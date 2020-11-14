|
|
|CAL
|UCLA
Cal, UCLA unexpectedly get to continue long rivalry
Two longtime rivals who weren't expecting to see each other this season will attempt to make the most of an awkward situation when the California Golden Bears and host UCLA Bruins collide in a belatedly scheduled Pacific-12 Conference football game on Sunday morning.
The game was created on Friday out of the ashes of when each's originally scheduled contest was canceled.
The Golden Bears (0-0) were supposed to play at Arizona State on Saturday, while the Bruins (0-1) were slated to host Utah. Those games were scratched this week because of COVID-19 issues among the Sun Devils and Utes.
So instead of not meeting this season, which would have marked the first break in a rivalry that began in 1933, Cal and UCLA will match up at the Rose Bowl for the second consecutive season.
The Golden Bears prevailed 28-18 last November behind a defense that sacked Bruins quarterbacks Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Austin Burton six times.
Thompson-Robinson was impressive in his 2020 debut in a 48-42 loss at Colorado last week, rushing for 109 yards and throwing for 303 yards and four touchdown passes. Tight end Greg Dulcich was on the receiving end of four of Thompson-Robinson's completions for 126 yards and one score.
The Bruins hurt themselves with a porous defense and four turnovers in the loss, areas tight end Mike Martinez insisted he and his teammates could address during the week even without knowing if there'd be a game or who the opponent might be.
"In terms of the game, that's something that we don't have any control over," he said. "So all we can control is focusing on our fundamentals and our effort every day in practice. So as a team, I think that's just our focus every day. And then we just let the rest happen."
The Bruins will be facing a Cal team that's done nothing but practice this fall. The Bears' scheduled opener last week in Berkeley, Calif., vs. Washington also had to be canceled.
Despite not having gone up against an opponent this season, Cal's Chase Garbers remains the Pac-12's most experienced quarterback, having started 19 games in his career. He threw for 230 yards and one TD, and rushed for 40 yards and a second score in the win over UCLA last season.
Cal finished 2019 with three consecutive wins, scoring at least 24 points in each, yet landed last in the Pac-12 in scoring for the second consecutive year.
That prompted a change at offensive coordinator, with former Oregon standout and longtime NFL player and coach Bill Musgrave taking the reins this season. Musgrave insists he's ready for a new level of challenge after having last been seen directing the offense of the NFL's Denver Broncos.
"I enjoy that element of coaching, whether it's at the pro or the college level," he said of having a hands-on opportunity in building a roster. "The X's and O's are great, but I also enjoy the balance of the personnel and recruiting part, too. It kind of rounds out the day in the correct way."
Musgrave will get an opportunity to balance his offense between Garbers and running back Christopher Brown Jr., who rushed for 111 yards in the win at UCLA last season.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
C. Garbers
7 QB
122 PaYds, INT, 6 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
D. Thompson-Robinson
1 QB
196 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 52 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|23
|Rushing
|4
|14
|Passing
|5
|8
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|7-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|2-4
|Total Net Yards
|174
|437
|Total Plays
|61
|78
|Avg Gain
|2.9
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|52
|241
|Rush Attempts
|27
|52
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.9
|4.6
|Yards Passing
|122
|196
|Comp. - Att.
|18-34
|14-26
|Yards Per Pass
|2.6
|7.5
|Penalties - Yards
|5-33
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|1
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-39.7
|2-39.5
|Return Yards
|29
|13
|Punts - Returns
|1-9
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-20
|1-13
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|122
|PASS YDS
|196
|
|
|52
|RUSH YDS
|241
|
|
|174
|TOTAL YDS
|437
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Garbers 7 QB
|C. Garbers
|18/33
|122
|0
|1
|
D. Modster 6 QB
|D. Modster
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Brown Jr. 34 RB
|C. Brown Jr.
|8
|25
|0
|9
|
D. Moore 28 RB
|D. Moore
|4
|14
|0
|11
|
C. Garbers 7 QB
|C. Garbers
|11
|6
|1
|11
|
M. Dancy 23 RB
|M. Dancy
|2
|4
|0
|6
|
B. Shaw 9 RB
|B. Shaw
|2
|3
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Moore 16 TE
|C. Moore
|2
|2
|28
|0
|26
|
M. Polk 17 WR
|M. Polk
|5
|3
|26
|0
|13
|
K. Crawford 11 WR
|K. Crawford
|7
|2
|17
|0
|10
|
C. Brown Jr. 34 RB
|C. Brown Jr.
