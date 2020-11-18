Drive Chart
|
|
|NILL
|BALLST
Key Players
|
|
R. Bowers
12 QB
275 PaYds, PaTD, INT, -12 RuYds
|
|
D. Plitt
9 QB
214 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 20 RuYds
NILL
3 Pass
0 Rush
22 YDS
0:51 POS
No Gain
1ST & 10 NILL 47
1:29
12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Richie.
+9 YD
2ND & 7 NILL 38
1:34
12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie runs ob at NIL 47 for 9 yards.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 NILL 35
1:52
12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 38 for 3 yards.
+10 YD
2ND & 10 NILL 25
2:09
12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker runs ob at NIL 35 for 10 yards.
No Gain
1ST & 10 NILL 25
2:14
12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Crawford.
Kickoff
Kickoff
2:20
46-J.Lewis kicks 57 yards from BALL 35. 85-T.Rudolph to NIL 25 for 17 yards (6-J.Thomas).
BALLST
1 Pass
127 Rush
59 YDS
4:45 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 6 NILL 16
2:24
34-J.Knight 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3RD & 6 NILL 16
2:28
9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 6-Y.Tyler. Team penalty on BALL Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
+4 YD
2ND & 10 NILL 20
2:34
2-C.Huntley to NIL 16 for 4 yards (99-P.Oppong14-J.Gandy).
No Gain
1ST & 10 NILL 20
2:37
9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Davis.
Two Point Conversion 7:09
12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford to BALL End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
22
28
Touchdown 7:14
21-E.Collins runs 3 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on BALL 12 players declined.
15
plays
55
yds
05:08
pos
20
28
Two Point Conversion 12:17
9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis to NIL End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
28
Touchdown 12:21
9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
80
yds
01:44
pos
14
26
Touchdown 4:43
12-R.Bowers incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-A.Uzodinma at BALL 29. 3-A.Uzodinma runs 71 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
14
13
Touchdown 14:44
9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
83
yds
01:59
pos
7
6
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|24
|Rushing
|7
|12
|Passing
|14
|11
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|7-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|382
|419
|Total Plays
|70
|67
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|107
|205
|Rush Attempts
|31
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|4.9
|Yards Passing
|275
|214
|Comp. - Att.
|26-39
|17-25
|Yards Per Pass
|6.7
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|7-67
|6-50
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-43.6
|2-47.5
|Return Yards
|8
|70
|Punts - Returns
|1-8
|1--1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|1-71
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|275
|PASS YDS
|214
|
|
|107
|RUSH YDS
|205
|
|
|382
|TOTAL YDS
|419
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Bowers 12 QB
|R. Bowers
|26/39
|275
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Waylee 30 RB
|H. Waylee
|17
|63
|0
|28
|
E. Collins 21 RB
|E. Collins
|8
|46
|2
|11
|
T. Richie 3 WR
|T. Richie
|2
|9
|0
|10
|
A. Haidet 10 QB
|A. Haidet
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
R. Bowers 12 QB
|R. Bowers
|3
|-12
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Richie 3 WR
|T. Richie
|12
|11
|108
|1
|17
|
T. Rudolph 85 WR
|T. Rudolph
|7
|4
|70
|0
|47
|
D. Crawford 88 TE
|D. Crawford
|7
|6
|52
|0
|21
|
C. Tucker 18 WR
|C. Tucker
|7
|4
|41
|0
|15
|
H. Waylee 30 RB
|H. Waylee
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Robinson 17 WR
|D. Robinson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Lafayette 3 S
|D. Lafayette
|10-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 15 CB
|D. Thomas
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Gandy 14 CB
|J. Gandy
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pugh 11 LB
|K. Pugh
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kennedy 5 DE
|M. Kennedy
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jackson 23 LB
|E. Jackson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 97 DT
|D. Taylor
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Rattin 38 LB
|N. Rattin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Thomas 4 DE
|R. Thomas
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. O'Malley 95 DL
|D. O'Malley
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Rayner 9 LB
|D. Rayner
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 16 CB
|J. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McGee 13 CB
|M. McGee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Oppong 99 DL
|P. Oppong
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
M. Baggett 56 DT
|M. Baggett
|1-3
|0.5
|0
|
