Key Players
J. Adams Jr. 9 WR
141 ReYds, 2 ReTDs, 10 RECs
B. McBride 2 QB
402 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 14 RuYds
ARKST
3 Pass
7 Rush
54 YDS
2:45 POS
Penalty
1ST & 10 TXSTSM 20
7:14
Penalty on ARKS 42-V.Scott Offside 5 yards enforced at ARKS 20. No Play.
+15 YD
1ST & 10 ARKST 35
7:44
2-B.McBride complete to 5-B.Sturges. 5-B.Sturges runs ob at ARKS 20 for 15 yards.
+3 YD
3RD & 1 ARKST 38
8:10
7-J.Gipson to ARKS 35 for 3 yards (18-J.Rice).
+2 YD
2ND & 3 ARKST 40
8:38
5-B.Sturges to ARKS 38 for 2 yards (18-J.Rice).
+7 YD
1ST & 10 ARKST 47
9:05
2-B.McBride complete to 8-J.Hopkins. 8-J.Hopkins runs ob at ARKS 40 for 7 yards.
+18 YD
2ND & 1 TXSTSM 35
9:32
2-B.McBride to ARKS 47 for 18 yards (14-A.Fletcher15-B.Ficklin).
+9 YD
1ST & 10 TXSTSM 26
9:59
2-B.McBride complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee to TXST 35 for 9 yards.
ARKST
2 Pass
0 Rush
11 YDS
1:28 POS
Punt
4TH & 10 ARKST 38
10:11
48-R.Hanson punts 47 yards from ARKS 38. 3-J.Haydel pushed ob at TXST 26 for 11 yards (22-C.Bonner).
No Gain
3RD & 10 ARKST 38
10:16
3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Foreman.
No Gain
2ND & 10 ARKST 38
10:21
3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Foreman.
4th Quarter
Point After TD 11:39
43-S.Keller extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
34
Touchdown 11:45
2-B.McBride complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
54
yds
02:11
pos
38
33
Point After TD 13:50
0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
27
Touchdown 13:56
12-L.Bonner complete to 85-G.Amos. 85-G.Amos runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
96
yds
04:05
pos
37
27
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 8:18
0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
27
Touchdown 8:30
3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-J.Foreman. 13-J.Foreman runs 84 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
84
yds
01:41
pos
30
27
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 0:01
43-S.Keller 48 yards Field Goal is Good. Penalty on ARKS 92-F.Merrill Holding declined.
3
plays
44
yds
00:15
pos
24
27
Point After TD 0:16
0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
24
Touchdown 0:22
3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
94
yds
03:55
pos
23
24
Point After TD 5:04
0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
24
Touchdown 5:09
34-M.Murray runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
12
plays
75
yds
04:52
pos
16
24
Point After TD 9:56
43-S.Keller extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
24
Touchdown 9:59
2-B.McBride complete to 14-T.Graham. 14-T.Graham runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
35
yds
00:36
pos
10
23
Point After TD 11:52
43-S.Keller extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
17
Touchdown 12:02
2-B.McBride complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
76
yds
00:57
pos
10
16
Point After TD 12:59
0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
10
Touchdown 13:05
12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams runs 13 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on TXST 5-K.Anderson Pass interference declined.
10
plays
70
yds
02:16
pos
9
10
1st Quarter
Field Goal 3:53
0-B.Grupe 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
70
yds
02:35
pos
3
10
Field Goal 6:34
43-S.Keller 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
30
yds
02:43
pos
0
10
Point After TD 12:19
43-S.Keller extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 12:28
2-B.McBride complete to 12-J.Banks. 12-J.Banks runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
85
yds
02:41
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 26 23
Rushing 6 4
Passing 20 16
Penalty 0 3
3rd Down Conv 8-15 4-9
4th Down Conv 2-2 0-1
Total Net Yards 593 437
Total Plays 74 54
Avg Gain 8.0 8.1
Net Yards Rushing 142 35
Rush Attempts 35 14
Avg Rush Yards 4.1 2.5
Yards Passing 451 402
Comp. - Att. 24-39 28-40
Yards Per Pass 11.6 9.4
Penalties - Yards 8-77 2-19
Touchdowns 5 4
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 4 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 2-40.0 3-51.0
Return Yards -2 28
Punts - Returns 1--2 2-28
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Arkansas State 3-5 3217738
Texas State 1-9 10170734
Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium San Marcos, TX
 451 PASS YDS 402
142 RUSH YDS 35
593 TOTAL YDS 437
