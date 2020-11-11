|
|
|OREGST
|WASH
Washington ready to finally kick off season vs. Oregon State
Pac-12 North counterparts coming off opening weekends that were disappointing for much different reasons meet Saturday night when Washington welcomes Oregon State to Husky Stadium in Seattle.
After having already pushed back the season opener two months, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed Washington's debut another week. Contact-tracing protocols the city of Berkeley mandates forced Cal to call off last Saturday's game with the Huskies.
"Disappointing, but this is the reality we're living in in 2020," Washington coach Jimmy Lake said in his Monday press conference. Lake also had his first game as head coach delayed as a result. "We had an emergency team meeting about 45 minutes after (learning of the cancelation). They were extremely disappointed, but I'm proud of them. They did not flinch."
Lake lauded the team's adjustment to its schedule shakeup, citing the Huskies' "energy" in practices held in lieu of the game.
Washington explored moving its Nov. 21 game with Arizona, which had its game at Utah canceled, but Lake said the logistics were too difficult.
"This isn't like pickup basketball where it's just like, 'Hey, let's go play,'" he said.
Oregon State (0-1, 0-1 Pac-12), meanwhile, endured a sluggish start in its opener against Washington State. The Beavers nearly completed a rally from a three-touchdown deficit in the second half, clawing within three points before losing 38-28.
Running back Jermar Jefferson powered the comeback with three rushing touchdowns, punctuating a 120-yard game. Quarterback Tristan Gebbia settled in during the second half and finished with 329 passing yards and a touchdown.
The slow start and strong finish provide Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith and his staff some data around which to work heading into the Washington contest. The situation is one the Beavers coach said had benefits and drawbacks.
"It's a little bit unique," Smith said. "It's some good and some bad. We've played a game and now we've got some things to clean up and work on. They've got a new offense over there we've got no tape of."
John Donovan is making his debut as Washington's offensive coordinator, a role Smith held from 2014-2017. Under Smith's direction, the Huskies' offense reached its peak with a 41.8-point per game average.
Last year, in his second season at his alma mater, Oregon State, Smith oversaw a jump from 26.1 to 31.2 points per game. Washington dipped to 26 points per game in 2018 after Smith's departure.
The Huskies improved in 2019, but nonconference games in which they scored 45.5 points per game boosted the average. Washington's yield in Pac-12 games remained around 26 points per game, including 19 in a win over Oregon State.
Establishing a more consistent pace is Donovan's primary challenge in 2020. He will begin that process with a new starting quarterback, Washington's third different opening-week starter in as many seasons.
Just who exactly that will be is a mystery. Lake had not declared a starter among the four competitors for the job: Jacob Sirmon, Dylan Morris, Ethan Garbers and Sacramento State transfer Kevin Thomson.
"You can't prep for four different skill sets," Smith said.
Regardless who takes the snaps, though, Smith noted the 229 rushing yards Oregon State surrendered to Washington State. The Huskies come in with a talented platoon of ball-carriers: Richard Newton, Sean McGrew and Kamari Pleasant.
"We've got to do better against the run game," Smith said. "We're going to play, we think, an entirely different offense, but we've got to shore up the run game. That'll be first and foremost."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|9
|14
|Rushing
|7
|10
|Passing
|2
|3
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-7
|5-9
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|147
|246
|Total Plays
|34
|43
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|97
|175
|Rush Attempts
|21
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|6.5
|Yards Passing
|50
|71
|Comp. - Att.
|6-13
|9-16
|Yards Per Pass
|2.2
|4.4
|Penalties - Yards
|4-35
|1-10
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-44.3
|1-43.0
|Return Yards
|60
|56
|Punts - Returns
|1-60
|2-56
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|50
|PASS YDS
|71
|
|
|97
|RUSH YDS
|175
|
|
|147
|TOTAL YDS
|246
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Gebbia 3 QB
|T. Gebbia
|6/13
|50
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jefferson 6 RB
|J. Jefferson
|14
|80
|1
|17
|
B. Baylor 4 RB
|B. Baylor
|5
|32
|1
|12
|
T. Gebbia 3 QB
|T. Gebbia
|2
|-15
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Musgrave 88 TE
|L. Musgrave
|3
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
T. Lindsey 1 WR
|T. Lindsey
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
K. Taylor 5 WR
|K. Taylor
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Bradford 8 WR
|T. Bradford
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Flemings 16 WR
|C. Flemings
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Jefferson 6 RB
|J. Jefferson
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
Z. Beason 18 WR
|Z. Beason
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Roberts 34 LB
|A. Roberts
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Dunn 23 DB
|I. Dunn
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Grant 3 DB
|J. Grant
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Arnold 16 DB
|A. Arnold
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Wright 2 DB
|N. Wright
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Austin 18 DB
|A. Austin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Hodgins 99 DL
|I. Hodgins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Speights 36 LB
|O. Speights
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
H. Rashed Jr. 9 LB
|H. Rashed Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taumoelau 42 LB
|D. Taumoelau
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Sharp 56 LB
|R. Sharp
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Colletto 12 LB
|J. Colletto
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Bennett 75 DL
|E. Bennett
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Hayes 35 K
|E. Hayes
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Lightbourn 30 P
|C. Lightbourn
|3
|44.3
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Flemings 16 WR
|C. Flemings
|3
|34.7
|43
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Rashed Jr. 9 LB
|H. Rashed Jr.
