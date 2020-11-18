Drive Chart
NILL
BALLST

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
R. Bowers 12 QB
275 PaYds, PaTD, INT, -12 RuYds
D. Plitt 9 QB
214 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 20 RuYds
NILL
3 Pass
0 Rush
22 YDS
0:51 POS
No Gain
1ST & 10 NILL 47
1:29
12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Richie.
+9 YD
2ND & 7 NILL 38
1:34
12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie runs ob at NIL 47 for 9 yards.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 NILL 35
1:52
12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 38 for 3 yards.
+10 YD
2ND & 10 NILL 25
2:09
12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker runs ob at NIL 35 for 10 yards.
No Gain
1ST & 10 NILL 25
2:14
12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Crawford.
Kickoff
Kickoff
2:20
46-J.Lewis kicks 57 yards from BALL 35. 85-T.Rudolph to NIL 25 for 17 yards (6-J.Thomas).
BALLST
1 Pass
127 Rush
59 YDS
4:45 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 6 NILL 16
2:24
34-J.Knight 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3RD & 6 NILL 16
2:28
9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 6-Y.Tyler. Team penalty on BALL Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
+4 YD
2ND & 10 NILL 20
2:34
2-C.Huntley to NIL 16 for 4 yards (99-P.Oppong14-J.Gandy).
No Gain
1ST & 10 NILL 20
2:37
9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Davis.
4th Quarter
Field Goal 2:24
34-J.Knight 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
59
yds
04:45
pos
22
31
Two Point Conversion 7:09
12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford to BALL End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
22
28
Touchdown 7:14
21-E.Collins runs 3 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on BALL 12 players declined.
15
plays
55
yds
05:08
pos
20
28
Two Point Conversion 12:17
9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis to NIL End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
28
Touchdown 12:21
9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
80
yds
01:44
pos
14
26
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 5:16
2-C.Huntley runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
44
yds
04:31
pos
14
20
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 4:29
34-J.Knight extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 4:43
12-R.Bowers incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-A.Uzodinma at BALL 29. 3-A.Uzodinma runs 71 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
14
13
Point After TD 11:39
39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 11:41
21-E.Collins runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
89
yds
03:01
pos
13
7
Point After TD 14:40
34-J.Knight extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 14:44
9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
83
yds
01:59
pos
7
6
1st Quarter
Point After TD 12:04
39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 12:09
12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
02:56
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 23 24
Rushing 7 12
Passing 14 11
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 6-13 7-12
4th Down Conv 2-2 0-1
Total Net Yards 382 419
Total Plays 70 67
Avg Gain 5.5 6.3
Net Yards Rushing 107 205
Rush Attempts 31 42
Avg Rush Yards 3.5 4.9
Yards Passing 275 214
Comp. - Att. 26-39 17-25
Yards Per Pass 6.7 7.0
Penalties - Yards 7-67 6-50
Touchdowns 3 4
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 1
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 5-43.6 2-47.5
Return Yards 8 70
Punts - Returns 1-8 1--1
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 2-0 1-71
Safeties 0 0
1234T
N. Illinois 0-2 770822
Ball St. 1-1 01461131
Scheumann Stadium Muncie, IN
 275 PASS YDS 214
107 RUSH YDS 205
382 TOTAL YDS 419
N. Illinois
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Bowers 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 275 1 1 129.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.0% 341 1 1 104.9
R. Bowers 26/39 275 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
H. Waylee 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 63 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 89 0
H. Waylee 17 63 0 28
E. Collins 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 46 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 92 1
E. Collins 8 46 2 11
T. Richie 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 18 0
T. Richie 2 9 0 10
A. Haidet 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
A. Haidet 1 1 0 1
R. Bowers 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -16 0
R. Bowers 3 -12 0 7
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Richie 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
12 11 108 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 176 0
T. Richie 12 11 108 1 17
T. Rudolph 85 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 4 70 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 62 0
T. Rudolph 7 4 70 0 47
D. Crawford 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 6 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 18 0
D. Crawford 7 6 52 0 21
C. Tucker 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 4 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 82 1
C. Tucker 7 4 41 0 15
H. Waylee 30 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
H. Waylee 2 1 4 0 4
D. Robinson 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 31 1
D. Robinson 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Lafayette 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 1.0
D. Lafayette 10-0 1.0 0
D. Thomas 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
D. Thomas 6-0 0.0 1
J. Gandy 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Gandy 6-3 0.0 0
K. Pugh 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
K. Pugh 5-3 0.0 0
M. Kennedy 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
M. Kennedy 4-1 0.0 0
E. Jackson 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
