Drive Chart
WMICH
CMICH

Key Players
K. Eleby 5 QB
382 PaYds, 5 PaTDs, INT, 6 RuYds, RuTD
K. Pimpleton 3 WR
17 ReYds, 2 RECs, 108 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
CMICH
4 Pass
127 Rush
75 YDS
4:32 POS
+2 YD
0 WMICH 2
6:32
10-D.Richardson incomplete.
+5 YD
2ND & 5 WMICH 5
6:38
88-K.Pimpleton runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
1ST & 7 WMICH 7
7:19
4-K.Lewis to WMC 5 for 2 yards.
+23 YD
2ND & 9 WMICH 30
7:48
10-D.Richardson complete to 80-D.Law. 80-D.Law to WMC 7 for 23 yards.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 WMICH 31
8:23
7-L.Nichols to WMC 30 for 1 yard.
+11 YD
1ST & 10 WMICH 42
8:37
10-D.Richardson complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to WMC 31 for 11 yards.
+5 YD
2ND & 3 WMICH 47
9:06
88-K.Pimpleton to WMC 42 for 5 yards.
+7 YD
1ST & 10 CMICH 46
9:48
10-D.Richardson scrambles to WMC 47 for 7 yards.
+11 YD
1ST & 10 CMICH 35
10:15
4-K.Lewis to CMC 46 for 11 yards.
+6 YD
2ND & 6 CMICH 29
10:40
4-K.Lewis to CMC 35 for 6 yards.
4th Quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 6:32
10-D.Richardson incomplete.
plays
yds
pos
52
36
Touchdown 6:38
88-K.Pimpleton runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
75
yds
04:32
pos
52
36
Point After TD 11:04
16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
52
30
Touchdown 11:12
5-K.Eleby complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
48
yds
02:18
pos
51
30
3rd Quarter
Two Point Conversion 9:35
10-D.Richardson complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to WMC End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
45
30
Touchdown 9:46
4-K.Lewis runs 69 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on WMC Offside declined.
3
plays
74
yds
00:53
pos
45
28
Point After TD 10:28
16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
45
22
Touchdown 10:44
5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge runs 85 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
85
yds
00:22
pos
44
22
Two Point Conversion 10:50
10-D.Richardson complete to 83-J.Wilson. 83-J.Wilson to WMC End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
22
Touchdown 10:58
88-K.Pimpleton runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
57
yds
03:13
pos
38
20
Point After TD 14:03
16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
14
Touchdown 14:14
5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge runs 72 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
73
yds
00:57
pos
37
14
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 0:01
16-T.Kapps 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
72
yds
02:33
pos
31
14
Point After TD 7:03
16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
14
Touchdown 7:09
5-K.Eleby complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
74
yds
05:11
pos
27
14
Point After TD 14:54
16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
14
Touchdown 15:00
5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
90
yds
01:56
pos
20
14
1st Quarter
Point After TD 5:11
16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 5:15
28-S.Tyler runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
51
yds
01:30
pos
13
14
Point After TD 7:31
16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 7:35
5-K.Eleby runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
65
yds
03:47
pos
6
14
Touchdown 7:35
5-K.Eleby runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
65
yds
03:47
pos
6
14
Point After TD 11:18
64-M.Meeder extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 11:24
4-K.Lewis runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
21
yds
01:57
pos
0
13
Point After TD 13:57
64-M.Meeder extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 14:07
88-K.Pimpleton runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
75
yds
01:10
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 15
Rushing 10 8
Passing 10 6
Penalty 4 1
3rd Down Conv 6-11 0-9
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-1
Total Net Yards 603 337
Total Plays 65 51
Avg Gain 9.3 6.6
Net Yards Rushing 221 219
Rush Attempts 45 36
Avg Rush Yards 4.9 6.1
Yards Passing 382 118
Comp. - Att. 12-20 10-16
Yards Per Pass 18.0 5.3
Penalties - Yards 8-58 8-56
Touchdowns 7 5
Rushing TDs 2 5
Passing TDs 5 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 2-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 3-38.0 7-45.1
Return Yards 24 16
Punts - Returns 4-24 2-15
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
W. Michigan 2-0 141714752
C. Michigan 2-0 14016636
Kelly/Shorts Stadium Mount Pleasant, MI
 382 PASS YDS 118
221 RUSH YDS 219
603 TOTAL YDS 337
W. Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Eleby 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 382 5 1 292.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.1% 546 6 0 217.0
K. Eleby 12/20 382 5 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Jefferson 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 121 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 104 1
L. Jefferson 25 121 0 25
S. Tyler 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 94 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 168 1
S. Tyler 15 94 1 29
K. Eleby 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 6 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 4 2
K. Eleby 5 6 1 9
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Eskridge 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 4 212 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 245 3
D. Eskridge 8 4 212 3 85
