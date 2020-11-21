Drive Chart
GAS
1 Pass
0 Rush
48 YDS
0:06 POS
Int
1ST & 10 GAS 35
2:14
17-J.Tomlin incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 34-A.Carter at GSO 39. 34-A.Carter to GSO 36 for 3 yards.
+19 YD
1ST & 10 GAS 16
2:20
17-J.Tomlin complete to 9-D.Anderson. 9-D.Anderson to GSO 35 for 19 yards (22-C.Cunningham).
ARMY
0 Pass
7 Rush
5 YDS
0:52 POS
Punt
4TH & 5 ARMY 49
2:27
46-Z.Harding punts 35 yards from ARM 49 to GSO 16 fair catch by 12-W.Kennedy.
-1 YD
3RD & 4 ARMY 50
2:31
2-T.Tyler to ARM 49 for -1 yard (36-R.Ellis).
+4 YD
2ND & 8 ARMY 46
2:37
33-J.Buchanan to GSO 50 for 4 yards (24-T.Bride).
+2 YD
1ST & 10 ARMY 44
3:19
33-J.Buchanan to ARM 46 for 2 yards (45-R.Byrd36-R.Ellis).
ARMY
1 Pass
511 Rush
31 YDS
4:51 POS
+1 YD
4TH & 2 GAS 45
3:25
2-L.Wright to ARM 44 for 1 yard (53-A.Smith8-J.Bourdeau).
No Gain
3RD & 2 ARMY 45
4:14
12-W.Kennedy to ARM 45 for no gain (91-R.Duran20-M.Broughton).
+4 YD
2ND & 6 ARMY 49
4:43
12-W.Kennedy to ARM 45 for 4 yards (34-A.Carter22-C.Cunningham).
+4 YD
1ST & 10 GAS 47
5:15
2-L.Wright to ARM 49 for 4 yards (52-A.West20-M.Broughton).
Touchdown 4:29
1-S.Werts complete to 2-L.Wright. 2-L.Wright runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
75
yds
02:01
pos
27
21
Touchdown 9:31
1-S.Werts complete to 48-C.Brown. 48-C.Brown runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
86
yds
04:21
pos
20
7
Touchdown 6:55
2-T.Tyler to ARM 22 FUMBLES. 13-D.Canteen runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
-3
yds
00:00
pos
13
0
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|20
|Rushing
|6
|18
|Passing
|3
|1
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-9
|9-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|4-4
|Total Net Yards
|267
|282
|Total Plays
|1
|1
|Avg Gain
|267.0
|282.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|161
|257
|Rush Attempts
|30
|70
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.4
|3.7
|Yards Passing
|106
|25
|Comp. - Att.
|8-11
|1-2
|Yards Per Pass
|9.6
|6.7
|Penalties - Yards
|3-15
|5-54
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|3-3
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-47.0
|3-39.7
|Return Yards
|10
|34
|Punts - Returns
|1-6
|1-28
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-4
|2-6
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|106
|PASS YDS
|25
|
|
|161
|RUSH YDS
|257
|
|
|267
|TOTAL YDS
|282
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Green 4 RB
|G. Green
|3
|49
|0
|46
|
L. Wright 2 RB
|L. Wright
|5
|30
|0
|16
|
M. LaRoche 5 RB
|M. LaRoche
|2
|4
|0
|2
|
S. Werts 1 QB
|S. Werts
|9
|4
|1
|8
|
J. Tomlin 17 QB
|J. Tomlin
|2
|3
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Wright 2 RB
|L. Wright
|2
|2
|35
|1
|39
|
D. Anderson 9 WR
|D. Anderson
|2
|2
|29
|0
|19
|
C. Brown 48 TE
|C. Brown
|1
|1
|24
|1
|24
|
M. Murray 16 WR
|M. Murray
|2
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
|W. Kennedy III
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
E. Smith 85 WR
|E. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Wilson 12 S
|A. Wilson
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wright 94 NT
|C. Wright
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ellis 36 LB
|R. Ellis
|8-10
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wade Jr. 47 LB
|R. Wade Jr.
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Byrd 45 LB
|R. Byrd
|6-6
|0.0
|0
|
D. Baker Jr. 14 CB
|D. Baker Jr.
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson III 0 DE
|R. Johnson III
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
Z. McGee 21 LB
|Z. McGee
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Duncan Jr. 27 S
|K. Duncan Jr.
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 40 LB
|J. Jackson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ellis 44 DE
|J. Ellis
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harris Jr. 32 LB
|C. Harris Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bride 24 S
|T. Bride
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Williams 15 LB
|Q. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Canteen 13 CB
|D. Canteen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Springer 42 DE
|D. Springer
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Devine 90 NT
|P. Devine
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Adcock 57 NT
|G. Adcock
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 2 S
|J. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Raynor 99 K
|A. Raynor
|0/1
|0
|3/4
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Beck II 7 P
|A. Beck II
|2
|47.0
|0
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hood 7 WR
|K. Hood
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
|W. Kennedy III
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Tyler 2 QB
|T. Tyler
|1/1
|25
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Tyler 2 QB
|T. Tyler
|35
|121
|0
|17
|
J. Buchanan 33 RB
|J. Buchanan
|18
|53
|1
|6
|
T. Robinson 21 RB
|T. Robinson
|7
|32
|0
|10
|
S. McCoy 3 RB
|S. McCoy
|5
|17
|2
|5
|
B. Murphy 15 RB
|B. Murphy
|2
|17
|1
|12
|
B. Walters 11 RB
|B. Walters
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
A. Howard 5 RB
|A. Howard
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Barnard 40 RB
|C. Barnard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Morrison 2 DB
|M. Morrison
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Cameron 85 TE
|C. Cameron
|1
|1
|25
|0
|25
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Broughton 20 DB
|M. Broughton
|7-5
|0.0
|0
|
C. Cunningham Jr. 22 DB
|C. Cunningham Jr.
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rhattigan 47 LB
|J. Rhattigan
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Smith 53 LB
|A. Smith
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Cameron 85 TE
|C. Cameron
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moore 4 DB
|J. Moore
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bourdeau 8 DB
|J. Bourdeau
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. West 52 LB
|A. West
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Carter II 34 LB
|A. Carter II
|2-0
|1.0
|1
|
N. Cockrill 95 DL
|N. Cockrill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Duran III 91 DL
|R. Duran III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bonsu 97 DL
|K. Bonsu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Morrison 2 DB
|M. Morrison
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Q. Maretzki 29 K
|Q. Maretzki
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Harding 46 P
|Z. Harding
|3
|39.7
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Robinson 21 RB
|T. Robinson
|3
|28.0
|37
|0
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 35(2:14 - 4th) 17-J.Tomlin incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 34-A.Carter at GSO 39. 34-A.Carter to GSO 36 for 3 yards.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 16(2:20 - 4th) 17-J.Tomlin complete to 9-D.Anderson. 9-D.Anderson to GSO 35 for 19 yards (22-C.Cunningham).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - GAS 49(2:27 - 4th) 46-Z.Harding punts 35 yards from ARM 49 to GSO 16 fair catch by 12-W.Kennedy.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 4 - GAS 50(2:31 - 4th) 2-T.Tyler to ARM 49 for -1 yard (36-R.Ellis).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAS 46(2:37 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan to GSO 50 for 4 yards (24-T.Bride).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 44(3:19 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan to ARM 46 for 2 yards (45-R.Byrd36-R.Ellis).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
4 & 2 - ARMY 45(3:25 - 4th) 2-L.Wright to ARM 44 for 1 yard (53-A.Smith8-J.Bourdeau).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - ARMY 45(4:14 - 4th) 12-W.Kennedy to ARM 45 for no gain (91-R.Duran20-M.Broughton).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARMY 49(4:43 - 4th) 12-W.Kennedy to ARM 45 for 4 yards (34-A.Carter22-C.Cunningham).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 47(5:15 - 4th) 2-L.Wright to ARM 49 for 4 yards (52-A.West20-M.Broughton).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARMY 45(5:48 - 4th) 1-S.Werts to GSO 47 for 2 yards (52-A.West53-A.Smith).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARMY 38(6:25 - 4th) 17-J.Tomlin complete to 16-M.Murray. 16-M.Murray to GSO 45 for 7 yards (20-M.Broughton2-M.Morrison).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 36(6:44 - 4th) 4-G.Green to GSO 38 for 2 yards (95-N.Cockrill53-A.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARMY 34(7:19 - 4th) 17-J.Tomlin to GSO 36 for 2 yards (20-M.Broughton4-J.Moore).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARMY 33(7:57 - 4th) 17-J.Tomlin to GSO 34 for 1 yard (47-J.Rhattigan).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(8:16 - 4th) 1-S.Werts to GSO 33 for 8 yards (22-C.Cunningham).