E. Jackson 4-0 0.0 0
D. Taylor 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
D. Taylor 3-2 0.0 0
N. Rattin 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
N. Rattin 2-1 0.0 0
R. Thomas 4 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
R. Thomas 2-1 0.0 0
D. O'Malley 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
D. O'Malley 2-0 1.0 0
D. Rayner 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
D. Rayner 2-4 0.0 0
J. Harris 16 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Harris 1-0 0.0 0
M. McGee 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. McGee 1-0 0.0 0
P. Oppong 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
P. Oppong 1-2 0.5 0
M. Baggett 56 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.5
M. Baggett 1-3 0.5 0
J. Hansen 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Hansen 1-1 0.0 1
W. Kramer 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
W. Kramer 1-1 0.0 0
J. Ester 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
J. Ester 1-3 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Richardson 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/2 2/2
J. Richardson 0/1 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Ference 36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 42.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
12 0 0
M. Ference 4 42.3 1 46
R. Bowers 12 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 49.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 49.0 0
R. Bowers 1 49.0 0 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Rudolph 85 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 17.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 45 0
T. Rudolph 4 17.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Rudolph 85 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
T. Rudolph 1 8.0 8 0
Ball St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Plitt 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68% 214 2 1 158.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.1% 541 2 2 141.3
D. Plitt 17/25 214 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Huntley 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 103 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 334 5
C. Huntley 25 103 1 17
T. Evans 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 60 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 60 0
T. Evans 5 60 0 46
J. Hall 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 87 1
J. Hall 2 22 0 14
D. Plitt 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 -3 0
D. Plitt 10 20 0 12
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
Y. Tyler 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
11 7 108 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 130 1
Y. Tyler 11 7 108 1 64
J. Hall 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 7 73 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 179 1
J. Hall 8 7 73 0 19
A. Davis 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 18 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 179 0
A. Davis 5 2 18 1 13
C. Rudy 8 FB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
C. Rudy 1 1 15 0 15
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Cosby 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 0.0
B. Cosby 10-2 0.0 0
B. Martin 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.0
B. Martin 7-4 0.0 0
B. Anderson II 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
B. Anderson II 7-1 0.0 0
J. Thomas 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.5
J. Thomas 5-3 0.5 0
A. Phillips 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Phillips 4-0 0.0 0
J. Wahee 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Wahee 3-1 0.0 0
J. Thomas 38 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Thomas 3-0 0.0 0
A. Uzodinma II 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
A. Uzodinma II 2-0 0.0 1
C. Agyemang 0 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
C. Agyemang 2-1 1.0 0
C. Albright 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Albright 2-0 0.0 0
J. Harris 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Harris 1-0 0.0 0
Y. Tyler 6 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Y. Tyler 1-0 0.0 0
H. Jones 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
J. Sape 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Sape 0-1 0.0 0
J. Tarango 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Tarango 0-2 0.0 0
A. Ekpe 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
A. Ekpe 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Knight 34 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
3/5 7/7
J. Knight 1/2 33 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Snyder 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 47.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 0 0
N. Snyder 2 47.5 0 60
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Daw 27 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
J. Daw 1 7.0 7 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Hall 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 -1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 -0.5 -1 0
J. Hall 1 -1.0 -1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NILL 25 2:56 7 75 TD
8:27 NILL 25 3:21 8 25 Punt
3:08 NILL 36 0:55 3 -8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:40 NILL 26 3:01 7 74 TD
8:15 NILL 41 3:32 7 57 INT
4:29 NILL 7 4:25 12 66 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:57 NILL 20 2:05 3 -4 Punt
5:12 NILL 25 1:51 3 7 Punt
1:18 NILL 40 0:41 5 11 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:17 NILL 20 5:08 15 80 TD
2:20 NILL 25 0:51 5 22 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:04 BALLST 35 3:33 12 40 FG Miss
4:55 BALLST 4 1:35 3 8 Punt
2:02 BALLST 22 1:59 9 78 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:39 BALLST 25 3:20 9 34 Downs
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BALLST 34 3:00 8 -14 INT
9:43 BALLST 41 4:31 10 59 TD
3:07 BALLST 27 1:42 4 3 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:01 BALLST 20 1:44 5 80 TD
7:09 BALLST 25 4:45 10 59 FG

