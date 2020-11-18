Drive Chart
TOLEDO
EMICH

Key Players
B. Koback 22 RB
149 RuYds, RuTD, 14 ReYds, REC
P. Hutchinson 10 QB
163 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 27 RuYds
TOLEDO
0 Pass
3 Rush
3 YDS
1:33 POS
Punt
4TH & 7 TOLEDO 29
5:40
49-B.Flint punts 41 yards from TOL 29. 12-J.Hubbard to EMC 38 for 8 yards (4-D.McKinley-Lewis).
No Gain
3RD & 7 TOLEDO 29
5:47
7-D.Finn incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Beale.
+4 YD
2ND & 11 TOLEDO 25
6:28
7-D.Finn pushed ob at TOL 29 for 4 yards (29-K.Shine).
-1 YD
1ST & 10 TOLEDO 26
7:12
3-M.Kelly to TOL 25 for -1 yard (93-J.Crawford).
Kickoff
Kickoff
7:13
38-C.Ryland kicks 39 yards from EMC 35. 1-T.Anderson to TOL 26 for no gain.
EMICH
5 Pass
1 Rush
45 YDS
2:43 POS
+2 YD
0 TOLEDO 2
7:13
10-P.Hutchinson complete to 24-T.Knue. 24-T.Knue to TOL End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
+12 YD
1ST & 10 TOLEDO 12
7:18
10-P.Hutchinson complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
1ST & 10 TOLEDO 24
7:43
10-P.Hutchinson sacked at TOL 31 for -7 yards. Penalty on TOL 45-D.Johnson Facemasking 12 yards enforced at TOL 24. No Play. (45-D.Johnson).
Penalty
2ND & 1 TOLEDO 39
7:48
10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Jackson. Penalty on TOL 44-D.Ragin Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TOL 39. No Play.
+9 YD
1ST & 10 TOLEDO 48
8:10
10-P.Hutchinson complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams pushed ob at TOL 39 for 9 yards (11-J.Williams).
4th Quarter
Two Point Conversion 7:13
10-P.Hutchinson complete to 24-T.Knue. 24-T.Knue to TOL End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
45
21
Touchdown 7:18
10-P.Hutchinson complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
45
yds
02:43
pos
45
19
Point After TD 9:56
29-E.Davis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
45
13
Touchdown 10:05
10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 91-J.Hines at EMC 20. 91-J.Hines runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
44
13
3rd Quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 0:53
10-P.Hutchinson incomplete.
plays
yds
pos
38
13
Touchdown 1:02
10-P.Hutchinson complete to 33-D.Smith. 33-D.Smith runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
60
yds
04:55
pos
38
13
Point After TD 5:48
29-E.Davis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
7
Touchdown 6:00
2-C.Bradley complete to 28-R.Blackmon. 28-R.Blackmon runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
92
yds
03:38
pos
37
7
Point After TD 11:51
29-E.Davis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
7
Touchdown 11:58
2-C.Bradley complete to 14-I.Winstead. 14-I.Winstead runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
59
yds
01:19
pos
30
7
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 0:27
29-E.Davis 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
32
yds
01:45
pos
24
7
Point After TD 5:18
29-E.Davis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 5:24
22-B.Koback runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
52
yds
05:25
pos
20
7
Point After TD 10:43
38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 10:49
10-P.Hutchinson complete to 24-T.Knue. 24-T.Knue runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
17
yds
00:13
pos
14
6
Point After TD 14:37
29-E.Davis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 14:47
12-E.Peters complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis runs 68 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
68
yds
00:10
pos
13
0
1st Quarter
Point After TD 1:23
29-E.Davis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 1:29
12-E.Peters complete to 8-D.Maddox. 8-D.Maddox runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
72
yds
04:47
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 27 15
Rushing 13 4
Passing 10 7
Penalty 4 4
3rd Down Conv 5-11 5-13
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-1
Total Net Yards 496 215
Total Plays 67 53
Avg Gain 7.4 4.1
Net Yards Rushing 198 52
Rush Attempts 43 24
Avg Rush Yards 4.6 2.2
Yards Passing 298 163
Comp. - Att. 16-24 17-29
Yards Per Pass 10.5 5.2
Penalties - Yards 7-82 9-84
Touchdowns 6 3
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 4 3
Other 1 0
Turnovers 2 3
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 2-2
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 2-39.0 6-44.2
Return Yards 19 8
Punts - Returns 2--1 1-8
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-20 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Toledo 1-1 71714745
E. Michigan 0-2 076821
Rynearson Stadium Ypsilanti, MI
 298 PASS YDS 163
198 RUSH YDS 52
496 TOTAL YDS 215
Toledo