|4
|4
|17
|0
|12
|
M. Dancy 23 RB
|M. Dancy
|2
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
T. Clark 80 WR
|T. Clark
|3
|2
|8
|0
|4
|
M. Young 14 WR
|M. Young
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
N. Remigio 4 WR
|N. Remigio
|4
|2
|7
|0
|6
|
D. Moore 28 RB
|D. Moore
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Tonges 85 TE
|J. Tonges
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Lee 29 WR
|A. Lee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Scott 32 S
|D. Scott
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bynum 24 CB
|C. Bynum
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Tevis 47 DE
|J. Tevis
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hicks 3 S
|E. Hicks
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Deng 8 LB
|K. Deng
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Tattersall 54 LB
|E. Tattersall
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Anusiem 7 CB
|C. Anusiem
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Croteau 52 LB
|B. Croteau
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Drayden 20 CB
|J. Drayden
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Goode 19 LB
|C. Goode
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Woodson 26 S
|C. Woodson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 90 DL
|B. Johnson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Johnson 44 DE
|Z. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Iosefa 55 LB
|M. Iosefa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Nisich 68 OL
|E. Nisich
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Saunders 99 DE
|E. Saunders
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Longhetto 30 K
|D. Longhetto
|1/1
|31
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sheahan 37 P
|J. Sheahan
|6
|39.7
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Woodson 26 S
|C. Woodson
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|14/26
|196
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Felton 10 RB
|D. Felton
|25
|107
|0
|11
|
B. Brown 28 RB
|B. Brown
|13
|73
|1
|31
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|12
|52
|1
|17
|
K. Jones 22 RB
|K. Jones
|2
|9
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Dulcich 85 TE
|G. Dulcich
|4
|3
|80
|0
|44
|
C. Njoku 18 WR
|C. Njoku
|2
|2
|34
|1
|27
|
K. Allen 19 RB
|K. Allen
|3
|2
|32
|0
|24
|
D. Felton 10 RB
|D. Felton
|4
|3
|28
|0
|13
|
K. Philips 2 WR
|K. Philips
|7
|3
|16
|1
|9
|
C. Cota 23 WR
|C. Cota
|2
|1
|6
|1
|6
|
B. Brown 28 RB
|B. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Shaw 1 DB
|J. Shaw
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blaylock 4 DB
|S. Blaylock
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 58 DL
|D. Jackson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Odighizuwa 92 DL
|O. Odighizuwa
|4-1
|1.5
|0
|
B. Calvert 33 LB
|B. Calvert
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Osling III 7 DB
|M. Osling III
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Isibor 97 DL
|O. Isibor
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 40 LB
|C. Johnson
|2-1
|1.5
|1
|
Q. Knight 24 DB
|Q. Knight
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|
O. Eboh 22 DB
|O. Eboh
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Ogbonnia 91 DL
|O. Ogbonnia
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Magna 94 DL
|D. Magna
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Egurbide 37 TE
|L. Egurbide
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Vaughns 21 DB
|J. Vaughns
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Agude 45 LB
|M. Agude
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Q. Lake 37 DB
|Q. Lake
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bryant-Strother 9 LB
|C. Bryant-Strother
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Manoa 50 DL
|T. Manoa
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sellers 0 LB
|D. Sellers
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Barr-Mira 2 K
|N. Barr-Mira
|0/0
|0
|4/5
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Akers 95 K
|L. Akers
|2
|39.5
|2
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Felton 10 RB
|D. Felton
|2
|27.0
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - CAL 22(2:41 - 4th) 37-J.Sheahan punts 39 yards from CAL 22 to UCLA 39 fair catch by 17-L.Loya.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CAL 22(2:52 - 4th) 6-D.Modster incomplete. Intended for 29-A.Lee.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - CAL 20(3:01 - 4th) 9-B.Shaw to CAL 22 for 2 yards (94-D.Magna97-O.Isibor).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 19(3:33 - 4th) 9-B.Shaw to CAL 20 for 1 yard (94-D.Magna21-J.Vaughns).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - UCLA 19(3:39 - 4th) 28-B.Brown to CAL 19 for no gain (32-D.Scott3-E.Hicks).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - UCLA 24(4:13 - 4th) 28-B.Brown to CAL 19 for 5 yards (20-J.Drayden54-E.Tattersall).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 28(4:57 - 4th) 28-B.Brown to CAL 24 for 4 yards (52-B.Croteau47-J.Tevis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 28(5:40 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to CAL 28 for no gain.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - UCLA 36(6:23 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to CAL 28 for 8 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - UCLA 38(7:07 - 4th) 10-D.Felton to CAL 36 for 2 yards (52-B.Croteau47-J.Tevis).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 42(7:46 - 4th) 10-D.Felton to CAL 38 for 4 yards (3-E.Hicks99-E.Saunders).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - CAL 42(7:52 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Remigio.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - CAL 36(8:26 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers complete to 4-N.Remigio. 4-N.Remigio to CAL 42 for 6 yards (58-D.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CAL 36(8:31 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 28-D.Moore.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAL 36(8:37 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Young.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - CAL 29(9:03 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers complete to 14-M.Young. 14-M.Young to CAL 36 for 7 yards (7-M.Osling).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAL 25(9:41 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers complete to 80-T.Clark. 80-T.Clark to CAL 29 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAL 25(10:12 - 4th) 34-C.Brown to CAL 25 for no gain (24-Q.Knight0-D.Sellers).
|Kickoff
|(10:12 - 4th) 93-R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to CAL End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:12 - 4th) 2-N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|+31 YD
|
2 & 4 - UCLA 31(10:20 - 4th) 28-B.Brown runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 37(10:53 - 4th) 28-B.Brown to CAL 31 for 6 yards (19-C.Goode3-E.Hicks).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - UCLA 41(11:24 - 4th) 10-D.Felton to CAL 37 for 4 yards (47-J.Tevis).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 48(11:59 - 4th) 10-D.Felton pushed ob at CAL 41 for 7 yards (55-M.Iosefa).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - UCLA 41(12:35 - 4th) 10-D.Felton to CAL 48 for 11 yards (24-C.Bynum).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 38(13:17 - 4th) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 41 for 3 yards (47-J.Tevis).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - UCLA 31(13:50 - 4th) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 38 for 7 yards (26-C.Woodson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 22(14:27 - 4th) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 31 for 9 yards (3-E.Hicks).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - CAL 22(14:33 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Polk.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 13 - CAL 32(15:00 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers complete to 11-K.Crawford. 11-K.Crawford to UCLA 22 for 10 yards (1-J.Shaw).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - CAL 29(0:20 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers sacked at UCLA 32 for -3 yards (24-Q.Knight92-O.Odighizuwa).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAL 29(0:25 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Crawford.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - CAL 34(0:42 - 3rd) 28-D.Moore to UCLA 29 for 5 yards (21-J.Vaughns).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - CAL 39(1:30 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers scrambles runs ob at UCLA 34 for 5 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 40(2:02 - 3rd) 28-D.Moore to UCLA 39 for 1 yard (24-Q.Knight).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAL 49(2:31 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers scrambles to UCLA 40 for 11 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAL 49(2:39 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Crawford.
|Penalty
|
3 & 12 - CAL 34(2:43 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Remigio. Penalty on UCLA 50-T.Manoa Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at CAL 34. No Play.
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - CAL 37(3:20 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers sacked at CAL 34 for -3 yards (40-C.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 36(3:54 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 4-N.Remigio. 4-N.Remigio to CAL 37 for 1 yard (40-C.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - CAL 21(4:02 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Remigio. Penalty on UCLA 33-B.Calvert Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at CAL 21. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 16(4:41 - 3rd) 34-C.Brown to CAL 21 for 5 yards (92-O.Odighizuwa33-B.Calvert).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
4 & 2 - UCLA 17(4:54 - 3rd) 10-D.Felton to CAL 16 for 1 yard (24-C.Bynum32-D.Scott).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - UCLA 21(5:10 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton to CAL 17 for 4 yards (3-E.Hicks54-E.Tattersall).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 25(5:47 - 3rd) 10-D.Felton to CAL 21 for 4 yards (32-D.Scott).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(5:58 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Felton.
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - UCLA 26(6:06 - 3rd) 28-B.Brown to CAL 25 for 1 yard (47-J.Tevis90-B.Johnson).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - UCLA 34(6:29 - 3rd) 22-K.Jones to CAL 26 for 8 yards (7-C.Anusiem).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - UCLA 34(6:29 - 3rd) 22-K.Jones to CAL 25 for 9 yards (7-C.Anusiem).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 35(7:05 - 3rd) 22-K.Jones to CAL 34 for 1 yard (8-K.Deng).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 35(7:10 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 85-G.Dulcich.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 46(7:20 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton to CAL 35 for 11 yards (24-C.Bynum).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - UCLA 45(7:33 - 3rd) 10-D.Felton to CAL 46 for 9 yards (54-E.Tattersall).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 37(8:03 - 3rd) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 45 for 8 yards (8-K.Deng).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - CAL 18(8:11 - 3rd) 37-J.Sheahan punts 45 yards from CAL 18 out of bounds at the UCLA 37.
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - CAL 23(8:51 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers sacked at CAL 18 for -5 yards (45-M.Agude).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - CAL 25(9:30 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers to CAL 23 for -2 yards (91-O.Ogbonnia).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 21(9:49 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 80-T.Clark. 80-T.Clark to CAL 25 for 4 yards (1-J.Shaw).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - CAL 16(10:10 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 23-M.Dancy. 23-M.Dancy to CAL 21 for 5 yards (22-O.Eboh).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 9(10:34 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 23-M.Dancy. 23-M.Dancy to CAL 16 for 7 yards (4-S.Blaylock21-J.Vaughns).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - UCLA 49(10:42 - 3rd) 99-L.Akers punts 40 yards from CAL 49 to CAL 9 fair catch by 4-N.Remigio.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 15 - UCLA 46(11:15 - 3rd) 10-D.Felton to CAL 49 for 5 yards (19-C.Goode).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - UCLA 49(11:33 - 3rd) Penalty on UCLA 1-D.Thompson-Robinson Delay of game 5 yards enforced at CAL 49. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 49(12:26 - 3rd) 28-B.Brown to CAL 49 for no gain (3-E.Hicks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 49(12:30 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 6 - UCLA 38(12:46 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton to CAL 49 for 13 yards (8-K.Deng32-D.Scott).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 34(13:13 - 3rd) 28-B.Brown to UCLA 38 for 4 yards (3-E.Hicks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 34(13:18 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Philips.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - CAL 28(13:22 - 3rd) 37-J.Sheahan punts 38 yards from CAL 28 to UCLA 34 fair catch by 2-K.Philips.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 9 - CAL 26(14:19 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 34-C.Brown. 34-C.Brown to CAL 28 for 2 yards (9-C.Bryant-Strother37-Q.Lake).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - CAL 26(14:22 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Remigio.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 25(15:00 - 3rd) 34-C.Brown to CAL 26 for 1 yard (92-O.Odighizuwa50-T.Manoa).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 93-R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to CAL End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
3 & 19 - CAL 16(0:37 - 2nd) 28-D.Moore to CAL 27 for 11 yards (97-O.Isibor33-B.Calvert).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 16 - CAL 19(0:42 - 2nd) 28-D.Moore to CAL 16 for -3 yards (92-O.Odighizuwa).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 22 - CAL 13(0:48 - 2nd) 23-M.Dancy to CAL 19 for 6 yards (33-B.Calvert).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CAL 25(1:17 - 2nd) 23-M.Dancy to CAL 31 for 6 yards (24-Q.Knight). Penalty on CAL 72-M.Mettauer Facemasking 12 yards enforced at CAL 25. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(1:17 - 2nd) 93-R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to CAL End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:17 - 2nd) 2-N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - UCLA 5(1:23 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 13(2:03 - 2nd) 28-B.Brown to CAL 5 for 8 yards. Penalty on CAL 26-C.Woodson Illegal block in the back 6 yards enforced at CAL 11.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 13(2:39 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to CAL 13 for no gain (47-J.Tevis).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 8 - CAL 13(2:51 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 40-C.Johnson at CAL 26. 40-C.Johnson to CAL 13 for 13 yards (26-C.Woodson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 15 - CAL 6(3:29 - 2nd) 34-C.Brown to CAL 13 for 7 yards (91-O.Ogbonnia).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CAL 11(3:29 - 2nd) Penalty on CAL 4-N.Remigio False start 5 yards enforced at CAL 11. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - UCLA 50(3:41 - 2nd) 99-L.Akers punts 39 yards from UCLA 50 Downed at the CAL 11.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UCLA 50(3:52 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UCLA 50(3:55 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 28-B.Brown.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 45(4:22 - 2nd) 28-B.Brown to UCLA 50 for 5 yards (32-D.Scott8-K.Deng).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - CAL 21(4:30 - 2nd) 37-J.Sheahan punts 34 yards from CAL 21 to UCLA 45 fair catch by 2-K.Philips.