Arkansas State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Bonner 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.6% 228 2 0 181.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.1% 1287 11 5 126.3
L. Bonner 16/23 228 2 0
L. Hatcher 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 223 2 0 208.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.4% 1337 12 2 163.1
L. Hatcher 8/16 223 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Jones 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 84 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
83 346 2
J. Jones 12 84 0 22
M. Murray 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 36 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 63 0
M. Murray 15 36 1 8
L. Pare 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
69 436 1
L. Pare 3 14 0 5
R. Graham 18 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 83 1
R. Graham 3 9 0 5
L. Bonner 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 -5 0
L. Bonner 1 5 0 5
L. Hatcher 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 1 0
L. Hatcher 1 -6 0 -6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Foreman 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 3 148 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 36 0
J. Foreman 7 3 148 1 84
J. Adams Jr. 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
14 10 141 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
60 832 8
J. Adams Jr. 14 10 141 2 30
R. Tyler 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 176 1
R. Tyler 5 2 51 0 29
B. Bowling 16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 393 5
B. Bowling 4 2 43 0 27
G. Amos 85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 34 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 159 1
G. Amos 3 3 34 1 21
B. Ogbebor 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 45 0
B. Ogbebor 3 2 26 0 14
R. Paul 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 155 1
R. Paul 2 1 5 0 5
T. Ayers 45 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 1
T. Ayers 1 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Rice 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
J. Rice 5-1 1.0 0
T. Hampton 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Hampton 3-0 0.0 0
J. Brown 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Brown 3-0 0.0 0
A. Fletcher 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
A. Fletcher 3-0 0.0 0
E. Alexander 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
E. Alexander 3-0 0.0 0
B. Ficklin 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
B. Ficklin 3-2 0.0 0
K. Harris 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Harris 2-0 0.0 0
C. Harris 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Harris 2-0 0.0 0
T. Ayers 45 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Ayers 1-0 0.0 0
D. Green 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Green 1-0 0.0 0
J. Strong 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Strong 1-0 0.0 0
F. Merrill 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
F. Merrill 1-0 0.0 0
C. Bonner 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Bonner 1-0 0.0 0
S. Johnson 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
S. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Grupe 0 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
7/13 27/29
B. Grupe 1/2 40 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Hanson 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 40.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
33 0 0
R. Hanson 2 40.0 0 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Paul 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 18.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 45 0
R. Paul 2 18.0 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Paul 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 3.0 12 0
R. Paul 1 -2.0 0 0
Texas State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. McBride 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 402 4 0 187.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.3% 1280 11 7 118.9
B. McBride 28/40 402 4 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Hill 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
90 444 4
C. Hill 3 18 0 13
B. McBride 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 42 0
B. McBride 5 14 0 18
B. Sturges 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
103 514 5
B. Sturges 4 7 0 2
J. Gipson 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
J. Gipson 1 3 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Haydel 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 83 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 305 3
J. Haydel 6 4 83 1 47
M. Barbee 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
12 6 76 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 464 9
M. Barbee 12 6 76 1 20
J. Banks 12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 61 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 200 2
J. Banks 2 2 61 1 40
T. Graham Jr. 14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 57 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 193 0
T. Graham Jr. 5 4 57 1 34
J. Sheread 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 5 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 277 2
J. Sheread 7 5 52 0 21
C. Speights 80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 183 1
C. Speights 4 3 37 0 22
B. Sturges 5 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 101 1
B. Sturges 1 1 15 0 15
C. Hill 22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 81 0
C. Hill 2 2 14 0 10
J. Hopkins 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Hopkins 1 1 7 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Luper 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-5 0 0.0
B. Luper 10-5 0.0 0
C. Taylor 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Taylor 4-0 0.0 0
M. Coleman 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
M. Coleman 4-1 0.0 0
J. Morris 0 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
J. Morris 4-0 0.0 0
B. Stringer 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Stringer 3-0 0.0 0
D. Mask 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Mask 3-1 0.0 0
N. Ezidore 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 1.0
N. Ezidore 3-3 1.0 0
G. Daniels 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
G. Daniels 3-2 0.0 0
Z. Childress 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
Z. Childress 3-0 0.0 0
K. Anderson 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Anderson 3-0 0.0 0
K. Rodgers 31 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Rodgers 2-1 0.0 0
J. Revels 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Revels 2-1 0.0 0
H. Vinson 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
H. Vinson 2-1 0.0 0
J. Pierce 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Pierce 1-0 0.0 0
S. Obiang 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Obiang 1-0 0.0 0
D. Ray 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Ray 1-0 0.0 0
T. Spears 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Spears 1-0 0.0 0
S. Tupou 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
S. Tupou 1-3 0.0 0
L. Harris 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Harris 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Keller 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
6/7 24/24
S. Keller 2/2 48 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. O'Kelly 99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 51.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
50 0 0
S. O'Kelly 3 51.0 2 59
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Haydel 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 18.5 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 97 1
J. Haydel 2 18.5 20 0
J. Jeter 28 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 19 0
J. Jeter 1 11.0 11 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Haydel 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 14.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
13 14.1 183 1
J. Haydel 2 14.0 17 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:19 ARKST 25 2:50 6 27 Punt
6:28 ARKST 12 2:35 7 65 FG
2:26 ARKST 30 2:16 10 70 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:52 ARKST 25 1:12 4 40 Fumble
9:56 ARKST 25 4:52 12 75 TD
4:11 ARKST 9 3:55 11 90 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARKST 25 2:12 5 43 FG Miss
9:59 ARKST 16 1:41 3 84 TD
4:47 ARKST 4 4:05 9 68 End of Quarter
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:39 ARKST 27 1:28 6 11 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXSTSM 25 2:41 7 75 TD
9:17 TXSTSM 32 2:43 7 45 FG
3:47 TXSTSM 9 1:08 3 9 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:59 TXSTSM 24 0:57 3 76 TD
10:32 ARKST 35 0:36 2 35 TD
5:04 TXSTSM 35 0:43 3 5 Punt
0:16 TXSTSM 25 0:15 3 44 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:41 TXSTSM 32 2:29 6 -7 Punt
8:18 TXSTSM 29 3:23 12 67 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:50 TXSTSM 31 2:11 6 69 TD
9:59 TXSTSM 26 2:45 7 59

