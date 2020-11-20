Drive Chart
NMEX
AF

AF
1 Pass
127 Rush
54 YDS
4:23 POS
+3 YD
2ND & 6 NMEX 15
6:57
20-B.Roberts to NM 12 for 3 yards (98-J.Noble).
+4 YD
1ST & 10 NMEX 19
7:36
32-M.Murla to NM 15 for 4 yards (46-B.Shook).
+18 YD
1ST & 10 NMEX 37
8:09
4-H.Daniels complete to 13-B.Lewis. 13-B.Lewis to NM 19 for 18 yards (2-T.Collier).
+12 YD
3RD & 3 NMEX 49
8:42
20-B.Roberts to NM 37 for 12 yards (2-T.Collier).
+5 YD
2ND & 8 AF 46
9:22
22-J.Stoner to NM 49 for 5 yards (46-B.Shook15-L.Beaton).
+2 YD
1ST & 10 AF 44
9:49
20-B.Roberts to AF 46 for 2 yards (46-B.Shook).
+7 YD
2ND & 7 AF 37
10:41
20-B.Roberts to AF 44 for 7 yards (16-T.Combs).
+3 YD
1ST & 10 AF 34
11:20
20-B.Roberts to AF 37 for 3 yards (16-T.Combs).
AF
4 Pass
7 Rush
41 YDS
2:52 POS
+6 YD
1ST & 10 NMEX 40
11:36
10-T.Hall complete to 88-M.Williams. 88-M.Williams to AF 37 FUMBLES (36-C.Humphrey). 98-K.Pescaia to AF 34 for no gain.
+6 YD
3RD & 6 AF 46
12:04
10-T.Hall complete to 21-C.Alexander. 21-C.Alexander to AF 40 for 6 yards (16-J.Goodwin).
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 14:28
94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 14:31
20-B.Roberts runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
77
yds
03:55
pos
0
13
1st Quarter
Point After TD 5:07
94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 5:11
4-H.Daniels runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
86
yds
05:55
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 6 11
Rushing 2 8
Passing 4 3
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 2-4 5-5
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 94 217
Total Plays 20 29
Avg Gain 4.7 7.5
Net Yards Rushing 25 157
Rush Attempts 6 26
Avg Rush Yards 4.2 6.0
Yards Passing 69 60
Comp. - Att. 9-14 3-3
Yards Per Pass 4.9 20.0
Penalties - Yards 2-15 2-10
Touchdowns 0 2
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 2-38.0 2-0.0
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
New Mexico 0-3 00--0
Air Force 1-2 77--14
Falcon Stadium Colorado Springs, CO
 69 PASS YDS 60
25 RUSH YDS 157
94 TOTAL YDS 217
New Mexico
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Hall 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.3% 69 0 0 105.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.0% 234 0 2 91.2
T. Hall 9/14 69 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Cole 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 226 1
B. Cole 4 16 0 9
T. Hall 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 19 0
T. Hall 1 5 0 5
E. Logan-Greene 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 18 0
E. Logan-Greene 1 4 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Kress 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 170 2
J. Kress 2 1 15 0 15
A. Erickson 87 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 148 1
A. Erickson 2 1 14 0 14
M. Williams 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 43 0
M. Williams 2 2 13 0 10
C. Alexander 21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
C. Alexander 2 2 11 0 6
B. Wooden 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
B. Wooden 3 2 11 0 7
E. Logan-Greene 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 155 0
E. Logan-Greene 2 1 5 0 5
K. Jarvis 85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 43 0
K. Jarvis 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Shook 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
B. Shook 10-0 0.0 0
T. Combs 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Combs 5-0 0.0 0
J. Noble 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Noble 3-1 0.0 0
T. Collier 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Collier 2-0 0.0 0
D. Sanders 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Sanders 1-1 0.0 0
D. Martin 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Martin 1-0 0.0 0
J. Saltonstall 95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Saltonstall 1-0 0.0 0
L. Beaton 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
L. Beaton 1-2 0.0 0
P. Peek 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
P. Peek 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Dyer 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 38.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
16 0 0
T. Dyer 2 38.0 1 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
E. Logan-Greene 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
E. Logan-Greene 1 3.0 3 0
N. Jones 25 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 34 0
N. Jones 1 7.0 7 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Air Force
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Daniels 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 60 0 0 268.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.0% 133 1 0 105.7
H. Daniels 3/3 60 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Roberts 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 58 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 103 1
B. Roberts 12 58 1 12
M. Murla 32 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 48 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 44 3
M. Murla 4 48 0 25
H. Daniels 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 32 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 134 1
H. Daniels 5 32 1 17
B. Lewis 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 172 1
B. Lewis 1 8 0 8
J. Stoner 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
J. Stoner 3 7 0 6
J. Gidrey 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 14 0
J. Gidrey 1 4 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
B. Lewis 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 36 0
B. Lewis 2 2 32 0 18
K. Patterson 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 106 1
K. Patterson 1 1 28 0 28
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Taylor 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Taylor 3-1 0.0 0
C. Humphrey 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Humphrey 3-0 0.0 0
J. Goodwin 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Goodwin 2-1 0.0 0
E. Palm 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
E. Palm 2-0 0.0 0
M. O'Neal 75 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. O'Neal 2-0 0.0 0
N. Bush 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
N. Bush 1-1 0.0 0
J. Youngblood 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Youngblood 1-2 0.0 0
D. Eure 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Eure 1-0 0.0 0
P. Noren 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
P. Noren 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Schuettpelz-Rohl 94 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
5/7 6/6
T. Schuettpelz-Rohl 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NMEX 11 3:51 10 46 Punt
5:07 NMEX 25 0:42 3 0 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:28 NMEX 25 2:52 8 41 Fumble
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:02 AF 14 5:55 11 86 TD
4:16 AF 28 3:55 11 50 End of Quarter
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:20 AF 34 4:23 8 54

AF
Falcons

Result Play
+3 YD
2 & 6 - AF 15
(6:57 - 2nd) 20-B.Roberts to NM 12 for 3 yards (98-J.Noble).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - AF 19
(7:36 - 2nd) 32-M.Murla to NM 15 for 4 yards (46-B.Shook).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - AF 37
(8:09 - 2nd) 4-H.Daniels complete to 13-B.Lewis. 13-B.Lewis to NM 19 for 18 yards (2-T.Collier).
+12 YD
3 & 3 - AF 49
(8:42 - 2nd) 20-B.Roberts to NM 37 for 12 yards (2-T.Collier).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - AF 46
(9:22 - 2nd) 22-J.Stoner to NM 49 for 5 yards (46-B.Shook15-L.Beaton).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 44
(9:49 - 2nd) 20-B.Roberts to AF 46 for 2 yards (46-B.Shook).
+7 YD
2 & 7 - AF 37
(10:41 - 2nd) 20-B.Roberts to AF 44 for 7 yards (16-T.Combs).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 34
(11:20 - 2nd) 20-B.Roberts to AF 37 for 3 yards (16-T.Combs).

NMEX
Lobos
 - Fumble (8 plays, 41 yards, 2:52 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 40
(11:36 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall complete to 88-M.Williams. 88-M.Williams to AF 37 FUMBLES (36-C.Humphrey). 98-K.Pescaia to AF 34 for no gain.
+6 YD
3 & 6 - NMEX 46
(12:04 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall complete to 21-C.Alexander. 21-C.Alexander to AF 40 for 6 yards (16-J.Goodwin).
No Gain
2 & 6 - NMEX 46
(12:11 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Wooden.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 50
(12:47 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall complete to 4-B.Wooden. 4-B.Wooden to AF 46 for 4 yards (23-J.Youngblood21-C.Taylor).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 36
(13:09 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall complete to 87-A.Erickson. 87-A.Erickson pushed ob at AF 50 for 14 yards (2-E.Palm).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - NMEX 33
(13:26 - 2nd) 34-B.Cole to NM 36 for 3 yards (75-M.O'Neal23-J.Youngblood).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - NMEX 29
(14:02 - 2nd) 34-B.Cole to NM 33 for 4 yards (16-J.Goodwin).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 25
(14:28 - 2nd) 17-E.Logan-Green to NM 29 for 4 yards (21-C.Taylor51-N.Bush).
Kickoff
(14:28 - 2nd) 94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl kicks 57 yards from AF 35 to NM 8 fair catch by 21-C.Alexander.

AF
Falcons
 - End of Quarter (11 plays, 50 yards, 3:55 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(14:28 - 2nd) 94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl extra point is good.
+5 YD
1 & 5 - AF 5
(14:31 - 2nd) 20-B.Roberts runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
+17 YD
3 & 3 - AF 22
(15:00 - 2nd) 4-H.Daniels runs ob at NM 5 for 17 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 6 - AF 25
(0:21 - 1st) 20-B.Roberts to NM 22 for 3 yards (46-B.Shook3-P.Peek).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - AF 29
(0:54 - 1st) 3-J.Gidrey to NM 25 for 4 yards (98-J.Noble).
+28 YD
3 & 13 - AF 43
(1:25 - 1st) 4-H.Daniels complete to 88-K.Patterson. 88-K.Patterson to NM 29 for 28 yards (16-T.Combs).
+1 YD
2 & 14 - AF 42
(1:54 - 1st) 4-H.Daniels scrambles runs ob at AF 43 for 1 yard.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - AF 46
(2:37 - 1st) 22-J.Stoner to AF 42 for -4 yards (3-P.Peek).
+14 YD
3 & 6 - AF 32
(3:05 - 1st) 4-H.Daniels complete to 13-B.Lewis. 13-B.Lewis to AF 46 for 14 yards (46-B.Shook).
Penalty
3 & 1 - AF 37
(3:11 - 1st) Penalty on AF 76-A.Jewell False start 5 yards enforced at AF 37. No Play.
Penalty
3 & 6 - AF 32
(3:16 - 1st) Penalty on NM 55-E.Pauni Delay of game 5 yards enforced at AF 32. No Play.
Penalty
3 & 1 - AF 37
(3:25 - 1st) Team penalty on AF False start 5 yards enforced at AF 37. No Play.
+4 YD
2 & 5 - AF 33
(3:47 - 1st) 4-H.Daniels to AF 37 for 4 yards (95-J.Saltonstall98-J.Noble).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 28
(4:16 - 1st) 20-B.Roberts to AF 33 for 5 yards (46-B.Shook).

NMEX
Lobos
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:42 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - NMEX 25
(4:25 - 1st) 96-T.Dyer punts 47 yards from NM 25 to AF 28 fair catch by 27-B.Peterson.
No Gain
3 & 10 - NMEX 25
(4:30 - 1st) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 87-A.Erickson.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NMEX 25
(4:34 - 1st) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 17-E.Logan-Green.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 25
(5:07 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to NM 25 for no gain (36-C.Humphrey).
Kickoff
(5:07 - 1st) 94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to NM End Zone. touchback.

AF
Falcons
 - TD (11 plays, 86 yards, 5:55 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:07 - 1st) 94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl extra point is good.
+4 YD
2 & 4 - AF 4
(5:11 - 1st) 4-H.Daniels runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
+4 YD
1 & 8 - AF 8
(5:49 - 1st) 20-B.Roberts to NM 4 for 4 yards (19-D.Sanders15-L.Beaton).
+25 YD
1 & 10 - AF 33
(6:15 - 1st) 32-M.Murla to NM 8 for 25 yards (8-D.Martin).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - AF 47
(6:47 - 1st) 32-M.Murla to NM 33 for 14 yards (46-B.Shook).
+6 YD
2 & 2 - AF 47
(7:18 - 1st) 22-J.Stoner to NM 47 for 6 yards (16-T.Combs19-D.Sanders).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - AF 39
(8:06 - 1st) 13-B.Lewis to AF 47 for 8 yards (98-J.Noble).
+7 YD
2 & 4 - AF 32
(8:41 - 1st) 20-B.Roberts to AF 39 for 7 yards (16-T.Combs).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - AF 26
(9:18 - 1st) 4-H.Daniels scrambles pushed ob at AF 32 for 6 yards (15-L.Beaton).
+5 YD
3 & 3 - AF 21
(9:50 - 1st) 32-M.Murla to AF 26 for 5 yards (46-B.Shook).
+7 YD
2 & 10 - AF 14
(10:23 - 1st) 20-B.Roberts to AF 21 for 7 yards (46-B.Shook).
No Gain
1 & 10 - AF 14
(11:02 - 1st) 20-B.Roberts to AF 14 for no gain (46-B.Shook).

NMEX
Lobos
 - Punt (10 plays, 46 yards, 3:51 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - NMEX 43
(11:09 - 1st) 96-T.Dyer punts 29 yards from AF 43 to AF 14 fair catch by 27-B.Peterson.
No Gain
3 & 8 - NMEX 43
(11:14 - 1st) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 85-K.Jarvis.
+7 YD
2 & 15 - NMEX 50
(11:54 - 1st) 10-T.Hall complete to 4-B.Wooden. 4-B.Wooden to AF 43 for 7 yards (51-N.Bush23-J.Youngblood).
+5 YD
1 & 20 - NMEX 45
(12:44 - 1st) 10-T.Hall complete to 21-C.Alexander. 21-C.Alexander to NM 50 for 5 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEX 45
(12:55 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to AF 35 for 10 yards (2-E.Palm). Team penalty on NM Holding 10 yards enforced at AF 45. No Play.
+15 YD
2 & 5 - NMEX 40
(13:11 - 1st) 10-T.Hall complete to 9-J.Kress. 9-J.Kress pushed ob at AF 45 for 15 yards (2-E.Palm).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 35
(13:41 - 1st) 10-T.Hall to NM 40 for 5 yards (75-M.O'Neal).
+10 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 25
(13:57 - 1st) 10-T.Hall complete to 88-M.Williams. 88-M.Williams to NM 35 for 10 yards (21-C.Taylor44-P.Noren).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 25
(14:04 - 1st) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Kress.
+9 YD
2 & 5 - NMEX 16
(14:38 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to NM 25 for 9 yards (7-D.Eure16-J.Goodwin).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 11
(14:54 - 1st) 10-T.Hall complete to 17-E.Logan-Green. 17-E.Logan-Green to NM 16 for 5 yards (21-C.Taylor).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl kicks 61 yards from AF 35. 25-N.Jones to NM 11 for 7 yards.
NCAA FB Scores