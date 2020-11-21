Drive Chart
FIU
0 Pass
3 Rush
4 YDS
1:13 POS
Punt
4TH & 6 FIU 33
7:05
39-T.Heatherly punts 22 yards from FIU 33 out of bounds at the WKY 45.
No Gain
3RD & 6 FIU 33
7:12
12-M.Bortenschlager incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Holloman.
+2 YD
2ND & 8 FIU 31
7:56
24-D.Price to FIU 33 for 2 yards (32-E.Brown).
+2 YD
1ST & 10 FIU 29
8:18
24-D.Price to FIU 31 for 2 yards (10-D.Malone).
WKY
1 Pass
3 Rush
4 YDS
1:52 POS
Punt
4TH & 6 WKY 29
8:27
47-J.Haggerty punts 42 yards from WKY 29 out of bounds at the FIU 29.
+1 YD
3RD & 7 WKY 28
9:03
1-T.Pigrome complete to 3-J.Moses. 3-J.Moses to WKY 29 for 1 yard (51-D.Prophete).
+2 YD
2ND & 9 WKY 26
9:43
3-J.Moses to WKY 28 for 2 yards (10-D.Jackson).
+1 YD
1ST & 10 WKY 25
10:19
3-J.Moses to WKY 26 for 1 yard.
Kickoff
Kickoff
10:19
39-T.Heatherly kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to WKY End Zone. touchback.
Missed PAT
0 WKY 2
10:19
0-C.Gabriel extra point is no good.
2nd Quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 10:19
0-C.Gabriel extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
13
3
Touchdown 10:33
46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35. 21-E.Wilson runs 100 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
00:14
pos
13
3
Field Goal 10:38
44-B.Narveson 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
55
yds
03:36
pos
7
3
1st Quarter
Point After TD 8:40
0-C.Gabriel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 8:47
12-M.Bortenschlager complete to 1-J.Holloman. 1-J.Holloman runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
52
yds
03:36
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 5 5
Rushing 2 1
Passing 3 4
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 4-7 1-6
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 99 92
Total Plays 22 25
Avg Gain 4.5 3.7
Net Yards Rushing 36 27
Rush Attempts 14 12
Avg Rush Yards 2.6 2.3
Yards Passing 63 65
Comp. - Att. 4-8 8-13
Yards Per Pass 6.1 5.0
Penalties - Yards 0-0 1-14
Touchdowns 1 0
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 3-39.3 4-52.3
Return Yards 12 0
Punts - Returns 1-12 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
FIU 0-4 76--13
W. Kentucky 3-6 03--3
Houchens-Smith Stadium Bowling Green, KY
 63 PASS YDS 65
36 RUSH YDS 27
99 TOTAL YDS 92
FIU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Bortenschlager 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 63 1 0 157.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.7% 187 1 0 110.0
M. Bortenschlager 4/8 63 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Price 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 489 4
D. Price 10 43 0 9
M. Bortenschlager 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -14 0
M. Bortenschlager 3 -8 0 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Holloman 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 54 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 54 0
J. Holloman 4 2 54 1 28
R. Fairweather 13 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 138 1
R. Fairweather 1 1 8 0 8
D. Price 24 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 1
D. Price 2 1 1 0 1
B. Singleton 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 112 1
B. Singleton 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Jacques-Louis 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
R. Jacques-Louis 4-1 0.0 0
R. Dames 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Dames 3-2 0.0 0
J. Powell 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Powell 3-0 0.0 0
N. Curtis 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Curtis 2-0 0.0 0
R. Dames 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Dames 1-0 0.0 0
D. Jackson 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Jackson 1-0 0.0 0
D. Prophete 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Prophete 1-0 0.0 0
J. Turner 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Turner 1-0 0.0 0
K. Oliver 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Oliver 0-1 0.0 0
D. Strickland 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Strickland 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Gabriel 0 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/2
SEASON FG XP
3/4 10/10
C. Gabriel 0/0 0 1/2 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Heatherly 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 39.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
24 0 0
T. Heatherly 3 39.3 1 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
E. Wilson Jr. 21 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 100.0 100 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 43 0
E. Wilson Jr. 1 100.0 100 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Singleton 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 12.8 51 0
B. Singleton 1 12.0 12 0
W. Kentucky
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Pigrome 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 65 0 0 103.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.5% 1096 8 0 113.4
T. Pigrome 8/13 65 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Walker 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
99 389 1
G. Walker 7 22 0 9
J. Moses 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 241 0
J. Moses 2 3 0 2
T. Pigrome 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
78 265 1
T. Pigrome 3 2 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
X. Lane 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 357 1
X. Lane 2 2 19 0 15
T. Traynor 85 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
T. Traynor 2 1 16 0 16
M. Tinsley 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 309 3
M. Tinsley 3 2 15 0 9
J. Simon 6 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 224 3
J. Simon 1 1 9 0 9
C. Burt Jr. 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 168 2
C. Burt Jr. 3 1 5 0 5
J. Moses 3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 24 0
J. Moses 1 1 1 0 1
G. Walker 5 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 40 0
G. Walker 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Malone 10 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Malone 3-0 0.0 0
N. Days 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
N. Days 2-1 0.0 0
D. Key 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Key 2-0 0.0 0
J. Darvin 53 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
J. Darvin 2-0 1.0 0
A. Kincade 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Kincade 2-0 0.0 0
E. Brown 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Brown 2-0 0.0 0
X. Lane 9 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
X. Lane 1-0 0.0 0
J. Hunter 11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Hunter 1-0 0.0 0
M. Tinsley 4 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Tinsley 1-0 0.0 0
R. Barber 50 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Barber 1-0 0.0 0
D. Ruffin 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Ruffin 0-1 0.0 0
R. Cray 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Cray 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Narveson 44 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
9/10 15/15
B. Narveson 1/1 39 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Haggerty 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 52.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
42 0 0
J. Haggerty 4 52.3 2 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Whittington 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 18 0
N. Whittington 1 14.0 14 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Tinsley 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 1.5 3 0
M. Tinsley 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:16 FIU 48 3:36 9 52 TD
6:38 FIU 13 1:45 4 33 Punt
1:59 FIU 10 1:30 6 10 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:18 FIU 29 1:13 3 4 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WKY 16 2:30 7 -7 Punt
8:40 WKY 25 1:49 3 6 Punt
4:46 WKY 14 2:40 5 20 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:14 WKY 24 3:36 8 55 FG
10:19 WKY 25 1:52 3 4 Punt

WKY
Hilltoppers

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - WKY 33
(7:05 - 2nd) 39-T.Heatherly punts 22 yards from FIU 33 out of bounds at the WKY 45.
No Gain
3 & 6 - WKY 33
(7:12 - 2nd) 12-M.Bortenschlager incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Holloman.
+2 YD
2 & 8 - WKY 31
(7:56 - 2nd) 24-D.Price to FIU 33 for 2 yards (32-E.Brown).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 29
(8:18 - 2nd) 24-D.Price to FIU 31 for 2 yards (10-D.Malone).

FIU
Panthers
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:13 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - FIU 29
(8:27 - 2nd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 42 yards from WKY 29 out of bounds at the FIU 29.
+1 YD
3 & 7 - FIU 28
(9:03 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 3-J.Moses. 3-J.Moses to WKY 29 for 1 yard (51-D.Prophete).
+2 YD
2 & 9 - FIU 26
(9:43 - 2nd) 3-J.Moses to WKY 28 for 2 yards (10-D.Jackson).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25
(10:19 - 2nd) 3-J.Moses to WKY 26 for 1 yard.
Kickoff
(10:19 - 2nd) 39-T.Heatherly kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to WKY End Zone. touchback.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
Missed PAT
(10:19 - 2nd) 0-C.Gabriel extra point is no good.
Kickoff
(10:33 - 2nd) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35. 21-E.Wilson runs 100 yards for a touchdown.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - FG (8 plays, 55 yards, 3:36 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 6 - WKY 21
(10:38 - 2nd) 44-B.Narveson 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
+4 YD
3 & 10 - WKY 25
(11:21 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 9-X.Lane. 9-X.Lane to FIU 21 for 4 yards (4-R.Dames).
No Gain
2 & 10 - WKY 25
(11:27 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Walker.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 25
(11:32 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Traynor.
+9 YD
2 & 1 - WKY 34
(12:08 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to FIU 25 for 9 yards (11-J.Powell).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 43
(12:35 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to FIU 34 for 9 yards (4-R.Dames).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 41
(13:07 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 85-T.Traynor. 85-T.Traynor to FIU 43 for 16 yards.
+15 YD
2 & 8 - WKY 26
(13:41 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 9-X.Lane. 9-X.Lane runs ob at WKY 41 for 15 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 24
(14:14 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 26 for 2 yards (11-J.Powell).

FIU
Panthers
 - Punt (6 plays, 10 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 14 - FIU 20
(14:28 - 2nd) 39-T.Heatherly punts 56 yards from FIU 20. 4-M.Tinsley to WKY 24 for no gain (10-D.Jackson).
+5 YD
3 & 19 - FIU 15
(15:00 - 2nd) 24-D.Price to FIU 20 for 5 yards (10-D.Malone).
Sack
2 & 11 - FIU 23
(0:29 - 1st) 12-M.Bortenschlager sacked at FIU 15 for -8 yards (53-J.Darvin).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 24
(0:56 - 1st) 12-M.Bortenschlager to FIU 23 for -1 yard (32-E.Brown).
+5 YD
3 & 1 - FIU 19
(1:35 - 1st) 24-D.Price to FIU 24 for 5 yards (31-A.Kincade).
+9 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 10
(1:56 - 1st) 24-D.Price to FIU 19 for 9 yards (5-N.Days).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 10
(1:59 - 1st) 12-M.Bortenschlager incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Singleton.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 2:40 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - WKY 34
(2:06 - 1st) 47-J.Haggerty punts 56 yards from WKY 34 to FIU 10 fair catch by 2-B.Singleton.
+3 YD
3 & 4 - WKY 31
(2:50 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome scrambles to WKY 34 for 3 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 25
(3:28 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 4-M.Tinsley. 4-M.Tinsley to WKY 31 for 6 yards (3-R.Dames).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 25
(3:34 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Burt.
+9 YD
2 & 8 - WKY 16
(4:11 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 4-M.Tinsley. 4-M.Tinsley to WKY 25 for 9 yards (4-R.Dames).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 14
(4:46 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 16 for 2 yards (7-J.Turner99-D.Strickland).

FIU
Panthers
 - Punt (4 plays, 33 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - FIU 46
(4:53 - 1st) 39-T.Heatherly punts 40 yards from FIU 46 out of bounds at the WKY 14.
No Gain
3 & 3 - FIU 46
(4:59 - 1st) 12-M.Bortenschlager incomplete. Intended for 24-D.Price.
+6 YD
2 & 9 - FIU 40
(5:36 - 1st) 24-D.Price to FIU 46 for 6 yards (9-X.Lane).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 39
(6:10 - 1st) 21-E.Wilson to FIU 40 for 1 yard (5-N.Days26-D.Ruffin).
+26 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 13
(6:38 - 1st) 12-M.Bortenschlager complete to 1-J.Holloman. 1-J.Holloman to FIU 39 for 26 yards (31-A.Kincade).

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:49 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - WKY 31
(6:51 - 1st) 47-J.Haggerty punts 56 yards from WKY 31 Downed at the FIU 13.
+2 YD
3 & 6 - WKY 29
(7:27 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome scrambles to WKY 31 for 2 yards (45-R.Jacques-Louis).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - WKY 26
(8:05 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 29 for 3 yards (45-R.Jacques-Louis94-K.Oliver).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25
(8:40 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 26 for 1 yard (90-N.Curtis45-R.Jacques-Louis).
Kickoff
(8:40 - 1st) 39-T.Heatherly kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to WKY End Zone. touchback.

FIU
Panthers
 - TD (9 plays, 52 yards, 3:36 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:40 - 1st) 0-C.Gabriel extra point is good.
+28 YD
3 & 8 - FIU 28
(8:47 - 1st) 12-M.Bortenschlager complete to 1-J.Holloman. 1-J.Holloman runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
+1 YD
2 & 9 - FIU 29
(9:20 - 1st) 12-M.Bortenschlager complete to 24-D.Price. 24-D.Price to WKY 28 for 1 yard (4-M.Tinsley).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 30
(9:56 - 1st) 24-D.Price to WKY 29 for 1 yard (10-D.Malone24-R.Cray).
+8 YD
3 & 6 - FIU 38
(10:24 - 1st) 12-M.Bortenschlager complete to 13-R.Fairweather. 13-R.Fairweather to WKY 30 for 8 yards (2-D.Key).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 42
(10:59 - 1st) 24-D.Price to WKY 38 for 4 yards (11-J.Hunter).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 42
(11:07 - 1st) 12-M.Bortenschlager incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Holloman.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - FIU 43
(11:32 - 1st) 12-M.Bortenschlager to WKY 42 for 1 yard (53-J.Darvin).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - FIU 48
(11:50 - 1st) 24-D.Price to WKY 43 for 5 yards (2-D.Key).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 48
(12:16 - 1st) 24-D.Price to WKY 48 for 4 yards (50-R.Barber5-N.Days).

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Punt (7 plays, -7 yards, 2:30 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 13 - WKY 9
(12:30 - 1st) 47-J.Haggerty punts 55 yards from WKY 9. 2-B.Singleton to FIU 48 for 12 yards (40-B.Wagner60-B.Chandler).
No Gain
3 & 13 - WKY 9
(12:35 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Burt.
No Gain
2 & 13 - WKY 9
(12:43 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Tinsley.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 12
(13:23 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome to WKY 9 for -3 yards (90-N.Curtis4-R.Dames).
+5 YD
3 & 5 - WKY 7
(13:58 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 11-C.Burt. 11-C.Burt to WKY 12 for 5 yards (45-R.Jacques-Louis4-R.Dames).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - WKY 6
(14:37 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 7 for 1 yard (45-R.Jacques-Louis).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 2
(14:55 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 6 for 4 yards (11-J.Powell).
Penalty
1 & 10 - WKY 16
(14:55 - 1st) Penalty on WKY 20-N.Whittington Invalid fair catch signal 14 yards enforced at WKY 16. No Play.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 39-T.Heatherly kicks 63 yards from FIU 35. 20-N.Whittington to WKY 16 for 14 yards (10-D.Jackson).
