Drive Chart
|
|
|UMASS
|FAU
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
|
J. Johnson Jr.
10 WR
42 ReYds, 8 RECs
|
|
J. Posey
11 QB
90 PaYds, 121 RuYds, RuTD
FAU
0 Pass
3 Rush
8 YDS
0:41 POS
+12 YD
3RD & 14 FAU 37
13:36
11-J.Posey scrambles runs ob at FAU 49 for 12 yards.
-4 YD
2ND & 10 FAU 41
14:13
28-J.Charles to FAU 37 for -4 yards (42-B.Wooden87-A.Peah).
No Gain
1ST & 10 FAU 41
14:17
11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Irvin.
Sack
4TH & 5 FAU 36
14:23
15-W.Koch sacked at FAU 41 for -5 yards (13-L.McCarthy).
+2 YD
3RD & 7 FAU 38
15:00
23-C.Roberson to FAU 36 for 2 yards (33-D.Belvin).
UMASS
3 Pass
1 Rush
48 YDS
1:45 POS
+5 YD
2ND & 12 FAU 43
0:10
15-W.Koch complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson to FAU 38 for 5 yards.
+22 YD
2ND & 10 FAU 41
0:33
15-W.Koch pushed ob at FAU 19 for 22 yards. Penalty on UMASS 84-O.Dieke Holding 10 yards enforced at FAU 33.
No Gain
1ST & 10 FAU 41
0:37
15-W.Koch incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Johnson.
+10 YD
1ST & 10 UMASS 49
1:15
15-W.Koch complete to 23-C.Roberson. 23-C.Roberson to FAU 41 for 10 yards (35-J.Helm).
+11 YD
1ST & 10 UMASS 38
1:47
15-W.Koch complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson to UMASS 49 for 11 yards (29-K.Smith).
No scoring this quarter
Safety 2:00
42-M.Hayball punts 0 yards from FAU 9 blocked by 38-T.Davis. to FAU End Zone for no gain. to FAU End Zone for no gain safety.
plays
yds
pos
2
21
Touchdown 6:56
6-N.Tronti complete to 89-B.Robinson. 89-B.Robinson runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
18
plays
60
yds
08:13
pos
0
13
No scoring this quarter
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|6
|12
|Rushing
|2
|7
|Passing
|4
|4
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-12
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|116
|282
|Total Plays
|44
|57
|Avg Gain
|2.6
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|54
|167
|Rush Attempts
|22
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.5
|4.8
|Yards Passing
|62
|115
|Comp. - Att.
|13-22
|10-22
|Yards Per Pass
|2.1
|4.1
|Penalties - Yards
|3-30
|4-20
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-40.4
|3-39.7
|Return Yards
|9
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-9
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|1
|0
|
|
|62
|PASS YDS
|115
|
|
|54
|RUSH YDS
|167
|
|
|116
|TOTAL YDS
|282
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Merriweather 7 RB
|E. Merriweather
|10
|34
|0
|13
|
W. Koch 15 QB
|W. Koch
|8
|16
|0
|11
|
C. Roberson 23 WR
|C. Roberson
|3
|4
|0
|2
|
J. Johnson Jr. 10 WR
|J. Johnson Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Johnson Jr. 10 WR
|J. Johnson Jr.