J. Hansen 7 S
|J. Hansen
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
W. Kramer 55 DT
|W. Kramer
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ester 94 DT
|J. Ester
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Richardson 39 K
|J. Richardson
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Ference 36 P
|M. Ference
|4
|42.3
|1
|46
|
R. Bowers 12 QB
|R. Bowers
|1
|49.0
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Rudolph 85 WR
|T. Rudolph
|4
|17.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Rudolph 85 WR
|T. Rudolph
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Plitt 9 QB
|D. Plitt
|17/25
|214
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Huntley 2 RB
|C. Huntley
|25
|103
|1
|17
|
T. Evans 30 RB
|T. Evans
|5
|60
|0
|46
|
J. Hall 11 WR
|J. Hall
|2
|22
|0
|14
|
D. Plitt 9 QB
|D. Plitt
|10
|20
|0
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Y. Tyler 6 WR
|Y. Tyler
|11
|7
|108
|1
|64
|
J. Hall 11 WR
|J. Hall
|8
|7
|73
|0
|19
|
A. Davis 1 WR
|A. Davis
|5
|2
|18
|1
|13
|
C. Rudy 8 FB
|C. Rudy
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Cosby 5 S
|B. Cosby
|10-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Martin 7 LB
|B. Martin
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|
B. Anderson II 23 S
|B. Anderson II
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 6 LB
|J. Thomas
|5-3
|0.5
|0
|
A. Phillips 21 CB
|A. Phillips
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wahee 14 S
|J. Wahee
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 38 CB
|J. Thomas
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Uzodinma II 3 CB
|A. Uzodinma II
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Agyemang 0 DL
|C. Agyemang
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Albright 9 LB
|C. Albright
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 97 DL
|J. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Tyler 6 WR
|Y. Tyler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Jones 29 S
|H. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sape 94 DL
|J. Sape
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tarango 90 DL
|J. Tarango
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ekpe 31 LB
|A. Ekpe
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Knight 34 K
|J. Knight
|1/2
|33
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Snyder 38 P
|N. Snyder
|2
|47.5
|0
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Daw 27 LB
|J. Daw
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Hall 11 WR
|J. Hall
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 47(1:29 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Richie.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - BALLST 38(1:34 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie runs ob at NIL 47 for 9 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 35(1:52 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 38 for 3 yards.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 25(2:09 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker runs ob at NIL 35 for 10 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(2:14 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Crawford.
|Kickoff
|(2:20 - 4th) 46-J.Lewis kicks 57 yards from BALL 35. 85-T.Rudolph to NIL 25 for 17 yards (6-J.Thomas).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - NILL 16(2:24 - 4th) 34-J.Knight 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NILL 16(2:28 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 6-Y.Tyler. Team penalty on BALL Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NILL 20(2:34 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to NIL 16 for 4 yards (99-P.Oppong14-J.Gandy).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 20(2:37 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Davis.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 9 - NILL 39(3:20 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to NIL 20 for 19 yards (3-D.Lafayette).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 40(4:00 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to NIL 39 for 1 yard (23-E.Jackson14-J.Gandy).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 1 - NILL 49(4:21 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt to NIL 40 for 9 yards (9-D.Rayner). Team penalty on NIL 12 players declined.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - NILL 47(5:00 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to NIL 49 for 4 yards (5-M.Kennedy56-M.Baggett).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 42(5:39 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 47 for 5 yards (3-D.Lafayette).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - NILL 25(6:22 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley pushed ob at BALL 42 for 17 yards (14-J.Gandy).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 25(7:09 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 25 for no gain (23-E.Jackson44-J.Ester).
