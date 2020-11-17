|
|
|PURDUE
|MINN
Short on time to right ship, Minnesota faces Purdue
P.J. Fleck's long-time motto has been "Row the Boat." The Minnesota coach can't seem to keep the 2020 Golden Gophers from hitting icebergs.
The latest one came last week, when Minnesota followed up its first win of the year with a clunker in a 35-7 home loss to Iowa. With a trip to Wisconsin coming up in two weeks, the Gophers (1-3, 1-3 Big Ten) could use a victory Friday night against visiting Purdue to have a chance at salvaging something from their shortened season.
Nothing went right for Minnesota against the Hawkeyes. From a run defense that coughed up 235 yards to an offense that managed just a garbage-time touchdown, there was plenty to ponder. A pair of turnovers and eight penalties for 85 yards didn't help, either.
"We had more penalties than we have. That's not like us, and that falls 100 percent on me," Fleck said. "We were behind the chains more than we usually are, which affects the play-calling. We had two 10-minute drives that come away with no points, and If I were to have told you that, you'd think I'm crazy. ... It was really poor on my part."
It's a 180-degree turnaround from last year, when Minnesota won 11 games and beat Auburn in the Outback Bowl. That team won close games because it frequently made big plays and didn't make mistakes. This team hasn't quite exhibited that attention to detail.
Nor has it shown the ability to consistently stop offenses not named Illinois. The Iowa loss marked the third time in four games that the Gophers permitted at least 35 points. And giving up 49 points to 1-3 Michigan in the season opener looks worse by the day.
"A lot of guys have not been in this position before," Minnesota fifth-year senior defensive back Coney Durr said.
Purdue (2-1, 2-1) could have been in a different position, too. Had the Boilermakers stopped Northwestern at home last week in a matchup of then-unbeatens, they probably would have been a Top 25 team. Instead, they became too one-dimensional offensively during a 27-20 loss.
Quarterback Aidan O'Connell threw for 263 yards and two touchdowns while Zander Horvath caught nine passes for 100 yards. The problem was that Purdue's ground game managed just 2 yards on 17 attempts, Horvath gaining only 21 after hitting the 100 mark in wins over Iowa and Illinois.
"I think I probably got off the running game a little too soon," Boilermakers coach Jeff Brohm said. "We were just being stalemated there early on, and I felt like we needed to be aggressive and score points.
"And I think we'll work hard this week to get better and we'll do some different things to make sure that we have a base of what we're doing but a plethora of things that we can do to help our O-line play efficient and well."
If Purdue can establish Horvath between the tackles early, sophomore wide receiver David Bell should be able to hurt Minnesota down the field. Bell had nine catches last week, but for just 78 yards. Northwestern's defense was very physical with Bell.
The Boilermakers are still hoping that sophomore standout Rondale Moore will return to provide O'Connell with another big target. Moore has missed the first three games due to a lower-body injury.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
J. Plummer
13 QB
343 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 22 RuYds
|
|
M. Ibrahim
24 RB
102 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|20
|Rushing
|9
|9
|Passing
|14
|10
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-10
|7-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|465
|396
|Total Plays
|61
|61
|Avg Gain
|7.6
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|122
|132
|Rush Attempts
|23
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.3
|3.4
|Yards Passing
|343
|264
|Comp. - Att.
