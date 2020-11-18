|
Cal, Oregon State try to kick start season
California gets a second chance to make a real first impression Saturday afternoon when the Bears visit Oregon State in a battle of winless Pac-12 Conference football teams.
While the Beavers (0-2) opened the 2020 campaign with competitive losses to Washington State and Washington, Cal (0-1) had its first two scheduled contests canceled due to COVID-19 concerns before getting slotted into an 11th-hour matchup with UCLA last week.
The Bears indeed played like a team that had little time to prepare for a Bruins squad that already had a game under its belt. Cal offered UCLA's dual-threat quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson little resistance in a 34-10 thumping in Pasadena, Calif.
Cal should have ample opportunity to study up on Oregon State, which could well be at a disadvantage of having just one opponent game film to review while the Bears have two.
Cal coach Justin Wilcox was quick to point out that the hastily scheduled opener wasn't an accurate gauge for where his team is headed this season, and his players are anxious to show it. What's more, they want to make up for last year's 21-17 home loss to the Beavers.
"I know our guys can play better, I know we can coach better and we'll look forward to improving this week," Wilcox insisted. "I believe in our team and I know we're going to get better. I think all those guys are disappointed and I know I am that we didn't perform as well as we thought we could. We have to look forward to getting better this week."
Quarterback Chase Garbers threw for just 122 yards and running back Christopher Brown Jr. was limited to 25 rushing yards in the loss at UCLA.
Cal isn't the only team wishing last week's game never occurred. Oregon State, which had opened with an impressive offensive performance in its opener against Washington State (451 yards of total offense), was unable to replicate that effort when it lost at Washington on Saturday 27-21.
Tristan Gebbia went from passing for 329 yards against WSU, to completing just 11 of 24 against the Huskies for just 85 yards, with an interception and two fumbles. The Beavers totaled only 252 yards, with running back Jermar Jefferson accounting for 133 on the ground.
Jefferson, who sat out last year's win at Cal with an ankle injury, has topped 100 yards in both of Oregon State's games this season. His 253 rushing yards rank second in the Pac-12 to Colorado's Jarek Broussard (308) through two weeks.
Gebbia, according to his coach, was anxious to get back on the field this week.
"The guy is competitive and (the bad day) means a bunch to him," Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said. "He's back to work. He understands football. I think he relishes the opportunity to get back in the ring and keep swinging."
History indicates at least one team will walk away from Saturday's game satisfied with its offensive performance. The winning team has averaged 50.8 points the last four times Cal has visited Oregon State, with the clubs having split those contests.
--Field Level Media
C. Garbers
7 QB
315 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 11 RuYds
J. Jefferson
6 RB
196 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|16
|Rushing
|6
|6
|Passing
|12
|9
|Penalty
|6
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|9-18
|3-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|439
|360
|Total Plays
|80
|51
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|7.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|124
|205
|Rush Attempts
|38
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|6.8
|Yards Passing
|315
|155
|Comp. - Att.
