Drive Chart
|
|
|ARKST
|TXSTSM
Key Players
|
|
J. Adams Jr.
9 WR
141 ReYds, 2 ReTDs, 10 RECs
|
|
B. McBride
2 QB
402 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 14 RuYds
ARKST
3 Pass
7 Rush
54 YDS
2:45 POS
Penalty
1ST & 10 TXSTSM 20
7:14
Penalty on ARKS 42-V.Scott Offside 5 yards enforced at ARKS 20. No Play.
+15 YD
1ST & 10 ARKST 35
7:44
2-B.McBride complete to 5-B.Sturges. 5-B.Sturges runs ob at ARKS 20 for 15 yards.
+3 YD
3RD & 1 ARKST 38
8:10
7-J.Gipson to ARKS 35 for 3 yards (18-J.Rice).
+2 YD
2ND & 3 ARKST 40
8:38
5-B.Sturges to ARKS 38 for 2 yards (18-J.Rice).
+7 YD
1ST & 10 ARKST 47
9:05
2-B.McBride complete to 8-J.Hopkins. 8-J.Hopkins runs ob at ARKS 40 for 7 yards.
+18 YD
2ND & 1 TXSTSM 35
9:32
2-B.McBride to ARKS 47 for 18 yards (14-A.Fletcher15-B.Ficklin).
+9 YD
1ST & 10 TXSTSM 26
9:59
2-B.McBride complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee to TXST 35 for 9 yards.
ARKST
2 Pass
0 Rush
11 YDS
1:28 POS
Punt
4TH & 10 ARKST 38
10:11
48-R.Hanson punts 47 yards from ARKS 38. 3-J.Haydel pushed ob at TXST 26 for 11 yards (22-C.Bonner).
No Gain
3RD & 10 ARKST 38
10:16
3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Foreman.
No Gain
2ND & 10 ARKST 38
10:21
3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Foreman.
Touchdown 11:45
2-B.McBride complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
54
yds
02:11
pos
38
33
Touchdown 13:56
12-L.Bonner complete to 85-G.Amos. 85-G.Amos runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
96
yds
04:05
pos
37
27
Touchdown 8:30
3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-J.Foreman. 13-J.Foreman runs 84 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
84
yds
01:41
pos
30
27
Field Goal 0:01
43-S.Keller 48 yards Field Goal is Good. Penalty on ARKS 92-F.Merrill Holding declined.
3
plays
44
yds
00:15
pos
24
27
Touchdown 0:22
3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
94
yds
03:55
pos
23
24
Touchdown 9:59
2-B.McBride complete to 14-T.Graham. 14-T.Graham runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
35
yds
00:36
pos
10
23
Touchdown 12:02
2-B.McBride complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
76
yds
00:57
pos
10
16
Touchdown 13:05
12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams runs 13 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on TXST 5-K.Anderson Pass interference declined.
10
plays
70
yds
02:16
pos
9
10
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|23
|Rushing
|6
|4
|Passing
|20
|16
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|8-15
|4-9
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|593
|437
|Total Plays
|74
|54
|Avg Gain
|8.0
|8.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|142
|35
|Rush Attempts
|35
|14
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|2.5
|Yards Passing
|451
|402
|Comp. - Att.
|24-39
|28-40
|Yards Per Pass
|11.6
|9.4
|Penalties - Yards
|8-77
|2-19
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|4
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-40.0
|3-51.0
|Return Yards
|-2
|28
|Punts - Returns
|1--2
|2-28
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|451
|PASS YDS
|402
|
|
|142
|RUSH YDS
|35
|
|
|593
|TOTAL YDS
|437
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Bonner 12 QB
|L. Bonner
|16/23
|228
|2
|0
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|8/16
|223
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jones 21 RB
|J. Jones
|12
|84
|0
|22
|
M. Murray 34 RB
|M. Murray
|15
|36
|1
|8
|
L. Pare 22 RB
|L. Pare
|3
|14
|0
|5
|
R. Graham 18 RB
|R. Graham
|3
|9
|0
|5
|
L. Bonner 12 QB
|L. Bonner
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Foreman 13 WR
|J. Foreman
|7
|3
|148
|1
|84
|
J. Adams Jr. 9 WR
|J. Adams Jr.
|14
|10
|141
|2
|30
|
R. Tyler 87 TE
|R. Tyler
|5
|2
|51
|0
|29
|
B. Bowling 16 WR
|B. Bowling
|4
|2
|43
|0
|27
|
G. Amos 85 TE
|G. Amos
|3
|3
|34
|1
|21
|
B. Ogbebor 8 WR
|B. Ogbebor
|3
|2
|26
|0
|14
|
R. Paul 1 WR
|R. Paul
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Ayers 45 TE
|T. Ayers
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Rice 18 LB
|J. Rice
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Hampton 97 DL
|T. Hampton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 28 LB
|J. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fletcher 14 DB
|A. Fletcher
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Alexander 10 DB
|E. Alexander
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ficklin 15 CB
|B. Ficklin
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Harris 3 CB
|K. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harris 12 LB
|C. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ayers 45 TE
|T. Ayers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Green 20 DB
|D. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Strong 26 S
|J. Strong
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Merrill 92 DL
|F. Merrill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bonner 22 LB
|C. Bonner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Johnson 1 CB
|S. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Grupe 0 K
|B. Grupe
|1/2
|40
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Hanson 48 P
|R. Hanson
|2
|40.0
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Paul 1 WR
|R. Paul
|2
|18.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Paul 1 WR
|R. Paul
|1
|-2.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. McBride 2 QB
|B. McBride
|28/40
|402
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Hill 22 RB
|C. Hill
|3
|18
|0
|13
|
B. McBride 2 QB
|B. McBride
|5
|14
|0
|18
|
B. Sturges 5 RB
|B. Sturges
|4
|7
|0
|2
|
J. Gipson 7 QB
|J. Gipson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Haydel 3 WR
|J. Haydel
|6
|4
|83
|1
|47
|
M. Barbee 18 WR
|M. Barbee
|12
|6
|76
|1
|20
|
J. Banks 12 WR
|J. Banks
|2
|2
|61
|1
|40
|
T. Graham Jr. 14 WR
|T. Graham Jr.
|5
|4
|57
|1
|34
|
J. Sheread 1 WR
|J. Sheread
|7
|5
|52
|0
|21
|
C. Speights 80 WR
|C. Speights
|4
|3
|37
|0
|22
|
B. Sturges 5 RB
|B. Sturges
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
C. Hill 22 RB
|C. Hill
|2
|2
|14
|0
|10
|
J. Hopkins 8 WR
|J. Hopkins
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Luper 25 S
|B. Luper
|10-5
|0.0
|0
|
C. Taylor 18 LB
|C. Taylor
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Coleman 7 LB
|M. Coleman
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morris 0 CB
|J. Morris
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Stringer 33 LB
|B. Stringer
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mask 13 S
|D. Mask
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Ezidore 95 DL
|N. Ezidore
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|
G. Daniels 98 DL
|G. Daniels
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Childress 11 S
|Z. Childress
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Anderson 5 S
|K. Anderson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Rodgers 31 CB
|K. Rodgers
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Revels 91 DL
|J. Revels
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Vinson 8 LB
|H. Vinson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pierce 94 DL
|J. Pierce
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Obiang 92 DL
|S. Obiang
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ray 93 DE
|D. Ray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Spears 14 S
|T. Spears
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Tupou 55 LB
|S. Tupou
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. Harris 27 LB
|L. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Keller 43 K
|S. Keller
|2/2
|48
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. O'Kelly 99 P
|S. O'Kelly
|3
|51.0
|2
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Haydel 3 WR
|J. Haydel
|2
|14.0
|17
|0
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 20(7:14 - 4th) Penalty on ARKS 42-V.Scott Offside 5 yards enforced at ARKS 20. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 35(7:44 - 4th) 2-B.McBride complete to 5-B.Sturges. 5-B.Sturges runs ob at ARKS 20 for 15 yards.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXSTSM 38(8:10 - 4th) 7-J.Gipson to ARKS 35 for 3 yards (18-J.Rice).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - TXSTSM 40(8:38 - 4th) 5-B.Sturges to ARKS 38 for 2 yards (18-J.Rice).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 47(9:05 - 4th) 2-B.McBride complete to 8-J.Hopkins. 8-J.Hopkins runs ob at ARKS 40 for 7 yards.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 1 - TXSTSM 35(9:32 - 4th) 2-B.McBride to ARKS 47 for 18 yards (14-A.Fletcher15-B.Ficklin).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 26(9:59 - 4th) 2-B.McBride complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee to TXST 35 for 9 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - ARKST 38(10:11 - 4th) 48-R.Hanson punts 47 yards from ARKS 38. 3-J.Haydel pushed ob at TXST 26 for 11 yards (22-C.Bonner).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ARKST 38(10:16 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Foreman.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 38(10:21 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Foreman.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 38(10:25 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Foreman.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARKST 35(11:00 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 45-T.Ayers. 45-T.Ayers to ARKS 38 for 3 yards (31-K.Rodgers).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - ARKST 35(11:08 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Foreman.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 27(11:33 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-J.Foreman. 13-J.Foreman to ARKS 35 for 8 yards.
|Kickoff
|(11:39 - 4th) 47-J.Bates kicks 62 yards from TXST 35. 1-R.Paul to ARKS 27 for 24 yards (5-K.Anderson).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:39 - 4th) 43-S.Keller extra point is good.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - TXSTSM 5(11:45 - 4th) 2-B.McBride complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 39(12:18 - 4th) 2-B.McBride complete to 14-T.Graham. 14-T.Graham to ARKS 5 for 34 yards (15-B.Ficklin).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 46(12:26 - 4th) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Sheread. Penalty on ARKS 10-E.Alexander Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TXST 46. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - TXSTSM 38(12:55 - 4th) 2-B.McBride to TXST 46 for 8 yards (97-T.Hampton15-B.Ficklin).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 35(13:28 - 4th) 2-B.McBride to TXST 38 for 3 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 31(13:50 - 4th) 2-B.McBride complete to 1-J.Sheread. 1-J.Sheread runs ob at TXST 35 for 4 yards.
|Kickoff
|(13:50 - 4th) 43-E.Nimrod kicks 34 yards from ARKS 35 to TXST 31 fair catch by 97-E.Galvan-Vazquez.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:50 - 4th) 0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 8(13:56 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner complete to 85-G.Amos. 85-G.Amos runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 8 - TXSTSM 8(14:26 - 4th) 34-M.Murray to TXST 8 for no gain (11-Z.Childress).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 8 - TXSTSM 28(14:54 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to TXST 8 for 20 yards (18-C.Taylor25-B.Luper).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 28(15:00 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 30(0:42 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to TXST 28 for 2 yards (8-H.Vinson).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - ARKST 35(1:02 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 1-R.Paul. 1-R.Paul to TXST 30 for 5 yards (31-K.Rodgers).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - ARKST 35(1:09 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 8-B.Ogbebor.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 40(1:59 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to TXST 35 for 5 yards (92-S.Obiang).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 47(2:20 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams pushed ob at TXST 40 for 13 yards (0-J.Morris).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARKST 30(2:55 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ARKS 47 for 17 yards (0-J.Morris).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(3:37 - 3rd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 30 for 5 yards (93-D.Ray).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARKST 12(4:16 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ARKS 25 for 13 yards (25-B.Luper).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 4(4:47 - 3rd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 12 for 8 yards (18-C.Taylor55-S.Tupou).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - TXSTSM 4(4:55 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Barbee.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TXSTSM 4(5:00 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Barbee.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - TXSTSM 3(5:36 - 3rd) 22-C.Hill to ARKS 4 for -1 yard (10-E.Alexander18-J.Rice).
|No Gain
|
1 & 3 - TXSTSM 3(5:40 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Barbee.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 18(5:46 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Hopkins. Penalty on ARKS 6-J.Reimonenq Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ARKS 18. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 18(5:54 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 14-T.Graham.
|+23 YD
|
2 & 2 - TXSTSM 41(6:19 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to ARKS 18 for 23 yards (12-C.Harris).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 49(6:42 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride complete to 14-T.Graham. 14-T.Graham to ARKS 41 for 8 yards (15-B.Ficklin).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 39(7:10 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride complete to 1-J.Sheread. 1-J.Sheread to ARKS 49 for 12 yards (12-C.Harris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 39(7:18 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Haydel.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 33(7:48 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 39 for 6 yards (15-B.Ficklin).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 29(8:14 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride complete to 22-C.Hill. 22-C.Hill pushed ob at TXST 33 for 4 yards (97-T.Hampton).
|Kickoff
|(8:18 - 3rd) 0-B.Grupe kicks 56 yards from ARKS 35. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 29 for 20 yards (45-T.Ayers).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:18 - 3rd) 0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
|+84 YD
|
3 & 10 - ARKST 16(8:30 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-J.Foreman. 13-J.Foreman runs 84 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 12 - ARKST 14(9:18 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 16 for 2 yards (33-B.Stringer95-N.Ezidore).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 16(9:59 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 14 for -2 yards (95-N.Ezidore27-L.Harris).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 28 - TXSTSM 25(10:12 - 3rd) 99-S.O'Kelly punts 59 yards from TXST 25 out of bounds at the ARKS 16.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - TXSTSM 43(10:57 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride sacked at TXST 25 for -18 yards (18-J.Rice).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 43(10:57 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Barbee.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 43(11:02 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 80-C.Speights.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXSTSM 37(11:30 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride complete to 80-C.Speights. 80-C.Speights to TXST 43 for 6 yards (14-A.Fletcher).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 34(12:11 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride scrambles to TXST 37 for 3 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 32(12:41 - 3rd) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 34 for 2 yards (18-J.Rice).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 2 - ARKST 32(12:48 - 3rd) 0-B.Grupe 49 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARKST 33(13:31 - 3rd) 21-J.Jones to TXST 32 for 1 yard (33-B.Stringer).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 40(14:04 - 3rd) 21-J.Jones to TXST 33 for 7 yards (33-B.Stringer25-B.Luper).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 40(14:12 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 87-R.Tyler.
|+29 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARKST 31(14:36 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 87-R.Tyler. 87-R.Tyler to TXST 40 for 29 yards (25-B.Luper).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 31 for 6 yards (0-J.Morris98-G.Daniels).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 47-J.Bates kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to ARKS End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 31(0:01 - 2nd) 43-S.Keller 48 yards Field Goal is Good. Penalty on ARKS 92-F.Merrill Holding declined.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 47(0:05 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride complete to 80-C.Speights. 80-C.Speights to ARKS 31 for 22 yards (14-A.Fletcher).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 1 - TXSTSM 34(0:11 - 2nd) 22-C.Hill to TXST 47 for 13 yards (10-E.Alexander).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(0:16 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride complete to 80-C.Speights. 80-C.Speights runs ob at TXST 34 for 9 yards.
|Kickoff
|(0:16 - 2nd) 43-E.Nimrod kicks 40 yards from ARKS 35 to TXST 25 fair catch by 97-E.Galvan-Vazquez.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:16 - 2nd) 0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
|+30 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARKST 30(0:22 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 38(0:31 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones to TXST 30 for 8 yards (5-K.Anderson25-B.Luper).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 1 - ARKST 43(0:37 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 85-G.Amos. 85-G.Amos to TXST 38 for 5 yards (11-Z.Childress).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - ARKST 43(1:18 - 2nd) 18-R.Graham to TXST 43 for no gain (98-G.Daniels).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARKST 47(1:51 - 2nd) 18-R.Graham to TXST 43 for 4 yards (8-H.Vinson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 48(2:10 - 2nd) 18-R.Graham to TXST 47 for 5 yards (98-G.Daniels).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 27(2:40 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 85-G.Amos. 85-G.Amos to ARKS 48 for 21 yards (5-K.Anderson25-B.Luper).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 14 - ARKST 5(3:05 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 27 for 22 yards (11-Z.Childress13-D.Mask).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - ARKST 9(3:32 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 31-C.Duverge. 31-C.Duverge to ARKS 22 for 13 yards (25-B.Luper). Penalty on ARKS 72-N.Seidnaly Holding 4 yards enforced at ARKS 9. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 9(3:41 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 87-R.Tyler.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 9(4:11 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 9 for no gain (91-J.Revels95-N.Ezidore).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - TXSTSM 40(4:21 - 2nd) 99-S.O'Kelly punts 42 yards from TXST 40. 1-R.Paul to ARKS 18 for no gain (17-K.Haynes). Penalty on ARKS 89-J.Jarvis Illegal block in the back 9 yards enforced at ARKS 18.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TXSTSM 40(4:29 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Sheread.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TXSTSM 40(4:37 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Barbee.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 35(5:04 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride complete to 1-J.Sheread. 1-J.Sheread to TXST 40 for 5 yards (26-J.Strong).
|Kickoff
|(5:04 - 2nd) 43-E.Nimrod kicks 62 yards from ARKS 35 out of bounds at the TXST 3.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:04 - 2nd) 0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - ARKST 1(5:09 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARKST 3(5:45 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray to TXST 1 for 2 yards (55-S.Tupou).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 11(6:18 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray to TXST 3 for 8 yards (13-D.Mask).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARKST 15(6:47 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray to TXST 11 for 4 yards (18-C.Taylor).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 22(7:22 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray to TXST 15 for 7 yards (25-B.Luper).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 22(7:29 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 16-B.Bowling.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 12 - ARKST 34(7:58 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 8-B.Ogbebor. 8-B.Ogbebor pushed ob at TXST 22 for 12 yards (13-D.Mask).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 32(8:27 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to TXST 34 for -2 yards (13-D.Mask55-S.Tupou).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 9 - ARKST 48(8:48 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams runs ob at TXST 32 for 20 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - ARKST 48(8:55 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 16-B.Bowling.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 47(9:35 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams pushed ob at ARKS 48 for 1 yard (25-B.Luper).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(9:56 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 87-R.Tyler. 87-R.Tyler to ARKS 47 for 22 yards (25-B.Luper).
|Kickoff
|(9:56 - 2nd) 47-J.Bates kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to ARKS End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:56 - 2nd) 43-S.Keller extra point is good.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 14(9:59 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride complete to 14-T.Graham. 14-T.Graham runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 35(10:32 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride complete to 12-J.Banks. 12-J.Banks to ARKS 14 for 21 yards (20-D.Green).
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - ARKST 43(10:40 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher sacked at ARKS 37 for -6 yards FUMBLES (95-N.Ezidore). 7-M.Coleman to ARKS 35 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ARKST 43(10:50 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 41(11:30 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 43 for 2 yards (98-G.Daniels8-H.Vinson).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(11:52 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams pushed ob at ARKS 41 for 16 yards (25-B.Luper).
|Kickoff
|(11:52 - 2nd) 47-J.Bates kicks 40 yards from TXST 35 to ARKS 25 fair catch by 1-R.Paul.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:02 - 2nd) 43-S.Keller extra point is good.
|+47 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 47(12:02 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 34(12:26 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee to ARKS 47 for 19 yards (3-K.Harris).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 24(12:53 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride complete to 1-J.Sheread. 1-J.Sheread to TXST 34 for 10 yards (18-J.Rice).
|Kickoff
|(12:59 - 2nd) 43-E.Nimrod kicks 52 yards from ARKS 35. 28-J.Jeter to TXST 24 for 11 yards (9-T.Thomas12-C.Harris).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:59 - 2nd) 0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 9 - ARKST 13(13:05 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams runs 13 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on TXST 5-K.Anderson Pass interference declined.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - ARKST 16(13:55 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray to TXST 13 for 3 yards (7-M.Coleman25-B.Luper).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 14(14:31 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray to TXST 16 for -2 yards (94-J.Pierce91-J.Revels).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 41(15:00 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 16-B.Bowling. 16-B.Bowling to TXST 14 for 27 yards (25-B.Luper7-M.Coleman).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARKST 45(0:10 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 8-B.Ogbebor. 8-B.Ogbebor runs ob at TXST 41 for 14 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 42(0:37 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 45 for 3 yards (7-M.Coleman).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - ARKST 39(1:08 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 42 for 3 yards (7-M.Coleman98-G.Daniels).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - ARKST 34(1:40 - 1st) 22-L.Pare to ARKS 39 for 5 yards (25-B.Luper).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 30(2:20 - 1st) 22-L.Pare to ARKS 34 for 4 yards (7-M.Coleman).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 30(2:26 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 1-R.Paul.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - TXSTSM 18(2:39 - 1st) 99-S.O'Kelly punts 52 yards from TXST 18 to the ARKS 30 downed by 23-R.Brown.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - TXSTSM 18(2:44 - 1st) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Barbee.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - TXSTSM 16(3:14 - 1st) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 18 for 2 yards (97-T.Hampton).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 9(3:36 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee to TXST 16 for 7 yards (3-K.Harris).
|Kickoff
|(3:47 - 1st) 43-E.Nimrod kicks 64 yards from ARKS 35. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 18 for 17 yards (89-J.Jarvis). Penalty on TXST 10-W.Jones Holding 9 yards enforced at TXST 18.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - ARKST 23(3:53 - 1st) 0-B.Grupe 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - ARKST 23(4:00 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams.
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - ARKST 18(4:17 - 1st) Penalty on ARKS 13-J.Foreman False start 5 yards enforced at TXST 18. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 21(4:43 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to TXST 18 for 3 yards (91-J.Revels95-N.Ezidore).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 21(4:51 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 87-R.Tyler.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 35(5:22 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to TXST 21 for 14 yards (18-C.Taylor).
|+56 YD
|
2 & 13 - ARKST 9(5:51 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-J.Foreman. 13-J.Foreman to TXST 35 for 56 yards (14-T.Spears).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 12(6:20 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 9 for -3 yards (95-N.Ezidore).
|Kickoff
|(6:28 - 1st) 47-J.Bates kicks 65 yards from TXST 35. 1-R.Paul to ARKS 12 for 12 yards (8-H.Vinson).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - TXSTSM 23(6:34 - 1st) 43-S.Keller 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 17 - TXSTSM 33(7:14 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 22-C.Hill. 22-C.Hill to ARKS 23 for 10 yards (45-T.Ayers).
|No Gain
|
2 & 17 - TXSTSM 33(7:20 - 1st) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Haydel.
|-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 26(8:03 - 1st) 3-J.Haydel to ARKS 33 for -7 yards (22-C.Bonner).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 47(8:40 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 1-J.Sheread. 1-J.Sheread to ARKS 26 for 21 yards (1-S.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 47(8:45 - 1st) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Sheread.
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - TXSTSM 38(8:51 - 1st) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Barbee. Penalty on ARKS 6-J.Reimonenq Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TXST 38. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 32(9:17 - 1st) 22-C.Hill to TXST 38 for 6 yards (28-J.Brown).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - ARKST 48(9:29 - 1st) 48-R.Hanson punts 33 yards from TXST 48. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 32 for 17 yards (17-L.Deshazor).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 15 - ARKST 47(10:08 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner to TXST 48 for 5 yards (25-B.Luper31-K.Rodgers).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 20 - ARKST 42(10:53 - 1st) 22-L.Pare to ARKS 47 for 5 yards (25-B.Luper55-S.Tupou).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 48(11:12 - 1st) 22-L.Pare to TXST 41 for 7 yards (55-S.Tupou25-B.Luper). Penalty on ARKS 72-N.Seidnaly Holding 10 yards enforced at TXST 48. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 48(11:20 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 41(11:51 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to TXST 48 for 11 yards (5-K.Anderson).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(12:19 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 16-B.Bowling. 16-B.Bowling pushed ob at ARKS 41 for 16 yards (0-J.Morris).
|Kickoff
|(12:19 - 1st) 47-J.Bates kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to ARKS End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:19 - 1st) 43-S.Keller extra point is good.
|+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 40(12:28 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 12-J.Banks. 12-J.Banks runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - TXSTSM 47(12:54 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to ARKS 40 for 7 yards.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 19 - TXSTSM 37(13:23 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee to ARKS 47 for 16 yards (10-E.Alexander).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 20 - TXSTSM 36(13:45 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 14-T.Graham. 14-T.Graham to TXST 37 for 1 yard (92-F.Merrill).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 46(14:09 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 80-C.Speights. 80-C.Speights to ARKS 44 for 10 yards (14-A.Fletcher). Penalty on TXST 12-J.Banks Holding 10 yards enforced at TXST 46. No Play.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 26(14:37 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee to TXST 46 for 20 yards (28-J.Brown).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(15:00 - 1st) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 26 for 1 yard (28-J.Brown).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 43-E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to TXST End Zone. touchback.