|11
|8
|42
|0
|11
|
M. Hill 82 WR
|M. Hill
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
C. Roberson 23 WR
|C. Roberson
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
S. Emilus 19 WR
|S. Emilus
|4
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
E. Merriweather 7 RB
|E. Merriweather
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 16 TE
|J. Johnson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
V. Santiago 43 WR
|V. Santiago
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
W. Koch 15 QB
|W. Koch
|1
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. McCubrey 46 LB
|C. McCubrey
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Byczko 97 DL
|J. Byczko
|6-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Ruane 33 LB
|M. Ruane
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Peah 87 DL
|A. Peah
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
U. Ezewike 52 DL
|U. Ezewike
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
T. Davis 38 S
|T. Davis
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mathurin 56 DL
|C. Mathurin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Boykin 4 DB
|N. Boykin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Alobwede 15 DL
|V. Alobwede
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wooden 42 DL
|B. Wooden
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Powell 21 DB
|T. Powell
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wallace 12 CB
|J. Wallace
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 29 DB
|C. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Dixon 13 DB
|O. Dixon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Holmes 95 DL
|T. Holmes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Georgopoulos 88 P
|G. Georgopoulos
|8
|40.4
|3
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Roberson 23 WR
|C. Roberson
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Posey 11 QB
|J. Posey
|13
|121
|1
|70
|
B. Emmons 4 RB
|B. Emmons
|7
|24
|1
|29
|
M. Davidson 20 RB
|M. Davidson
|6
|13
|0
|5
|
J. Charles 28 RB
|J. Charles
|6
|11
|0
|9
|
W. Taggart Jr. 10 QB
|W. Taggart Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
W. Wright 1 WR
|W. Wright
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Tronti 6 QB
|N. Tronti
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Wester 83 WR
|L. Wester
|3
|3
|37
|0
|18
|
M. Davidson 20 RB
|M. Davidson
|1
|1
|31
|0
|31
|
T. Chase 8 WR
|T. Chase
|5
|2
|17
|0
|10
|
B. Robinson 89 WR
|B. Robinson
|1
|1
|13
|1
|13
|
W. Wright 1 WR
|W. Wright
|2
|2
|12
|0
|8
|
B. Emmons 4 RB
|B. Emmons
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
B. Alexander 84 WR
|B. Alexander
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Merrell 81 WR
|J. Merrell
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
W. Taggart Jr. 10 QB
|W. Taggart Jr.
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Irvin II 87 TE
|M. Irvin II
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Ross 5 LB
|A. Ross
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lasater 25 LB
|C. Lasater
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Helm 35 S
|J. Helm
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Mungin 20 DB
|R. Mungin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Joyner 52 DE
|J. Joyner
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brice 19 LB
|C. Brice
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Williams 58 LB
|E. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Veingrad 94 DL
|R. Veingrad
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. McNeal 14 CB
|A. McNeal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Young 32 CB
|T. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Jean 96 DL
|L. Jean
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Belvin III 33 LB
|D. Belvin III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. McCarthy 13 LB
|L. McCarthy
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Smith 29 CB
|K. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Dempsey III 97 DL
|A. Dempsey III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Krakue 54 LB
|M. Krakue
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Toombs II 31 DB
|D. Toombs II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moss 12 CB
|D. Moss
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
V. Rivas 44 K
|V. Rivas
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hayball 42 P
|M. Hayball
|3
|39.7
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
3 & 14 - FAU 37(13:36 - 4th) 11-J.Posey scrambles runs ob at FAU 49 for 12 yards.
|-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 41(14:13 - 4th) 28-J.Charles to FAU 37 for -4 yards (42-B.Wooden87-A.Peah).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 41(14:17 - 4th) 11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Irvin.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
4 & 5 - FAU 36(14:23 - 4th) 15-W.Koch sacked at FAU 41 for -5 yards (13-L.McCarthy).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 7 - FAU 38(15:00 - 4th) 23-C.Roberson to FAU 36 for 2 yards (33-D.Belvin).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 12 - UMASS 43(0:10 - 3rd) 15-W.Koch complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson to FAU 38 for 5 yards.
|+22 YD
|
2 & 10 - UMASS 41(0:33 - 3rd) 15-W.Koch pushed ob at FAU 19 for 22 yards. Penalty on UMASS 84-O.Dieke Holding 10 yards enforced at FAU 33.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 41(0:37 - 3rd) 15-W.Koch incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Johnson.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 49(1:15 - 3rd) 15-W.Koch complete to 23-C.Roberson. 23-C.Roberson to FAU 41 for 10 yards (35-J.Helm).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 38(1:47 - 3rd) 15-W.Koch complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson to UMASS 49 for 11 yards (29-K.Smith).
|Kickoff
|(1:55 - 3rd) 42-M.Hayball kicks 55 yards from FAU 20. 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 38 for 13 yards (30-A.Adams).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - FAU 9(2:00 - 3rd) 42-M.Hayball punts 0 yards from FAU 9 blocked by 38-T.Davis. to FAU End Zone for no gain. to FAU End Zone for no gain safety.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - FAU 9(2:08 - 3rd) 11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Emmons.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - FAU 9(2:12 - 3rd) 11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Chase.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 8(2:34 - 3rd) 11-J.Posey to FAU 9 for 1 yard (52-U.Ezewike).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - UMASS 32(2:47 - 3rd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 60 yards from UMASS 32 to the FAU 8 downed by 46-C.McCubrey.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - UMASS 28(3:23 - 3rd) 15-W.Koch scrambles pushed ob at UMASS 32 for 4 yards (5-A.Ross).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - UMASS 26(4:00 - 3rd) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 28 for 2 yards (5-A.Ross).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(4:27 - 3rd) 15-W.Koch complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson to UMASS 26 for 1 yard (32-T.Young25-C.Lasater).
