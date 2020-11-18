|
|
|ABIL
|UVA
Virginia focuses on itself as Abilene Christian visits
Coach Bronco Mendenhall said his Virginia Cavaliers are preparing for Saturday's game against FCS opponent Abilene Christian the same way they would prepare for No. 1 Alabama.
"The focus is on us," he told reporters Monday. "That's just the core philosophy that I have kind of extracted from John Wooden. Have the focus entirely be on us. The context is the next game. ... There's very little attention that we put on the next opponent. The focus is only on us."
The contest in Charlottesville, Va., is the first meeting between the host Cavaliers (3-4) and Abilene Christian (1-4), a member of the Southland Conference.
The Wildcats from Abilene, Texas, are Virginia's "plus one" on a schedule that includes 10 ACC games plus one nonconference contest. It will be their first game ever inside the state of Virginia.
Virginia has won two in a row, following up a 44-41 win against then-No. 15 North Carolina on Oct. 31 with a 31-17 win at home Saturday against Louisville.
Brennan Armstrong passed for 203 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 60 yards and two scores in the victory over Louisville, his third game this season with at least 200 passing yards, 40 rushing yards, while accounting for at least three touchdowns.
The UVA defense gave up 478 yards, including 317 on the ground (197 by Cardinals QB Malik Cunningham), but the Cavaliers also forced three turnovers and had four sacks.
"We call them havoc plays," Mendenhall said of his team's nine sacks and five takeaways in the past two games. "We've learned more about the identity of this particular team, this particular defense. We're learning to manage specific players in this very unique year. ... And it's starting to show results -- and at a good time with this stretch run coming down."
Abilene Christian hasn't played since a 34-21 loss to Angelo State on Nov. 7. Its game last weekend against Arizona Christian was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the opponent's program.
Peyton Mansell has completed 61.7 percent of his passes for 1,109 yards with five touchdowns and three picks for the Wildcats. Lionell McConnell has a team-high 31 catches for 299 yards and Jermiah Dobbins has rushed for 221 yards and five scores. Fourth-year head coach Adam Dorrel's ACU defense is allowing 31.6 points and 402.4 yards per game.
Dorrel talked about the chance to test his program against a Power 5 school earlier this season.
"I think it's going to be exciting for our student-athletes and our donors," Dorrel told the Abilene Reporter News. "Obviously, (Virginia) had a really good last year in the ACC. So, it's a huge challenge for us. ... But our guys are just excited to play."
Virginia suffered a few injuries against Louisville, with wide receiver Tavares Kelly Jr., tight end Tony Poljan and offensive lineman Dillon Reinkensmeyer all exiting the game. Multi-threat quarterback Keytaon Thompson was held out for what Mendenhall called a "private matter," but is expected to play this week. Starting safeties Joey Blount and Brenton Nelson have not played since the Oct. 17 loss at Wake Forest.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
S. Earle
150 PaYds, PaTD, 20 RuYds
|
|
B. Armstrong
5 QB
383 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 52 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|23
|Rushing
|4
|7
|Passing
|12
|14
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|7-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-3
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|265
|523
|Total Plays
|64
|60
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|8.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|43
|115
|Rush Attempts
|26
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.7
|3.5
|Yards Passing
|222
|408
|Comp. - Att.
