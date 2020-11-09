|
|
|ECU
|CINCY
No. 7 Cincinnati faces struggling East Carolina next
Second-year East Carolina coach Mike Houston aspires to lift the Pirates to the heights Cincinnati has attained under Luke Fickell in his fourth season as coach of the Bearcats.
The Pirates (1-5, 1-4 American Athletic Conference) will find out where they stand Friday night when they visit No. 7 Cincinnati (6-0, 4-0).
"It's an exciting matchup for our players," Houston said. "Being able to go on the road against an opponent of Cincinnati's caliber and playing on a national stage has our players and staff excited."
Houston, who was 37-6 at FCS school James Madison with a national title in 2016 and a runner-up finish the following season, is attempting to rebuild an East Carolina program that has not won more than one conference game in a season since 2017.
The Pirates finished with three consecutive 3-9 overall records before going 4-8 last season.
Even though ECU has lost three in a row, junior quarterback Holton Ahlers said he feels the culture has changed for the better since Houston's arrival.
"We know that we're so close. We are as close as we've been since any of us have been here," he said. "The brighter days are ahead, and that's what we're going to continue to fight for. Our first chance is Cincinnati.
"We had a good game vs. Cincinnati last year, and we're going to go up there and try to pull off the upset against a great team."
Last season, the Pirates led the Bearcats, who at the time were ranked 17th in the nation, 40-28 going into the fourth quarter before Cincinnati outscored them 18-3 to win 46-43 in Greenville, N.C.
Fickell's Bearcats know what it's like to be the underdog, having gone 4-8 in his first season in 2017.
"We should've only won one game," he said.
Now the Bearcats, carrying a program-record 18-game home winning streak, are in the conversation to be the first team from a non-Power 5 conference to make the College Football Playoff.
"Why not? We're putting in the work as much as other teams," Cincinnati running back Gerrid Doaks said. "Why not get a shot? Our goal is to make a statement every week. Go out there and dominate."
That domination begins with a defense that ranks fifth nationally with 11.7 points allowed per game.
"Just knowing our defense is playing at the high level they play at, it gives us all the confidence in the world to go out and make plays," Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder said. "It puts us in the best position we can be."
The Bearcats are also 10th in rush defense (93.3 yards per game), which is bad news for East Carolina because the Pirates ran for just 35 yards on 29 attempts in a 38-21 loss to Tulane on Saturday.
"Cincinnati is the top team in our league and will be until someone knocks them off," Houston said. "I've been there. I've been the bunch that is at the top. The tough thing about it is that you'll get everyone's best shot each week. It's hard to get the top, but it's also hard to stay there."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
K. Mitchell
RB
124 RuYds, RuTD, 26 ReYds, REC
|
|
D. Ridder
9 QB
327 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 75 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|28
|Rushing
|12
|10
|Passing
|5
|18
|Penalty
|6
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|5-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|277
|578
|Total Plays
|67
|65
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|8.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|190
|224
|Rush Attempts
|46
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|7.2
|Yards Passing
|87
|354
|Comp. - Att.
