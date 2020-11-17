Drive Chart
BUFF
BGREEN

BGREEN
0 Pass
1 Rush
7 YDS
0:00 POS
+7 YD
1ST & 10 BGREEN 29
4:45
1-A.Clair to BGN 36 for 7 yards (31-K.Wright).
BUFF
0 Pass
3 Rush
12 YDS
1:56 POS
Punt
4TH & 3 BUFF 35
4:53
40-E.Finegan punts 36 yards from BUF 35. 14-J.Rogers to BGN 29 for no gain.
+9 YD
3RD & 12 BUFF 26
5:32
5-K.Marks to BUF 35 for 9 yards (37-D.Anders).
No Gain
2ND & 12 BUFF 26
5:37
7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
Penalty
2ND & 2 BUFF 36
6:03
26-J.Patterson to BUF 45 for 9 yards (37-D.Anders11-C.Mitchell). Penalty on BUF 66-J.Gall Illegal use of hands 10 yards enforced at BUF 36. No Play.
+3 YD
1ST & 5 BUFF 33
6:49
5-K.Marks to BUF 36 for 3 yards (54-A.Hawkins37-D.Anders).
Penalty
1ST & 10 BGREEN 28
6:49
Team penalty on BGN Offside 5 yards enforced at BUF 28. No Play.
Kickoff
Kickoff
6:49
39-N.Needham kicks 59 yards from BGN 35. 5-K.Marks to BUF 28 for 22 yards (15-R.Rahmaan).
BGREEN
2 Pass
31 Rush
60 YDS
4:43 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 11 BUFF 23
6:53
39-N.Needham 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3RD & 11 BUFF 23
6:57
3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Ortega-Jones.
1st Quarter
Field Goal 6:53
39-N.Needham 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
60
yds
04:43
pos
7
3
Point After TD 11:36
16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 11:41
26-J.Patterson runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
74
yds
03:24
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 4 3
Rushing 2 2
Passing 2 1
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 0-1 1-2
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 86 67
Total Plays 10 10
Avg Gain 8.6 6.7
Net Yards Rushing 52 42
Rush Attempts 7 7
Avg Rush Yards 7.4 6.0
Yards Passing 34 25
Comp. - Att. 2-3 2-3
Yards Per Pass 11.3 5.3
Penalties - Yards 1-10 3-15
Touchdowns 1 0
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 1-36.0 1-0.0
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Buffalo 2-0 7---7
Bowling Green 0-2 3---3
Doyt L. Perry Stadium Bowling Green, OH
 34 PASS YDS 25
52 RUSH YDS 42
86 TOTAL YDS 67
Buffalo
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Vantrease 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 34 0 0 161.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 528 5 1 197.4
K. Vantrease 2/3 34 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Patterson 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 40 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 210 4
J. Patterson 5 40 1 17
K. Marks Jr. 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 141 0
K. Marks Jr. 2 12 0 9
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
A. Nunn 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 239 2
A. Nunn 3 2 34 0 28
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Patterson 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Patterson 3-0 0.0 0
T. Woods Jr. 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Woods Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
R. Baker 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Baker 1-1 0.0 0
M. Koonce 50 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
M. Koonce 1-1 1.0 0
K. Wright 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Wright 1-0 0.0 0
E. Wilson 0 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Wilson 1-0 0.0 0
C. Gross Jr. 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Gross Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
M. Fuqua 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Fuqua 0-1 0.0 0
G. Wolo 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
G. Wolo 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. McNulty 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 13/13
A. McNulty 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
E. Finegan 40 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 36.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 0 0
E. Finegan 1 36.0 0 36
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Marks Jr. 5 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.5 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 16.5 22 0
K. Marks Jr. 2 16.5 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Bowling Green
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. McDonald 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 25 0 0 136.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
28.0% 233 0 2 59.1
M. McDonald 2/3 25 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Clair 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 37 0
A. Clair 4 36 0 21
M. McDonald 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 31 1
M. McDonald 2 3 0 7
T. Raymore 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 103 0
T. Raymore 1 3 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Broden 86 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 64 0
T. Broden 1 1 13 0 13
N. Massey 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 66 0
N. Massey 1 1 12 0 12
J. Ortega-Jones 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 66 0
J. Ortega-Jones 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Roberts 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Roberts 2-1 0.0 0
D. Anders 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Anders 1-1 0.0 0
C. Biggers 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Biggers 1-0 0.0 0
D. Burns 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Burns 1-0 0.0 0
J. Murphy 20 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Murphy 1-0 0.0 0
K. Coleman 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Coleman 1-0 0.0 0
A. Hawkins 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Hawkins 1-0 0.0 0
C. Mitchell 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Mitchell 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Needham 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
2/2 3/3
N. Needham 1/1 40 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Denley 12 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 81 0
B. Denley 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Rogers 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 -0.5 -1 0
J. Rogers 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BUFF 26 3:24 7 74 TD
6:49 BUFF 28 1:56 5 7 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:36 BGREEN 27 4:43 11 50 FG
4:45 BGREEN 29 0:00 1 7

BGREEN
Falcons

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 29
(4:45 - 1st) 1-A.Clair to BGN 36 for 7 yards (31-K.Wright).