|24-38
|20-27
|Yards Per Pass
|5.0
|14.3
|Penalties - Yards
|9-47
|4-35
|Touchdowns
|1
|7
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-44.4
|2-37.0
|Return Yards
|0
|10
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|4-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|222
|PASS YDS
|408
|
|
|43
|RUSH YDS
|115
|
|
|265
|TOTAL YDS
|523
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Earle 16 QB
|S. Earle
|19/31
|150
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Earle 16 QB
|S. Earle
|13
|20
|0
|7
|
P. Mansell 2 QB
|P. Mansell
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
R. McKnight 31 CB
|R. McKnight
|5
|9
|0
|4
|
T. White 24 RB
|T. White
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
J. Dobbins 21 RB
|J. Dobbins
|2
|4
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. McConnell 1 WR
|L. McConnell
|4
|4
|56
|0
|20
|
K. Clark 88 WR
|K. Clark
|8
|6
|49
|1
|25
|
R. Lutz 86 TE
|R. Lutz
|4
|3
|32
|0
|16
|
B. Hohenstein 18 TE
|B. Hohenstein
|6
|3
|14
|0
|8
|
J. Brooks-Wess 15 WR
|J. Brooks-Wess
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
R. McKnight 31 CB
|R. McKnight
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Johnson 87 WR
|D. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Dobbins 21 RB
|J. Dobbins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Stafford 36 FB
|R. Stafford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Gibbens 47 LB
|J. Gibbens
|3-4
|1.0
|0
|
K. Richardson 22 CB
|K. Richardson
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Satterfield 2 CB
|C. Satterfield
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
C. Nwankwo 9 LB
|C. Nwankwo
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bullock 26 S
|B. Bullock
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hargrove 30 LB
|T. Hargrove
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thielen 59 DE
|J. Thielen
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
H. Kier 42 LB
|H. Kier
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Titre 92 DT
|Q. Titre
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Burke 27 P
|L. Burke
|3
|44.0
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Armstrong 5 QB
|B. Armstrong
|16/23
|383
|4
|0
|
L. Stone 36 QB
|L. Stone
|4/4
|25
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Armstrong 5 QB
|B. Armstrong
|6
|52
|0
|33
|
R. Walker Jr. 20 RB
|R. Walker Jr.
|14
|36
|0
|14
|
S. Simpson 31 RB
|S. Simpson
|4
|9
|2
|6
|
K. Thompson 99 QB
|K. Thompson
|3
|8
|0
|6
|
L. Stone 36 QB
|L. Stone
|2
|5
|0
|5
|
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
|W. Taulapapa
|3
|4
|0
|2
|
P. Jones 10 RB
|P. Jones
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Davis Jr. 81 WR
|L. Davis Jr.
|2
|1
|90
|1
|90
|
T. Poljan 87 TE
|T. Poljan
|7
|5
|77
|1
|28
|
B. Kemp IV 4 RB
|B. Kemp IV
|4
|4
|69
|0
|24
|
K. Thompson 99 QB
|K. Thompson
|3
|2
|66
|1
|56
|
R. Henry 17 WR
|R. Henry
|3
|1
|52
|1
|52
|
S. Simpson 31 RB
|S. Simpson
|2
|2
|22
|0
|14
|
D. Starling 82 WR
|D. Starling
|2
|2
|11
|1
|9
|
H. Mitchell 18 WR
|H. Mitchell
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Jana 13 WR
|T. Jana
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
P. Jones 10 RB
|P. Jones
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
R. Walker Jr. 20 RB
|R. Walker Jr.
|1
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Jackson 6 LB
|N. Jackson
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. King 9 DB
|C. King
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Zandier 0 LB
|Z. Zandier
|5-2
|0.5
|0
|
R. Snyder 22 LB
|R. Snyder
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Gahm 56 LB
|M. Gahm
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Clary 14 DB
|A. Clary
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Redmond 76 NT
|J. Redmond
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Agunloye DL
|O. Agunloye
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bratton 8 CB
|D. Bratton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 34 DB
|D. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Brown 43 LB
|E. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bryant 44 LB
|D. Bryant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Chalmers 40 DB
|C. Chalmers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gaines 38 DB
|E. Gaines
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Taylor 7 LB
|N. Taylor
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Klein 37 S
|D. Klein
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Grant 1 CB
|N. Grant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Amos 30 DB
|D. Amos
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Atariwa 95 DL
|A. Atariwa
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Cross 15 S
|D. Cross
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Alonso 91 DE
|M. Alonso
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Snowden 11 LB
|C. Snowden
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Smith 23 CB
|H. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Delaney 26 K
|B. Delaney
|0/0
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Griffin 2 P
|N. Griffin
|2
|37.0
|0
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Kemp IV 4 RB
|B. Kemp IV
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Haskins 70 T
|B. Haskins
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Jones 10 RB
|P. Jones
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Kemp IV 4 RB
|B. Kemp IV
|4
|2.5
|14
|0
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 48(5:25 - 4th) 2-P.Mansell complete to 18-B.Hohenstein. 18-B.Hohenstein to UVA 44 for 4 yards (37-D.Klein).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 27(5:50 - 4th) 2-P.Mansell complete to 88-K.Clark. 88-K.Clark to UVA 48 for 25 yards (40-C.Chalmers).