|Kickoff
|(7:09 - 4th) 39-J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35 to BALL End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(7:09 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford to BALL End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - BALLST 3(7:14 - 4th) 21-E.Collins runs 3 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on BALL 12 players declined.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - BALLST 8(7:30 - 4th) 21-E.Collins to BALL 3 for 5 yards (23-B.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 8 - BALLST 8(7:34 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
|+6 YD
|
4 & 3 - BALLST 14(8:11 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 85-T.Rudolph. 85-T.Rudolph to BALL 8 for 6 yards (3-A.Uzodinma).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - BALLST 21(8:55 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford to BALL 14 for 7 yards (23-B.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 21(9:41 - 4th) 30-H.Waylee to BALL 21 for no gain (7-B.Martin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 21(9:45 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - BALLST 31(9:52 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Robinson. Penalty on BALL 17-N.Jones Holding 10 yards enforced at BALL 31. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 36(10:28 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to BALL 31 for 5 yards (29-H.Jones).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 10 - BALLST 49(10:54 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford to BALL 36 for 15 yards (23-B.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 49(10:58 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 49(11:05 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Rudolph.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - BALLST 44(11:31 - 4th) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 49 for 5 yards (6-J.Thomas5-B.Cosby).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 35(12:04 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 44 for 9 yards (6-J.Thomas).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 20(12:11 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Crawford. Penalty on BALL 94-J.Sape Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NIL 20. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(12:17 - 4th) 46-J.Lewis kicks 57 yards from BALL 35. 85-T.Rudolph pushed ob at NIL 30 for 22 yards. Penalty on NIL 26-J.Dolphin Holding 10 yards enforced at NIL 30.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(12:17 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis to NIL End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - NILL 7(12:21 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 13(12:40 - 4th) 30-T.Evans to NIL 7 for 6 yards (4-R.Thomas).
|+64 YD
|
3 & 7 - NILL 23(13:04 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler to NIL 13 for 64 yards (15-D.Thomas).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - NILL 21(13:30 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 23 for 2 yards (97-D.Taylor).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 20(14:01 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 21 for 1 yard (97-D.Taylor55-W.Kramer).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - BALLST 49(14:07 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers punts 49 yards from BALL 49 to BALL End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
4 & 4 - BALLST 44(14:07 - 4th) Penalty on NIL 70-M.Cox False start 5 yards enforced at BALL 44. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - BALLST 44(14:14 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Rudolph.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 2 - BALLST 42(15:00 - 4th) 30-H.Waylee to BALL 44 for -2 yards (0-C.Agyemang7-B.Martin).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 50(0:37 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to BALL 42 for 8 yards (5-B.Cosby7-B.Martin).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 40(1:18 - 3rd) 3-T.Richie to BALL 50 for 10 yards (5-B.Cosby).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - NILL 30(1:25 - 3rd) 38-N.Snyder punts 35 yards from BALL 30 out of bounds at the NIL 35. Team penalty on BALL Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at NIL 35.
|No Gain
|
3 & 18 - NILL 30(1:30 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - NILL 38(2:14 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 30 for -8 yards (3-D.Lafayette).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 38(2:42 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 38 for no gain (56-M.Baggett44-J.Ester).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 27(3:07 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 38 for 11 yards (95-D.O'Malley).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - BALLST 32(3:21 - 3rd) 36-M.Ference punts 41 yards from NIL 32 to the BALL 27 downed by 11-M.Travis.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - BALLST 30(3:55 - 3rd) 21-E.Collins to NIL 32 for 2 yards (9-C.Albright5-B.Cosby).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - BALLST 30(4:37 - 3rd) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 30 for no gain (9-C.Albright23-B.Anderson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(5:12 - 3rd) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 30 for 5 yards (7-B.Martin94-J.Sape).