|9-21
|27-34
|Yards Per Pass
|2.4
|10.0
|Penalties - Yards
|4-45
|12-144
|Touchdowns
|1
|7
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-41.4
|2-40.0
|Return Yards
|0
|58
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-50
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|87
|PASS YDS
|354
|
|
|190
|RUSH YDS
|224
|
|
|277
|TOTAL YDS
|578
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Mitchell 25 RB
|K. Mitchell
|17
|124
|1
|22
|
R. Harris 47 RB
|R. Harris
|21
|81
|0
|10
|
J. Hatfield 88 WR
|J. Hatfield
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
M. Garcia 10 QB
|M. Garcia
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
H. Ahlers 12 QB
|H. Ahlers
|6
|-18
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Mitchell 25 RB
|K. Mitchell
|1
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
B. Proehl 11 WR
|B. Proehl
|4
|2
|24
|0
|16
|
C. Johnson 5 WR
|C. Johnson
|4
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
T. Snead 22 WR
|T. Snead
|3
|2
|9
|0
|7
|
A. Omotosho 8 WR
|A. Omotosho
|4
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
R. Harris 47 RB
|R. Harris
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Hatfield 88 WR
|J. Hatfield
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Powell 14 DB
|J. Powell
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
X. Smith 12 LB
|X. Smith
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Johnson 20 DB
|N. Johnson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Saba 17 DB
|W. Saba
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wilson 35 DB
|J. Wilson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ramseur 51 LB
|A. Ramseur
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bivens 38 LB
|B. Bivens
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Dourseau 27 DB
|S. Dourseau
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fleming 4 DB
|M. Fleming
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McMillian 21 DB
|J. McMillian
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Willis 99 DL
|C. Willis
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Morris 90 DL
|E. Morris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. D'Abreu 45 DL
|R. D'Abreu
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Berry 34 LB
|M. Berry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jackson 6 LB
|T. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Snead 22 WR
|T. Snead
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. McKinnie 96 DL
|D. McKinnie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Tucker 2 DB
|S. Tucker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Faison 33 DL
|D. Faison
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Verity 9 K
|J. Verity
|1/1
|32
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Larsen 1 P
|L. Larsen
|5
|41.4
|3
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Snead 22 WR
|T. Snead
|4
|22.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Ridder 9 QB
|D. Ridder
|8
|75
|1
|27
|
J. Ford 24 RB
|J. Ford
|7
|54
|2
|24
|
G. Doaks 23 RB
|G. Doaks
|13
|52
|0
|20
|
J. Dublanko 41 LB
|J. Dublanko
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
T. Tucker 7 WR
|T. Tucker
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
B. Bryant 6 QB
|B. Bryant
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Tucker 7 WR
|T. Tucker
|4
|4
|69
|1
|45
|
M. Young Jr. 8 WR
|M. Young Jr.
|3
|3
|60
|1
|33
|
J. Jones 5 WR
|J. Jones
|6
|4
|56
|0
|36
|
J. Jackson 2 WR
|J. Jackson
|7
|5
|54
|1
|20
|
J. Whyle 81 TE
|J. Whyle
|3
|3
|32
|0
|14
|
E. Wright 33 RB
|E. Wright
|2
|2
|21
|0
|13
|
J. Thompson 20 WR
|J. Thompson
|2
|2
|17
|0
|10
|
L. Taylor 11 TE
|L. Taylor
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
C. Jones 18 TE
|C. Jones
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
A. Pierce 12 WR
|A. Pierce
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Scott 21 WR
|T. Scott
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
G. Doaks 23 RB
|G. Doaks
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Beavers 27 LB
|D. Beavers
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. White 8 LB
|J. White
|5-2
|1.0
|1
|
J. Wiggins 1 S
|J. Wiggins
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
E. Tucky 19 DE
|E. Tucky
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Van Fossen 13 LB
|T. Van Fossen
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Dublanko 41 LB
|J. Dublanko
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bryant 7 CB
|C. Bryant
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Hicks 3 S
|J. Hicks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Vann 42 DE
|M. Vann
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Dingle 29 S
|J. Dingle
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brooks 92 DT
|C. Brooks
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ingle 10 LB