|32-38
|15-22
|Yards Per Pass
|9.0
|12.0
|Penalties - Yards
|3-23
|3-26
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|5
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-51.0
|1-48.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|343
|PASS YDS
|264
|
|
|122
|RUSH YDS
|132
|
|
|465
|TOTAL YDS
|396
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Plummer 13 QB
|J. Plummer
|32/37
|343
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Horvath 40 RB
|Z. Horvath
|9
|65
|0
|24
|
J. Plummer 13 QB
|J. Plummer
|4
|22
|0
|9
|
R. Moore 4 WR
|R. Moore
|3
|20
|1
|11
|
K. Doerue 22 RB
|K. Doerue
|7
|15
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Moore 4 WR
|R. Moore
|17
|14
|110
|0
|33
|
D. Bell 3 WR
|D. Bell
|9
|8
|104
|2
|47
|
Z. Horvath 40 RB
|Z. Horvath
|5
|5
|50
|0
|16
|
M. Wright 0 WR
|M. Wright
|2
|2
|44
|0
|39
|
P. Durham 87 TE
|P. Durham
|4
|3
|35
|1
|29
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Alexander 36 LB
|J. Alexander
|10-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Barnes 55 LB
|D. Barnes
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Trice 23 S
|C. Trice
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Allen 18 CB
|C. Allen
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Thieneman 38 S
|B. Thieneman
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Grant 4 S
|M. Grant
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 17 S
|D. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Douglas 43 LB
|K. Douglas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Fakasiieiki 97 DE
|S. Fakasiieiki
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Neal 9 DT
|L. Neal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Graham 6 S
|J. Graham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Johnson 90 DL
|L. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mackey 1 CB
|D. Mackey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Howard 13 CB
|G. Howard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Deen 58 DL
|B. Deen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. McWilliams III 94 DE
|R. McWilliams III
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Dellinger 85 K
|J. Dellinger
|1/3
|32
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Collins 28 P
|Z. Collins
|1
|51.0
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Sheffield 8 WR
|T. Sheffield
|2
|15.0
|15
|0
|
M. Moore 14 WR
|M. Moore
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Morgan 2 QB
|T. Morgan
|15/22
|264
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
|M. Ibrahim
|25
|102
|3
|17
|
C. Wiley 1 RB
|C. Wiley
|7
|26
|1
|9
|
B. Williams 21 RB
|B. Williams
|3
|7
|0
|4
|
S. Green 17 WR
|S. Green
|2
|0
|1
|3
|
P. Jelen 25 RB
|P. Jelen
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Autman-Bell 7 WR
|C. Autman-Bell
|7
|5
|129
|0
|42
|
R. Bateman 0 WR
|R. Bateman
|8
|4
|59
|0
|39
|
D. Jackson 9 WR
|D. Jackson
|2
|2
|26
|0
|19
|
S. Green 17 WR
|S. Green
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
J. Paulson 80 TE
|J. Paulson
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
B. Williams 21 RB
|B. Williams
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
B. Witham 85 TE
|B. Witham
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Brown-Stephens 22 WR
|M. Brown-Stephens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Durr 16 DB
|C. Durr
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Howard 2 DB
|P. Howard
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 21 DB
|J. Harris
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Nubin 27 DB
|T. Nubin
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Aune 29 LB
|J. Aune
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sori-Marin 55 LB
|M. Sori-Marin
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rush 8 LB
|T. Rush
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Howden 23 DB
|J. Howden
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Swenson 1 DB
|C. Swenson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Otomewo 9 DL
|E. Otomewo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Willis 20 LB
|D. Willis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dew-Treadway 18 DL
|M. Dew-Treadway
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Hickcox 91 DL
|N. Hickcox
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Richter 96 DL
|L. Richter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harris 33 DL
|D. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gordon IV 13 LB
|J. Gordon IV
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Walker 34 K
|B. Walker
|0/0
|0
|4/5
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Crawford 96 P
|M. Crawford
|1
|48.0
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Wiley 1 RB
|C. Wiley
|2
|18.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
3 & 8 - MINN 22(3:17 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman to MIN 21 for -1 yard (23-C.Trice).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - MINN 21(3:23 - 4th) 1-C.Wiley to MIN 22 for 1 yard (36-J.Alexander23-C.Trice).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 20(4:08 - 4th) 1-C.Wiley to MIN 21 for 1 yard (36-J.Alexander).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 6 - PURDUE 16(4:13 - 4th) 85-J.Dellinger 33 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 9 - PURDUE 19(5:04 - 4th) 13-J.Plummer complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath to MIN 16 for 3 yards (2-P.Howard).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - PURDUE 19(5:11 - 4th) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Moore.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 20(5:50 - 4th) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore to MIN 19 for 1 yard (8-T.Rush).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 31(6:10 - 4th) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore to MIN 20 for 11 yards (1-C.Swenson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 31(6:16 - 4th) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Moore.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
4 & 1 - MINN 34(6:20 - 4th) 17-S.Green to MIN 31 for -3 yards (4-M.Grant).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - MINN 33(7:05 - 4th) 21-B.Williams to MIN 34 for 1 yard (55-D.Barnes).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - MINN 29(7:48 - 4th) 1-C.Wiley to MIN 33 for 4 yards (36-J.Alexander).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 25(8:31 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 29 for 4 yards (18-C.Allen).
|Kickoff
|(8:31 - 4th) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to MIN End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:37 - 4th) 85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - PURDUE 6(8:37 - 4th) 13-J.Plummer complete to 87-P.Durham. 87-P.Durham runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - PURDUE 11(8:45 - 4th) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 22-K.Doerue. Penalty on MIN 27-T.Nubin Pass interference 5 yards enforced at MIN 11. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 14(9:21 - 4th) 13-J.Plummer complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to MIN 11 for 3 yards (16-C.Durr).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 14(9:29 - 4th) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 87-P.Durham.
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - PURDUE 17(9:52 - 4th) 22-K.Doerue to MIN 14 for 3 yards (16-C.Durr).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - PURDUE 20(10:10 - 4th) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore to MIN 17 for 3 yards (1-C.Swenson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - PURDUE 21(10:50 - 4th) 22-K.Doerue to MIN 20 for 1 yard (96-L.Richter).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 26(11:20 - 4th) 13-J.Plummer complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to MIN 21 for 5 yards (2-P.Howard).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 41(11:36 - 4th) Penalty on MIN 1-C.Swenson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MIN 41. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 1 - PURDUE 48(11:36 - 4th) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore pushed ob at MIN 41 for 11 yards (27-T.Nubin).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - PURDUE 43(12:10 - 4th) 22-K.Doerue to PUR 48 for 5 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 15 - PURDUE 34(12:50 - 4th) 13-J.Plummer scrambles to PUR 43 for 9 yards (18-M.Dew-Treadway).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 39(13:14 - 4th) Penalty on PUR 3-D.Bell False start 5 yards enforced at PUR 39. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - PURDUE 29(13:44 - 4th) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore pushed ob at PUR 39 for 10 yards (2-P.Howard).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(14:15 - 4th) 22-K.Doerue to PUR 29 for 4 yards (91-N.Hickcox).
|Kickoff
|(14:15 - 4th) 99-D.Kesich kicks 40 yards from MIN 35 to PUR 25 fair catch by 24-T.Sheffield.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(14:15 - 4th) 34-B.Walker extra point is no good.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - MINN 5(14:20 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 2 - MINN 2(15:00 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to PUR 5 for -3 yards (18-C.Allen).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 14 - MINN 23(0:37 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 7-C.Autman-Bell. 7-C.Autman-Bell to PUR 2 for 21 yards (23-C.Trice).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 19(1:18 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to PUR 23 for -4 yards (43-K.Douglas).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - MINN 23(1:53 - 3rd) 1-C.Wiley to PUR 19 for 4 yards (58-B.Deen).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 32(2:36 - 3rd) 1-C.Wiley to PUR 23 for 9 yards (6-J.Graham).
|+39 YD
|
3 & 6 - MINN 29(3:12 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman to PUR 32 for 39 yards (23-C.Trice).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - MINN 28(3:53 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 29 for 1 yard (55-D.Barnes).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 25(4:35 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 28 for 3 yards (55-D.Barnes).
|Kickoff
|(4:35 - 3rd) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to MIN End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:35 - 3rd) 85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - PURDUE 9(4:42 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 16(5:27 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore to MIN 9 for 7 yards (1-C.Swenson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - PURDUE 21(6:00 - 3rd) 40-Z.Horvath to MIN 16 for 5 yards (21-J.Harris).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 29(6:30 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to MIN 21 for 8 yards (16-C.Durr).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - PURDUE 35(6:54 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore to MIN 29 for 6 yards (20-D.Willis).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 41(7:31 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer scrambles to MIN 35 for 6 yards (21-J.Harris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 41(7:59 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 87-P.Durham. 87-P.Durham to MIN 41 for no gain (29-J.Aune).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 38(8:31 - 3rd) 40-Z.Horvath to MIN 41 for 21 yards (29-J.Aune23-J.Howden).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(8:57 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 38 for 13 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin).
|Kickoff
|(8:57 - 3rd) 99-D.Kesich kicks 40 yards from MIN 35 to PUR 25 fair catch by 24-T.Sheffield.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:57 - 3rd) 34-B.Walker extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - MINN 1(9:02 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+33 YD
|
4 & 8 - MINN 34(9:31 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 7-C.Autman-Bell. 7-C.Autman-Bell to PUR 1 for 33 yards.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 7 - MINN 33(10:16 - 3rd) 25-P.Jelen to PUR 34 for -1 yard (55-D.Barnes).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MINN 33(10:24 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Bateman.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 36(11:04 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to PUR 33 for 3 yards (36-J.Alexander).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 8 - MINN 44(11:28 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 17-S.Green. 17-S.Green to PUR 36 for 20 yards (18-C.Allen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MINN 44(11:35 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Bateman.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 42(12:18 - 3rd) 21-B.Williams to MIN 44 for 2 yards (94-R.McWilliams).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 25(12:54 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 42 for 17 yards (23-C.Trice).
|Kickoff
|(12:54 - 3rd) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to MIN End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:54 - 3rd) 85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
|+47 YD
|
2 & 9 - PURDUE 47(13:03 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 48(13:33 - 3rd) 40-Z.Horvath to MIN 47 for 1 yard (18-M.Dew-Treadway).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 28(13:56 - 3rd) 40-Z.Horvath pushed ob at MIN 48 for 24 yards (27-T.Nubin).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - PURDUE 17(14:16 - 3rd) 4-R.Moore to PUR 28 for 11 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 16(14:52 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer to PUR 17 for 1 yard (23-J.Howden).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 99-D.Kesich kicks 64 yards from MIN 35. 24-T.Sheffield to PUR 16 for 15 yards (35-D.LeCaptain).
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 11(0:01 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan kneels at MIN 9 for -2 yards.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
3 & 10 - MINN 10(0:06 - 2nd) 85-J.Dellinger 27 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 18-M.Dew-Treadway. 27-T.Nubin to MIN 11 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 10(0:10 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Moore.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 10(0:10 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 10(0:12 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer spikes the ball at MIN 10 for no gain.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 26(0:24 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath to MIN 10 for 16 yards (20-D.Willis).
|+39 YD
|
3 & 5 - PURDUE 35(0:41 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 0-M.Wright. 0-M.Wright to MIN 26 for 39 yards (2-P.Howard).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - PURDUE 32(1:04 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore to PUR 35 for 3 yards (2-P.Howard).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 30(1:14 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 32 for 2 yards (2-P.Howard).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - PURDUE 28(1:24 - 2nd) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 30 for 2 yards (21-J.Harris).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - PURDUE 20(1:49 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to PUR 28 for 8 yards (16-C.Durr).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 19(2:06 - 2nd) 4-R.Moore pushed ob at PUR 20 for 1 yard (29-J.Aune).
|Kickoff
|(2:12 - 2nd) 99-D.Kesich kicks 61 yards from MIN 35. 24-T.Sheffield to PUR 19 for 15 yards (20-D.Willis).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:12 - 2nd) 34-B.Walker extra point is good.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - MINN 3(2:16 - 2nd) 17-S.Green runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - MINN 11(2:41 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 21-B.Williams. 21-B.Williams to PUR 3 for 8 yards (1-D.Mackey).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 11(3:28 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to PUR 11 for no gain (38-B.Thieneman).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - MINN 20(4:01 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to PUR 11 for 9 yards (18-C.Allen).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 22(4:48 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to PUR 20 for 2 yards (90-L.Johnson36-J.Alexander).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 41(5:08 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 80-J.Paulson. 80-J.Paulson to PUR 22 for 19 yards (55-D.Barnes).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - MINN 50(5:42 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 7-C.Autman-Bell. 7-C.Autman-Bell pushed ob at PUR 41 for 9 yards (23-C.Trice).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - MINN 49(6:24 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman to MIN 50 for 1 yard (17-D.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 45(7:02 - 2nd) 21-B.Williams to MIN 49 for 4 yards (23-C.Trice).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 9 - MINN 26(7:29 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 9-D.Jackson. 9-D.Jackson pushed ob at MIN 45 for 19 yards (23-C.Trice).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 25(8:05 - 2nd) 1-C.Wiley to MIN 26 for 1 yard (9-L.Neal).
|Kickoff
|(8:05 - 2nd) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to MIN End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - PURDUE 15(8:11 - 2nd) 85-J.Dellinger 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 17 - PURDUE 21(8:41 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore to MIN 15 for 6 yards (16-C.Durr).
|-7 YD
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 14(9:23 - 2nd) 22-K.Doerue to MIN 21 for -7 yards (8-T.Rush).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 14(9:49 - 2nd) 22-K.Doerue to MIN 14 for no gain (91-N.Hickcox).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - PURDUE 23(10:25 - 2nd) 22-K.Doerue to MIN 14 for 9 yards (23-J.Howden).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 14 - PURDUE 33(11:00 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to MIN 23 for 10 yards (16-C.Durr55-M.Sori-Marin).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 29(11:28 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore to MIN 23 for 6 yards (23-J.Howden). Penalty on PUR 22-K.Doerue Holding 10 yards enforced at MIN 23.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 42(12:00 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore pushed ob at MIN 29 for 13 yards (27-T.Nubin).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 29(12:25 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 87-P.Durham. 87-P.Durham to MIN 42 for 29 yards (33-D.Harris).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - MINN 23(12:39 - 2nd) 96-M.Crawford punts 48 yards from MIN 23 Downed at the PUR 29.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MINN 23(12:45 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Bateman.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MINN 23(12:51 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Bateman.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 22(13:33 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 23 for 1 yard (36-J.Alexander).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - MINN 18(14:01 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 22 for 4 yards (36-J.Alexander).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 11(14:47 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 18 for 7 yards (4-M.Grant).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - MINN 38(15:00 - 2nd) 28-Z.Collins punts 51 yards from PUR 38 Downed at the MIN 11.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 8 - PURDUE 37(0:23 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore to PUR 38 for 1 yard (21-J.Harris).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 35(1:01 - 1st) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 37 for 2 yards (9-E.Otomewo55-M.Sori-Marin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 35(1:09 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
|Kickoff
|(1:09 - 1st) 99-D.Kesich kicks 61 yards from MIN 35 out of bounds at the PUR 4.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:09 - 1st) 34-B.Walker extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MINN 1(1:13 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - MINN 7(1:33 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to PUR 1 for 6 yards (36-J.Alexander94-R.McWilliams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 7 - MINN 7(1:39 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 22-M.Brown-Stephens.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 18(2:07 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to PUR 15 for 3 yards (36-J.Alexander). Penalty on PUR 58-B.Deen Facemasking 8 yards enforced at PUR 15.
|+20 YD
|
3 & 8 - MINN 38(2:47 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman pushed ob at PUR 18 for 20 yards (13-G.Howard).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MINN 40(3:33 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to PUR 38 for 2 yards (97-S.Fakasiieiki).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 40(3:38 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Autman-Bell.
|+42 YD
|
2 & 10 - MINN 18(4:07 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 7-C.Autman-Bell. 7-C.Autman-Bell to PUR 40 for 42 yards (17-D.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 18(4:12 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Autman-Bell.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - MINN 13(4:46 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 18 for 5 yards (55-D.Barnes).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 7(5:30 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 13 for 6 yards (18-C.Allen55-D.Barnes).
|Kickoff
|(5:37 - 1st) 57-C.Van Eekeren kicks 63 yards from PUR 35. 1-C.Wiley to MIN 13 for 11 yards (4-M.Grant). Penalty on MIN 5-T.Guthrie Personal Foul 6 yards enforced at MIN 13.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:44 - 1st) 85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - PURDUE 8(5:44 - 1st) 4-R.Moore runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 13(6:29 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer complete to 0-M.Wright. 0-M.Wright to MIN 8 for 5 yards (16-C.Durr).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 27(6:55 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to MIN 13 for 14 yards (21-J.Harris).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 6 - PURDUE 43(7:34 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath pushed ob at MIN 27 for 16 yards (27-T.Nubin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - PURDUE 43(8:13 - 1st) 40-Z.Horvath to MIN 43 for no gain (9-E.Otomewo).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 47(8:41 - 1st) 40-Z.Horvath to MIN 43 for 4 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin13-J.Gordon).
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 20(9:17 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore to MIN 47 for 33 yards (8-T.Rush).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - PURDUE 14(9:44 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer scrambles to PUR 20 for 6 yards (2-P.Howard).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - PURDUE 8(10:22 - 1st) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 14 for 6 yards (29-J.Aune).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 9(10:46 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore to PUR 8 for -1 yard (16-C.Durr).
|Kickoff
|(10:52 - 1st) 99-D.Kesich kicks 60 yards from MIN 35. 14-M.Moore to PUR 5 FUMBLES. 14-M.Moore to PUR 9 for 4 yards (20-D.Willis).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:52 - 1st) 34-B.Walker extra point is good.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - MINN 6(10:56 - 1st) 1-C.Wiley runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 13(11:15 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 9-D.Jackson. 9-D.Jackson to PUR 6 for 7 yards (18-C.Allen).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - MINN 20(11:49 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to PUR 13 for 7 yards (55-D.Barnes36-J.Alexander).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 27(12:28 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to PUR 20 for 7 yards (38-B.Thieneman).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 49(13:01 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 7-C.Autman-Bell. 7-C.Autman-Bell to PUR 27 for 24 yards (36-J.Alexander38-B.Thieneman).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 1 - MINN 40(13:39 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 49 for 9 yards (23-C.Trice).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - MINN 37(14:20 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 85-B.Witham. 85-B.Witham to MIN 40 for 3 yards (55-D.Barnes).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 31(14:56 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 37 for 6 yards (36-J.Alexander).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 57-C.Van Eekeren kicks 59 yards from PUR 35. 1-C.Wiley to MIN 31 for 25 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 57-C.Van Eekeren kicks 59 yards from PUR 35. 1-C.Wiley to MIN 35 for 29 yards.
