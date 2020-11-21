Drive Chart
BOISE
HAWAII

BOISE
2 Pass
0 Rush
58 YDS
0:42 POS
+15 YD
1ST & 10 HAWAII 36
4:54
19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to HAW 21 for 15 yards (16-L.Taylor).
+43 YD
1ST & 10 BOISE 21
5:30
19-H.Bachmeier complete to 82-S.Cobbs. 82-S.Cobbs to HAW 36 for 43 yards (18-C.Davis29-D.Dalton).
Kickoff
Kickoff
5:36
1-M.Shipley kicks 65 yards from HAW 35. 26-A.Williams to BOISE 21 for 21 yards (16-L.Taylor).
HAWAII
2 Pass
31 Rush
75 YDS
2:42 POS
+2 YD
0 BOISE 2
5:36
7-C.Turner to BOISE End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
+36 YD
2ND & 8 BOISE 36
5:47
12-C.Cordeiro complete to 7-C.Turner. 7-C.Turner runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 BOISE 38
6:15
7-C.Turner to BOISE 36 for 2 yards (99-S.Matlock).
+13 YD
1ST & 10 HAWAII 49
6:31
7-C.Turner to BOISE 38 for 13 yards (0-J.Skinner).
+12 YD
3RD & 9 HAWAII 37
6:57
12-C.Cordeiro to HAW 49 for 12 yards (8-M.Reed).
+1 YD
2ND & 10 HAWAII 36
7:26
12-C.Cordeiro to HAW 37 for 1 yard (55-S.Irwin).
No Gain
1ST & 10 HAWAII 36
7:32
12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Stovall.
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 17
Rushing 6 7
Passing 9 8
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 6-10 6-14
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 323 265
Total Plays 46 60
Avg Gain 7.0 4.4
Net Yards Rushing 85 131
Rush Attempts 19 28
Avg Rush Yards 4.5 4.7
Yards Passing 238 134
Comp. - Att. 19-27 15-32
Yards Per Pass 8.8 3.9
Penalties - Yards 4-45 2-20
Touchdowns 3 2
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 2-44.5 6-44.8
Return Yards 72 0
Punts - Returns 3-72 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Boise State 3-1 31614-33
Hawaii 2-2 3014-17
Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium Honolulu, HI
 238 PASS YDS 134
85 RUSH YDS 131
323 TOTAL YDS 265
Boise State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 235 1 1 150.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.3% 470 4 0 158.4
H. Bachmeier 18/26 235 1 1
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 3 1 0 455.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 3 1 0 455.2
C. Thomas 1/1 3 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Van Buren 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 68 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 164 5
A. Van Buren 15 68 1 13
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 -28 1
H. Bachmeier 1 6 0 6
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 108 0
K. Shakir 1 6 0 6
D. Smith 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 33 0
D. Smith 2 5 0 6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
12 9 87 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 399 4
K. Shakir 12 9 87 2 38
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 56 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 256 2
C. Thomas 4 3 56 0 55
S. Cobbs 82 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 0
S. Cobbs 2 1 43 0 43
R. Smith 3 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 60 1
R. Smith 2 2 27 0 21
A. Van Buren 21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 36 0
A. Van Buren 2 2 11 0 6
T. Hopper 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
T. Hopper 2 1 8 0 8
B. Bowens 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
B. Bowens 2 1 6 0 6
A. Bolt 81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Bolt 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Whimpey 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
R. Whimpey 7-0 0.0 0
J. Walker 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
J. Walker 6-0 0.0 0
S. Irwin 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 2.0
S. Irwin 4-1 2.0 0
K. Kaniho 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Kaniho 4-0 0.0 0
J. Skinner 0 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Skinner 4-0 0.0 0
M. Reed 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Reed 3-0 0.0 0
S. Matlock 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
S. Matlock 2-2 0.0 0
D. Obichere 95 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Obichere 2-0 0.0 0
T. LeBeauf 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. LeBeauf 1-0 0.0 0
T. Jones 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Jones 1-1 0.0 0
K. Kaniho 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Kaniho 1-0 0.0 0
S. Igiehon 90 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Igiehon 1-0 0.0 0
A. Teubner 46 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Teubner 1-0 0.0 0
B. Wickersham 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Wickersham 1-0 0.0 0
E. Noa 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Noa 0-1 0.0 0
A. Williams 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Williams 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Dalmas 35 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 3/4
