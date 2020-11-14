Drive Chart
|
|
|UNLV
|SJST
Key Players
|
|
K. Williams
10 WR
104 ReYds, ReTD, 8 RECs
|
|
B. Gaither
84 WR
82 ReYds, 2 ReTDs, 5 RECs
UNLV
1 Pass
7 Rush
14 YDS
3:13 POS
Punt
4TH & 27 UNLV 44
11:28
46-C.Butt punts 36 yards from UNLV 44 to SJS 20 fair catch by 84-B.Gaither.
Sack
3RD & 22 UNLV 49
12:06
6-M.Gilliam sacked at UNLV 44 for -5 yards (92-C.Hall).
Sack
2ND & 14 SJST 43
12:42
6-M.Gilliam sacked at UNLV 49 for -8 yards (42-V.Fehoko).
-4 YD
1ST & 10 SJST 39
13:16
8-C.Williams to SJS 43 for -4 yards (3-T.Webb).
+6 YD
2ND & 4 SJST 45
13:39
26-C.Reese to SJS 39 for 6 yards (41-H.Darden).
+6 YD
1ST & 10 UNLV 49
14:13
6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to SJS 45 for 6 yards (41-H.Darden).
+19 YD
1ST & 10 UNLV 30
14:41
26-C.Reese to UNLV 49 for 19 yards (45-K.Harmon).
SJST
0 Pass
0 Rush
0 YDS
0:14 POS
Punt
4TH & 10 SJST 34
14:46
99-E.Fischer punts 36 yards from SJS 34 to UNLV 30 fair catch by 9-T.Collins.
No Gain
3RD & 10 SJST 34
14:50
17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Deese.
No Gain
2ND & 10 SJST 34
14:54
17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 1:32
17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
47
yds
03:03
pos
10
23
Touchdown 6:34
5-J.Rogers complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
70
yds
04:50
pos
9
17
Touchdown 6:20
17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
64
yds
01:45
pos
3
6
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|17
|Rushing
|7
|6
|Passing
|9
|7
|Penalty
|0
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|8-15
|3-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|285
|306
|Total Plays
|61
|41
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|7.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|70
|103
|Rush Attempts
|36
|19
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.9
|5.4
|Yards Passing
|215
|203
|Comp. - Att.
|17-25
|14-22
|Yards Per Pass
|5.5
|8.5
|Penalties - Yards
|8-84
|3-35
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-38.3
|3-37.0
|Return Yards
|23
|16
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-16
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-23
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|215
|PASS YDS
|203
|
|
|70
|RUSH YDS
|103
|
|
|285
|TOTAL YDS
|306
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Rogers 5 QB
|J. Rogers
|12/18
|161
|1
|0
|
M. Gilliam 6 QB
|M. Gilliam
|5/7
|54
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Williams 8 RB
|C. Williams
|19
|55
|1
|12
|
C. Reese 26 RB
|C. Reese
|3
|27
|0
|19
|
J. Rogers 5 QB
|J. Rogers
|8
|3
|0
|11
|
M. Gilliam 6 QB
|M. Gilliam
|6
|-15
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Williams 10 WR
|K. Williams
|10
|8
|104
|1
|34
|
Z. Griffin 3 WR
|Z. Griffin
|5
|3
|68
|0
|53
|
N. Bean 11 TE
|N. Bean
|5
|4
|22
|0
|9
|
G. Fauolo Sr. 45 TE
|G. Fauolo Sr.
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
C. Williams 8 RB
|C. Williams
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Williams 16 DB
|N. Williams
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Windmon 35 LB
|J. Windmon
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Salu 43 LB
|M. Salu
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Plant, Jr. 7 DL
|A. Plant, Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Viramontes 10 LB
|V. Viramontes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jackson 24 DB
|B. Jackson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Uasike 94 DL
|K. Uasike
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lewis 28 DB
|A. Lewis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Everett 33 DB
|S. Everett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Caine 29 DB
|T. Caine
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
R. Goossen 52 LS
|R. Goossen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Fahina 42 DL
|N. Fahina
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Gutierrez 32 P
|D. Gutierrez
|1/1
|28
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Collins 9 WR
|T. Collins
|2
|16.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Starkel 17 QB
|N. Starkel
|13/21
|196
|2
|1
|
N. Nash 16 QB
|N. Nash
|1/1
|7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Nash 16 QB
|N. Nash
|6
|63
|0
|28
|
K. Robinson 32 RB
|K. Robinson
|8
|36
|1
|12
|
T. Nevens 23 RB
|T. Nevens
|2
|5
|1
|3
|
N. Starkel 17 QB
|N. Starkel
|3
|-1
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Gaither 84 WR
|B. Gaither
|8
|5
|82
|2
|41
|
T. Walker 10 WR
|T. Walker
|6
|4
|50
|0
|28
|
D. Deese Jr. 87 TE
|D. Deese Jr.
