CMICH
NILL

CMICH
0 Pass
1 Rush
6 YDS
0:00 POS
+6 YD
1ST & 10 CMICH 41
13:30
7-L.Nichols to CMC 47 for 6 yards (7-J.Hansen).
NILL
0 Pass
1 Rush
0 YDS
0:58 POS
Punt
4TH & 10 NILL 33
13:37
36-M.Ference punts 26 yards from NIL 33 out of bounds at the CMC 41.
No Gain
3RD & 10 NILL 33
13:48
12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
No Gain
2ND & 10 NILL 33
14:30
21-E.Collins to NIL 33 for no gain (8-T.Brown).
No Gain
1ST & 10 NILL 33
14:35
12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
CMICH
0 Pass
0 Rush
5 YDS
0:00 POS
Int
1ST & 10 CMICH 28
14:44
10-D.Richardson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 14-J.Gandy at NIL 33. 14-J.Gandy to NIL 33 for no gain.
NILL
1 Pass
1 Rush
11 YDS
1:03 POS
Punt
4TH & 10 NILL 37
14:51
36-M.Ference punts 35 yards from NIL 37 to CMC 28 fair catch by 88-K.Pimpleton.
No Gain
3RD & 10 NILL 37
14:57
12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 21-E.Collins.
No Gain
2ND & 10 NILL 37
15:00
12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
No Gain
1ST & 10 NILL 37
0:07
12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 11-M.Travis.
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
1st Quarter
Point After TD 11:33
64-M.Meeder extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 11:40
10-D.Richardson complete to 15-D.Dixon. 15-D.Dixon runs 58 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on NIL 15-D.Thomas Holding declined.
2
plays
76
yds
00:35
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 3 6
Rushing 2 1
Passing 1 5
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 0-2 1-6
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-1
Total Net Yards 108 98
Total Plays 11 27
Avg Gain 9.8 3.6
Net Yards Rushing 47 32
Rush Attempts 6 14
Avg Rush Yards 7.8 2.3
Yards Passing 61 66
Comp. - Att. 2-5 6-13
Yards Per Pass 12.2 5.1
Penalties - Yards 0-0 1-5
Touchdowns 1 0
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 2-41.5 4-34.0
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
C. Michigan 1-0 70--7
N. Illinois 0-1 00--0
Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium DeKalb, IL
 61 PASS YDS 66
47 RUSH YDS 32
108 TOTAL YDS 98
C. Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Richardson 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 61 1 1 168.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.1% 243 1 0 113.9
D. Richardson 2/5 61 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Lewis 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 112 2
K. Lewis 3 21 0 18
D. Richardson 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 6 1
D. Richardson 1 15 0 15
L. Nichols III 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 31 0
L. Nichols III 1 6 0 6
D. Bracy 24 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 28 0
D. Bracy 1 5 0 5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Dixon 15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 58 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 40 0
D. Dixon 1 1 58 1 58
J. Sullivan 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 43 0
J. Sullivan 3 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. McNary 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
D. McNary 4-2 0.0 0
R. Bowens III 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
R. Bowens III 3-2 0.0 0
G. Douglas 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
G. Douglas 3-1 0.0 0
W. Reid 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
W. Reid 2-1 0.0 0
T. Hairston II 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Hairston II 2-1 0.0 0
L. Nichols III 7 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Nichols III 1-0 0.0 0
D. Reed 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Reed 1-0 0.0 0
G. Kreski 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Kreski 1-0 0.0 0
M. Diallo 26 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Diallo 1-1 0.0 0
T. Brown 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Brown 1-1 0.0 0
T. Brown 59 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Brown 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Meeder 64 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/1 3/4
M. Meeder 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Elzinga 28 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 41.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 0 0
L. Elzinga 2 41.5 1 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Illinois
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Bowers 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.2% 66 0 0 88.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.7% 202 1 1 126.0
R. Bowers 6/13 66 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Collins 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 49 1
E. Collins 9 25 0 20
R. Gregory 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 36 0
R. Gregory 1 11 0 11
T. Richie 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
T. Richie 1 4 0 4
H. Waylee 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 66 0
H. Waylee 3 -8 0 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Richie 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 106 0
T. Richie 3 3 37 0 17
C. Tucker 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 1
C. Tucker 6 2 23 0 15
T. Rudolph 85 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 56 0
T. Rudolph 1 1 6 0 6
E. Collins 21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
E. Collins 2 0 0 0 0
M. Travis 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
M. Travis 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Hansen 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Hansen 4-0 0.0 0
J. Griffin Jr. 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Griffin Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
D. Lafayette 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Lafayette 1-0 0.0 0
J. Cole 0 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Cole 1-0 0.0 0
P. Oppong 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
P. Oppong 0-1 0.0 0
K. Pugh 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Pugh 0-1 0.0 0
N. Rattin 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
N. Rattin 0-2 0.0 0
J. Gandy 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
J. Gandy 0-1 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Ference 36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 34.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 0 0
M. Ference 4 34.0 0 39
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Rudolph 85 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 25.5 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 45 0
T. Rudolph 2 25.5 28 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:08 CMICH 24 0:35 2 76 TD
9:43 CMICH 31 1:42 4 20 Punt
2:19 CMICH 23 1:02 3 6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:44 CMICH 28 0:00 1 5 INT
13:30 CMICH 41 0:00 1 6
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NILL 26 2:45 6 14 Punt
11:33 NILL 28 1:43 3 2 Punt
7:56 NILL 11 5:34 11 66 Downs
1:10 NILL 26 1:03 5 11 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:35 NILL 33 0:58 3 0 Punt

CMICH
Chippewas

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 41
(13:30 - 2nd) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 47 for 6 yards (7-J.Hansen).

NILL
Huskies
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - NILL 33
(13:37 - 2nd) 36-M.Ference punts 26 yards from NIL 33 out of bounds at the CMC 41.
No Gain
3 & 10 - NILL 33
(13:48 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NILL 33
(14:30 - 2nd) 21-E.Collins to NIL 33 for no gain (8-T.Brown).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 33
(14:35 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.

CMICH
Chippewas
 - Interception (1 plays, 5 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - CMICH 28
(14:44 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 14-J.Gandy at NIL 33. 14-J.Gandy to NIL 33 for no gain.

NILL
Huskies
 - Punt (5 plays, 11 yards, 1:03 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - NILL 37
(14:51 - 2nd) 36-M.Ference punts 35 yards from NIL 37 to CMC 28 fair catch by 88-K.Pimpleton.
No Gain
3 & 10 - NILL 37
(14:57 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 21-E.Collins.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NILL 37
(15:00 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 37
(0:07 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 11-M.Travis.
+10 YD
2 & 9 - NILL 27
(0:35 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 37 for 10 yards (7-R.Bowens).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 26
(1:10 - 1st) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 27 for 1 yard (2-W.Reid17-G.Douglas).

CMICH
Chippewas
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:02 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - CMICH 29
(1:17 - 1st) 28-L.Elzinga punts 45 yards from CMC 29 to NIL 26 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.
No Gain
3 & 4 - CMICH 29
(1:21 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.
+1 YD
2 & 5 - CMICH 28
(1:51 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 29 for 1 yard (91-J.Griffin38-N.Rattin).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 23
(2:19 - 1st) 24-D.Bracy to CMC 28 for 5 yards (7-J.Hansen38-N.Rattin).

NILL
Huskies
 - Downs (11 plays, 66 yards, 5:34 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 3 - NILL 23
(2:22 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 21-E.Collins.
-1 YD
3 & 2 - NILL 22
(2:58 - 1st) 21-E.Collins to CMC 23 for -1 yard (13-T.Hairston7-R.Bowens).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - NILL 26
(3:33 - 1st) 3-T.Richie to CMC 22 for 4 yards (17-G.Douglas25-D.McNary).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 30
(4:13 - 1st) 21-E.Collins to CMC 26 for 4 yards (25-D.McNary).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 50
(4:48 - 1st) 21-E.Collins to CMC 30 for 20 yards (4-G.Kreski).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 33
(5:30 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to CMC 50 for 17 yards (17-G.Douglas7-R.Bowens).
+6 YD
3 & 6 - NILL 27
(5:59 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 85-T.Rudolph. 85-T.Rudolph to NIL 33 for 6 yards (7-R.Bowens).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 23
(6:40 - 1st) 21-E.Collins to NIL 27 for 4 yards (13-T.Hairston26-M.Diallo).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 23
(6:46 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
+15 YD
2 & 13 - NILL 8
(7:17 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker to NIL 23 for 15 yards (7-R.Bowens).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 11
(7:56 - 1st) 21-E.Collins to NIL 8 for -3 yards (17-G.Douglas13-T.Hairston).

CMICH
Chippewas
 - Punt (4 plays, 20 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - CMICH 49
(8:01 - 1st) 28-L.Elzinga punts 38 yards from NIL 49 to NIL 11 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.
+2 YD
3 & 7 - CMICH 49
(8:41 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to NIL 49 for 2 yards (0-J.Cole99-P.Oppong).
+3 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 46
(9:14 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to CMC 49 for 3 yards (7-J.Hansen14-J.Gandy).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 46
(9:17 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 31
(9:43 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson to CMC 46 for 15 yards (3-D.Lafayette).

NILL
Huskies
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - NILL 30
(9:50 - 1st) 36-M.Ference punts 39 yards from NIL 30 to CMC 31 fair catch by 88-K.Pimpleton.
+11 YD
3 & 19 - NILL 19
(10:20 - 1st) 22-R.Gregory to NIL 30 for 11 yards (7-L.Nichols2-W.Reid). Team penalty on NIL Holding declined.
-10 YD
2 & 9 - NILL 29
(10:42 - 1st) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 21 FUMBLES. 30-H.Waylee to NIL 19 for no gain.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 28
(11:24 - 1st) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 29 for 1 yard (2-W.Reid25-D.McNary).
Kickoff
(11:33 - 1st) 64-M.Meeder kicks 65 yards from CMC 35. 85-T.Rudolph to NIL 28 for 28 yards (4-G.Kreski).

CMICH
Chippewas
 - TD (2 plays, 76 yards, 0:35 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:33 - 1st) 64-M.Meeder extra point is good.
+58 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 42
(11:40 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson complete to 15-D.Dixon. 15-D.Dixon runs 58 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on NIL 15-D.Thomas Holding declined.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 24
(12:08 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 42 for 18 yards (7-J.Hansen11-K.Pugh).

NILL
Huskies
 - Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 2:45 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - NILL 40
(12:15 - 1st) 36-M.Ference punts 36 yards from NIL 40 to CMC 24 fair catch by 88-K.Pimpleton.
Penalty
4 & 4 - NILL 45
(12:26 - 1st) Penalty on NIL 70-M.Cox False start 5 yards enforced at NIL 45. No Play.
-3 YD
3 & 1 - NILL 48
(13:20 - 1st) 21-E.Collins to NIL 45 for -3 yards (25-D.McNary).
+10 YD
2 & 11 - NILL 38
(13:59 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 48 for 10 yards (25-D.McNary).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 39
(14:20 - 1st) 21-E.Collins to NIL 38 for -1 yard (26-M.Diallo).
+8 YD
2 & 5 - NILL 31
(14:38 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker to NIL 39 for 8 yards (25-D.McNary).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 26
(14:55 - 1st) 21-E.Collins to NIL 31 for 5 yards (5-D.Reed8-T.Brown).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 64-M.Meeder kicks 62 yards from CMC 35. 85-T.Rudolph to NIL 26 for 23 yards (32-N.Apsey).
