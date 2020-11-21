Drive Chart
|
|
|GAST
|SALA
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|19
|Rushing
|6
|7
|Passing
|13
|11
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|9-14
|8-19
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-3
|Total Net Yards
|556
|324
|Total Plays
|72
|80
|Avg Gain
|7.7
|4.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|222
|113
|Rush Attempts
|44
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.0
|3.1
|Yards Passing
|334
|211
|Comp. - Att.
|19-28
|25-43
|Yards Per Pass
|11.9
|3.6
|Penalties - Yards
|5-70
|3-30
|Touchdowns
|4
|2
|Rushing TDs
|4
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-44.3
|7-46.0
|Return Yards
|8
|21
|Punts - Returns
|1-8
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-21
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|334
|PASS YDS
|211
|
|
|222
|RUSH YDS
|113
|
|
|556
|TOTAL YDS
|324
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Brown IV 4 QB
|C. Brown IV
|19/28
|334
|0
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Gregg 26 RB
|T. Gregg
|18
|79
|3
|33
|
J. Williams 21 CB
|J. Williams
|10
|68
|0
|42
|
C. Brown IV 4 QB
|C. Brown IV
|10
|31
|1
|6
|
D. Coates 17 RB
|D. Coates
|2
|24
|0
|21
|
T. Dixon 0 WR
|T. Dixon
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Marshall 80 WR
|M. Marshall
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Carroll 23 RB
|M. Carroll
|2
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Pinckney 15 WR
|S. Pinckney
|7
|5
|176
|0
|65
|
R. Carter 45 TE
|R. Carter
|6
|5
|71
|0
|27
|
J. Williams 21 CB
|J. Williams
|5
|5
|48
|0
|23
|
C. McCoy 83 WR
|C. McCoy
|4
|2
|27
|0
|25
|
T. Dixon 0 WR
|T. Dixon
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Thrash 2 WR
|J. Thrash
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Ifedi 6 WR
|J. Ifedi
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Gregg 26 RB
|T. Gregg
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Stephens-McQueen 6 LB
|T. Stephens-McQueen
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Carroll 42 LB
|B. Carroll
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 27 CB
|J. Jones
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Carter 35 S
|K. Carter
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Strachan 7 LB
|J. Strachan
|5-0
|2.0
|0
|
Q. White 20 CB
|Q. White
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bacon 3 S
|C. Bacon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Smith 97 NT
|A. Smith
|3-3
|0.5
|0
|
C. Moore 28 S
|C. Moore
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Veneziale 40 LB
|J. Veneziale
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Willis 90 DE
|H. Willis
|2-1
|1.5
|0
|
J. Hunter 1 LB
|J. Hunter
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Denis 98 DE
|J. Denis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Crawford 10 LB
|J. Crawford
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
T. Gore 59 NT
|T. Gore
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. Brown 5 CB
|B. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 91 DL
|J. Clark
|0-2
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Hayes 39 K
|M. Hayes
|1/1
|23
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hayes 39 K
|M. Hayes
|4
|44.3
|2
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Q. White 20 CB
|Q. White
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Trotter 1 QB
|D. Trotter
|25/43
|211
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Wilson 21 RB
|J. Wilson
|7
|49
|1
|13
|
C. Davis 26 RB
|C. Davis
|8
|38
|1
|17
|
T. Avery 25 RB
|T. Avery
|4
|19
|0
|10
|
K. Baker 15 WR
|K. Baker
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
D. Trotter 1 QB
|D. Trotter
|15
|-3
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Tolbert 8 WR
|J. Tolbert
|12
|5
|75
|0
|30
|
K. Baker 15 WR
|K. Baker
|9
|5
|37
|0
|11
|
J. Wayne 4 WR
|J. Wayne
|6
|4
|28
|0
|11
|
C. Sutherland 12 WR
|C. Sutherland
|2
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
T. Tyre 47 TE
|T. Tyre
|2
|2
|16
|0
|11
|
T. Avery 25 RB
|T. Avery
|3
|3
|15
|0
|8
|
C. Lacy 19 WR
|C. Lacy
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
B. Crum 20 TE
|B. Crum
|4
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
C. Davis 26 RB
|C. Davis
|2
|2
|4
|0
|6
|
J. Miller 33 RB
|J. Miller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Carter 25 LB
|J. Carter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Mobley 46 LB
|N. Mobley
|16-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cole 4 LB
|R. Cole
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gallmon 33 S
|K. Gallmon
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Littles 12 DL
|J. Littles
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Henderson 7 LB
|C. Henderson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Luter Jr. 18 CB
|D. Luter Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Voisin 29 S
|K. Voisin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rockette 6 CB
|D. Rockette
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Betts Jr. 27 S
|D. Betts Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sheriff 11 DL
|J. Sheriff
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. DeShazor 3 LB
|A. DeShazor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bell 49 LB
|C. Bell
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Hickbottom 50 DL
|J. Hickbottom
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Johnson 48 DL
|G. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Banks 15 CB
|Y. Banks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 9 LB
|K. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Coleman III 30 DL
|C. Coleman III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Strong Jr. 55 DL
|M. Strong Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Melton 17 CB
|R. Melton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sullivan 31 LB
|D. Sullivan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jennings 24 LB
|S. Jennings
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