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
E. Peters 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.3% 190 2 0 223.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.1% 553 5 1 142.3
E. Peters 11/15 190 2 0
C. Bradley 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 108 2 0 258.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 108 2 0 258.4
C. Bradley 5/8 108 2 0
D. Finn 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
D. Finn 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Koback 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
24 149 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 152 2
B. Koback 24 149 1 21
D. Finn 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 14 0
D. Finn 4 33 0 21
M. Kelly 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 107 1
M. Kelly 10 16 0 6
C. Bradley 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 13 0
C. Bradley 1 13 0 13
E. Peters 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 48 0
E. Peters 4 -13 0 5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
R. Blackmon 28 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 88 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 29 0
R. Blackmon 5 5 88 1 57
D. McKinley-Lewis 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 80 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 32 0
D. McKinley-Lewis 3 2 80 1 68
I. Winstead 14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 60 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 110 0
I. Winstead 2 2 60 1 36
J. Newton 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 65 1
J. Newton 5 2 25 0 15
D. Maddox 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 25 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 61 2
D. Maddox 1 1 25 1 25
B. Koback 22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 111 1
B. Koback 1 1 14 0 14
J. Turner 81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 0
J. Turner 2 1 7 0 7
D. Rosi 89 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
D. Rosi 1 1 0 0 0
A. Beale 10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Beale 1 0 0 0 0
B. Mitchell 80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 94 1
B. Mitchell 1 0 0 0 0
M. Kelly 3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
M. Kelly 1 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Anderson 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Anderson 5-0 0.0 0
D. Johnson 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Johnson 4-1 0.0 0
D. Hood 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Hood 4-0 0.0 0
D. Bolden 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Bolden 4-1 0.0 0
J. Williams 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Williams 3-0 0.0 0
D. Rogers 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Rogers 3-0 0.0 0
S. Holt 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Holt 2-0 0.0 0
N. Bauer 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Bauer 2-1 0.0 0
A. Woliver 85 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Woliver 2-1 0.0 0
J. Hines 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 1.0
J. Hines 2-2 1.0 1
J. Jones 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Jones 2-2 0.0 0
A. Crider 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Crider 1-0 0.0 0
J. Clark 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Clark 1-2 0.0 0
D. Hood 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Hood 1-0 0.0 0
C. Nossaman 47 LS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Nossaman 1-0 0.0 0
D. Johnson 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
N. Givhan 48 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Givhan 0-1 0.0 0
Z. Ford 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Z. Ford 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Davis 29 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/3 6/6
SEASON FG XP
1/2 5/5
E. Davis 1/3 39 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Flint 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 39.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 0 0
B. Flint 2 39.0 1 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Stuart 5 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 22.7 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 32 0
J. Stuart 3 22.7 24 0
T. Anderson 1 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
T. Anderson 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Blackmon 28 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 -0.5 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 4.0 12 0
R. Blackmon 2 -0.5 0 0
E. Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
P. Hutchinson 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.7% 163 3 1 137.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.4% 491 3 2 133.0