|Kickoff
|(8:16 - 4th) 1-L.Salyers kicks 65 yards from ARM 35 to GSO End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:16 - 4th) 29-Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - GAS 2(8:20 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - GAS 6(8:54 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan to GSO 2 for 4 yards (27-K.Duncan36-R.Ellis).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAS 8(9:37 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan to GSO 6 for 2 yards (47-R.Wade36-R.Ellis).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 13(10:19 - 4th) 2-T.Tyler to GSO 8 for 5 yards (36-R.Ellis12-A.Wilson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - GAS 18(10:35 - 4th) Penalty on GSO 57-G.Adcock Offside 5 yards enforced at GSO 18. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 24(11:12 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan to GSO 18 for 6 yards (47-R.Wade36-R.Ellis).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - GAS 27(11:44 - 4th) 33-J.Buchanan to GSO 24 for 3 yards (14-D.Baker).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAS 31(12:24 - 4th) 2-T.Tyler to GSO 27 for 4 yards (47-R.Wade).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 34(13:01 - 4th) 21-T.Robinson to GSO 31 for 3 yards (36-R.Ellis12-A.Wilson).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - GAS 44(13:36 - 4th) 21-T.Robinson to GSO 34 for 10 yards (45-R.Byrd).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAS 46(14:21 - 4th) 2-T.Tyler to GSO 44 for 2 yards (12-A.Wilson36-R.Ellis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAS 46(15:00 - 4th) 2-T.Tyler to GSO 46 for no gain (36-R.Ellis).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - GAS 50(0:34 - 3rd) 2-T.Tyler to GSO 46 for 4 yards (44-J.Ellis36-R.Ellis).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - GAS 48(1:19 - 3rd) 33-J.Buchanan to GSO 50 for 2 yards (44-J.Ellis45-R.Byrd).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - GAS 45(1:56 - 3rd) 33-J.Buchanan to ARM 48 for 3 yards (44-J.Ellis45-R.Byrd).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 41(2:33 - 3rd) 21-T.Robinson to ARM 45 for 4 yards (12-A.Wilson36-R.Ellis).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - GAS 38(3:08 - 3rd) 33-J.Buchanan to ARM 41 for 3 yards (94-C.Wright45-R.Byrd).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - GAS 35(3:42 - 3rd) 2-T.Tyler to ARM 38 for 3 yards (40-J.Jackson90-P.Devine).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 29(4:06 - 3rd) 33-J.Buchanan to ARM 35 for 6 yards (36-R.Ellis).
|Kickoff
|(4:17 - 3rd) 98-D.Lewis kicks 56 yards from GSO 35. 21-T.Robinson to ARM 29 for 20 yards (33-M.Watson-Trent).
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(4:17 - 3rd) 99-A.Raynor extra point is no good.
|+39 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARMY 39(4:29 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts complete to 2-L.Wright. 2-L.Wright runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 41(5:07 - 3rd) 5-M.LaRoche to ARM 39 for 2 yards (22-C.Cunningham).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARMY 32(5:41 - 3rd) 12-W.Kennedy to ARM 41 for 27 yards (4-J.Moore).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(6:18 - 3rd) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 32 for 7 yards (8-J.Bourdeau22-C.Cunningham).
|Kickoff
|(6:18 - 3rd) 1-L.Salyers kicks 65 yards from ARM 35 to GSO End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - ARMY 30(7:00 - 3rd) punts 0 yards from GSO 30 blocked by 38-F.Voyne. 49-K.Yow to GSO 2 for 15 yards.