|2
|1
|31
|0
|31
|
I. Hamilton 9 WR
|I. Hamilton
|1
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
B. Humphreys 81 TE
|B. Humphreys
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Mazotti 15 QB
|D. Mazotti
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
I. Holiness 1 WR
|I. Holiness
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
K. Reed 18 CB
|K. Reed
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Harmon 45 LB
|K. Harmon
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Darden 41 LB
|H. Darden
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hall 92 DL
|C. Hall
|6-1
|3.0
|0
|
N. Shelton 23 CB
|N. Shelton
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Webb 3 S
|T. Webb
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Fehoko 42 DE
|V. Fehoko
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|
C. Webb 46 LB
|C. Webb
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Parker 28 LB
|T. Parker
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Reed 18 CB
|K. Reed
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jenkins 22 S
|T. Jenkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Leonard 2 LB
|D. Leonard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Manley 98 DL
|G. Manley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 97 DE
|C. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Tolefree 16 LB
|R. Tolefree
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jenkins 43 DB
|A. Jenkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Grey 90 DL
|L. Grey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Mercurio 39 K
|M. Mercurio
|1/1
|30
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Fischer 99 P
|E. Fischer
|3
|37.0
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Garrett 29 RB
|S. Garrett
|3
|32.7
|42
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Gaither 84 WR
|B. Gaither
|2
|8.0
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 27 - UNLV 44(11:28 - 4th) 46-C.Butt punts 36 yards from UNLV 44 to SJS 20 fair catch by 84-B.Gaither.
|Sack
|
3 & 22 - UNLV 49(12:06 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam sacked at UNLV 44 for -5 yards (92-C.Hall).
|Sack
|
2 & 14 - UNLV 43(12:42 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam sacked at UNLV 49 for -8 yards (42-V.Fehoko).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 39(13:16 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to SJS 43 for -4 yards (3-T.Webb).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - UNLV 45(13:39 - 4th) 26-C.Reese to SJS 39 for 6 yards (41-H.Darden).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 49(14:13 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to SJS 45 for 6 yards (41-H.Darden).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 30(14:41 - 4th) 26-C.Reese to UNLV 49 for 19 yards (45-K.Harmon).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - SJST 34(14:46 - 4th) 99-E.Fischer punts 36 yards from SJS 34 to UNLV 30 fair catch by 9-T.Collins.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - SJST 34(14:50 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Deese.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SJST 34(14:54 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 34(15:00 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - UNLV 29(0:05 - 3rd) 46-C.Butt punts 37 yards from UNLV 29 to SJS 34 fair catch by 84-B.Gaither.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 10 - UNLV 25(0:52 - 3rd) 5-J.Rogers to UNLV 29 for 4 yards (23-N.Shelton).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 15 - UNLV 20(1:28 - 3rd) 5-J.Rogers complete to 11-N.Bean. 11-N.Bean to UNLV 25 for 5 yards (41-H.Darden).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(2:05 - 3rd) 5-J.Rogers sacked at UNLV 20 for -5 yards (92-C.Hall).
|Kickoff
|(2:05 - 3rd) 48-C.Wood kicks 40 yards from SJS 35 to UNLV 25 fair catch by 9-T.Collins.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:05 - 3rd) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 12(2:15 - 3rd) 32-K.Robinson runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 34(2:45 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to UNLV 12 for 22 yards (10-V.Viramontes).
