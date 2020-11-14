Drive Chart
UNLV
SJST

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
K. Williams 10 WR
104 ReYds, ReTD, 8 RECs
B. Gaither 84 WR
82 ReYds, 2 ReTDs, 5 RECs
UNLV
1 Pass
7 Rush
14 YDS
3:13 POS
Punt
4TH & 27 UNLV 44
11:28
46-C.Butt punts 36 yards from UNLV 44 to SJS 20 fair catch by 84-B.Gaither.
Sack
3RD & 22 UNLV 49
12:06
6-M.Gilliam sacked at UNLV 44 for -5 yards (92-C.Hall).
Sack
2ND & 14 SJST 43
12:42
6-M.Gilliam sacked at UNLV 49 for -8 yards (42-V.Fehoko).
-4 YD
1ST & 10 SJST 39
13:16
8-C.Williams to SJS 43 for -4 yards (3-T.Webb).
+6 YD
2ND & 4 SJST 45
13:39
26-C.Reese to SJS 39 for 6 yards (41-H.Darden).
+6 YD
1ST & 10 UNLV 49
14:13
6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to SJS 45 for 6 yards (41-H.Darden).
+19 YD
1ST & 10 UNLV 30
14:41
26-C.Reese to UNLV 49 for 19 yards (45-K.Harmon).
SJST
0 Pass
0 Rush
0 YDS
0:14 POS
Punt
4TH & 10 SJST 34
14:46
99-E.Fischer punts 36 yards from SJS 34 to UNLV 30 fair catch by 9-T.Collins.
No Gain
3RD & 10 SJST 34
14:50
17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Deese.
No Gain
2ND & 10 SJST 34
14:54
17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 2:05
39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
31
Touchdown 2:15
32-K.Robinson runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
76
yds
01:56
pos
17
30
Point After TD 4:01
32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
24
Touchdown 4:05
8-C.Williams runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
105
yds
06:32
pos
16
24
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 1:28
39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
24
Touchdown 1:32
17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
47
yds
03:03
pos
10
23
Point After TD 6:30
32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
17
Touchdown 6:34
5-J.Rogers complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
70
yds
04:50
pos
9
17
Point After TD 11:20
39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
17
Touchdown 11:23
23-T.Nevens runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
52
yds
02:48
pos
3
16
1st Quarter
Field Goal 0:26
39-M.Mercurio 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
69
yds
04:08
pos
3
10
Point After TD 6:11
39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 6:20
17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
64
yds
01:45
pos
3
6
Field Goal 8:00
32-D.Gutierrez 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
69
yds
04:53
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 17
Rushing 7 6
Passing 9 7
Penalty 0 4
3rd Down Conv 8-15 3-7
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 285 306
Total Plays 61 41
Avg Gain 4.7 7.5
Net Yards Rushing 70 103
Rush Attempts 36 19
Avg Rush Yards 1.9 5.4
Yards Passing 215 203
Comp. - Att. 17-25 14-22
Yards Per Pass 5.5 8.5
Penalties - Yards 8-84 3-35
Touchdowns 2 4
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 6-38.3 3-37.0
Return Yards 23 16
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-16
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-23 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
UNLV 0-3 377017
San Jose State 3-0 10147031
CEFCU Stadium San Jose, CA
 215 PASS YDS 203
70 RUSH YDS 103
285 TOTAL YDS 306
UNLV
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Rogers 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 161 1 0 160.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.0% -1 0 0 47.9
J. Rogers 12/18 161 1 0
M. Gilliam 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 54 0 0 136.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.8% 472 4 2 112.9
M. Gilliam 5/7 54 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Williams 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 55 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 268 1
C. Williams 19 55 1 12
C. Reese 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
C. Reese 3 27 0 19
J. Rogers 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
J. Rogers 8 3 0 11
M. Gilliam 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 147 1
M. Gilliam 6 -15 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. Williams 10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 8 104 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 101 0
K. Williams 10 8 104 1 34
Z. Griffin 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 68 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
Z. Griffin 5 3 68 0 53
N. Bean 11 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 78 0
N. Bean 5 4 22 0 9
G. Fauolo Sr. 45 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 30 0
G. Fauolo Sr. 2 1 15 0 15
C. Williams 8 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 29 0
C. Williams 3 1 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Williams 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
N. Williams 7-0 0.0 0
J. Windmon 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
J. Windmon 4-2 1.0 0
M. Salu 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Salu 3-0 0.0 0
A. Plant, Jr. 7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Plant, Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
V. Viramontes 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
V. Viramontes 2-0 0.0 0
B. Jackson 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. Jackson 2-1 0.0 0
K. Uasike 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Uasike 2-0 0.0 0
A. Lewis 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Lewis 2-0 0.0 0
S. Everett 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Everett 1-0 0.0 0
T. Caine 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