|Kickoff
|(5:12 - 3rd) 46-J.Lewis kicks 65 yards from BALL 35 to NIL End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(5:12 - 3rd) 38-N.Snyder incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 7-J.Hansen at NIL End Zone. 7-J.Hansen to NIL End Zone for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - NILL 3(5:16 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 11 - NILL 18(5:52 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 8-C.Rudy. 8-C.Rudy to NIL 3 for 15 yards (15-D.Thomas).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 17(6:27 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to NIL 18 for -1 yard (97-D.Taylor9-D.Rayner).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - NILL 26(6:52 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to NIL 17 for 9 yards (23-E.Jackson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - NILL 30(7:28 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to NIL 26 for 4 yards (23-E.Jackson14-J.Gandy).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 32(7:58 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt scrambles runs ob at NIL 30 for 2 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NILL 47(8:01 - 3rd) Penalty on NIL 11-K.Pugh Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NIL 47. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - NILL 44(8:35 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt scrambles to NIL 47 for 9 yards (38-N.Rattin).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - NILL 42(9:08 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 44 for 2 yards (11-K.Pugh44-J.Ester).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 41(9:43 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 42 for 1 yard (5-M.Kennedy56-M.Baggett).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - BALLST 16(9:52 - 3rd) 36-M.Ference punts 42 yards from NIL 16. 11-J.Hall to BALL 41 for -1 yard (11-K.Pugh).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - BALLST 25(10:35 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers sacked at NIL 16 for -9 yards (0-C.Agyemang).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - BALLST 21(11:21 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford to NIL 25 for 4 yards (23-B.Anderson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 20(11:57 - 3rd) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 21 for 1 yard (7-B.Martin).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 3 - NILL 3(12:00 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Davis INTERCEPTED by 15-D.Thomas at NIL End Zone. 15-D.Thomas touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 15(12:19 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler pushed ob at NIL 3 for 12 yards (14-J.Gandy3-D.Lafayette).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 4 - NILL 29(12:50 - 3rd) 11-J.Hall to NIL 15 for 14 yards (14-J.Gandy).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 35(13:13 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler to NIL 29 for 6 yards (15-D.Thomas).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - NILL 37(13:25 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt scrambles to NIL 35 for 2 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 45(13:59 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler to NIL 37 for 8 yards (14-J.Gandy).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 4 - NILL 40(14:18 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to NIL 45 for 15 yards (15-D.Thomas).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 34(14:51 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 40 for 6 yards (3-D.Lafayette9-D.Rayner).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 38 yards from NIL 35. 27-J.Daw to BALL 34 for 7 yards (82-T.Tewes).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 27(0:04 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson 45 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 38(0:11 - 2nd) 21-E.Collins runs ob at BALL 27 for 11 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 38(0:18 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - BALLST 46(0:27 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to BALL 38 for 8 yards (21-A.Phillips).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 47(0:55 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers scrambles to BALL 46 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 47(1:02 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Robinson.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - BALLST 43(1:33 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 30-H.Waylee. 30-H.Waylee to NIL 47 for 4 yards (14-J.Wahee).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - BALLST 42(1:37 - 2nd) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 43 for 1 yard (14-J.Wahee). Team penalty on NIL Illegal formation declined.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 36(1:55 - 2nd) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 42 for 6 yards (5-B.Cosby6-J.Thomas).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - BALLST 22(2:33 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 36 for 14 yards (3-A.Uzodinma).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 20(3:20 - 2nd) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 22 for 2 yards (6-J.Thomas).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - BALLST 13(3:50 - 2nd) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 20 for 7 yards (97-J.Harris6-J.Thomas).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 7(4:23 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker to NIL 13 for 6 yards (21-A.Phillips).
|Kickoff
|(4:29 - 2nd) 46-J.Lewis kicks 58 yards from BALL 35. 85-T.Rudolph to NIL 14 for 7 yards (5-B.Cosby). Penalty on NIL 26-J.Dolphin Holding 7 yards enforced at NIL 14.