P. Hutchinson 17/28 163 3 1
A. Jackson 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
A. Jackson 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
P. Hutchinson 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 88 4
P. Hutchinson 10 27 0 15
D. Smith 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 1 0
D. Smith 7 15 0 4
K. Mackey 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
K. Mackey 2 9 0 7
T. Bess III 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 52 0
T. Bess III 4 2 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
H. Beydoun 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
13 8 64 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 112 0
H. Beydoun 13 8 64 0 22
Q. Williams 81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 49 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 51 0
Q. Williams 6 5 49 1 12
D. Smith 33 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 26 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 26 1
D. Smith 2 2 26 1 17
T. Knue 24 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 17 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 166 0
T. Knue 1 1 17 1 17
A. Jackson 3 QB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
A. Jackson 1 1 7 0 7
T. Odukoya 85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 36 2
T. Odukoya 2 0 0 0 0
B. Cannon 86 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 76 1
B. Cannon 3 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Myrick 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-3 0 1.0
T. Myrick 11-3 1.0 0
T. Speights 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
T. Speights 7-3 0.0 0
K. Shine 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
K. Shine 5-1 0.0 0
A. LaFleur 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
A. LaFleur 5-0 0.0 0
M. Haney 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
M. Haney 4-1 0.0 0
K. Hernandez 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
K. Hernandez 4-2 0.0 0
J. Crawford 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
J. Crawford 4-2 0.0 0
M. Lee Jr. 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
M. Lee Jr. 3-3 0.0 0
J. Ramirez 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Ramirez 2-0 0.0 0
C. Flowers 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Flowers 2-0 0.0 0
A. Merritt 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Merritt 2-1 0.0 0
D. Jackson 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Jackson 1-0 0.0 0
C. Stagner 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
C. Stagner 1-2 0.0 0
B. Bogan 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
B. Bogan 0-2 0.0 0
T. Rush 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
T. Rush 0-1 0.5 0
I. Watson 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
I. Watson 0-1 0.0 0
G. Trueman 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
G. Trueman 0-1 0.0 0
D. Brooks 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
D. Brooks 0-2 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Ryland 38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
2/4 4/5
C. Ryland 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Julien 31 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 44.2 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 0 0
J. Julien 6 44.2 2 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Q. Williams 81 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 13.5 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 29 0
Q. Williams 2 13.5 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Hubbard 12 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
J. Hubbard 1 8.0 8 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TOLEDO 29 3:54 9 25 Punt
9:36 TOLEDO 40 1:58 5 -26 Fumble
6:10 TOLEDO 18 4:47 12 82 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:47 TOLEDO 32 0:10 1 68 TD
10:43 TOLEDO 29 5:25 12 71 TD
5:12 EMICH 17 2:11 3 -6 FG Miss
2:12 TOLEDO 46 1:45 6 32 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:10 TOLEDO 26 1:19 5 74 TD
9:26 TOLEDO 24 3:38 8 77 TD
0:53 TOLEDO 26 0:07 8 54 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:13 TOLEDO 26 1:33 3 3 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:59 EMICH 9 1:16 3 9 Punt
7:31 EMICH 14 1:14 7 15 Punt
1:23 EMICH 29 0:55 3 1 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:37 EMICH 25 3:30 8 13 Fumble
10:56 TOLEDO 17 0:13 2 17 TD
5:18 EMICH 25 0:00 2 -8 Fumble
2:57 EMICH 23 0:42 3 31 Fumble
0:23 EMICH 25 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 EMICH 25 1:43 3 6 Punt
11:51 EMICH 25 2:14 4 1 Punt
5:48 EMICH 25 4:55 13 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:45 EMICH 20 0:40 3 78 INT
9:56 EMICH 23 2:43 9 77 TD