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - ARMY 28(7:08 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts sacked at GSO 30 for 2 yards FUMBLES. 50-C.Kelly recovers at the GSO 30. 50-C.Kelly to GSO 30 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ARMY 28(7:51 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts to GSO 28 for no gain (20-M.Broughton).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(8:22 - 3rd) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 28 for 3 yards (20-M.Broughton47-J.Rhattigan).
|Kickoff
|(8:22 - 3rd) 1-L.Salyers kicks 65 yards from ARM 35 to GSO End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:22 - 3rd) 29-Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 12(8:29 - 3rd) 15-B.Murphy runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|+5 YD
|
4 & 3 - GAS 17(9:20 - 3rd) 2-T.Tyler to GSO 12 for 5 yards (0-R.Johnson27-K.Duncan).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 17 - GAS 31(10:35 - 3rd) 2-T.Tyler to GSO 17 for 14 yards (27-K.Duncan).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 22 - GAS 36(10:35 - 3rd) 2-T.Tyler to GSO 31 for 5 yards (36-R.Ellis).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - GAS 21(10:35 - 3rd) Penalty on ARM 21-T.Robinson Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at GSO 21.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 24(10:54 - 3rd) 21-T.Robinson to GSO 21 for 3 yards (94-C.Wright).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 3 - GAS 34(11:29 - 3rd) 2-T.Tyler to GSO 24 for 10 yards (12-A.Wilson27-K.Duncan).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - GAS 39(11:45 - 3rd) Penalty on GSO 94-C.Wright Offside 5 yards enforced at GSO 39. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAS 38(12:28 - 3rd) 2-T.Tyler to GSO 39 for -1 yard (42-D.Springer44-J.Ellis).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 41(13:07 - 3rd) 21-T.Robinson to GSO 38 for 3 yards (45-R.Byrd).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - GAS 50(13:42 - 3rd) 2-T.Tyler to GSO 41 for 9 yards (27-K.Duncan12-A.Wilson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - GAS 49(14:21 - 3rd) 2-T.Tyler to GSO 50 for 1 yard (0-R.Johnson94-C.Wright).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 48(14:53 - 3rd) 2-T.Tyler to ARM 49 for 1 yard (94-C.Wright).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 98-D.Lewis kicks 54 yards from GSO 35. 21-T.Robinson to ARM 48 for 37 yards (28-D.Carter).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 6(0:41 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts kneels at GSO 6 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 10(0:46 - 2nd) 2-T.Tyler to GSO 6 FUMBLES (40-J.Jackson). 40-J.Jackson to GSO 6 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 10(0:46 - 2nd) 2-T.Tyler to GSO 7 for 3 yards (40-J.Jackson).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 13 - GAS 35(0:58 - 2nd) 2-T.Tyler complete to 85-C.Cameron. 85-C.Cameron to GSO 10 for 25 yards (12-A.Wilson).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 32(1:00 - 2nd) 2-T.Tyler to GSO 35 for -3 yards.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 32(1:00 - 2nd) 11-B.Walters to GSO 18 for 14 yards (27-K.Duncan).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 44(1:13 - 2nd) 2-T.Tyler to GSO 32 for 12 yards (12-A.Wilson13-D.Canteen).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - GAS 46(1:38 - 2nd) 2-T.Tyler to GSO 44 for 2 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - GAS 48(2:05 - 2nd) 2-T.Tyler to GSO 46 for 2 yards (40-J.Jackson57-G.Adcock).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 45(2:28 - 2nd) 2-T.Tyler to GSO 48 for 7 yards.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAS 37(2:49 - 2nd) 5-A.Howard to ARM 45 for 8 yards (12-A.Wilson27-K.Duncan).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 32(3:15 - 2nd) 2-T.Tyler to ARM 37 for 5 yards (45-R.Byrd36-R.Ellis).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - GAS 29(3:57 - 2nd) 2-T.Tyler to ARM 32 for 3 yards (36-R.Ellis40-J.Jackson).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - GAS 28(4:22 - 2nd) 33-J.Buchanan to ARM 29 for 1 yard (94-C.Wright45-R.Byrd).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAS 23(4:57 - 2nd) 15-B.Murphy to ARM 28 for 5 yards (14-D.Baker).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 20(5:03 - 2nd) 2-T.Tyler to ARM 23 for 3 yards (36-R.Ellis0-R.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 6 - ARMY 11(5:45 - 2nd) 99-A.Raynor 28 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 13 - ARMY 18(6:17 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts complete to 12-W.Kennedy. 12-W.Kennedy to ARM 11 for 7 yards (53-A.Smith20-M.Broughton).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARMY 14(6:57 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to ARM 18 for -4 yards (22-C.Cunningham).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 15(6:57 - 2nd) 4-G.Green to ARM 14 for 1 yard (47-J.Rhattigan22-C.Cunningham).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 30(6:57 - 2nd) Penalty on ARM 20-M.Broughton Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at ARM 30. No Play.