Z. Chapman 98 DL
|Z. Chapman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Guajardo 36 K
|D. Guajardo
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Brooks 92 P
|J. Brooks
|7
|46.0
|1
|66
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Lacy 19 WR
|C. Lacy
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(15:00 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to GST 39 for 14 yards (46-N.Mobley33-K.Gallmon).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - GAST 39(14:30 - 1st) 4-C.Brown incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 49-C.Bell at GST 40. 49-C.Bell to GST 34 for 6 yards (4-C.Brown).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 34(14:38 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to GST 31 for 3 yards (27-J.Jones).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - SALA 31(14:10 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to GST 20 for 11 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen1-J.Hunter).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 20(13:45 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter to GST 17 for 3 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen1-J.Hunter).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 7 - SALA 17(13:12 - 1st) 26-C.Davis runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:12 - 1st) 36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:05 - 1st) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(13:05 - 1st) 26-T.Gregg to GST 32 for 7 yards (49-C.Bell4-R.Cole).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - GAST 32(12:44 - 1st) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 45-R.Carter.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - GAST 32(12:39 - 1st) 4-C.Brown to GST 34 for 2 yards (12-J.Littles).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - GAST 34(12:03 - 1st) 39-M.Hayes punts 44 yards from GST 34 out of bounds at the SAB 22.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 22(11:53 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 20-B.Crum. 20-B.Crum to SAB 26 for 4 yards (42-B.Carroll).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - SALA 26(11:27 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter to SAB 30 for 4 yards (97-A.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - SALA 30(10:58 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to SAB 31 for 1 yard (42-B.Carroll97-A.Smith).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - SALA 31(10:21 - 1st) 92-J.Brooks punts 47 yards from SAB 31 to GST 22 fair catch by 20-Q.White.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 22(10:14 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to GST 25 for 3 yards (4-R.Cole).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAST 25(9:50 - 1st) 21-J.Williams to GST 37 for 12 yards (46-N.Mobley).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 37(9:32 - 1st) 4-C.Brown to GST 42 for 5 yards (50-J.Hickbottom).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - GAST 42(9:09 - 1st) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Thrash.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 5 - GAST 42(9:01 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter pushed ob at SAB 40 for 18 yards (7-C.Henderson).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 40(8:46 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to SAB 19 FUMBLES (4-R.Cole). 29-K.Voisin to SAB 19 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 19(8:37 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to SAB 31 for 12 yards (20-Q.White).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 31(8:04 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter to SAB 36 for 5 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - SALA 36(7:25 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 47-T.Tyre. 47-T.Tyre pushed ob at SAB 47 for 11 yards (1-J.Hunter).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 47(6:47 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 47(6:40 - 1st) 15-K.Baker to GST 47 for 6 yards (42-B.Carroll).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - SALA 47(6:09 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 4-J.Wayne. 4-J.Wayne pushed ob at GST 37 for 10 yards (27-J.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 37(5:45 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 37(5:37 - 1st) 25-T.Avery to GST 39 for -2 yards (98-J.Denis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - SALA 39(5:07 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Wayne.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - SALA 39(5:01 - 1st) 92-J.Brooks punts 35 yards from GST 39 out of bounds at the GST 4.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 4(4:53 - 1st) 26-T.Gregg to GST 8 for 4 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - GAST 8(4:21 - 1st) 26-T.Gregg to GST 13 for 5 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - GAST 13(3:56 - 1st) 26-T.Gregg to GST 15 for 2 yards (11-J.Sheriff).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 15(3:34 - 1st) 4-C.Brown to GST 19 for 4 yards (46-N.Mobley).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - GAST 19(3:04 - 1st) 26-T.Gregg to GST 22 for 3 yards (4-R.Cole98-Z.Chapman).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - GAST 22(2:18 - 1st) 21-J.Williams pushed ob at GST 26 for 4 yards (9-K.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 26(1:50 - 1st) 21-J.Williams to GST 28 for 2 yards (46-N.Mobley55-M.Strong).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAST 28(1:18 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to GST 43 for 15 yards (28-Y.Banks).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 43(0:47 - 1st) 4-C.Brown to GST 47 for 4 yards (46-N.Mobley).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 6 - GAST 47(0:29 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to SAB 26 for 27 yards (46-N.Mobley).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 26(0:08 - 1st) 26-T.Gregg to SAB 23 for 3 yards (12-J.Littles).