|B. Ingle
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gardner 12 CB
|A. Gardner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Forrest 5 S
|D. Forrest
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Martin 52 DT
|D. Martin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sanders 21 DE
|M. Sanders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pace 20 LB
|D. Pace
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Phillips 97 DT
|E. Phillips
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bush 9 CB
|A. Bush
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ponder 93 DT
|E. Ponder
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 90 DT
|J. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sheppard 39 S
|J. Sheppard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Smith 17 K
|C. Smith
|0/0
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Smith 37 P
|J. Smith
|2
|40.0
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|2
|20.5
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 16(1:40 - 4th) 47-R.Harris to CIN 14 for 2 yards (20-D.Pace97-E.Phillips).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - ECU 26(2:09 - 4th) 47-R.Harris to CIN 16 for 10 yards (3-J.Hicks29-J.Dingle).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ECU 26(2:15 - 4th) 10-M.Garcia incomplete. Intended for 8-A.Omotosho.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - ECU 31(2:42 - 4th) 47-R.Harris to CIN 26 for 5 yards (97-E.Phillips39-J.Sheppard).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - ECU 33(3:13 - 4th) 47-R.Harris to CIN 31 for 2 yards (10-B.Ingle).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 39(3:41 - 4th) 25-K.Mitchell to CIN 33 for 6 yards (29-J.Dingle).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - ECU 46(4:07 - 4th) 25-K.Mitchell to CIN 39 for 7 yards (10-B.Ingle).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 48(4:47 - 4th) 47-R.Harris to CIN 46 for 6 yards (13-T.Van Fossen).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - ECU 33(5:03 - 4th) 10-M.Garcia pushed ob at ECU 34 for 1 yard (29-J.Dingle). Penalty on CIN 10-B.Ingle Facemasking 14 yards enforced at ECU 34.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 27(5:34 - 4th) 47-R.Harris to ECU 33 for 6 yards (13-T.Van Fossen).
|Kickoff
|(5:41 - 4th) 17-C.Smith kicks 62 yards from CIN 35. 22-T.Snead to ECU 27 for 24 yards (36-W.Adams).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:41 - 4th) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - CINCY 1(5:45 - 4th) 24-J.Ford runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 12(6:04 - 4th) 6-B.Bryant complete to 18-C.Jones. 18-C.Jones to ECU 1 for 11 yards (51-A.Ramseur).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - CINCY 21(6:33 - 4th) 6-B.Bryant complete to 21-T.Scott. 21-T.Scott to ECU 12 for 9 yards (21-J.McMillian).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 23(7:08 - 4th) 24-J.Ford to ECU 21 for 2 yards (99-C.Willis51-A.Ramseur).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 43(7:33 - 4th) 24-J.Ford to ECU 23 for 20 yards (12-X.Smith).
|+29 YD
|
4 & 7 - CINCY 28(7:59 - 4th) 41-J.Dublanko to ECU 43 for 29 yards (22-T.Snead).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 12 - CINCY 23(8:46 - 4th) 6-B.Bryant scrambles to CIN 28 for 5 yards (34-M.Berry).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 19 - CINCY 16(9:19 - 4th) 6-B.Bryant complete to 20-J.Thompson. 20-J.Thompson pushed ob at CIN 23 for 7 yards (20-N.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - CINCY 27(9:47 - 4th) 6-B.Bryant complete to 7-T.Tucker. 7-T.Tucker runs ob at ECU 43 for 30 yards. Penalty on CIN 74-J.Cooper Holding 11 yards enforced at CIN 27. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(10:18 - 4th) 24-J.Ford to CIN 27 for 2 yards (51-A.Ramseur33-D.Faison).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
4 & 5 - ECU 16(10:31 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Snead INTERCEPTED by 7-C.Bryant at CIN 1. 7-C.Bryant pushed ob at CIN 25 for 24 yards (47-R.Harris).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - ECU 19(11:10 - 4th) 47-R.Harris to CIN 16 for 3 yards (52-D.Martin).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - ECU 21(12:01 - 4th) 25-K.Mitchell to CIN 19 for 2 yards (27-D.Beavers).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ECU 21(12:08 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - ECU 29(12:35 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl to CIN 21 for 8 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 32(13:06 - 4th) 25-K.Mitchell to CIN 29 for 3 yards (13-T.Van Fossen).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 9 - ECU 46(13:29 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to CIN 47 for 7 yards (27-D.Beavers). Penalty on CIN 19-E.Tucky Facemasking 15 yards enforced at CIN 47.