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - NILL 35(4:43 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-A.Uzodinma at BALL 29. 3-A.Uzodinma runs 71 yards for a touchdown.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - NILL 44(5:09 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 85-T.Rudolph. 85-T.Rudolph to BALL 35 for 9 yards (5-B.Cosby).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 49(5:44 - 2nd) 30-H.Waylee to BALL 44 for 5 yards (5-B.Cosby).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - NILL 50(6:14 - 2nd) 10-A.Haidet to BALL 49 for 1 yard (6-J.Thomas7-B.Martin).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 13 - NILL 38(6:51 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 50 for 12 yards.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 11 - NILL 40(7:32 - 2nd) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 38 for -2 yards (38-J.Thomas).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 41(8:15 - 2nd) 3-T.Richie to NIL 40 for -1 yard (5-B.Cosby).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
4 & 2 - BALLST 40(8:19 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to NIL 41 for -1 yard (44-J.Ester4-R.Thomas).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - BALLST 41(8:58 - 2nd) 30-T.Evans to NIL 40 for 1 yard (11-K.Pugh99-P.Oppong).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - BALLST 45(9:20 - 2nd) 30-T.Evans to NIL 41 for 4 yards (55-W.Kramer).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 48(9:38 - 2nd) 30-T.Evans to NIL 45 for 3 yards (11-K.Pugh9-D.Rayner).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - BALLST 46(9:54 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt scrambles pushed ob at NIL 48 for 6 yards (11-K.Pugh).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - BALLST 45(10:33 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt to BALL 46 for 1 yard (11-K.Pugh5-M.Kennedy).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 41(10:51 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall pushed ob at BALL 45 for 4 yards (3-D.Lafayette).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - BALLST 33(11:11 - 2nd) 11-J.Hall to BALL 41 for 8 yards (38-N.Rattin11-K.Pugh).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(11:39 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to BALL 33 for 8 yards (5-M.Kennedy).
|Kickoff
|(11:39 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35 to BALL End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:39 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - NILL 2(11:41 - 2nd) 21-E.Collins runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 8 - NILL 8(12:05 - 2nd) 21-E.Collins to BALL 2 for 6 yards (23-B.Anderson90-J.Tarango).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 2 - NILL 19(12:35 - 2nd) 21-E.Collins to BALL 8 for 11 yards (23-B.Anderson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - NILL 21(13:20 - 2nd) 30-H.Waylee to BALL 19 for 2 yards (38-J.Thomas).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 25 - NILL 42(13:47 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford pushed ob at BALL 21 for 21 yards (38-J.Thomas).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NILL 27(13:55 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Richie. Penalty on NIL 58-B.Patton Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BALL 27. No Play.
|+47 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 26(14:34 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 85-T.Rudolph. 85-T.Rudolph pushed ob at BALL 27 for 47 yards (21-A.Phillips).
|Kickoff
|(14:40 - 2nd) 46-J.Lewis kicks 61 yards from BALL 35. 85-T.Rudolph to NIL 26 for 22 yards.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:40 - 2nd) 34-J.Knight extra point is good.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - BALLST 5(14:44 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 14 - BALLST 14(15:00 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall pushed ob at NIL 5 for 9 yards (3-D.Lafayette).
|No Gain
|
1 & 14 - BALLST 14(0:03 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 6-Y.Tyler.
|Penalty
|
1 & 9 - BALLST 9(0:13 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 12-I.James. 12-I.James runs 9 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on BALL 72-A.Todd Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at NIL 9. No Play.
|+46 YD
|
2 & 15 - BALLST 45(0:35 - 1st) 30-T.Evans to NIL 9 for 46 yards (16-J.Harris).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 50(1:11 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 45 for -5 yards (99-P.Oppong56-M.Baggett).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - BALLST 41(1:28 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to NIL 50 for 9 yards (7-J.Hansen9-D.Rayner).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 35(1:50 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler to BALL 41 for 6 yards (14-J.Gandy).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 22(2:02 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to BALL 35 for 13 yards (13-M.McGee7-J.Hansen).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - NILL 28(2:13 - 1st) 36-M.Ference punts 40 yards from NIL 28 to the BALL 32 downed by 11-M.Travis. Penalty on BALL 13-J.Williams Holding 10 yards enforced at BALL 32.