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
2 & 7 - SALA 23(15:00 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to SAB 6 for 17 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 6 - SALA 6(14:37 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown to SAB 1 for 5 yards (12-J.Littles7-C.Henderson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - SALA 1(13:49 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown to SAB 1 for no gain (27-D.Betts).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - SALA 1(13:31 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:25 - 2nd) 39-M.Hayes extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SALA 35(13:25 - 2nd) Penalty on GST 15-S.Pinckney Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at GST 35. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(13:25 - 2nd) 39-M.Hayes kicks 59 yards from GST 20. 15-K.Baker to GST 32 for 47 yards. Penalty on SAB 12-C.Sutherland Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at SAB 32.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 22(13:08 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to SAB 31 for 9 yards (35-K.Carter).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 1 - SALA 31(12:39 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert pushed ob at SAB 48 for 17 yards (20-Q.White).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 48(12:14 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to GST 45 for 7 yards (10-J.Crawford).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - SALA 45(11:39 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to GST 41 for 4 yards (35-K.Carter).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 41(11:10 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 47-T.Tyre. 47-T.Tyre to GST 36 for 5 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - SALA 36(10:34 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - SALA 36(10:28 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter sacked at GST 39 for -3 yards (7-J.Strachan).
|-2 YD
|
4 & 8 - SALA 39(9:48 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 26-C.Davis. 26-C.Davis to GST 41 for -2 yards (42-B.Carroll).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GAST 41(9:40 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney pushed ob at SAB 23 for 36 yards (33-K.Gallmon). Penalty on GST 15-S.Pinckney Pass interference 15 yards enforced at GST 41. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 25 - GAST 26(9:16 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 21-J.Williams. 21-J.Williams to GST 35 for 9 yards (4-R.Cole).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 16 - GAST 35(8:48 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 21-J.Williams. 21-J.Williams to GST 40 for 5 yards (46-N.Mobley).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 11 - GAST 40(8:03 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 21-J.Williams. 21-J.Williams to SAB 37 for 23 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 37(7:50 - 2nd) 26-T.Gregg to SAB 37 for no gain (46-N.Mobley48-G.Johnson).
|Int
|
2 & 10 - GAST 37(7:17 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 26-T.Gregg INTERCEPTED by 24-S.Jennings at SAB 11. 24-S.Jennings to SAB 26 for 15 yards (64-P.Bartlett).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 26(7:03 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter to SAB 30 for 4 yards (28-C.Moore59-T.Gore).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - SALA 30(6:29 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter to SAB 41 for 11 yards (40-J.Veneziale).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 41(6:07 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 20-B.Crum. 20-B.Crum to SAB 44 for 3 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen40-J.Veneziale).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - SALA 44(5:24 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Wayne.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - SALA 44(5:18 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 25-T.Avery. 25-T.Avery to GST 48 for 8 yards (90-H.Willis).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 48(5:10 - 2nd) 25-T.Avery to GST 38 FUMBLES (28-C.Moore). 27-J.Jones to GST 38 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 38(4:56 - 2nd) 26-T.Gregg to GST 44 for 6 yards (4-R.Cole).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - GAST 44(4:25 - 2nd) 26-T.Gregg to GST 42 for -2 yards (7-C.Henderson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - GAST 42(3:53 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - GAST 42(3:48 - 2nd) 39-M.Hayes punts 42 yards from GST 42 to SAB 16 fair catch by 19-C.Lacy. Penalty on GST 21-J.Williams Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SAB 16.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 31(3:43 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 20-B.Crum.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 31(3:40 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 37 for 6 yards (3-C.Bacon).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - SALA 37(3:05 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 20-B.Crum.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - SALA 37(3:01 - 2nd) 92-J.Brooks punts 31 yards from SAB 37 out of bounds at the GST 32.
