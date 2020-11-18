|
|
|ECU
|TEMPLE
Temple, ECU aim to end skids, earn second win
Two American Athletic Conference football teams desperate to end four-game losing streaks will meet in Philadelphia on Saturday.
The host Temple Owls (1-5, 1-5 AAC) are slight favorites over the East Carolina Pirates (1-6, 1-5), and that makes sense. After all, the Owls have beaten the Pirates for six straight years, including 27-17 last season.
In that game, a bank of stadium lights shut off with 3:52 left in the fourth quarter, delaying the contest 15 minutes.
That's the way things have been going lately for the Owls and Pirates. Each team's only win this season was against South Florida, which is winless in league play. East Carolina beat USF, 44-24. Temple beat USF, 39-37, a week later.
Temple coach Rod Carey, who guided the Owls to an 8-5 record and a bowl game last year in his first season running the program, is struggling with depth. Due in large part to COVID-19 and contact tracing, Carey had only 45 available players -- including 16 walk-ons -- last week in a 38-13 loss to UCF.
That defeat clinched Temple's first losing season since 2013.
"I would not have played the past three weeks," Carey said of the injury/illness issues, "but I am not the decision-maker."
Meanwhile, East Carolina, which hasn't had a winning season since 2014, is led by second-year coach Mike Houston, who likely sees the Owls as his best chance to get a second win since the schedule ends next week against 7-2 SMU.
"Both us and Temple have been through so much adversity," Houston said, "but you keep competing every day. One us will come out with a big win (on Saturday), and that will be something to celebrate in the locker room."
Temple quarterback Matt Duncan -- a true freshman who is 0-for-2 passing in mop-up duty this season -- is set to get his first start on Saturday. The 6-1, 215-pounder from South Carolina is in the lineup due to injuries/illnesses to the three players who had been ahead of him on the depth chart.
Most notably, starter Anthony Russo went down with a shoulder injury and then tested positive for COVID-19. He will miss his fourth straight game, but, prior to that, he had given Temple solid play -- 68.1 percent passing and nine touchdowns with six interceptions.
One issue for Duncan could be the blocking of a young offensive line that last week played two redshirt freshmen, also due to health issues.
Duncan, who had never taken a college snap before last week, likely will rely on senior running back Tayvon Ruley, who had a strong game last week (23 carries, 90 yards). For the season, Ruley has run for 258 yards and one touchdown.
The strength of the Temple team could be its trio of senior wide receivers: Jadan Blue (41 catches, five TDs), Randle Jones (31 catches, two TDs) and Branden Mack (22 catches, three TDs).
East Carolina is led by junior quarterback Holton Ahlers, a third-year starter who has improved his completion percentage each season (.483, .597, .615). He has thrown for 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions this year.
Last year, Ahlers set school single-game records for TD passes (six) and yards passing (535). He also ranked 12th in the nation in passing yards per game (282.2).
Freshmen running backs Rahjai Harris (559 yards, 4.9 average) and Keaton Mitchell (272 yards, 4.9 average) power the ground attack while Ahlers' main targets are third-year wide receivers Tyler Snead (43 catches, three TDs) and Blake Proehl (40 catches, two TDs). Snead and Proehl are known as sure-handed receivers who run efficient routes.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|9
|Rushing
|6
|5
|Passing
|6
|4
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-9
|3-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|388
|188
|Total Plays
|47
|55
|Avg Gain
|8.3
|3.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|214
|110
|Rush Attempts
|28
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.6
|3.1
|Yards Passing
|174
|78
|Comp. - Att.
