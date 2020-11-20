Drive Chart
UMASS
FAU

Key Players
J. Johnson Jr. 10 WR
42 ReYds, 8 RECs
J. Posey 11 QB
90 PaYds, 121 RuYds, RuTD
FAU
0 Pass
3 Rush
8 YDS
0:41 POS
+12 YD
3RD & 14 FAU 37
13:36
11-J.Posey scrambles runs ob at FAU 49 for 12 yards.
-4 YD
2ND & 10 FAU 41
14:13
28-J.Charles to FAU 37 for -4 yards (42-B.Wooden87-A.Peah).
No Gain
1ST & 10 FAU 41
14:17
11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Irvin.
Sack
4TH & 5 FAU 36
14:23
15-W.Koch sacked at FAU 41 for -5 yards (13-L.McCarthy).
+2 YD
3RD & 7 FAU 38
15:00
23-C.Roberson to FAU 36 for 2 yards (33-D.Belvin).
UMASS
3 Pass
1 Rush
48 YDS
1:45 POS
+5 YD
2ND & 12 FAU 43
0:10
15-W.Koch complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson to FAU 38 for 5 yards.
+22 YD
2ND & 10 FAU 41
0:33
15-W.Koch pushed ob at FAU 19 for 22 yards. Penalty on UMASS 84-O.Dieke Holding 10 yards enforced at FAU 33.
No Gain
1ST & 10 FAU 41
0:37
15-W.Koch incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Johnson.
+10 YD
1ST & 10 UMASS 49
1:15
15-W.Koch complete to 23-C.Roberson. 23-C.Roberson to FAU 41 for 10 yards (35-J.Helm).
+11 YD
1ST & 10 UMASS 38
1:47
15-W.Koch complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson to UMASS 49 for 11 yards (29-K.Smith).
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
Safety 2:00
42-M.Hayball punts 0 yards from FAU 9 blocked by 38-T.Davis. to FAU End Zone for no gain. to FAU End Zone for no gain safety.
plays
yds
pos
2
21
Point After TD 4:27
44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 4:40
11-J.Posey runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
70
yds
00:13
pos
0
20
Point After TD 6:47
44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 6:56
6-N.Tronti complete to 89-B.Robinson. 89-B.Robinson runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
18
plays
60
yds
08:13
pos
0
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
1st Quarter
Point After TD 10:58
44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:05
4-B.Emmons runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
57
yds
03:04
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 6 12
Rushing 2 7
Passing 4 4
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 2-12 6-15
4th Down Conv 0-2 2-3
Total Net Yards 116 282
Total Plays 44 57
Avg Gain 2.6 4.9
Net Yards Rushing 54 167
Rush Attempts 22 35
Avg Rush Yards 2.5 4.8
Yards Passing 62 115
Comp. - Att. 13-22 10-22
Yards Per Pass 2.1 4.1
Penalties - Yards 3-30 4-20
Touchdowns 0 3
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 8-40.4 3-39.7
Return Yards 9 0
Punts - Returns 2-9 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 1 0
1234T
Massachusetts 0-2 00202
FAU 4-1 7014021
FAU Stadium Boca Raton, FL
 62 PASS YDS 115
54 RUSH YDS 167
116 TOTAL YDS 282
Massachusetts
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
W. Koch 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 67 0 0 83.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 99 1 0 131.2
W. Koch 12/21 67 0 0
A. Brito 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% -5 0 0 58.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% -5 0 0 58.0
A. Brito 1/1 -5 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Merriweather 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 52 0
E. Merriweather 10 34 0 13
W. Koch 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 46 0
W. Koch 8 16 0 11
C. Roberson 23 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 0 0
C. Roberson 3 4 0 2
J. Johnson Jr. 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
J. Johnson Jr. 1 0 0 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Johnson Jr. 10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
11 8 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 21 0
J. Johnson Jr. 11 8 42 0 11
M. Hill 82 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 0
M. Hill 1 1 10 0 10
C. Roberson 23 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
C. Roberson 1 1 10 0 10
S. Emilus 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 57 1
S. Emilus 4 1 6 0 6
E. Merriweather 7 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
E. Merriweather 1 0 0 0 0
J. Johnson 16 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 0
J. Johnson 2 0 0 0 0
V. Santiago 43 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
V. Santiago 1 1 -1 0 -1
W. Koch 15 QB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -5 0
W. Koch 1 1 -5 0 -5
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. McCubrey 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
C. McCubrey 8-1 0.0 0
J. Byczko 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 1.0
J. Byczko 6-2 1.0 0
M. Ruane 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
M. Ruane 4-1 0.0 0
A. Peah 87 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
A. Peah 3-2 0.0 0
U. Ezewike 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
U. Ezewike 3-2 1.0 0
T. Davis 38 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Davis 3-1 0.0 0
C. Mathurin 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Mathurin 2-0 0.0 0
N. Boykin 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Boykin 2-0 0.0 0
V. Alobwede 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
V. Alobwede 2-0 0.0 0
B. Wooden 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Wooden 2-0 0.0 0
T. Powell 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
T. Powell 1-2 0.0 0
J. Wallace 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Wallace 1-0 0.0 0
C. Jones 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Jones 1-1 0.0 0
O. Dixon 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
