year. He's the eighth Bulldog to leave in the last three weeks, though several weren't significant contributors.
As for Vanderbilt, four key offensive linemen opted out before the season began. Mason announced that starting safety Donovan Kaufman (who missed the last two games for health reasons) is done this year, and that running back Ja'Veon Marlow remains suspended a second straight week.
This is Mississippi State's homecoming. The Bulldogs are 19.5-point favorites.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|10
|Rushing
|3
|1
|Passing
|2
|8
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-6
|3-6
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|82
|145
|Total Plays
|26
|29
|Avg Gain
|3.2
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|38
|7
|Rush Attempts
|16
|3
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|2.3
|Yards Passing
|44
|138
|Comp. - Att.
|6-10
|21-26
|Yards Per Pass
|4.4
|5.3
|Penalties - Yards
|2-10
|4-50
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-29.0
|1-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|28
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-28
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|44
|PASS YDS
|138
|
|
|38
|RUSH YDS
|7
|
|
|82
|TOTAL YDS
|145
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Seals 8 QB
|K. Seals
|6/10
|44
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Henry-Brooks 21 RB
|K. Henry-Brooks
|9
|19
|0
|5
|
R. Griffin Jr. 24 RB
|R. Griffin Jr.
|5
|9
|0
|3
|
J. Wakefield 32 RB
|J. Wakefield
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Seals 8 QB
|K. Seals
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Pierce Jr. 19 WR
|C. Pierce Jr.
|2
|2
|26
|0
|21
|
C. Johnson 7 WR
|C. Johnson
|2
|2
|12
|0
|10
|
K. Henry-Brooks 21 RB
|K. Henry-Brooks
|2
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
J. Harrison 88 WR
|J. Harrison
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Bostic III 4 WR
|J. Bostic III
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. George 28 CB
|A. George
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Harris 13 S
|B. Harris
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Barr 50 LB
|E. Barr
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mahoney 23 CB
|J. Mahoney
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Orji 24 LB
|A. Orji
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Orji 26 S
|A. Orji
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. James 44 DL
|C. James
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jerkins 33 S
|D. Jerkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Davis 9 DL
|D. Davis
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Worship 14 S
|M. Worship
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Cooke 37 P
|P. Cooke
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Smith 95 P
|H. Smith
|1
|29.0
|1
|29
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Hamilton 15 CB
|E. Hamilton
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Rogers 2 QB
|W. Rogers
|21/26
|138
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Witherspoon 22 RB
|L. Witherspoon
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|1
|4
|1
|4
|
J. Marks 21 RB
|J. Marks
|2
|3
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Heath 4 WR
|M. Heath
|7
|5
|45
|0
|11
|
J. Walley 31 WR
|J. Walley
|3
|3
|27
|0
|14
|
A. Williams 85 WR
|A. Williams
|4
|4
|23
|0
|8
|
J. Marks 21 RB
|J. Marks
|4
|3
|14
|0
|6
|
O. Mitchell 5 WR
|O. Mitchell
|3
|2
|12
|1
|6
|
L. Witherspoon 22 RB
|L. Witherspoon
|2
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
G. Spivey 11 WR
|G. Spivey
|2
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Preston Jr. 12 S
|S. Preston Jr.
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brule 3 LB
|A. Brule
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Young 93 DT
|C. Young
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Thompson 40 LB
|E. Thompson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Murphy 7 S
|M. Murphy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Emerson 1 CB
|M. Emerson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Watson 14 LB
|N. Watson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Duncan 19 S
|C. Duncan
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
M. Spencer 42 DE
|M. Spencer
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wheat 2 LB
|T. Wheat
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Forbes 13 CB
|E. Forbes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Crumedy 94 DT
|J. Crumedy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 15 DE
|J. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jones 58 OL
|K. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Banks 92 DE
|J. Banks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Ruiz 8 K
|B. Ruiz
|1/1
|25
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - MISSST 14(4:56 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Heath.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - MISSST 6(5:36 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley to MSST 14 for 8 yards (23-J.Mahoney).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 7(6:08 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 11-G.Spivey. 11-G.Spivey to MSST 6 for -1 yard (28-A.George).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - VANDY 36(6:16 - 2nd) 95-H.Smith punts 29 yards from MSST 36 to MSST 7 fair catch by 85-A.Williams.
|Penalty
|
4 & 9 - VANDY 31(6:16 - 2nd) Penalty on VAN 8-K.Seals Delay of game 5 yards enforced at MSST 31. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - VANDY 31(6:22 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Bostic.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 32(7:07 - 2nd) 21-K.Brooks to MSST 31 for 1 yard (93-C.Young).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 32(7:13 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Bostic.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 50(7:32 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals scrambles to MSST 47 for 3 yards (12-S.Preston). Penalty on MSST 12-S.Preston Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MSST 47.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 35(7:40 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Pierce. Penalty on MSST 1-M.Emerson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at VAN 35. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - VANDY 34(8:14 - 2nd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 35 for 1 yard (14-N.Watson58-K.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - VANDY 30(8:49 - 2nd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 34 for 4 yards (58-K.Jones92-J.Banks).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(9:24 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals complete to 21-K.Brooks. 21-K.Brooks to VAN 30 for 5 yards (15-J.Harris1-M.Emerson).
|Kickoff
|(9:24 - 2nd) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - MISSST 7(9:29 - 2nd) 8-B.Ruiz 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MISSST 6(10:16 - 2nd) 21-J.Marks to VAN 7 for -1 yard (28-A.George14-M.Worship).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISSST 11(11:01 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams to VAN 6 for 5 yards (24-A.Orji26-A.Orji).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 15(11:35 - 2nd) 21-J.Marks to VAN 11 for 4 yards (44-C.James).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - MISSST 19(12:09 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams to VAN 15 for 4 yards (23-J.Mahoney9-D.Davis).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - MISSST 23(12:52 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to VAN 19 for 4 yards (13-B.Harris).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 28(13:29 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley to VAN 23 for 5 yards (13-B.Harris).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 42(14:03 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 31-J.Walley. 31-J.Walley to VAN 28 for 14 yards (26-A.Orji28-A.George).