|9-19
|9-19
|Yards Per Pass
|7.7
|4.1
|Penalties - Yards
|1-12
|5-24
|Touchdowns
|3
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-43.5
|10-44.7
|Return Yards
|58
|50
|Punts - Returns
|5-58
|1-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-45
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|174
|PASS YDS
|78
|
|
|214
|RUSH YDS
|110
|
|
|388
|TOTAL YDS
|188
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Ahlers 12 QB
|H. Ahlers
|9/19
|174
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Mitchell 25 RB
|K. Mitchell
|11
|103
|0
|34
|
H. Ahlers 12 QB
|H. Ahlers
|5
|63
|1
|75
|
R. Harris 47 RB
|R. Harris
|12
|48
|0
|14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Johnson 5 WR
|C. Johnson
|4
|3
|86
|1
|60
|
T. Snead 22 WR
|T. Snead
|6
|2
|70
|1
|46
|
R. Harris 47 RB
|R. Harris
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
B. Proehl 11 WR
|B. Proehl
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Mitchell 25 RB
|K. Mitchell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Hatfield 88 WR
|J. Hatfield
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Calhoun 80 TE
|S. Calhoun
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Bivens 38 LB
|B. Bivens
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Willis 99 DL
|C. Willis
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Smith 12 LB
|X. Smith
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wilson 35 DB
|J. Wilson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Dourseau 27 DB
|S. Dourseau
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Wilk 24 DB
|T. Wilk
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Faison 33 DL
|D. Faison
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Powell 14 DB
|J. Powell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McMillian 21 DB
|J. McMillian
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Morris 90 DL
|E. Morris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Laney 26 DB
|D. Laney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Terry 55 LB
|D. Terry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. McIver 58 DT
|X. McIver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fleming 4 DB
|M. Fleming
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. D'Abreu 45 DL
|R. D'Abreu
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ramseur 51 LB
|A. Ramseur
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Hickman 97 DL
|I. Hickman
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Verity 9 K
|J. Verity
|0/2
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Snead 22 WR
|T. Snead
|2
|55.5
|95
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Snead 22 WR
|T. Snead
|5
|11.6
|16
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Ruley 29 RB
|T. Ruley
|14
|48
|0
|13
|
O. Neely 25 RB
|O. Neely
|11
|30
|0
|10
|
B. Mack 1 WR
|B. Mack
|3
|16
|0
|10
|
J. Barbon 10 WR
|J. Barbon
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
K. Dobbins 33 RB
|K. Dobbins
|4
|10
|0
|3
|
K. Gray 18 QB
|K. Gray
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
E. Saydee 36 RB
|E. Saydee
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Martin-Robinson 82 TE
|D. Martin-Robinson
|2
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
B. Mack 1 WR
|B. Mack
|7
|4
|24
|0
|14
|
J. Barbon 10 WR
|J. Barbon
|5
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
D. Fox 88 WR
|D. Fox
|3
|2
|7
|0
|10
|
W. Erdman 84 WR
|W. Erdman
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
E. Saydee 36 RB
|E. Saydee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Griffin 28 S
|M. Griffin
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Magee 23 LB
|J. Magee
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Wilson 33 LB
|K. Wilson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Kwenkeu 4 LB
|W. Kwenkeu
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Boozer 69 DT
|E. Boozer
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Odom 41 S
|A. Odom
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Clark 20 CB
|E. Clark
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ware 38 S
|J. Ware
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bags 90 DT
|N. Bags
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Maijeh 9 DT
|I. Maijeh
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Archibong 6 DT
|D. Archibong
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Banks 56 DT
|K. Banks
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Bell 47 K
|R. Bell
|1/1
|28
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Barry 49 P
|A. Barry
|10
|44.7
|4
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Erdman 84 WR
|W. Erdman
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TEMPLE 41(1:40 - 3rd) 25-O.Neely to TEM 43 for 2 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - TEMPLE 39(2:18 - 3rd) 25-O.Neely to TEM 41 for 2 yards (45-R.D'Abreu).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 32(2:51 - 3rd) 25-O.Neely to TEM 39 for 7 yards (12-X.Smith35-J.Wilson).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 12 - TEMPLE 18(3:20 - 3rd) 18-K.Gray complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack to TEM 32 for 14 yards.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 20(3:58 - 3rd) 25-O.Neely to TEM 18 for -2 yards (38-B.Bivens).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - TEMPLE 32(4:04 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers punts 32 yards from TEM 32 to TEM End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TEMPLE 32(4:09 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Hatfield.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - TEMPLE 34(4:43 - 3rd) 25-K.Mitchell to TEM 32 for 2 yards (69-E.Boozer9-I.Maijeh).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 33(5:05 - 3rd) 25-K.Mitchell to TEM 34 for -1 yard (22-K.Wilson).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 42(5:20 - 3rd) 25-K.Mitchell to TEM 33 for 25 yards (28-M.Griffin).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 28(5:36 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 5-C.Johnson. 5-C.Johnson to ECU 42 for 14 yards (28-M.Griffin).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 13(5:54 - 3rd) 25-K.Mitchell to ECU 28 for 15 yards (22-K.Wilson28-M.Griffin).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - ECU 27(6:14 - 3rd) 49-A.Barry punts 55 yards from TEM 27. 22-T.Snead to ECU 25 for 7 yards (49-A.Barry). Penalty on ECU 34-M.Berry Illegal block in the back 12 yards enforced at ECU 25.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - ECU 24(6:58 - 3rd) 33-K.Dobbins to TEM 27 for 3 yards (38-B.Bivens).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ECU 24(7:03 - 3rd) 18-K.Gray incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Barbon.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 22(7:36 - 3rd) 33-K.Dobbins to TEM 24 for 2 yards (38-B.Bivens14-J.Powell).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 11(8:12 - 3rd) 18-K.Gray complete to 10-J.Barbon. 10-J.Barbon to TEM 22 for 11 yards (99-C.Willis).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - TEMPLE 37(8:23 - 3rd) 43-J.Young punts 57 yards from ECU 37. 84-W.Erdman pushed ob at TEM 11 for 5 yards (20-N.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - TEMPLE 37(8:29 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Proehl.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 18 - TEMPLE 35(9:13 - 3rd) 47-R.Harris to ECU 37 for 2 yards (4-W.Kwenkeu).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 43(9:44 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers sacked at ECU 35 for -8 yards (69-E.Boozer).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - ECU 22(9:51 - 3rd) 49-A.Barry punts 35 yards from TEM 22 to ECU 43 fair catch by 22-T.Snead.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - ECU 22(9:54 - 3rd) 1-B.Mack incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Fox.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - ECU 27(9:54 - 3rd) Penalty on TEM 58-D.Nwaogwugwu False start 5 yards enforced at TEM 27. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ECU 27(10:30 - 3rd) 1-B.Mack to TEM 27 for no gain (38-B.Bivens).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 25(11:05 - 3rd) 36-E.Saydee to TEM 27 for 2 yards (58-X.McIver).