|Kickoff
|(5:57 - 4th) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 63 yards from UVA 35. 87-D.Johnson to ACU 27 for 25 yards (37-D.Klein53-H.Stewart).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:57 - 4th) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - UVA 2(6:03 - 4th) 36-L.Stone complete to 82-D.Starling. 82-D.Starling runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - UVA 2(6:11 - 4th) 20-R.Walker to ACU 2 for no gain (0-J.Parker35-B.Norman).
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - UVA 2(6:29 - 4th) 20-R.Walker to ACU 2 for no gain (9-C.Nwankwo-M.Brown).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - UVA 10(6:49 - 4th) 36-L.Stone incomplete. Intended for 99-K.Thompson. Penalty on ACU 23-K.Stokes Pass interference 8 yards enforced at ACU 10. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - UVA 8(7:28 - 4th) 20-R.Walker to ACU 10 for -2 yards (-M.Brown).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - UVA 3(7:53 - 4th) Penalty on UVA 18-H.Mitchell False start 5 yards enforced at ACU 3. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 4 - UVA 4(8:26 - 4th) 20-R.Walker to ACU 3 for 1 yard (92-Q.Titre).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 18(9:03 - 4th) 20-R.Walker to ACU 4 for 14 yards (3-R.Stapp35-B.Norman).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - UVA 23(9:50 - 4th) 20-R.Walker to ACU 18 for 5 yards (9-C.Nwankwo).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UVA 18(10:15 - 4th) Penalty on UVA 78-J.Johnson False start 5 yards enforced at ACU 18. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - UVA 27(10:52 - 4th) 36-L.Stone complete to 18-H.Mitchell. 18-H.Mitchell to ACU 18 for 9 yards (30-T.Hargrove42-H.Kier).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 31(11:28 - 4th) 20-R.Walker to ACU 27 for 4 yards (26-B.Bullock98-D.Jones).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - UVA 40(12:13 - 4th) 36-L.Stone complete to 82-D.Starling. 82-D.Starling to ACU 31 for 9 yards (2-C.Satterfield99-O.Obadeyi).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 43(12:55 - 4th) 20-R.Walker to ACU 40 for 3 yards (2-C.Satterfield59-J.Thielen).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - UVA 48(13:31 - 4th) 36-L.Stone to ACU 43 for 5 yards (2-C.Satterfield).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - UVA 47(14:16 - 4th) 20-R.Walker to ACU 48 for 5 yards (2-C.Satterfield92-Q.Titre).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 45(15:00 - 4th) 20-R.Walker to UVA 47 for 2 yards (59-J.Thielen42-H.Kier).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - UVA 39(0:43 - 3rd) 99-K.Thompson to UVA 45 for 6 yards (99-O.Obadeyi2-C.Satterfield).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - UVA 38(1:07 - 3rd) 10-P.Jones to UVA 39 for 1 yard (99-O.Obadeyi).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 31(1:54 - 3rd) 20-R.Walker to UVA 38 for 7 yards (26-B.Bullock).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - ABIL 14(2:07 - 3rd) 27-L.Burke punts 44 yards from ACU 14. 4-B.Kemp to UVA 41 for -1 yard (40-L.Jones). Penalty on UVA 17-R.Henry Holding 10 yards enforced at UVA 41.
|No Gain
|
3 & 23 - ABIL 14(2:19 - 3rd) 2-P.Mansell incomplete. Intended for 24-T.White.