EMICH
Eagles

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - EMICH 29
(5:40 - 4th) 49-B.Flint punts 41 yards from TOL 29. 12-J.Hubbard to EMC 38 for 8 yards (4-D.McKinley-Lewis).
No Gain
3 & 7 - EMICH 29
(5:47 - 4th) 7-D.Finn incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Beale.
+4 YD
2 & 11 - EMICH 25
(6:28 - 4th) 7-D.Finn pushed ob at TOL 29 for 4 yards (29-K.Shine).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 26
(7:12 - 4th) 3-M.Kelly to TOL 25 for -1 yard (93-J.Crawford).
Kickoff
(7:13 - 4th) 38-C.Ryland kicks 39 yards from EMC 35. 1-T.Anderson to TOL 26 for no gain.

TOLEDO
Rockets
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
(7:13 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 24-T.Knue. 24-T.Knue to TOL End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 12
(7:18 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 24
(7:43 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson sacked at TOL 31 for -7 yards. Penalty on TOL 45-D.Johnson Facemasking 12 yards enforced at TOL 24. No Play. (45-D.Johnson).
Penalty
2 & 1 - TOLEDO 39
(7:48 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Jackson. Penalty on TOL 44-D.Ragin Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TOL 39. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 48
(8:10 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams pushed ob at TOL 39 for 9 yards (11-J.Williams).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 37
(8:10 - 4th) Penalty on TOL 11-J.Williams Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at EMC 37. No Play.
+10 YD
3 & 6 - TOLEDO 27
(8:17 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 4-H.Beydoun. 4-H.Beydoun to EMC 37 for 10 yards (11-J.Williams).
+11 YD
2 & 17 - TOLEDO 16
(8:53 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams pushed ob at EMC 27 for 11 yards (11-J.Williams).
Penalty
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 26
(9:09 - 4th) 33-D.Smith to EMC 27 for 1 yard. Penalty on EMC 62-S.Sow Holding 10 yards enforced at EMC 26. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 23
(9:45 - 4th) 33-D.Smith to EMC 26 for 3 yards (85-A.Woliver).
Kickoff
(9:56 - 4th) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 54 yards from TOL 35. 81-Q.Williams to EMC 23 for 12 yards (23-T.Simon12-D.King).

EMICH
Eagles
 - TD (9 plays, 77 yards, 2:43 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:56 - 4th) 29-E.Davis extra point is good.

EMICH
Eagles
 - Interception (3 plays, 78 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
Int
3 & 9 - EMICH 21
(10:05 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 91-J.Hines at EMC 20. 91-J.Hines runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
2 & 9 - EMICH 21
(10:11 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Cannon.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 20
(10:45 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 4-H.Beydoun. 4-H.Beydoun to EMC 21 for 1 yard (91-J.Hines).

TOLEDO
Rockets
 - Missed FG (8 plays, 54 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 2 - TOLEDO 20
(10:50 - 4th) 29-E.Davis 37 yards Field Goal is No Good.
+1 YD
3 & 3 - TOLEDO 21
(11:41 - 4th) 7-D.Finn to EMC 20 for 1 yard (32-T.Myrick).
+6 YD
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 27
(12:08 - 4th) 3-M.Kelly to EMC 21 for 6 yards (32-T.Myrick17-M.Lee).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 28
(12:53 - 4th) 3-M.Kelly to EMC 27 for 1 yard (55-J.Ramirez32-T.Myrick).
+21 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 49
(13:25 - 4th) 7-D.Finn to EMC 28 for 21 yards (17-M.Lee).
+7 YD
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 44
(13:54 - 4th) 22-B.Koback pushed ob at EMC 49 for 7 yards (9-C.Flowers97-M.Haney).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 37
(14:38 - 4th) 7-D.Finn to TOL 44 for 7 yards (93-J.Crawford32-T.Myrick).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - TOLEDO 32
(15:00 - 4th) 22-B.Koback to TOL 37 for 5 yards (44-L.Cameron).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 26
(0:46 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 32 for 6 yards (17-M.Lee11-I.Watson).
Kickoff
(0:53 - 3rd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 62 yards from EMC 35. 5-J.Stuart pushed ob at TOL 26 for 23 yards (10-T.Speights).

EMICH
Eagles
 - TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 4:55 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
(0:53 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete.
+9 YD
2 & 9 - EMICH 9
(1:02 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 33-D.Smith. 33-D.Smith runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
1 & 9 - EMICH 9
(1:23 - 3rd) 33-D.Smith to TOL 9 for no gain (31-D.Bolden85-A.Woliver).
Penalty
1 & 10 - EMICH 24
(1:29 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 4-H.Beydoun. Penalty on TOL 99-D.Johnson Roughing the passer declined. Penalty on TOL 1-T.Anderson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TOL 24. No Play.
+15 YD
3 & 9 - EMICH 39
(1:49 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson runs ob at TOL 24 for 15 yards.
No Gain
2 & 9 - EMICH 39
(1:56 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Cannon.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 40
(2:31 - 3rd) 33-D.Smith to TOL 39 for 1 yard (31-D.Bolden30-J.Jones).
+4 YD
3 & 3 - EMICH 44
(3:02 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 4-H.Beydoun. 4-H.Beydoun to TOL 40 for 4 yards (6-N.Bauer).
+7 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 49
(3:37 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 3-A.Jackson. 3-A.Jackson to TOL 44 for 7 yards (30-J.Jones31-D.Bolden).
No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 49
(3:44 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 4-H.Beydoun.
+5 YD
3 & 3 - EMICH 44
(4:07 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson scrambles to EMC 49 for 5 yards (96-D.Hood).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - EMICH 41
(4:41 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 4-H.Beydoun. 4-H.Beydoun to EMC 44 for 3 yards (1-T.Anderson).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 37
(5:15 - 3rd) 33-D.Smith to EMC 41 for 4 yards (96-D.Hood).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 25
(5:48 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 4-H.Beydoun. 4-H.Beydoun to EMC 37 for 12 yards (6-N.Bauer24-J.Clark).
Kickoff
(5:48 - 3rd) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 40 yards from TOL 35 to EMC 25 fair catch by 81-Q.Williams.