T. Caine 1-0 0.0 1
R. Goossen 52 LS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Goossen 1-0 0.0 0
N. Fahina 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Fahina 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Gutierrez 32 P
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
4/5 4/5
D. Gutierrez 1/1 28 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Butt 46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 35.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 0 0
C. Butt 5 35.0 0 37
T. Brown 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 55.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
11 0 0
T. Brown 1 55.0 0 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Collins 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 40 0
T. Collins 2 16.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
San Jose State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Starkel 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.9% 196 2 1 162.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.4% 706 7 1 175.2
N. Starkel 13/21 196 2 1
N. Nash 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 7 0 0 158.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.0% 183 2 1 136.9
N. Nash 1/1 7 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Nash 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 63 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 83 1
N. Nash 6 63 0 28
K. Robinson 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 36 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 66 0
K. Robinson 8 36 1 12
T. Nevens 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 73 1
T. Nevens 2 5 1 3
N. Starkel 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
N. Starkel 3 -1 0 6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
B. Gaither 84 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 5 82 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 338 2
B. Gaither 8 5 82 2 41
T. Walker 10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 50 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 215 2
T. Walker 6 4 50 0 28
D. Deese Jr. 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 114 3
D. Deese Jr. 2 1 31 0 31
I. Hamilton 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 65 1
I. Hamilton 1 1 27 0 27
B. Humphreys 81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
B. Humphreys 1 1 7 0 7
D. Mazotti 15 QB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
D. Mazotti 2 1 4 0 4
I. Holiness 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 38 0
I. Holiness 1 1 2 0 2
K. Reed 18 CB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Reed 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Harmon 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
K. Harmon 8-1 0.0 0
H. Darden 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
H. Darden 7-1 0.0 0
C. Hall 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 3.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 3.0
C. Hall 6-1 3.0 0
N. Shelton 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
N. Shelton 6-0 0.0 0
T. Webb 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
T. Webb 5-1 0.0 0
V. Fehoko 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 2.0
V. Fehoko 4-0 2.0 0
C. Webb 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
C. Webb 4-0 1.0 0
T. Parker 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
T. Parker 2-0 1.0 0
K. Reed 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Reed 2-0 0.0 0
T. Jenkins 22 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
T. Jenkins 1-0 0.0 0
D. Leonard 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Leonard 1-0 0.0 0
G. Manley 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Manley 1-0 0.0 0
C. Johnson 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
R. Tolefree 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Tolefree 1-1 0.0 0
A. Jenkins 43 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Jenkins 1-0 0.0 0
L. Grey 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Grey 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Mercurio 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
2/2 11/11
M. Mercurio 1/1 30 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
E. Fischer 99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 37.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
16 0 0
E. Fischer 3 37.0 1 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Garrett 29 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 32.7 42 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 30 0
S. Garrett 3 32.7 42 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Gaither 84 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 8.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 7.0 21 0
B. Gaither 2 8.0 10 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:53 UNLV 20 4:53 9 69 FG
6:11 UNLV 22 1:32 3 -7 Punt
0:22 UNLV 14 0:06 1 2 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:20 UNLV 35 4:50 10 65 TD
6:11 UNLV 39 1:35 4 -2 Punt
1:28 UNLV 25 1:19 5 12 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UNLV 25 2:57 6 6 Punt
10:33 UNLV 10 6:32 14 90 TD
2:05 UNLV 25 2:00 3 4 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:41 UNLV 30 3:13 6 14 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SJST 50 1:58 3 3 Punt
7:56 SJST 21 1:45 6 79 TD
4:34 SJST 48 4:08 9 39 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:08 SJST 47 2:48 7 53 TD
6:30 SJST 46 0:08 1 -7 INT
4:31 SJST 30 3:03 10 70 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:53 SJST 47 1:04 3 -5 Punt
4:01 SJST 29 1:56 6 71 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SJST 34 0:14 3 0 Punt