BALLST
Cardinals

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 47
(1:29 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Richie.
+9 YD
2 & 7 - BALLST 38
(1:34 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie runs ob at NIL 47 for 9 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 35
(1:52 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 38 for 3 yards.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 25
(2:09 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker runs ob at NIL 35 for 10 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 25
(2:14 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Crawford.
Kickoff
(2:20 - 4th) 46-J.Lewis kicks 57 yards from BALL 35. 85-T.Rudolph to NIL 25 for 17 yards (6-J.Thomas).

NILL
Huskies
 - Downs (5 plays, 22 yards, 0:51 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 6 - NILL 16
(2:24 - 4th) 34-J.Knight 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 6 - NILL 16
(2:28 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 6-Y.Tyler. Team penalty on BALL Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 20
(2:34 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to NIL 16 for 4 yards (99-P.Oppong14-J.Gandy).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 20
(2:37 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Davis.
+19 YD
2 & 9 - NILL 39
(3:20 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to NIL 20 for 19 yards (3-D.Lafayette).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 40
(4:00 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to NIL 39 for 1 yard (23-E.Jackson14-J.Gandy).
+9 YD
3 & 1 - NILL 49
(4:21 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt to NIL 40 for 9 yards (9-D.Rayner). Team penalty on NIL 12 players declined.
+4 YD
2 & 5 - NILL 47
(5:00 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to NIL 49 for 4 yards (5-M.Kennedy56-M.Baggett).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 42
(5:39 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 47 for 5 yards (3-D.Lafayette).
+17 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 25
(6:22 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley pushed ob at BALL 42 for 17 yards (14-J.Gandy).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 25
(7:09 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 25 for no gain (23-E.Jackson44-J.Ester).
Kickoff
(7:09 - 4th) 39-J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35 to BALL End Zone. touchback.

BALLST
Cardinals
 - FG (10 plays, 59 yards, 4:45 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
(7:09 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford to BALL End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
+3 YD
3 & 3 - BALLST 3
(7:14 - 4th) 21-E.Collins runs 3 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on BALL 12 players declined.
+5 YD
2 & 8 - BALLST 8
(7:30 - 4th) 21-E.Collins to BALL 3 for 5 yards (23-B.Anderson).
No Gain
1 & 8 - BALLST 8
(7:34 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
+6 YD
4 & 3 - BALLST 14
(8:11 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 85-T.Rudolph. 85-T.Rudolph to BALL 8 for 6 yards (3-A.Uzodinma).
+7 YD
3 & 10 - BALLST 21
(8:55 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford to BALL 14 for 7 yards (23-B.Anderson).
No Gain
2 & 10 - BALLST 21
(9:41 - 4th) 30-H.Waylee to BALL 21 for no gain (7-B.Martin).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 21
(9:45 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
Penalty
2 & 5 - BALLST 31
(9:52 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Robinson. Penalty on BALL 17-N.Jones Holding 10 yards enforced at BALL 31. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 36
(10:28 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to BALL 31 for 5 yards (29-H.Jones).
+15 YD
3 & 10 - BALLST 49
(10:54 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford to BALL 36 for 15 yards (23-B.Anderson).
No Gain
2 & 10 - BALLST 49
(10:58 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 49
(11:05 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Rudolph.
+5 YD
2 & 1 - BALLST 44
(11:31 - 4th) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 49 for 5 yards (6-J.Thomas5-B.Cosby).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 35
(12:04 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 44 for 9 yards (6-J.Thomas).
Penalty
1 & 10 - BALLST 20
(12:11 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Crawford. Penalty on BALL 94-J.Sape Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NIL 20. No Play.
Kickoff
(12:17 - 4th) 46-J.Lewis kicks 57 yards from BALL 35. 85-T.Rudolph pushed ob at NIL 30 for 22 yards. Penalty on NIL 26-J.Dolphin Holding 10 yards enforced at NIL 30.