TOLEDO
Rockets
 - TD (8 plays, 77 yards, 3:38 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:48 - 3rd) 29-E.Davis extra point is good.
+57 YD
3 & 6 - TOLEDO 43
(6:00 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 28-R.Blackmon. 28-R.Blackmon runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
+16 YD
3 & 11 - TOLEDO 38
(6:24 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 19-J.Newton. 19-J.Newton pushed ob at EMC 46 for 16 yards (9-C.Flowers). Penalty on TOL 80-B.Mitchell Holding 10 yards enforced at EMC 47.
No Gain
2 & 11 - TOLEDO 38
(7:09 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 89-D.Rosi. 89-D.Rosi to TOL 38 for no gain (5-K.Hernandez10-T.Speights).
+4 YD
1 & 15 - TOLEDO 34
(7:49 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 38 for 4 yards (32-T.Myrick96-D.Brooks).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 39
(8:06 - 3rd) Team penalty on TOL Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TOL 39. No Play.
+13 YD
3 & 8 - TOLEDO 26
(8:40 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley scrambles runs ob at TOL 39 for 13 yards.
No Gain
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 26
(8:48 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Newton.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 24
(9:26 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 26 for 2 yards (10-T.Speights93-J.Crawford).

EMICH
Eagles
 - Punt (4 plays, 1 yards, 2:14 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 14 - EMICH 21
(9:37 - 3rd) 31-J.Julien punts 45 yards from EMC 21. 28-R.Blackmon to TOL 34 for no gain (9-C.Flowers17-M.Lee). Penalty on TOL 17-T.Cluckey Holding 10 yards enforced at TOL 34.
+9 YD
3 & 23 - EMICH 12
(10:19 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 4-H.Beydoun. 4-H.Beydoun to EMC 21 for 9 yards (92-D.Rogers7-Z.Ford).
Sack
2 & 16 - EMICH 19
(10:59 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson sacked at EMC 12 for -7 yards (91-J.Hines).
+1 YD
1 & 17 - EMICH 18
(11:26 - 3rd) 33-D.Smith to EMC 19 for 1 yard (92-D.Rogers).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 25
(11:51 - 3rd) 33-D.Smith to EMC 33 for 8 yards (45-D.Johnson). Penalty on EMC 69-J.Donnellon Holding 10 yards enforced at EMC 28.
Kickoff
(11:51 - 3rd) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 40 yards from TOL 35 to EMC 25 fair catch by 81-Q.Williams.

TOLEDO
Rockets
 - TD (5 plays, 74 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:51 - 3rd) 29-E.Davis extra point is good.
+24 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 24
(11:58 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 14-I.Winstead. 14-I.Winstead runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 39
(12:09 - 3rd) Penalty on EMC 97-M.Haney Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at EMC 39. No Play.
+21 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 40
(12:21 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to EMC 39 for 21 yards (17-M.Lee29-K.Shine).
+12 YD
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 28
(12:39 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to TOL 40 for 12 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 26
(13:10 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 28 for 2 yards (92-A.Merritt97-M.Haney).

EMICH
Eagles
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - EMICH 31
(13:17 - 3rd) 31-J.Julien punts 43 yards from EMC 31 to TOL 26 fair catch by 28-R.Blackmon.
+3 YD
3 & 7 - EMICH 28
(13:58 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 4-H.Beydoun. 4-H.Beydoun to EMC 31 for 3 yards (1-T.Anderson30-J.Jones).
No Gain
2 & 7 - EMICH 28
(14:37 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson scrambles to EMC 28 for no gain.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson to EMC 28 for 3 yards (20-S.Holt).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to EMC End Zone. touchback.