|1
|49.0
|49
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Morris 9 QB
|D. Morris
|9/16
|71
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. McGrew 5 RB
|S. McGrew
|7
|84
|1
|27
|
K. Pleasant 24 RB
|K. Pleasant
|9
|46
|1
|15
|
T. Bynum 4 WR
|T. Bynum
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
R. Newton 6 RB
|R. Newton
|7
|15
|0
|6
|
J. Westover 37 TE
|J. Westover
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Davis 22 RB
|C. Davis
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Morris 9 QB
|D. Morris
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Nacua 12 WR
|P. Nacua
|3
|2
|19
|0
|13
|
T. Bynum 4 WR
|T. Bynum
|4
|2
|15
|0
|8
|
T. Jones 88 WR
|T. Jones
|4
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
K. Pleasant 24 RB
|K. Pleasant
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
R. Newton 6 RB
|R. Newton
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Otton 87 TE
|C. Otton
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
R. Odunze 16 WR
|R. Odunze
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Ulofoshio 48 LB
|E. Ulofoshio
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Tupuola-Fetui 58 LB
|Z. Tupuola-Fetui
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
R. Bowman 55 LB
|R. Bowman
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Molden 3 DB
|E. Molden
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sirmon 43 LB
|J. Sirmon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. McDuffie 22 DB
|T. McDuffie
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Taylor 8 DB
|K. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Turner 20 DB
|A. Turner
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Tuputala 40 LB
|A. Tuputala
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. McDonald 41 LB
|C. McDonald
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cook 5 DB
|A. Cook
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tafisi 53 LB
|M. Tafisi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Henry 47 K
|P. Henry
|1/1
|25
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Porter 46 P
|R. Porter
|1
|43.0
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. McGrew 5 RB
|S. McGrew
|2
|14.5
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. McDuffie 22 DB
|T. McDuffie
|2
|28.0
|45
|0
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - WASH 28(11:47 - 3rd) 22-C.Davis to WAS 34 for 6 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 21(12:26 - 3rd) 24-K.Pleasant to WAS 28 for 7 yards (0-A.Arnold).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 8 - WASH 7(12:50 - 3rd) 9-D.Morris complete to 88-T.Jones. 88-T.Jones to WAS 21 for 14 yards (23-I.Dunn).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - WASH 7(12:54 - 3rd) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Jones.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 5(13:17 - 3rd) 5-S.McGrew to WAS 7 for 2 yards (34-A.Roberts). Team penalty on WAS Holding declined.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - WASH 47(13:25 - 3rd) 30-C.Lightbourn punts 42 yards from WAS 47 to WAS 5 fair catch by 22-T.McDuffie. Penalty on WAS 55-R.Bowman Running into kicker declined.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 9 - WASH 48(14:06 - 3rd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 6-J.Jefferson. 6-J.Jefferson to WAS 47 for 1 yard (3-E.Molden).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - WASH 48(14:13 - 3rd) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 16-C.Flemings.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 49(14:52 - 3rd) 6-J.Jefferson to WAS 48 for 1 yard (22-T.McDuffie).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 37-T.Horn kicks 57 yards from WAS 35. 16-C.Flemings to WAS 49 for 43 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:18 - 2nd) 35-E.Hayes extra point is good.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - WASH 4(0:23 - 2nd) 6-J.Jefferson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - WASH 4(0:28 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Bradford.