|Penalty
|
4 & 9 - CAL 26(4:30 - 2nd) Penalty on CAL 32-D.Scott False start 5 yards enforced at CAL 26. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - CAL 26(4:35 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Clark.
|Sack
|
2 & 3 - CAL 32(5:17 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers sacked at CAL 26 for -6 yards (92-O.Odighizuwa).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 25(5:49 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 11-K.Crawford. 11-K.Crawford to CAL 32 for 7 yards (1-J.Shaw).
|Kickoff
|(5:49 - 2nd) 93-R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to CAL End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(5:49 - 2nd) 2-N.Barr-Mira extra point is no good.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - UCLA 6(6:00 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 23-C.Cota. 23-C.Cota runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|+44 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 50(6:10 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 85-G.Dulcich. 85-G.Dulcich to CAL 6 for 44 yards (24-C.Bynum).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 50(6:16 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Philips.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - UCLA 41(6:40 - 2nd) 28-B.Brown to CAL 50 for 9 yards (7-C.Anusiem52-B.Croteau).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 33(7:03 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to UCLA 41 for 8 yards (54-E.Tattersall).
|Kickoff
|(7:10 - 2nd) 89-T.Christakos kicks 65 yards from CAL 35. 10-D.Felton to UCLA 33 for 33 yards (26-C.Woodson).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:18 - 2nd) 30-D.Longhetto extra point is good.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - CAL 8(7:18 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers scrambles runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 8 - CAL 8(7:15 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Polk.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - CAL 20(7:56 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 34-C.Brown. 34-C.Brown to UCLA 8 for 12 yards (33-B.Calvert).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 24(8:10 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 34-C.Brown. 34-C.Brown to UCLA 20 for 4 yards (97-O.Isibor).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - CAL 32(8:38 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers scrambles to UCLA 24 for 8 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - CAL 31(9:17 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 34-C.Brown. 34-C.Brown to UCLA 32 for -1 yard (7-M.Osling).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 36(9:54 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 17-M.Polk. 17-M.Polk to UCLA 31 for 5 yards (33-B.Calvert).
|Penalty
|
1 & 15 - CAL 41(10:04 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 1-J.Shaw at UCLA End Zone. 1-J.Shaw touchback. Penalty on UCLA 26-L.Toailoa Offside 5 yards enforced at UCLA 41. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CAL 36(10:20 - 2nd) Penalty on CAL 72-M.Mettauer False start 5 yards enforced at UCLA 36. No Play.
|+26 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAL 38(10:57 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 16-C.Moore. 16-C.Moore to UCLA 36 for 26 yards (7-M.Osling).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAL 38(11:02 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Tonges.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - CAL 25(11:34 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 17-M.Polk. 17-M.Polk to CAL 38 for 13 yards (1-J.Shaw).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CAL 25(11:39 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Crawford.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAL 25(11:45 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Crawford.