|Result
|Play
|+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 32(2:53 - 2nd) 21-J.Williams to SAB 26 for 42 yards (4-R.Cole).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 26(2:37 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown to SAB 24 for 2 yards (4-R.Cole).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAST 24(1:57 - 2nd) 26-T.Gregg to SAB 21 for 3 yards (46-N.Mobley33-K.Gallmon).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - GAST 21(1:10 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown to SAB 15 for 6 yards (4-R.Cole).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 15(0:55 - 2nd) 26-T.Gregg to SAB 15 for no gain (55-M.Strong).
|Int
|
2 & 10 - GAST 15(0:47 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy INTERCEPTED by 6-D.Rockette at SAB End Zone. 6-D.Rockette touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 20(0:41 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Baker.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 20(0:37 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 29 for 9 yards (7-J.Strachan).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - SALA 29(0:06 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 28 for -1 yard (7-J.Strachan).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 39-M.Hayes kicks 40 yards from GST 35 to SAB 25 fair catch by 47-T.Tyre.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 22 for -3 yards (27-J.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 13 - SALA 22(14:30 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter to SAB 24 for 2 yards (42-B.Carroll).
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - SALA 24(14:00 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter sacked at SAB 15 for -9 yards (90-H.Willis91-J.Clark).
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - SALA 15(13:05 - 3rd) 92-J.Brooks punts 48 yards from SAB 15 to GST 37 fair catch by 20-Q.White.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 37(13:01 - 3rd) 21-J.Williams to GST 38 for 1 yard (12-J.Littles).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - GAST 38(12:35 - 3rd) 21-J.Williams to GST 39 for 1 yard (46-N.Mobley).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - GAST 39(12:05 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - GAST 39(12:00 - 3rd) 39-M.Hayes punts 58 yards from GST 39 to the SAB 3 downed by 1-J.Hunter.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 3(11:48 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Baker.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 3(11:41 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to SAB 12 for 9 yards (35-K.Carter).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - SALA 12(11:05 - 3rd) 21-J.Wilson to SAB 15 for 3 yards (7-J.Strachan97-A.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 15(10:25 - 3rd) 15-K.Baker to SAB 20 for 5 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen20-Q.White).
|Sack
|
2 & 5 - SALA 20(9:58 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter sacked at SAB 13 for -7 yards (10-J.Crawford91-J.Clark).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 12 - SALA 13(9:19 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to SAB 18 for 5 yards (27-J.Jones35-K.Carter).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - SALA 18(8:35 - 3rd) 92-J.Brooks punts 44 yards from SAB 18 to GST 38 fair catch by 20-Q.White.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 38(8:30 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to GST 37 for -1 yard (31-D.Sullivan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - GAST 37(8:00 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - GAST 37(7:56 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 0-T.Dixon.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - GAST 37(7:51 - 3rd) 39-M.Hayes punts 33 yards from GST 37. 19-C.Lacy to SAB 30 for no gain (1-J.Hunter).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 30(7:43 - 3rd) 21-J.Wilson to SAB 37 for 7 yards (97-A.Smith6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - SALA 37(7:22 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Baker.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 3 - SALA 37(7:17 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to SAB 49 for 12 yards (3-C.Bacon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 49(7:09 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 49(6:57 - 3rd) 21-J.Wilson to GST 46 FUMBLES (5-B.Brown). 90-H.Willis to SAB 39 for no gain.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 49(6:57 - 3rd) 21-J.Wilson to GST 46 for 5 yards (42-B.Carroll5-B.Brown).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - SALA 46(6:40 - 3rd) 21-J.Wilson to GST 35 for 11 yards (3-C.Bacon).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SALA 35(6:40 - 3rd) Penalty on GST 42-B.Carroll Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at GST 35.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 20(6:40 - 3rd) 21-J.Wilson to GST 7 for 13 yards (28-C.Moore).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - SALA 7(6:19 - 3rd) 21-J.Wilson runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:11 - 3rd) 36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:11 - 3rd) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(6:11 - 3rd) 80-M.Marshall pushed ob at GST 32 for 7 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
|+65 YD
|
2 & 3 - GAST 32(5:50 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to SAB 3 for 65 yards (18-D.Luter).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - GAST 3(5:20 - 3rd) 26-T.Gregg runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:16 - 3rd) 39-M.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:16 - 3rd) 39-M.Hayes kicks 40 yards from GST 35 to SAB 25 fair catch by 47-T.Tyre.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 25(5:16 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 27 for 2 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - SALA 27(4:50 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter scrambles runs ob at SAB 28 for 1 yard.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - SALA 28(4:30 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 26-C.Davis. 26-C.Davis pushed ob at SAB 34 for 6 yards (20-Q.White).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - SALA 34(4:00 - 3rd) 92-J.Brooks punts 66 yards from SAB 34 to GST End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 20(3:51 - 3rd) 21-J.Williams pushed ob at GST 21 for 1 yard (46-N.Mobley).