EMICH
Eagles
 - Halftime (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 25
(0:23 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson kneels at EMC 24 for -1 yard.
Kickoff
(0:23 - 2nd) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 40 yards from TOL 35 to EMC 25 fair catch by 81-Q.Williams.

TOLEDO
Rockets
 - FG (6 plays, 32 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 4 - TOLEDO 22
(0:27 - 2nd) 29-E.Davis 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 4 - TOLEDO 22
(0:32 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Newton.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 28
(1:08 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to EMC 22 for 6 yards (10-T.Speights).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 28
(1:15 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Newton.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 44
(1:26 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to EMC 28 for 16 yards (32-T.Myrick).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - TOLEDO 48
(1:48 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to EMC 44 for 4 yards (29-K.Shine5-K.Hernandez).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 46
(2:12 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to EMC 48 for 6 yards (29-K.Shine).

EMICH
Eagles
 - Fumble (3 plays, 31 yards, 0:42 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
2 & 3 - EMICH 48
(2:15 - 2nd) 22-K.Mackey to TOL 46 FUMBLES. 7-Z.Ford to TOL 46 for no gain.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 45
(2:36 - 2nd) 22-K.Mackey to TOL 48 for 7 yards (1-T.Anderson91-J.Hines).
1 & 10 - EMICH
(2:51 - 2nd) Penalty on TOL 6-N.Bauer Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at EMC 45. No Play.
+22 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 23
(2:57 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 4-H.Beydoun. 4-H.Beydoun to EMC 45 for 22 yards (31-D.Bolden6-N.Bauer).

TOLEDO
Rockets
 - Missed FG (3 plays, -6 yards, 2:11 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 16 - TOLEDO 23
(3:01 - 2nd) 29-E.Davis 40 yards Field Goal is No Good.
Sack
3 & 8 - TOLEDO 15
(3:43 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters sacked at EMC 23 for -8 yards (99-T.Rush96-D.Brooks).
+2 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 17
(4:31 - 2nd) 3-M.Kelly to EMC 15 for 2 yards (32-T.Myrick10-T.Speights).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 17
(5:12 - 2nd) 3-M.Kelly to EMC 17 for no gain (52-D.Jackson93-J.Crawford).

EMICH
Eagles
 - Fumble (2 plays, -8 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 15 - EMICH 20
(5:18 - 2nd) 30-T.Bess to EMC 17 FUMBLES (31-D.Bolden). 24-J.Clark to EMC 17 for no gain.
Penalty
1 & 10 - EMICH 25
(5:18 - 2nd) Team penalty on EMC Delay of game 5 yards enforced at EMC 25. No Play.
Kickoff
(5:18 - 2nd) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to EMC End Zone. touchback.

TOLEDO
Rockets
 - TD (12 plays, 71 yards, 5:25 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:18 - 2nd) 29-E.Davis extra point is good.
+5 YD
1 & 5 - TOLEDO 5
(5:24 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
3 & 9 - TOLEDO 9
(6:02 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 5-K.Hernandez at EMC End Zone. 5-K.Hernandez to TOL 20 for 80 yards (19-J.Newton). Penalty on EMC 10-T.Speights Personal Foul declined. Penalty on EMC 96-D.Brooks Roughing the passer 4 yards enforced at EMC 9. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 9
(6:47 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters scrambles to EMC 9 for no gain (55-J.Ramirez10-T.Speights).
-1 YD
1 & 8 - TOLEDO 8
(7:33 - 2nd) 3-M.Kelly to EMC 9 for -1 yard (32-T.Myrick90-G.Trueman).
+4 YD
2 & 2 - TOLEDO 12
(8:02 - 2nd) 3-M.Kelly to EMC 8 for 4 yards (58-C.Stagner).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 20
(8:26 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to EMC 12 for 8 yards (5-K.Hernandez).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 32
(8:52 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback pushed ob at EMC 20 for 12 yards (10-T.Speights).
+10 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 42
(9:26 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 19-J.Newton. 19-J.Newton to EMC 32 for 10 yards (32-T.Myrick).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 42
(9:56 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to EMC 42 for no gain (97-M.Haney23-B.Bogan).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 43
(10:10 - 2nd) Penalty on EMC 99-T.Rush Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at TOL 43. No Play.
+6 YD
2 & 2 - TOLEDO 37
(10:15 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 43 for 6 yards (10-T.Speights).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 29
(10:36 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback pushed ob at TOL 37 for 8 yards (29-K.Shine10-T.Speights).
Kickoff
(10:43 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 60 yards from EMC 35. 5-J.Stuart to TOL 29 for 24 yards (49-S.Scheidt58-C.Stagner).