|+28 YD
|
3 & 1 - SJST 38(3:20 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to UNLV 34 for 28 yards (24-B.Jackson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - SJST 31(3:28 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 38 for 7 yards (16-N.Williams).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 15 - SJST 24(4:01 - 3rd) 16-N.Nash to SJS 31 for 7 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SJST 29(4:01 - 3rd) Penalty on SJS 62-J.Chamberlain False start 5 yards enforced at SJS 29. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(4:01 - 3rd) 38-T.Brown kicks 36 yards from UNLV 35 to SJS 29 fair catch by 46-C.Webb.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:01 - 3rd) 32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - UNLV 4(4:05 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 6 - UNLV 6(4:36 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to SJS 4 for 2 yards (41-H.Darden).
|+53 YD
|
2 & 11 - UNLV 41(5:15 - 3rd) 5-J.Rogers complete to 3-Z.Griffin. 3-Z.Griffin to SJS 6 for 53 yards (45-K.Harmon).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 42(5:56 - 3rd) 5-J.Rogers sacked at UNLV 41 for -1 yard (92-C.Hall).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 32(6:33 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 42 for 10 yards (16-R.Tolefree).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - UNLV 25(7:09 - 3rd) 5-J.Rogers complete to 11-N.Bean. 11-N.Bean to UNLV 32 for 7 yards (45-K.Harmon).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 18(7:52 - 3rd) 5-J.Rogers complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to UNLV 25 for 7 yards (3-T.Webb).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 18(8:00 - 3rd) 5-J.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Williams.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 12 - UNLV 18(8:21 - 3rd) 5-J.Rogers complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to UNLV 33 for 15 yards (43-A.Jenkins). Penalty on UNLV 74-J.Garcia Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UNLV 33.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 20(9:08 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 17 for -3 yards (28-T.Parker41-H.Darden).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 20(9:12 - 3rd) 5-J.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 3-Z.Griffin.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - UNLV 12(9:51 - 3rd) 5-J.Rogers complete to 3-Z.Griffin. 3-Z.Griffin to UNLV 20 for 8 yards (23-N.Shelton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UNLV 12(9:58 - 3rd) 5-J.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Williams.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 10(10:33 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 12 for 2 yards (45-K.Harmon).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - SJST 42(10:49 - 3rd) 99-E.Fischer punts 48 yards from SJS 42 Downed at the UNLV 10.
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - SJST 50(11:18 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel sacked at SJS 42 for -8 yards (35-J.Windmon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - SJST 50(11:26 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 18-K.Reed.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 47(11:53 - 3rd) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 50 for 3 yards (43-M.Salu35-J.Windmon).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - UNLV 31(12:03 - 3rd) 46-C.Butt punts 32 yards from UNLV 31. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 47 for 10 yards (88-S.Zeon).
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - UNLV 35(12:39 - 3rd) 5-J.Rogers sacked at UNLV 31 for -4 yards (46-C.Webb).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - UNLV 35(12:45 - 3rd) 5-J.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 3-Z.Griffin.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 36(13:23 - 3rd) 5-J.Rogers to UNLV 35 for -1 yard (46-C.Webb).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - UNLV 34(13:52 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 36 for 2 yards (42-V.Fehoko).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 25(14:28 - 3rd) 5-J.Rogers complete to 11-N.Bean. 11-N.Bean to UNLV 34 for 9 yards (41-H.Darden).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(15:00 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 25 for no gain (46-C.Webb45-K.Harmon).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 48-C.Wood kicks 40 yards from SJS 35 to UNLV 25 fair catch by 9-T.Collins.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 35(0:09 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 37 for 2 yards (23-N.Shelton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 35(0:15 - 2nd) 5-J.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 45-G.Fauolo.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 11 - UNLV 24(0:28 - 2nd) 5-J.Rogers to UNLV 35 for 11 yards (23-N.Shelton).
|Sack
|
2 & 4 - UNLV 31(1:10 - 2nd) 5-J.Rogers sacked at UNLV 24 for -7 yards (28-T.Parker).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(1:28 - 2nd) 5-J.Rogers to UNLV 31 for 6 yards (45-K.Harmon).