|Kickoff
|(4:27 - 3rd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to UMASS End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - UMASS 34(4:50 - 3rd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 36 yards from UMASS 34 out of bounds at the FAU 30.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 14 - UMASS 21(5:36 - 3rd) 7-E.Merriweather to UMASS 34 for 13 yards (19-C.Brice97-A.Dempsey).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - UMASS 28(6:16 - 3rd) 15-W.Koch sacked at UMASS 21 for -7 yards (94-R.Veingrad).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(6:47 - 3rd) 15-W.Koch to UMASS 28 for 3 yards (25-C.Lasater).
|Kickoff
|(6:47 - 3rd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to UMASS End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:47 - 3rd) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 13 - FAU 13(6:56 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti complete to 89-B.Robinson. 89-B.Robinson runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 11 - FAU 11(7:39 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti to UMASS 13 for -2 yards (97-J.Byczko52-U.Ezewike).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 6 - FAU 6(8:24 - 3rd) 4-B.Emmons to UMASS 11 for -5 yards (97-J.Byczko87-A.Peah).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - FAU 18(8:45 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti complete to 83-L.Wester. 83-L.Wester to UMASS 6 for 12 yards (13-O.Dixon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FAU 18(9:29 - 3rd) 10-W.Taggart to UMASS 18 for no gain (33-M.Ruane).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 18(10:06 - 3rd) 4-B.Emmons to UMASS 18 for no gain (87-A.Peah).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - FAU 33(10:28 - 3rd) 11-J.Posey to UMASS 35 for -2 yards (87-A.Peah). Penalty on UMASS 87-A.Peah Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at UMASS 33. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 33(10:36 - 3rd) 11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Chase.
|+7 YD
|
4 & 6 - FAU 40(11:08 - 3rd) 11-J.Posey complete to 8-T.Chase. 8-T.Chase to UMASS 33 for 7 yards (38-T.Davis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - FAU 40(11:48 - 3rd) 1-W.Wright to UMASS 40 for no gain (29-C.Jones).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - FAU 35(11:55 - 3rd) Penalty on FAU 64-F.Maranges False start 5 yards enforced at UMASS 35. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 11 - FAU 45(12:17 - 3rd) 11-J.Posey complete to 8-T.Chase. 8-T.Chase to UMASS 35 for 10 yards (4-N.Boykin).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 44(12:52 - 3rd) 20-M.Davidson to UMASS 45 for -1 yard (38-T.Davis).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 46(13:30 - 3rd) 11-J.Posey scrambles pushed ob at UMASS 44 for 10 yards (33-M.Ruane).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - FAU 44(13:58 - 3rd) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 46 for 2 yards (46-C.McCubrey).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - FAU 36(14:20 - 3rd) 11-J.Posey complete to 1-W.Wright. 1-W.Wright to FAU 44 for 8 yards (21-T.Powell).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - FAU 41(14:39 - 3rd) Penalty on FAU 63-N.Weber False start 5 yards enforced at FAU 41. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 35(15:00 - 3rd) 11-J.Posey to FAU 41 for 6 yards (46-C.McCubrey).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 91-C.Carson kicks 57 yards from UMASS 35 out of bounds at the FAU 8.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - UMASS 45(0:37 - 2nd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 34 yards from FAU 45 Downed at the FAU 11.
|Penalty
|
4 & 4 - UMASS 40(0:37 - 2nd) Team penalty on UMASS Delay of game 5 yards enforced at FAU 40. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - UMASS 40(0:44 - 2nd) 15-W.Koch incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Johnson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - UMASS 40(0:50 - 2nd) 15-W.Koch incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Emilus.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 46(1:18 - 2nd) 15-W.Koch complete to 19-S.Emilus. 19-S.Emilus to FAU 40 for 6 yards (35-J.Helm).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - FAU 20(1:29 - 2nd) 42-M.Hayball punts 26 yards from FAU 20 Downed at the FAU 46.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - FAU 20(1:36 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 10-W.Taggart.
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - FAU 25(2:15 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey sacked at FAU 20 for -5 yards (97-J.Byczko).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 22(2:46 - 2nd) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 25 for 3 yards (56-C.Mathurin21-T.Powell).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - FAU 17(3:05 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey to FAU 22 for 5 yards (46-C.McCubrey29-C.Jones).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - FAU 10(3:46 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey complete to 83-L.Wester. 83-L.Wester to FAU 17 for 7 yards (38-T.Davis).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 9(4:25 - 2nd) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 10 for 1 yard (46-C.McCubrey52-U.Ezewike).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - UMASS 42(4:38 - 2nd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 49 yards from UMASS 42 to the FAU 9 downed by 9-G.Dzuro.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - UMASS 42(4:43 - 2nd) 15-W.Koch incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Johnson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UMASS 42(5:15 - 2nd) 10-J.Johnson to UMASS 42 for no gain (19-C.Brice).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 41(5:53 - 2nd) 7-E.Merriweather to UMASS 42 for 1 yard (58-E.Williams).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - UMASS 31(6:27 - 2nd) 15-W.Koch complete to 82-M.Hill. 82-M.Hill runs ob at UMASS 41 for 10 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - UMASS 27(7:09 - 2nd) 15-W.Koch complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson to UMASS 31 for 4 yards (35-J.Helm).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 28(7:39 - 2nd) 15-W.Koch complete to 43-V.Santiago. 43-V.Santiago to UMASS 27 for -1 yard (20-R.Mungin).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 17(8:08 - 2nd) 15-W.Koch to UMASS 28 for 11 yards (5-A.Ross).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - FAU 31(8:20 - 2nd) 42-M.Hayball punts 52 yards from FAU 31. 19-S.Emilus to UMASS 17 for no gain (19-C.Brice).
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - FAU 31(8:32 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Merrell.
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - FAU 31(9:09 - 2nd) 4-B.Emmons to FAU 31 for no gain (97-J.Byczko).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 35(9:32 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey to FAU 31 for -4 yards (97-J.Byczko).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - UMASS 36(9:40 - 2nd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 29 yards from UMASS 36 out of bounds at the FAU 35.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - UMASS 36(9:54 - 2nd) 15-W.Koch incomplete. Intended for 7-E.Merriweather.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - UMASS 36(10:31 - 2nd) 23-C.Roberson to UMASS 36 for no gain (52-J.Joyner54-M.Krakue).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 41(11:18 - 2nd) 12-A.Brito complete to 15-W.Koch. 15-W.Koch to UMASS 36 for -5 yards (14-A.McNeal).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - UMASS 34(11:39 - 2nd) 7-E.Merriweather to UMASS 41 for 7 yards (94-R.Veingrad12-D.Moss).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 30(12:20 - 2nd) 15-W.Koch pushed ob at UMASS 34 for 4 yards (58-E.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - FAU 29(12:33 - 2nd) 42-M.Hayball punts 41 yards from FAU 29 Downed at the UMASS 30.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - FAU 29(12:40 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 10-W.Taggart.
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - FAU 29(13:16 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Alexander.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 33(13:16 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey to FAU 29 for -4 yards (52-U.Ezewike).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - UMASS 27(13:27 - 2nd) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 40 yards from UMASS 27 Downed at the FAU 33.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - UMASS 29(14:08 - 2nd) 15-W.Koch to UMASS 27 for -2 yards (25-C.Lasater31-D.Toombs).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - UMASS 20(14:44 - 2nd) 15-W.Koch complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson pushed ob at UMASS 29 for 9 yards (35-J.Helm).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 20(14:54 - 2nd) 15-W.Koch incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 7 - FAU 20(15:00 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Merrell.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 11 - FAU 24(0:40 - 1st) 11-J.Posey complete to 1-W.Wright. 1-W.Wright to UMASS 20 for 4 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 12 - FAU 25(1:24 - 1st) 11-J.Posey to UMASS 24 for 1 yard (87-A.Peah21-T.Powell).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 23(2:03 - 1st) 4-B.Emmons to UMASS 25 for -2 yards (46-C.McCubrey38-T.Davis).
|+29 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 48(2:25 - 1st) 4-B.Emmons to UMASS 23 for 29 yards (15-V.Alobwede).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 48(2:32 - 1st) 11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Chase.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - FAU 39(2:58 - 1st) 28-J.Charles to FAU 48 for 9 yards (33-M.Ruane).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 34(3:19 - 1st) 28-J.Charles to FAU 39 for 5 yards (15-V.Alobwede46-C.McCubrey).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - UMASS 34(3:25 - 1st) 7-E.Merriweather to FAU 34 for no gain (52-J.Joyner).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - UMASS 36(4:00 - 1st) 15-W.Koch complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson to FAU 34 for 2 yards (25-C.Lasater).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - UMASS 38(4:42 - 1st) 7-E.Merriweather to FAU 36 for 2 yards (96-L.Jean).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 43(5:14 - 1st) 7-E.Merriweather to FAU 38 for 5 yards (5-A.Ross52-J.Joyner).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - UMASS 49(5:55 - 1st) 15-W.Koch complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson to FAU 43 for 6 yards (20-R.Mungin29-K.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - UMASS 50(6:32 - 1st) 7-E.Merriweather to FAU 49 for 1 yard (5-A.Ross).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 47(7:01 - 1st) 7-E.Merriweather to UMASS 50 for 3 yards (25-C.Lasater).
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - FAU 40(7:08 - 1st) 11-J.Posey sacked at UMASS 47 for -7 yards FUMBLES (52-U.Ezewike). 5-D.Lindsey to UMASS 47 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - FAU 35(7:25 - 1st) Penalty on FAU 64-F.Maranges False start 5 yards enforced at UMASS 35. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 40(8:05 - 1st) 11-J.Posey to UMASS 35 for 5 yards (56-C.Mathurin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 40(8:12 - 1st) 11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 10-W.Taggart.
|+31 YD
|
3 & 7 - FAU 29(8:38 - 1st) 11-J.Posey complete to 20-M.Davidson. 20-M.Davidson pushed ob at UMASS 40 for 31 yards (33-M.Ruane).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - FAU 34(8:55 - 1st) Penalty on FAU 64-F.Maranges False start 5 yards enforced at FAU 34. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - FAU 31(9:23 - 1st) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 34 for 3 yards (12-J.Wallace).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 26(9:47 - 1st) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 31 for 5 yards (42-B.Wooden).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - UMASS 30(9:57 - 1st) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 44 yards from UMASS 30 out of bounds at the FAU 26.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UMASS 30(10:02 - 1st) 15-W.Koch incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Emilus.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - UMASS 26(10:33 - 1st) 15-W.Koch complete to 10-J.Johnson. 10-J.Johnson to UMASS 30 for 4 yards (20-R.Mungin).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(10:58 - 1st) 7-E.Merriweather to UMASS 26 for 1 yard (25-C.Lasater5-A.Ross).
|Kickoff
|(10:58 - 1st) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 40 yards from FAU 35 to UMASS 25 fair catch by 23-C.Roberson.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:58 - 1st) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - FAU 1(11:05 - 1st) 4-B.Emmons runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+31 YD
|
4 & 4 - FAU 32(11:31 - 1st) 11-J.Posey to UMASS 1 FUMBLES (4-N.Boykin). 8-T.Chase to UMASS 1 for no gain.
|+30 YD
|
4 & 4 - FAU 32(11:31 - 1st) 11-J.Posey to UMASS 1 FUMBLES (4-N.Boykin). 8-T.Chase runs no gain for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - FAU 32(11:40 - 1st) 11-J.Posey incomplete.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - FAU 33(12:13 - 1st) 4-B.Emmons to UMASS 32 for 1 yard (46-C.McCubrey97-J.Byczko).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 38(12:33 - 1st) 11-J.Posey complete to 4-B.Emmons. 4-B.Emmons to UMASS 33 for 5 yards (46-C.McCubrey).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 9 - FAU 44(12:57 - 1st) 11-J.Posey complete to 83-L.Wester. 83-L.Wester to UMASS 38 for 18 yards (46-C.McCubrey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - FAU 44(13:34 - 1st) 28-J.Charles to FAU 44 for no gain (95-T.Holmes97-J.Byczko).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 43(14:02 - 1st) 28-J.Charles to FAU 44 for 1 yard (97-J.Byczko).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - UMASS 26(14:10 - 1st) 88-G.Georgopoulos punts 31 yards from UMASS 26 Downed at the FAU 43.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - UMASS 26(14:16 - 1st) 15-W.Koch incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Johnson.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - UMASS 25(14:52 - 1st) 7-E.Merriweather to UMASS 26 for 1 yard (52-J.Joyner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(15:00 - 1st) 15-W.Koch incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Emilus.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to UMASS End Zone. touchback.