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - ECU 47(14:10 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers sacked at ECU 46 for -1 yard (13-T.Van Fossen).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 45(14:38 - 4th) 88-J.Hatfield to ECU 47 for 2 yards (19-E.Tucky).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 3 - ECU 23(15:00 - 4th) 25-K.Mitchell to ECU 45 for 22 yards (3-J.Hicks).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 16(0:23 - 3rd) 25-K.Mitchell pushed ob at ECU 23 for 7 yards (3-J.Hicks).
|Kickoff
|(0:29 - 3rd) 17-C.Smith kicks 60 yards from CIN 35. 22-T.Snead pushed ob at ECU 26 for 21 yards (17-C.Smith). Penalty on ECU 81-A.Pegues Holding 10 yards enforced at ECU 26.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:29 - 3rd) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 12(0:33 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 2-J.Jackson. 2-J.Jackson runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 26(1:13 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 81-J.Whyle. 81-J.Whyle pushed ob at ECU 12 for 14 yards (51-A.Ramseur2-S.Tucker).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - CINCY 36(1:40 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 20-J.Thompson. 20-J.Thompson pushed ob at ECU 26 for 10 yards (27-S.Dourseau).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 44(2:14 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 81-J.Whyle. 81-J.Whyle to ECU 36 for 8 yards.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - CINCY 49(2:44 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 2-J.Jackson. 2-J.Jackson to ECU 44 for 7 yards (14-J.Powell).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 42(3:27 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 49 for 7 yards (12-X.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 42(3:35 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jackson.
|+27 YD
|
2 & 23 - CINCY 15(4:12 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder scrambles to CIN 42 for 27 yards (4-M.Fleming).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 24 - CINCY 14(4:47 - 3rd) 24-J.Ford to CIN 15 for 1 yard (96-D.McKinnie).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 28(5:16 - 3rd) 24-J.Ford to CIN 36 for 8 yards (45-R.D'Abreu). Penalty on CIN 50-D.O'Quinn Illegal use of hands 14 yards enforced at CIN 28. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - CINCY 19(5:44 - 3rd) 7-T.Tucker to CIN 28 for 9 yards (6-T.Jackson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 15(6:15 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 2-J.Jackson. 2-J.Jackson pushed ob at CIN 19 for 4 yards (14-J.Powell).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - ECU 50(6:26 - 3rd) 1-L.Larsen punts 35 yards from CIN 50 Downed at the CIN 15.
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - ECU 43(6:39 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers sacked at CIN 50 for -7 yards (42-M.Vann).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - ECU 43(6:45 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 44(7:25 - 3rd) 47-R.Harris to CIN 43 for 1 yard (19-E.Tucky8-J.White).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - ECU 49(7:54 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers scrambles to CIN 44 for 5 yards (41-J.Dublanko27-D.Beavers).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 46(8:23 - 3rd) 47-R.Harris to CIN 49 for 5 yards (27-D.Beavers).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - ECU 31(8:32 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Hatfield. Penalty on CIN 3-J.Hicks Facemasking 15 yards enforced at ECU 31. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 30(8:59 - 3rd) 47-R.Harris to ECU 31 for 1 yard (90-J.Taylor).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 20(9:25 - 3rd) 47-R.Harris to ECU 30 for 10 yards (8-J.White92-C.Brooks).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - CINCY 20(9:31 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 23-G.Doaks.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - CINCY 27(9:54 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 7-T.Tucker. 7-T.Tucker to ECU 20 for 7 yards (14-J.Powell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 27(9:58 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Jones.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 27(10:43 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Jones.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 40(10:32 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 33-E.Wright. 33-E.Wright to ECU 27 for 13 yards (14-J.Powell).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - ECU 6(10:42 - 3rd) 1-L.Larsen punts 42 yards from ECU 6. 22-R.Montgomery to ECU 40 for 8 yards (81-A.Pegues35-J.Wilson).
