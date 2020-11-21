Drive Chart
GAS
ARMY

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
S. Werts 1 QB
80 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 4 RuYds, RuTD
S. McCoy 3 RB
17 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
GAS
1 Pass
0 Rush
48 YDS
0:06 POS
Int
1ST & 10 GAS 35
2:14
17-J.Tomlin incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 34-A.Carter at GSO 39. 34-A.Carter to GSO 36 for 3 yards.
+19 YD
1ST & 10 GAS 16
2:20
17-J.Tomlin complete to 9-D.Anderson. 9-D.Anderson to GSO 35 for 19 yards (22-C.Cunningham).
ARMY
0 Pass
7 Rush
5 YDS
0:52 POS
Punt
4TH & 5 ARMY 49
2:27
46-Z.Harding punts 35 yards from ARM 49 to GSO 16 fair catch by 12-W.Kennedy.
-1 YD
3RD & 4 ARMY 50
2:31
2-T.Tyler to ARM 49 for -1 yard (36-R.Ellis).
+4 YD
2ND & 8 ARMY 46
2:37
33-J.Buchanan to GSO 50 for 4 yards (24-T.Bride).
+2 YD
1ST & 10 ARMY 44
3:19
33-J.Buchanan to ARM 46 for 2 yards (45-R.Byrd36-R.Ellis).
ARMY
1 Pass
511 Rush
31 YDS
4:51 POS
+1 YD
4TH & 2 GAS 45
3:25
2-L.Wright to ARM 44 for 1 yard (53-A.Smith8-J.Bourdeau).
No Gain
3RD & 2 ARMY 45
4:14
12-W.Kennedy to ARM 45 for no gain (91-R.Duran20-M.Broughton).
+4 YD
2ND & 6 ARMY 49
4:43
12-W.Kennedy to ARM 45 for 4 yards (34-A.Carter22-C.Cunningham).
+4 YD
1ST & 10 GAS 47
5:15
2-L.Wright to ARM 49 for 4 yards (52-A.West20-M.Broughton).
4th Quarter
Point After TD 8:16
29-Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
28
Touchdown 8:20
33-J.Buchanan runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
19
plays
66
yds
03:43
pos
27
27
3rd Quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 4:17
99-A.Raynor extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
21
21
Touchdown 4:29
1-S.Werts complete to 2-L.Wright. 2-L.Wright runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
75
yds
02:01
pos
27
21
Point After TD 6:18
29-Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
21
Touchdown 6:22
3-S.McCoy runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
2
yds
00:04
pos
21
20
Point After TD 8:22
29-Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
14
Touchdown 8:29
15-B.Murphy runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
62
yds
06:38
pos
21
13
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 9:24
99-A.Raynor extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 9:31
1-S.Werts complete to 48-C.Brown. 48-C.Brown runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
86
yds
04:21
pos
20
7
Point After TD 13:45
29-Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 13:49
3-S.McCoy runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
17
plays
80
yds
06:38
pos
14
6
1st Quarter
Point After TD 6:45
99-A.Raynor extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 6:55
2-T.Tyler to ARM 22 FUMBLES. 13-D.Canteen runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
-3
yds
00:00
pos
13
0
Point After TD 6:55
99-A.Raynor extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 7:00
1-S.Werts runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
2
plays
1
yds
00:45
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 10 20
Rushing 6 18
Passing 3 1
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 4-9 9-17
4th Down Conv 0-1 4-4
Total Net Yards 267 282
Total Plays 1 1
Avg Gain 267.0 282.0
Net Yards Rushing 161 257
Rush Attempts 30 70
Avg Rush Yards 5.4 3.7
Yards Passing 106 25
Comp. - Att. 8-11 1-2
Yards Per Pass 9.6 6.7
Penalties - Yards 3-15 5-54
Touchdowns 4 4
Rushing TDs 1 4
Passing TDs 2 0
Other 1 0
Turnovers 2 4
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 3-3
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 2-47.0 3-39.7
Return Yards 10 34
Punts - Returns 1-6 1-28
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-4 2-6
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Ga. Southern 6-2 1476027
Army 6-2 0714728
Blaik Field at Michie Stadium West Point, NY
 106 PASS YDS 25
161 RUSH YDS 257
267 TOTAL YDS 282
Ga. Southern
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Werts 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
85.7% 80 2 0 276.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.5% 790 5 6 125.3
S. Werts 6/7 80 2 0
J. Tomlin 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 26 0 1 72.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.0% 5 0 0 71.0
J. Tomlin 2/3 26 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Green 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 49 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 133 1
G. Green 3 49 0 46
L. Wright 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
53 317 1
L. Wright 5 30 0 16
M. LaRoche 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 144 0
M. LaRoche 2 4 0 2
S. Werts 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 4 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
111 594 6
S. Werts 9 4 1 8
J. Tomlin 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 38 0
J. Tomlin 2 3 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
L. Wright 2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 35 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 15 0
L. Wright 2 2 35 1 39
D. Anderson 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 58 0
D. Anderson 2 2 29 0 19
C. Brown 48 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 24 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 25 0
C. Brown 1 1 24 1 24
M. Murray 16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 195 1
M. Murray 2 2 11 0 7
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 156 0
W. Kennedy III 1 1 7 0 7
E. Smith 85 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 0
E. Smith 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Wilson 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
A. Wilson 8-3 0.0 0
C. Wright 94 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
C. Wright 8-2 0.0 0
R. Ellis 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-10 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Ellis 8-10 0.0 0
R. Wade Jr. 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
R. Wade Jr. 6-1 0.0 0
R. Byrd 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