NILL
Huskies
 - TD (15 plays, 80 yards, 5:08 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
(12:17 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis to NIL End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
+7 YD
2 & 4 - NILL 7
(12:21 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 13
(12:40 - 4th) 30-T.Evans to NIL 7 for 6 yards (4-R.Thomas).
+64 YD
3 & 7 - NILL 23
(13:04 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler to NIL 13 for 64 yards (15-D.Thomas).
+2 YD
2 & 9 - NILL 21
(13:30 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 23 for 2 yards (97-D.Taylor).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 20
(14:01 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 21 for 1 yard (97-D.Taylor55-W.Kramer).

BALLST
Cardinals
 - TD (5 plays, 80 yards, 1:44 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - BALLST 49
(14:07 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers punts 49 yards from BALL 49 to BALL End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
4 & 4 - BALLST 44
(14:07 - 4th) Penalty on NIL 70-M.Cox False start 5 yards enforced at BALL 44. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 4 - BALLST 44
(14:14 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Rudolph.
-2 YD
2 & 2 - BALLST 42
(15:00 - 4th) 30-H.Waylee to BALL 44 for -2 yards (0-C.Agyemang7-B.Martin).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 50
(0:37 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to BALL 42 for 8 yards (5-B.Cosby7-B.Martin).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 40
(1:18 - 3rd) 3-T.Richie to BALL 50 for 10 yards (5-B.Cosby).

NILL
Huskies
 - Punt (5 plays, 11 yards, 0:41 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 18 - NILL 30
(1:25 - 3rd) 38-N.Snyder punts 35 yards from BALL 30 out of bounds at the NIL 35. Team penalty on BALL Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at NIL 35.
No Gain
3 & 18 - NILL 30
(1:30 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall.
Sack
2 & 10 - NILL 38
(2:14 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 30 for -8 yards (3-D.Lafayette).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 38
(2:42 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 38 for no gain (56-M.Baggett44-J.Ester).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 27
(3:07 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 38 for 11 yards (95-D.O'Malley).

BALLST
Cardinals
 - Punt (4 plays, 3 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - BALLST 32
(3:21 - 3rd) 36-M.Ference punts 41 yards from NIL 32 to the BALL 27 downed by 11-M.Travis.
+2 YD
3 & 5 - BALLST 30
(3:55 - 3rd) 21-E.Collins to NIL 32 for 2 yards (9-C.Albright5-B.Cosby).
No Gain
2 & 5 - BALLST 30
(4:37 - 3rd) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 30 for no gain (9-C.Albright23-B.Anderson).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25
(5:12 - 3rd) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 30 for 5 yards (7-B.Martin94-J.Sape).
Kickoff
(5:12 - 3rd) 46-J.Lewis kicks 65 yards from BALL 35 to NIL End Zone. touchback.

NILL
Huskies
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
(5:12 - 3rd) 38-N.Snyder incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 7-J.Hansen at NIL End Zone. 7-J.Hansen to NIL End Zone for no gain.
+3 YD
1 & 3 - NILL 3
(5:16 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
+15 YD
2 & 11 - NILL 18
(5:52 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 8-C.Rudy. 8-C.Rudy to NIL 3 for 15 yards (15-D.Thomas).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 17
(6:27 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to NIL 18 for -1 yard (97-D.Taylor9-D.Rayner).
+9 YD
3 & 4 - NILL 26
(6:52 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to NIL 17 for 9 yards (23-E.Jackson).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - NILL 30
(7:28 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to NIL 26 for 4 yards (23-E.Jackson14-J.Gandy).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 32
(7:58 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt scrambles runs ob at NIL 30 for 2 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - NILL 47
(8:01 - 3rd) Penalty on NIL 11-K.Pugh Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NIL 47. No Play.
+9 YD
3 & 7 - NILL 44
(8:35 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt scrambles to NIL 47 for 9 yards (38-N.Rattin).
+2 YD
2 & 9 - NILL 42
(9:08 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 44 for 2 yards (11-K.Pugh44-J.Ester).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 41
(9:43 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 42 for 1 yard (5-M.Kennedy56-M.Baggett).

BALLST
Cardinals
 - TD (10 plays, 59 yards, 4:31 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 14 - BALLST 16
(9:52 - 3rd) 36-M.Ference punts 42 yards from NIL 16. 11-J.Hall to BALL 41 for -1 yard (11-K.Pugh).
Sack
3 & 5 - BALLST 25
(10:35 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers sacked at NIL 16 for -9 yards (0-C.Agyemang).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - BALLST 21
(11:21 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford to NIL 25 for 4 yards (23-B.Anderson).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 20
(11:57 - 3rd) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 21 for 1 yard (7-B.Martin).