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - ECU 19(11:44 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers sacked at ECU 6 for -13 yards (19-E.Tucky).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - ECU 16(12:01 - 3rd) 25-K.Mitchell to ECU 19 for 3 yards (41-J.Dublanko).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 12(12:20 - 3rd) 25-K.Mitchell to ECU 16 for 4 yards (19-E.Tucky).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - CINCY 45(12:28 - 3rd) 37-J.Smith punts 33 yards from ECU 45 to ECU 12 fair catch by 22-T.Snead.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - CINCY 47(13:10 - 3rd) 23-G.Doaks to ECU 45 for 2 yards (12-X.Smith).
|Sack
|
2 & 1 - CINCY 43(13:50 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder sacked at ECU 47 for -4 yards (45-R.D'Abreu).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 48(14:19 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce to ECU 43 for 9 yards (20-N.Johnson).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 32(14:53 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 11-L.Taylor. 11-L.Taylor pushed ob at CIN 48 for 16 yards (14-J.Powell).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 9-J.Verity kicks 64 yards from ECU 35. 22-R.Montgomery to CIN 27 for 26 yards (32-T.Christian). Penalty on ECU 3-D.Mauney Offside 5 yards enforced at CIN 27.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - ECU 36(0:36 - 2nd) 47-R.Harris to ECU 37 for 1 yard (27-D.Beavers).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ECU 36(0:42 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - ECU 32(0:58 - 2nd) 47-R.Harris to ECU 36 for 4 yards (42-M.Vann).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 25(1:32 - 2nd) 47-R.Harris to ECU 32 for 7 yards (1-J.Wiggins5-D.Forrest).
|Kickoff
|(1:32 - 2nd) 17-C.Smith kicks 40 yards from CIN 35 to ECU 25 fair catch by 22-T.Snead.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:32 - 2nd) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - CINCY 7(1:38 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 9 - CINCY 9(2:14 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to ECU 7 for 2 yards (99-C.Willis).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - CINCY 14(2:37 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to ECU 9 for 5 yards (35-J.Wilson45-R.D'Abreu).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 22(3:03 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 5-J.Jones. 5-J.Jones pushed ob at ECU 14 for 8 yards (20-N.Johnson).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 37(3:30 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Young. 8-M.Young to ECU 22 for 15 yards (4-M.Fleming35-J.Wilson).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - CINCY 49(4:03 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Young. 8-M.Young to ECU 37 for 12 yards (90-E.Morris).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 47(4:36 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to ECU 49 for 4 yards (90-E.Morris).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 7 - ECU 38(4:43 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 47-R.Harris INTERCEPTED by 1-J.Wiggins at CIN 47. 1-J.Wiggins to CIN 47 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 35(5:11 - 2nd) 47-R.Harris to ECU 38 for 3 yards (8-J.White92-C.Brooks).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ECU 25(5:18 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Penalty on CIN 12-A.Gardner Holding 10 yards enforced at ECU 25. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(5:18 - 2nd) 17-C.Smith kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to ECU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:18 - 2nd) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.
|+45 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 45(5:25 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 7-T.Tucker. 7-T.Tucker runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
|Kickoff
|(5:25 - 2nd) kicks 10 yards from ECU 50. to CIN 40 for no gain. Penalty on ECU 6-T.Jackson Offside declined. Penalty on ECU 55-D.Terry Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CIN 40.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ECU 35(5:25 - 2nd) Penalty on CIN 21-M.Sanders Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at ECU 35. No Play.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - ECU 15(5:29 - 2nd) 9-J.Verity 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - ECU 15(5:35 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 8-A.Omotosho.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - ECU 14(6:09 - 2nd) 47-R.Harris to CIN 15 for -1 yard (27-D.Beavers).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 19(6:48 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers to CIN 14 for 5 yards (1-J.Wiggins).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - ECU 24(7:22 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 47-R.Harris. 47-R.Harris to CIN 19 for 5 yards (8-J.White).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 29(7:42 - 2nd) 25-K.Mitchell to CIN 24 for 5 yards (41-J.Dublanko27-D.Beavers).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 44(8:09 - 2nd) 25-K.Mitchell to CIN 29 for 15 yards (21-M.Sanders).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ECU 41(8:09 - 2nd) Penalty on CIN 17-C.Smith Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at ECU 41.
|Kickoff
|(8:23 - 2nd) 17-C.Smith kicks 57 yards from CIN 35. 22-T.Snead to ECU 36 for 28 yards (17-C.Smith). Penalty on CIN 3-J.Hicks Offside 5 yards enforced at ECU 36.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:23 - 2nd) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 24(8:29 - 2nd) 24-J.Ford runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 35(8:57 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 2-J.Jackson. 2-J.Jackson to ECU 24 for 11 yards (21-J.McMillian14-J.Powell).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 45(9:20 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 2-J.Jackson. 2-J.Jackson to ECU 35 for 20 yards. Penalty on ECU 33-D.Faison Holding declined.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 11 - CINCY 29(9:53 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder scrambles pushed ob at CIN 45 for 16 yards (20-N.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - CINCY 29(10:01 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jackson.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 30(10:32 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 29 for -1 yard (12-X.Smith99-C.Willis).
|Kickoff
|(10:32 - 2nd) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35. 22-R.Montgomery to CIN 15 for 15 yards (8-D.Dotter38-B.Bivens). Penalty on ECU 38-B.Bivens Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CIN 15.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:36 - 2nd) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35. 22-R.Montgomery to CIN 15 for 15 yards (8-D.Dotter38-B.Bivens).
|PAT Good
|(10:36 - 2nd) 9-J.Verity extra point is good.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 18(10:43 - 2nd) 25-K.Mitchell runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 44(10:58 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 25-K.Mitchell. 25-K.Mitchell to CIN 18 for 26 yards (27-D.Beavers).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 42(11:26 - 2nd) 25-K.Mitchell pushed ob at CIN 44 for 14 yards (1-J.Wiggins).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - CINCY 11(11:33 - 2nd) 37-J.Smith punts 47 yards from CIN 11 to ECU 42 fair catch by 22-T.Snead.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - CINCY 11(12:15 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 11 for no gain (38-B.Bivens35-J.Wilson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - CINCY 4(12:38 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 11 for 7 yards (17-W.Saba38-B.Bivens).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 3(13:11 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 4 for 1 yard (17-W.Saba).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - ECU 50(13:19 - 2nd) 1-L.Larsen punts 47 yards from ECU 50 Downed at the CIN 3.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - ECU 50(13:25 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Proehl.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - ECU 48(14:01 - 2nd) 47-R.Harris to ECU 50 for 2 yards (92-C.Brooks).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 45(14:30 - 2nd) 47-R.Harris to ECU 48 for 3 yards (12-A.Gardner19-E.Tucky).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 31(14:47 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 5-C.Johnson. 5-C.Johnson pushed ob at ECU 45 for 14 yards (7-C.Bryant).
|Kickoff
|(14:52 - 2nd) 17-C.Smith kicks 64 yards from CIN 20. 22-T.Snead to ECU 31 for 15 yards (24-J.Ford).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 4 - ECU 23(15:00 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 8-J.White at ECU 26. 8-J.White runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - ECU 20(0:22 - 1st) 25-K.Mitchell to ECU 23 for 3 yards (9-A.Bush).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 17(0:49 - 1st) 25-K.Mitchell to ECU 20 for 3 yards.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - ECU 14(1:00 - 1st) 25-K.Mitchell to ECU 17 for 3 yards (1-J.Wiggins).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - ECU 10(1:38 - 1st) 25-K.Mitchell to ECU 14 for 4 yards (93-E.Ponder41-J.Dublanko).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 5(2:00 - 1st) 25-K.Mitchell to ECU 10 for 5 yards (1-J.Wiggins).
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
2 & 3 - CINCY 3(2:07 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder to ECU 5 FUMBLES. 99-C.Willis to ECU 5 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 6 - CINCY 6(2:48 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to ECU 3 for 3 yards (12-X.Smith99-C.Willis).
|+26 YD
|
3 & 10 - CINCY 32(3:25 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder scrambles pushed ob at ECU 6 for 26 yards (14-J.Powell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 32(3:30 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 23-G.Doaks.
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - CINCY 27(3:51 - 1st) Penalty on CIN 56-J.Renfro False start 5 yards enforced at ECU 27. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 32(4:23 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 5-J.Jones. 5-J.Jones to ECU 27 for 5 yards (27-S.Dourseau).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 48(4:53 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to ECU 32 for 20 yards (27-S.Dourseau).
|+36 YD
|
2 & 13 - CINCY 12(5:21 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 5-J.Jones. 5-J.Jones to CIN 48 for 36 yards (21-J.McMillian).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - CINCY 19(5:43 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 22 for 3 yards. Penalty on CIN 56-J.Renfro Holding 10 yards enforced at CIN 22.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 15(6:10 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 7-T.Tucker. 7-T.Tucker to CIN 19 for 4 yards (38-B.Bivens14-J.Powell).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - ECU 47(6:18 - 1st) 1-L.Larsen punts 38 yards from ECU 47 out of bounds at the CIN 15.
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - ECU 46(7:08 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers sacked at ECU 47 for -7 yards (8-J.White).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ECU 46(7:41 - 1st) 47-R.Harris to CIN 46 for no gain (42-M.Vann).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 48(8:11 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 88-J.Hatfield. 88-J.Hatfield pushed ob at CIN 46 for 2 yards (27-D.Beavers).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 10 - ECU 36(8:16 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl to CIN 48 for 16 yards (7-C.Bryant).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ECU 36(8:21 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ECU 36(8:27 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Proehl.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - ECU 32(8:53 - 1st) 47-R.Harris to ECU 36 for 4 yards (92-C.Brooks).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 25(9:14 - 1st) 47-R.Harris to ECU 32 for 7 yards (8-J.White41-J.Dublanko).
|Kickoff
|(9:14 - 1st) 17-C.Smith kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to ECU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:14 - 1st) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 33(9:22 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Young. 8-M.Young runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 43(9:49 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 81-J.Whyle. 81-J.Whyle to ECU 33 for 10 yards (38-B.Bivens).
|-29 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 43(9:49 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 81-J.Whyle. 81-J.Whyle to ECU 32 FUMBLES (38-B.Bivens). 97-I.Hickman to ECU 28 for no gain.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - CINCY 50(10:22 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 5-J.Jones. 5-J.Jones to ECU 43 for 7 yards (35-J.Wilson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 46(10:57 - 1st) 24-J.Ford to CIN 50 for 4 yards (17-W.Saba38-B.Bivens).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 46(11:02 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 11-L.Taylor.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 11 - CINCY 33(11:32 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 7-T.Tucker. 7-T.Tucker to CIN 46 for 13 yards (4-M.Fleming27-S.Dourseau).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 34(12:06 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 33 for -1 yard (45-R.D'Abreu).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - CINCY 27(13:01 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder to CIN 34 for 7 yards (35-J.Wilson).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 2 - CINCY 29(13:11 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder to CIN 27 FUMBLES. 23-G.Doaks to CIN 27 for no gain.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 21(13:48 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 33-E.Wright. 33-E.Wright to CIN 29 for 8 yards (17-W.Saba).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - ECU 34(13:56 - 1st) 1-L.Larsen punts 45 yards from ECU 34 to CIN 21 fair catch by 22-R.Montgomery.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - ECU 34(14:00 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 8-A.Omotosho.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - ECU 27(14:35 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 8-A.Omotosho. 8-A.Omotosho to ECU 34 for 7 yards (7-C.Bryant8-J.White).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 25(15:00 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to ECU 27 for 2 yards (5-D.Forrest).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 17-C.Smith kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to ECU End Zone. touchback.