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - WASH 6(0:58 - 2nd) 6-J.Jefferson to WAS 4 for 2 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - WASH 15(1:05 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 5-K.Taylor. 5-K.Taylor to WAS 6 for 9 yards (43-J.Sirmon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WASH 15(1:10 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 88-L.Musgrave.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASH 15(1:13 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Beason.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 29(1:38 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 1-T.Lindsey. 1-T.Lindsey to WAS 15 for 14 yards.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 41(1:53 - 2nd) 4-B.Baylor to WAS 29 for 12 yards (22-T.McDuffie53-M.Tafisi).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 44(2:11 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 88-L.Musgrave. 88-L.Musgrave to WAS 41 for 15 yards (3-E.Molden).
|Kickoff
|(2:19 - 2nd) 37-T.Horn kicks 63 yards from WAS 35. 16-C.Flemings to ORS 44 for 42 yards (37-T.Horn).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:19 - 2nd) 47-P.Henry extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - OREGST 1(2:26 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - OREGST 1(3:03 - 2nd) 6-R.Newton to ORS 1 for no gain (42-D.Taumoleau75-E.Bennett).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - OREGST 3(3:42 - 2nd) 6-R.Newton to ORS 1 for 2 yards (56-R.Sharp12-J.Colletto).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - OREGST 6(4:12 - 2nd) 6-R.Newton to ORS 3 for 3 yards (9-H.Rashed).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 14 - OREGST 19(4:59 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris complete to 12-P.Nacua. 12-P.Nacua to ORS 6 FUMBLES (0-A.Arnold). 12-P.Nacua to ORS 6 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - OREGST 19(5:03 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 16-R.Odunze.
|No Gain
|
1 & 14 - OREGST 19(5:42 - 2nd) 6-R.Newton to ORS 19 for no gain (34-A.Roberts).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 15(6:08 - 2nd) 6-R.Newton to ORS 6 for 9 yards (3-J.Grant). Penalty on WAS 88-T.Jones Holding 10 yards enforced at ORS 9.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - WASH 19(6:30 - 2nd) 30-C.Lightbourn punts 41 yards from ORS 19. 22-T.McDuffie to ORS 15 for 45 yards (30-C.Lightbourn).
|Penalty
|
4 & 13 - WASH 24(6:30 - 2nd) Penalty on ORS 13-J.Walling False start 5 yards enforced at ORS 24. No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - WASH 30(7:13 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia sacked at ORS 24 for -6 yards FUMBLES (58-Z.Tupuola-Fetui). 64-N.Eldridge to ORS 24 for no gain.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - WASH 31(7:48 - 2nd) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 30 for -1 yard (55-R.Bowman).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 27(8:26 - 2nd) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 31 for 4 yards (40-A.Tuputala).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - OREGST 30(8:34 - 2nd) 46-R.Porter punts 43 yards from WAS 30 to ORS 27 fair catch by 8-T.Bradford.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - OREGST 30(8:39 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 12-P.Nacua.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 23(9:21 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris complete to 4-T.Bynum. 4-T.Bynum to WAS 30 for 7 yards (2-N.Wright).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 23(9:27 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Bynum.
|Kickoff
|(9:31 - 2nd) 30-C.Lightbourn kicks 55 yards from ORS 35. 5-S.McGrew to WAS 23 for 13 yards (13-J.Walling).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:31 - 2nd) 35-E.Hayes extra point is good.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - WASH 3(9:35 - 2nd) 4-B.Baylor runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - WASH 3(9:57 - 2nd) 6-J.Jefferson to WAS 3 for no gain (55-R.Bowman3-E.Molden).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 8 - WASH 8(10:34 - 2nd) 6-J.Jefferson to WAS 3 for 5 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - WASH 18(11:00 - 2nd) 6-J.Jefferson to WAS 8 for 10 yards (41-C.McDonald).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 23(11:23 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 16-C.Flemings. 16-C.Flemings pushed ob at WAS 18 for 5 yards (8-K.Taylor).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 2 - WASH 32(11:54 - 2nd) 4-B.Baylor to WAS 23 for 9 yards (5-A.Cook20-A.Turner).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - WASH 38(12:17 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 8-T.Bradford. 8-T.Bradford to WAS 32 for 6 yards (43-J.Sirmon).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 40(12:52 - 2nd) 6-J.Jefferson to WAS 38 for 2 yards (43-J.Sirmon).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 3 - WASH 44(13:05 - 2nd) 6-J.Jefferson to WAS 40 for 16 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 37(13:36 - 2nd) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 44 for 7 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 20(14:09 - 2nd) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 37 for 17 yards (20-A.Turner5-A.Cook).
|Kickoff
|(14:15 - 2nd) 47-P.Henry kicks 64 yards from WAS 35. 16-C.Flemings to ORS 20 for 19 yards (22-T.McDuffie).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:15 - 2nd) 47-P.Henry extra point is good.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 15(14:22 - 2nd) 24-K.Pleasant runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - OREGST 24(15:00 - 2nd) 5-S.McGrew pushed ob at ORS 15 for 9 yards (3-J.Grant).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 32(0:13 - 1st) 9-D.Morris complete to 4-T.Bynum. 4-T.Bynum to ORS 24 for 8 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - WASH 41(0:23 - 1st) 3-T.Gebbia sacked at ORS 32 for -9 yards FUMBLES (58-Z.Tupuola-Fetui). 48-E.Ulofoshio to ORS 32 for no gain. Penalty on ORS 70-J.Levengood Personal Foul declined.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - WASH 41(0:29 - 1st) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 88-L.Musgrave.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 38(1:00 - 1st) 4-B.Baylor to ORS 41 for 3 yards (55-R.Bowman).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - WASH 33(1:39 - 1st) 4-B.Baylor to ORS 38 for 5 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 25(2:10 - 1st) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 33 for 8 yards (3-E.Molden).