|28-42
|13-21
|Yards Per Pass
|7.0
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|7-59
|6-47
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-34.8
|4-45.5
|Return Yards
|39
|67
|Punts - Returns
|2-5
|3-66
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-34
|2-1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|315
|PASS YDS
|155
|124
|RUSH YDS
|205
|439
|TOTAL YDS
|360
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Garbers 7 QB
|C. Garbers
|28/42
|315
|3
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Dancy 23 RB
|M. Dancy
|17
|76
|0
|23
|
D. Moore 28 RB
|D. Moore
|12
|33
|0
|12
|
C. Garbers 7 QB
|C. Garbers
|5
|11
|0
|9
|
D. Butler 23 CB
|D. Butler
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
B. Shaw 9 RB
|B. Shaw
|3
|1
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Crawford 11 WR
|K. Crawford
|11
|10
|141
|1
|44
|
M. Polk 17 WR
|M. Polk
|5
|4
|81
|1
|52
|
J. Tonges 85 TE
|J. Tonges
|12
|9
|55
|1
|33
|
M. Dancy 23 RB
|M. Dancy
|6
|3
|29
|0
|12
|
M. Young 14 WR
|M. Young
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Schlegel 47 FB
|D. Schlegel
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
T. Clark 80 WR
|T. Clark
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Remigio 4 WR
|N. Remigio
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Reinwald 84 TE
|G. Reinwald
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Goode 19 LB
|C. Goode
|6-1
|0.5
|0
|
E. Hicks 3 S
|E. Hicks
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
E. Tattersall 54 LB
|E. Tattersall
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Anusiem 7 CB
|C. Anusiem
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Deng 8 LB
|K. Deng
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Woodson 26 S
|C. Woodson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bynum 24 CB
|C. Bynum
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Drayden 20 CB
|J. Drayden
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Johnson 90 DL
|B. Johnson
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
Z. Johnson 44 DE
|Z. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Scott 32 S
|D. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tevis 47 DE
|J. Tevis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Patu 48 LB
|O. Patu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Longhetto 30 K
|D. Longhetto
|2/2
|52
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sheahan 37 P
|J. Sheahan
|4
|34.8
|0
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Remigio 4 WR
|N. Remigio
|2
|16.5
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Remigio 4 WR
|N. Remigio
|2
|2.5
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Gebbia 3 QB
|T. Gebbia
|12/20
|147
|1
|2
|
T. Lindsey 1 WR
|T. Lindsey
|1/1
|8
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jefferson 6 RB
|J. Jefferson
|18
|196
|1
|75
|
B. Baylor 4 RB
|B. Baylor
|4
|7
|0
|4
|
T. Lindsey 1 WR
|T. Lindsey
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Colletto 12 LB
|J. Colletto
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Gebbia 3 QB
|T. Gebbia
|4
|-3
|1
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Quitoriano 84 TE
|T. Quitoriano
|4
|4
|65
|1
|35
|
T. Bradford 8 WR
|T. Bradford
|3
|3
|31
|0
|17
|
Z. Beason 18 WR
|Z. Beason
|3
|2
|20
|0
|12
|
C. Flemings 16 WR
|C. Flemings
|5
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
L. Musgrave 88 TE
|L. Musgrave
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Gebbia 3 QB
|T. Gebbia
|1
|1
|8
|1
|8
|
K. Taylor 5 WR
|K. Taylor
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
O. Speights 36 LB
|O. Speights
|10-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Austin 18 DB
|A. Austin
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Roberts 34 LB
|A. Roberts
|7-3
|0.5
|0
|
A. Julian 7 DB
|A. Julian
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Wright 2 DB
|N. Wright
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
A. Arnold 16 DB
|A. Arnold
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Sharp 56 LB
|R. Sharp
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hughes-Murray 49 LB
|A. Hughes-Murray
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
H. Rashed Jr. 9 LB
|H. Rashed Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Grant 3 DB
|J. Grant
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Bennett 75 DL
|E. Bennett
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rawls 52 DL
|J. Rawls
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Hodgins 99 DL
|I. Hodgins
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
I. Dunn 23 DB
|I. Dunn
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCartan 6 LB
|J. McCartan
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Colletto 12 LB
|J. Colletto
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taumoelau 42 LB
|D. Taumoelau
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Hayes 35 K
|E. Hayes
|1/1
|35
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Lightbourn 30 P
|C. Lightbourn
|4
|45.5
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Flemings 16 WR
|C. Flemings
|4
|24.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Bradford 8 WR
|T. Bradford
|2
|20.0
|36
|0
|
J. Irish 13 WR
|J. Irish
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 89-T.Christakos kicks 65 yards from CAL 35. 16-C.Flemings to ORS 25 for 25 yards (26-C.Woodson).