UNLV
Rebels
 - Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 3:13 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 27 - UNLV 44
(11:28 - 4th) 46-C.Butt punts 36 yards from UNLV 44 to SJS 20 fair catch by 84-B.Gaither.
Sack
3 & 22 - UNLV 49
(12:06 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam sacked at UNLV 44 for -5 yards (92-C.Hall).
Sack
2 & 14 - UNLV 43
(12:42 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam sacked at UNLV 49 for -8 yards (42-V.Fehoko).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 39
(13:16 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to SJS 43 for -4 yards (3-T.Webb).
+6 YD
2 & 4 - UNLV 45
(13:39 - 4th) 26-C.Reese to SJS 39 for 6 yards (41-H.Darden).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 49
(14:13 - 4th) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to SJS 45 for 6 yards (41-H.Darden).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 30
(14:41 - 4th) 26-C.Reese to UNLV 49 for 19 yards (45-K.Harmon).

SJST
Spartans
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:14 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - SJST 34
(14:46 - 4th) 99-E.Fischer punts 36 yards from SJS 34 to UNLV 30 fair catch by 9-T.Collins.
No Gain
3 & 10 - SJST 34
(14:50 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Deese.
No Gain
2 & 10 - SJST 34
(14:54 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 34
(15:00 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 2:00 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - UNLV 29
(0:05 - 3rd) 46-C.Butt punts 37 yards from UNLV 29 to SJS 34 fair catch by 84-B.Gaither.
+4 YD
3 & 10 - UNLV 25
(0:52 - 3rd) 5-J.Rogers to UNLV 29 for 4 yards (23-N.Shelton).
+5 YD
2 & 15 - UNLV 20
(1:28 - 3rd) 5-J.Rogers complete to 11-N.Bean. 11-N.Bean to UNLV 25 for 5 yards (41-H.Darden).
Sack
1 & 10 - UNLV 25
(2:05 - 3rd) 5-J.Rogers sacked at UNLV 20 for -5 yards (92-C.Hall).
Kickoff
(2:05 - 3rd) 48-C.Wood kicks 40 yards from SJS 35 to UNLV 25 fair catch by 9-T.Collins.

SJST
Spartans
 - TD (6 plays, 71 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(2:05 - 3rd) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 12
(2:15 - 3rd) 32-K.Robinson runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
+22 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 34
(2:45 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to UNLV 12 for 22 yards (10-V.Viramontes).
+28 YD
3 & 1 - SJST 38
(3:20 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to UNLV 34 for 28 yards (24-B.Jackson).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - SJST 31
(3:28 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 38 for 7 yards (16-N.Williams).
+7 YD
1 & 15 - SJST 24
(4:01 - 3rd) 16-N.Nash to SJS 31 for 7 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 29
(4:01 - 3rd) Penalty on SJS 62-J.Chamberlain False start 5 yards enforced at SJS 29. No Play.
Kickoff
(4:01 - 3rd) 38-T.Brown kicks 36 yards from UNLV 35 to SJS 29 fair catch by 46-C.Webb.

UNLV
Rebels
 - TD (14 plays, 90 yards, 6:32 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(4:01 - 3rd) 32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
+4 YD
2 & 4 - UNLV 4
(4:05 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
1 & 6 - UNLV 6
(4:36 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to SJS 4 for 2 yards (41-H.Darden).
+53 YD
2 & 11 - UNLV 41
(5:15 - 3rd) 5-J.Rogers complete to 3-Z.Griffin. 3-Z.Griffin to SJS 6 for 53 yards (45-K.Harmon).
Sack
1 & 10 - UNLV 42
(5:56 - 3rd) 5-J.Rogers sacked at UNLV 41 for -1 yard (92-C.Hall).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 32
(6:33 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 42 for 10 yards (16-R.Tolefree).
+7 YD
3 & 3 - UNLV 25
(7:09 - 3rd) 5-J.Rogers complete to 11-N.Bean. 11-N.Bean to UNLV 32 for 7 yards (45-K.Harmon).
+7 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 18
(7:52 - 3rd) 5-J.Rogers complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to UNLV 25 for 7 yards (3-T.Webb).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 18
(8:00 - 3rd) 5-J.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Williams.
+15 YD
3 & 12 - UNLV 18
(8:21 - 3rd) 5-J.Rogers complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to UNLV 33 for 15 yards (43-A.Jenkins). Penalty on UNLV 74-J.Garcia Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UNLV 33.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 20
(9:08 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 17 for -3 yards (28-T.Parker41-H.Darden).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 20
(9:12 - 3rd) 5-J.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 3-Z.Griffin.
+8 YD
3 & 8 - UNLV 12
(9:51 - 3rd) 5-J.Rogers complete to 3-Z.Griffin. 3-Z.Griffin to UNLV 20 for 8 yards (23-N.Shelton).
No Gain
2 & 8 - UNLV 12
(9:58 - 3rd) 5-J.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Williams.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 10
(10:33 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 12 for 2 yards (45-K.Harmon).