|Kickoff
|(2:10 - 1st) 37-T.Horn kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to ORS End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - OREGST 7(2:13 - 1st) 47-P.Henry 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - OREGST 7(2:18 - 1st) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Jones.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - OREGST 10(2:50 - 1st) 9-D.Morris complete to 16-R.Odunze. 16-R.Odunze to ORS 7 for 3 yards (23-I.Dunn).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 12(3:25 - 1st) 6-R.Newton to ORS 10 for 2 yards (99-I.Hodgins).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - OREGST 19(3:57 - 1st) 9-D.Morris complete to 6-R.Newton. 6-R.Newton to ORS 12 for 7 yards (18-A.Austin).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - OREGST 21(4:40 - 1st) 6-R.Newton to ORS 19 for 2 yards (36-O.Speights).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(5:18 - 1st) 5-S.McGrew to ORS 21 for 4 yards (9-H.Rashed36-O.Speights).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 3 - OREGST 48(5:57 - 1st) 5-S.McGrew to ORS 25 for 27 yards (0-A.Arnold).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 41(6:33 - 1st) 5-S.McGrew to WAS 48 for 7 yards (18-A.Austin).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - WASH 20(6:43 - 1st) 30-C.Lightbourn punts 50 yards from ORS 20. 22-T.McDuffie to WAS 41 for 11 yards (12-J.Colletto).
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - WASH 20(6:50 - 1st) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Jefferson.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 20 - WASH 15(7:22 - 1st) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 20 for 5 yards (58-Z.Tupuola-Fetui).
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - WASH 15(7:28 - 1st) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Taylor.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WASH 25(7:44 - 1st) 3-T.Gebbia scrambles to ORS 32 for 7 yards (58-Z.Tupuola-Fetui). Penalty on ORS 84-T.Quitoriano Holding 10 yards enforced at ORS 25. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(7:44 - 1st) 37-T.Horn kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to ORS End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:44 - 1st) 47-P.Henry extra point is good.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 5 - OREGST 21(7:52 - 1st) 5-S.McGrew runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 26(8:16 - 1st) 5-S.McGrew to ORS 24 for 2 yards (34-A.Roberts97-A.Skelton). Team penalty on ORS 12 players 5 yards enforced at ORS 26. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 40(8:28 - 1st) 5-S.McGrew to ORS 26 for 14 yards (3-J.Grant).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 44(8:57 - 1st) 4-T.Bynum to ORS 40 for 16 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - OREGST 29(9:05 - 1st) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 12-P.Nacua. Penalty on ORS 2-N.Wright Pass interference 15 yards enforced at WAS 29. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 25(9:40 - 1st) 24-K.Pleasant to WAS 29 for 4 yards (99-I.Hodgins0-A.Arnold).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(9:46 - 1st) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Jones.
|Kickoff
|(9:46 - 1st) 30-C.Lightbourn kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to WAS End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - WASH 40(10:05 - 1st) 46-R.Porter punts 0 yards from ORS 40 blocked by 9-H.Rashed. 3-J.Grant runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - WASH 40(10:11 - 1st) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Bynum.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - WASH 41(10:54 - 1st) 24-K.Pleasant to ORS 40 for 1 yard (36-O.Speights).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 44(11:36 - 1st) 24-K.Pleasant to ORS 41 for 3 yards (2-N.Wright).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - WASH 47(11:51 - 1st) 9-D.Morris complete to 24-K.Pleasant. 24-K.Pleasant pushed ob at ORS 44 for 9 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - WASH 44(12:33 - 1st) 24-K.Pleasant to WAS 47 for 3 yards (23-I.Dunn).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 40(13:11 - 1st) 9-D.Morris complete to 87-C.Otton. 87-C.Otton to WAS 44 for 4 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - WASH 33(13:46 - 1st) 37-J.Westover to WAS 40 for 7 yards (34-A.Roberts36-O.Speights).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - WASH 27(14:22 - 1st) 9-D.Morris complete to 12-P.Nacua. 12-P.Nacua to WAS 33 for 6 yards (23-I.Dunn).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 25(15:00 - 1st) 24-K.Pleasant to WAS 27 for 2 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 30-C.Lightbourn kicks 40 yards from ORS 35 to WAS 25 fair catch by 5-S.McGrew.