|+46 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 24(7:17 - 2nd) 4-G.Green to ARM 30 for 46 yards (20-M.Broughton).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - GAS 37(7:28 - 2nd) 46-Z.Harding punts 45 yards from ARM 37. 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 24 for 6 yards (39-P.Lawless22-C.Cunningham).
|-5 YD
|
3 & 4 - GAS 42(8:03 - 2nd) 2-T.Tyler to ARM 37 for -5 yards (45-R.Byrd47-R.Wade).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - GAS 40(8:43 - 2nd) 33-J.Buchanan to ARM 42 for 2 yards (0-R.Johnson36-R.Ellis).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 36(9:16 - 2nd) 33-J.Buchanan to ARM 40 for 4 yards (47-R.Wade).
|Kickoff
|(9:24 - 2nd) 99-A.Raynor kicks 56 yards from GSO 35. 21-T.Robinson to ARM 36 for 27 yards (33-M.Watson-Trent).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:24 - 2nd) 99-A.Raynor extra point is good.
|+24 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARMY 24(9:31 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts complete to 48-C.Brown. 48-C.Brown runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARMY 28(10:09 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts complete to 16-M.Murray. 16-M.Murray to ARM 24 for 4 yards (20-M.Broughton).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 30(10:34 - 2nd) 5-M.LaRoche to ARM 28 for 2 yards (47-J.Rhattigan22-C.Cunningham).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARMY 46(11:15 - 2nd) 2-L.Wright to ARM 30 for 16 yards (8-J.Bourdeau20-M.Broughton).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 47(11:49 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy to ARM 46 for 7 yards (22-C.Cunningham53-A.Smith).
|+24 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARMY 23(12:20 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 47 for 24 yards.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 11 - ARMY 13(12:58 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts complete to 9-D.Anderson. 9-D.Anderson to GSO 23 for 10 yards (4-J.Moore).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 14(13:38 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 13 for -1 yard (97-K.Bonsu2-M.Morrison).
|
1 & 10 - ARMY(13:38 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 14 for no gain (97-K.Bonsu2-M.Morrison). Penalty on GSO 61-D.Wilson Holding 7 yards enforced at GSO 14. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(13:45 - 2nd) 1-L.Salyers kicks 65 yards from ARM 35. 7-K.Hood to GSO 14 for 14 yards (38-T.Riley9-M.Bellan).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:45 - 2nd) 29-Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - GAS 1(13:49 - 2nd) 3-S.McCoy runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - GAS 1(14:36 - 2nd) 40-C.Barnard to GSO 1 for no gain (15-Q.Williams90-P.Devine).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAS 8(15:00 - 2nd) 2-T.Tyler to GSO 1 for 7 yards (13-D.Canteen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 8 - GAS 8(0:07 - 1st) 2-T.Tyler to GSO 8 for no gain (14-D.Baker45-R.Byrd).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - GAS 11(0:43 - 1st) 33-J.Buchanan to GSO 8 for 3 yards (12-A.Wilson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 11 - GAS 20(1:23 - 1st) 11-B.Walters to GSO 11 for 9 yards (94-C.Wright).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 19(2:01 - 1st) 21-T.Robinson to GSO 20 for -1 yard (21-Z.McGee45-R.Byrd).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAS 29(2:31 - 1st) 21-T.Robinson to GSO 19 for 10 yards (14-D.Baker).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 32(3:01 - 1st) 33-J.Buchanan to GSO 29 for 3 yards (32-C.Harris21-Z.McGee).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAS 49(3:28 - 1st) 2-T.Tyler to GSO 32 for 17 yards (47-R.Wade).
|Penalty
|
2 & 15 - GAS 46(3:50 - 1st) 23-A.Adkins to ARM 47 for 1 yard (44-J.Ellis). Penalty on GSO 44-J.Ellis Offside 5 yards enforced at ARM 46. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - GAS 44(4:10 - 1st) 2-T.Tyler to GSO 41 for 3 yards. Penalty on ARM 68-L.McCleery Holding 10 yards enforced at GSO 44. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 49(4:34 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to GSO 44 for 5 yards (21-Z.McGee44-J.Ellis).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 36(5:06 - 1st) 2-T.Tyler to GSO 49 for 15 yards (14-D.Baker).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - GAS 34(5:40 - 1st) 33-J.Buchanan to ARM 36 for 2 yards (94-C.Wright42-D.Springer).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAS 30(6:14 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 34 for 4 yards (21-Z.McGee32-C.Harris).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 25(6:45 - 1st) 3-S.McCoy to ARM 30 for 5 yards (45-R.Byrd57-G.Adcock).
|Kickoff
|(6:45 - 1st) 98-D.Lewis kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to ARM End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:45 - 1st) 99-A.Raynor extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(6:55 - 1st) 2-T.Tyler to ARM 22 FUMBLES. 13-D.Canteen runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|Kickoff
|(6:55 - 1st) 98-D.Lewis kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to ARM End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
3 & 18 - ARMY 4(7:48 - 1st) 2-T.Tyler to ARM 1 FUMBLES. 45-R.Byrd to ARM 1 for no gain. Team penalty on ARM Holding declined.
|Penalty
|
3 & 14 - ARMY 8(8:11 - 1st) Penalty on ARM 2-M.Morrison Delay of game 4 yards enforced at ARM 8. No Play.
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - ARMY 13(9:02 - 1st) 2-T.Tyler sacked at ARM 8 for -5 yards (0-R.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 12(9:40 - 1st) 33-J.Buchanan to ARM 13 for 1 yard (94-C.Wright36-R.Ellis).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - GAS 20(9:52 - 1st) 7-A.Beck punts 58 yards from GSO 20 Downed at the ARM 22. Penalty on ARM 6-C.John Holding 10 yards enforced at ARM 22.
|-4 YD
|
3 & 11 - GAS 24(10:30 - 1st) 1-S.Werts complete to 2-L.Wright. 2-L.Wright to GSO 20 for -4 yards (22-C.Cunningham).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - GAS 24(10:37 - 1st) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 85-E.Smith.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 25(11:22 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to GSO 24 for -1 yard (53-A.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - ARMY 36(11:29 - 1st) 46-Z.Harding punts 39 yards from ARM 36 to GSO 25 fair catch by 12-W.Kennedy.
|-3 YD
|
3 & 5 - ARMY 39(12:02 - 1st) 2-T.Tyler to ARM 36 for -3 yards (94-C.Wright).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARMY 37(12:28 - 1st) 2-T.Tyler to ARM 39 for 2 yards (12-A.Wilson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARMY 34(13:03 - 1st) 2-T.Tyler to ARM 37 for 3 yards (47-R.Wade94-C.Wright).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - GAS 30(13:11 - 1st) 7-A.Beck punts 36 yards from GSO 30 out of bounds at the ARM 34.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - GAS 29(13:43 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to GSO 30 for 1 yard (47-J.Rhattigan20-M.Broughton).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 1 - GAS 34(14:24 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to GSO 29 for -5 yards (53-A.Smith).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 25(15:00 - 1st) 2-L.Wright to GSO 34 for 9 yards (20-M.Broughton).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 1-L.Salyers kicks 40 yards from ARM 35 to GSO 25 fair catch by 28-D.Carter.