|Kickoff
|(11:45 - 2nd) 93-R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to CAL End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:45 - 2nd) 2-N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|+27 YD
|
3 & 14 - UCLA 27(11:57 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 18-C.Njoku. 18-C.Njoku runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
|-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 23(12:02 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to CAL 27 for -4 yards. Team penalty on UCLA Illegal motion declined.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 23(12:07 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 23-C.Cota.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 8 - UCLA 41(12:20 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 85-G.Dulcich. 85-G.Dulcich to CAL 23 for 18 yards (26-C.Woodson).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - UCLA 40(13:03 - 2nd) 10-D.Felton to CAL 41 for -1 yard (90-B.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 43(13:45 - 2nd) 10-D.Felton to CAL 40 for 3 yards (54-E.Tattersall90-B.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - UCLA 47(14:02 - 2nd) 28-B.Brown to CAL 43 for 4 yards (47-J.Tevis).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 46(14:32 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 18-C.Njoku. 18-C.Njoku to CAL 47 for 7 yards (7-C.Anusiem).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 29(14:49 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to UCLA 46 for 17 yards (32-D.Scott).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - CAL 31(14:57 - 2nd) 37-J.Sheahan punts 40 yards from CAL 31 out of bounds at the UCLA 29.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - CAL 31(15:00 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Tonges.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 12 - CAL 23(0:15 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers complete to 17-M.Polk. 17-M.Polk to CAL 31 for 8 yards (22-O.Eboh).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 25(0:58 - 1st) 23-M.Dancy to CAL 23 for -2 yards (58-D.Jackson24-Q.Knight).
|Kickoff
|(0:58 - 1st) 93-R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to CAL End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:58 - 1st) 2-N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
4 & 2 - UCLA 2(1:02 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - UCLA 2(1:09 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Philips.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - UCLA 1(1:54 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to CAL 2 for -1 yard (19-C.Goode).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - UCLA 4(2:05 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to CAL 1 for 3 yards (44-Z.Johnson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 15(2:48 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to CAL 4 for 11 yards (32-D.Scott).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - UCLA 19(3:20 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to CAL 15 for 4 yards (8-K.Deng68-E.Nisich).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 27(3:48 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to CAL 19 for 8 yards.
|+24 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 49(4:05 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 19-K.Allen. 19-K.Allen to CAL 27 for 24 yards (32-D.Scott).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 49(4:13 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 19-K.Allen.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 1 - UCLA 31(4:50 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 85-G.Dulcich. 85-G.Dulcich to UCLA 49 for 18 yards (24-C.Bynum).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - UCLA 23(5:03 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 31 for 8 yards (7-C.Anusiem).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 22(5:23 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to UCLA 23 for 1 yard (24-C.Bynum).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - UCLA 19(5:57 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to UCLA 22 for 3 yards (32-D.Scott).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 12 - UCLA 10(6:28 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips runs ob at UCLA 19 for 9 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - UCLA 7(6:48 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 10 for 3 yards (90-B.Johnson47-J.Tevis).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 12(7:18 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to UCLA 25 for 13 yards. Penalty on UCLA 2-K.Philips Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at UCLA 12. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - CAL 46(7:25 - 1st) 37-J.Sheahan punts 42 yards from CAL 46 to UCLA 12 fair catch by 2-K.Philips.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - CAL 46(7:29 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Crawford.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - CAL 43(8:11 - 1st) 34-C.Brown to CAL 46 for 3 yards (58-D.Jackson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 42(8:50 - 1st) 34-C.Brown to CAL 43 for 1 yard (4-S.Blaylock22-O.Eboh).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 42(9:12 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 24-C.Bynum at CAL 22. 24-C.Bynum to CAL 42 for 20 yards (2-K.Philips).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 42(9:22 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 42 for no gain (52-B.Croteau).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - UCLA 40(9:45 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to UCLA 42 for 2 yards (20-J.Drayden).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - UCLA 40(10:03 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 40 for no gain (54-E.Tattersall).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 32(10:21 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 19-K.Allen. 19-K.Allen to UCLA 40 for 8 yards (32-D.Scott).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - UCLA 30(10:52 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 32 for 2 yards (52-B.Croteau54-E.Tattersall).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 21(11:07 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to UCLA 30 for 9 yards (20-J.Drayden).