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - NILL 38(2:23 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers sacked at NIL 28 for -10 yards. Penalty on NIL 12-R.Bowers Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at NIL 28. (31-A.Ekpe6-J.Thomas).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NILL 36(3:04 - 1st) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 38 for 2 yards (7-B.Martin0-C.Agyemang).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 36(3:08 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - BALLST 12(3:20 - 1st) 38-N.Snyder punts 60 yards from BALL 12. 85-T.Rudolph pushed ob at NIL 36 for 8 yards (16-H.Littles).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - BALLST 11(4:01 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 12 for 1 yard (5-M.Kennedy97-D.Taylor).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - BALLST 7(4:29 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 11 for 4 yards (3-D.Lafayette).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 4(4:55 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 7 for 3 yards (9-D.Rayner11-K.Pugh).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NILL 50(5:06 - 1st) 36-M.Ference punts 46 yards from NIL 50 to the BALL 4 downed by 32-B.Ross.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 25 - NILL 35(5:34 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker pushed ob at NIL 50 for 15 yards (14-J.Wahee).
|No Gain
|
2 & 25 - NILL 35(5:40 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Rudolph.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - NILL 50(5:45 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Richie. Penalty on NIL 3-T.Richie Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NIL 50. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 50(6:22 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford to NIL 50 for no gain (5-B.Cosby).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - NILL 41(6:55 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 50 for 9 yards (21-A.Phillips7-B.Martin).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 38(7:28 - 1st) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 41 for 3 yards (6-J.Thomas90-J.Tarango).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - NILL 30(7:57 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 85-T.Rudolph. 85-T.Rudolph to NIL 38 for 8 yards (5-B.Cosby).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 25(8:27 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford to NIL 30 for 5 yards (7-B.Martin).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 23 - BALLST 25(8:31 - 1st) 34-J.Knight 42 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 23 - BALLST 25(8:31 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 6-Y.Tyler.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 23 - BALLST 25(8:31 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler to NIL 14 for 11 yards (13-M.McGee).
|Sack
|
2 & 15 - BALLST 17(9:06 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt sacked at NIL 25 for -8 yards (95-D.O'Malley).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 12(9:22 - 1st) Penalty on BALL 88-D.Koch False start 5 yards enforced at NIL 12. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 12(9:54 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to NIL 12 for no gain (4-R.Thomas97-D.Taylor).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - BALLST 17(10:20 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler to NIL 12 for 5 yards (15-D.Thomas).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 24(10:47 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to NIL 17 for 7 yards (3-D.Lafayette11-K.Pugh).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - BALLST 36(11:15 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt scrambles to NIL 24 for 12 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 36(11:18 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Davis.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 36(11:22 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 6-Y.Tyler.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 49(11:37 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis pushed ob at NIL 36 for 13 yards (15-D.Thomas).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - BALLST 40(11:47 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to NIL 49 for 11 yards (14-J.Gandy38-N.Rattin).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 35(12:04 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 40 for 5 yards (3-D.Lafayette).
|Kickoff
|(12:04 - 1st) 39-J.Richardson kicks 48 yards from NIL 35 out of bounds at the BALL 17.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:04 - 1st) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 4 - NILL 17(12:09 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 23(12:45 - 1st) 21-E.Collins to BALL 17 for 6 yards (5-B.Cosby).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - NILL 33(13:18 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker to BALL 23 for 10 yards (5-B.Cosby14-J.Wahee).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NILL 33(13:22 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 30-H.Waylee.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 33(14:03 - 1st) 30-H.Waylee to BALL 33 for no gain (7-B.Martin).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 39(14:33 - 1st) 30-H.Waylee to BALL 33 for 28 yards (23-B.Anderson).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 25(15:00 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 39 for 14 yards (7-B.Martin).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 46-J.Lewis kicks 65 yards from BALL 35 to NIL End Zone. touchback.