BUFF
Bulls
 - Punt (5 plays, 7 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - BUFF 35
(4:53 - 1st) 40-E.Finegan punts 36 yards from BUF 35. 14-J.Rogers to BGN 29 for no gain.
+9 YD
3 & 12 - BUFF 26
(5:32 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to BUF 35 for 9 yards (37-D.Anders).
No Gain
2 & 12 - BUFF 26
(5:37 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
Penalty
2 & 2 - BUFF 36
(6:03 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 45 for 9 yards (37-D.Anders11-C.Mitchell). Penalty on BUF 66-J.Gall Illegal use of hands 10 yards enforced at BUF 36. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 5 - BUFF 33
(6:49 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to BUF 36 for 3 yards (54-A.Hawkins37-D.Anders).
Penalty
1 & 10 - BUFF 28
(6:49 - 1st) Team penalty on BGN Offside 5 yards enforced at BUF 28. No Play.
Kickoff
(6:49 - 1st) 39-N.Needham kicks 59 yards from BGN 35. 5-K.Marks to BUF 28 for 22 yards (15-R.Rahmaan).

BGREEN
Falcons
 - FG (11 plays, 50 yards, 4:43 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 11 - BGREEN 23
(6:53 - 1st) 39-N.Needham 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 11 - BGREEN 23
(6:57 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Ortega-Jones.
+3 YD
2 & 14 - BGREEN 26
(7:39 - 1st) 21-T.Raymore to BUF 23 for 3 yards (0-E.Wilson90-G.Wolo).
Sack
1 & 10 - BGREEN 22
(8:12 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald sacked at BUF 26 for -4 yards (50-M.Koonce).
+13 YD
2 & 7 - BGREEN 35
(8:41 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald complete to 86-T.Broden. 86-T.Broden to BUF 22 for 13 yards (18-R.Baker).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 38
(9:14 - 1st) 1-A.Clair to BUF 35 for 3 yards (20-J.Patterson50-M.Koonce).
+5 YD
3 & 1 - BGREEN 43
(9:34 - 1st) 1-A.Clair to BUF 38 for 5 yards (95-T.Woods18-R.Baker).
+12 YD
2 & 13 - BGREEN 45
(10:10 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald complete to 5-N.Massey. 5-N.Massey to BUF 43 for 12 yards (20-J.Patterson24-C.Gross).
Penalty
2 & 8 - BGREEN 50
(10:29 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald complete to 17-J.Ortega-Jones. 17-J.Ortega-Jones runs ob at BUF 44 for 6 yards. Penalty on BGN 77-J.Grant Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at BGN 50. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 15 - BGREEN 43
(10:56 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald to BGN 50 for 7 yards (20-J.Patterson).
Penalty
1 & 10 - BGREEN 48
(11:07 - 1st) Penalty on BGN 72-D.Downs False start 5 yards enforced at BGN 48. No Play.
+21 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 27
(11:32 - 1st) 1-A.Clair to BGN 48 for 21 yards (24-C.Gross10-M.Fuqua).
Kickoff
(11:36 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty kicks 57 yards from BUF 35. 12-B.Denley to BGN 27 for 19 yards (8-D.McDuffie).

BUFF
Bulls
 - TD (7 plays, 74 yards, 3:24 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:36 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
+17 YD
2 & 7 - BUFF 17
(11:41 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 20
(12:17 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BGN 17 for 3 yards (55-K.Coleman).
+28 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 48
(12:27 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to BGN 20 for 28 yards (28-D.Burns11-C.Mitchell).
+6 YD
2 & 4 - BUFF 46
(12:58 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn pushed ob at BGN 48 for 6 yards (2-C.Biggers).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 40
(13:42 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 46 for 6 yards (20-J.Murphy33-J.Roberts).
+11 YD
2 & 7 - BUFF 29
(14:19 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 40 for 11 yards (33-J.Roberts).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 26
(14:51 - 1st) 26-J.Patterson to BUF 29 for 3 yards (33-J.Roberts).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 39-N.Needham kicks 50 yards from BGN 35. 5-K.Marks to BUF 26 for 11 yards (30-P.Wimberly15-R.Rahmaan).
