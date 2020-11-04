|
|
|WASHST
|OREGST
Washington State opens Rolovich era at Oregon State
A rematch of one of the wildest games in the 2019 Pac-12 season kicks off the conference's COVID-19-shortened campaign as Oregon State hosts Washington State on Saturday night in Corvallis, Ore.
Last November's meeting in Pullman, Wash., saw the Cougars overcome an 11-point deficit in the final 2:10 to win 54-53.
The victory was the last of Mike Leach's eight-year tenure at Washington State. The Cougars lost their regular-season finale to rival Washington, then dropped the Cheez-It Bowl to Air Force. Leach left the program in January for Mississippi State.
Enter Nick Rolovich, who coached Hawaii to 18 combined wins over the previous two seasons -- including a 31-28 defeat of Oregon State in Honolulu in September 2019.
Rolovich's arrival at Washington State brings with it a change to the offense that was a hallmark of Leach's tenure.
The Saturday game marks the debut of Washington State's run-and-shoot look after eight years of the air raid. Along with a new scheme comes a new starting quarterback, the fourth different season-opening starter for the Cougars in as many years.
Gardner Minshew and Anthony Gordon were single-season starters at Washington State in 2018 and 2019, and both set various passing records in abbreviated stints. After rolling with veterans the previous two years, the era of the run-and-shoot could begin with a freshman.
Rolovich initially declined to name a starter in his Monday press conference, one day after the (Spokane, Wash.) Spokesman-Review reported that true freshman Jayden de Laura is in line to start on Saturday. The coach eventually relented.
"All right, Jayden's going to take the first snap for us at Oregon State. Is that OK with you guys?" Rolovich joked after his initial denials.
"He came in with a history in the family of the offense (at St. Louis High School in Honolulu). He really put in the work and was productive and consistent. He'll give us the best chance to move the ball this Saturday."
Oregon State is undergoing its own personnel changes on offense, including at quarterback. Jake Luton, who passed for 2,714 yards and 28 touchdowns against just three interceptions in 2019, is now with the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars.
Luton's backup a season ago, Tristan Gebbia, will make the start on Saturday.
The Beavers also must replace wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins, who produced 1,171 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in 2019 before being selected in the sixth round of the NFL draft by the Buffalo Bills.
Zeriah Beason could be a player to watch as Oregon State seeks to fill that void. The freshman from Duncanville, Texas, appears on the initial two-deep depth chart and earned praise from Beavers coach Jonathan Smith.
"He's earned it. He really has," Smith said in his Monday press conference. "He came in here, worked really hard, took advantage of some extra time (due to the COVID-19 delay to the season) studying the playbook."
Running back Jermar Jefferson is among the returners, entering his third season in the rotation. Jefferson rushed for 1,380 yards and 12 touchdowns as a freshman in 2018. He missed three games in 2019 but remained productive with eight rushing scores and 770 yards from scrimmage.
On defense for Oregon State, outstanding pass-rushing linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr. returns after a 2019 in which he racked up 22.5 tackles for loss and 14 sacks.
Rashed and Jefferson have played key roles in Smith's first two seasons at the helm, which saw Oregon State make considerable strides. The 2019 Beavers came a win away from their first bowl game since 2013; late-season losses to Washington State and Oregon denied them that bid.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|6
|2
|Rushing
|2
|1
|Passing
|4
|1
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-4
|0-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|130
|50
|Total Plays
|21
|14
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|3.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|30
|29
|Rush Attempts
|7
|7
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|4.1
|Yards Passing
|100
|21
|Comp. - Att.
|8-14
|2-7
|Yards Per Pass
|7.1
|2.1
|Penalties - Yards
|2-19
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-45.0
|4-37.3
|Return Yards
|0
|2
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|100
|PASS YDS
|21
|
|
|30
|RUSH YDS
|29
|
|
|130
|TOTAL YDS
|50
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. de Laura 4 QB
|J. de Laura
|8/14
|100
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. de Laura 4 QB
|J. de Laura
|2
|20
|0
|16
|
D. McIntosh 3 RB
|D. McIntosh
|5
|10
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Harris 1 WR
|T. Harris
|5
|3
|61
|1
|29
|
R. Bell 9 WR
|R. Bell
|3
|3
|27
|0
|12
|
C. Jackson Jr. 8 WR
|C. Jackson Jr.
|2
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
J. Calvin 6 WR
|J. Calvin
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Smith-Wade 23 DB
|C. Smith-Wade
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Taylor III 27 LB
|W. Taylor III
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Rogers 37 LB
|J. Rogers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Crowder 95 DL
|A. Crowder
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jackson 80 DL
|B. Jackson
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
R. Stone Jr. 10 LB
|R. Stone Jr.
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Mazza 40 K
|B. Mazza
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Draguicevich III 94 P
|O. Draguicevich III
|2
|45.0
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Gebbia 3 QB
|T. Gebbia
|2/7
|21
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jefferson 6 RB
|J. Jefferson
|5
|32
|0
|18
|
T. Gebbia 3 QB
|T. Gebbia
|2
|-3
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Beason 18 WR
|Z. Beason
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
C. Flemings 16 WR
|C. Flemings
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Bradford 8 WR
|T. Bradford
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Baylor 4 RB
|B. Baylor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Nolan 10 QB
|C. Nolan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Musgrave 88 TE
|L. Musgrave
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Colletto 12 LB
|J. Colletto
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Speights 36 LB
|O. Speights
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Rashed Jr. 9 LB
|H. Rashed Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Roberts 34 LB
|A. Roberts
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Arnold 16 DB
|A. Arnold
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rawls 52 DL
|J. Rawls
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Dunn 23 DB
|I. Dunn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Sharp 56 LB
|R. Sharp
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Austin 18 DB
|A. Austin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCartan 6 LB
|J. McCartan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Grant 3 DB
|J. Grant
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Lightbourn 30 P
|C. Lightbourn
|3
|36.3
|0
|46
|
T. Gebbia 3 QB
|T. Gebbia
|1
|40.0
|1
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Flemings 16 WR
|C. Flemings
|1
|28.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Bradford 8 WR
|T. Bradford
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - OREGST 47(14:33 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia punts 40 yards from WST 47 Downed at the WST 7.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 16 - OREGST 45(14:55 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 16-C.Flemings. 16-C.Flemings to WST 47 for 8 yards (23-C.Smith-Wade).