O. Dixon 1-0 0.0 0
T. Holmes 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Holmes 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
G. Georgopoulos 88 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 40.4 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
14 0 0
G. Georgopoulos 8 40.4 3 60
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Roberson 23 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 36 0
C. Roberson 1 13.0 13 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Davis 38 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 0 0
T. Davis 1 9.0 0 0
S. Emilus 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
S. Emilus 1 0.0 0 0
FAU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Posey 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 90 0 0 77.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.8% 80 2 1 125.4
J. Posey 8/20 90 0 0
N. Tronti 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 25 1 0 370.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.0% 490 3 1 110.4
N. Tronti 2/2 25 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Posey 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 121 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 242 2
J. Posey 13 121 1 70
B. Emmons 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 24 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 91 0
B. Emmons 7 24 1 29
M. Davidson 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 283 2
M. Davidson 6 13 0 5
J. Charles 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 212 2
J. Charles 6 11 0 9
W. Taggart Jr. 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 6 0
W. Taggart Jr. 1 0 0 0
W. Wright 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
W. Wright 1 0 0 0
N. Tronti 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 85 2
N. Tronti 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
L. Wester 83 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 58 1
L. Wester 3 3 37 0 18
M. Davidson 20 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
M. Davidson 1 1 31 0 31
T. Chase 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 189 1
T. Chase 5 2 17 0 10
B. Robinson 89 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 13 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 1
B. Robinson 1 1 13 1 13
W. Wright 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 38 0
W. Wright 2 2 12 0 8
B. Emmons 4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 0
B. Emmons 2 1 5 0 5
B. Alexander 84 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
B. Alexander 1 0 0 0 0
J. Merrell 81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 117 0
J. Merrell 2 0 0 0 0
W. Taggart Jr. 10 QB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -5 0
W. Taggart Jr. 3 0 0 0 0
M. Irvin II 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
M. Irvin II 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Ross 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
A. Ross 5-1 0.0 0
C. Lasater 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
C. Lasater 5-1 0.0 0
J. Helm 35 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Helm 4-0 0.0 0
R. Mungin 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Mungin 3-0 0.0 0
J. Joyner 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Joyner 3-1 0.0 0
C. Brice 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Brice 2-0 0.0 0
E. Williams 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Williams 2-0 0.0 0
R. Veingrad 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
R. Veingrad 2-0 1.0 0
A. McNeal 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. McNeal 1-0 0.0 0
T. Young 32 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Young 1-0 0.0 0
L. Jean 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Jean 1-0 0.0 0
D. Belvin III 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Belvin III 1-0 0.0 0
L. McCarthy 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
L. McCarthy 1-0 1.0 0
K. Smith 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Smith 1-1 0.0 0
A. Dempsey III 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Dempsey III 0-1 0.0 0
M. Krakue 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Krakue 0-1 0.0 0
D. Toombs II 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Toombs II 0-1 0.0 0
D. Moss 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Moss 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
V. Rivas 44 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
4/5 12/13
V. Rivas 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Hayball 42 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 39.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
27 0 0
M. Hayball 3 39.7 1 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UMASS 25 0:50 3 1 Punt
10:58 UMASS 25 1:01 3 5 Punt
7:01 UMASS 47 3:36 7 19 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 UMASS 20 1:27 3 7 Punt
12:20 UMASS 30 2:40 5 6 Punt
8:08 UMASS 17 3:30 7 25 Punt
1:18 FAU 46 0:41 4 1 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:47 UMASS 25 1:57 3 9 Punt
4:27 UMASS 25 1:40 3 7 Punt
1:55 UMASS 38 1:45 5 38 End of Quarter
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:02 FAU 43 3:04 8 57 TD
9:47 FAU 26 2:39 8 21 Fumble
3:19 FAU 34 2:39 8 46 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:16 FAU 33 0:43 3 -4 Punt
9:32 FAU 35 1:12 3 -4 Punt
4:25 FAU 9 2:56 6 11 Punt
0:25 FAU 11 0:00 1 0 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FAU 35 8:13 18 65 TD
4:40 FAU 30 0:13 1 70 TD
2:34 FAU 8 0:34 3 1 Safety
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:17 FAU 41 0:41 3 8 Downs