|Kickoff
|(1:28 - 2nd) 48-C.Wood kicks 40 yards from SJS 35 to UNLV 25 fair catch by 9-T.Collins.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:28 - 2nd) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - SJST 2(1:32 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SJST 10(1:36 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker. Penalty on UNLV 24-B.Jackson Pass interference 8 yards enforced at UNLV 10. No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - SJST 25(1:41 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker. Penalty on UNLV 16-N.Williams Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UNLV 25. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 31(2:18 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to UNLV 25 for 6 yards (16-N.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 31(2:24 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
|+27 YD
|
3 & 11 - SJST 42(2:56 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 9-I.Hamilton. 9-I.Hamilton to UNLV 31 for 27 yards (28-A.Lewis).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 43(3:33 - 2nd) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 42 for -1 yard (7-A.Plant).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 43(3:40 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - SJST 33(4:04 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 43 for 10 yards (33-S.Everett).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 30(4:31 - 2nd) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 33 for 3 yards (94-K.Uasike35-J.Windmon).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - UNLV 37(4:36 - 2nd) 46-C.Butt punts 33 yards from UNLV 37 to SJS 30 fair catch by 84-B.Gaither.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - UNLV 37(4:42 - 2nd) 5-J.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Williams.
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - UNLV 47(5:06 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 50 for 3 yards (20-T.White). Penalty on UNLV 71-J.Oluwaseun Holding 10 yards enforced at UNLV 47. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - UNLV 45(5:34 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 47 for 2 yards (42-V.Fehoko92-C.Hall).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 39(6:11 - 2nd) 5-J.Rogers complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to UNLV 45 for 6 yards (3-T.Webb).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - SJST 46(6:22 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 15-D.Mazotti INTERCEPTED by 29-T.Caine at UNLV 16. 29-T.Caine to UNLV 39 for 23 yards (17-N.Starkel).
|Kickoff
|(6:30 - 2nd) 38-T.Brown kicks 61 yards from UNLV 35. 29-S.Garrett to SJS 46 for 42 yards (38-T.Brown).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:30 - 2nd) 32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 19(6:34 - 2nd) 5-J.Rogers complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 3 - UNLV 31(7:00 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to SJS 19 for 12 yards (41-H.Darden).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 38(7:36 - 2nd) 5-J.Rogers complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to SJS 31 for 7 yards (18-K.Reed).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 38(8:22 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to SJS 38 for no gain (92-C.Hall).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 12 - UNLV 47(8:36 - 2nd) 5-J.Rogers complete to 45-G.Fauolo. 45-G.Fauolo to SJS 38 for 15 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - UNLV 44(9:28 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 47 for 3 yards (3-T.Webb).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 49(9:28 - 2nd) Team penalty on UNLV Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at UNLV 49. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - UNLV 39(9:55 - 2nd) 5-J.Rogers complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to UNLV 49 for 10 yards (22-T.Jenkins).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 35(10:40 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 39 for 4 yards (97-C.Johnson16-R.Tolefree).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 35(11:20 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 35 for no gain (2-D.Leonard).
|Kickoff
|(11:20 - 2nd) 48-C.Wood kicks 30 yards from SJS 35 out of bounds at the UNLV 35.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:20 - 2nd) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - SJST 2(11:23 - 2nd) 23-T.Nevens runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - SJST 3(11:27 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Deese. Penalty on UNLV 94-K.Uasike Roughing the passer 1 yards enforced at UNLV 3. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 4 - SJST 4(11:58 - 2nd) 32-K.Robinson to UNLV 3 for 1 yard (7-A.Plant).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - SJST 5(12:33 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash to UNLV 4 for 1 yard (10-V.Viramontes).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 14(13:14 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash to UNLV 5 for 9 yards (16-N.Williams).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 42(13:42 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash to UNLV 14 for 28 yards (16-N.Williams).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 47(14:08 - 2nd) 32-K.Robinson to UNLV 42 for 11 yards (35-J.Windmon).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - SJST 19(14:20 - 2nd) 38-T.Brown punts 55 yards from UNLV 19. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 32 for 6 yards. Penalty on UNLV 17-K.Olotoa Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SJS 32.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - SJST 19(14:24 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 11-N.Bean.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - SJST 16(14:53 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam to UNLV 19 for 3 yards (23-N.Shelton).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 14(0:16 - 1st) 26-C.Reese to UNLV 16 for 2 yards (18-K.Reed).
|Kickoff
|(0:22 - 1st) 48-C.Wood kicks 63 yards from SJS 35. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 14 for 12 yards (25-C.Bostic).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - SJST 13(0:26 - 1st) 39-M.Mercurio 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 18 - SJST 19(1:04 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel to UNLV 13 for 6 yards (43-M.Salu).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 22 - SJST 23(1:43 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 15-D.Mazotti. 15-D.Mazotti to UNLV 19 for 4 yards (24-B.Jackson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - SJST 8(1:55 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to UNLV 5 for 3 yards (24-B.Jackson). Penalty on SJS 9-I.Hamilton Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UNLV 8. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 11(2:22 - 1st) 23-T.Nevens to UNLV 8 for 3 yards (16-N.Williams).
|+31 YD
|
3 & 21 - SJST 42(2:56 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 87-D.Deese. 87-D.Deese to UNLV 11 for 31 yards (16-N.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 22 - SJST 43(3:32 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel to UNLV 42 for 1 yard (42-N.Fahina).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - SJST 28(3:38 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 1-I.Holiness. Penalty on SJS 54-J.Navarro Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UNLV 28. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 31(4:11 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to UNLV 28 for 3 yards (94-K.Uasike).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 48(4:34 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to UNLV 31 for 21 yards (16-N.Williams24-B.Jackson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - UNLV 15(4:39 - 1st) 46-C.Butt punts 37 yards from UNLV 15 to SJS 48 fair catch by 84-B.Gaither.
|No Gain
|
3 & 17 - UNLV 15(4:44 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Williams.
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - UNLV 23(5:27 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam sacked at UNLV 15 for -8 yards (42-V.Fehoko).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 22(6:04 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 11-N.Bean. 11-N.Bean to UNLV 23 for 1 yard (41-H.Darden).
|Kickoff
|(6:11 - 1st) 48-C.Wood kicks 63 yards from SJS 35. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 22 for 20 yards (45-K.Harmon).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:11 - 1st) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
|+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 41(6:20 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - SJST 44(6:24 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker. Penalty on UNLV 28-A.Lewis Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SJS 44. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 44(6:30 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - SJST 40(6:58 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 44 for 4 yards (52-R.Goossen).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 33(7:24 - 1st) 16-N.Nash complete to 81-B.Humphreys. 81-B.Humphreys to SJS 40 for 7 yards (28-A.Lewis).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 21(7:50 - 1st) 16-N.Nash to SJS 33 for 12 yards (29-T.Caine).
|Kickoff
|(7:56 - 1st) 38-T.Brown kicks 63 yards from UNLV 35. 29-S.Garrett to SJS 21 for 19 yards (17-K.Olotoa10-V.Viramontes).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - UNLV 11(8:00 - 1st) 32-D.Gutierrez 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 11 - UNLV 15(8:39 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam to SJS 11 for 4 yards (45-K.Harmon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - UNLV 15(9:15 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to SJS 15 for no gain (46-C.Webb).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 14(9:58 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam to SJS 15 for -1 yard (92-C.Hall).
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 48(10:33 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to SJS 14 for 34 yards (3-T.Webb).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 3 - UNLV 40(10:48 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to SJS 48 for 12 yards (45-K.Harmon3-T.Webb).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 33(11:21 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 3-Z.Griffin. 3-Z.Griffin to UNLV 40 for 7 yards (45-K.Harmon).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - UNLV 27(11:52 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 8-C.Williams. 8-C.Williams to UNLV 33 for 6 yards (23-N.Shelton90-L.Grey).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - UNLV 24(12:24 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 27 for 3 yards (98-G.Manley).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 20(12:53 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 24 for 4 yards (92-C.Hall).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - SJST 47(13:02 - 1st) 99-E.Fischer punts 27 yards from UNLV 47 out of bounds at the UNLV 20.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 9 - SJST 49(13:32 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 1-I.Holiness. 1-I.Holiness to UNLV 47 for 2 yards (43-M.Salu).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 4 - SJST 44(14:18 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to UNLV 49 FUMBLES (35-J.Windmon). 10-T.Walker to UNLV 49 for no gain.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 50(14:54 - 1st) 16-N.Nash to UNLV 44 for 6 yards (35-J.Windmon).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 38-T.Brown kicks 52 yards from UNLV 35. 29-S.Garrett to SJS 50 for 37 yards (31-D.Holly40-D.Fuller).
