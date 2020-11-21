Drive Chart
|
|
|FIU
|WKY
Preview not available
Preview not available
FIU
0 Pass
3 Rush
4 YDS
1:13 POS
Punt
4TH & 6 FIU 33
7:05
39-T.Heatherly punts 22 yards from FIU 33 out of bounds at the WKY 45.
No Gain
3RD & 6 FIU 33
7:12
12-M.Bortenschlager incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Holloman.
+2 YD
2ND & 8 FIU 31
7:56
24-D.Price to FIU 33 for 2 yards (32-E.Brown).
+2 YD
1ST & 10 FIU 29
8:18
24-D.Price to FIU 31 for 2 yards (10-D.Malone).
WKY
1 Pass
3 Rush
4 YDS
1:52 POS
Punt
4TH & 6 WKY 29
8:27
47-J.Haggerty punts 42 yards from WKY 29 out of bounds at the FIU 29.
+1 YD
3RD & 7 WKY 28
9:03
1-T.Pigrome complete to 3-J.Moses. 3-J.Moses to WKY 29 for 1 yard (51-D.Prophete).
+2 YD
2ND & 9 WKY 26
9:43
3-J.Moses to WKY 28 for 2 yards (10-D.Jackson).
+1 YD
1ST & 10 WKY 25
10:19
3-J.Moses to WKY 26 for 1 yard.
Kickoff
Kickoff
10:19
39-T.Heatherly kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to WKY End Zone. touchback.
Missed PAT
0 WKY 2
10:19
0-C.Gabriel extra point is no good.
Touchdown 10:33
46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35. 21-E.Wilson runs 100 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
00:14
pos
13
3
Touchdown 8:47
12-M.Bortenschlager complete to 1-J.Holloman. 1-J.Holloman runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
52
yds
03:36
pos
6
0
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|5
|5
|Rushing
|2
|1
|Passing
|3
|4
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-7
|1-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|99
|92
|Total Plays
|22
|25
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|3.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|36
|27
|Rush Attempts
|14
|12
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|2.3
|Yards Passing
|63
|65
|Comp. - Att.
|4-8
|8-13
|Yards Per Pass
|6.1
|5.0
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|1-14
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-39.3
|4-52.3
|Return Yards
|12
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-12
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|63
|PASS YDS
|65
|
|
|36
|RUSH YDS
|27
|
|
|99
|TOTAL YDS
|92
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Bortenschlager 12 QB
|M. Bortenschlager
|4/8
|63
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Price 24 RB
|D. Price
|10
|43
|0
|9
|
M. Bortenschlager 12 QB
|M. Bortenschlager
|3
|-8
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Holloman 1 WR
|J. Holloman
|4
|2
|54
|1
|28
|
R. Fairweather 13 TE
|R. Fairweather
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Price 24 RB
|D. Price
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
B. Singleton 2 WR
|B. Singleton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Jacques-Louis 45 LB
|R. Jacques-Louis
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Dames 4 DB
|R. Dames
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Powell 11 LB
|J. Powell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Curtis 90 DL
|N. Curtis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Dames 3 DB
|R. Dames
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 10 LB
|D. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Prophete 51 LB
|D. Prophete
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 7 DB
|J. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oliver 94 DL
|K. Oliver
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Strickland 99 DL
|D. Strickland
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Gabriel 0 K
|C. Gabriel
|0/0
|0
|1/2
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Heatherly 39 P
|T. Heatherly
|3
|39.3
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Wilson Jr. 21 RB
|E. Wilson Jr.
|1
|100.0
|100
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Singleton 2 WR
|B. Singleton
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Pigrome 1 QB
|T. Pigrome
|8/13
|65
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Walker 5 RB
|G. Walker
|7
|22
|0
|9
|
J. Moses 3 RB
|J. Moses
|2
|3
|0
|2
|
T. Pigrome 1 QB
|T. Pigrome
|3
|2
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Lane 9 WR
|X. Lane
|2
|2
|19
|0
|15
|
T. Traynor 85 WR
|T. Traynor
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
M. Tinsley 4 WR
|M. Tinsley
|3
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
J. Simon 6 TE
|J. Simon
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Burt Jr. 11 WR
|C. Burt Jr.
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Moses 3 RB
|J. Moses
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
G. Walker 5 RB
|G. Walker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Malone 10 DE
|D. Malone
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Days 5 LB
|N. Days
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Key 2 DB
|D. Key
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Darvin 53 DT
|J. Darvin
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Kincade 31 DB
|A. Kincade
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Brown 32 LB
|E. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Lane 9 WR
|X. Lane
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hunter 11 DE
|J. Hunter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tinsley 4 WR
|M. Tinsley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Barber 50 DT
|R. Barber
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ruffin 26 DB
|D. Ruffin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cray 24 DB
|R. Cray
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Narveson 44 K
|B. Narveson
|1/1
|39
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Haggerty 47 P
|J. Haggerty
|4
|52.3
|2
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Whittington 20 RB
|N. Whittington
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Tinsley 4 WR
|M. Tinsley
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - WKY 33(7:05 - 2nd) 39-T.Heatherly punts 22 yards from FIU 33 out of bounds at the WKY 45.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - WKY 33(7:12 - 2nd) 12-M.Bortenschlager incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Holloman.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - WKY 31(7:56 - 2nd) 24-D.Price to FIU 33 for 2 yards (32-E.Brown).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 29(8:18 - 2nd) 24-D.Price to FIU 31 for 2 yards (10-D.Malone).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - FIU 29(8:27 - 2nd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 42 yards from WKY 29 out of bounds at the FIU 29.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 7 - FIU 28(9:03 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 3-J.Moses. 3-J.Moses to WKY 29 for 1 yard (51-D.Prophete).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - FIU 26(9:43 - 2nd) 3-J.Moses to WKY 28 for 2 yards (10-D.Jackson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 25(10:19 - 2nd) 3-J.Moses to WKY 26 for 1 yard.