R. Byrd 6-6 0.0 0
D. Baker Jr. 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Baker Jr. 5-0 0.0 0
R. Johnson III 0 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
R. Johnson III 4-1 1.0 0
Z. McGee 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
Z. McGee 3-1 0.0 0
K. Duncan Jr. 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Duncan Jr. 3-3 0.0 0
J. Jackson 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Jackson 3-1 0.0 0
J. Ellis 44 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
J. Ellis 3-2 0.0 0
C. Harris Jr. 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Harris Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
T. Bride 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Bride 1-0 0.0 0
Q. Williams 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
Q. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
D. Canteen 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
D. Canteen 1-1 0.0 0
D. Springer 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Springer 1-1 0.0 0
P. Devine 90 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
P. Devine 0-2 0.0 0
G. Adcock 57 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
G. Adcock 0-2 0.0 0
J. Jackson 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Jackson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Raynor 99 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 3/4
SEASON FG XP
12/15 25/25
A. Raynor 0/1 0 3/4 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Beck II 7 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 47.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
30 0 0
A. Beck II 2 47.0 0 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Hood 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 19 0
K. Hood 1 14.0 14 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 16.3 65 1
W. Kennedy III 1 6.0 6 0
Army
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Tyler 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 25 0 0 310.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0.0% 0 0 0 0.0
T. Tyler 1/1 25 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Tyler 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
35 121 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 223 1
T. Tyler 35 121 0 17
J. Buchanan 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 53 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
69 330 4
J. Buchanan 18 53 1 6
T. Robinson 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 347 0
T. Robinson 7 32 0 10
S. McCoy 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 17 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
62 210 8
S. McCoy 5 17 2 5
B. Murphy 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 17 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 20 0
B. Murphy 2 17 1 12
B. Walters 11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
B. Walters 1 9 0 9
A. Howard 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 30 0
A. Howard 1 8 0 8
C. Barnard 40 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 110 1
C. Barnard 1 0 0 0
M. Morrison 2 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
M. Morrison 1 -5 0 -5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
C. Cameron 85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 25 0
C. Cameron 1 1 25 0 25
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Broughton 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
M. Broughton 7-5 0.0 0
C. Cunningham Jr. 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Cunningham Jr. 6-4 0.0 0
J. Rhattigan 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Rhattigan 5-1 0.0 0
A. Smith 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
A. Smith 4-3 0.0 0
C. Cameron 85 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Cameron 2-0 0.0 0
J. Moore 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Moore 2-2 0.0 0
J. Bourdeau 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Bourdeau 2-1 0.0 0
A. West 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. West 2-0 0.0 0
A. Carter II 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 1.0
A. Carter II 2-0 1.0 1
N. Cockrill 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Cockrill 1-0 0.0 0
R. Duran III 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Duran III 1-0 0.0 0
K. Bonsu 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Bonsu 1-0 0.0 0
M. Morrison 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Morrison 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Q. Maretzki 29 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/1 6/6
Q. Maretzki 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Harding 46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 39.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
23 0 0
Z. Harding 3 39.7 1 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Robinson 21 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 28.0 37 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 39 0
T. Robinson 3 28.0 37 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
F. Voyne 38 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 0 0
F. Voyne 1 13.0 0 0
C. Mabry 18 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 0 0
C. Mabry 1 13.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 GAS 25 1:49 3 5 Punt
11:22 GAS 25 1:30 3 -5 Punt
7:40 ARMY 1 0:45 2 1 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:45 GAS 14 4:21 8 86 TD
7:17 GAS 24 1:32 4 50 FG Miss
0:41 GAS 6 0:00 1 0 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:22 GAS 25 1:22 3 5 Punt
6:18 GAS 25 2:01 4 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:16 GAS 25 4:51 10 31 Downs
2:20 GAS 16 0:06 2 48 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:03 ARMY 34 1:34 3 2 Punt
9:40 ARMY 12 1:52 4 -11 Fumble
6:55 ARMY 25 0:00 1 -3 TD
6:45 ARMY 25 6:38 17 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:24 ARMY 36 1:56 3 1 Punt
5:03 ARMY 20 4:17 13 74 Fumble
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARMY 48 6:38 12 67 TD
6:22 GAS 2 0:04 1 2 TD
4:17 ARMY 29 3:43 19 71 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
3:19 ARMY 44 0:52 3 5 Punt