EMICH
Eagles
 - TD (2 plays, 17 yards, 0:13 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(10:43 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
+17 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 17
(10:49 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 24-T.Knue. 24-T.Knue runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 17
(10:56 - 2nd) 3-A.Jackson incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Odukoya.

EMICH
Eagles
 - Fumble (8 plays, 13 yards, 3:30 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - EMICH 38
(11:07 - 2nd) 31-J.Julien punts 44 yards from EMC 38. 28-R.Blackmon to TOL 18 FUMBLES. 23-B.Bogan to TOL 17 for no gain.
No Gain
3 & 8 - EMICH 38
(11:14 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 4-H.Beydoun.
+1 YD
2 & 9 - EMICH 37
(11:58 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson to EMC 38 for 1 yard (30-J.Jones48-N.Givhan).
+11 YD
1 & 20 - EMICH 26
(12:27 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams to EMC 37 for 11 yards (24-J.Clark).
Penalty
1 & 10 - EMICH 36
(12:50 - 2nd) 30-T.Bess to EMC 39 for 3 yards (99-D.Johnson). Penalty on EMC 62-S.Sow Holding 10 yards enforced at EMC 36. No Play.
+2 YD
4 & 1 - EMICH 34
(13:13 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson to EMC 36 for 2 yards (45-D.Johnson).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - EMICH 33
(13:37 - 2nd) 30-T.Bess to EMC 34 for 1 yard (96-D.Hood).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - EMICH 27
(14:12 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson to EMC 33 for 6 yards (96-D.Hood).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 25
(14:37 - 2nd) 30-T.Bess to EMC 27 for 2 yards (85-A.Woliver).
Kickoff
(14:37 - 2nd) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to EMC End Zone. touchback.

TOLEDO
Rockets
 - TD (1 plays, 68 yards, 0:10 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(14:37 - 2nd) 29-E.Davis extra point is good.
+68 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 32
(14:47 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis runs 68 yards for a touchdown.

EMICH
Eagles
 - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:55 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - EMICH 30
(15:00 - 2nd) 31-J.Julien punts 38 yards from EMC 30 Downed at the TOL 32.
-1 YD
3 & 8 - EMICH 31
(0:28 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson to EMC 30 for -1 yard (45-D.Johnson91-J.Hines).
No Gain
2 & 8 - EMICH 31
(0:35 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Cannon.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 29
(1:17 - 1st) 30-T.Bess to EMC 31 for 2 yards (92-D.Rogers).
Kickoff
(1:23 - 1st) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 51 yards from TOL 35. 81-Q.Williams to EMC 29 for 15 yards (7-Z.Ford).

TOLEDO
Rockets
 - TD (12 plays, 82 yards, 4:47 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(1:23 - 1st) 29-E.Davis extra point is good.
+25 YD
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 25
(1:29 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 8-D.Maddox. 8-D.Maddox runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 32
(2:12 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 81-J.Turner. 81-J.Turner pushed ob at EMC 25 for 7 yards (5-K.Hernandez).
+14 YD
3 & 10 - TOLEDO 46
(2:38 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 28-R.Blackmon. 28-R.Blackmon to EMC 32 for 14 yards (32-T.Myrick17-M.Lee).
No Gain
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 46
(3:19 - 1st) 3-M.Kelly to EMC 46 for no gain (93-J.Crawford58-C.Stagner).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 46
(3:27 - 1st) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Mitchell.
+4 YD
3 & 1 - TOLEDO 50
(3:56 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to EMC 46 for 4 yards (32-T.Myrick17-M.Lee).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 46
(4:25 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 28-R.Blackmon. 28-R.Blackmon to TOL 50 for 4 yards (6-A.LaFleur).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 41
(5:05 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to TOL 46 for 5 yards (92-A.Merritt32-T.Myrick).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 31
(5:11 - 1st) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Mitchell. Penalty on EMC 29-K.Shine Holding 10 yards enforced at TOL 31. No Play.
+6 YD
3 & 3 - TOLEDO 25
(5:33 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 28-R.Blackmon. 28-R.Blackmon to TOL 31 for 6 yards (6-A.LaFleur).
+7 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 18
(6:06 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 28-R.Blackmon. 28-R.Blackmon to TOL 25 for 7 yards (44-L.Cameron).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 18
(6:10 - 1st) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Turner.