|+75 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(14:55 - 1st) 6-J.Jefferson runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:42 - 1st) 35-E.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:42 - 1st) 30-C.Lightbourn kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to CAL End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 25(14:42 - 1st) 23-M.Dancy to CAL 28 for 3 yards (99-I.Hodgins).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - CAL 28(14:01 - 1st) 23-M.Dancy to CAL 34 for 6 yards (36-O.Speights2-N.Wright).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 1 - CAL 34(13:17 - 1st) 28-D.Moore to CAL 46 for 12 yards (2-N.Wright).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 46(12:40 - 1st) 28-D.Moore to CAL 49 for 3 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|+44 YD
|
2 & 7 - CAL 49(11:59 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers complete to 11-K.Crawford. 11-K.Crawford to ORS 7 for 44 yards (18-A.Austin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 7 - CAL 7(11:17 - 1st) 9-B.Shaw to ORS 7 for no gain (36-O.Speights34-A.Roberts).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CAL 7(10:39 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Crawford.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - CAL 7(10:36 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers complete to 17-M.Polk. 17-M.Polk runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:30 - 1st) 30-D.Longhetto extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:30 - 1st) 89-T.Christakos kicks 61 yards from CAL 35. 16-C.Flemings to ORS 28 for 24 yards (3-E.Hicks).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 28(10:24 - 1st) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 30 for 2 yards (54-E.Tattersall).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - OREGST 30(9:50 - 1st) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 34 for 4 yards (19-C.Goode).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 4 - OREGST 34(9:19 - 1st) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 33 for -1 yard (19-C.Goode).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - OREGST 33(8:44 - 1st) 30-C.Lightbourn punts 56 yards from ORS 33. 4-N.Remigio runs 89 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on CAL 32-D.Scott Illegal block in the back 6 yards enforced at CAL 13.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 7(8:25 - 1st) 28-D.Moore to CAL 11 for 4 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - CAL 11(7:42 - 1st) 28-D.Moore to CAL 13 for 2 yards (36-O.Speights).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - CAL 13(6:57 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers complete to 11-K.Crawford. 11-K.Crawford to CAL 16 for 3 yards (18-A.Austin49-A.Hughes-Murray).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - CAL 16(6:04 - 1st) Team penalty on CAL Delay of game 5 yards enforced at CAL 16. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - CAL 11(6:04 - 1st) 37-J.Sheahan punts 24 yards from CAL 11 out of bounds at the CAL 35.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:47 - 1st) 30-C.Lightbourn kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to CAL End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 25(5:47 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers complete to 49-D.Schlegel. 49-D.Schlegel to CAL 26 for 1 yard (36-O.Speights).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - CAL 26(5:05 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers complete to 11-K.Crawford. 11-K.Crawford to CAL 32 for 6 yards (18-A.Austin).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - CAL 32(4:17 - 1st) Team penalty on CAL Delay of game 5 yards enforced at CAL 32. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - CAL 27(3:56 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers pushed ob at CAL 36 for 9 yards (2-N.Wright).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 36(3:33 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers to CAL 41 for 5 yards (7-A.Julian).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - CAL 41(3:07 - 1st) 23-M.Dancy to CAL 45 for 4 yards (36-O.Speights).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - CAL 45(2:22 - 1st) 28-D.Moore to CAL 47 for 2 yards (36-O.Speights18-A.Austin).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 47(1:44 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers complete to 85-J.Tonges. 85-J.Tonges to CAL 50 for 3 yards (0-A.Arnold).