|Kickoff
|(10:19 - 2nd) 39-T.Heatherly kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to WKY End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(10:19 - 2nd) 0-C.Gabriel extra point is no good.
|Kickoff
|(10:33 - 2nd) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35. 21-E.Wilson runs 100 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - WKY 21(10:38 - 2nd) 44-B.Narveson 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 10 - WKY 25(11:21 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 9-X.Lane. 9-X.Lane to FIU 21 for 4 yards (4-R.Dames).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WKY 25(11:27 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Walker.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 25(11:32 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Traynor.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - WKY 34(12:08 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to FIU 25 for 9 yards (11-J.Powell).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 43(12:35 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to FIU 34 for 9 yards (4-R.Dames).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 41(13:07 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 85-T.Traynor. 85-T.Traynor to FIU 43 for 16 yards.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 8 - WKY 26(13:41 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 9-X.Lane. 9-X.Lane runs ob at WKY 41 for 15 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 24(14:14 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 26 for 2 yards (11-J.Powell).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - FIU 20(14:28 - 2nd) 39-T.Heatherly punts 56 yards from FIU 20. 4-M.Tinsley to WKY 24 for no gain (10-D.Jackson).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 19 - FIU 15(15:00 - 2nd) 24-D.Price to FIU 20 for 5 yards (10-D.Malone).
|Sack
|
2 & 11 - FIU 23(0:29 - 1st) 12-M.Bortenschlager sacked at FIU 15 for -8 yards (53-J.Darvin).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 24(0:56 - 1st) 12-M.Bortenschlager to FIU 23 for -1 yard (32-E.Brown).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - FIU 19(1:35 - 1st) 24-D.Price to FIU 24 for 5 yards (31-A.Kincade).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - FIU 10(1:56 - 1st) 24-D.Price to FIU 19 for 9 yards (5-N.Days).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FIU 10(1:59 - 1st) 12-M.Bortenschlager incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Singleton.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - WKY 34(2:06 - 1st) 47-J.Haggerty punts 56 yards from WKY 34 to FIU 10 fair catch by 2-B.Singleton.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - WKY 31(2:50 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome scrambles to WKY 34 for 3 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 25(3:28 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 4-M.Tinsley. 4-M.Tinsley to WKY 31 for 6 yards (3-R.Dames).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 25(3:34 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Burt.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - WKY 16(4:11 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 4-M.Tinsley. 4-M.Tinsley to WKY 25 for 9 yards (4-R.Dames).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 14(4:46 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 16 for 2 yards (7-J.Turner99-D.Strickland).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - FIU 46(4:53 - 1st) 39-T.Heatherly punts 40 yards from FIU 46 out of bounds at the WKY 14.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - FIU 46(4:59 - 1st) 12-M.Bortenschlager incomplete. Intended for 24-D.Price.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - FIU 40(5:36 - 1st) 24-D.Price to FIU 46 for 6 yards (9-X.Lane).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 39(6:10 - 1st) 21-E.Wilson to FIU 40 for 1 yard (5-N.Days26-D.Ruffin).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 13(6:38 - 1st) 12-M.Bortenschlager complete to 1-J.Holloman. 1-J.Holloman to FIU 39 for 26 yards (31-A.Kincade).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - WKY 31(6:51 - 1st) 47-J.Haggerty punts 56 yards from WKY 31 Downed at the FIU 13.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - WKY 29(7:27 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome scrambles to WKY 31 for 2 yards (45-R.Jacques-Louis).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - WKY 26(8:05 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 29 for 3 yards (45-R.Jacques-Louis94-K.Oliver).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 25(8:40 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 26 for 1 yard (90-N.Curtis45-R.Jacques-Louis).
|Kickoff
|(8:40 - 1st) 39-T.Heatherly kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to WKY End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:40 - 1st) 0-C.Gabriel extra point is good.