J. Hall 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 110 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 89 2
J. Hall 5 4 110 2 43
C. Crooms 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 36 0
C. Crooms 3 2 36 0 28
D. Bussell 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
D. Bussell 2 1 14 0 14
S. Tyler 28 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 58 0
S. Tyler 1 1 10 0 10
L. Jefferson 3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
L. Jefferson 1 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Fiske 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
B. Fiske 1-0 1.0 0
R. Holley 8 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
R. Holley 1-0 1.0 0
C. Moment 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Moment 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Kapps 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 7/7
SEASON FG XP
1/1 12/14
T. Kapps 1/1 24 7/7 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Mihalic 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 38.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 0 0
N. Mihalic 3 38.0 2 39
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Eskridge 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 20.5 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 45 0
D. Eskridge 2 20.5 23 0
R. Kilburg 29 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 -1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 -1 0
R. Kilburg 1 -1.0 -1 0
D. Bussell 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
D. Bussell 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Bussell 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 6.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 6.0 13 0
D. Bussell 4 6.0 13 0
C. Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Richardson 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 86 0 0 117.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.0% 439 3 1 134.6
D. Richardson 8/13 86 0 0
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 30 0 0 176.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 30 0 0 176.0
K. Pimpleton 1/2 30 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Lewis 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 114 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 171 3
K. Lewis 16 114 2 69
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 108 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 34 0
K. Pimpleton 7 108 3 65
L. Nichols III 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 122 1
L. Nichols III 6 19 0 17
T. Brock 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 10 1
T. Brock 1 -3 0 -3
D. Richardson 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 -2 1
D. Richardson 6 -19 0 7
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Sullivan 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 56 0
J. Sullivan 2 1 30 0 30
D. Dixon 15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 113 1
D. Dixon 6 3 28 0 12
D. Law 80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
D. Law 1 1 23 0 23
L. Nichols III 7 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 88 1
L. Nichols III 2 2 18 0 12
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 97 1
K. Pimpleton 2 2 17 0 11
A. Jones 23 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Jones 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Douglas 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
G. Douglas 0-0 0.0 1
T. Brown 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
T. Brown 0-1 0.5 0
M. Diallo 26 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
M. Diallo 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Meeder 64 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/2 8/9
M. Meeder 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Elzinga 28 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 45.1 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
9 0 0
L. Elzinga 7 45.1 2 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Lewis 4 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 18.7 39 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 21 0
K. Lewis 3 18.7 39 0
Z. Swann 17 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
Z. Swann 1 27.0 27 0
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 34.0 34 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 28 0
K. Pimpleton 1 34.0 34 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 7.5 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
K. Pimpleton 2 7.5 15 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:57 WMICH 15 0:48 3 62 INT
11:18 WMICH 30 3:47 10 60 TD
6:41 WMICH 49 1:30 4 51 TD
3:06 WMICH 19 1:56 7 81 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:14 WMICH 18 5:11 12 82 TD
5:03 WMICH 43 1:51 3 8 Punt
2:34 WMICH 38 2:33 11 55 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WMICH 27 0:57 2 73 TD
10:50 WMICH 15 0:22 1 85 TD
9:35 WMICH 25 4:57 9 21 Punt
2:25 WMICH 32 2:00 6 17 End of Quarter
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:22 WMICH 43 2:18 5 57 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CMICH 25 1:10 3 75 TD
13:15 WMICH 23 1:57 6 23 TD
7:31 CMICH 25 0:41 3 -15 Punt
5:11 CMICH 25 1:57 5 14 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 CMICH 23 2:09 4 17 Punt
7:03 CMICH 14 1:28 6 3 Punt
3:04 CMICH 11 0:20 3 3 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:03 CMICH 43 3:13 6 57 TD
10:28 CMICH 31 0:53 3 69 TD
4:28 CMICH 37 1:51 3 -9 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 CMICH 12 1:22 3 6 Punt
11:04 CMICH 25 4:32 10 75 TD