ARMY
Black Knights

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - ARMY 35
(2:14 - 4th) 17-J.Tomlin incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 34-A.Carter at GSO 39. 34-A.Carter to GSO 36 for 3 yards.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 16
(2:20 - 4th) 17-J.Tomlin complete to 9-D.Anderson. 9-D.Anderson to GSO 35 for 19 yards (22-C.Cunningham).

GAS
Eagles
 - Interception (2 plays, 48 yards, 0:06 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - GAS 49
(2:27 - 4th) 46-Z.Harding punts 35 yards from ARM 49 to GSO 16 fair catch by 12-W.Kennedy.
-1 YD
3 & 4 - GAS 50
(2:31 - 4th) 2-T.Tyler to ARM 49 for -1 yard (36-R.Ellis).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - GAS 46
(2:37 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan to GSO 50 for 4 yards (24-T.Bride).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 44
(3:19 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan to ARM 46 for 2 yards (45-R.Byrd36-R.Ellis).

ARMY
Black Knights
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:52 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
4 & 2 - ARMY 45
(3:25 - 4th) 2-L.Wright to ARM 44 for 1 yard (53-A.Smith8-J.Bourdeau).
No Gain
3 & 2 - ARMY 45
(4:14 - 4th) 12-W.Kennedy to ARM 45 for no gain (91-R.Duran20-M.Broughton).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - ARMY 49
(4:43 - 4th) 12-W.Kennedy to ARM 45 for 4 yards (34-A.Carter22-C.Cunningham).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 47
(5:15 - 4th) 2-L.Wright to ARM 49 for 4 yards (52-A.West20-M.Broughton).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - ARMY 45
(5:48 - 4th) 1-S.Werts to GSO 47 for 2 yards (52-A.West53-A.Smith).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - ARMY 38
(6:25 - 4th) 17-J.Tomlin complete to 16-M.Murray. 16-M.Murray to GSO 45 for 7 yards (20-M.Broughton2-M.Morrison).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 36
(6:44 - 4th) 4-G.Green to GSO 38 for 2 yards (95-N.Cockrill53-A.Smith).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - ARMY 34
(7:19 - 4th) 17-J.Tomlin to GSO 36 for 2 yards (20-M.Broughton4-J.Moore).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - ARMY 33
(7:57 - 4th) 17-J.Tomlin to GSO 34 for 1 yard (47-J.Rhattigan).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 25
(8:16 - 4th) 1-S.Werts to GSO 33 for 8 yards (22-C.Cunningham).
Kickoff
(8:16 - 4th) 1-L.Salyers kicks 65 yards from ARM 35 to GSO End Zone. touchback.