|+28 YD
|
3 & 8 - FIU 28(8:47 - 1st) 12-M.Bortenschlager complete to 1-J.Holloman. 1-J.Holloman runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - FIU 29(9:20 - 1st) 12-M.Bortenschlager complete to 24-D.Price. 24-D.Price to WKY 28 for 1 yard (4-M.Tinsley).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 30(9:56 - 1st) 24-D.Price to WKY 29 for 1 yard (10-D.Malone24-R.Cray).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - FIU 38(10:24 - 1st) 12-M.Bortenschlager complete to 13-R.Fairweather. 13-R.Fairweather to WKY 30 for 8 yards (2-D.Key).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - FIU 42(10:59 - 1st) 24-D.Price to WKY 38 for 4 yards (11-J.Hunter).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FIU 42(11:07 - 1st) 12-M.Bortenschlager incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Holloman.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - FIU 43(11:32 - 1st) 12-M.Bortenschlager to WKY 42 for 1 yard (53-J.Darvin).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - FIU 48(11:50 - 1st) 24-D.Price to WKY 43 for 5 yards (2-D.Key).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 48(12:16 - 1st) 24-D.Price to WKY 48 for 4 yards (50-R.Barber5-N.Days).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - WKY 9(12:30 - 1st) 47-J.Haggerty punts 55 yards from WKY 9. 2-B.Singleton to FIU 48 for 12 yards (40-B.Wagner60-B.Chandler).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - WKY 9(12:35 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Burt.
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - WKY 9(12:43 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Tinsley.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 12(13:23 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome to WKY 9 for -3 yards (90-N.Curtis4-R.Dames).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - WKY 7(13:58 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 11-C.Burt. 11-C.Burt to WKY 12 for 5 yards (45-R.Jacques-Louis4-R.Dames).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - WKY 6(14:37 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 7 for 1 yard (45-R.Jacques-Louis).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 2(14:55 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 6 for 4 yards (11-J.Powell).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WKY 16(14:55 - 1st) Penalty on WKY 20-N.Whittington Invalid fair catch signal 14 yards enforced at WKY 16. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-T.Heatherly kicks 63 yards from FIU 35. 20-N.Whittington to WKY 16 for 14 yards (10-D.Jackson).
-
ILL
NEB
38
17
4th 11:53 FS1
-
LSU
ARK
20
24
4th 9:20 SECN
-
APLST
15CSTCAR
23
21
4th 7:45 ESP2
-
GAS
ARMY
27
28
4th 2:14 CBSSN
-
9IND
3OHIOST
27
42
4th 12:33 FOX
-
ECU
TEMPLE
28
3
3rd 2:18 ESP+
-
SFA
MEMP
14
49
4th 10:35 ESP+
-
6FLA
VANDY
31
17
4th 10:10 ESPN
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
38
34
4th 8:10 ESPU
-
RICE
NTEXAS
10
7
2nd 6:56 ESP3
-
FIU
WKY
13
3
2nd 7:00 ESP3
-
BUFF
BGREEN
42
17
Final CBSSN
-
AKRON
KENTST
35
69
Final ESPN
-
NILL
BALLST
25
31
Final ESNN
-
TOLEDO
EMICH
45
28
Final CBSSN
-
WMICH
CMICH
52
44
Final ESP2
-
TULANE
25TULSA
24
30
Final/2OT ESPN
-
CUSE
LVILLE
0
30
Final ESPN
-
PURDUE
MINN
31
34
Final BTN
-
UMASS
FAU
2
24
Final CBSSN
-
NMEX
AF
0
28
Final FS1
-
NAL
8BYU
0
0
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
TXSA
USM
0
053 O/U
+9
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
TROY
0
060 O/U
-10.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
IOWA
PSU
0
045.5 O/U
-1
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
GAST
SALA
0
058.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
CAL
OREGST
0
045.5 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
10WISC
19NWEST
0
044 O/U
+7.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
UCLA
11OREG
0
061.5 O/U
-18
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
7CINCY
UCF
0
065.5 O/U
+4
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
SDGST
NEVADA
0
046 O/U
+1.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
VATECH
PITT
0
052.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
KSTATE
17IOWAST
0
047 O/U
-13.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
UK
1BAMA
0
057.5 O/U
-31.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
ABIL
UVA
0
061.5 O/U
-38.5
Sat 4:00pm
-
TENN
23AUBURN
0
050.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
MISSST
13UGA
0
044 O/U
-25
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
MICH
RUT
0
052 O/U
+12.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
MIZZOU
SC
0
057 O/U
+6
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
14OKLAST
18OKLA
0
060.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
21LIB
NCST
0
065.5 O/U
-4
Sat 7:30pm
-
ARIZ
WASH
0
053.5 O/U
-12
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
20USC
UTAH
0
058 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
BOISE
HAWAII
0
055 O/U
+13.5
Sat 11:00pm CBSSN
-
4CLEM
FSU
0
0
PPD ABC
-
CHARLO
15MRSHL
0
0
PPD
-
CAR
24LALAF
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
MISS
5TXAM
0
0
PPD CBS
-
NAVY
SFLA
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
OHIO
MIAOH
0
0
ESPN
-
UTAHST
WYO
0
0
CBSSN
-
UAB
UTEP
0
0
ESP+
-
WAKE
DUKE
0
0
ACCN
-
MICHST
MD
0
0
BTN
-
LAMON
LATECH
0
0
-
UNLV
COLOST
0
0
FS2
-
SJST
FRESNO
0
0
CBSSN
-
ARIZST
COLO
0
0
ESP2
-
WASHST
STNFRD
0
0
FS1