NILL
Huskies
 - Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 2:05 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 3 - NILL 3
(12:00 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Davis INTERCEPTED by 15-D.Thomas at NIL End Zone. 15-D.Thomas touchback.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 15
(12:19 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler pushed ob at NIL 3 for 12 yards (14-J.Gandy3-D.Lafayette).
+14 YD
2 & 4 - NILL 29
(12:50 - 3rd) 11-J.Hall to NIL 15 for 14 yards (14-J.Gandy).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 35
(13:13 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler to NIL 29 for 6 yards (15-D.Thomas).
+2 YD
2 & 2 - NILL 37
(13:25 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt scrambles to NIL 35 for 2 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 45
(13:59 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler to NIL 37 for 8 yards (14-J.Gandy).
+15 YD
2 & 4 - NILL 40
(14:18 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to NIL 45 for 15 yards (15-D.Thomas).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 34
(14:51 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 40 for 6 yards (3-D.Lafayette9-D.Rayner).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 38 yards from NIL 35. 27-J.Daw to BALL 34 for 7 yards (82-T.Tewes).

BALLST
Cardinals
 - Interception (8 plays, -14 yards, 3:00 poss)

Result Play
No Good
1 & 10 - BALLST 27
(0:04 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson 45 yards Field Goal is No Good.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 38
(0:11 - 2nd) 21-E.Collins runs ob at BALL 27 for 11 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 38
(0:18 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete.
+8 YD
3 & 3 - BALLST 46
(0:27 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to BALL 38 for 8 yards (21-A.Phillips).
+7 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 47
(0:55 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers scrambles to BALL 46 for 7 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 47
(1:02 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Robinson.
+4 YD
3 & 3 - BALLST 43
(1:33 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 30-H.Waylee. 30-H.Waylee to NIL 47 for 4 yards (14-J.Wahee).
+1 YD
2 & 4 - BALLST 42
(1:37 - 2nd) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 43 for 1 yard (14-J.Wahee). Team penalty on NIL Illegal formation declined.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 36
(1:55 - 2nd) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 42 for 6 yards (5-B.Cosby6-J.Thomas).
+14 YD
2 & 8 - BALLST 22
(2:33 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 36 for 14 yards (3-A.Uzodinma).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 20
(3:20 - 2nd) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 22 for 2 yards (6-J.Thomas).
+7 YD
2 & 4 - BALLST 13
(3:50 - 2nd) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 20 for 7 yards (97-J.Harris6-J.Thomas).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 7
(4:23 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker to NIL 13 for 6 yards (21-A.Phillips).
Kickoff
(4:29 - 2nd) 46-J.Lewis kicks 58 yards from BALL 35. 85-T.Rudolph to NIL 14 for 7 yards (5-B.Cosby). Penalty on NIL 26-J.Dolphin Holding 7 yards enforced at NIL 14.

NILL
Huskies
 - Halftime (12 plays, 66 yards, 4:25 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(4:29 - 2nd) 34-J.Knight extra point is good.

NILL
Huskies
 - Interception (7 plays, 57 yards, 3:32 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - NILL 35
(4:43 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-A.Uzodinma at BALL 29. 3-A.Uzodinma runs 71 yards for a touchdown.
+9 YD
2 & 5 - NILL 44
(5:09 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 85-T.Rudolph. 85-T.Rudolph to BALL 35 for 9 yards (5-B.Cosby).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 49
(5:44 - 2nd) 30-H.Waylee to BALL 44 for 5 yards (5-B.Cosby).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - NILL 50
(6:14 - 2nd) 10-A.Haidet to BALL 49 for 1 yard (6-J.Thomas7-B.Martin).
+12 YD
3 & 13 - NILL 38
(6:51 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 50 for 12 yards.
-2 YD
2 & 11 - NILL 40
(7:32 - 2nd) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 38 for -2 yards (38-J.Thomas).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 41
(8:15 - 2nd) 3-T.Richie to NIL 40 for -1 yard (5-B.Cosby).