|Kickoff
|(11:05 - 3rd) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to TEM End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:05 - 3rd) 9-J.Verity extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - TEMPLE 1(11:11 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+75 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 24(11:26 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers scrambles runs ob at TEM 1 for 75 yards.
|+74 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 24(11:26 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers scrambles runs 76 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 22(11:54 - 3rd) 25-K.Mitchell to ECU 24 for 2 yards (20-E.Clark).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 10(12:17 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 5-C.Johnson. 5-C.Johnson to ECU 22 for 12 yards (20-E.Clark).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - ECU 41(12:30 - 3rd) 49-A.Barry punts 49 yards from TEM 41 to the ECU 10 downed by 80-Z.Baines.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - ECU 41(12:33 - 3rd) 1-B.Mack incomplete. Intended for 36-E.Saydee.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - ECU 35(12:58 - 3rd) 1-B.Mack to TEM 41 for 6 yards (24-T.Wilk).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ECU 35(13:25 - 3rd) 25-O.Neely to TEM 35 for no gain (99-C.Willis).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 25(13:47 - 3rd) 1-B.Mack to TEM 35 for 10 yards (24-T.Wilk45-R.D'Abreu).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - TEMPLE 25(13:54 - 3rd) 43-J.Young punts 50 yards from ECU 25 to TEM 25 fair catch by 84-W.Erdman.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - TEMPLE 25(14:00 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Proehl.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 26(14:30 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 80-S.Calhoun. 80-S.Calhoun to ECU 25 for -1 yard (23-J.Magee).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 26(14:54 - 3rd) 25-K.Mitchell to ECU 26 for no gain (23-J.Magee).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 91-W.Mobley kicks 55 yards from TEM 35. 22-T.Snead to ECU 26 for 16 yards (15-B.Pogue).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - ECU 27(0:10 - 2nd) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 29 for 2 yards (38-B.Bivens).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 25(0:48 - 2nd) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 27 for 2 yards (33-D.Faison).
|Kickoff
|(0:48 - 2nd) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to TEM End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:48 - 2nd) 9-J.Verity extra point is good.
|+46 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 46(0:54 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 20(1:04 - 2nd) 25-K.Mitchell to TEM 46 for 34 yards (28-M.Griffin).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 7 - ECU 8(1:09 - 2nd) 18-K.Gray incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack INTERCEPTED by 27-S.Dourseau at ECU End Zone. 27-S.Dourseau to ECU End Zone for no gain. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 11(1:55 - 2nd) 25-O.Neely to ECU 8 for 3 yards.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 21(2:06 - 2nd) 25-O.Neely to ECU 11 for 10 yards (14-J.Powell).
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEMPLE 6(2:15 - 2nd) 47-R.Harris to ECU 21 FUMBLES (22-K.Wilson). 69-E.Boozer to ECU 21 for no gain.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEMPLE 6(2:15 - 2nd) 47-R.Harris to ECU 19 for 13 yards (9-I.Maijeh22-K.Wilson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 2(2:44 - 2nd) 47-R.Harris to ECU 6 for 4 yards (23-J.Magee28-M.Griffin).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - ECU 47(2:51 - 2nd) 49-A.Barry punts 51 yards from TEM 47 out of bounds at the ECU 2.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 11 - ECU 40(3:03 - 2nd) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 47 for 7 yards (99-C.Willis).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - ECU 41(3:45 - 2nd) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 40 for -1 yard (27-S.Dourseau).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ECU 41(3:55 - 2nd) 18-K.Gray incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Barbon.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - TEMPLE 19(3:59 - 2nd) 43-J.Young punts 40 yards from ECU 19 to TEM 41 fair catch by 84-W.Erdman.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - TEMPLE 18(4:35 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 25-K.Mitchell. 25-K.Mitchell to ECU 19 for 1 yard (23-J.Magee).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 12(5:10 - 2nd) 25-K.Mitchell to ECU 18 for 6 yards (9-I.Maijeh).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 12(5:16 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Snead.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - ECU 39(5:22 - 2nd) 49-A.Barry punts 49 yards from TEM 39 to ECU 12 fair catch by 22-T.Snead.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - ECU 36(5:50 - 2nd) 18-K.Gray scrambles to TEM 39 for 3 yards (12-X.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - ECU 33(6:29 - 2nd) 18-K.Gray complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack pushed ob at TEM 36 for 3 yards (4-M.Fleming).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 31(7:02 - 2nd) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 33 for 2 yards (90-E.Morris).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - TEMPLE 20(7:08 - 2nd) 43-J.Young punts 49 yards from ECU 20 to TEM 31 fair catch by 84-W.Erdman.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - TEMPLE 20(7:13 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Snead.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 9 - TEMPLE 23(7:43 - 2nd) 47-R.Harris to ECU 20 for -3 yards (22-K.Wilson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 22(8:09 - 2nd) 47-R.Harris to ECU 23 for 1 yard (90-N.Bags56-K.Banks).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - ECU 43(8:20 - 2nd) 49-A.Barry punts 44 yards from TEM 43. 22-T.Snead to ECU 22 for 9 yards (84-W.Erdman).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - ECU 43(8:23 - 2nd) 18-K.Gray incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Barbon.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - ECU 41(9:03 - 2nd) 33-K.Dobbins to TEM 43 for 2 yards (38-B.Bivens97-I.Hickman).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 38(9:37 - 2nd) 33-K.Dobbins to TEM 41 for 3 yards (35-J.Wilson).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - ECU 28(10:05 - 2nd) 18-K.Gray complete to 88-D.Fox. 88-D.Fox to TEM 38 for 10 yards (26-D.Laney51-A.Ramseur).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 13 - ECU 22(10:39 - 2nd) 18-K.Gray complete to 84-W.Erdman. 84-W.Erdman to TEM 28 for 6 yards (33-D.Faison).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - ECU 26(10:45 - 2nd) Penalty on TEM 1-B.Mack False start 4 yards enforced at TEM 26. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 25(11:22 - 2nd) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 26 for 1 yard (99-C.Willis).
|Kickoff
|(11:22 - 2nd) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to TEM End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:22 - 2nd) 9-J.Verity extra point is good. Team penalty on TEM Offside declined.
|Kickoff
|(11:36 - 2nd) 91-W.Mobley kicks 60 yards from TEM 35. 22-T.Snead runs 95 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on TEM Offside on Free Kick declined.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - TEMPLE 11(11:40 - 2nd) 47-R.Bell 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - TEMPLE 12(12:17 - 2nd) 25-O.Neely to ECU 11 for 1 yard (38-B.Bivens).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 18(12:45 - 2nd) 25-O.Neely to ECU 12 for 6 yards (14-J.Powell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 18(12:49 - 2nd) 18-K.Gray incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 10 - ECU 49(13:02 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson INTERCEPTED by 23-J.Magee at TEM 37. 23-J.Magee to ECU 18 for 45 yards (12-H.Ahlers).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ECU 49(13:10 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - ECU 37(13:37 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 47-R.Harris. 47-R.Harris to ECU 49 for 12 yards (28-M.Griffin).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 35(14:00 - 2nd) 47-R.Harris to ECU 37 for 2 yards (28-M.Griffin).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - TEMPLE 37(14:08 - 2nd) 29-T.Ruley to ECU 35 FUMBLES (12-X.Smith). 90-E.Morris to ECU 35 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 32(14:17 - 2nd) Penalty on TEM 86-A.Jarman False start 5 yards enforced at ECU 32. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 45(14:53 - 2nd) 29-T.Ruley to ECU 32 for 13 yards (27-S.Dourseau97-I.Hickman).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 45(15:00 - 2nd) 18-K.Gray incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(0:33 - 1st) 18-K.Gray complete to 82-D.Martin-Robinson. 82-D.Martin-Robinson to ECU 45 for 30 yards (27-S.Dourseau).
|Kickoff
|(0:33 - 1st) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to TEM End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - TEMPLE 16(0:49 - 1st) 49-A.Barry punts 44 yards from TEM 16 to ECU 40 fair catch by 22-T.Snead.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - TEMPLE 16(1:29 - 1st) 36-E.Saydee to TEM 16 for no gain (35-J.Wilson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - TEMPLE 15(1:51 - 1st) 36-E.Saydee to TEM 16 for 1 yard (51-A.Ramseur).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 7(2:11 - 1st) 18-K.Gray complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack pushed ob at TEM 15 for 8 yards (21-J.McMillian).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - ECU 40(2:18 - 1st) 43-J.Young punts 33 yards from TEM 40 to TEM 7 fair catch by 84-W.Erdman.
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - ECU 35(2:57 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers sacked at TEM 40 for -5 yards (6-D.Archibong).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ECU 35(3:19 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers pushed ob at TEM 35 for no gain (4-W.Kwenkeu).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 38(3:46 - 1st) 25-K.Mitchell to TEM 35 for 3 yards (4-W.Kwenkeu22-K.Wilson).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 3 - ECU 48(4:08 - 1st) 25-K.Mitchell pushed ob at TEM 38 for 10 yards (41-A.Odom).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 45(4:32 - 1st) 25-K.Mitchell pushed ob at TEM 48 for 7 yards (28-M.Griffin).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - TEMPLE 26(4:42 - 1st) 49-A.Barry punts 40 yards from TEM 26. 22-T.Snead pushed ob at ECU 45 for 11 yards (88-D.Fox).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TEMPLE 26(4:46 - 1st) 18-K.Gray incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Barbon.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEMPLE 24(5:22 - 1st) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 26 for 2 yards (55-D.Terry12-X.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 20(6:00 - 1st) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 24 for 4 yards (35-J.Wilson).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 5 - ECU 18(6:04 - 1st) 9-J.Verity 35 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - ECU 18(6:08 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Snead.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - ECU 17(6:40 - 1st) 47-R.Harris to TEM 18 for -1 yard (4-W.Kwenkeu41-A.Odom).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 23(7:08 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl to TEM 17 for 6 yards (38-J.Ware).
|+24 YD
|
3 & 6 - ECU 47(7:36 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead pushed ob at TEM 23 for 24 yards (28-M.Griffin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - ECU 47(7:40 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Hatfield.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 49(8:09 - 1st) 47-R.Harris to TEM 47 for 4 yards (56-K.Banks).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - TEMPLE 31(8:19 - 1st) 49-A.Barry punts 40 yards from TEM 31. 22-T.Snead to ECU 44 for 15 yards. Team penalty on TEM Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at ECU 44.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - TEMPLE 31(8:25 - 1st) 18-K.Gray incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Martin-Robinson.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 12 - TEMPLE 34(9:00 - 1st) 18-K.Gray complete to 88-D.Fox. 88-D.Fox to TEM 31 for -3 yards (99-C.Willis).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 36(9:32 - 1st) 25-O.Neely to TEM 34 for -2 yards (12-X.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - TEMPLE 33(10:07 - 1st) 25-O.Neely to TEM 36 for 3 yards (35-J.Wilson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEMPLE 29(10:45 - 1st) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 33 for 4 yards (38-B.Bivens12-X.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(11:16 - 1st) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 29 for 4 yards (99-C.Willis35-J.Wilson).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - ECU 25(11:24 - 1st) 9-J.Verity 42 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 69-E.Boozer. to TEM 25 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ECU 25(11:28 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Snead.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - ECU 24(11:59 - 1st) 47-R.Harris to TEM 25 for -1 yard (69-E.Boozer).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 28(12:22 - 1st) 47-R.Harris to TEM 24 for 4 yards (41-A.Odom).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 2 - ECU 41(12:38 - 1st) 47-R.Harris to TEM 28 for 13 yards (28-M.Griffin).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 49(12:58 - 1st) 47-R.Harris to TEM 41 for 8 yards (41-A.Odom4-W.Kwenkeu).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - TEMPLE 30(13:09 - 1st) 49-A.Barry punts 40 yards from TEM 30. 22-T.Snead to ECU 46 for 16 yards (86-A.Jarman). Team penalty on TEM Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at ECU 46.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 4 - TEMPLE 31(13:42 - 1st) 18-K.Gray complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack to TEM 30 for -1 yard (38-B.Bivens).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - TEMPLE 24(14:23 - 1st) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 31 for 7 yards (12-X.Smith).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(15:00 - 1st) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 24 for -1 yard (99-C.Willis).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to TEM End Zone. touchback.