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - OREGST 45(15:00 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Bradford.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - OREGST 40(0:12 - 1st) 6-J.Jefferson to WST 17 for 23 yards (36-A.Hector). Penalty on ORS 68-B.Kipper Chop block 15 yards enforced at WST 40. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 49(0:53 - 1st) 6-J.Jefferson to WST 40 for 9 yards (95-A.Crowder).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 33(1:25 - 1st) 6-J.Jefferson to WST 49 for 18 yards (36-A.Hector).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 20(1:51 - 1st) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 18-Z.Beason. 18-Z.Beason to ORS 33 for 13 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 3 - WASHST 42(2:00 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Calvin INTERCEPTED by 3-J.Grant at ORS End Zone. 3-J.Grant touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 49(2:37 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura complete to 8-C.Jackson. 8-C.Jackson runs ob at ORS 42 for 7 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - OREGST 26(2:45 - 1st) 30-C.Lightbourn punts 23 yards from ORS 26 Downed at the ORS 49.
|Sack
|
3 & 15 - OREGST 27(3:30 - 1st) 3-T.Gebbia sacked at ORS 26 for -1 yard (10-R.Stone80-B.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - OREGST 27(3:35 - 1st) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 88-L.Musgrave.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - OREGST 27(3:42 - 1st) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Baylor.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 32(3:42 - 1st) Penalty on ORS 84-T.Quitoriano False start 5 yards enforced at ORS 32. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(3:50 - 1st) 94-O.Draguicevich kicks 61 yards from WST 35. 16-C.Flemings to ORS 32 for 28 yards (23-C.Smith-Wade).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:50 - 1st) 40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
|+29 YD
|
2 & 5 - WASHST 29(3:57 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura complete to 1-T.Harris. 1-T.Harris runs 29 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on ORS 6-J.McCartan Offside declined.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 34(4:41 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura complete to 8-C.Jackson. 8-C.Jackson to ORS 29 for 5 yards (18-A.Austin).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - WASHST 38(5:18 - 1st) 3-D.McIntosh to ORS 34 for 4 yards (12-J.Colletto3-J.Grant).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 46(5:59 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell to ORS 38 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 46(6:06 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Calvin.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 42(6:34 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell pushed ob at ORS 46 for 12 yards (6-J.McCartan).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - OREGST 12(6:42 - 1st) 30-C.Lightbourn punts 46 yards from ORS 12 to WST 42 fair catch by 1-T.Harris.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - OREGST 12(6:48 - 1st) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 10-C.Nolan.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - OREGST 11(7:23 - 1st) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 12 for 1 yard (37-J.Rogers80-B.Jackson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 7(7:55 - 1st) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 11 for 4 yards (36-A.Hector).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - WASHST 47(8:01 - 1st) 94-O.Draguicevich punts 48 yards from WST 47. 8-T.Bradford to ORS 7 for 2 yards (42-H.Djibril).
|-4 YD
|
3 & 2 - WASHST 49(8:38 - 1st) 3-D.McIntosh to WST 47 for -4 yards (52-J.Rawls34-A.Roberts).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - WASHST 47(9:23 - 1st) 3-D.McIntosh to ORS 49 for 4 yards (36-O.Speights).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 43(10:03 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura scrambles pushed ob at WST 47 for 4 yards (56-R.Sharp).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - WASHST 36(10:40 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell to WST 43 for 7 yards (23-I.Dunn).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 32(11:17 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura complete to 1-T.Harris. 1-T.Harris pushed ob at WST 36 for 4 yards (36-O.Speights).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 15 - WASHST 16(11:59 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura scrambles to WST 32 for 16 yards (12-J.Colletto).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - WASHST 16(12:06 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Calvin.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 21(12:06 - 1st) Penalty on WST 4-J.de Laura False start 5 yards enforced at WST 21. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 21(12:14 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Harris.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - OREGST 39(13:02 - 1st) 30-C.Lightbourn punts 40 yards from ORS 39 to WST 21 fair catch by 1-T.Harris.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - OREGST 41(13:42 - 1st) 3-T.Gebbia sacked at ORS 39 for -2 yards (27-W.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 41(13:47 - 1st) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 41 for no gain (80-B.Jackson36-A.Hector).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 41(13:52 - 1st) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Bradford.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - WASHST 17(14:26 - 1st) 94-O.Draguicevich punts 42 yards from WST 17 Downed at the ORS 41.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 20 - WASHST 15(14:26 - 1st) 3-D.McIntosh to WST 17 for 2 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - WASHST 29(14:26 - 1st) Penalty on WST 63-L.Ryan Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at WST 29. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 25(14:56 - 1st) 3-D.McIntosh to WST 29 for 4 yards (9-H.Rashed).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(15:00 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Harris.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 30-C.Lightbourn kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to WST End Zone. touchback.