FAU
Owls
 - Downs (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:41 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
3 & 14 - FAU 37
(13:36 - 4th) 11-J.Posey scrambles runs ob at FAU 49 for 12 yards.
-4 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 41
(14:13 - 4th) 28-J.Charles to FAU 37 for -4 yards (42-B.Wooden87-A.Peah).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 41
(14:17 - 4th) 11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Irvin.

UMASS
Minutemen
 - End of Quarter (5 plays, 38 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
Sack
4 & 5 - FAU 36
(14:23 - 4th) 15-W.Koch sacked at FAU 41 for -5 yards (13-L.McCarthy).
+2 YD
3 & 7 - FAU 38
(15:00 - 4th) 23-C.Roberson to FAU 36 for 2 yards (33-D.Belvin).
+5 YD
2 & 12 - UMASS 43
(0:10 - 3rd) 15-W.Koch complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson to FAU 38 for 5 yards.
+22 YD
2 & 10 - UMASS 41
(0:33 - 3rd) 15-W.Koch pushed ob at FAU 19 for 22 yards. Penalty on UMASS 84-O.Dieke Holding 10 yards enforced at FAU 33.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 41
(0:37 - 3rd) 15-W.Koch incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Johnson.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 49
(1:15 - 3rd) 15-W.Koch complete to 23-C.Roberson. 23-C.Roberson to FAU 41 for 10 yards (35-J.Helm).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 38
(1:47 - 3rd) 15-W.Koch complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson to UMASS 49 for 11 yards (29-K.Smith).
Kickoff
(1:55 - 3rd) 42-M.Hayball kicks 55 yards from FAU 20. 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 38 for 13 yards (30-A.Adams).

FAU
Owls
 - Safety (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:34 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - FAU 9
(2:00 - 3rd) 42-M.Hayball punts 0 yards from FAU 9 blocked by 38-T.Davis. to FAU End Zone for no gain. to FAU End Zone for no gain safety.
No Gain
3 & 9 - FAU 9
(2:08 - 3rd) 11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Emmons.
No Gain
2 & 9 - FAU 9
(2:12 - 3rd) 11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Chase.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 8
(2:34 - 3rd) 11-J.Posey to FAU 9 for 1 yard (52-U.Ezewike).

UMASS
Minutemen
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:40 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - UMASS 32
(2:47 - 3rd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 60 yards from UMASS 32 to the FAU 8 downed by 46-C.McCubrey.
+4 YD
3 & 7 - UMASS 28
(3:23 - 3rd) 15-W.Koch scrambles pushed ob at UMASS 32 for 4 yards (5-A.Ross).
+2 YD
2 & 9 - UMASS 26
(4:00 - 3rd) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 28 for 2 yards (5-A.Ross).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 25
(4:27 - 3rd) 15-W.Koch complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson to UMASS 26 for 1 yard (32-T.Young25-C.Lasater).
Kickoff
(4:27 - 3rd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to UMASS End Zone. touchback.

FAU
Owls
 - TD (1 plays, 70 yards, 0:13 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(4:27 - 3rd) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
+70 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 30
(4:40 - 3rd) 11-J.Posey runs 70 yards for a touchdown.

UMASS
Minutemen
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:57 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - UMASS 34
(4:50 - 3rd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 36 yards from UMASS 34 out of bounds at the FAU 30.
+13 YD
3 & 14 - UMASS 21
(5:36 - 3rd) 7-E.Merriweather to UMASS 34 for 13 yards (19-C.Brice97-A.Dempsey).
Sack
2 & 7 - UMASS 28
(6:16 - 3rd) 15-W.Koch sacked at UMASS 21 for -7 yards (94-R.Veingrad).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 25
(6:47 - 3rd) 15-W.Koch to UMASS 28 for 3 yards (25-C.Lasater).
Kickoff
(6:47 - 3rd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to UMASS End Zone. touchback.

FAU
Owls
 - TD (18 plays, 65 yards, 8:13 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:47 - 3rd) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
+13 YD
3 & 13 - FAU 13
(6:56 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti complete to 89-B.Robinson. 89-B.Robinson runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
-2 YD
2 & 11 - FAU 11
(7:39 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti to UMASS 13 for -2 yards (97-J.Byczko52-U.Ezewike).
-5 YD
1 & 6 - FAU 6
(8:24 - 3rd) 4-B.Emmons to UMASS 11 for -5 yards (97-J.Byczko87-A.Peah).
+12 YD
3 & 10 - FAU 18
(8:45 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti complete to 83-L.Wester. 83-L.Wester to UMASS 6 for 12 yards (13-O.Dixon).
No Gain
2 & 10 - FAU 18
(9:29 - 3rd) 10-W.Taggart to UMASS 18 for no gain (33-M.Ruane).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 18
(10:06 - 3rd) 4-B.Emmons to UMASS 18 for no gain (87-A.Peah).
Penalty
2 & 10 - FAU 33
(10:28 - 3rd) 11-J.Posey to UMASS 35 for -2 yards (87-A.Peah). Penalty on UMASS 87-A.Peah Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at UMASS 33. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 33
(10:36 - 3rd) 11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Chase.
+7 YD
4 & 6 - FAU 40
(11:08 - 3rd) 11-J.Posey complete to 8-T.Chase. 8-T.Chase to UMASS 33 for 7 yards (38-T.Davis).
No Gain
3 & 6 - FAU 40
(11:48 - 3rd) 1-W.Wright to UMASS 40 for no gain (29-C.Jones).
Penalty
3 & 1 - FAU 35
(11:55 - 3rd) Penalty on FAU 64-F.Maranges False start 5 yards enforced at UMASS 35. No Play.
+10 YD
2 & 11 - FAU 45
(12:17 - 3rd) 11-J.Posey complete to 8-T.Chase. 8-T.Chase to UMASS 35 for 10 yards (4-N.Boykin).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 44
(12:52 - 3rd) 20-M.Davidson to UMASS 45 for -1 yard (38-T.Davis).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 46
(13:30 - 3rd) 11-J.Posey scrambles pushed ob at UMASS 44 for 10 yards (33-M.Ruane).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - FAU 44
(13:58 - 3rd) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 46 for 2 yards (46-C.McCubrey).
+8 YD
2 & 9 - FAU 36
(14:20 - 3rd) 11-J.Posey complete to 1-W.Wright. 1-W.Wright to FAU 44 for 8 yards (21-T.Powell).
Penalty
2 & 4 - FAU 41
(14:39 - 3rd) Penalty on FAU 63-N.Weber False start 5 yards enforced at FAU 41. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 35
(15:00 - 3rd) 11-J.Posey to FAU 41 for 6 yards (46-C.McCubrey).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 91-C.Carson kicks 57 yards from UMASS 35 out of bounds at the FAU 8.

FAU
Owls
 - Halftime (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 11
(0:25 - 2nd) 28-J.Charles to FAU 11 for no gain (87-A.Peah33-M.Ruane).

UMASS
Minutemen
 - Punt (4 plays, 1 yards, 0:41 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - UMASS 45
(0:37 - 2nd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 34 yards from FAU 45 Downed at the FAU 11.
Penalty
4 & 4 - UMASS 40
(0:37 - 2nd) Team penalty on UMASS Delay of game 5 yards enforced at FAU 40. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 4 - UMASS 40
(0:44 - 2nd) 15-W.Koch incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Johnson.
No Gain
2 & 4 - UMASS 40
(0:50 - 2nd) 15-W.Koch incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Emilus.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 46
(1:18 - 2nd) 15-W.Koch complete to 19-S.Emilus. 19-S.Emilus to FAU 40 for 6 yards (35-J.Helm).

FAU
Owls
 - Punt (6 plays, 11 yards, 2:56 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 12 - FAU 20
(1:29 - 2nd) 42-M.Hayball punts 26 yards from FAU 20 Downed at the FAU 46.
No Gain
3 & 12 - FAU 20
(1:36 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 10-W.Taggart.
Sack
2 & 7 - FAU 25
(2:15 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey sacked at FAU 20 for -5 yards (97-J.Byczko).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 22
(2:46 - 2nd) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 25 for 3 yards (56-C.Mathurin21-T.Powell).
+5 YD
3 & 2 - FAU 17
(3:05 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey to FAU 22 for 5 yards (46-C.McCubrey29-C.Jones).
+7 YD
2 & 9 - FAU 10
(3:46 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey complete to 83-L.Wester. 83-L.Wester to FAU 17 for 7 yards (38-T.Davis).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 9
(4:25 - 2nd) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 10 for 1 yard (46-C.McCubrey52-U.Ezewike).

UMASS
Minutemen
 - Punt (7 plays, 25 yards, 3:30 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - UMASS 42
(4:38 - 2nd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 49 yards from UMASS 42 to the FAU 9 downed by 9-G.Dzuro.
No Gain
3 & 9 - UMASS 42
(4:43 - 2nd) 15-W.Koch incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Johnson.
No Gain
2 & 9 - UMASS 42
(5:15 - 2nd) 10-J.Johnson to UMASS 42 for no gain (19-C.Brice).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 41
(5:53 - 2nd) 7-E.Merriweather to UMASS 42 for 1 yard (58-E.Williams).
+10 YD
3 & 7 - UMASS 31
(6:27 - 2nd) 15-W.Koch complete to 82-M.Hill. 82-M.Hill runs ob at UMASS 41 for 10 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 11 - UMASS 27
(7:09 - 2nd) 15-W.Koch complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson to UMASS 31 for 4 yards (35-J.Helm).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 28
(7:39 - 2nd) 15-W.Koch complete to 43-V.Santiago. 43-V.Santiago to UMASS 27 for -1 yard (20-R.Mungin).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 17
(8:08 - 2nd) 15-W.Koch to UMASS 28 for 11 yards (5-A.Ross).

FAU
Owls
 - Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:12 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 14 - FAU 31
(8:20 - 2nd) 42-M.Hayball punts 52 yards from FAU 31. 19-S.Emilus to UMASS 17 for no gain (19-C.Brice).
No Gain
3 & 14 - FAU 31
(8:32 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Merrell.
No Gain
2 & 14 - FAU 31
(9:09 - 2nd) 4-B.Emmons to FAU 31 for no gain (97-J.Byczko).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 35
(9:32 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey to FAU 31 for -4 yards (97-J.Byczko).

UMASS
Minutemen
 - Punt (5 plays, 6 yards, 2:40 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 15 - UMASS 36
(9:40 - 2nd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 29 yards from UMASS 36 out of bounds at the FAU 35.
No Gain
3 & 15 - UMASS 36
(9:54 - 2nd) 15-W.Koch incomplete. Intended for 7-E.Merriweather.
No Gain
2 & 15 - UMASS 36
(10:31 - 2nd) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 36 for no gain (52-J.Joyner54-M.Krakue).
-5 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 41
(11:18 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito complete to 15-W.Koch. 15-W.Koch to UMASS 36 for -5 yards (14-A.McNeal).
+7 YD
2 & 6 - UMASS 34
(11:39 - 2nd) 7-E.Merriweather to UMASS 41 for 7 yards (94-R.Veingrad12-D.Moss).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 30
(12:20 - 2nd) 15-W.Koch pushed ob at UMASS 34 for 4 yards (58-E.Williams).

FAU
Owls
 - Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 14 - FAU 29
(12:33 - 2nd) 42-M.Hayball punts 41 yards from FAU 29 Downed at the UMASS 30.
No Gain
3 & 14 - FAU 29
(12:40 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 10-W.Taggart.
No Gain
2 & 14 - FAU 29
(13:16 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Alexander.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 33
(13:16 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey to FAU 29 for -4 yards (52-U.Ezewike).

UMASS
Minutemen
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - UMASS 27
(13:27 - 2nd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 40 yards from UMASS 27 Downed at the FAU 33.
-2 YD
3 & 1 - UMASS 29
(14:08 - 2nd) 15-W.Koch to UMASS 27 for -2 yards (25-C.Lasater31-D.Toombs).
+9 YD
2 & 10 - UMASS 20
(14:44 - 2nd) 15-W.Koch complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson pushed ob at UMASS 29 for 9 yards (35-J.Helm).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 20
(14:54 - 2nd) 15-W.Koch incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Johnson.

FAU
Owls
 - Downs (8 plays, 46 yards, 2:39 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 7 - FAU 20
(15:00 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Merrell.
+4 YD
3 & 11 - FAU 24
(0:40 - 1st) 11-J.Posey complete to 1-W.Wright. 1-W.Wright to UMASS 20 for 4 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 12 - FAU 25
(1:24 - 1st) 11-J.Posey to UMASS 24 for 1 yard (87-A.Peah21-T.Powell).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 23
(2:03 - 1st) 4-B.Emmons to UMASS 25 for -2 yards (46-C.McCubrey38-T.Davis).
+29 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 48
(2:25 - 1st) 4-B.Emmons to UMASS 23 for 29 yards (15-V.Alobwede).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 48
(2:32 - 1st) 11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Chase.
+9 YD
2 & 5 - FAU 39
(2:58 - 1st) 28-J.Charles to FAU 48 for 9 yards (33-M.Ruane).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 34
(3:19 - 1st) 28-J.Charles to FAU 39 for 5 yards (15-V.Alobwede46-C.McCubrey).

UMASS
Minutemen
 - Downs (7 plays, 19 yards, 3:36 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 1 - UMASS 34
(3:25 - 1st) 7-E.Merriweather to FAU 34 for no gain (52-J.Joyner).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - UMASS 36
(4:00 - 1st) 15-W.Koch complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson to FAU 34 for 2 yards (25-C.Lasater).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - UMASS 38
(4:42 - 1st) 7-E.Merriweather to FAU 36 for 2 yards (96-L.Jean).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 43
(5:14 - 1st) 7-E.Merriweather to FAU 38 for 5 yards (5-A.Ross52-J.Joyner).
+6 YD
3 & 6 - UMASS 49
(5:55 - 1st) 15-W.Koch complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson to FAU 43 for 6 yards (20-R.Mungin29-K.Smith).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - UMASS 50
(6:32 - 1st) 7-E.Merriweather to FAU 49 for 1 yard (5-A.Ross).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 47
(7:01 - 1st) 7-E.Merriweather to UMASS 50 for 3 yards (25-C.Lasater).

FAU
Owls
 - Fumble (8 plays, 21 yards, 2:39 poss)

Result Play
Sack
3 & 10 - FAU 40
(7:08 - 1st) 11-J.Posey sacked at UMASS 47 for -7 yards FUMBLES (52-U.Ezewike). 5-D.Lindsey to UMASS 47 for no gain.
Penalty
3 & 5 - FAU 35
(7:25 - 1st) Penalty on FAU 64-F.Maranges False start 5 yards enforced at UMASS 35. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 40
(8:05 - 1st) 11-J.Posey to UMASS 35 for 5 yards (56-C.Mathurin).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 40
(8:12 - 1st) 11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 10-W.Taggart.
+31 YD
3 & 7 - FAU 29
(8:38 - 1st) 11-J.Posey complete to 20-M.Davidson. 20-M.Davidson pushed ob at UMASS 40 for 31 yards (33-M.Ruane).
Penalty
3 & 2 - FAU 34
(8:55 - 1st) Penalty on FAU 64-F.Maranges False start 5 yards enforced at FAU 34. No Play.
+3 YD
2 & 5 - FAU 31
(9:23 - 1st) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 34 for 3 yards (12-J.Wallace).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 26
(9:47 - 1st) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 31 for 5 yards (42-B.Wooden).

UMASS
Minutemen
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:01 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - UMASS 30
(9:57 - 1st) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 44 yards from UMASS 30 out of bounds at the FAU 26.
No Gain
3 & 5 - UMASS 30
(10:02 - 1st) 15-W.Koch incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Emilus.
+4 YD
2 & 9 - UMASS 26
(10:33 - 1st) 15-W.Koch complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson to UMASS 30 for 4 yards (20-R.Mungin).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 25
(10:58 - 1st) 7-E.Merriweather to UMASS 26 for 1 yard (25-C.Lasater5-A.Ross).
Kickoff
(10:58 - 1st) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 40 yards from FAU 35 to UMASS 25 fair catch by 23-C.Roberson.

FAU
Owls
 - TD (8 plays, 57 yards, 3:04 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(10:58 - 1st) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
+1 YD
1 & 1 - FAU 1
(11:05 - 1st) 4-B.Emmons runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
+31 YD
4 & 4 - FAU 32
(11:31 - 1st) 11-J.Posey to UMASS 1 FUMBLES (4-N.Boykin). 8-T.Chase to UMASS 1 for no gain.
+30 YD
4 & 4 - FAU 32
(11:31 - 1st) 11-J.Posey to UMASS 1 FUMBLES (4-N.Boykin). 8-T.Chase runs no gain for a touchdown.
No Gain
3 & 4 - FAU 32
(11:40 - 1st) 11-J.Posey incomplete.
+1 YD
2 & 5 - FAU 33
(12:13 - 1st) 4-B.Emmons to UMASS 32 for 1 yard (46-C.McCubrey97-J.Byczko).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 38
(12:33 - 1st) 11-J.Posey complete to 4-B.Emmons. 4-B.Emmons to UMASS 33 for 5 yards (46-C.McCubrey).
+18 YD
3 & 9 - FAU 44
(12:57 - 1st) 11-J.Posey complete to 83-L.Wester. 83-L.Wester to UMASS 38 for 18 yards (46-C.McCubrey).
No Gain
2 & 9 - FAU 44
(13:34 - 1st) 28-J.Charles to FAU 44 for no gain (95-T.Holmes97-J.Byczko).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 43
(14:02 - 1st) 28-J.Charles to FAU 44 for 1 yard (97-J.Byczko).

UMASS
Minutemen
 - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:50 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - UMASS 26
(14:10 - 1st) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 31 yards from UMASS 26 Downed at the FAU 43.
No Gain
3 & 9 - UMASS 26
(14:16 - 1st) 15-W.Koch incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Johnson.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - UMASS 25
(14:52 - 1st) 7-E.Merriweather to UMASS 26 for 1 yard (52-J.Joyner).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 25
(15:00 - 1st) 15-W.Koch incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Emilus.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to UMASS End Zone. touchback.