GAS
Eagles
 - Downs (10 plays, 31 yards, 4:51 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:16 - 4th) 29-Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
+2 YD
1 & 2 - GAS 2
(8:20 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
+4 YD
3 & 3 - GAS 6
(8:54 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan to GSO 2 for 4 yards (27-K.Duncan36-R.Ellis).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - GAS 8
(9:37 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan to GSO 6 for 2 yards (47-R.Wade36-R.Ellis).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 13
(10:19 - 4th) 2-T.Tyler to GSO 8 for 5 yards (36-R.Ellis12-A.Wilson).
Penalty
2 & 4 - GAS 18
(10:35 - 4th) Penalty on GSO 57-G.Adcock Offside 5 yards enforced at GSO 18. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 24
(11:12 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan to GSO 18 for 6 yards (47-R.Wade36-R.Ellis).
+3 YD
3 & 3 - GAS 27
(11:44 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan to GSO 24 for 3 yards (14-D.Baker).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - GAS 31
(12:24 - 4th) 2-T.Tyler to GSO 27 for 4 yards (47-R.Wade).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 34
(13:01 - 4th) 21-T.Robinson to GSO 31 for 3 yards (36-R.Ellis12-A.Wilson).
+10 YD
3 & 8 - GAS 44
(13:36 - 4th) 21-T.Robinson to GSO 34 for 10 yards (45-R.Byrd).
+2 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 46
(14:21 - 4th) 2-T.Tyler to GSO 44 for 2 yards (12-A.Wilson36-R.Ellis).
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 46
(15:00 - 4th) 2-T.Tyler to GSO 46 for no gain (36-R.Ellis).
+4 YD
4 & 1 - GAS 50
(0:34 - 3rd) 2-T.Tyler to GSO 46 for 4 yards (44-J.Ellis36-R.Ellis).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - GAS 48
(1:19 - 3rd) 33-J.Buchanan to GSO 50 for 2 yards (44-J.Ellis45-R.Byrd).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - GAS 45
(1:56 - 3rd) 33-J.Buchanan to ARM 48 for 3 yards (44-J.Ellis45-R.Byrd).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 41
(2:33 - 3rd) 21-T.Robinson to ARM 45 for 4 yards (12-A.Wilson36-R.Ellis).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - GAS 38
(3:08 - 3rd) 33-J.Buchanan to ARM 41 for 3 yards (94-C.Wright45-R.Byrd).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - GAS 35
(3:42 - 3rd) 2-T.Tyler to ARM 38 for 3 yards (40-J.Jackson90-P.Devine).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 29
(4:06 - 3rd) 33-J.Buchanan to ARM 35 for 6 yards (36-R.Ellis).
Kickoff
(4:17 - 3rd) 98-D.Lewis kicks 56 yards from GSO 35. 21-T.Robinson to ARM 29 for 20 yards (33-M.Watson-Trent).