SEASON FG XP
2/2 22/22
J. Dalmas 2/2 42 3/4 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Velazquez 46 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 27.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 0 0
J. Velazquez 1 27.0 0 27
L. Caples 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 62.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 62.0 1
L. Caples 1 62.0 1 62
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Williams 26 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 60.0 99 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 88 1
A. Williams 2 60.0 99 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Williams 26 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 24.0 36 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 9.8 88 1
A. Williams 3 24.0 36 0
Hawaii
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Cordeiro 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.9% 134 1 0 92.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.4% 958 5 4 126.8
C. Cordeiro 15/32 134 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Cordeiro 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 83 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 176 3
C. Cordeiro 14 83 0 33
C. Turner 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 30 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 138 2
C. Turner 10 30 1 13
M. Reed 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 191 0
M. Reed 3 16 0 15
J. Panoke 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Panoke 1 2 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
C. Turner 7 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 4 50 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 227 2
C. Turner 8 4 50 1 36
M. Reed 4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 7 0
M. Reed 6 4 29 0 15
M. Stovall 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 21 0
M. Stovall 3 2 26 0 15
R. Bussey 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 137 0
R. Bussey 2 1 12 0 12
Z. Bowens 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 137 2
Z. Bowens 2 1 8 0 8
J. Panoke 15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Panoke 4 2 7 0 6
R. Wilson 86 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
R. Wilson 1 1 2 0 2
J. Smart 23 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 185 0
J. Smart 3 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Davis 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
C. Davis 7-0 0.0 0
D. Muasau 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Muasau 4-1 0.0 0
J. Pritchard 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Pritchard 4-0 0.0 0
K. Bethley 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Bethley 3-0 0.0 0
C. Lockridge 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
C. Lockridge 3-0 0.0 1
K. Kaneshiro 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Kaneshiro 2-0 0.0 0
J. Laulu 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Laulu 2-1 0.0 0
L. Taylor 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Taylor 1-0 0.0 0
J. Tavai 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Tavai 1-0 0.0 0
P. Pavihi 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
P. Pavihi 1-1 0.0 0
D. Matthews 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Matthews 1-0 0.0 0
Q. Frazier 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
Q. Frazier 1-2 0.0 0
S. Ortiz 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Ortiz 1-0 0.0 0
M. Washington 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Washington 1-0 0.0 0
D. Dalton 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Dalton 0-1 0.0 0
B. Ta'ala 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
B. Ta'ala 0-2 0.0 0
Z. Ritner 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Z. Ritner 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Shipley 1 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
4/8 10/10
M. Shipley 1/1 27 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Stack 96 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 43.2 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
20 0 0
A. Stack 5 43.2 1 46
C. Cordeiro 12 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 53.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 53.0 0
C. Cordeiro 1 53.0 0 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Turner 7 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 20.3 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 20.3 32 0
C. Turner 3 20.3 32 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 36
(4:54 - 3rd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to HAW 21 for 15 yards (16-L.Taylor).
+43 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 21
(5:30 - 3rd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 82-S.Cobbs. 82-S.Cobbs to HAW 36 for 43 yards (18-C.Davis29-D.Dalton).
Kickoff
(5:36 - 3rd) 1-M.Shipley kicks 65 yards from HAW 35. 26-A.Williams to BOISE 21 for 21 yards (16-L.Taylor).

HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors

Result Play
+2 YD
(5:36 - 3rd) 7-C.Turner to BOISE End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
+36 YD
2 & 8 - HAWAII 36
(5:47 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 7-C.Turner. 7-C.Turner runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 38
(6:15 - 3rd) 7-C.Turner to BOISE 36 for 2 yards (99-S.Matlock).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 49
(6:31 - 3rd) 7-C.Turner to BOISE 38 for 13 yards (0-J.Skinner).
+12 YD
3 & 9 - HAWAII 37
(6:57 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro to HAW 49 for 12 yards (8-M.Reed).
+1 YD
2 & 10 - HAWAII 36
(7:26 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro to HAW 37 for 1 yard (55-S.Irwin).
No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 36
(7:32 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Stovall.
+11 YD
3 & 10 - HAWAII 25
(8:05 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 3-M.Stovall. 3-M.Stovall to HAW 36 for 11 yards (0-J.Skinner).
No Gain
2 & 10 - HAWAII 25
(8:10 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Turner.
No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25
(8:18 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 6-Z.Bowens.
Kickoff
(8:18 - 3rd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to HAW End Zone. touchback.

BOISE
Broncos
 - Downs (2 plays, 58 yards, 0:42 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:18 - 3rd) 35-J.Dalmas extra point is good.
+11 YD
2 & 8 - BOISE 11
(8:37 - 3rd) 21-A.Van Buren runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 13
(9:01 - 3rd) 21-A.Van Buren to HAW 11 for 2 yards (99-J.Laulu).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 26
(9:23 - 3rd) 21-A.Van Buren to HAW 13 for 13 yards (18-C.Davis).

HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
 - TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 2:42 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 16 - HAWAII 19
(10:12 - 3rd) 96-A.Stack punts 43 yards from HAW 19. 26-A.Williams to HAW 26 for 36 yards (20-C.Lockridge).
Sack
3 & 11 - HAWAII 24
(10:47 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro sacked at HAW 19 for -5 yards (55-S.Irwin).
-1 YD
2 & 10 - HAWAII 25
(10:54 - 3rd) 7-C.Turner to HAW 24 for -1 yard (28-K.Kaniho99-S.Matlock).
No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25
(10:54 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Panoke.
Kickoff
(10:54 - 3rd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to HAW End Zone. touchback.

HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:14 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(10:54 - 3rd) 35-J.Dalmas extra point is good.

BOISE
Broncos
 - TD (3 plays, 26 yards, 1:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:09 - 3rd) 1-M.Shipley kicks 64 yards from HAW 35. 26-A.Williams runs 99 yards for a touchdown.

HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
 - Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 0:42 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
(11:09 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro to BOISE 1 for 1 yard (25-B.Wickersham99-S.Matlock).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - HAWAII 1
(11:19 - 3rd) 7-C.Turner runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
+3 YD
1 & 4 - HAWAII 4
(11:25 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro to BOISE 1 for 3 yards (2-J.Walker).
+2 YD
(11:25 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro to BOISE 1 for 3 yards (2-J.Walker).
+12 YD
2 & 10 - HAWAII 16
(11:54 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 4-M.Reed. 4-M.Reed to BOISE 4 for 12 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 16
(12:20 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Smart.
+1 YD
2 & 8 - HAWAII 27
(12:41 - 3rd) 7-C.Turner to BOISE 26 for 1 yard (28-K.Kaniho). Penalty on BOISE 95-D.Obichere Holding 10 yards enforced at BOISE 26.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 29
(13:04 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro to BOISE 27 for 2 yards.
+20 YD
3 & 12 - HAWAII 49
(13:39 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro to BOISE 29 for 20 yards.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - HAWAII 47
(13:39 - 3rd) 7-C.Turner to BOISE 49 for -2 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 47
(13:39 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Reed.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 38
(13:53 - 3rd) 4-M.Reed to BOISE 47 for 15 yards (2-J.Walker).
+13 YD
2 & 10 - HAWAII 25
(14:07 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 7-C.Turner. 7-C.Turner to HAW 38 for 13 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25
(14:31 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro to HAW 25 for no gain (2-J.Walker).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 13
(15:00 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 8-R.Bussey. 8-R.Bussey to HAW 25 for 12 yards (34-A.Teubner).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35. 7-C.Turner to HAW 13 for 13 yards.

HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
 - TD (12 plays, 87 yards, 3:51 poss)

Result Play
+15 YD
2 & 10 - HAWAII 40
(0:06 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 4-M.Reed. 4-M.Reed to BOISE 45 for 15 yards (95-D.Obichere).
No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 40
(0:16 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Smart.

HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
 - Halftime (2 plays, 15 yards, 0:10 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - HAWAII 25
(0:31 - 2nd) 96-A.Stack punts 36 yards from HAW 25 Downed at the BOISE 39. Team penalty on BOISE Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at HAW 25. No Play.
Sack
3 & 7 - HAWAII 28
(0:40 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro sacked at HAW 25 for -3 yards (55-S.Irwin).
-1 YD
2 & 6 - HAWAII 29
(0:47 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 7-C.Turner. 7-C.Turner to HAW 28 for -1 yard (8-M.Reed).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25
(0:54 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro to HAW 29 for 4 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
Kickoff
(0:54 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to HAW End Zone. touchback.

HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:23 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:54 - 2nd) 35-J.Dalmas extra point is good.
+3 YD
1 & 3 - HAWAII 3
(1:00 - 2nd) 6-C.Thomas complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
+6 YD
3 & 6 - HAWAII 9
(1:09 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas to HAW 3 for 6 yards (20-C.Lockridge).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - HAWAII 12
(1:12 - 2nd) 21-A.Van Buren to HAW 9 for 3 yards (20-C.Lockridge).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 13
(1:33 - 2nd) 21-A.Van Buren to HAW 12 for 1 yard (11-S.Ortiz).
+6 YD
2 & 4 - HAWAII 19
(1:53 - 2nd) 21-A.Van Buren to HAW 13 for 6 yards (18-C.Davis).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25
(2:23 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to HAW 19 for 6 yards (53-D.Muasau).
+6 YD
3 & 2 - HAWAII 31
(2:47 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier to HAW 25 for 6 yards (2-J.Pritchard).
+8 YD
2 & 10 - HAWAII 39
(2:47 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 88-T.Hopper. 88-T.Hopper to HAW 31 for 8 yards (20-C.Lockridge).
No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 39
(3:18 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
+21 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 40
(3:25 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 3-R.Smith. 3-R.Smith to HAW 39 for 21 yards (18-C.Davis).

BOISE
Broncos
 - TD (9 plays, 54 yards, 2:31 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - BOISE 21
(3:52 - 2nd) 96-A.Stack punts 39 yards from HAW 21 out of bounds at the BOISE 40.
No Gain
3 & 5 - BOISE 21
(4:00 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Turner.
+2 YD
2 & 7 - BOISE 19
(4:05 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 86-R.Wilson. 86-R.Wilson to HAW 21 for 2 yards (0-J.Skinner).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 16
(4:41 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro to HAW 19 for 3 yards (28-K.Kaniho).
Kickoff
(5:06 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35. 7-C.Turner to HAW 16 for 16 yards (24-D.Cole).

HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:14 poss)

Result Play
Missed PAT
(5:12 - 2nd) 35-J.Dalmas extra point is no good. blocked by 99-J.Laulu.
+38 YD
2 & 4 - HAWAII 38
(5:20 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 44
(5:20 - 2nd) 2-K.Shakir to HAW 38 for 6 yards (21-M.Washington).

BOISE
Broncos

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - HAWAII 32
(6:03 - 2nd) 96-A.Stack punts 46 yards from HAW 32. 26-A.Williams to HAW 44 for 34 yards (96-A.Stack).
No Gain
3 & 5 - BOISE 32
(6:03 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Turner.
No Gain
2 & 5 - BOISE 32
(6:09 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Reed.
Penalty
2 & 10 - BOISE 27
(6:12 - 2nd) Penalty on BOISE 7-E.Noa Delay of game 5 yards enforced at HAW 27. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 27
(6:13 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete.

HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
 - Downs (4 plays, 5 yards, 0:10 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - HAWAII 32
(6:20 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir INTERCEPTED by 20-C.Lockridge at HAW 27. 20-C.Lockridge to HAW 27 for no gain (2-K.Shakir).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - HAWAII 29
(6:49 - 2nd) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 32 for 3 yards (18-C.Davis).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - HAWAII 23
(6:49 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 29 for 6 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 20
(7:18 - 2nd) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 23 for 3 yards (53-D.Muasau).

BOISE
Broncos
 - Interception (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - HAWAII 47
(7:56 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro punts 53 yards from HAW 47 to BOISE End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
3 & 4 - BOISE 46
(7:56 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 15-J.Panoke. 15-J.Panoke to HAW 47 for 1 yard (28-K.Kaniho).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - BOISE 44
(8:42 - 2nd) 15-J.Panoke to HAW 46 for 2 yards (8-M.Reed).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 40
(9:10 - 2nd) 7-C.Turner to HAW 44 for 4 yards (2-J.Walker).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25
(9:47 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 3-M.Stovall. 3-M.Stovall to HAW 40 for 15 yards (44-R.Whimpey21-T.Jones).
Kickoff
(10:09 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to HAW End Zone. touchback.

HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 11 - HAWAII 26
(10:13 - 2nd) 35-J.Dalmas 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 11 - HAWAII 26
(10:13 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 82-S.Cobbs.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - HAWAII 25
(10:23 - 2nd) 37-D.Smith to HAW 26 for -1 yard (99-J.Laulu).
No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25
(11:04 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to HAW 25 for no gain (5-K.Bethley).
+6 YD
2 & 4 - HAWAII 31
(11:38 - 2nd) 37-D.Smith to HAW 25 for 6 yards (18-C.Davis1-P.Pavihi).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 37
(12:12 - 2nd) 21-A.Van Buren to HAW 31 for 6 yards (92-D.Matthews53-D.Muasau).
+7 YD
3 & 3 - HAWAII 44
(12:46 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to HAW 37 for 7 yards (18-C.Davis).
No Gain
2 & 3 - HAWAII 44
(13:11 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Thomas.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 49
(13:19 - 2nd) 21-A.Van Buren to HAW 44 for 7 yards (5-K.Bethley).
Penalty
1 & 10 - HAWAII 34
(13:50 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir. Penalty on HAW 18-C.Davis Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BOISE 34. No Play.
+6 YD
3 & 1 - HAWAII 28
(13:58 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 3-R.Smith. 3-R.Smith to BOISE 34 for 6 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 4 - HAWAII 25
(14:19 - 2nd) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 28 for 3 yards (50-J.Tavai55-B.Ta'ala).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 19
(0:15 - 1st) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 25 for 6 yards (5-K.Bethley).
Punt
4 & 10 - HAWAII 35
(0:15 - 1st) 96-A.Stack punts 46 yards from HAW 35 to BOISE 19 fair catch by.
No Gain
3 & 10 - HAWAII 35
(0:22 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Smart.
No Gain
2 & 10 - HAWAII 35
(0:34 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Panoke.
No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 35
(1:07 - 1st) 7-C.Turner to HAW 35 for no gain (44-R.Whimpey).
Kickoff
(1:13 - 1st) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 62 yards from BOISE 35. 7-C.Turner to HAW 35 for 32 yards (14-K.Kaniho).

BOISE
Broncos
 - FG (9 plays, 60 yards, 3:18 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 15 - BOISE 15
(1:18 - 1st) 35-J.Dalmas 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
+6 YD
3 & 21 - BOISE 21
(1:36 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 21-A.Van Buren. 21-A.Van Buren to HAW 15 for 6 yards (53-D.Muasau97-Z.Ritner). Team penalty on BOISE Illegal formation declined.
No Gain
2 & 21 - BOISE 21
(1:40 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Hopper.
No Gain
1 & 21 - BOISE 21
(1:46 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 81-A.Bolt.
Penalty
1 & 6 - BOISE 6
(1:54 - 1st) 21-A.Van Buren runs 6 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on BOISE 69-G.Curran Chop block 15 yards enforced at HAW 6. No Play.
+13 YD
3 & 4 - BOISE 19
(2:19 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to HAW 6 for 13 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 9 - BOISE 24
(2:54 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 21-A.Van Buren. 21-A.Van Buren to HAW 19 for 5 yards (53-D.Muasau19-Q.Frazier).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25
(3:29 - 1st) 21-A.Van Buren to HAW 24 for 1 yard (2-J.Pritchard).
+55 YD
2 & 15 - BOISE 20
(4:04 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas to HAW 25 for 55 yards (24-K.Kaneshiro).
-5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25
(4:36 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas to BOISE 20 for -5 yards (19-Q.Frazier99-J.Laulu).
Kickoff
(4:36 - 1st) 1-M.Shipley kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to BOISE End Zone. touchback.

HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
 - FG (15 plays, 76 yards, 5:34 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 8 - HAWAII 10
(4:40 - 1st) 1-M.Shipley 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 8 - HAWAII 10
(4:48 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete.
No Gain
2 & 8 - HAWAII 10
(4:55 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 12
(5:28 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro to BOISE 10 for 2 yards (90-S.Igiehon).
+8 YD
3 & 8 - HAWAII 20
(6:01 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 6-Z.Bowens. 6-Z.Bowens to BOISE 12 for 8 yards (22-T.LeBeauf26-A.Williams).
+7 YD
2 & 15 - HAWAII 27
(6:38 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 4-M.Reed. 4-M.Reed to BOISE 20 for 7 yards (44-R.Whimpey7-E.Noa).
No Gain
1 & 15 - HAWAII 27
(6:42 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Bussey.
Penalty
1 & 10 - HAWAII 22
(6:47 - 1st) Penalty on HAW 74-G.Pryor False start 5 yards enforced at BOISE 22. No Play.
+11 YD
2 & 2 - HAWAII 33
(7:20 - 1st) 7-C.Turner to BOISE 22 for 11 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 41
(7:50 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro to BOISE 33 for 8 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
+33 YD
3 & 8 - HAWAII 26
(8:20 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro to BOISE 41 for 33 yards (14-K.Kaniho).
No Gain
2 & 8 - HAWAII 26
(8:24 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Turner.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 24
(8:43 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 7-C.Turner. 7-C.Turner to HAW 26 for 2 yards (55-S.Irwin).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - HAWAII 23
(9:13 - 1st) 7-C.Turner to HAW 24 for 1 yard (21-T.Jones).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - HAWAII 20
(9:41 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro to HAW 23 for 3 yards (0-J.Skinner55-S.Irwin).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 14
(10:14 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 15-J.Panoke. 15-J.Panoke to HAW 20 for 6 yards (2-J.Walker).

BOISE
Broncos
 - Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:49 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 11 - BOISE 24
(10:25 - 1st) 7-L.Caples punts 62 yards from BOISE 24 Downed at the HAW 14.
No Gain
3 & 11 - BOISE 24
(10:32 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
No Gain
2 & 11 - BOISE 24
(10:37 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Bowens.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25
(11:14 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 24 for -1 yard (24-K.Kaneshiro).

HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
 - Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:32 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 14 - HAWAII 35
(11:25 - 1st) 96-A.Stack punts 42 yards from HAW 35. 26-A.Williams to BOISE 25 for 2 yards (18-C.Davis).
-5 YD
3 & 9 - HAWAII 40
(11:57 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 4-M.Reed. 4-M.Reed to HAW 35 for -5 yards (2-J.Walker).
-2 YD
2 & 7 - HAWAII 42
(12:32 - 1st) 4-M.Reed to HAW 40 for -2 yards (99-S.Matlock).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 39
(12:57 - 1st) 4-M.Reed to HAW 42 for 3 yards (95-D.Obichere).

BOISE
Broncos
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:49 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - BOISE 34
(13:11 - 1st) 46-J.Velazquez punts 27 yards from BOISE 34 Downed at the HAW 39.
+6 YD
3 & 7 - BOISE 28
(13:47 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 18-B.Bowens. 18-B.Bowens to BOISE 34 for 6 yards (2-J.Pritchard).
-2 YD
2 & 5 - BOISE 30
(14:31 - 1st) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 28 for -2 yards (1-P.Pavihi55-B.Ta'ala).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25
(15:00 - 1st) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 30 for 5 yards (2-J.Pritchard19-Q.Frazier).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 1-M.Shipley kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to BOISE End Zone. touchback.