BALLST
Cardinals
 - Downs (9 plays, 34 yards, 3:20 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
4 & 2 - BALLST 40
(8:19 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to NIL 41 for -1 yard (44-J.Ester4-R.Thomas).
+1 YD
3 & 3 - BALLST 41
(8:58 - 2nd) 30-T.Evans to NIL 40 for 1 yard (11-K.Pugh99-P.Oppong).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - BALLST 45
(9:20 - 2nd) 30-T.Evans to NIL 41 for 4 yards (55-W.Kramer).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 48
(9:38 - 2nd) 30-T.Evans to NIL 45 for 3 yards (11-K.Pugh9-D.Rayner).
+6 YD
3 & 5 - BALLST 46
(9:54 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt scrambles pushed ob at NIL 48 for 6 yards (11-K.Pugh).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - BALLST 45
(10:33 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt to BALL 46 for 1 yard (11-K.Pugh5-M.Kennedy).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 41
(10:51 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall pushed ob at BALL 45 for 4 yards (3-D.Lafayette).
+8 YD
2 & 2 - BALLST 33
(11:11 - 2nd) 11-J.Hall to BALL 41 for 8 yards (38-N.Rattin11-K.Pugh).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25
(11:39 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to BALL 33 for 8 yards (5-M.Kennedy).
Kickoff
(11:39 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35 to BALL End Zone. touchback.

NILL
Huskies
 - TD (7 plays, 74 yards, 3:01 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:39 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
+2 YD
2 & 2 - NILL 2
(11:41 - 2nd) 21-E.Collins runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
+6 YD
1 & 8 - NILL 8
(12:05 - 2nd) 21-E.Collins to BALL 2 for 6 yards (23-B.Anderson90-J.Tarango).
+11 YD
3 & 2 - NILL 19
(12:35 - 2nd) 21-E.Collins to BALL 8 for 11 yards (23-B.Anderson).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - NILL 21
(13:20 - 2nd) 30-H.Waylee to BALL 19 for 2 yards (38-J.Thomas).
+21 YD
1 & 25 - NILL 42
(13:47 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford pushed ob at BALL 21 for 21 yards (38-J.Thomas).
Penalty
1 & 10 - NILL 27
(13:55 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Richie. Penalty on NIL 58-B.Patton Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BALL 27. No Play.
+47 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 26
(14:34 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 85-T.Rudolph. 85-T.Rudolph pushed ob at BALL 27 for 47 yards (21-A.Phillips).
Kickoff
(14:40 - 2nd) 46-J.Lewis kicks 61 yards from BALL 35. 85-T.Rudolph to NIL 26 for 22 yards.

BALLST
Cardinals
 - TD (9 plays, 78 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(14:40 - 2nd) 34-J.Knight extra point is good.
+5 YD
3 & 5 - BALLST 5
(14:44 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
+9 YD
2 & 14 - BALLST 14
(15:00 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall pushed ob at NIL 5 for 9 yards (3-D.Lafayette).
No Gain
1 & 14 - BALLST 14
(0:03 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 6-Y.Tyler.
Penalty
1 & 9 - BALLST 9
(0:13 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 12-I.James. 12-I.James runs 9 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on BALL 72-A.Todd Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at NIL 9. No Play.
+46 YD
2 & 15 - BALLST 45
(0:35 - 1st) 30-T.Evans to NIL 9 for 46 yards (16-J.Harris).
Sack
1 & 10 - BALLST 50
(1:11 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 45 for -5 yards (99-P.Oppong56-M.Baggett).
+9 YD
2 & 4 - BALLST 41
(1:28 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to NIL 50 for 9 yards (7-J.Hansen9-D.Rayner).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 35
(1:50 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler to BALL 41 for 6 yards (14-J.Gandy).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 22
(2:02 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to BALL 35 for 13 yards (13-M.McGee7-J.Hansen).

NILL
Huskies
 - Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 0:55 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 18 - NILL 28
(2:13 - 1st) 36-M.Ference punts 40 yards from NIL 28 to the BALL 32 downed by 11-M.Travis. Penalty on BALL 13-J.Williams Holding 10 yards enforced at BALL 32.
Sack
3 & 8 - NILL 38
(2:23 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers sacked at NIL 28 for -10 yards. Penalty on NIL 12-R.Bowers Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at NIL 28. (31-A.Ekpe6-J.Thomas).
+2 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 36
(3:04 - 1st) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 38 for 2 yards (7-B.Martin0-C.Agyemang).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 36
(3:08 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete.