ARMY
Black Knights
 - TD (19 plays, 71 yards, 3:43 poss)

Result Play
Missed PAT
(4:17 - 3rd) 99-A.Raynor extra point is no good.
+39 YD
2 & 8 - ARMY 39
(4:29 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts complete to 2-L.Wright. 2-L.Wright runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 41
(5:07 - 3rd) 5-M.LaRoche to ARM 39 for 2 yards (22-C.Cunningham).
+27 YD
2 & 3 - ARMY 32
(5:41 - 3rd) 12-W.Kennedy to ARM 41 for 27 yards (4-J.Moore).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 25
(6:18 - 3rd) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 32 for 7 yards (8-J.Bourdeau22-C.Cunningham).
Kickoff
(6:18 - 3rd) 1-L.Salyers kicks 65 yards from ARM 35 to GSO End Zone. touchback.

GAS
Eagles
 - TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 2:01 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:18 - 3rd) 29-Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
+2 YD
1 & 2 - GAS 2
(6:22 - 3rd) 3-S.McCoy runs 2 yards for a touchdown.

ARMY
Black Knights
 - TD (1 plays, 2 yards, 0:04 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - ARMY 30
(7:00 - 3rd) punts 0 yards from GSO 30 blocked by 38-F.Voyne. 49-K.Yow to GSO 2 for 15 yards.
Sack
3 & 7 - ARMY 28
(7:08 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts sacked at GSO 30 for 2 yards FUMBLES. 50-C.Kelly recovers at the GSO 30. 50-C.Kelly to GSO 30 for no gain.
No Gain
2 & 7 - ARMY 28
(7:51 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts to GSO 28 for no gain (20-M.Broughton).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 25
(8:22 - 3rd) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 28 for 3 yards (20-M.Broughton47-J.Rhattigan).
Kickoff
(8:22 - 3rd) 1-L.Salyers kicks 65 yards from ARM 35 to GSO End Zone. touchback.

GAS
Eagles
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:22 - 3rd) 29-Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 12
(8:29 - 3rd) 15-B.Murphy runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
+5 YD
4 & 3 - GAS 17
(9:20 - 3rd) 2-T.Tyler to GSO 12 for 5 yards (0-R.Johnson27-K.Duncan).
+14 YD
3 & 17 - GAS 31
(10:35 - 3rd) 2-T.Tyler to GSO 17 for 14 yards (27-K.Duncan).
+5 YD
2 & 22 - GAS 36
(10:35 - 3rd) 2-T.Tyler to GSO 31 for 5 yards (36-R.Ellis).
Penalty
2 & 7 - GAS 21
(10:35 - 3rd) Penalty on ARM 21-T.Robinson Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at GSO 21.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 24
(10:54 - 3rd) 21-T.Robinson to GSO 21 for 3 yards (94-C.Wright).
+10 YD
3 & 3 - GAS 34
(11:29 - 3rd) 2-T.Tyler to GSO 24 for 10 yards (12-A.Wilson27-K.Duncan).
Penalty
3 & 8 - GAS 39
(11:45 - 3rd) Penalty on GSO 94-C.Wright Offside 5 yards enforced at GSO 39. No Play.
-1 YD
2 & 7 - GAS 38
(12:28 - 3rd) 2-T.Tyler to GSO 39 for -1 yard (42-D.Springer44-J.Ellis).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 41
(13:07 - 3rd) 21-T.Robinson to GSO 38 for 3 yards (45-R.Byrd).
+9 YD
3 & 8 - GAS 50
(13:42 - 3rd) 2-T.Tyler to GSO 41 for 9 yards (27-K.Duncan12-A.Wilson).
+1 YD
2 & 9 - GAS 49
(14:21 - 3rd) 2-T.Tyler to GSO 50 for 1 yard (0-R.Johnson94-C.Wright).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 48
(14:53 - 3rd) 2-T.Tyler to ARM 49 for 1 yard (94-C.Wright).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 98-D.Lewis kicks 54 yards from GSO 35. 21-T.Robinson to ARM 48 for 37 yards (28-D.Carter).

ARMY
Black Knights
 - TD (12 plays, 67 yards, 6:38 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARMY 6
(0:41 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts kneels at GSO 6 for no gain.