|+33 YD
|
2 & 7 - CAL 50(1:04 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers complete to 85-J.Tonges. 85-J.Tonges pushed ob at ORS 17 for 33 yards (49-A.Hughes-Murray18-A.Austin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAL 17(0:22 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 23-M.Dancy.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAL 17(0:17 - 1st) 23-M.Dancy pushed ob at ORS 9 for 8 yards (18-A.Austin).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - OREGST 9(15:00 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 23-M.Dancy.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - OREGST 9(14:53 - 2nd) 30-D.Longhetto 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Kickoff
|(14:49 - 2nd) 89-T.Christakos kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to ORS End Zone. touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(14:49 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 18-Z.Beason. 18-Z.Beason to ORS 37 for 12 yards (26-C.Woodson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 37(14:20 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 84-T.Quitoriano. 84-T.Quitoriano to ORS 40 for 3 yards (26-C.Woodson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - OREGST 40(13:51 - 2nd) 4-B.Baylor to ORS 44 for 4 yards (3-E.Hicks).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - OREGST 44(13:18 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 16-C.Flemings.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - OREGST 44(13:15 - 2nd) 30-C.Lightbourn punts 56 yards from ORS 44 to CAL End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 20(13:05 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 85-J.Tonges. 85-J.Tonges to CAL 18 for -2 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 12 - CAL 18(12:27 - 2nd) 23-M.Dancy to CAL 16 for -2 yards (6-J.McCartan42-D.Taumoleau).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 14 - CAL 16(11:45 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 11-K.Crawford. 11-K.Crawford to CAL 35 for 19 yards (7-A.Julian).
|+52 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 35(11:10 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 17-M.Polk. 17-M.Polk pushed ob at ORS 13 for 52 yards (18-A.Austin).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 13(10:31 - 2nd) 4-N.Remigio to ORS 10 for 3 yards (49-A.Hughes-Murray). Penalty on ORS 2-N.Wright Personal Foul 5 yards enforced at ORS 10.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - CAL 5(10:07 - 2nd) 9-B.Shaw to ORS 3 for 2 yards (3-J.Grant49-A.Hughes-Murray).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - CAL 3(9:29 - 2nd) 9-B.Shaw to ORS 4 for -1 yard (12-J.Colletto34-A.Roberts).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - CAL 4(8:49 - 2nd) 28-D.Moore to ORS 2 for 2 yards (75-E.Bennett42-D.Taumoleau).
|Int
|
4 & 2 - CAL 2(8:17 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Clark INTERCEPTED by 2-N.Wright at ORS End Zone. 2-N.Wright touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 20(7:56 - 2nd) 1-T.Lindsey to ORS 25 for 5 yards (8-K.Deng24-C.Bynum).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - OREGST 25(7:14 - 2nd) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 27 for 2 yards (90-B.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - OREGST 27(6:28 - 2nd) 12-J.Colletto to ORS 31 for 4 yards (3-E.Hicks).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 31(5:57 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 84-T.Quitoriano. 84-T.Quitoriano to ORS 36 for 5 yards (7-C.Anusiem).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - OREGST 36(5:25 - 2nd) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 36 for no gain (19-C.Goode).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - OREGST 36(4:48 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Beason.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - OREGST 36(4:44 - 2nd) 30-C.Lightbourn punts 28 yards from ORS 36 out of bounds at the CAL 36.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 36(4:36 - 2nd) 23-M.Dancy to CAL 41 for 5 yards (3-J.Grant).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 5 - CAL 41(3:58 - 2nd) 23-M.Dancy to ORS 36 for 23 yards (7-A.Julian).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CAL 36(3:22 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Polk. Penalty on ORS 23-I.Dunn Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ORS 36. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAL 21(3:19 - 2nd) 23-M.Dancy to ORS 21 for no gain (34-A.Roberts).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAL 21(2:37 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 11-K.Crawford. 11-K.Crawford runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:31 - 2nd) 30-D.Longhetto extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:31 - 2nd) 89-T.Christakos kicks 65 yards from CAL 35. 16-C.Flemings to ORS 26 for 26 yards (26-C.Woodson51-B.Antzoulatos).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 26(2:24 - 2nd) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 25 for -1 yard (47-J.Tevis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - OREGST 25(2:15 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 88-L.Musgrave.
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - OREGST 25(2:11 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 8-T.Bradford. 8-T.Bradford pushed ob at ORS 23 for -2 yards (20-J.Drayden). Penalty on CAL 20-J.Drayden Facemasking 15 yards enforced at ORS 25. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 40(1:51 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 16-C.Flemings. 16-C.Flemings to CAL 45 for 15 yards.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 45(1:32 - 2nd) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 20-J.Drayden at CAL 41. 20-J.Drayden to CAL 45 for 4 yards (67-K.Hennessy). Penalty on CAL 54-E.Tattersall Holding 10 yards enforced at CAL 45.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAL 35(1:24 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Clark.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - CAL 35(1:24 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers pushed ob at CAL 36 for 1 yard (34-A.Roberts). Penalty on CAL 60-B.Driscoll Holding 10 yards enforced at CAL 35. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 20 - CAL 25(1:11 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 23-M.Dancy. 23-M.Dancy to CAL 31 for 6 yards (56-R.Sharp3-J.Grant).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 14 - CAL 31(1:00 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 11-K.Crawford. 11-K.Crawford to CAL 49 for 18 yards (0-A.Arnold).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 49(0:45 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 85-J.Tonges. 85-J.Tonges pushed ob at ORS 49 for 2 yards (7-A.Julian).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CAL 49(0:38 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Tonges.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - CAL 49(0:30 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 11-K.Crawford. 11-K.Crawford to ORS 42 for 7 yards (18-A.Austin).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - CAL 42(0:21 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 85-J.Tonges. 85-J.Tonges to ORS 38 for 4 yards (0-A.Arnold).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 38(0:10 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 85-J.Tonges. 85-J.Tonges pushed ob at ORS 35 for 3 yards (2-N.Wright).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CAL 35(0:07 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Tonges.
|Field Goal
|
3 & 7 - CAL 35(0:04 - 2nd) 30-D.Longhetto 52 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 30-C.Lightbourn kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to CAL End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 25(15:00 - 3rd) 23-M.Dancy to CAL 31 for 6 yards (3-J.Grant).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - CAL 31(14:23 - 3rd) 23-M.Dancy to CAL 30 for -1 yard (9-H.Rashed).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - CAL 30(13:41 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 11-K.Crawford. 11-K.Crawford to CAL 36 for 6 yards (23-I.Dunn).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAL 36(13:08 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Remigio.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAL 36(13:02 - 3rd) 28-D.Moore to CAL 34 for -2 yards (36-O.Speights).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - CAL 34(12:20 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 23-M.Dancy.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - CAL 34(12:16 - 3rd) 37-J.Sheahan punts 40 yards from CAL 34. 8-T.Bradford to ORS 30 for 4 yards (51-B.Antzoulatos).
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 30(12:05 - 3rd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 88-L.Musgrave. 88-L.Musgrave to ORS 42 for 12 yards (7-C.Anusiem).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 42(11:38 - 3rd) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 16-C.Flemings.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 42(11:30 - 3rd) 6-J.Jefferson pushed ob at ORS 45 for 3 yards (8-K.Deng).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - OREGST 45(10:54 - 3rd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 18-Z.Beason. 18-Z.Beason to CAL 47 for 8 yards (7-C.Anusiem48-O.Patu).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 47(10:35 - 3rd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 8-T.Bradford. 8-T.Bradford to CAL 36 for 11 yards (24-C.Bynum).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 36(10:18 - 3rd) 6-J.Jefferson to CAL 33 for 3 yards (54-E.Tattersall).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - OREGST 33(9:44 - 3rd) 6-J.Jefferson to CAL 29 for 4 yards (44-Z.Johnson90-B.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - OREGST 29(9:08 - 3rd) 6-J.Jefferson to CAL 27 for 2 yards (19-C.Goode47-J.Tevis).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - OREGST 27(8:43 - 3rd) 3-T.Gebbia to CAL 24 for 3 yards (54-E.Tattersall).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 24(8:18 - 3rd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 8-T.Bradford. 8-T.Bradford pushed ob at CAL 21 for 3 yards (20-J.Drayden).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - OREGST 21(7:46 - 3rd) 4-B.Baylor to CAL 19 for 2 yards (32-D.Scott24-C.Bynum).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - OREGST 19(7:02 - 3rd) 4-B.Baylor to CAL 17 for 2 yards (19-C.Goode).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - OREGST 17(6:23 - 3rd) 35-E.Hayes 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:20 - 3rd) 30-C.Lightbourn kicks 62 yards from ORS 35. 4-N.Remigio to ORS 3 for 94 yards (1-R.Wright). Penalty on CAL 42-Z.Angelillo Holding 8 yards enforced at CAL 16.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 8(6:05 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 14-M.Young. 14-M.Young to CAL 16 for 8 yards (9-H.Rashed).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - CAL 16(5:26 - 3rd) 28-D.Moore to CAL 17 for 1 yard (34-A.Roberts).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - CAL 17(5:00 - 3rd) 28-D.Moore to CAL 19 for 2 yards (75-E.Bennett49-A.Hughes-Murray).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 19(4:29 - 3rd) 28-D.Moore to CAL 26 for 7 yards (99-I.Hodgins).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - CAL 26(3:57 - 3rd) Team penalty on ORS 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at CAL 26. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 31(3:31 - 3rd) 28-D.Moore to CAL 33 for 2 yards (49-A.Hughes-Murray0-A.Arnold).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - CAL 33(3:04 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers sacked at CAL 27 for -6 yards (34-A.Roberts99-I.Hodgins).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 14 - CAL 27(2:28 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 23-M.Dancy. 23-M.Dancy to CAL 38 for 11 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - CAL 38(1:48 - 3rd) 37-J.Sheahan punts 37 yards from CAL 38. 8-T.Bradford to CAL 39 for 36 yards (32-D.Scott37-J.Sheahan).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 39(1:32 - 3rd) 6-J.Jefferson to CAL 36 for 3 yards (26-C.Woodson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - OREGST 36(0:57 - 3rd) 6-J.Jefferson to CAL 33 for 3 yards (3-E.Hicks).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - OREGST 33(0:24 - 3rd) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 5-K.Taylor. 5-K.Taylor to CAL 29 for 4 yards.
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 29(15:00 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 84-T.Quitoriano. 84-T.Quitoriano to CAL 7 for 22 yards (3-E.Hicks).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 7 - OREGST 7(14:24 - 4th) 4-B.Baylor to CAL 8 for -1 yard (24-C.Bynum).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - OREGST 8(13:41 - 4th) 1-T.Lindsey complete to 3-T.Gebbia. 3-T.Gebbia runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:35 - 4th) 35-E.Hayes extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(13:35 - 4th) 30-C.Lightbourn kicks 40 yards from ORS 35 to CAL 25 fair catch by 23-M.Dancy.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 25(13:35 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers complete to 85-J.Tonges. 85-J.Tonges runs ob at CAL 28 for 3 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - CAL 28(13:04 - 4th) 23-M.Dancy to CAL 33 for 5 yards (7-A.Julian52-J.Rawls).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - CAL 33(12:29 - 4th) 23-M.Dancy to CAL 32 for -1 yard (0-A.Arnold).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - CAL 32(11:49 - 4th) 37-J.Sheahan punts 38 yards from CAL 32 to ORS 30 fair catch by 8-T.Bradford.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 30(11:43 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 8-T.Bradford. 8-T.Bradford to ORS 47 for 17 yards (3-E.Hicks24-C.Bynum).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 47(11:09 - 4th) 6-J.Jefferson to CAL 50 for 3 yards (20-J.Drayden).
|Int
|
2 & 7 - OREGST 50(10:36 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 16-C.Flemings INTERCEPTED by 3-E.Hicks at CAL 38. 3-E.Hicks to ORS 32 for 30 yards (84-T.Quitoriano).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 32(10:25 - 4th) 23-M.Dancy to ORS 27 for 5 yards (52-J.Rawls).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 5 - CAL 27(9:50 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers complete to 17-M.Polk. 17-M.Polk to ORS 12 for 15 yards (2-N.Wright).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CAL 12(9:10 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Tonges. Penalty on ORS 36-O.Speights Pass interference 7 yards enforced at ORS 12. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 5 - CAL 5(9:05 - 4th) 28-D.Moore to ORS 7 for -2 yards (7-A.Julian).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CAL 7(8:25 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Remigio.
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - CAL 7(8:19 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Polk. Penalty on ORS 23-I.Dunn Pass interference 5 yards enforced at ORS 7. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - CAL 2(8:15 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 84-G.Reinwald.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - CAL 2(8:09 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers complete to 85-J.Tonges. 85-J.Tonges runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:04 - 4th) 30-D.Longhetto extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:04 - 4th) 89-T.Christakos kicks 61 yards from CAL 35. 16-C.Flemings to ORS 25 for 21 yards (51-B.Antzoulatos).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(8:01 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 25(7:54 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia sacked at ORS 23 for -2 yards (19-C.Goode90-B.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - OREGST 23(7:11 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 16-C.Flemings.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - OREGST 23(7:05 - 4th) 30-C.Lightbourn punts 42 yards from ORS 23. 4-N.Remigio to CAL 38 FUMBLES. 19-C.Goode to CAL 38 for no gain (12-J.Colletto).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAL 38(6:54 - 4th) 23-M.Dancy to CAL 38 for no gain (52-J.Rawls23-I.Dunn).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAL 38(6:20 - 4th) 23-M.Dancy to CAL 40 for 2 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - CAL 40(5:40 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Tonges.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - CAL 40(5:33 - 4th) punts 0 yards from CAL 40 blocked by 13-J.Irish. 37-J.Sheahan to CAL 14 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 14(5:26 - 4th) 6-J.Jefferson to CAL 7 for 7 yards (8-K.Deng).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - OREGST 7(4:49 - 4th) 6-J.Jefferson to CAL 1 for 6 yards (54-E.Tattersall).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - OREGST 1(4:32 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:30 - 4th) 35-E.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:30 - 4th) 30-C.Lightbourn kicks 64 yards from ORS 35. 4-N.Remigio to CAL 21 for 20 yards (4-J.Robinson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 21(4:25 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers complete to 11-K.Crawford. 11-K.Crawford to CAL 32 for 11 yards (36-O.Speights).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 32(4:06 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers complete to 23-M.Dancy. 23-M.Dancy to CAL 44 for 12 yards (56-R.Sharp23-I.Dunn).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 44(3:49 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers complete to 11-K.Crawford. 11-K.Crawford to ORS 50 for 6 yards (23-I.Dunn).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - CAL 50(3:27 - 4th) 23-M.Dancy to ORS 47 for 3 yards (56-R.Sharp).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 1 - CAL 47(3:02 - 4th) 23-M.Dancy to ORS 37 for 10 yards (9-H.Rashed).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 37(2:48 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers scrambles pushed ob at ORS 32 for 5 yards (36-O.Speights).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - CAL 32(2:14 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers complete to 17-M.Polk. 17-M.Polk pushed ob at ORS 25 for 7 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CAL 25(1:41 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers sacked at ORS 27 for -2 yards (36-O.Speights).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - CAL 27(1:36 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Polk.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 12 - CAL 27(1:30 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers complete to 85-J.Tonges. 85-J.Tonges pushed ob at ORS 20 for 7 yards (2-N.Wright).
|Penalty
|
4 & 5 - CAL 20(1:23 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Young. Penalty on ORS 18-A.Austin Holding 10 yards enforced at ORS 20. No Play.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - CAL 10(1:11 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Remigio INTERCEPTED by 6-J.McCartan at ORS 8. 6-J.McCartan to ORS 9 for 1 yard (4-N.Remigio).
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 9(1:05 - 4th) 6-J.Jefferson to ORS 25 for 16 yards (7-C.Anusiem).
|+65 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(0:58 - 4th) 6-J.Jefferson pushed ob at CAL 10 for 65 yards (54-E.Tattersall).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 10(0:43 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia to CAL 15 for -5 yards (19-C.Goode).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 15 - OREGST 15(0:38 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia kneels at CAL 17 for -2 yards.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 17 - OREGST 17(0:35 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia kneels at CAL 19 for -2 yards.