SJST
Spartans
 - Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:04 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 15 - SJST 42
(10:49 - 3rd) 99-E.Fischer punts 48 yards from SJS 42 Downed at the UNLV 10.
Sack
3 & 7 - SJST 50
(11:18 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel sacked at SJS 42 for -8 yards (35-J.Windmon).
No Gain
2 & 7 - SJST 50
(11:26 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 18-K.Reed.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 47
(11:53 - 3rd) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 50 for 3 yards (43-M.Salu35-J.Windmon).

UNLV
Rebels
 - Punt (6 plays, 6 yards, 2:57 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 15 - UNLV 31
(12:03 - 3rd) 46-C.Butt punts 32 yards from UNLV 31. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 47 for 10 yards (88-S.Zeon).
Sack
3 & 11 - UNLV 35
(12:39 - 3rd) 5-J.Rogers sacked at UNLV 31 for -4 yards (46-C.Webb).
No Gain
2 & 11 - UNLV 35
(12:45 - 3rd) 5-J.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 3-Z.Griffin.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 36
(13:23 - 3rd) 5-J.Rogers to UNLV 35 for -1 yard (46-C.Webb).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - UNLV 34
(13:52 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 36 for 2 yards (42-V.Fehoko).
+9 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 25
(14:28 - 3rd) 5-J.Rogers complete to 11-N.Bean. 11-N.Bean to UNLV 34 for 9 yards (41-H.Darden).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 25 for no gain (46-C.Webb45-K.Harmon).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 48-C.Wood kicks 40 yards from SJS 35 to UNLV 25 fair catch by 9-T.Collins.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Halftime (5 plays, 12 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 35
(0:09 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 37 for 2 yards (23-N.Shelton).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 35
(0:15 - 2nd) 5-J.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 45-G.Fauolo.
+11 YD
3 & 11 - UNLV 24
(0:28 - 2nd) 5-J.Rogers to UNLV 35 for 11 yards (23-N.Shelton).
Sack
2 & 4 - UNLV 31
(1:10 - 2nd) 5-J.Rogers sacked at UNLV 24 for -7 yards (28-T.Parker).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25
(1:28 - 2nd) 5-J.Rogers to UNLV 31 for 6 yards (45-K.Harmon).
Kickoff
(1:28 - 2nd) 48-C.Wood kicks 40 yards from SJS 35 to UNLV 25 fair catch by 9-T.Collins.

SJST
Spartans
 - TD (10 plays, 70 yards, 3:03 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(1:28 - 2nd) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
+2 YD
1 & 2 - SJST 2
(1:32 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 10
(1:36 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker. Penalty on UNLV 24-B.Jackson Pass interference 8 yards enforced at UNLV 10. No Play.
Penalty
3 & 4 - SJST 25
(1:41 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker. Penalty on UNLV 16-N.Williams Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UNLV 25. No Play.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 31
(2:18 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to UNLV 25 for 6 yards (16-N.Williams).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 31
(2:24 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
+27 YD
3 & 11 - SJST 42
(2:56 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 9-I.Hamilton. 9-I.Hamilton to UNLV 31 for 27 yards (28-A.Lewis).
-1 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 43
(3:33 - 2nd) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 42 for -1 yard (7-A.Plant).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 43
(3:40 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
+10 YD
2 & 7 - SJST 33
(4:04 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 43 for 10 yards (33-S.Everett).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 30
(4:31 - 2nd) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 33 for 3 yards (94-K.Uasike35-J.Windmon).

UNLV
Rebels
 - Punt (4 plays, -2 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 12 - UNLV 37
(4:36 - 2nd) 46-C.Butt punts 33 yards from UNLV 37 to SJS 30 fair catch by 84-B.Gaither.
No Gain
3 & 12 - UNLV 37
(4:42 - 2nd) 5-J.Rogers incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Williams.
Penalty
3 & 2 - UNLV 47
(5:06 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 50 for 3 yards (20-T.White). Penalty on UNLV 71-J.Oluwaseun Holding 10 yards enforced at UNLV 47. No Play.
+2 YD
2 & 4 - UNLV 45
(5:34 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 47 for 2 yards (42-V.Fehoko92-C.Hall).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 39
(6:11 - 2nd) 5-J.Rogers complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to UNLV 45 for 6 yards (3-T.Webb).