GAS
Eagles
 - Halftime (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 10
(0:46 - 2nd) 2-T.Tyler to GSO 6 FUMBLES (40-J.Jackson). 40-J.Jackson to GSO 6 for no gain.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 10
(0:46 - 2nd) 2-T.Tyler to GSO 7 for 3 yards (40-J.Jackson).
+25 YD
2 & 13 - GAS 35
(0:58 - 2nd) 2-T.Tyler complete to 85-C.Cameron. 85-C.Cameron to GSO 10 for 25 yards (12-A.Wilson).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 32
(1:00 - 2nd) 2-T.Tyler to GSO 35 for -3 yards.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 32
(1:00 - 2nd) 11-B.Walters to GSO 18 for 14 yards (27-K.Duncan).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 44
(1:13 - 2nd) 2-T.Tyler to GSO 32 for 12 yards (12-A.Wilson13-D.Canteen).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - GAS 46
(1:38 - 2nd) 2-T.Tyler to GSO 44 for 2 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 3 - GAS 48
(2:05 - 2nd) 2-T.Tyler to GSO 46 for 2 yards (40-J.Jackson57-G.Adcock).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 45
(2:28 - 2nd) 2-T.Tyler to GSO 48 for 7 yards.
+8 YD
2 & 5 - GAS 37
(2:49 - 2nd) 5-A.Howard to ARM 45 for 8 yards (12-A.Wilson27-K.Duncan).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 32
(3:15 - 2nd) 2-T.Tyler to ARM 37 for 5 yards (45-R.Byrd36-R.Ellis).
+3 YD
4 & 1 - GAS 29
(3:57 - 2nd) 2-T.Tyler to ARM 32 for 3 yards (36-R.Ellis40-J.Jackson).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - GAS 28
(4:22 - 2nd) 33-J.Buchanan to ARM 29 for 1 yard (94-C.Wright45-R.Byrd).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - GAS 23
(4:57 - 2nd) 15-B.Murphy to ARM 28 for 5 yards (14-D.Baker).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 20
(5:03 - 2nd) 2-T.Tyler to ARM 23 for 3 yards (36-R.Ellis0-R.Johnson).

ARMY
Black Knights
 - Fumble (13 plays, 74 yards, 4:17 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 6 - ARMY 11
(5:45 - 2nd) 99-A.Raynor 28 yards Field Goal is No Good.
+7 YD
3 & 13 - ARMY 18
(6:17 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts complete to 12-W.Kennedy. 12-W.Kennedy to ARM 11 for 7 yards (53-A.Smith20-M.Broughton).
-4 YD
2 & 9 - ARMY 14
(6:57 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to ARM 18 for -4 yards (22-C.Cunningham).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 15
(6:57 - 2nd) 4-G.Green to ARM 14 for 1 yard (47-J.Rhattigan22-C.Cunningham).
Penalty
1 & 10 - ARMY 30
(6:57 - 2nd) Penalty on ARM 20-M.Broughton Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at ARM 30. No Play.
+46 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 24
(7:17 - 2nd) 4-G.Green to ARM 30 for 46 yards (20-M.Broughton).

GAS
Eagles
 - Missed FG (4 plays, 50 yards, 1:32 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - GAS 37
(7:28 - 2nd) 46-Z.Harding punts 45 yards from ARM 37. 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 24 for 6 yards (39-P.Lawless22-C.Cunningham).
-5 YD
3 & 4 - GAS 42
(8:03 - 2nd) 2-T.Tyler to ARM 37 for -5 yards (45-R.Byrd47-R.Wade).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - GAS 40
(8:43 - 2nd) 33-J.Buchanan to ARM 42 for 2 yards (0-R.Johnson36-R.Ellis).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 36
(9:16 - 2nd) 33-J.Buchanan to ARM 40 for 4 yards (47-R.Wade).
Kickoff
(9:24 - 2nd) 99-A.Raynor kicks 56 yards from GSO 35. 21-T.Robinson to ARM 36 for 27 yards (33-M.Watson-Trent).