CMICH
Chippewas
 - TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 4:32 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
(6:32 - 4th) 10-D.Richardson incomplete.
+5 YD
2 & 5 - CMICH 5
(6:38 - 4th) 88-K.Pimpleton runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
1 & 7 - CMICH 7
(7:19 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to WMC 5 for 2 yards.
+23 YD
2 & 9 - CMICH 30
(7:48 - 4th) 10-D.Richardson complete to 80-D.Law. 80-D.Law to WMC 7 for 23 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 31
(8:23 - 4th) 7-L.Nichols to WMC 30 for 1 yard.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 42
(8:37 - 4th) 10-D.Richardson complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to WMC 31 for 11 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 3 - CMICH 47
(9:06 - 4th) 88-K.Pimpleton to WMC 42 for 5 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 46
(9:48 - 4th) 10-D.Richardson scrambles to WMC 47 for 7 yards.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 35
(10:15 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 46 for 11 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 6 - CMICH 29
(10:40 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 35 for 6 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 25
(11:04 - 4th) 10-D.Richardson complete to 15-D.Dixon. 15-D.Dixon pushed ob at CMC 29 for 4 yards.
Kickoff
(11:04 - 4th) 16-T.Kapps kicks 65 yards from WMC 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.

WMICH
Broncos
 - TD (5 plays, 57 yards, 2:18 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:04 - 4th) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
+43 YD
3 & 8 - WMICH 43
(11:12 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
-3 YD
2 & 5 - WMICH 40
(11:57 - 4th) 3-L.Jefferson to CMC 43 for -3 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 45
(12:37 - 4th) 3-L.Jefferson to CMC 40 for 5 yards.
Penalty
2 & 7 - WMICH 46
(12:41 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Crooms. Penalty on CMC 25-D.McNary Pass interference 9 yards enforced at WMC 46. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 43
(13:22 - 4th) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 46 for 3 yards.

CMICH
Chippewas
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - CMICH 18
(13:32 - 4th) 28-L.Elzinga punts 39 yards from CMC 18 to WMC 43 fair catch by 6-C.Crooms.
+5 YD
3 & 9 - CMICH 13
(14:12 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 18 for 5 yards.
No Gain
2 & 9 - CMICH 13
(14:21 - 4th) 88-K.Pimpleton incomplete. Intended for 15-D.Dixon.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 12
(14:54 - 4th) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 13 for 1 yard.

WMICH
Broncos
 - End of Quarter (6 plays, 17 yards, 2:00 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 23 - CMICH 49
(15:00 - 4th) 39-N.Mihalic punts 39 yards from WMC 49 to CMC 12 fair catch by 88-K.Pimpleton.
+3 YD
3 & 26 - WMICH 46
(0:25 - 3rd) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 49 for 3 yards.
Sack
2 & 20 - WMICH 48
(1:07 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby sacked at WMC 46 for -6 yards (8-T.Brown26-M.Diallo).
No Gain
1 & 20 - WMICH 48
(1:12 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall.
Penalty
1 & 10 - WMICH 38
(1:43 - 3rd) 3-L.Jefferson to CMC 34 for 4 yards. Penalty on WMC 89-B.Borske Holding 10 yards enforced at CMC 38. No Play.
+25 YD
2 & 5 - WMICH 37
(2:04 - 3rd) 3-L.Jefferson pushed ob at CMC 38 for 25 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 32
(2:25 - 3rd) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 37 for 5 yards.

CMICH
Chippewas
 - Punt (3 plays, -9 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 19 - CMICH 28
(2:37 - 3rd) 28-L.Elzinga punts 40 yards from CMC 28 Downed at the WMC 32.
Sack
3 & 14 - CMICH 33
(3:14 - 3rd) 10-D.Richardson sacked at CMC 28 for -5 yards (20-C.Moment).
+3 YD
2 & 17 - CMICH 30
(3:47 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 33 for 3 yards.
Sack
1 & 10 - CMICH 37
(4:28 - 3rd) 10-D.Richardson sacked at CMC 30 for -7 yards (8-R.Holley).

WMICH
Broncos
 - Punt (9 plays, 21 yards, 4:57 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - WMICH 46
(4:38 - 3rd) 39-N.Mihalic punts 37 yards from WMC 46. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 32 for 15 yards. Team penalty on WMC Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at CMC 32.
-6 YD
3 & 4 - WMICH 48
(5:19 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby to WMC 46 for -6 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 7 - WMICH 49
(6:01 - 3rd) 3-L.Jefferson to CMC 48 for 3 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 46
(6:50 - 3rd) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 49 for 3 yards.
Penalty
3 & 10 - WMICH 36
(7:03 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 3-L.Jefferson. 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 36 for no gain. Penalty on CMC 25-D.McNary Holding 10 yards enforced at WMC 36. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 10 - WMICH 36
(7:10 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Eskridge.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 36
(7:40 - 3rd) 28-S.Tyler to WMC 36 for no gain.
+8 YD
3 & 7 - WMICH 28
(8:18 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 6-C.Crooms. 6-C.Crooms to WMC 36 for 8 yards.
No Gain
2 & 7 - WMICH 28
(9:01 - 3rd) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 28 for no gain.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 25
(9:35 - 3rd) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 28 for 3 yards.
Kickoff
(9:35 - 3rd) 64-M.Meeder kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to WMC End Zone. touchback.

CMICH
Chippewas
 - TD (3 plays, 69 yards, 0:53 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
(9:35 - 3rd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to WMC End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
+69 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 31
(9:46 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis runs 69 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on WMC Offside declined.
+5 YD
1 & 15 - CMICH 26
(10:15 - 3rd) 88-K.Pimpleton pushed ob at CMC 31 for 5 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - CMICH 31
(10:15 - 3rd) Team penalty on CMC Delay of game 5 yards enforced at CMC 31. No Play.
Kickoff
(10:28 - 3rd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 61 yards from WMC 35. 17-Z.Swann to CMC 31 for 27 yards.

WMICH
Broncos
 - TD (1 plays, 85 yards, 0:22 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(10:28 - 3rd) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
+85 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 15
(10:44 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge runs 85 yards for a touchdown.
Kickoff
(10:50 - 3rd) 64-M.Meeder kicks 58 yards from CMC 35. 1-D.Eskridge to WMC 25 for 18 yards. Penalty on WMC 27-R.Selig Holding 10 yards enforced at WMC 25.

CMICH
Chippewas
 - TD (6 plays, 57 yards, 3:13 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
(10:50 - 3rd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 83-J.Wilson. 83-J.Wilson to WMC End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
+25 YD
4 & 11 - CMICH 25
(10:58 - 3rd) 88-K.Pimpleton runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
-6 YD
3 & 5 - CMICH 19
(11:39 - 3rd) 7-L.Nichols to WMC 25 for -6 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 9 - CMICH 23
(12:21 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to WMC 19 for 4 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 24
(12:55 - 3rd) 7-L.Nichols to WMC 23 for 1 yard.
+30 YD
2 & 7 - CMICH 46
(13:18 - 3rd) 88-K.Pimpleton complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to WMC 24 for 30 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 43
(13:50 - 3rd) 10-D.Richardson to CMC 46 for 3 yards.
Kickoff
(14:03 - 3rd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 61 yards from WMC 35. 4-K.Lewis to CMC 43 for 39 yards.

