Drive Chart
|
|
|TOLEDO
|EMICH
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
|
B. Koback
22 RB
149 RuYds, RuTD, 14 ReYds, REC
|
|
P. Hutchinson
10 QB
163 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 27 RuYds
TOLEDO
0 Pass
3 Rush
3 YDS
1:33 POS
Punt
4TH & 7 TOLEDO 29
5:40
49-B.Flint punts 41 yards from TOL 29. 12-J.Hubbard to EMC 38 for 8 yards (4-D.McKinley-Lewis).
No Gain
3RD & 7 TOLEDO 29
5:47
7-D.Finn incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Beale.
+4 YD
2ND & 11 TOLEDO 25
6:28
7-D.Finn pushed ob at TOL 29 for 4 yards (29-K.Shine).
-1 YD
1ST & 10 TOLEDO 26
7:12
3-M.Kelly to TOL 25 for -1 yard (93-J.Crawford).
Kickoff
Kickoff
7:13
38-C.Ryland kicks 39 yards from EMC 35. 1-T.Anderson to TOL 26 for no gain.
EMICH
5 Pass
1 Rush
45 YDS
2:43 POS
+2 YD
0 TOLEDO 2
7:13
10-P.Hutchinson complete to 24-T.Knue. 24-T.Knue to TOL End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
+12 YD
1ST & 10 TOLEDO 12
7:18
10-P.Hutchinson complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
1ST & 10 TOLEDO 24
7:43
10-P.Hutchinson sacked at TOL 31 for -7 yards. Penalty on TOL 45-D.Johnson Facemasking 12 yards enforced at TOL 24. No Play. (45-D.Johnson).
Penalty
2ND & 1 TOLEDO 39
7:48
10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Jackson. Penalty on TOL 44-D.Ragin Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TOL 39. No Play.
+9 YD
1ST & 10 TOLEDO 48
8:10
10-P.Hutchinson complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams pushed ob at TOL 39 for 9 yards (11-J.Williams).
Two Point Conversion 7:13
10-P.Hutchinson complete to 24-T.Knue. 24-T.Knue to TOL End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
45
21
Touchdown 7:18
10-P.Hutchinson complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
45
yds
02:43
pos
45
19
Touchdown 10:05
10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 91-J.Hines at EMC 20. 91-J.Hines runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
44
13
Touchdown 1:02
10-P.Hutchinson complete to 33-D.Smith. 33-D.Smith runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
60
yds
04:55
pos
38
13
Touchdown 6:00
2-C.Bradley complete to 28-R.Blackmon. 28-R.Blackmon runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
92
yds
03:38
pos
37
7
Touchdown 11:58
2-C.Bradley complete to 14-I.Winstead. 14-I.Winstead runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
59
yds
01:19
pos
30
7
Touchdown 10:49
10-P.Hutchinson complete to 24-T.Knue. 24-T.Knue runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
17
yds
00:13
pos
14
6
Touchdown 14:47
12-E.Peters complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis runs 68 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
68
yds
00:10
pos
13
0
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|15
|Rushing
|13
|4
|Passing
|10
|7
|Penalty
|4
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|5-11
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|496
|215
|Total Plays
|67
|53
|Avg Gain
|7.4
|4.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|198
|52
|Rush Attempts
|43
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|2.2
|Yards Passing
|298
|163
|Comp. - Att.
|16-24
|17-29
|Yards Per Pass
|10.5
|5.2
|Penalties - Yards
|7-82
|9-84
|Touchdowns
|6
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|4
|3
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-39.0
|6-44.2
|Return Yards
|19
|8
|Punts - Returns
|2--1
|1-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-20
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|298
|PASS YDS
|163
|
|
|198
|RUSH YDS
|52
|
|
|496
|TOTAL YDS
|215
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Peters 12 QB
|E. Peters
|11/15
|190
|2
|0
|
C. Bradley 2 QB
|C. Bradley
|5/8
|108
|2
|0
|
D. Finn 7 QB
|D. Finn
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Koback 22 RB
|B. Koback
|24
|149
|1
|21
|
D. Finn 7 QB
|D. Finn
|4
|33
|0
|21
|
M. Kelly 3 RB
|M. Kelly
|10
|16
|0
|6
|
C. Bradley 2 QB
|C. Bradley
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
E. Peters 12 QB
|E. Peters
|4
|-13
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Blackmon 28 WR
|R. Blackmon
|5
|5
|88
|1
|57
|
D. McKinley-Lewis 4 WR
|D. McKinley-Lewis
|3
|2
|80
|1
|68
|
I. Winstead 14 WR
|I. Winstead
|2
|2
|60
|1
|36
|
J. Newton 19 WR
|J. Newton
|5
|2
|25
|0
|15
|
D. Maddox 8 WR
|D. Maddox
|1
|1
|25
|1
|25
|
B. Koback 22 RB
|B. Koback
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Turner 81 TE
|J. Turner
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Rosi 89 TE
|D. Rosi
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Beale 10 WR
|A. Beale
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Mitchell 80 WR
|B. Mitchell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Kelly 3 RB
|M. Kelly
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Anderson 1 S
|T. Anderson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 45 LB
|D. Johnson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hood 96 DT
|D. Hood
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bolden 31 LB
|D. Bolden
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 11 CB
|J. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rogers 92 DT
|D. Rogers
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Holt 20 S
|S. Holt
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bauer 6 S
|N. Bauer
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Woliver 85 DE
|A. Woliver
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hines 91 DE
|J. Hines
|2-2
|1.0
|1
|
J. Jones 30 LB
|J. Jones
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Crider 35 LB
|A. Crider
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 24 CB
|J. Clark
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hood 8 CB
|D. Hood
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Nossaman 47 LS
|C. Nossaman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 99 DE
|D. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Givhan 48 DE
|N. Givhan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Ford 7 S
|Z. Ford
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Davis 29 K
|E. Davis
|1/3
|39
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Flint 49 P
|B. Flint
|2
|39.0
|1
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Stuart 5 RB
|J. Stuart
|3
|22.7
|24
|0
|
T. Anderson 1 S
|T. Anderson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Blackmon 28 WR
|R. Blackmon
|2
|-0.5
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Hutchinson 10 QB
|P. Hutchinson
|17/28
|163
|3
|1
|
A. Jackson 3 QB
|A. Jackson
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Hutchinson 10 QB
|P. Hutchinson
|10
|27
|0
|15
|
D. Smith 33 RB
|D. Smith
|7
|15
|0
|4
|
K. Mackey 22 RB
|K. Mackey
|2
|9
|0
|7
|
T. Bess III 30 RB
|T. Bess III
|4
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Beydoun 4 WR
|H. Beydoun
|13
|8
|64
|0
|22
|
Q. Williams 81 WR
|Q. Williams
|6
|5
|49
|1
|12
|
D. Smith 33 RB
|D. Smith
|2
|2
|26
|1
|17
|
T. Knue 24 WR
|T. Knue
|1
|1
|17
|1
|17
|
A. Jackson 3 QB
|A. Jackson
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Odukoya 85 TE
|T. Odukoya
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Cannon 86 TE
|B. Cannon
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Myrick 32 LB
|T. Myrick
|11-3
|1.0
|0
|
T. Speights 10 LB
|T. Speights
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Shine 29 DB
|K. Shine
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. LaFleur 6 DB
|A. LaFleur
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Haney 97 DL
|M. Haney
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hernandez 5 DB
|K. Hernandez
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Crawford 93 DL
|J. Crawford
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lee Jr. 17 DB
|M. Lee Jr.
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ramirez 55 DL
|J. Ramirez
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Flowers 9 DB
|C. Flowers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Merritt 92 DL
|A. Merritt
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 52 DL
|D. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Stagner 58 DL
|C. Stagner
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bogan 23 DB
|B. Bogan
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rush 99 DL
|T. Rush
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
I. Watson 11 DB
|I. Watson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Trueman 90 DL
|G. Trueman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brooks 96 DL
|D. Brooks
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Ryland 38 K
|C. Ryland
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Julien 31 P
|J. Julien
|6
|44.2
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Q. Williams 81 WR
|Q. Williams
|2
|13.5
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Hubbard 12 DB
|J. Hubbard
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - EMICH 29(5:40 - 4th) 49-B.Flint punts 41 yards from TOL 29. 12-J.Hubbard to EMC 38 for 8 yards (4-D.McKinley-Lewis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - EMICH 29(5:47 - 4th) 7-D.Finn incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Beale.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - EMICH 25(6:28 - 4th) 7-D.Finn pushed ob at TOL 29 for 4 yards (29-K.Shine).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 26(7:12 - 4th) 3-M.Kelly to TOL 25 for -1 yard (93-J.Crawford).
|Kickoff
|(7:13 - 4th) 38-C.Ryland kicks 39 yards from EMC 35. 1-T.Anderson to TOL 26 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(7:13 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 24-T.Knue. 24-T.Knue to TOL End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 12(7:18 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 24(7:43 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson sacked at TOL 31 for -7 yards. Penalty on TOL 45-D.Johnson Facemasking 12 yards enforced at TOL 24. No Play. (45-D.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - TOLEDO 39(7:48 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Jackson. Penalty on TOL 44-D.Ragin Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TOL 39. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 48(8:10 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams pushed ob at TOL 39 for 9 yards (11-J.Williams).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 37(8:10 - 4th) Penalty on TOL 11-J.Williams Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at EMC 37. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - TOLEDO 27(8:17 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 4-H.Beydoun. 4-H.Beydoun to EMC 37 for 10 yards (11-J.Williams).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 17 - TOLEDO 16(8:53 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams pushed ob at EMC 27 for 11 yards (11-J.Williams).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 26(9:09 - 4th) 33-D.Smith to EMC 27 for 1 yard. Penalty on EMC 62-S.Sow Holding 10 yards enforced at EMC 26. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 23(9:45 - 4th) 33-D.Smith to EMC 26 for 3 yards (85-A.Woliver).
|Kickoff
|(9:56 - 4th) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 54 yards from TOL 35. 81-Q.Williams to EMC 23 for 12 yards (23-T.Simon12-D.King).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 9 - EMICH 21(10:05 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 91-J.Hines at EMC 20. 91-J.Hines runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - EMICH 21(10:11 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Cannon.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 20(10:45 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 4-H.Beydoun. 4-H.Beydoun to EMC 21 for 1 yard (91-J.Hines).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 2 - TOLEDO 20(10:50 - 4th) 29-E.Davis 37 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - TOLEDO 21(11:41 - 4th) 7-D.Finn to EMC 20 for 1 yard (32-T.Myrick).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 27(12:08 - 4th) 3-M.Kelly to EMC 21 for 6 yards (32-T.Myrick17-M.Lee).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 28(12:53 - 4th) 3-M.Kelly to EMC 27 for 1 yard (55-J.Ramirez32-T.Myrick).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 49(13:25 - 4th) 7-D.Finn to EMC 28 for 21 yards (17-M.Lee).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 44(13:54 - 4th) 22-B.Koback pushed ob at EMC 49 for 7 yards (9-C.Flowers97-M.Haney).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 37(14:38 - 4th) 7-D.Finn to TOL 44 for 7 yards (93-J.Crawford32-T.Myrick).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - TOLEDO 32(15:00 - 4th) 22-B.Koback to TOL 37 for 5 yards (44-L.Cameron).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 26(0:46 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 32 for 6 yards (17-M.Lee11-I.Watson).
|Kickoff
|(0:53 - 3rd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 62 yards from EMC 35. 5-J.Stuart pushed ob at TOL 26 for 23 yards (10-T.Speights).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(0:53 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - EMICH 9(1:02 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 33-D.Smith. 33-D.Smith runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - EMICH 9(1:23 - 3rd) 33-D.Smith to TOL 9 for no gain (31-D.Bolden85-A.Woliver).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 24(1:29 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 4-H.Beydoun. Penalty on TOL 99-D.Johnson Roughing the passer declined. Penalty on TOL 1-T.Anderson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TOL 24. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 9 - EMICH 39(1:49 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson runs ob at TOL 24 for 15 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - EMICH 39(1:56 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Cannon.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 40(2:31 - 3rd) 33-D.Smith to TOL 39 for 1 yard (31-D.Bolden30-J.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - EMICH 44(3:02 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 4-H.Beydoun. 4-H.Beydoun to TOL 40 for 4 yards (6-N.Bauer).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 49(3:37 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 3-A.Jackson. 3-A.Jackson to TOL 44 for 7 yards (30-J.Jones31-D.Bolden).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 49(3:44 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 4-H.Beydoun.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - EMICH 44(4:07 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson scrambles to EMC 49 for 5 yards (96-D.Hood).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - EMICH 41(4:41 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 4-H.Beydoun. 4-H.Beydoun to EMC 44 for 3 yards (1-T.Anderson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 37(5:15 - 3rd) 33-D.Smith to EMC 41 for 4 yards (96-D.Hood).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(5:48 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 4-H.Beydoun. 4-H.Beydoun to EMC 37 for 12 yards (6-N.Bauer24-J.Clark).
|Kickoff
|(5:48 - 3rd) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 40 yards from TOL 35 to EMC 25 fair catch by 81-Q.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:48 - 3rd) 29-E.Davis extra point is good.
|+57 YD
|
3 & 6 - TOLEDO 43(6:00 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 28-R.Blackmon. 28-R.Blackmon runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 11 - TOLEDO 38(6:24 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 19-J.Newton. 19-J.Newton pushed ob at EMC 46 for 16 yards (9-C.Flowers). Penalty on TOL 80-B.Mitchell Holding 10 yards enforced at EMC 47.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - TOLEDO 38(7:09 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 89-D.Rosi. 89-D.Rosi to TOL 38 for no gain (5-K.Hernandez10-T.Speights).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - TOLEDO 34(7:49 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 38 for 4 yards (32-T.Myrick96-D.Brooks).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 39(8:06 - 3rd) Team penalty on TOL Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TOL 39. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 8 - TOLEDO 26(8:40 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley scrambles runs ob at TOL 39 for 13 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 26(8:48 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Newton.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 24(9:26 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 26 for 2 yards (10-T.Speights93-J.Crawford).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - EMICH 21(9:37 - 3rd) 31-J.Julien punts 45 yards from EMC 21. 28-R.Blackmon to TOL 34 for no gain (9-C.Flowers17-M.Lee). Penalty on TOL 17-T.Cluckey Holding 10 yards enforced at TOL 34.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 23 - EMICH 12(10:19 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 4-H.Beydoun. 4-H.Beydoun to EMC 21 for 9 yards (92-D.Rogers7-Z.Ford).
|Sack
|
2 & 16 - EMICH 19(10:59 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson sacked at EMC 12 for -7 yards (91-J.Hines).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 17 - EMICH 18(11:26 - 3rd) 33-D.Smith to EMC 19 for 1 yard (92-D.Rogers).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(11:51 - 3rd) 33-D.Smith to EMC 33 for 8 yards (45-D.Johnson). Penalty on EMC 69-J.Donnellon Holding 10 yards enforced at EMC 28.
|Kickoff
|(11:51 - 3rd) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 40 yards from TOL 35 to EMC 25 fair catch by 81-Q.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:51 - 3rd) 29-E.Davis extra point is good.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 24(11:58 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 14-I.Winstead. 14-I.Winstead runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 39(12:09 - 3rd) Penalty on EMC 97-M.Haney Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at EMC 39. No Play.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 40(12:21 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to EMC 39 for 21 yards (17-M.Lee29-K.Shine).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 28(12:39 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to TOL 40 for 12 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 26(13:10 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 28 for 2 yards (92-A.Merritt97-M.Haney).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - EMICH 31(13:17 - 3rd) 31-J.Julien punts 43 yards from EMC 31 to TOL 26 fair catch by 28-R.Blackmon.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - EMICH 28(13:58 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 4-H.Beydoun. 4-H.Beydoun to EMC 31 for 3 yards (1-T.Anderson30-J.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - EMICH 28(14:37 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson scrambles to EMC 28 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(15:00 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson to EMC 28 for 3 yards (20-S.Holt).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to EMC End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - TOLEDO 22(0:27 - 2nd) 29-E.Davis 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TOLEDO 22(0:32 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Newton.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 28(1:08 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to EMC 22 for 6 yards (10-T.Speights).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 28(1:15 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Newton.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 44(1:26 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to EMC 28 for 16 yards (32-T.Myrick).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - TOLEDO 48(1:48 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to EMC 44 for 4 yards (29-K.Shine5-K.Hernandez).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 46(2:12 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to EMC 48 for 6 yards (29-K.Shine).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - EMICH 48(2:15 - 2nd) 22-K.Mackey to TOL 46 FUMBLES. 7-Z.Ford to TOL 46 for no gain.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 45(2:36 - 2nd) 22-K.Mackey to TOL 48 for 7 yards (1-T.Anderson91-J.Hines).
|
1 & 10 - EMICH(2:51 - 2nd) Penalty on TOL 6-N.Bauer Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at EMC 45. No Play.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 23(2:57 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 4-H.Beydoun. 4-H.Beydoun to EMC 45 for 22 yards (31-D.Bolden6-N.Bauer).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 16 - TOLEDO 23(3:01 - 2nd) 29-E.Davis 40 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - TOLEDO 15(3:43 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters sacked at EMC 23 for -8 yards (99-T.Rush96-D.Brooks).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 17(4:31 - 2nd) 3-M.Kelly to EMC 15 for 2 yards (32-T.Myrick10-T.Speights).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 17(5:12 - 2nd) 3-M.Kelly to EMC 17 for no gain (52-D.Jackson93-J.Crawford).
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 15 - EMICH 20(5:18 - 2nd) 30-T.Bess to EMC 17 FUMBLES (31-D.Bolden). 24-J.Clark to EMC 17 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(5:18 - 2nd) Team penalty on EMC Delay of game 5 yards enforced at EMC 25. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(5:18 - 2nd) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to EMC End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:18 - 2nd) 29-E.Davis extra point is good.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - TOLEDO 5(5:24 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - TOLEDO 9(6:02 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 5-K.Hernandez at EMC End Zone. 5-K.Hernandez to TOL 20 for 80 yards (19-J.Newton). Penalty on EMC 10-T.Speights Personal Foul declined. Penalty on EMC 96-D.Brooks Roughing the passer 4 yards enforced at EMC 9. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 9(6:47 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters scrambles to EMC 9 for no gain (55-J.Ramirez10-T.Speights).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 8 - TOLEDO 8(7:33 - 2nd) 3-M.Kelly to EMC 9 for -1 yard (32-T.Myrick90-G.Trueman).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - TOLEDO 12(8:02 - 2nd) 3-M.Kelly to EMC 8 for 4 yards (58-C.Stagner).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 20(8:26 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to EMC 12 for 8 yards (5-K.Hernandez).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 32(8:52 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback pushed ob at EMC 20 for 12 yards (10-T.Speights).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 42(9:26 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 19-J.Newton. 19-J.Newton to EMC 32 for 10 yards (32-T.Myrick).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 42(9:56 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to EMC 42 for no gain (97-M.Haney23-B.Bogan).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 43(10:10 - 2nd) Penalty on EMC 99-T.Rush Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at TOL 43. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - TOLEDO 37(10:15 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 43 for 6 yards (10-T.Speights).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 29(10:36 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback pushed ob at TOL 37 for 8 yards (29-K.Shine10-T.Speights).
|Kickoff
|(10:43 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 60 yards from EMC 35. 5-J.Stuart to TOL 29 for 24 yards (49-S.Scheidt58-C.Stagner).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:43 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 17(10:49 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 24-T.Knue. 24-T.Knue runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 17(10:56 - 2nd) 3-A.Jackson incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Odukoya.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - EMICH 38(11:07 - 2nd) 31-J.Julien punts 44 yards from EMC 38. 28-R.Blackmon to TOL 18 FUMBLES. 23-B.Bogan to TOL 17 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - EMICH 38(11:14 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 4-H.Beydoun.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - EMICH 37(11:58 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson to EMC 38 for 1 yard (30-J.Jones48-N.Givhan).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 20 - EMICH 26(12:27 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams to EMC 37 for 11 yards (24-J.Clark).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 36(12:50 - 2nd) 30-T.Bess to EMC 39 for 3 yards (99-D.Johnson). Penalty on EMC 62-S.Sow Holding 10 yards enforced at EMC 36. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - EMICH 34(13:13 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson to EMC 36 for 2 yards (45-D.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - EMICH 33(13:37 - 2nd) 30-T.Bess to EMC 34 for 1 yard (96-D.Hood).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - EMICH 27(14:12 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson to EMC 33 for 6 yards (96-D.Hood).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(14:37 - 2nd) 30-T.Bess to EMC 27 for 2 yards (85-A.Woliver).
|Kickoff
|(14:37 - 2nd) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to EMC End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - EMICH 30(15:00 - 2nd) 31-J.Julien punts 38 yards from EMC 30 Downed at the TOL 32.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 8 - EMICH 31(0:28 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson to EMC 30 for -1 yard (45-D.Johnson91-J.Hines).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - EMICH 31(0:35 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Cannon.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 29(1:17 - 1st) 30-T.Bess to EMC 31 for 2 yards (92-D.Rogers).
|Kickoff
|(1:23 - 1st) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 51 yards from TOL 35. 81-Q.Williams to EMC 29 for 15 yards (7-Z.Ford).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:23 - 1st) 29-E.Davis extra point is good.
|+25 YD
|
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 25(1:29 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 8-D.Maddox. 8-D.Maddox runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 32(2:12 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 81-J.Turner. 81-J.Turner pushed ob at EMC 25 for 7 yards (5-K.Hernandez).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - TOLEDO 46(2:38 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 28-R.Blackmon. 28-R.Blackmon to EMC 32 for 14 yards (32-T.Myrick17-M.Lee).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 46(3:19 - 1st) 3-M.Kelly to EMC 46 for no gain (93-J.Crawford58-C.Stagner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 46(3:27 - 1st) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Mitchell.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - TOLEDO 50(3:56 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to EMC 46 for 4 yards (32-T.Myrick17-M.Lee).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 46(4:25 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 28-R.Blackmon. 28-R.Blackmon to TOL 50 for 4 yards (6-A.LaFleur).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 41(5:05 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to TOL 46 for 5 yards (92-A.Merritt32-T.Myrick).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 31(5:11 - 1st) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Mitchell. Penalty on EMC 29-K.Shine Holding 10 yards enforced at TOL 31. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - TOLEDO 25(5:33 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 28-R.Blackmon. 28-R.Blackmon to TOL 31 for 6 yards (6-A.LaFleur).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 18(6:06 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 28-R.Blackmon. 28-R.Blackmon to TOL 25 for 7 yards (44-L.Cameron).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 18(6:10 - 1st) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Turner.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - EMICH 29(6:17 - 1st) 31-J.Julien punts 53 yards from EMC 29 to TOL 18 fair catch by 28-R.Blackmon.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - EMICH 29(6:23 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 4-H.Beydoun.
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - EMICH 34(6:23 - 1st) Team penalty on EMC Delay of game 5 yards enforced at EMC 34. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - EMICH 34(6:29 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 4-H.Beydoun.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 31(6:52 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson to EMC 34 for 3 yards (20-S.Holt).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 10 - EMICH 14(7:15 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 33-D.Smith. 33-D.Smith to EMC 31 for 17 yards (45-D.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 14(7:19 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Odukoya.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 14(7:31 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 4-H.Beydoun.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
2 & 4 - TOLEDO 4(7:38 - 1st) 12-E.Peters sacked at EMC 14 for -10 yards FUMBLES (32-T.Myrick). 32-T.Myrick to EMC 14 for no gain.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - TOLEDO 5(8:13 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to EMC 4 for 1 yard (93-J.Crawford23-B.Bogan).
|+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 41(8:35 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 14-I.Winstead. 14-I.Winstead to EMC 5 for 36 yards (29-K.Shine).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 45(9:02 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 22-B.Koback. 22-B.Koback to EMC 41 for 14 yards (6-A.LaFleur).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 40(9:36 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to TOL 45 for 5 yards (97-M.Haney).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - EMICH 18(9:43 - 1st) 31-J.Julien punts 42 yards from EMC 18 to TOL 40 fair catch by 28-R.Blackmon.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - EMICH 15(10:29 - 1st) 33-D.Smith to EMC 18 for 3 yards (1-T.Anderson45-D.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - EMICH 15(10:33 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 81-Q.Williams.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 9(10:59 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams to EMC 15 for 6 yards (1-T.Anderson24-J.Clark).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - TOLEDO 46(11:06 - 1st) 49-B.Flint punts 37 yards from EMC 46 to EMC 9 fair catch by 12-J.Hubbard.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TOLEDO 46(11:14 - 1st) 12-E.Peters incomplete.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 45(11:53 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 3-M.Kelly. 3-M.Kelly to EMC 46 for -1 yard (6-A.LaFleur).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 48(12:24 - 1st) 3-M.Kelly to EMC 45 for 3 yards (10-T.Speights92-A.Merritt).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - TOLEDO 50(12:48 - 1st) 3-M.Kelly to EMC 48 for 2 yards (5-K.Hernandez).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - TOLEDO 45(13:19 - 1st) 12-E.Peters scrambles to TOL 50 for 5 yards (10-T.Speights58-C.Stagner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 45(13:25 - 1st) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 4-D.McKinley-Lewis.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 41(14:05 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to TOL 45 for 4 yards (97-M.Haney).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 36(14:21 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to TOL 41 for 5 yards (6-A.LaFleur).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 29(14:53 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to TOL 36 for 7 yards (32-T.Myrick5-K.Hernandez).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 38-C.Ryland kicks 57 yards from EMC 35. 5-J.Stuart to TOL 29 for 21 yards (5-K.Hernandez).
-
WMICH
CMICH
52
36
4th 6:32 ESP2
-
NILL
BALLST
25
31
4th 0:47 ESNN
-
TOLEDO
EMICH
45
21
4th 5:40 CBSSN
-
BUFF
BGREEN
42
17
Final CBSSN
-
AKRON
KENTST
35
69
Final ESPN
-
TULANE
25TULSA
0
053.5 O/U
-6.5
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
CUSE
LVILLE
0
056.5 O/U
-18
Fri 7:00pm ESPN
-
PURDUE
MINN
0
062 O/U
+2.5
Fri 7:30pm BTN
-
UMASS
FAU
0
050.5 O/U
-32.5
Fri 8:00pm CBSSN
-
NMEX
AF
0
055.5 O/U
-7
Fri 9:30pm FS1
-
SFA
MEMP
0
058.5 O/U
-30.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
0
066.5 O/U
+6
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
4CLEM
FSU
0
063 O/U
+35.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
MICHST
MD
0
054.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
APLST
15CSTCAR
0
048 O/U
-6
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
ECU
TEMPLE
0
057.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
LSU
ARK
0
063.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
9IND
3OHIOST
0
066.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
6FLA
VANDY
0
068 O/U
+31.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
GAS
ARMY
0
041 O/U
-4
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
ILL
NEB
0
059 O/U
-15
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
RICE
NTEXAS
0
063 O/U
+1
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
FIU
WKY
0
043.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
NAL
8BYU
0
0
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
TXSA
USM
0
052 O/U
+9
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
IOWA
PSU
0
047 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
7CINCY
UCF
0
063.5 O/U
+5.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
CAL
OREGST
0
049 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
10WISC
19NWEST
0
044 O/U
+7.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
UCLA
11OREG
0
066.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
SDGST
NEVADA
0
046.5 O/U
+2
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
MTSU
TROY
0
059.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
VATECH
PITT
0
055 O/U
+3
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
UK
1BAMA
0
058 O/U
-30
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
KSTATE
17IOWAST
0
046.5 O/U
-11
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
ABIL
UVA
0
061.5 O/U
-39.5
Sat 4:00pm
-
GAST
SALA
0
058.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
TENN
23AUBURN
0
050.5 O/U
-11
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
SJST
FRESNO
0
060 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
21LIB
NCST
0
066.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
MICH
RUT
0
055 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
MISSST
13UGA
0
044.5 O/U
-25
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
14OKLAST
18OKLA
0
059 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
MIZZOU
SC
0
056.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
ARIZ
WASH
0
053 O/U
-11.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
WASHST
STNFRD
0
064.5 O/U
-2
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
20USC
UTAH
0
057.5 O/U
+3
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
BOISE
HAWAII
0
058 O/U
+14
Sat 11:00pm CBSSN
-
WAKE
DUKE
0
0
PPD ACCN
-
HOU
SMU
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
CHARLO
15MRSHL
0
0
PPD
-
CAR
24LALAF
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
MISS
5TXAM
0
0
PPD CBS
-
NAVY
SFLA
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
OHIO
MIAOH
0
0
ESPN
-
UTAHST
WYO
0
0
CBSSN
-
UAB
UTEP
0
0
ESP+
-
LAMON
LATECH
0
0
-
UNLV
COLOST
0
0
FS2
-
ARIZST
COLO
0
0
ESP2