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - ABIL 28(2:30 - 3rd) 2-P.Mansell to ACU 29 for 1 yard (38-E.Gaines). Penalty on ACU 24-T.White Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at ACU 28. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - ABIL 27(3:20 - 3rd) 24-T.White to ACU 28 for 1 yard (76-J.Redmond14-A.Clary).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 27(3:25 - 3rd) 2-P.Mansell incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - UVA 34(3:33 - 3rd) 2-N.Griffin punts 39 yards from UVA 34 to ACU 27 fair catch by 15-J.Brooks-Wess.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 15 - UVA 29(4:11 - 3rd) 36-L.Stone complete to 10-P.Jones. 10-P.Jones to UVA 34 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - UVA 29(4:51 - 3rd) 36-L.Stone scrambles to UVA 29 for no gain (90-K.Johnson).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 34(5:29 - 3rd) 20-R.Walker to UVA 29 for -5 yards (9-C.Nwankwo0-J.Parker).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - ABIL 34(5:34 - 3rd) 2-P.Mansell to UVA 34 for no gain (71-S.Agunloye).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 16 - ABIL 49(5:58 - 3rd) 2-P.Mansell complete to 80-D.Lewis. 80-D.Lewis to UVA 34 for 15 yards.
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - ABIL 39(6:36 - 3rd) 2-P.Mansell sacked at UVA 49 for -10 yards (22-R.Snyder).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 43(7:11 - 3rd) 24-T.White to UVA 39 for 4 yards (43-E.Brown).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 45(7:42 - 3rd) 2-P.Mansell complete to 15-J.Brooks-Wess. 15-J.Brooks-Wess to UVA 43 for 12 yards (34-D.Johnson).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 32(8:05 - 3rd) 2-P.Mansell scrambles to ACU 45 for 13 yards (71-S.Agunloye23-H.Smith).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - ABIL 16(8:30 - 3rd) 2-P.Mansell complete to 86-R.Lutz. 86-R.Lutz to ACU 32 for 16 yards (34-D.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 16(9:02 - 3rd) 31-R.McKnight to ACU 16 for no gain (76-J.Redmond).
|Kickoff
|(9:06 - 3rd) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 65 yards from UVA 35. 87-D.Johnson to ACU 16 for 16 yards (30-D.Amos53-H.Stewart).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
4 & 2 - ABIL 47(9:18 - 3rd) 31-R.McKnight to UVA 48 for -1 yard (43-E.Brown).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - ABIL 47(9:22 - 3rd) 16-S.Earle incomplete. Intended for 36-R.Stafford.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - ABIL 49(10:01 - 3rd) 31-R.McKnight to UVA 47 for 4 yards (6-N.Jackson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 45(10:36 - 3rd) 16-S.Earle to ACU 49 for 4 yards (6-N.Jackson56-M.Gahm).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - ABIL 25(11:14 - 3rd) 16-S.Earle complete to 4-L.McConnell. 4-L.McConnell to ACU 45 for 20 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 25(11:18 - 3rd) 16-S.Earle incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Lewis.
|Kickoff
|(11:18 - 3rd) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to ACU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:33 - 3rd) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
|+56 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 44(11:33 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 99-K.Thompson. 99-K.Thompson runs 56 yards for a touchdown.
|+19 YD
|
3 & 12 - UVA 25(11:47 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan to UVA 44 for 19 yards (22-K.Richardson).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 27(12:21 - 3rd) 20-R.Walker to UVA 25 for -2 yards (47-J.Gibbens).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 27(12:26 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Poljan.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 17(12:58 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 99-K.Thompson. 99-K.Thompson pushed ob at UVA 27 for 10 yards (22-K.Richardson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - ABIL 32(13:07 - 3rd) 27-L.Burke punts 46 yards from ACU 32. 4-B.Kemp to UVA 17 for -5 yards (30-T.Hargrove).
|No Gain
|
3 & 18 - ABIL 32(13:21 - 3rd) 16-S.Earle incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Hohenstein.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 20 - ABIL 30(13:53 - 3rd) 16-S.Earle complete to 18-B.Hohenstein. 18-B.Hohenstein to ACU 32 for 2 yards (56-M.Gahm6-N.Jackson).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 40(13:58 - 3rd) 16-S.Earle sacked at ACU 30 for -10 yards. Penalty on ACU 16-S.Earle Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at ACU 30. (0-Z.Zandier7-N.Taylor).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - ABIL 29(14:28 - 3rd) 16-S.Earle complete to 80-D.Lewis. 80-D.Lewis to ACU 40 for 11 yards (14-A.Clary).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 25(15:00 - 3rd) 31-R.McKnight to ACU 29 for 4 yards (95-A.Atariwa).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to ACU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 2nd) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - UVA 1(0:00 - 2nd) 31-S.Simpson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 1 - UVA 1(0:02 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Poljan. Penalty on ACU 26-B.Bullock Pass interference 0 yards enforced at ACU 1. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 15(0:08 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 31-S.Simpson. 31-S.Simpson to ACU 1 for 14 yards (22-K.Richardson).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 34(0:14 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp runs ob at ACU 15 for 19 yards.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 1 - UVA 45(0:16 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp pushed ob at ACU 34 for 21 yards (1-S.Washington).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 36(0:30 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan to UVA 45 for 9 yards (9-C.Nwankwo).
|Kickoff
|(0:30 - 2nd) 85-O.Hernandez kicks 29 yards from ACU 35 to the UVA 36 downed by 70-B.Haskins.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:30 - 2nd) 85-O.Hernandez extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - ABIL 2(0:33 - 2nd) 16-S.Earle complete to 88-K.Clark. 88-K.Clark runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - ABIL 4(0:45 - 2nd) 24-T.White to UVA 2 for 2 yards (6-N.Jackson8-D.Bratton).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - ABIL 5(1:23 - 2nd) 16-S.Earle to UVA 4 for 1 yard (6-N.Jackson).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - ABIL 21(1:56 - 2nd) 16-S.Earle complete to 80-D.Lewis. 80-D.Lewis to UVA 5 for 16 yards (9-C.King).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 23(2:32 - 2nd) 31-R.McKnight to UVA 21 for 2 yards (0-Z.Zandier).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 4 - ABIL 35(2:59 - 2nd) 16-S.Earle complete to 4-L.McConnell. 4-L.McConnell to UVA 23 for 12 yards (8-D.Bratton).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 41(3:33 - 2nd) 16-S.Earle complete to 88-K.Clark. 88-K.Clark to UVA 35 for 6 yards (6-N.Jackson15-D.Cross).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - ABIL 47(4:12 - 2nd) 16-S.Earle scrambles to UVA 41 for 6 yards (0-Z.Zandier).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 49(4:47 - 2nd) 16-S.Earle to UVA 47 for 4 yards (7-N.Taylor91-M.Alonso).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - ABIL 47(5:16 - 2nd) 16-S.Earle to ACU 49 for 2 yards (22-R.Snyder).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - ABIL 40(5:43 - 2nd) 16-S.Earle to ACU 47 for 7 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 38(6:19 - 2nd) 21-J.Dobbins to ACU 40 for 2 yards (22-R.Snyder).
|Penalty
|
3 & 12 - ABIL 23(6:28 - 2nd) 16-S.Earle incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Lewis INTERCEPTED by 30-D.Amos at ACU 35. 30-D.Amos runs 35 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on UVA 30-D.Amos Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ACU 23. No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - ABIL 28(6:47 - 2nd) Team penalty on ACU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ACU 28. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - ABIL 26(7:20 - 2nd) 16-S.Earle runs ob at ACU 28 for 2 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - ABIL 31(7:24 - 2nd) 16-S.Earle incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Hohenstein. Penalty on ACU 72-K.Hendrix Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at ACU 31. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 25(7:53 - 2nd) 16-S.Earle complete to 80-D.Lewis. 80-D.Lewis to ACU 31 for 6 yards (9-C.King).