WMICH
Broncos
 - TD (2 plays, 73 yards, 0:57 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(14:03 - 3rd) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
+72 YD
2 & 9 - WMICH 28
(14:14 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge runs 72 yards for a touchdown.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 27
(14:53 - 3rd) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 28 for 1 yard.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 64-M.Meeder kicks 61 yards from CMC 35. 1-D.Eskridge to WMC 27 for 23 yards.

WMICH
Broncos
 - Halftime (11 plays, 55 yards, 2:33 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 1 - WMICH 7
(0:01 - 2nd) 16-T.Kapps 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
+14 YD
3 & 15 - WMICH 21
(0:24 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 2-D.Bussell. 2-D.Bussell to CMC 7 for 14 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 17 - WMICH 23
(0:27 - 2nd) 3-L.Jefferson to CMC 21 for 2 yards.
Penalty
2 & 10 - WMICH 16
(0:41 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby scrambles pushed ob at CMC 8 for 8 yards. Team penalty on WMC Illegal formation declined. Penalty on WMC 5-K.Eleby Facemasking 7 yards enforced at CMC 16. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 16
(0:46 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Eskridge.
+4 YD
3 & 1 - WMICH 20
(0:57 - 2nd) 3-L.Jefferson to CMC 16 for 4 yards.
No Gain
2 & 1 - WMICH 20
(1:03 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Crooms.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 29
(1:20 - 2nd) 3-L.Jefferson to CMC 20 for 9 yards.
+22 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 49
(1:29 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge to CMC 29 for 22 yards.
+13 YD
2 & 12 - WMICH 36
(1:38 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler pushed ob at WMC 49 for 13 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 20 - WMICH 28
(2:17 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to WMC 36 for 8 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - WMICH 38
(2:34 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to WMC 39 for 1 yard. Penalty on WMC 66-W.French Holding 10 yards enforced at WMC 38. No Play.

CMICH
Chippewas
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:20 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - CMICH 14
(2:44 - 2nd) 28-L.Elzinga punts 51 yards from CMC 14. 2-D.Bussell to WMC 38 for 3 yards.
No Gain
3 & 7 - CMICH 14
(2:49 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 15-D.Dixon.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 11
(2:59 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 14 for 3 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 11
(3:04 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.

WMICH
Broncos
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - WMICH 49
(3:12 - 2nd) 39-N.Mihalic punts 38 yards from CMC 49. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 11 for no gain.
No Gain
3 & 2 - WMICH 49
(3:54 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to CMC 49 for no gain.
+2 YD
2 & 4 - WMICH 49
(4:32 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to CMC 49 for 2 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 43
(5:03 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to WMC 49 for 6 yards.

CMICH
Chippewas
 - Punt (6 plays, 3 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 15 - CMICH 17
(5:35 - 2nd) 28-L.Elzinga punts 53 yards from CMC 17. 2-D.Bussell to WMC 43 for 13 yards.
No Gain
3 & 15 - CMICH 17
(5:51 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 15-D.Dixon.
+5 YD
2 & 20 - CMICH 12
(6:14 - 2nd) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 17 for 5 yards.
Penalty
2 & 15 - CMICH 17
(6:14 - 2nd) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 27 for 10 yards. Team penalty on CMC Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at CMC 17. No Play.
Sack
1 & 10 - CMICH 22
(6:33 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson sacked at CMC 17 for -5 yards. Penalty on CMC 44-H.Buczkowski Holding declined. (55-B.Fiske).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 5
(6:57 - 2nd) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 22 for 17 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - CMICH 14
(6:57 - 2nd) Penalty on CMC 48-O.Lavallii Personal Foul 9 yards enforced at CMC 14. No Play.
Kickoff
(7:03 - 2nd) 92-J.Misak kicks 63 yards from WMC 35. 4-K.Lewis to CMC 14 for 12 yards.

WMICH
Broncos
 - TD (12 plays, 82 yards, 5:11 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(7:03 - 2nd) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
+9 YD
2 & 9 - WMICH 9
(7:09 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
1 & 9 - WMICH 9
(8:05 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to CMC 9 for no gain.
+6 YD
3 & 3 - WMICH 15
(8:36 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to CMC 9 for 6 yards.
-2 YD
2 & 1 - WMICH 13
(9:14 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to CMC 15 for -2 yards.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 22
(9:28 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to CMC 13 for 9 yards.
Penalty
3 & 4 - WMICH 30
(9:32 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Crooms. Penalty on CMC 2-W.Reid Pass interference 8 yards enforced at CMC 30. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 4 - WMICH 30
(9:36 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Bussell.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 36
(10:14 - 2nd) 3-L.Jefferson to CMC 30 for 6 yards.
+10 YD
2 & 6 - WMICH 46
(10:46 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 28-S.Tyler. 28-S.Tyler pushed ob at CMC 36 for 10 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 50
(11:18 - 2nd) 3-L.Jefferson to CMC 46 for 4 yards.
+28 YD
2 & 6 - WMICH 22
(11:40 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 6-C.Crooms. 6-C.Crooms to WMC 50 for 28 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 18
(12:14 - 2nd) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 22 for 4 yards.

CMICH
Chippewas
 - Punt (4 plays, 17 yards, 2:09 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - CMICH 40
(12:45 - 2nd) 28-L.Elzinga punts 47 yards from CMC 40. 2-D.Bussell to WMC 18 for 5 yards.
+6 YD
3 & 11 - CMICH 34
(13:08 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 7-L.Nichols. 7-L.Nichols to CMC 40 for 6 yards.
No Gain
2 & 11 - CMICH 34
(14:01 - 2nd) 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 34 for no gain.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 35
(14:20 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 34 for -1 yard.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 23
(14:52 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 15-D.Dixon. 15-D.Dixon to CMC 35 FUMBLES. 15-D.Dixon runs ob at CMC 35 for no gain.
Kickoff
(14:54 - 2nd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 47 yards from WMC 35. 4-K.Lewis to CMC 23 for 5 yards.

WMICH
Broncos
 - TD (7 plays, 81 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(14:54 - 2nd) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
+33 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 33
(15:00 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
+5 YD
2 & 5 - WMICH 38
(1:10 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby to CMC 33 for 5 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 43
(1:16 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to CMC 38 for 5 yards.
+43 YD
3 & 15 - WMICH 14
(1:44 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to CMC 43 for 43 yards.
No Gain
2 & 15 - WMICH 14
(2:27 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 14 for no gain.
+4 YD
1 & 19 - WMICH 10
(2:59 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 14 for 4 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - WMICH 19
(3:06 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Crooms. Penalty on WMC 66-W.French Holding 9 yards enforced at WMC 19. No Play.

CMICH
Chippewas
 - Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 1:57 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 11 - CMICH 39
(3:14 - 1st) 28-L.Elzinga punts 45 yards from CMC 39. 2-D.Bussell to WMC 19 for 3 yards.
No Gain
3 & 11 - CMICH 39
(3:18 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson incomplete.
+6 YD
2 & 17 - CMICH 33
(3:50 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 39 for 6 yards.
-7 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 40
(4:11 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 33 FUMBLES. 4-K.Lewis to CMC 33 for no gain.
+12 YD
2 & 7 - CMICH 28
(4:45 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson complete to 7-L.Nichols. 7-L.Nichols to CMC 40 for 12 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 25
(5:11 - 1st) 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 28 for 3 yards.
Kickoff
(5:11 - 1st) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 65 yards from WMC 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.

WMICH
Broncos
 - TD (4 plays, 51 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:11 - 1st) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
+6 YD
1 & 6 - WMICH 6
(5:15 - 1st) 28-S.Tyler runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
+29 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 35
(5:42 - 1st) 28-S.Tyler to CMC 6 for 29 yards.
+7 YD
2 & 1 - WMICH 42
(6:30 - 1st) 28-S.Tyler to CMC 35 for 7 yards.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 49
(6:41 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby to CMC 42 for 9 yards.

CMICH
Chippewas
 - Punt (3 plays, -15 yards, 0:41 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 25 - CMICH 10
(6:50 - 1st) 28-L.Elzinga punts 41 yards from CMC 10 to WMC 49 fair catch by 2-B.Garner.
No Gain
3 & 13 - CMICH 22
(6:55 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson sacked at CMC 10 for -12 yards. Penalty on CMC 10-D.Richardson Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at CMC 10.
-3 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 25
(7:26 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 22 for -3 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 25
(7:31 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 23-A.Jones.
Kickoff
(7:31 - 1st) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 65 yards from WMC 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.

WMICH
Broncos
 - TD (10 plays, 60 yards, 3:47 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(7:31 - 1st) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
+4 YD
2 & 4 - WMICH 4
(7:35 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
+11 YD
1 & 15 - WMICH 15
(8:18 - 1st) 28-S.Tyler pushed ob at CMC 4 for 11 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - WMICH 10
(8:18 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Eskridge. Penalty on WMC 72-D.Deatherage Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at CMC 10. No Play.
Penalty
2 & 5 - WMICH 20
(8:18 - 1st) Penalty on CMC 3-A.McCoy Personal Foul 10 yards enforced at CMC 20. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 25
(8:38 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to CMC 20 for 5 yards.
+9 YD
2 & 4 - WMICH 34
(9:06 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to CMC 25 for 9 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 40
(9:38 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to CMC 34 for 6 yards.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 48
(9:56 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to CMC 40 for 12 yards.
+15 YD
3 & 7 - WMICH 33
(10:29 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to WMC 48 for 15 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 30
(11:07 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 33 for 3 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 30
(11:11 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Eskridge.
Kickoff
(11:18 - 1st) 64-M.Meeder kicks 57 yards from CMC 35. 2-D.Bussell to WMC 30 for 22 yards.

CMICH
Chippewas
 - TD (6 plays, 23 yards, 1:57 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:18 - 1st) 64-M.Meeder extra point is good.
+1 YD
1 & 1 - CMICH 1
(11:24 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
Penalty
4 & 3 - CMICH 3
(11:52 - 1st) Penalty on WMC 23-T.Hayward Personal Foul 2 yards enforced at WMC 3. No Play.
+6 YD
3 & 9 - CMICH 9
(11:52 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to WMC 3 for 6 yards.
-3 YD
2 & 6 - CMICH 6
(12:27 - 1st) 12-T.Brock to WMC 9 for -3 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 9 - CMICH 9
(13:03 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to WMC 6 for 3 yards.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 23
(13:15 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to WMC 9 for 14 yards.

WMICH
Broncos
 - Interception (3 plays, 62 yards, 0:48 poss)

Result Play
Int
3 & 11 - WMICH 14
(13:09 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 17-G.Douglas at WMC 24. 17-G.Douglas to WMC 23 for 1 yard.
No Gain
2 & 11 - WMICH 14
(13:32 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Eskridge.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 15
(13:50 - 1st) 28-S.Tyler to WMC 14 for -1 yard.
Kickoff
(13:57 - 1st) 64-M.Meeder kicks 49 yards from CMC 35. 29-R.Kilburg to WMC 16 FUMBLES. 29-R.Kilburg to WMC 15 for no gain.

CMICH
Chippewas
 - TD (3 plays, 75 yards, 1:10 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(13:50 - 1st) 64-M.Meeder extra point is good.
+65 YD
2 & 12 - CMICH 35
(13:57 - 1st) 88-K.Pimpleton runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 37
(14:25 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 35 for -2 yards.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 25
(14:50 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson complete to 15-D.Dixon. 15-D.Dixon to CMC 37 for 12 yards.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 65 yards from WMC 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