BALLST
Cardinals
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - BALLST 12
(3:20 - 1st) 38-N.Snyder punts 60 yards from BALL 12. 85-T.Rudolph pushed ob at NIL 36 for 8 yards (16-H.Littles).
+1 YD
3 & 3 - BALLST 11
(4:01 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 12 for 1 yard (5-M.Kennedy97-D.Taylor).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - BALLST 7
(4:29 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 11 for 4 yards (3-D.Lafayette).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 4
(4:55 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 7 for 3 yards (9-D.Rayner11-K.Pugh).

NILL
Huskies
 - Punt (8 plays, 25 yards, 3:21 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - NILL 50
(5:06 - 1st) 36-M.Ference punts 46 yards from NIL 50 to the BALL 4 downed by 32-B.Ross.
+15 YD
3 & 25 - NILL 35
(5:34 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker pushed ob at NIL 50 for 15 yards (14-J.Wahee).
No Gain
2 & 25 - NILL 35
(5:40 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Rudolph.
Penalty
2 & 10 - NILL 50
(5:45 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Richie. Penalty on NIL 3-T.Richie Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NIL 50. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 50
(6:22 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford to NIL 50 for no gain (5-B.Cosby).
+9 YD
2 & 7 - NILL 41
(6:55 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 50 for 9 yards (21-A.Phillips7-B.Martin).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 38
(7:28 - 1st) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 41 for 3 yards (6-J.Thomas90-J.Tarango).
+8 YD
2 & 5 - NILL 30
(7:57 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 85-T.Rudolph. 85-T.Rudolph to NIL 38 for 8 yards (5-B.Cosby).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25
(8:27 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford to NIL 30 for 5 yards (7-B.Martin).

BALLST
Cardinals
 - Missed FG (12 plays, 40 yards, 3:33 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 23 - BALLST 25
(8:31 - 1st) 34-J.Knight 42 yards Field Goal is No Good.
No Gain
3 & 23 - BALLST 25
(8:31 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 6-Y.Tyler.
+11 YD
3 & 23 - BALLST 25
(8:31 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler to NIL 14 for 11 yards (13-M.McGee).
Sack
2 & 15 - BALLST 17
(9:06 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt sacked at NIL 25 for -8 yards (95-D.O'Malley).
Penalty
2 & 10 - BALLST 12
(9:22 - 1st) Penalty on BALL 88-D.Koch False start 5 yards enforced at NIL 12. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 12
(9:54 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to NIL 12 for no gain (4-R.Thomas97-D.Taylor).
+5 YD
2 & 3 - BALLST 17
(10:20 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler to NIL 12 for 5 yards (15-D.Thomas).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 24
(10:47 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to NIL 17 for 7 yards (3-D.Lafayette11-K.Pugh).
+12 YD
3 & 10 - BALLST 36
(11:15 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt scrambles to NIL 24 for 12 yards.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BALLST 36
(11:18 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Davis.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 36
(11:22 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 6-Y.Tyler.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 49
(11:37 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis pushed ob at NIL 36 for 13 yards (15-D.Thomas).
+11 YD
2 & 5 - BALLST 40
(11:47 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to NIL 49 for 11 yards (14-J.Gandy38-N.Rattin).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 35
(12:04 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 40 for 5 yards (3-D.Lafayette).
Kickoff
(12:04 - 1st) 39-J.Richardson kicks 48 yards from NIL 35 out of bounds at the BALL 17.

NILL
Huskies
 - TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 2:56 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:04 - 1st) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
+17 YD
2 & 4 - NILL 17
(12:09 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 23
(12:45 - 1st) 21-E.Collins to BALL 17 for 6 yards (5-B.Cosby).
+10 YD
3 & 10 - NILL 33
(13:18 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker to BALL 23 for 10 yards (5-B.Cosby14-J.Wahee).
No Gain
2 & 10 - NILL 33
(13:22 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 30-H.Waylee.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 33
(14:03 - 1st) 30-H.Waylee to BALL 33 for no gain (7-B.Martin).
+28 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 39
(14:33 - 1st) 30-H.Waylee to BALL 33 for 28 yards (23-B.Anderson).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25
(15:00 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 39 for 14 yards (7-B.Martin).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 46-J.Lewis kicks 65 yards from BALL 35 to NIL End Zone. touchback.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores