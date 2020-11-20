Drive Chart
|
|
|NMEX
|AF
AF
1 Pass
127 Rush
54 YDS
4:23 POS
+3 YD
2ND & 6 NMEX 15
6:57
20-B.Roberts to NM 12 for 3 yards (98-J.Noble).
+4 YD
1ST & 10 NMEX 19
7:36
32-M.Murla to NM 15 for 4 yards (46-B.Shook).
+18 YD
1ST & 10 NMEX 37
8:09
4-H.Daniels complete to 13-B.Lewis. 13-B.Lewis to NM 19 for 18 yards (2-T.Collier).
+12 YD
3RD & 3 NMEX 49
8:42
20-B.Roberts to NM 37 for 12 yards (2-T.Collier).
+5 YD
2ND & 8 AF 46
9:22
22-J.Stoner to NM 49 for 5 yards (46-B.Shook15-L.Beaton).
+2 YD
1ST & 10 AF 44
9:49
20-B.Roberts to AF 46 for 2 yards (46-B.Shook).
+7 YD
2ND & 7 AF 37
10:41
20-B.Roberts to AF 44 for 7 yards (16-T.Combs).
+3 YD
1ST & 10 AF 34
11:20
20-B.Roberts to AF 37 for 3 yards (16-T.Combs).
AF
4 Pass
7 Rush
41 YDS
2:52 POS
+6 YD
1ST & 10 NMEX 40
11:36
10-T.Hall complete to 88-M.Williams. 88-M.Williams to AF 37 FUMBLES (36-C.Humphrey). 98-K.Pescaia to AF 34 for no gain.
+6 YD
3RD & 6 AF 46
12:04
10-T.Hall complete to 21-C.Alexander. 21-C.Alexander to AF 40 for 6 yards (16-J.Goodwin).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|6
|11
|Rushing
|2
|8
|Passing
|4
|3
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-4
|5-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|94
|217
|Total Plays
|20
|29
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|7.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|25
|157
|Rush Attempts
|6
|26
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|6.0
|Yards Passing
|69
|60
|Comp. - Att.
|9-14
|3-3
|Yards Per Pass
|4.9
|20.0
|Penalties - Yards
|2-15
|2-10
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-38.0
|2-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|69
|PASS YDS
|60
|
|
|25
|RUSH YDS
|157
|
|
|94
|TOTAL YDS
|217
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Hall 10 QB
|T. Hall
|9/14
|69
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Cole 34 RB
|B. Cole
|4
|16
|0
|9
|
T. Hall 10 QB
|T. Hall
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
E. Logan-Greene 17 WR
|E. Logan-Greene
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Kress 9 WR
|J. Kress
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
A. Erickson 87 WR
|A. Erickson
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
M. Williams 88 TE
|M. Williams
|2
|2
|13
|0
|10
|
C. Alexander 21 RB
|C. Alexander
|2
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
B. Wooden 4 WR
|B. Wooden
|3
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
E. Logan-Greene 17 WR
|E. Logan-Greene
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Jarvis 85 TE
|K. Jarvis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Shook 46 LB
|B. Shook
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Combs 16 S
|T. Combs
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Noble 98 DE
|J. Noble
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Collier 2 CB
|T. Collier
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sanders 19 LB
|D. Sanders
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Martin 8 CB
|D. Martin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Saltonstall 95 DE
|J. Saltonstall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Beaton 15 S
|L. Beaton
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Peek 3 S
|P. Peek
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Dyer 96 P
|T. Dyer
|2
|38.0
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Logan-Greene 17 WR
|E. Logan-Greene
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|
N. Jones 25 RB
|N. Jones
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Daniels 4 QB
|H. Daniels
|3/3
|60
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Roberts 20 RB
|B. Roberts
|12
|58
|1
|12
|
M. Murla 32 FB
|M. Murla
|4
|48
|0
|25
|
H. Daniels 4 QB
|H. Daniels
|5
|32
|1
|17
|
B. Lewis 13 WR
|B. Lewis
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Stoner 22 RB
|J. Stoner
|3
|7
|0
|6
|
J. Gidrey 3 RB
|J. Gidrey
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Lewis 13 WR
|B. Lewis
|2
|2
|32
|0
|18
|
K. Patterson 88 TE
|K. Patterson
|1
|1
|28
|0
|28
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Taylor 21 DB
|C. Taylor
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Humphrey 36 LB
|C. Humphrey
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Goodwin 16 DB
|J. Goodwin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Palm 2 CB
|E. Palm
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. O'Neal 75 DT
|M. O'Neal
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bush 51 LB
|N. Bush
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Youngblood 23 LB
|J. Youngblood
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Eure 7 DB
|D. Eure
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Noren 44 LB
|P. Noren
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Schuettpelz-Rohl 94 K
|T. Schuettpelz-Rohl
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - AF 15(6:57 - 2nd) 20-B.Roberts to NM 12 for 3 yards (98-J.Noble).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 19(7:36 - 2nd) 32-M.Murla to NM 15 for 4 yards (46-B.Shook).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 37(8:09 - 2nd) 4-H.Daniels complete to 13-B.Lewis. 13-B.Lewis to NM 19 for 18 yards (2-T.Collier).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 3 - AF 49(8:42 - 2nd) 20-B.Roberts to NM 37 for 12 yards (2-T.Collier).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - AF 46(9:22 - 2nd) 22-J.Stoner to NM 49 for 5 yards (46-B.Shook15-L.Beaton).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 44(9:49 - 2nd) 20-B.Roberts to AF 46 for 2 yards (46-B.Shook).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - AF 37(10:41 - 2nd) 20-B.Roberts to AF 44 for 7 yards (16-T.Combs).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 34(11:20 - 2nd) 20-B.Roberts to AF 37 for 3 yards (16-T.Combs).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 40(11:36 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall complete to 88-M.Williams. 88-M.Williams to AF 37 FUMBLES (36-C.Humphrey). 98-K.Pescaia to AF 34 for no gain.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - NMEX 46(12:04 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall complete to 21-C.Alexander. 21-C.Alexander to AF 40 for 6 yards (16-J.Goodwin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NMEX 46(12:11 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Wooden.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 50(12:47 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall complete to 4-B.Wooden. 4-B.Wooden to AF 46 for 4 yards (23-J.Youngblood21-C.Taylor).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 36(13:09 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall complete to 87-A.Erickson. 87-A.Erickson pushed ob at AF 50 for 14 yards (2-E.Palm).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - NMEX 33(13:26 - 2nd) 34-B.Cole to NM 36 for 3 yards (75-M.O'Neal23-J.Youngblood).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - NMEX 29(14:02 - 2nd) 34-B.Cole to NM 33 for 4 yards (16-J.Goodwin).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(14:28 - 2nd) 17-E.Logan-Green to NM 29 for 4 yards (21-C.Taylor51-N.Bush).
|Kickoff
|(14:28 - 2nd) 94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl kicks 57 yards from AF 35 to NM 8 fair catch by 21-C.Alexander.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:28 - 2nd) 94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl extra point is good.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - AF 5(14:31 - 2nd) 20-B.Roberts runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 3 - AF 22(15:00 - 2nd) 4-H.Daniels runs ob at NM 5 for 17 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - AF 25(0:21 - 1st) 20-B.Roberts to NM 22 for 3 yards (46-B.Shook3-P.Peek).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 29(0:54 - 1st) 3-J.Gidrey to NM 25 for 4 yards (98-J.Noble).
