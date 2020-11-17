Drive Chart
|
|
|BUFF
|BGREEN
Preview not available
Preview not available
BGREEN
0 Pass
1 Rush
7 YDS
0:00 POS
+7 YD
1ST & 10 BGREEN 29
4:45
1-A.Clair to BGN 36 for 7 yards (31-K.Wright).
BUFF
0 Pass
3 Rush
12 YDS
1:56 POS
Punt
4TH & 3 BUFF 35
4:53
40-E.Finegan punts 36 yards from BUF 35. 14-J.Rogers to BGN 29 for no gain.
+9 YD
3RD & 12 BUFF 26
5:32
5-K.Marks to BUF 35 for 9 yards (37-D.Anders).
No Gain
2ND & 12 BUFF 26
5:37
7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
Penalty
2ND & 2 BUFF 36
6:03
26-J.Patterson to BUF 45 for 9 yards (37-D.Anders11-C.Mitchell). Penalty on BUF 66-J.Gall Illegal use of hands 10 yards enforced at BUF 36. No Play.
+3 YD
1ST & 5 BUFF 33
6:49
5-K.Marks to BUF 36 for 3 yards (54-A.Hawkins37-D.Anders).
Penalty
1ST & 10 BGREEN 28
6:49
Team penalty on BGN Offside 5 yards enforced at BUF 28. No Play.
Kickoff
Kickoff
6:49
39-N.Needham kicks 59 yards from BGN 35. 5-K.Marks to BUF 28 for 22 yards (15-R.Rahmaan).
BGREEN
2 Pass
31 Rush
60 YDS
4:43 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 11 BUFF 23
6:53
39-N.Needham 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3RD & 11 BUFF 23
6:57
3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Ortega-Jones.
No scoring this quarter
No scoring this quarter
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|4
|3
|Rushing
|2
|2
|Passing
|2
|1
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-1
|1-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|86
|67
|Total Plays
|10
|10
|Avg Gain
|8.6
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|52
|42
|Rush Attempts
|7
|7
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.4
|6.0
|Yards Passing
|34
|25
|Comp. - Att.
|2-3
|2-3
|Yards Per Pass
|11.3
|5.3
|Penalties - Yards
|1-10
|3-15
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-36.0
|1-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|34
|PASS YDS
|25
|
|
|52
|RUSH YDS
|42
|
|
|86
|TOTAL YDS
|67
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Vantrease 7 QB
|K. Vantrease
|2/3
|34
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Patterson 26 RB
|J. Patterson
|5
|40
|1
|17
|
K. Marks Jr. 5 RB
|K. Marks Jr.
|2
|12
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Nunn 1 WR
|A. Nunn
|3
|2
|34
|0
|28
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Patterson 20 LB
|J. Patterson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Woods Jr. 95 DT
|T. Woods Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Baker 18 S
|R. Baker
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Koonce 50 DE
|M. Koonce
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Wright 31 LB
|K. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Wilson 0 DT
|E. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gross Jr. 24 S
|C. Gross Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fuqua 10 S
|M. Fuqua
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Wolo 90 DT
|G. Wolo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. McNulty 16 K
|A. McNulty
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Finegan 40 P
|E. Finegan
|1
|36.0
|0
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Marks Jr. 5 RB
|K. Marks Jr.
|2
|16.5
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. McDonald 3 QB
|M. McDonald
|2/3
|25
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Clair 1 RB
|A. Clair
|4
|36
|0
|21
|
M. McDonald 3 QB
|M. McDonald
|2
|3
|0
|7
|
T. Raymore 21 RB
|T. Raymore
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Broden 86 WR
|T. Broden
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
N. Massey 5 WR
|N. Massey
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Ortega-Jones 17 WR
|J. Ortega-Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Roberts 33 LB
|J. Roberts
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Anders 37 LB
|D. Anders
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Biggers 2 DB
|C. Biggers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Burns 28 DB
|D. Burns
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Murphy 20 DL
|J. Murphy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Coleman 55 LB
|K. Coleman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hawkins 54 DL
|A. Hawkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mitchell 11 DB
|C. Mitchell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Needham 39 K
|N. Needham
|1/1
|40
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Denley 12 RB
|B. Denley
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Rogers 14 WR
|J. Rogers
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - BUFF 35(4:53 - 1st) 40-E.Finegan punts 36 yards from BUF 35. 14-J.Rogers to BGN 29 for no gain.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 12 - BUFF 26(5:32 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to BUF 35 for 9 yards (37-D.Anders).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - BUFF 26(5:37 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - BUFF 36(6:03 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 45 for 9 yards (37-D.Anders11-C.Mitchell). Penalty on BUF 66-J.Gall Illegal use of hands 10 yards enforced at BUF 36. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - BUFF 33(6:49 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to BUF 36 for 3 yards (54-A.Hawkins37-D.Anders).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 28(6:49 - 1st) Team penalty on BGN Offside 5 yards enforced at BUF 28. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(6:49 - 1st) 39-N.Needham kicks 59 yards from BGN 35. 5-K.Marks to BUF 28 for 22 yards (15-R.Rahmaan).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - BGREEN 23(6:53 - 1st) 39-N.Needham 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - BGREEN 23(6:57 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Ortega-Jones.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 14 - BGREEN 26(7:39 - 1st) 21-T.Raymore to BUF 23 for 3 yards (0-E.Wilson90-G.Wolo).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 22(8:12 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald sacked at BUF 26 for -4 yards (50-M.Koonce).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - BGREEN 35(8:41 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald complete to 86-T.Broden. 86-T.Broden to BUF 22 for 13 yards (18-R.Baker).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 38(9:14 - 1st) 1-A.Clair to BUF 35 for 3 yards (20-J.Patterson50-M.Koonce).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - BGREEN 43(9:34 - 1st) 1-A.Clair to BUF 38 for 5 yards (95-T.Woods18-R.Baker).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 13 - BGREEN 45(10:10 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald complete to 5-N.Massey. 5-N.Massey to BUF 43 for 12 yards (20-J.Patterson24-C.Gross).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - BGREEN 50(10:29 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald complete to 17-J.Ortega-Jones. 17-J.Ortega-Jones runs ob at BUF 44 for 6 yards. Penalty on BGN 77-J.Grant Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at BGN 50. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 15 - BGREEN 43(10:56 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald to BGN 50 for 7 yards (20-J.Patterson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 48(11:07 - 1st) Penalty on BGN 72-D.Downs False start 5 yards enforced at BGN 48. No Play.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 27(11:32 - 1st) 1-A.Clair to BGN 48 for 21 yards (24-C.Gross10-M.Fuqua).
|Kickoff
|(11:36 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty kicks 57 yards from BUF 35. 12-B.Denley to BGN 27 for 19 yards (8-D.McDuffie).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:36 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 7 - BUFF 17(11:41 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 20(12:17 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BGN 17 for 3 yards (55-K.Coleman).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 48(12:27 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to BGN 20 for 28 yards (28-D.Burns11-C.Mitchell).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - BUFF 46(12:58 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn pushed ob at BGN 48 for 6 yards (2-C.Biggers).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 40(13:42 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 46 for 6 yards (20-J.Murphy33-J.Roberts).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - BUFF 29(14:19 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 40 for 11 yards (33-J.Roberts).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 26(14:51 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 29 for 3 yards (33-J.Roberts).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-N.Needham kicks 50 yards from BGN 35. 5-K.Marks to BUF 26 for 11 yards (30-P.Wimberly15-R.Rahmaan).