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - MISSST 47(14:11 - 2nd) Penalty on VAN 9-D.Davis Offside 5 yards enforced at VAN 47. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - MISSST 45(14:44 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers complete to 4-M.Heath. 4-M.Heath to VAN 47 for 8 yards (26-A.Orji).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 45(14:48 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Marks.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 45(14:54 - 2nd) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Heath.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
4 & 2 - VANDY 46(15:00 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals complete to 21-K.Brooks. 21-K.Brooks to MSST 45 for 1 yard (40-E.Thompson).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - VANDY 49(0:47 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 19-C.Pierce. 19-C.Pierce to MSST 46 for 5 yards (1-M.Emerson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - VANDY 49(1:22 - 1st) 9-R.Griffin to VAN 49 for no gain (3-A.Brule).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 46(1:55 - 1st) 9-R.Griffin to VAN 49 for 3 yards (12-S.Preston42-M.Spencer).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(2:28 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 19-C.Pierce. 19-C.Pierce pushed ob at VAN 46 for 21 yards (13-E.Forbes).
|Kickoff
|(2:28 - 1st) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 70 yards from MSST 30 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
|Kickoff
|(2:28 - 1st) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from MSST 35. 7-C.Johnson to VAN 15 for 15 yards. Team penalty on MSST Offside on Free Kick 5 yards enforced at MSST 35. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:33 - 1st) 8-B.Ruiz extra point is good.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - MISSST 4(2:39 - 1st) 23-D.Johnson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 13(3:13 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 4-M.Heath. 4-M.Heath to VAN 4 for 9 yards (50-E.Barr23-J.Mahoney).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - MISSST 17(3:49 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to VAN 13 for 4 yards (44-C.James9-D.Davis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - MISSST 17(3:55 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 5-O.Mitchell.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(4:35 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams to VAN 17 for 8 yards (13-B.Harris14-M.Worship).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - MISSST 31(5:18 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to VAN 25 for 6 yards (23-J.Mahoney).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 37(5:45 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to VAN 31 for 6 yards (28-A.George).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 3 - MISSST 48(6:05 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 4-M.Heath. 4-M.Heath pushed ob at VAN 37 for 11 yards (28-A.George).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 45(6:41 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 23-D.Johnson. 23-D.Johnson to VAN 48 for 7 yards (13-B.Harris26-A.Orji).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - MISSST 40(7:07 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 22-L.Witherspoon. 22-L.Witherspoon to MSST 45 for 5 yards (50-E.Barr24-A.Orji).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 32(7:38 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 4-M.Heath. 4-M.Heath pushed ob at MSST 40 for 8 yards (28-A.George).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - VANDY 32(7:44 - 1st) 37-P.Cooke 50 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - VANDY 32(7:51 - 1st) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Harrison.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - VANDY 33(8:15 - 1st) 9-R.Griffin to MSST 32 for 1 yard (93-C.Young14-N.Watson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 35(8:50 - 1st) 9-R.Griffin to MSST 33 for 2 yards (93-C.Young).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - VANDY 48(9:09 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to VAN 50 for 2 yards (19-C.Duncan). Penalty on MSST 19-C.Duncan Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at VAN 50.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 45(9:28 - 1st) 9-R.Griffin to VAN 48 for 3 yards (42-M.Spencer12-S.Preston).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 35(9:57 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to VAN 45 for 10 yards (12-S.Preston19-C.Duncan).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - VANDY 34(10:23 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 35 for 1 yard (40-E.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - VANDY 34(10:56 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 34 for no gain (12-S.Preston3-A.Brule).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - VANDY 32(11:17 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 34 for 2 yards (94-J.Crumedy40-E.Thompson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(11:47 - 1st) 32-J.Wakefield to VAN 32 for 7 yards (7-M.Murphy13-E.Forbes).
|Kickoff
|(11:47 - 1st) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:47 - 1st) 8-B.Ruiz extra point is good.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - MISSST 6(11:54 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 15(12:33 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 4-M.Heath. 4-M.Heath to VAN 6 for 9 yards (33-D.Jerkins).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - MISSST 21(13:00 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 22-L.Witherspoon. 22-L.Witherspoon to VAN 15 for 6 yards (50-E.Barr13-B.Harris).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MISSST 21(13:06 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 11-G.Spivey.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 27(13:38 - 1st) 2-W.Rogers complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams to VAN 21 for 6 yards (24-A.Orji).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 35(13:53 - 1st) 8-K.Seals incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 19-C.Duncan at MSST 45. 19-C.Duncan to VAN 27 for 28 yards (8-K.Seals).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - VANDY 34(14:20 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 35 for 1 yard (3-A.Brule).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - VANDY 29(14:38 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 34 for 5 yards (2-T.Wheat).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(15:00 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 29 for 4 yards (3-A.Brule40-E.Thompson).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