|+28 YD
|
3 & 13 - AF 43(1:25 - 1st) 4-H.Daniels complete to 88-K.Patterson. 88-K.Patterson to NM 29 for 28 yards (16-T.Combs).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 14 - AF 42(1:54 - 1st) 4-H.Daniels scrambles runs ob at AF 43 for 1 yard.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 46(2:37 - 1st) 22-J.Stoner to AF 42 for -4 yards (3-P.Peek).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 6 - AF 32(3:05 - 1st) 4-H.Daniels complete to 13-B.Lewis. 13-B.Lewis to AF 46 for 14 yards (46-B.Shook).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - AF 37(3:11 - 1st) Penalty on AF 76-A.Jewell False start 5 yards enforced at AF 37. No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - AF 32(3:16 - 1st) Penalty on NM 55-E.Pauni Delay of game 5 yards enforced at AF 32. No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - AF 37(3:25 - 1st) Team penalty on AF False start 5 yards enforced at AF 37. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - AF 33(3:47 - 1st) 4-H.Daniels to AF 37 for 4 yards (95-J.Saltonstall98-J.Noble).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 28(4:16 - 1st) 20-B.Roberts to AF 33 for 5 yards (46-B.Shook).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NMEX 25(4:25 - 1st) 96-T.Dyer punts 47 yards from NM 25 to AF 28 fair catch by 27-B.Peterson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NMEX 25(4:30 - 1st) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 87-A.Erickson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 25(4:34 - 1st) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 17-E.Logan-Green.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(5:07 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to NM 25 for no gain (36-C.Humphrey).
|Kickoff
|(5:07 - 1st) 94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to NM End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:07 - 1st) 94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl extra point is good.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - AF 4(5:11 - 1st) 4-H.Daniels runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 8 - AF 8(5:49 - 1st) 20-B.Roberts to NM 4 for 4 yards (19-D.Sanders15-L.Beaton).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 33(6:15 - 1st) 32-M.Murla to NM 8 for 25 yards (8-D.Martin).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 47(6:47 - 1st) 32-M.Murla to NM 33 for 14 yards (46-B.Shook).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - AF 47(7:18 - 1st) 22-J.Stoner to NM 47 for 6 yards (16-T.Combs19-D.Sanders).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 39(8:06 - 1st) 13-B.Lewis to AF 47 for 8 yards (98-J.Noble).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - AF 32(8:41 - 1st) 20-B.Roberts to AF 39 for 7 yards (16-T.Combs).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 26(9:18 - 1st) 4-H.Daniels scrambles pushed ob at AF 32 for 6 yards (15-L.Beaton).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - AF 21(9:50 - 1st) 32-M.Murla to AF 26 for 5 yards (46-B.Shook).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - AF 14(10:23 - 1st) 20-B.Roberts to AF 21 for 7 yards (46-B.Shook).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AF 14(11:02 - 1st) 20-B.Roberts to AF 14 for no gain (46-B.Shook).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - NMEX 43(11:09 - 1st) 96-T.Dyer punts 29 yards from AF 43 to AF 14 fair catch by 27-B.Peterson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - NMEX 43(11:14 - 1st) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 85-K.Jarvis.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 15 - NMEX 50(11:54 - 1st) 10-T.Hall complete to 4-B.Wooden. 4-B.Wooden to AF 43 for 7 yards (51-N.Bush23-J.Youngblood).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 20 - NMEX 45(12:44 - 1st) 10-T.Hall complete to 21-C.Alexander. 21-C.Alexander to NM 50 for 5 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 45(12:55 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to AF 35 for 10 yards (2-E.Palm). Team penalty on NM Holding 10 yards enforced at AF 45. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 5 - NMEX 40(13:11 - 1st) 10-T.Hall complete to 9-J.Kress. 9-J.Kress pushed ob at AF 45 for 15 yards (2-E.Palm).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 35(13:41 - 1st) 10-T.Hall to NM 40 for 5 yards (75-M.O'Neal).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 25(13:57 - 1st) 10-T.Hall complete to 88-M.Williams. 88-M.Williams to NM 35 for 10 yards (21-C.Taylor44-P.Noren).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(14:04 - 1st) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Kress.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - NMEX 16(14:38 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to NM 25 for 9 yards (7-D.Eure16-J.Goodwin).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 11(14:54 - 1st) 10-T.Hall complete to 17-E.Logan-Green. 17-E.Logan-Green to NM 16 for 5 yards (21-C.Taylor).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl kicks 61 yards from AF 35. 25-N.Jones to NM 11 for 7 yards.