TXSTSM
Bobcats

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 20
(7:14 - 4th) Penalty on ARKS 42-V.Scott Offside 5 yards enforced at ARKS 20. No Play.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 35
(7:44 - 4th) 2-B.McBride complete to 5-B.Sturges. 5-B.Sturges runs ob at ARKS 20 for 15 yards.
+3 YD
3 & 1 - TXSTSM 38
(8:10 - 4th) 7-J.Gipson to ARKS 35 for 3 yards (18-J.Rice).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - TXSTSM 40
(8:38 - 4th) 5-B.Sturges to ARKS 38 for 2 yards (18-J.Rice).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 47
(9:05 - 4th) 2-B.McBride complete to 8-J.Hopkins. 8-J.Hopkins runs ob at ARKS 40 for 7 yards.
+18 YD
2 & 1 - TXSTSM 35
(9:32 - 4th) 2-B.McBride to ARKS 47 for 18 yards (14-A.Fletcher15-B.Ficklin).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 26
(9:59 - 4th) 2-B.McBride complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee to TXST 35 for 9 yards.

ARKST
Red Wolves
 - Punt (6 plays, 11 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - ARKST 38
(10:11 - 4th) 48-R.Hanson punts 47 yards from ARKS 38. 3-J.Haydel pushed ob at TXST 26 for 11 yards (22-C.Bonner).
No Gain
3 & 10 - ARKST 38
(10:16 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Foreman.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ARKST 38
(10:21 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Foreman.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 38
(10:25 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Foreman.
+3 YD
3 & 2 - ARKST 35
(11:00 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 45-T.Ayers. 45-T.Ayers to ARKS 38 for 3 yards (31-K.Rodgers).
No Gain
2 & 2 - ARKST 35
(11:08 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Foreman.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 27
(11:33 - 4th) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-J.Foreman. 13-J.Foreman to ARKS 35 for 8 yards.
Kickoff
(11:39 - 4th) 47-J.Bates kicks 62 yards from TXST 35. 1-R.Paul to ARKS 27 for 24 yards (5-K.Anderson).

TXSTSM
Bobcats
 - TD (6 plays, 69 yards, 2:11 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:39 - 4th) 43-S.Keller extra point is good.
+5 YD
1 & 5 - TXSTSM 5
(11:45 - 4th) 2-B.McBride complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
+34 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 39
(12:18 - 4th) 2-B.McBride complete to 14-T.Graham. 14-T.Graham to ARKS 5 for 34 yards (15-B.Ficklin).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 46
(12:26 - 4th) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Sheread. Penalty on ARKS 10-E.Alexander Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TXST 46. No Play.
+8 YD
3 & 3 - TXSTSM 38
(12:55 - 4th) 2-B.McBride to TXST 46 for 8 yards (97-T.Hampton15-B.Ficklin).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 35
(13:28 - 4th) 2-B.McBride to TXST 38 for 3 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 31
(13:50 - 4th) 2-B.McBride complete to 1-J.Sheread. 1-J.Sheread runs ob at TXST 35 for 4 yards.
Kickoff
(13:50 - 4th) 43-E.Nimrod kicks 34 yards from ARKS 35 to TXST 31 fair catch by 97-E.Galvan-Vazquez.

ARKST
Red Wolves
 - End of Quarter (9 plays, 68 yards, 4:05 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(13:50 - 4th) 0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
+8 YD
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 8
(13:56 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner complete to 85-G.Amos. 85-G.Amos runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
1 & 8 - TXSTSM 8
(14:26 - 4th) 34-M.Murray to TXST 8 for no gain (11-Z.Childress).
+20 YD
3 & 8 - TXSTSM 28
(14:54 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to TXST 8 for 20 yards (18-C.Taylor25-B.Luper).
No Gain
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 28
(15:00 - 4th) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 30
(0:42 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to TXST 28 for 2 yards (8-H.Vinson).
+5 YD
3 & 5 - ARKST 35
(1:02 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 1-R.Paul. 1-R.Paul to TXST 30 for 5 yards (31-K.Rodgers).
No Gain
2 & 5 - ARKST 35
(1:09 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 8-B.Ogbebor.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 40
(1:59 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to TXST 35 for 5 yards (92-S.Obiang).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 47
(2:20 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams pushed ob at TXST 40 for 13 yards (0-J.Morris).
+17 YD
2 & 5 - ARKST 30
(2:55 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ARKS 47 for 17 yards (0-J.Morris).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 25
(3:37 - 3rd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 30 for 5 yards (93-D.Ray).
+13 YD
2 & 2 - ARKST 12
(4:16 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ARKS 25 for 13 yards (25-B.Luper).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 4
(4:47 - 3rd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 12 for 8 yards (18-C.Taylor55-S.Tupou).

TXSTSM
Bobcats
 - Downs (12 plays, 67 yards, 3:23 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 4 - TXSTSM 4
(4:55 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Barbee.
No Gain
3 & 4 - TXSTSM 4
(5:00 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Barbee.
-1 YD
2 & 3 - TXSTSM 3
(5:36 - 3rd) 22-C.Hill to ARKS 4 for -1 yard (10-E.Alexander18-J.Rice).
No Gain
1 & 3 - TXSTSM 3
(5:40 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Barbee.
Penalty
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 18
(5:46 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Hopkins. Penalty on ARKS 6-J.Reimonenq Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ARKS 18. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 18
(5:54 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 14-T.Graham.
+23 YD
2 & 2 - TXSTSM 41
(6:19 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to ARKS 18 for 23 yards (12-C.Harris).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 49
(6:42 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride complete to 14-T.Graham. 14-T.Graham to ARKS 41 for 8 yards (15-B.Ficklin).
+12 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 39
(7:10 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride complete to 1-J.Sheread. 1-J.Sheread to ARKS 49 for 12 yards (12-C.Harris).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 39
(7:18 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Haydel.
+6 YD
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 33
(7:48 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 39 for 6 yards (15-B.Ficklin).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 29
(8:14 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride complete to 22-C.Hill. 22-C.Hill pushed ob at TXST 33 for 4 yards (97-T.Hampton).
Kickoff
(8:18 - 3rd) 0-B.Grupe kicks 56 yards from ARKS 35. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 29 for 20 yards (45-T.Ayers).

ARKST
Red Wolves
 - TD (3 plays, 84 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:18 - 3rd) 0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
+84 YD
3 & 10 - ARKST 16
(8:30 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-J.Foreman. 13-J.Foreman runs 84 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
2 & 12 - ARKST 14
(9:18 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 16 for 2 yards (33-B.Stringer95-N.Ezidore).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 16
(9:59 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 14 for -2 yards (95-N.Ezidore27-L.Harris).

TXSTSM
Bobcats
 - Punt (6 plays, -7 yards, 2:29 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 28 - TXSTSM 25
(10:12 - 3rd) 99-S.O'Kelly punts 59 yards from TXST 25 out of bounds at the ARKS 16.
Sack
3 & 10 - TXSTSM 43
(10:57 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride sacked at TXST 25 for -18 yards (18-J.Rice).
No Gain
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 43
(10:57 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Barbee.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 43
(11:02 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 80-C.Speights.
+6 YD
3 & 5 - TXSTSM 37
(11:30 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride complete to 80-C.Speights. 80-C.Speights to TXST 43 for 6 yards (14-A.Fletcher).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 34
(12:11 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride scrambles to TXST 37 for 3 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 32
(12:41 - 3rd) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 34 for 2 yards (18-J.Rice).

ARKST
Red Wolves
 - Missed FG (5 plays, 43 yards, 2:12 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 2 - ARKST 32
(12:48 - 3rd) 0-B.Grupe 49 yards Field Goal is No Good.
+1 YD
3 & 3 - ARKST 33
(13:31 - 3rd) 21-J.Jones to TXST 32 for 1 yard (33-B.Stringer).
+7 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 40
(14:04 - 3rd) 21-J.Jones to TXST 33 for 7 yards (33-B.Stringer25-B.Luper).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 40
(14:12 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 87-R.Tyler.
+29 YD
2 & 4 - ARKST 31
(14:36 - 3rd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 87-R.Tyler. 87-R.Tyler to TXST 40 for 29 yards (25-B.Luper).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 31 for 6 yards (0-J.Morris98-G.Daniels).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 47-J.Bates kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to ARKS End Zone. touchback.

TXSTSM
Bobcats
 - Halftime (3 plays, 44 yards, 0:15 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 31
(0:01 - 2nd) 43-S.Keller 48 yards Field Goal is Good. Penalty on ARKS 92-F.Merrill Holding declined.
+22 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 47
(0:05 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride complete to 80-C.Speights. 80-C.Speights to ARKS 31 for 22 yards (14-A.Fletcher).
+13 YD
2 & 1 - TXSTSM 34
(0:11 - 2nd) 22-C.Hill to TXST 47 for 13 yards (10-E.Alexander).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25
(0:16 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride complete to 80-C.Speights. 80-C.Speights runs ob at TXST 34 for 9 yards.
Kickoff
(0:16 - 2nd) 43-E.Nimrod kicks 40 yards from ARKS 35 to TXST 25 fair catch by 97-E.Galvan-Vazquez.

ARKST
Red Wolves
 - TD (11 plays, 90 yards, 3:55 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:16 - 2nd) 0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
+30 YD
2 & 2 - ARKST 30
(0:22 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 38
(0:31 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones to TXST 30 for 8 yards (5-K.Anderson25-B.Luper).
+5 YD
4 & 1 - ARKST 43
(0:37 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 85-G.Amos. 85-G.Amos to TXST 38 for 5 yards (11-Z.Childress).
No Gain
3 & 1 - ARKST 43
(1:18 - 2nd) 18-R.Graham to TXST 43 for no gain (98-G.Daniels).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - ARKST 47
(1:51 - 2nd) 18-R.Graham to TXST 43 for 4 yards (8-H.Vinson).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 48
(2:10 - 2nd) 18-R.Graham to TXST 47 for 5 yards (98-G.Daniels).
+21 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 27
(2:40 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 85-G.Amos. 85-G.Amos to ARKS 48 for 21 yards (5-K.Anderson25-B.Luper).
+22 YD
3 & 14 - ARKST 5
(3:05 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 27 for 22 yards (11-Z.Childress13-D.Mask).
Penalty
3 & 10 - ARKST 9
(3:32 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 31-C.Duverge. 31-C.Duverge to ARKS 22 for 13 yards (25-B.Luper). Penalty on ARKS 72-N.Seidnaly Holding 4 yards enforced at ARKS 9. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ARKST 9
(3:41 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 87-R.Tyler.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 9
(4:11 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 9 for no gain (91-J.Revels95-N.Ezidore).

TXSTSM
Bobcats
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - TXSTSM 40
(4:21 - 2nd) 99-S.O'Kelly punts 42 yards from TXST 40. 1-R.Paul to ARKS 18 for no gain (17-K.Haynes). Penalty on ARKS 89-J.Jarvis Illegal block in the back 9 yards enforced at ARKS 18.
No Gain
3 & 5 - TXSTSM 40
(4:29 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Sheread.
No Gain
2 & 5 - TXSTSM 40
(4:37 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Barbee.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 35
(5:04 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride complete to 1-J.Sheread. 1-J.Sheread to TXST 40 for 5 yards (26-J.Strong).
Kickoff
(5:04 - 2nd) 43-E.Nimrod kicks 62 yards from ARKS 35 out of bounds at the TXST 3.

ARKST
Red Wolves
 - TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 4:52 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:04 - 2nd) 0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
+1 YD
1 & 1 - ARKST 1
(5:09 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
+2 YD
2 & 2 - ARKST 3
(5:45 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray to TXST 1 for 2 yards (55-S.Tupou).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 11
(6:18 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray to TXST 3 for 8 yards (13-D.Mask).
+4 YD
3 & 3 - ARKST 15
(6:47 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray to TXST 11 for 4 yards (18-C.Taylor).
+7 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 22
(7:22 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray to TXST 15 for 7 yards (25-B.Luper).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 22
(7:29 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 16-B.Bowling.
+12 YD
2 & 12 - ARKST 34
(7:58 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 8-B.Ogbebor. 8-B.Ogbebor pushed ob at TXST 22 for 12 yards (13-D.Mask).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 32
(8:27 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to TXST 34 for -2 yards (13-D.Mask55-S.Tupou).
+20 YD
3 & 9 - ARKST 48
(8:48 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams runs ob at TXST 32 for 20 yards.
No Gain
2 & 9 - ARKST 48
(8:55 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 16-B.Bowling.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 47
(9:35 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams pushed ob at ARKS 48 for 1 yard (25-B.Luper).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 25
(9:56 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 87-R.Tyler. 87-R.Tyler to ARKS 47 for 22 yards (25-B.Luper).
Kickoff
(9:56 - 2nd) 47-J.Bates kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to ARKS End Zone. touchback.

TXSTSM
Bobcats
 - TD (2 plays, 35 yards, 0:36 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:56 - 2nd) 43-S.Keller extra point is good.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 14
(9:59 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride complete to 14-T.Graham. 14-T.Graham runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
+21 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 35
(10:32 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride complete to 12-J.Banks. 12-J.Banks to ARKS 14 for 21 yards (20-D.Green).

ARKST
Red Wolves
 - Fumble (4 plays, 40 yards, 1:12 poss)

Result Play
Sack
3 & 8 - ARKST 43
(10:40 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher sacked at ARKS 37 for -6 yards FUMBLES (95-N.Ezidore). 7-M.Coleman to ARKS 35 for 2 yards.
No Gain
2 & 8 - ARKST 43
(10:50 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 41
(11:30 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 43 for 2 yards (98-G.Daniels8-H.Vinson).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 25
(11:52 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams pushed ob at ARKS 41 for 16 yards (25-B.Luper).
Kickoff
(11:52 - 2nd) 47-J.Bates kicks 40 yards from TXST 35 to ARKS 25 fair catch by 1-R.Paul.

TXSTSM
Bobcats
 - TD (3 plays, 76 yards, 0:57 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:02 - 2nd) 43-S.Keller extra point is good.
+47 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 47
(12:02 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 34
(12:26 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee to ARKS 47 for 19 yards (3-K.Harris).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 24
(12:53 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride complete to 1-J.Sheread. 1-J.Sheread to TXST 34 for 10 yards (18-J.Rice).
Kickoff
(12:59 - 2nd) 43-E.Nimrod kicks 52 yards from ARKS 35. 28-J.Jeter to TXST 24 for 11 yards (9-T.Thomas12-C.Harris).

ARKST
Red Wolves
 - TD (10 plays, 70 yards, 2:16 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:59 - 2nd) 0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
+13 YD
3 & 9 - ARKST 13
(13:05 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams runs 13 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on TXST 5-K.Anderson Pass interference declined.
+3 YD
2 & 12 - ARKST 16
(13:55 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray to TXST 13 for 3 yards (7-M.Coleman25-B.Luper).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 14
(14:31 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray to TXST 16 for -2 yards (94-J.Pierce91-J.Revels).
+27 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 41
(15:00 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 16-B.Bowling. 16-B.Bowling to TXST 14 for 27 yards (25-B.Luper7-M.Coleman).
+14 YD
2 & 7 - ARKST 45
(0:10 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 8-B.Ogbebor. 8-B.Ogbebor runs ob at TXST 41 for 14 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 42
(0:37 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 45 for 3 yards (7-M.Coleman).
+3 YD
4 & 1 - ARKST 39
(1:08 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 42 for 3 yards (7-M.Coleman98-G.Daniels).
+5 YD
3 & 6 - ARKST 34
(1:40 - 1st) 22-L.Pare to ARKS 39 for 5 yards (25-B.Luper).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 30
(2:20 - 1st) 22-L.Pare to ARKS 34 for 4 yards (7-M.Coleman).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 30
(2:26 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 1-R.Paul.

TXSTSM
Bobcats
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - TXSTSM 18
(2:39 - 1st) 99-S.O'Kelly punts 52 yards from TXST 18 to the ARKS 30 downed by 23-R.Brown.
No Gain
3 & 1 - TXSTSM 18
(2:44 - 1st) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Barbee.
+2 YD
2 & 3 - TXSTSM 16
(3:14 - 1st) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 18 for 2 yards (97-T.Hampton).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 9
(3:36 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee to TXST 16 for 7 yards (3-K.Harris).
Kickoff
(3:47 - 1st) 43-E.Nimrod kicks 64 yards from ARKS 35. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 18 for 17 yards (89-J.Jarvis). Penalty on TXST 10-W.Jones Holding 9 yards enforced at TXST 18.

ARKST
Red Wolves
 - FG (7 plays, 65 yards, 2:35 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 12 - ARKST 23
(3:53 - 1st) 0-B.Grupe 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 12 - ARKST 23
(4:00 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams.
Penalty
3 & 7 - ARKST 18
(4:17 - 1st) Penalty on ARKS 13-J.Foreman False start 5 yards enforced at TXST 18. No Play.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 21
(4:43 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to TXST 18 for 3 yards (91-J.Revels95-N.Ezidore).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 21
(4:51 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 87-R.Tyler.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 35
(5:22 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to TXST 21 for 14 yards (18-C.Taylor).
+56 YD
2 & 13 - ARKST 9
(5:51 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-J.Foreman. 13-J.Foreman to TXST 35 for 56 yards (14-T.Spears).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 12
(6:20 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 9 for -3 yards (95-N.Ezidore).
Kickoff
(6:28 - 1st) 47-J.Bates kicks 65 yards from TXST 35. 1-R.Paul to ARKS 12 for 12 yards (8-H.Vinson).

TXSTSM
Bobcats
 - FG (7 plays, 45 yards, 2:43 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 7 - TXSTSM 23
(6:34 - 1st) 43-S.Keller 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
+10 YD
3 & 17 - TXSTSM 33
(7:14 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 22-C.Hill. 22-C.Hill to ARKS 23 for 10 yards (45-T.Ayers).
No Gain
2 & 17 - TXSTSM 33
(7:20 - 1st) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Haydel.
-7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 26
(8:03 - 1st) 3-J.Haydel to ARKS 33 for -7 yards (22-C.Bonner).
+21 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 47
(8:40 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 1-J.Sheread. 1-J.Sheread to ARKS 26 for 21 yards (1-S.Johnson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 47
(8:45 - 1st) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Sheread.
Penalty
2 & 4 - TXSTSM 38
(8:51 - 1st) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Barbee. Penalty on ARKS 6-J.Reimonenq Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TXST 38. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 32
(9:17 - 1st) 22-C.Hill to TXST 38 for 6 yards (28-J.Brown).

ARKST
Red Wolves
 - Punt (6 plays, 27 yards, 2:50 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - ARKST 48
(9:29 - 1st) 48-R.Hanson punts 33 yards from TXST 48. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 32 for 17 yards (17-L.Deshazor).
+5 YD
3 & 15 - ARKST 47
(10:08 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner to TXST 48 for 5 yards (25-B.Luper31-K.Rodgers).
+5 YD
2 & 20 - ARKST 42
(10:53 - 1st) 22-L.Pare to ARKS 47 for 5 yards (25-B.Luper55-S.Tupou).
Penalty
2 & 10 - ARKST 48
(11:12 - 1st) 22-L.Pare to TXST 41 for 7 yards (55-S.Tupou25-B.Luper). Penalty on ARKS 72-N.Seidnaly Holding 10 yards enforced at TXST 48. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 48
(11:20 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 41
(11:51 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to TXST 48 for 11 yards (5-K.Anderson).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 25
(12:19 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 16-B.Bowling. 16-B.Bowling pushed ob at ARKS 41 for 16 yards (0-J.Morris).
Kickoff
(12:19 - 1st) 47-J.Bates kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to ARKS End Zone. touchback.

TXSTSM
Bobcats
 - TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 2:41 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:19 - 1st) 43-S.Keller extra point is good.
+40 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 40
(12:28 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 12-J.Banks. 12-J.Banks runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
+7 YD
3 & 3 - TXSTSM 47
(12:54 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to ARKS 40 for 7 yards.
+16 YD
2 & 19 - TXSTSM 37
(13:23 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee to ARKS 47 for 16 yards (10-E.Alexander).
+1 YD
1 & 20 - TXSTSM 36
(13:45 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 14-T.Graham. 14-T.Graham to TXST 37 for 1 yard (92-F.Merrill).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 46
(14:09 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 80-C.Speights. 80-C.Speights to ARKS 44 for 10 yards (14-A.Fletcher). Penalty on TXST 12-J.Banks Holding 10 yards enforced at TXST 46. No Play.
+20 YD
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 26
(14:37 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee to TXST 46 for 20 yards (28-J.Brown).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25
(15:00 - 1st) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 26 for 1 yard (28-J.Brown).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 43-E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to TXST End Zone. touchback.