EMICH
Eagles
 - Punt (7 plays, 15 yards, 1:14 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 12 - EMICH 29
(6:17 - 1st) 31-J.Julien punts 53 yards from EMC 29 to TOL 18 fair catch by 28-R.Blackmon.
No Gain
3 & 12 - EMICH 29
(6:23 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 4-H.Beydoun.
Penalty
3 & 7 - EMICH 34
(6:23 - 1st) Team penalty on EMC Delay of game 5 yards enforced at EMC 34. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 7 - EMICH 34
(6:29 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 4-H.Beydoun.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 31
(6:52 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson to EMC 34 for 3 yards (20-S.Holt).
+17 YD
3 & 10 - EMICH 14
(7:15 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 33-D.Smith. 33-D.Smith to EMC 31 for 17 yards (45-D.Johnson).
No Gain
2 & 10 - EMICH 14
(7:19 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Odukoya.
No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 14
(7:31 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 4-H.Beydoun.

TOLEDO
Rockets
 - Fumble (5 plays, -26 yards, 1:58 poss)

Result Play
Sack
2 & 4 - TOLEDO 4
(7:38 - 1st) 12-E.Peters sacked at EMC 14 for -10 yards FUMBLES (32-T.Myrick). 32-T.Myrick to EMC 14 for no gain.
+1 YD
1 & 5 - TOLEDO 5
(8:13 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to EMC 4 for 1 yard (93-J.Crawford23-B.Bogan).
+36 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 41
(8:35 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 14-I.Winstead. 14-I.Winstead to EMC 5 for 36 yards (29-K.Shine).
+14 YD
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 45
(9:02 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 22-B.Koback. 22-B.Koback to EMC 41 for 14 yards (6-A.LaFleur).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 40
(9:36 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to TOL 45 for 5 yards (97-M.Haney).

EMICH
Eagles
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - EMICH 18
(9:43 - 1st) 31-J.Julien punts 42 yards from EMC 18 to TOL 40 fair catch by 28-R.Blackmon.
+3 YD
3 & 4 - EMICH 15
(10:29 - 1st) 33-D.Smith to EMC 18 for 3 yards (1-T.Anderson45-D.Johnson).
No Gain
2 & 4 - EMICH 15
(10:33 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 81-Q.Williams.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 9
(10:59 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams to EMC 15 for 6 yards (1-T.Anderson24-J.Clark).

TOLEDO
Rockets
 - Punt (9 plays, 25 yards, 3:54 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - TOLEDO 46
(11:06 - 1st) 49-B.Flint punts 37 yards from EMC 46 to EMC 9 fair catch by 12-J.Hubbard.
No Gain
3 & 8 - TOLEDO 46
(11:14 - 1st) 12-E.Peters incomplete.
-1 YD
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 45
(11:53 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 3-M.Kelly. 3-M.Kelly to EMC 46 for -1 yard (6-A.LaFleur).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 48
(12:24 - 1st) 3-M.Kelly to EMC 45 for 3 yards (10-T.Speights92-A.Merritt).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - TOLEDO 50
(12:48 - 1st) 3-M.Kelly to EMC 48 for 2 yards (5-K.Hernandez).
+5 YD
3 & 6 - TOLEDO 45
(13:19 - 1st) 12-E.Peters scrambles to TOL 50 for 5 yards (10-T.Speights58-C.Stagner).
No Gain
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 45
(13:25 - 1st) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 4-D.McKinley-Lewis.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 41
(14:05 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to TOL 45 for 4 yards (97-M.Haney).
+5 YD
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 36
(14:21 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to TOL 41 for 5 yards (6-A.LaFleur).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 29
(14:53 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to TOL 36 for 7 yards (32-T.Myrick5-K.Hernandez).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 38-C.Ryland kicks 57 yards from EMC 35. 5-J.Stuart to TOL 29 for 21 yards (5-K.Hernandez).
NCAA FB Scores