ARMY
Black Knights
 - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:24 - 2nd) 99-A.Raynor extra point is good.
+24 YD
3 & 4 - ARMY 24
(9:31 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts complete to 48-C.Brown. 48-C.Brown runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
+4 YD
2 & 8 - ARMY 28
(10:09 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts complete to 16-M.Murray. 16-M.Murray to ARM 24 for 4 yards (20-M.Broughton).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 30
(10:34 - 2nd) 5-M.LaRoche to ARM 28 for 2 yards (47-J.Rhattigan22-C.Cunningham).
+16 YD
2 & 3 - ARMY 46
(11:15 - 2nd) 2-L.Wright to ARM 30 for 16 yards (8-J.Bourdeau20-M.Broughton).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 47
(11:49 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy to ARM 46 for 7 yards (22-C.Cunningham53-A.Smith).
+24 YD
3 & 1 - ARMY 23
(12:20 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 47 for 24 yards.
+10 YD
2 & 11 - ARMY 13
(12:58 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts complete to 9-D.Anderson. 9-D.Anderson to GSO 23 for 10 yards (4-J.Moore).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 14
(13:38 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 13 for -1 yard (97-K.Bonsu2-M.Morrison).
1 & 10 - ARMY
(13:38 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 14 for no gain (97-K.Bonsu2-M.Morrison). Penalty on GSO 61-D.Wilson Holding 7 yards enforced at GSO 14. No Play.
Kickoff
(13:45 - 2nd) 1-L.Salyers kicks 65 yards from ARM 35. 7-K.Hood to GSO 14 for 14 yards (38-T.Riley9-M.Bellan).

GAS
Eagles
 - TD (8 plays, 86 yards, 4:21 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(13:45 - 2nd) 29-Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
+1 YD
4 & 1 - GAS 1
(13:49 - 2nd) 3-S.McCoy runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
No Gain
3 & 1 - GAS 1
(14:36 - 2nd) 40-C.Barnard to GSO 1 for no gain (15-Q.Williams90-P.Devine).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - GAS 8
(15:00 - 2nd) 2-T.Tyler to GSO 1 for 7 yards (13-D.Canteen).
No Gain
1 & 8 - GAS 8
(0:07 - 1st) 2-T.Tyler to GSO 8 for no gain (14-D.Baker45-R.Byrd).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - GAS 11
(0:43 - 1st) 33-J.Buchanan to GSO 8 for 3 yards (12-A.Wilson).
+9 YD
2 & 11 - GAS 20
(1:23 - 1st) 11-B.Walters to GSO 11 for 9 yards (94-C.Wright).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 19
(2:01 - 1st) 21-T.Robinson to GSO 20 for -1 yard (21-Z.McGee45-R.Byrd).
+10 YD
2 & 7 - GAS 29
(2:31 - 1st) 21-T.Robinson to GSO 19 for 10 yards (14-D.Baker).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 32
(3:01 - 1st) 33-J.Buchanan to GSO 29 for 3 yards (32-C.Harris21-Z.McGee).
+17 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 49
(3:28 - 1st) 2-T.Tyler to GSO 32 for 17 yards (47-R.Wade).
Penalty
2 & 15 - GAS 46
(3:50 - 1st) 23-A.Adkins to ARM 47 for 1 yard (44-J.Ellis). Penalty on GSO 44-J.Ellis Offside 5 yards enforced at ARM 46. No Play.
Penalty
2 & 5 - GAS 44
(4:10 - 1st) 2-T.Tyler to GSO 41 for 3 yards. Penalty on ARM 68-L.McCleery Holding 10 yards enforced at GSO 44. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 49
(4:34 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to GSO 44 for 5 yards (21-Z.McGee44-J.Ellis).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 36
(5:06 - 1st) 2-T.Tyler to GSO 49 for 15 yards (14-D.Baker).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - GAS 34
(5:40 - 1st) 33-J.Buchanan to ARM 36 for 2 yards (94-C.Wright42-D.Springer).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - GAS 30
(6:14 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 34 for 4 yards (21-Z.McGee32-C.Harris).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25
(6:45 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 30 for 5 yards (45-R.Byrd57-G.Adcock).
Kickoff
(6:45 - 1st) 98-D.Lewis kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to ARM End Zone. touchback.