|Kickoff
|(11:12 - 1st) 89-T.Christakos kicks 65 yards from CAL 35. 10-D.Felton to UCLA 21 for 21 yards (25-D.Brooks).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - CAL 14(11:16 - 1st) 30-D.Longhetto 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - CAL 3(11:21 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers sacked at UCLA 14 for -11 yards (24-Q.Knight40-C.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - CAL 3(11:28 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers incomplete.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - CAL 7(12:12 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers to UCLA 3 for 4 yards (58-D.Jackson0-D.Sellers).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 6 - CAL 6(12:54 - 1st) 34-C.Brown to UCLA 7 for -1 yard (37-Q.Lake).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - CAL 15(13:15 - 1st) 34-C.Brown to UCLA 6 for 9 yards (37-L.Egurbide).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 17(13:50 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers complete to 16-C.Moore. 16-C.Moore runs ob at UCLA 15 for 2 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - UCLA 26(13:57 - 1st) punts 0 yards from UCLA 26 blocked by 26-C.Woodson. 19-C.Goode to UCLA 17 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - UCLA 26(14:05 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Philips.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 25(14:33 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 26 for 1 yard (32-D.Scott47-J.Tevis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(15:00 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to UCLA 25 for no gain (44-Z.Johnson).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 89-T.Christakos kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to UCLA End Zone. touchback.
-
CAL
UCLA
10
34
4th 1:42 FS1
-
AKRON
OHIO
10
24
Final CBSSN
-
KENTST
BGREEN
62
24
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
BUFF
10
42
Final ESPN
-
EMICH
BALLST
31
38
Final CBSSN
-
CMICH
NILL
40
10
Final ESPU
-
TOLEDO
WMICH
38
41
Final ESPN
-
COLOST
BOISE
21
52
Final FS1
-
IOWA
MINN
35
7
Final FS1
-
FAU
FIU
38
19
Final CBSSN
-
ECU
7CINCY
17
55
Final ESP2
-
PSU
NEB
23
30
Final FS1
-
VANDY
UK
35
38
Final SECN
-
WAKE
UNC
53
59
Final ACCN
-
TCU
WVU
6
24
Final FOX
-
WCAR
22LIB
14
58
Final ESPU
-
MTSU
16MRSHL
14
42
Final CBSSN
-
ARMY
TULANE
12
38
Final ESP2
-
10IND
MICHST
24
0
Final ABC
-
9MIAMI
VATECH
25
24
Final ESPN
-
ILL
RUT
23
20
Final BTN
-
SALA
25LALAF
10
38
Final ESP+
-
GAST
APLST
13
17
Final ESP+
-
FRESNO
UTAHST
35
16
Final FS2
-
UTEP
TXSA
21
52
Final ESP+
-
LVILLE
UVA
17
31
Final ACCN
-
TXSTSM
GAS
38
40
Final ESP+
-
COLO
STNFRD
35
32
Final ESPN
-
2ND
BC
45
31
Final ABC
-
SFLA
HOU
21
56
Final ESP2
-
20USC
ARIZ
34
30
Final FOX
-
USM
WKY
7
10
Final CBSSN
-
BAYLOR
TXTECH
23
24
Final FS1
-
HAWAII
SDGST
10
34
Final
-
23NWEST
PURDUE
27
20
Final BTN
-
NEVADA
NMEX
27
20
Final FS2
-
19SMU
TULSA
24
28
Final ESP2
-
ARK
6FLA
35
63
Final ESPN
-
11OREG
WASHST
43
29
Final FOX
-
SC
MISS
42
59
Final SECN
-
13WISC
MICH
49
11
Final ABC
-
TEMPLE
UCF
13
38
Final ESPU
-
FSU
NCST
22
38
Final ACCN
-
UNLV
SJST
17
34
Final FS2
-
OREGST
WASH
21
27
Final FS1
-
12UGA
MIZZOU
0
0
PPD ESPN
-
15CSTCAR
TROY
0
0
PPD ESP2
-
NTEXAS
UAB
0
0
PPD
-
MEMP
NAVY
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
RICE
LATECH
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
1BAMA
LSU
0
0
PPD CBS
-
GRDWB
CHARLO
0
0
ESP3
-
3OHIOST
MD
0
0
BTN
-
AF
WYO
0
0
CBSSN
-
CAL
ARIZST
0
0
ESP2
-
UTAH
UCLA
0
0
FOX