|Kickoff
|(7:53 - 2nd) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to ACU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:53 - 2nd) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - UVA 1(7:56 - 2nd) 31-S.Simpson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - UVA 3(8:35 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to ACU 1 for 2 yards (42-H.Kier22-K.Richardson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 10(9:08 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong to ACU 3 for 7 yards (0-J.Parker47-J.Gibbens).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 20(9:29 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan to ACU 10 for 10 yards (47-J.Gibbens22-K.Richardson).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - UVA 21(10:04 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to ACU 20 for 1 yard (97-W.Morgan).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - UVA 25(10:28 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong scrambles to ACU 21 for 4 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - UVA 30(10:35 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 81-L.Davis. Penalty on ACU 92-Q.Titre Offside 5 yards enforced at ACU 30. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UVA 30(10:43 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 99-K.Thompson.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 30(10:49 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Henry.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - UVA 41(11:24 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan to ACU 30 for 11 yards (42-H.Kier30-T.Hargrove).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - UVA 42(11:54 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong scrambles to ACU 41 for 1 yard.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 46(12:39 - 2nd) 20-R.Walker to ACU 42 for 4 yards (59-J.Thielen).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 9 - UVA 40(12:59 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong scrambles runs ob at ACU 46 for 14 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 39(13:39 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 40 for 1 yard (26-B.Bullock).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 39(13:44 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Jana.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - ABIL 19(13:56 - 2nd) 27-L.Burke punts 44 yards from ACU 19. 4-B.Kemp to UVA 39 for 2 yards (0-J.Parker30-T.Hargrove).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 24 - ABIL 11(14:18 - 2nd) 16-S.Earle complete to 18-B.Hohenstein. 18-B.Hohenstein to ACU 19 for 8 yards (0-Z.Zandier). Team penalty on ACU Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|No Gain
|
2 & 24 - ABIL 11(14:23 - 2nd) 16-S.Earle incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Lewis.
|Sack
|
1 & 15 - ABIL 20(15:00 - 2nd) 16-S.Earle sacked at ACU 11 for -9 yards (56-M.Gahm).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 25(15:00 - 2nd) Penalty on ACU 88-K.Clark False start 5 yards enforced at ACU 25. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to ACU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - ABIL 50(0:17 - 1st) 27-L.Burke punts 40 yards from UVA 50 to UVA 10 fair catch by 4-B.Kemp.
|Penalty
|
4 & 10 - ABIL 45(0:19 - 1st) Team penalty on ACU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at UVA 45. No Play.
|-6 YD
|
3 & 4 - ABIL 39(1:11 - 1st) 16-S.Earle complete to 80-D.Lewis. 80-D.Lewis to UVA 45 for -6 yards (9-C.King0-Z.Zandier).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - ABIL 45(1:55 - 1st) 16-S.Earle complete to 86-R.Lutz. 86-R.Lutz to UVA 39 for 6 yards (8-D.Bratton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 45(2:01 - 1st) 16-S.Earle incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Clark.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - ABIL 47(2:23 - 1st) 16-S.Earle complete to 31-R.McKnight. 31-R.McKnight to UVA 45 for 8 yards (9-C.King).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 43(3:16 - 1st) 16-S.Earle scrambles to ACU 47 for 4 yards (6-N.Jackson).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 6 - ABIL 29(3:54 - 1st) 16-S.Earle complete to 4-L.McConnell. 4-L.McConnell to ACU 43 for 14 yards (30-D.Amos).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - ABIL 25(4:35 - 1st) 16-S.Earle scrambles to ACU 29 for 4 yards (6-N.Jackson30-D.Amos).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 25(4:40 - 1st) 16-S.Earle incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Dobbins.
|Kickoff
|(4:40 - 1st) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to ACU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:40 - 1st) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
|+28 YD
|
2 & 8 - UVA 28(4:48 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 30(5:07 - 1st) 99-K.Thompson to ACU 28 for 2 yards (3-R.Stapp).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 17 - UVA 46(5:47 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to ACU 30 for 24 yards (47-J.Gibbens).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UVA 47(6:30 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong sacked at UVA 46 for -7 yards (47-J.Gibbens).
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 20(7:01 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong scrambles runs ob at ACU 47 for 33 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - ABIL 46(7:14 - 1st) 27-L.Burke punts 48 yards from ACU 46. 4-B.Kemp to UVA 20 for 14 yards (26-B.Bullock30-T.Hargrove).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - ABIL 46(7:18 - 1st) 16-S.Earle incomplete. Intended for 7-B.Harmon.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - ABIL 48(7:52 - 1st) 16-S.Earle complete to 88-K.Clark. 88-K.Clark to ACU 46 for -2 yards (56-M.Gahm).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 48(7:57 - 1st) 16-S.Earle incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Clark.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 38(8:23 - 1st) 16-S.Earle complete to 86-R.Lutz. 86-R.Lutz to ACU 48 for 10 yards (6-N.Jackson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - UVA 27(8:33 - 1st) 2-N.Griffin punts 35 yards from UVA 27 to the ACU 38 downed by 40-C.Chalmers.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - UVA 27(8:37 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Poljan.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - UVA 26(9:02 - 1st) 31-S.Simpson to UVA 27 for 1 yard (47-J.Gibbens92-Q.Titre).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 19(9:20 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to UVA 26 for 7 yards (42-H.Kier).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - ABIL 19(9:23 - 1st) 16-S.Earle incomplete. Intended for 86-R.Lutz.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - ABIL 24(10:01 - 1st) 16-S.Earle complete to 88-K.Clark. 88-K.Clark to UVA 19 for 5 yards (14-A.Clary).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ABIL 24(10:07 - 1st) 16-S.Earle incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Lewis.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 26(10:37 - 1st) 21-J.Dobbins to UVA 24 for 2 yards (6-N.Jackson95-A.Atariwa).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - ABIL 30(10:51 - 1st) 16-S.Earle to UVA 26 for 4 yards (6-N.Jackson11-C.Snowden).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - ABIL 30(10:58 - 1st) 16-S.Earle incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Hohenstein.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 39(11:20 - 1st) 16-S.Earle complete to 80-D.Lewis. 80-D.Lewis to UVA 30 for 9 yards (0-Z.Zandier).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 49(11:56 - 1st) 16-S.Earle complete to 4-L.McConnell. 4-L.McConnell pushed ob at UVA 39 for 10 yards (1-N.Grant).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 9 - ABIL 38(12:24 - 1st) 16-S.Earle complete to 88-K.Clark. 88-K.Clark to UVA 49 for 13 yards (9-C.King).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - ABIL 38(12:27 - 1st) 16-S.Earle incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Hohenstein.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ABIL 37(13:01 - 1st) 16-S.Earle to ACU 38 for 1 yard (0-Z.Zandier15-D.Cross).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 5 - UVA 37(13:05 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 81-L.Davis.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UVA 37(13:42 - 1st) 99-K.Thompson to ACU 37 for no gain (26-B.Bullock22-K.Richardson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UVA 37(13:47 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Henry.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 42(14:19 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to ACU 37 for 5 yards (2-C.Satterfield).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - UVA 48(14:32 - 1st) 31-S.Simpson to ACU 42 for 6 yards (30-T.Hargrove47-J.Gibbens).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 44(14:58 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 31-S.Simpson. 31-S.Simpson to ACU 48 for 8 yards (2-C.Satterfield26-B.Bullock).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 85-O.Hernandez kicks 37 yards from ACU 35. 4-B.Kemp to UVA 44 for 16 yards.