ARMY
Black Knights
 - TD (17 plays, 75 yards, 6:38 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:45 - 1st) 99-A.Raynor extra point is good.

ARMY
Black Knights
 - TD (1 plays, -3 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 25
(6:55 - 1st) 2-T.Tyler to ARM 22 FUMBLES. 13-D.Canteen runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
Kickoff
(6:55 - 1st) 98-D.Lewis kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to ARM End Zone. touchback.

GAS
Eagles
 - TD (2 plays, 1 yards, 0:45 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:55 - 1st) 99-A.Raynor extra point is good.
+1 YD
2 & 1 - GAS 1
(7:00 - 1st) 1-S.Werts runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
No Gain
1 & 1 - GAS 1
(7:40 - 1st) 2-L.Wright to ARM 1 for no gain (47-J.Rhattigan4-J.Moore).

ARMY
Black Knights
 - Fumble (4 plays, -11 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
3 & 18 - ARMY 4
(7:48 - 1st) 2-T.Tyler to ARM 1 FUMBLES. 45-R.Byrd to ARM 1 for no gain. Team penalty on ARM Holding declined.
Penalty
3 & 14 - ARMY 8
(8:11 - 1st) Penalty on ARM 2-M.Morrison Delay of game 4 yards enforced at ARM 8. No Play.
Sack
2 & 9 - ARMY 13
(9:02 - 1st) 2-T.Tyler sacked at ARM 8 for -5 yards (0-R.Johnson).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 12
(9:40 - 1st) 33-J.Buchanan to ARM 13 for 1 yard (94-C.Wright36-R.Ellis).

GAS
Eagles
 - Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 15 - GAS 20
(9:52 - 1st) 7-A.Beck punts 58 yards from GSO 20 Downed at the ARM 22. Penalty on ARM 6-C.John Holding 10 yards enforced at ARM 22.
-4 YD
3 & 11 - GAS 24
(10:30 - 1st) 1-S.Werts complete to 2-L.Wright. 2-L.Wright to GSO 20 for -4 yards (22-C.Cunningham).
No Gain
2 & 11 - GAS 24
(10:37 - 1st) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 85-E.Smith.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25
(11:22 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to GSO 24 for -1 yard (53-A.Smith).

ARMY
Black Knights
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - ARMY 36
(11:29 - 1st) 46-Z.Harding punts 39 yards from ARM 36 to GSO 25 fair catch by 12-W.Kennedy.
-3 YD
3 & 5 - ARMY 39
(12:02 - 1st) 2-T.Tyler to ARM 36 for -3 yards (94-C.Wright).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - ARMY 37
(12:28 - 1st) 2-T.Tyler to ARM 39 for 2 yards (12-A.Wilson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 34
(13:03 - 1st) 2-T.Tyler to ARM 37 for 3 yards (47-R.Wade94-C.Wright).

GAS
Eagles
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:49 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - GAS 30
(13:11 - 1st) 7-A.Beck punts 36 yards from GSO 30 out of bounds at the ARM 34.
+1 YD
3 & 6 - GAS 29
(13:43 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to GSO 30 for 1 yard (47-J.Rhattigan20-M.Broughton).
-5 YD
2 & 1 - GAS 34
(14:24 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to GSO 29 for -5 yards (53-A.Smith).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25
(15:00 - 1st) 2-L.Wright to GSO 34 for 9 yards (20-M.Broughton).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 1-L.Salyers kicks 40 yards from ARM 35 to GSO 25 fair catch by 28-D.Carter.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores