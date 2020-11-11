Drive Chart
|
|
|CMICH
|NILL
Preview not available
Preview not available
CMICH
0 Pass
1 Rush
6 YDS
0:00 POS
+6 YD
1ST & 10 CMICH 41
13:30
7-L.Nichols to CMC 47 for 6 yards (7-J.Hansen).
NILL
0 Pass
1 Rush
0 YDS
0:58 POS
Punt
4TH & 10 NILL 33
13:37
36-M.Ference punts 26 yards from NIL 33 out of bounds at the CMC 41.
No Gain
3RD & 10 NILL 33
13:48
12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
No Gain
2ND & 10 NILL 33
14:30
21-E.Collins to NIL 33 for no gain (8-T.Brown).
No Gain
1ST & 10 NILL 33
14:35
12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
CMICH
0 Pass
0 Rush
5 YDS
0:00 POS
Int
1ST & 10 CMICH 28
14:44
10-D.Richardson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 14-J.Gandy at NIL 33. 14-J.Gandy to NIL 33 for no gain.
NILL
1 Pass
1 Rush
11 YDS
1:03 POS
Punt
4TH & 10 NILL 37
14:51
36-M.Ference punts 35 yards from NIL 37 to CMC 28 fair catch by 88-K.Pimpleton.
No Gain
3RD & 10 NILL 37
14:57
12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 21-E.Collins.
No Gain
2ND & 10 NILL 37
15:00
12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
No Gain
1ST & 10 NILL 37
0:07
12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 11-M.Travis.
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 11:40
10-D.Richardson complete to 15-D.Dixon. 15-D.Dixon runs 58 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on NIL 15-D.Thomas Holding declined.
2
plays
76
yds
00:35
pos
6
0
No scoring this quarter
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|3
|6
|Rushing
|2
|1
|Passing
|1
|5
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-2
|1-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|108
|98
|Total Plays
|11
|27
|Avg Gain
|9.8
|3.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|47
|32
|Rush Attempts
|6
|14
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.8
|2.3
|Yards Passing
|61
|66
|Comp. - Att.
|2-5
|6-13
|Yards Per Pass
|12.2
|5.1
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-41.5
|4-34.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|61
|PASS YDS
|66
|
|
|47
|RUSH YDS
|32
|
|
|108
|TOTAL YDS
|98
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Richardson 10 QB
|D. Richardson
|2/5
|61
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Lewis 4 RB
|K. Lewis
|3
|21
|0
|18
|
D. Richardson 10 QB
|D. Richardson
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
L. Nichols III 7 RB
|L. Nichols III
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Bracy 24 DB
|D. Bracy
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Dixon 15 WR
|D. Dixon
|1
|1
|58
|1
|58
|
J. Sullivan 11 WR
|J. Sullivan
|3
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. McNary 25 DB
|D. McNary
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Bowens III 7 DB
|R. Bowens III
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Douglas 17 LB
|G. Douglas
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Reid 2 DB
|W. Reid
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hairston II 13 LB
|T. Hairston II
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Nichols III 7 RB
|L. Nichols III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Reed 5 DB
|D. Reed
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Kreski 4 DB
|G. Kreski
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Diallo 26 DL
|M. Diallo
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 8 LB
|T. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 59 DL
|T. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Meeder 64 K
|M. Meeder
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Elzinga 28 P
|L. Elzinga
|2
|41.5
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Bowers 12 QB
|R. Bowers
|6/13
|66
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Collins 21 RB
|E. Collins
|9
|25
|0
|20
|
R. Gregory 22 RB
|R. Gregory
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
T. Richie 3 WR
|T. Richie
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
H. Waylee 30 RB
|H. Waylee
|3
|-8
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Richie 3 WR
|T. Richie
|3
|3
|37
|0
|17
|
C. Tucker 18 WR
|C. Tucker
|6
|2
|23
|0
|15
|
T. Rudolph 85 WR
|T. Rudolph
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
E. Collins 21 RB
|E. Collins
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Travis 11 WR
|M. Travis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Hansen 7 S
|J. Hansen
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Griffin Jr. 91 DT
|J. Griffin Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lafayette 3 S
|D. Lafayette
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cole 0 LB
|J. Cole
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Oppong 99 DL
|P. Oppong
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pugh 11 LB
|K. Pugh
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Rattin 38 LB
|N. Rattin
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gandy 14 CB
|J. Gandy
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Ference 36 P
|M. Ference
|4
|34.0
|0
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Rudolph 85 WR
|T. Rudolph
|2
|25.5
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NILL 33(13:37 - 2nd) 36-M.Ference punts 26 yards from NIL 33 out of bounds at the CMC 41.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NILL 33(13:48 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NILL 33(14:30 - 2nd) 21-E.Collins to NIL 33 for no gain (8-T.Brown).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 33(14:35 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NILL 37(14:51 - 2nd) 36-M.Ference punts 35 yards from NIL 37 to CMC 28 fair catch by 88-K.Pimpleton.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NILL 37(14:57 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 21-E.Collins.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NILL 37(15:00 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 37(0:07 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 11-M.Travis.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - NILL 27(0:35 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 37 for 10 yards (7-R.Bowens).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 26(1:10 - 1st) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 27 for 1 yard (2-W.Reid17-G.Douglas).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - CMICH 29(1:17 - 1st) 28-L.Elzinga punts 45 yards from CMC 29 to NIL 26 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - CMICH 29(1:21 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - CMICH 28(1:51 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 29 for 1 yard (91-J.Griffin38-N.Rattin).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 23(2:19 - 1st) 24-D.Bracy to CMC 28 for 5 yards (7-J.Hansen38-N.Rattin).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - NILL 23(2:22 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 21-E.Collins.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - NILL 22(2:58 - 1st) 21-E.Collins to CMC 23 for -1 yard (13-T.Hairston7-R.Bowens).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - NILL 26(3:33 - 1st) 3-T.Richie to CMC 22 for 4 yards (17-G.Douglas25-D.McNary).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 30(4:13 - 1st) 21-E.Collins to CMC 26 for 4 yards (25-D.McNary).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 50(4:48 - 1st) 21-E.Collins to CMC 30 for 20 yards (4-G.Kreski).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 33(5:30 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to CMC 50 for 17 yards (17-G.Douglas7-R.Bowens).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - NILL 27(5:59 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 85-T.Rudolph. 85-T.Rudolph to NIL 33 for 6 yards (7-R.Bowens).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NILL 23(6:40 - 1st) 21-E.Collins to NIL 27 for 4 yards (13-T.Hairston26-M.Diallo).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 23(6:46 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 13 - NILL 8(7:17 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker to NIL 23 for 15 yards (7-R.Bowens).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 11(7:56 - 1st) 21-E.Collins to NIL 8 for -3 yards (17-G.Douglas13-T.Hairston).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - CMICH 49(8:01 - 1st) 28-L.Elzinga punts 38 yards from NIL 49 to NIL 11 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 7 - CMICH 49(8:41 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to NIL 49 for 2 yards (0-J.Cole99-P.Oppong).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 46(9:14 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to CMC 49 for 3 yards (7-J.Hansen14-J.Gandy).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 46(9:17 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 31(9:43 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson to CMC 46 for 15 yards (3-D.Lafayette).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - NILL 30(9:50 - 1st) 36-M.Ference punts 39 yards from NIL 30 to CMC 31 fair catch by 88-K.Pimpleton.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 19 - NILL 19(10:20 - 1st) 22-R.Gregory to NIL 30 for 11 yards (7-L.Nichols2-W.Reid). Team penalty on NIL Holding declined.
|-10 YD
|
2 & 9 - NILL 29(10:42 - 1st) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 21 FUMBLES. 30-H.Waylee to NIL 19 for no gain.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 28(11:24 - 1st) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 29 for 1 yard (2-W.Reid25-D.McNary).
|Kickoff
|(11:33 - 1st) 64-M.Meeder kicks 65 yards from CMC 35. 85-T.Rudolph to NIL 28 for 28 yards (4-G.Kreski).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:33 - 1st) 64-M.Meeder extra point is good.
|+58 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 42(11:40 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson complete to 15-D.Dixon. 15-D.Dixon runs 58 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on NIL 15-D.Thomas Holding declined.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 24(12:08 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 42 for 18 yards (7-J.Hansen11-K.Pugh).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - NILL 40(12:15 - 1st) 36-M.Ference punts 36 yards from NIL 40 to CMC 24 fair catch by 88-K.Pimpleton.
|Penalty
|
4 & 4 - NILL 45(12:26 - 1st) Penalty on NIL 70-M.Cox False start 5 yards enforced at NIL 45. No Play.
|-3 YD
|
3 & 1 - NILL 48(13:20 - 1st) 21-E.Collins to NIL 45 for -3 yards (25-D.McNary).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 11 - NILL 38(13:59 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 48 for 10 yards (25-D.McNary).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 39(14:20 - 1st) 21-E.Collins to NIL 38 for -1 yard (26-M.Diallo).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - NILL 31(14:38 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker to NIL 39 for 8 yards (25-D.McNary).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 26(14:55 - 1st) 21-E.Collins to NIL 31 for 5 yards (5-D.Reed8-T.Brown).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 64-M.Meeder kicks 62 yards from CMC 35. 85-T.Rudolph to NIL 26 for 23 yards (32-N.Apsey).