SJST
Spartans
 - Interception (1 plays, -7 yards, 0:08 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - SJST 46
(6:22 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 15-D.Mazotti INTERCEPTED by 29-T.Caine at UNLV 16. 29-T.Caine to UNLV 39 for 23 yards (17-N.Starkel).
Kickoff
(6:30 - 2nd) 38-T.Brown kicks 61 yards from UNLV 35. 29-S.Garrett to SJS 46 for 42 yards (38-T.Brown).

UNLV
Rebels
 - TD (10 plays, 65 yards, 4:50 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:30 - 2nd) 32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 19
(6:34 - 2nd) 5-J.Rogers complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
+12 YD
3 & 3 - UNLV 31
(7:00 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to SJS 19 for 12 yards (41-H.Darden).
+7 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 38
(7:36 - 2nd) 5-J.Rogers complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to SJS 31 for 7 yards (18-K.Reed).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 38
(8:22 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to SJS 38 for no gain (92-C.Hall).
+15 YD
2 & 12 - UNLV 47
(8:36 - 2nd) 5-J.Rogers complete to 45-G.Fauolo. 45-G.Fauolo to SJS 38 for 15 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 15 - UNLV 44
(9:28 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 47 for 3 yards (3-T.Webb).
Penalty
1 & 10 - UNLV 49
(9:28 - 2nd) Team penalty on UNLV Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at UNLV 49. No Play.
+10 YD
3 & 6 - UNLV 39
(9:55 - 2nd) 5-J.Rogers complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to UNLV 49 for 10 yards (22-T.Jenkins).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 35
(10:40 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 39 for 4 yards (97-C.Johnson16-R.Tolefree).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 35
(11:20 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 35 for no gain (2-D.Leonard).
Kickoff
(11:20 - 2nd) 48-C.Wood kicks 30 yards from SJS 35 out of bounds at the UNLV 35.

SJST
Spartans
 - TD (7 plays, 53 yards, 2:48 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:20 - 2nd) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
+2 YD
1 & 2 - SJST 2
(11:23 - 2nd) 23-T.Nevens runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
2 & 3 - SJST 3
(11:27 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Deese. Penalty on UNLV 94-K.Uasike Roughing the passer 1 yards enforced at UNLV 3. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 4 - SJST 4
(11:58 - 2nd) 32-K.Robinson to UNLV 3 for 1 yard (7-A.Plant).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - SJST 5
(12:33 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash to UNLV 4 for 1 yard (10-V.Viramontes).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 14
(13:14 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash to UNLV 5 for 9 yards (16-N.Williams).
+28 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 42
(13:42 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash to UNLV 14 for 28 yards (16-N.Williams).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 47
(14:08 - 2nd) 32-K.Robinson to UNLV 42 for 11 yards (35-J.Windmon).

UNLV
Rebels
 - Downs (1 plays, 2 yards, 0:06 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - SJST 19
(14:20 - 2nd) 38-T.Brown punts 55 yards from UNLV 19. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 32 for 6 yards. Penalty on UNLV 17-K.Olotoa Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SJS 32.
No Gain
3 & 5 - SJST 19
(14:24 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 11-N.Bean.
+3 YD
2 & 8 - SJST 16
(14:53 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam to UNLV 19 for 3 yards (23-N.Shelton).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 14
(0:16 - 1st) 26-C.Reese to UNLV 16 for 2 yards (18-K.Reed).
Kickoff
(0:22 - 1st) 48-C.Wood kicks 63 yards from SJS 35. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 14 for 12 yards (25-C.Bostic).

SJST
Spartans
 - FG (9 plays, 39 yards, 4:08 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 12 - SJST 13
(0:26 - 1st) 39-M.Mercurio 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
+6 YD
3 & 18 - SJST 19
(1:04 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel to UNLV 13 for 6 yards (43-M.Salu).
+4 YD
2 & 22 - SJST 23
(1:43 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 15-D.Mazotti. 15-D.Mazotti to UNLV 19 for 4 yards (24-B.Jackson).
Penalty
2 & 7 - SJST 8
(1:55 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to UNLV 5 for 3 yards (24-B.Jackson). Penalty on SJS 9-I.Hamilton Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UNLV 8. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 11
(2:22 - 1st) 23-T.Nevens to UNLV 8 for 3 yards (16-N.Williams).
+31 YD
3 & 21 - SJST 42
(2:56 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 87-D.Deese. 87-D.Deese to UNLV 11 for 31 yards (16-N.Williams).
+1 YD
2 & 22 - SJST 43
(3:32 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel to UNLV 42 for 1 yard (42-N.Fahina).
Penalty
2 & 7 - SJST 28
(3:38 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 1-I.Holiness. Penalty on SJS 54-J.Navarro Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UNLV 28. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 31
(4:11 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to UNLV 28 for 3 yards (94-K.Uasike).
+21 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 48
(4:34 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to UNLV 31 for 21 yards (16-N.Williams24-B.Jackson).

UNLV
Rebels
 - Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 1:32 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 17 - UNLV 15
(4:39 - 1st) 46-C.Butt punts 37 yards from UNLV 15 to SJS 48 fair catch by 84-B.Gaither.
No Gain
3 & 17 - UNLV 15
(4:44 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Williams.
Sack
2 & 9 - UNLV 23
(5:27 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam sacked at UNLV 15 for -8 yards (42-V.Fehoko).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 22
(6:04 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 11-N.Bean. 11-N.Bean to UNLV 23 for 1 yard (41-H.Darden).
Kickoff
(6:11 - 1st) 48-C.Wood kicks 63 yards from SJS 35. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 22 for 20 yards (45-K.Harmon).

SJST
Spartans
 - TD (6 plays, 79 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:11 - 1st) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
+41 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 41
(6:20 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
2 & 10 - SJST 44
(6:24 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker. Penalty on UNLV 28-A.Lewis Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SJS 44. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 44
(6:30 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
+4 YD
2 & 3 - SJST 40
(6:58 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 44 for 4 yards (52-R.Goossen).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 33
(7:24 - 1st) 16-N.Nash complete to 81-B.Humphreys. 81-B.Humphreys to SJS 40 for 7 yards (28-A.Lewis).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 21
(7:50 - 1st) 16-N.Nash to SJS 33 for 12 yards (29-T.Caine).
Kickoff
(7:56 - 1st) 38-T.Brown kicks 63 yards from UNLV 35. 29-S.Garrett to SJS 21 for 19 yards (17-K.Olotoa10-V.Viramontes).

UNLV
Rebels
 - FG (9 plays, 69 yards, 4:53 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 7 - UNLV 11
(8:00 - 1st) 32-D.Gutierrez 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
+4 YD
3 & 11 - UNLV 15
(8:39 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam to SJS 11 for 4 yards (45-K.Harmon).
No Gain
2 & 11 - UNLV 15
(9:15 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to SJS 15 for no gain (46-C.Webb).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 14
(9:58 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam to SJS 15 for -1 yard (92-C.Hall).
+34 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 48
(10:33 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to SJS 14 for 34 yards (3-T.Webb).
+12 YD
2 & 3 - UNLV 40
(10:48 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to SJS 48 for 12 yards (45-K.Harmon3-T.Webb).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 33
(11:21 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 3-Z.Griffin. 3-Z.Griffin to UNLV 40 for 7 yards (45-K.Harmon).
+6 YD
3 & 3 - UNLV 27
(11:52 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 8-C.Williams. 8-C.Williams to UNLV 33 for 6 yards (23-N.Shelton90-L.Grey).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - UNLV 24
(12:24 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 27 for 3 yards (98-G.Manley).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 20
(12:53 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 24 for 4 yards (92-C.Hall).

SJST
Spartans
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:58 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - SJST 47
(13:02 - 1st) 99-E.Fischer punts 27 yards from UNLV 47 out of bounds at the UNLV 20.
+2 YD
3 & 9 - SJST 49
(13:32 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 1-I.Holiness. 1-I.Holiness to UNLV 47 for 2 yards (43-M.Salu).
-5 YD
2 & 4 - SJST 44
(14:18 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to UNLV 49 FUMBLES (35-J.Windmon). 10-T.Walker to UNLV 49 for no gain.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 50
(14:54 - 1st) 16-N.Nash to UNLV 44 for 6 yards (35-J.Windmon).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 38-T.Brown kicks 52 yards from UNLV 35. 29-S.Garrett to SJS 50 for 37 yards (31-D.Holly40-D.Fuller).
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola