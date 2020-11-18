Drive Chart
|
|
|WMICH
|CMICH
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
|
K. Eleby
5 QB
382 PaYds, 5 PaTDs, INT, 6 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
K. Pimpleton
3 WR
17 ReYds, 2 RECs, 108 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
CMICH
4 Pass
127 Rush
75 YDS
4:32 POS
+2 YD
0 WMICH 2
6:32
10-D.Richardson incomplete.
+5 YD
2ND & 5 WMICH 5
6:38
88-K.Pimpleton runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
1ST & 7 WMICH 7
7:19
4-K.Lewis to WMC 5 for 2 yards.
+23 YD
2ND & 9 WMICH 30
7:48
10-D.Richardson complete to 80-D.Law. 80-D.Law to WMC 7 for 23 yards.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 WMICH 31
8:23
7-L.Nichols to WMC 30 for 1 yard.
+11 YD
1ST & 10 WMICH 42
8:37
10-D.Richardson complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to WMC 31 for 11 yards.
+5 YD
2ND & 3 WMICH 47
9:06
88-K.Pimpleton to WMC 42 for 5 yards.
+7 YD
1ST & 10 CMICH 46
9:48
10-D.Richardson scrambles to WMC 47 for 7 yards.
+11 YD
1ST & 10 CMICH 35
10:15
4-K.Lewis to CMC 46 for 11 yards.
+6 YD
2ND & 6 CMICH 29
10:40
4-K.Lewis to CMC 35 for 6 yards.
Touchdown 11:12
5-K.Eleby complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
48
yds
02:18
pos
51
30
Two Point Conversion 9:35
10-D.Richardson complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to WMC End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
45
30
Touchdown 9:46
4-K.Lewis runs 69 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on WMC Offside declined.
3
plays
74
yds
00:53
pos
45
28
Touchdown 10:44
5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge runs 85 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
85
yds
00:22
pos
44
22
Two Point Conversion 10:50
10-D.Richardson complete to 83-J.Wilson. 83-J.Wilson to WMC End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
22
Touchdown 14:14
5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge runs 72 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
73
yds
00:57
pos
37
14
Touchdown 7:09
5-K.Eleby complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
74
yds
05:11
pos
27
14
Touchdown 15:00
5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
90
yds
01:56
pos
20
14
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|15
|Rushing
|10
|8
|Passing
|10
|6
|Penalty
|4
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-11
|0-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|603
|337
|Total Plays
|65
|51
|Avg Gain
|9.3
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|221
|219
|Rush Attempts
|45
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|6.1
|Yards Passing
|382
|118
|Comp. - Att.
|12-20
|10-16
|Yards Per Pass
|18.0
|5.3
|Penalties - Yards
|8-58
|8-56
|Touchdowns
|7
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|5
|Passing TDs
|5
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-38.0
|7-45.1
|Return Yards
|24
|16
|Punts - Returns
|4-24
|2-15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|382
|PASS YDS
|118
|
|
|221
|RUSH YDS
|219
|
|
|603
|TOTAL YDS
|337
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Eleby 5 QB
|K. Eleby
|12/20
|382
|5
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Jefferson 3 RB
|L. Jefferson
|25
|121
|0
|25
|
S. Tyler 28 RB
|S. Tyler
|15
|94
|1
|29
|
K. Eleby 5 QB
|K. Eleby
|5
|6
|1
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Eskridge 1 WR
|D. Eskridge
|8
|4
|212
|3
|85
|
J. Hall 11 WR
|J. Hall
|5
|4
|110
|2
|43
|
C. Crooms 6 WR
|C. Crooms
|3
|2
|36
|0
|28
|
D. Bussell 2 WR
|D. Bussell
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
S. Tyler 28 RB
|S. Tyler
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
L. Jefferson 3 RB
|L. Jefferson
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Kapps 16 K
|T. Kapps
|1/1
|24
|7/7
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Mihalic 39 P
|N. Mihalic
|3
|38.0
|2
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Eskridge 1 WR
|D. Eskridge
|2
|20.5
|23
|0
|
R. Kilburg 29 S
|R. Kilburg
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|
D. Bussell 2 WR
|D. Bussell
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Bussell 2 WR
|D. Bussell
|4
|6.0
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Richardson 10 QB
|D. Richardson
|8/13
|86
|0
|0
|
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
|K. Pimpleton
|1/2
|30
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Lewis 4 RB
|K. Lewis
|16
|114
|2
|69
|
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
|K. Pimpleton
|7
|108
|3
|65
|
L. Nichols III 7 RB
|L. Nichols III
|6
|19
|0
|17
|
T. Brock 6 QB
|T. Brock
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
D. Richardson 10 QB
|D. Richardson
|6
|-19
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Sullivan 11 WR
|J. Sullivan
|2
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
D. Dixon 15 WR
|D. Dixon
|6
|3
|28
|0
|12
|
D. Law 80 WR
|D. Law
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
L. Nichols III 7 RB
|L. Nichols III
|2
|2
|18
|0
|12
|
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
|K. Pimpleton
|2
|2
|17
|0
|11
|
A. Jones 23 WR
|A. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Douglas 17 LB
|G. Douglas
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Brown 8 LB
|T. Brown
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Diallo 26 DL
|M. Diallo
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Meeder 64 K
|M. Meeder
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Elzinga 28 P
|L. Elzinga
|7
|45.1
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Lewis 4 RB
|K. Lewis
|3
|18.7
|39
|0
|
Z. Swann 17 RB
|Z. Swann
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
|K. Pimpleton
|1
|34.0
|34
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
|K. Pimpleton
|2
|7.5
|15
|0
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(6:32 - 4th) 10-D.Richardson incomplete.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - CMICH 5(6:38 - 4th) 88-K.Pimpleton runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 7 - CMICH 7(7:19 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to WMC 5 for 2 yards.
|+23 YD
|
2 & 9 - CMICH 30(7:48 - 4th) 10-D.Richardson complete to 80-D.Law. 80-D.Law to WMC 7 for 23 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 31(8:23 - 4th) 7-L.Nichols to WMC 30 for 1 yard.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 42(8:37 - 4th) 10-D.Richardson complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to WMC 31 for 11 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - CMICH 47(9:06 - 4th) 88-K.Pimpleton to WMC 42 for 5 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 46(9:48 - 4th) 10-D.Richardson scrambles to WMC 47 for 7 yards.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 35(10:15 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 46 for 11 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - CMICH 29(10:40 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 35 for 6 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(11:04 - 4th) 10-D.Richardson complete to 15-D.Dixon. 15-D.Dixon pushed ob at CMC 29 for 4 yards.
|Kickoff
|(11:04 - 4th) 16-T.Kapps kicks 65 yards from WMC 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:04 - 4th) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
|+43 YD
|
3 & 8 - WMICH 43(11:12 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 5 - WMICH 40(11:57 - 4th) 3-L.Jefferson to CMC 43 for -3 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 45(12:37 - 4th) 3-L.Jefferson to CMC 40 for 5 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - WMICH 46(12:41 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Crooms. Penalty on CMC 25-D.McNary Pass interference 9 yards enforced at WMC 46. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 43(13:22 - 4th) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 46 for 3 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - CMICH 18(13:32 - 4th) 28-L.Elzinga punts 39 yards from CMC 18 to WMC 43 fair catch by 6-C.Crooms.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - CMICH 13(14:12 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 18 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - CMICH 13(14:21 - 4th) 88-K.Pimpleton incomplete. Intended for 15-D.Dixon.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 12(14:54 - 4th) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 13 for 1 yard.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - CMICH 49(15:00 - 4th) 39-N.Mihalic punts 39 yards from WMC 49 to CMC 12 fair catch by 88-K.Pimpleton.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 26 - WMICH 46(0:25 - 3rd) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 49 for 3 yards.
|Sack
|
2 & 20 - WMICH 48(1:07 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby sacked at WMC 46 for -6 yards (8-T.Brown26-M.Diallo).
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - WMICH 48(1:12 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 38(1:43 - 3rd) 3-L.Jefferson to CMC 34 for 4 yards. Penalty on WMC 89-B.Borske Holding 10 yards enforced at CMC 38. No Play.
|+25 YD
|
2 & 5 - WMICH 37(2:04 - 3rd) 3-L.Jefferson pushed ob at CMC 38 for 25 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 32(2:25 - 3rd) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 37 for 5 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - CMICH 28(2:37 - 3rd) 28-L.Elzinga punts 40 yards from CMC 28 Downed at the WMC 32.
|Sack
|
3 & 14 - CMICH 33(3:14 - 3rd) 10-D.Richardson sacked at CMC 28 for -5 yards (20-C.Moment).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 17 - CMICH 30(3:47 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 33 for 3 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 37(4:28 - 3rd) 10-D.Richardson sacked at CMC 30 for -7 yards (8-R.Holley).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - WMICH 46(4:38 - 3rd) 39-N.Mihalic punts 37 yards from WMC 46. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 32 for 15 yards. Team penalty on WMC Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at CMC 32.
|-6 YD
|
3 & 4 - WMICH 48(5:19 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby to WMC 46 for -6 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - WMICH 49(6:01 - 3rd) 3-L.Jefferson to CMC 48 for 3 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 46(6:50 - 3rd) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 49 for 3 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - WMICH 36(7:03 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 3-L.Jefferson. 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 36 for no gain. Penalty on CMC 25-D.McNary Holding 10 yards enforced at WMC 36. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WMICH 36(7:10 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Eskridge.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 36(7:40 - 3rd) 28-S.Tyler to WMC 36 for no gain.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - WMICH 28(8:18 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 6-C.Crooms. 6-C.Crooms to WMC 36 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - WMICH 28(9:01 - 3rd) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 28 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(9:35 - 3rd) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 28 for 3 yards.
|Kickoff
|(9:35 - 3rd) 64-M.Meeder kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to WMC End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(9:35 - 3rd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to WMC End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|+69 YD
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 31(9:46 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis runs 69 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on WMC Offside declined.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - CMICH 26(10:15 - 3rd) 88-K.Pimpleton pushed ob at CMC 31 for 5 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 31(10:15 - 3rd) Team penalty on CMC Delay of game 5 yards enforced at CMC 31. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(10:28 - 3rd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 61 yards from WMC 35. 17-Z.Swann to CMC 31 for 27 yards.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:28 - 3rd) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
|+85 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 15(10:44 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge runs 85 yards for a touchdown.
|Kickoff
|(10:50 - 3rd) 64-M.Meeder kicks 58 yards from CMC 35. 1-D.Eskridge to WMC 25 for 18 yards. Penalty on WMC 27-R.Selig Holding 10 yards enforced at WMC 25.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(10:50 - 3rd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 83-J.Wilson. 83-J.Wilson to WMC End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|+25 YD
|
4 & 11 - CMICH 25(10:58 - 3rd) 88-K.Pimpleton runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|-6 YD
|
3 & 5 - CMICH 19(11:39 - 3rd) 7-L.Nichols to WMC 25 for -6 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - CMICH 23(12:21 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to WMC 19 for 4 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 24(12:55 - 3rd) 7-L.Nichols to WMC 23 for 1 yard.
|+30 YD
|
2 & 7 - CMICH 46(13:18 - 3rd) 88-K.Pimpleton complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to WMC 24 for 30 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 43(13:50 - 3rd) 10-D.Richardson to CMC 46 for 3 yards.
|Kickoff
|(14:03 - 3rd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 61 yards from WMC 35. 4-K.Lewis to CMC 43 for 39 yards.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:03 - 3rd) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
|+72 YD
|
2 & 9 - WMICH 28(14:14 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge runs 72 yards for a touchdown.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 27(14:53 - 3rd) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 28 for 1 yard.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 64-M.Meeder kicks 61 yards from CMC 35. 1-D.Eskridge to WMC 27 for 23 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - WMICH 7(0:01 - 2nd) 16-T.Kapps 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 15 - WMICH 21(0:24 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 2-D.Bussell. 2-D.Bussell to CMC 7 for 14 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 17 - WMICH 23(0:27 - 2nd) 3-L.Jefferson to CMC 21 for 2 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - WMICH 16(0:41 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby scrambles pushed ob at CMC 8 for 8 yards. Team penalty on WMC Illegal formation declined. Penalty on WMC 5-K.Eleby Facemasking 7 yards enforced at CMC 16. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 16(0:46 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Eskridge.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - WMICH 20(0:57 - 2nd) 3-L.Jefferson to CMC 16 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - WMICH 20(1:03 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Crooms.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 29(1:20 - 2nd) 3-L.Jefferson to CMC 20 for 9 yards.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 49(1:29 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge to CMC 29 for 22 yards.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 12 - WMICH 36(1:38 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler pushed ob at WMC 49 for 13 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 20 - WMICH 28(2:17 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to WMC 36 for 8 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 38(2:34 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to WMC 39 for 1 yard. Penalty on WMC 66-W.French Holding 10 yards enforced at WMC 38. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - CMICH 14(2:44 - 2nd) 28-L.Elzinga punts 51 yards from CMC 14. 2-D.Bussell to WMC 38 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CMICH 14(2:49 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 15-D.Dixon.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 11(2:59 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 14 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 11(3:04 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - WMICH 49(3:12 - 2nd) 39-N.Mihalic punts 38 yards from CMC 49. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 11 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - WMICH 49(3:54 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to CMC 49 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - WMICH 49(4:32 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to CMC 49 for 2 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 43(5:03 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to WMC 49 for 6 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - CMICH 17(5:35 - 2nd) 28-L.Elzinga punts 53 yards from CMC 17. 2-D.Bussell to WMC 43 for 13 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - CMICH 17(5:51 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 15-D.Dixon.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 20 - CMICH 12(6:14 - 2nd) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 17 for 5 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 15 - CMICH 17(6:14 - 2nd) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 27 for 10 yards. Team penalty on CMC Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at CMC 17. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 22(6:33 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson sacked at CMC 17 for -5 yards. Penalty on CMC 44-H.Buczkowski Holding declined. (55-B.Fiske).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 5(6:57 - 2nd) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 22 for 17 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 14(6:57 - 2nd) Penalty on CMC 48-O.Lavallii Personal Foul 9 yards enforced at CMC 14. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(7:03 - 2nd) 92-J.Misak kicks 63 yards from WMC 35. 4-K.Lewis to CMC 14 for 12 yards.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:03 - 2nd) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - WMICH 9(7:09 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - WMICH 9(8:05 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to CMC 9 for no gain.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - WMICH 15(8:36 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to CMC 9 for 6 yards.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 1 - WMICH 13(9:14 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to CMC 15 for -2 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 22(9:28 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to CMC 13 for 9 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - WMICH 30(9:32 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Crooms. Penalty on CMC 2-W.Reid Pass interference 8 yards enforced at CMC 30. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - WMICH 30(9:36 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Bussell.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 36(10:14 - 2nd) 3-L.Jefferson to CMC 30 for 6 yards.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - WMICH 46(10:46 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 28-S.Tyler. 28-S.Tyler pushed ob at CMC 36 for 10 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 50(11:18 - 2nd) 3-L.Jefferson to CMC 46 for 4 yards.
|+28 YD
|
2 & 6 - WMICH 22(11:40 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 6-C.Crooms. 6-C.Crooms to WMC 50 for 28 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 18(12:14 - 2nd) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 22 for 4 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - CMICH 40(12:45 - 2nd) 28-L.Elzinga punts 47 yards from CMC 40. 2-D.Bussell to WMC 18 for 5 yards.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 11 - CMICH 34(13:08 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 7-L.Nichols. 7-L.Nichols to CMC 40 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - CMICH 34(14:01 - 2nd) 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 34 for no gain.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 35(14:20 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 34 for -1 yard.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 23(14:52 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 15-D.Dixon. 15-D.Dixon to CMC 35 FUMBLES. 15-D.Dixon runs ob at CMC 35 for no gain.
|Kickoff
|(14:54 - 2nd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 47 yards from WMC 35. 4-K.Lewis to CMC 23 for 5 yards.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:54 - 2nd) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 33(15:00 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - WMICH 38(1:10 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby to CMC 33 for 5 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 43(1:16 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to CMC 38 for 5 yards.
|+43 YD
|
3 & 15 - WMICH 14(1:44 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to CMC 43 for 43 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - WMICH 14(2:27 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 14 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 19 - WMICH 10(2:59 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 14 for 4 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 19(3:06 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Crooms. Penalty on WMC 66-W.French Holding 9 yards enforced at WMC 19. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - CMICH 39(3:14 - 1st) 28-L.Elzinga punts 45 yards from CMC 39. 2-D.Bussell to WMC 19 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - CMICH 39(3:18 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson incomplete.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 17 - CMICH 33(3:50 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 39 for 6 yards.
|-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 40(4:11 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 33 FUMBLES. 4-K.Lewis to CMC 33 for no gain.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - CMICH 28(4:45 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson complete to 7-L.Nichols. 7-L.Nichols to CMC 40 for 12 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(5:11 - 1st) 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 28 for 3 yards.
|Kickoff
|(5:11 - 1st) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 65 yards from WMC 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:11 - 1st) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - WMICH 6(5:15 - 1st) 28-S.Tyler runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 35(5:42 - 1st) 28-S.Tyler to CMC 6 for 29 yards.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - WMICH 42(6:30 - 1st) 28-S.Tyler to CMC 35 for 7 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 49(6:41 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby to CMC 42 for 9 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 25 - CMICH 10(6:50 - 1st) 28-L.Elzinga punts 41 yards from CMC 10 to WMC 49 fair catch by 2-B.Garner.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - CMICH 22(6:55 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson sacked at CMC 10 for -12 yards. Penalty on CMC 10-D.Richardson Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at CMC 10.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 25(7:26 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 22 for -3 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(7:31 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 23-A.Jones.
|Kickoff
|(7:31 - 1st) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 65 yards from WMC 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:31 - 1st) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - WMICH 4(7:35 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 15 - WMICH 15(8:18 - 1st) 28-S.Tyler pushed ob at CMC 4 for 11 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 10(8:18 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Eskridge. Penalty on WMC 72-D.Deatherage Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at CMC 10. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - WMICH 20(8:18 - 1st) Penalty on CMC 3-A.McCoy Personal Foul 10 yards enforced at CMC 20. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(8:38 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to CMC 20 for 5 yards.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - WMICH 34(9:06 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to CMC 25 for 9 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 40(9:38 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to CMC 34 for 6 yards.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 48(9:56 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to CMC 40 for 12 yards.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 7 - WMICH 33(10:29 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to WMC 48 for 15 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - WMICH 30(11:07 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 33 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 30(11:11 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Eskridge.
|Kickoff
|(11:18 - 1st) 64-M.Meeder kicks 57 yards from CMC 35. 2-D.Bussell to WMC 30 for 22 yards.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:18 - 1st) 64-M.Meeder extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - CMICH 1(11:24 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
4 & 3 - CMICH 3(11:52 - 1st) Penalty on WMC 23-T.Hayward Personal Foul 2 yards enforced at WMC 3. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 9 - CMICH 9(11:52 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to WMC 3 for 6 yards.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 6 - CMICH 6(12:27 - 1st) 12-T.Brock to WMC 9 for -3 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 9 - CMICH 9(13:03 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to WMC 6 for 3 yards.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 23(13:15 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to WMC 9 for 14 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 11 - WMICH 14(13:09 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 17-G.Douglas at WMC 24. 17-G.Douglas to WMC 23 for 1 yard.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - WMICH 14(13:32 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Eskridge.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 15(13:50 - 1st) 28-S.Tyler to WMC 14 for -1 yard.
|Kickoff
|(13:57 - 1st) 64-M.Meeder kicks 49 yards from CMC 35. 29-R.Kilburg to WMC 16 FUMBLES. 29-R.Kilburg to WMC 15 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:50 - 1st) 64-M.Meeder extra point is good.
|+65 YD
|
2 & 12 - CMICH 35(13:57 - 1st) 88-K.Pimpleton runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 37(14:25 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 35 for -2 yards.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(14:50 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson complete to 15-D.Dixon. 15-D.Dixon to CMC 37 for 12 yards.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 65 yards from WMC 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
