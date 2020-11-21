Drive Chart
|
|
|BOISE
|HAWAII
Preview not available
Preview not available
BOISE
2 Pass
0 Rush
58 YDS
0:42 POS
+15 YD
1ST & 10 HAWAII 36
4:54
19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to HAW 21 for 15 yards (16-L.Taylor).
+43 YD
1ST & 10 BOISE 21
5:30
19-H.Bachmeier complete to 82-S.Cobbs. 82-S.Cobbs to HAW 36 for 43 yards (18-C.Davis29-D.Dalton).
Kickoff
Kickoff
5:36
1-M.Shipley kicks 65 yards from HAW 35. 26-A.Williams to BOISE 21 for 21 yards (16-L.Taylor).
HAWAII
2 Pass
31 Rush
75 YDS
2:42 POS
+2 YD
0 BOISE 2
5:36
7-C.Turner to BOISE End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
+36 YD
2ND & 8 BOISE 36
5:47
12-C.Cordeiro complete to 7-C.Turner. 7-C.Turner runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 BOISE 38
6:15
7-C.Turner to BOISE 36 for 2 yards (99-S.Matlock).
+13 YD
1ST & 10 HAWAII 49
6:31
7-C.Turner to BOISE 38 for 13 yards (0-J.Skinner).
+12 YD
3RD & 9 HAWAII 37
6:57
12-C.Cordeiro to HAW 49 for 12 yards (8-M.Reed).
+1 YD
2ND & 10 HAWAII 36
7:26
12-C.Cordeiro to HAW 37 for 1 yard (55-S.Irwin).
No Gain
1ST & 10 HAWAII 36
7:32
12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Stovall.
Two Point Conversion 5:36
7-C.Turner to BOISE End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
33
17
Touchdown 5:47
12-C.Cordeiro complete to 7-C.Turner. 7-C.Turner runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
02:42
pos
33
15
Touchdown 11:09
1-M.Shipley kicks 64 yards from HAW 35. 26-A.Williams runs 99 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
00:00
pos
34
9
Touchdown 11:09
1-M.Shipley kicks 64 yards from HAW 35. 26-A.Williams runs 99 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
00:15
pos
28
9
Missed Two Point Conversion 11:09
12-C.Cordeiro to BOISE 1 for 1 yard (25-B.Wickersham99-S.Matlock).
plays
yds
pos
22
9
22
3
Touchdown 1:00
6-C.Thomas complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
54
yds
02:31
pos
21
3
Missed Point After Touchdown 5:12
35-J.Dalmas extra point is no good. blocked by 99-J.Laulu.
plays
yds
pos
15
3
Missed Point After Touchdown 5:12
35-J.Dalmas extra point is no good. blocked by 99-J.Laulu.
plays
yds
pos
15
3
Touchdown 5:20
19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
6
yds
00:08
pos
15
3
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|17
|Rushing
|6
|7
|Passing
|9
|8
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-10
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|323
|265
|Total Plays
|46
|60
|Avg Gain
|7.0
|4.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|85
|131
|Rush Attempts
|19
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|4.7
|Yards Passing
|238
|134
|Comp. - Att.
|19-27
|15-32
|Yards Per Pass
|8.8
|3.9
|Penalties - Yards
|4-45
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-44.5
|6-44.8
|Return Yards
|72
|0
|Punts - Returns
|3-72
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|238
|PASS YDS
|134
|
|
|85
|RUSH YDS
|131
|
|
|323
|TOTAL YDS
|265
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
|H. Bachmeier
|18/26
|235
|1
|1
|
C. Thomas 6 WR
|C. Thomas
|1/1
|3
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Van Buren 21 RB
|A. Van Buren
|15
|68
|1
|13
|
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
|H. Bachmeier
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Shakir 2 WR
|K. Shakir
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Smith 37 RB
|D. Smith
|2
|5
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Shakir 2 WR
|K. Shakir
|12
|9
|87
|2
|38
|
C. Thomas 6 WR
|C. Thomas
|4
|3
|56
|0
|55
|
S. Cobbs 82 WR
|S. Cobbs
|2
|1
|43
|0
|43
|
R. Smith 3 TE
|R. Smith
|2
|2
|27
|0
|21
|
A. Van Buren 21 RB
|A. Van Buren
|2
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
T. Hopper 88 TE
|T. Hopper
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
B. Bowens 18 WR
|B. Bowens
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Bolt 81 TE
|A. Bolt
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Whimpey 44 LB
|R. Whimpey
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Walker 15 CB
|J. Walker
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Irwin 55 DE
|S. Irwin
|4-1
|2.0
|0
|
K. Kaniho 28 S
|K. Kaniho
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Skinner 0 S
|J. Skinner
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Reed 8 CB
|M. Reed
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Matlock 99 DT
|S. Matlock
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Obichere 95 NT
|D. Obichere
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. LeBeauf 22 CB
|T. LeBeauf
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 21 S
|T. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kaniho 14 CB
|K. Kaniho
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Igiehon 90 NT
|S. Igiehon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Teubner 46 S
|A. Teubner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wickersham 25 LB
|B. Wickersham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Noa 7 LB
|E. Noa
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 26 CB
|A. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Dalmas 35 K
|J. Dalmas
|2/2
|42
|3/4
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Velazquez 46 K
|J. Velazquez
|1
|27.0
|0
|27
|
L. Caples 7 WR
|L. Caples
|1
|62.0
|1
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Williams 26 CB
|A. Williams
|2
|60.0
|99
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Williams 26 CB
|A. Williams
|3
|24.0
|36
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Cordeiro 12 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|15/32
|134
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Cordeiro 12 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|14
|83
|0
|33
|
C. Turner 7 RB
|C. Turner
|10
|30
|1
|13
|
M. Reed 4 RB
|M. Reed
|3
|16
|0
|15
|
J. Panoke 15 WR
|J. Panoke
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Turner 7 RB
|C. Turner
|8
|4
|50
|1
|36
|
M. Reed 4 RB
|M. Reed
|6
|4
|29
|0
|15
|
M. Stovall 3 WR
|M. Stovall
|3
|2
|26
|0
|15
|
R. Bussey 8 WR
|R. Bussey
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
Z. Bowens 6 WR
|Z. Bowens
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Panoke 15 WR
|J. Panoke
|4
|2
|7
|0
|6
|
R. Wilson 86 WR
|R. Wilson
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Smart 23 WR
|J. Smart
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Davis 18 DB
|C. Davis
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Muasau 53 LB
|D. Muasau
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pritchard 2 LB
|J. Pritchard
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bethley 5 DB
|K. Bethley
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lockridge 20 DB
|C. Lockridge
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Kaneshiro 24 DB
|K. Kaneshiro
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Laulu 99 DL
|J. Laulu
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Taylor 16 DB
|L. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tavai 50 DL
|J. Tavai
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Pavihi 1 LB
|P. Pavihi
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Matthews 92 DL
|D. Matthews
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Frazier 19 DB
|Q. Frazier
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ortiz 11 DB
|S. Ortiz
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Washington 21 DB
|M. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dalton 29 DB
|D. Dalton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ta'ala 55 DL
|B. Ta'ala
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Ritner 97 DL
|Z. Ritner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Shipley 1 K
|M. Shipley
|1/1
|27
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Stack 96 K
|A. Stack
|5
|43.2
|1
|46
|
C. Cordeiro 12 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|1
|53.0
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Turner 7 RB
|C. Turner
|3
|20.3
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