|+39 YD
|
2 & 9 - GAST 21(3:30 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to SAB 40 for 39 yards (6-D.Rockette).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 40(3:20 - 3rd) 21-J.Williams to SAB 38 for 2 yards (30-C.Coleman4-R.Cole).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAST 38(2:50 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown complete to 21-J.Williams. 21-J.Williams to SAB 33 for 5 yards (29-K.Voisin).
|+33 YD
|
3 & 3 - GAST 33(2:15 - 3rd) 26-T.Gregg runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:05 - 3rd) 39-M.Hayes extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GAST 35(2:05 - 3rd) Penalty on SAB 27-D.Betts Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at GST 35. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:05 - 3rd) 39-M.Hayes kicks 50 yards from GST 50 to SAB End Zone. touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 25(2:05 - 3rd) 19-C.Lacy to SAB 24 for -1 yard (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - SALA 24(1:30 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 4-J.Wayne. 4-J.Wayne to SAB 25 for 1 yard (35-K.Carter).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - SALA 25(1:00 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Baker.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - SALA 25(0:55 - 3rd) 92-J.Brooks punts 51 yards from SAB 25. 20-Q.White to GST 32 for 8 yards (14-R.Yancey). Penalty on GST 11-E.Jones Holding 10 yards enforced at GST 32.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 22(0:43 - 3rd) 0-T.Dixon to GST 30 for 8 yards (46-N.Mobley).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - GAST 30(0:25 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter pushed ob at GST 40 for 10 yards (18-D.Luter).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 40(0:10 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown complete to 0-T.Dixon. 0-T.Dixon to SAB 48 for 12 yards (27-D.Betts).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 48(15:00 - 4th) 26-T.Gregg to SAB 43 for 5 yards (11-J.Sheriff).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - SALA 43(14:30 - 4th) 4-C.Brown complete to 21-J.Williams. 21-J.Williams to SAB 37 for 6 yards (46-N.Mobley).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 37(14:15 - 4th) 4-C.Brown complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy pushed ob at SAB 35 for 2 yards (49-C.Bell).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - SALA 35(14:00 - 4th) 4-C.Brown to SAB 33 for 2 yards (4-R.Cole).
|+25 YD
|
3 & 6 - SALA 33(13:10 - 4th) 4-C.Brown complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to SAB 8 for 25 yards (29-K.Voisin).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 8 - SALA 8(12:45 - 4th) 21-J.Williams to SAB 3 for 5 yards (3-A.DeShazor).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 3 - SALA 3(12:20 - 4th) 21-J.Williams to SAB 5 for -2 yards (46-N.Mobley).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - SALA 5(11:50 - 4th) 4-C.Brown complete to 6-J.Ifedi. 6-J.Ifedi to SAB 5 for no gain (3-A.DeShazor).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - SALA 5(11:05 - 4th) 39-M.Hayes 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Kickoff
|(11:03 - 4th) 39-M.Hayes kicks 39 yards from GST 35. 19-C.Lacy to SAB 27 for 1 yard (12-T.Gore).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 27(10:56 - 4th) 21-J.Wilson to SAB 30 for 3 yards (42-B.Carroll).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - SALA 30(10:25 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter sacked at SAB 26 for -4 yards (97-A.Smith10-J.Crawford).
|+30 YD
|
3 & 11 - SALA 26(10:15 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to GST 44 for 30 yards (20-Q.White).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SALA 44(9:50 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter sacked at GST 48 for -4 yards (59-T.Gore).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - SALA 48(9:20 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 14 - SALA 48(9:17 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter complete to 25-T.Avery. 25-T.Avery to GST 45 for 3 yards (97-A.Smith).
|No Gain
|
4 & 11 - SALA 45(8:45 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 12-C.Sutherland.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 45(8:39 - 4th) 26-T.Gregg to GST 50 for 5 yards (46-N.Mobley).
|+43 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAST 50(8:05 - 4th) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to SAB 7 for 43 yards (17-R.Melton).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 7 - GAST 7(7:30 - 4th) 26-T.Gregg to SAB 9 for -2 yards (7-C.Henderson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - GAST 9(6:40 - 4th) 26-T.Gregg to SAB 8 for 1 yard (11-J.Sheriff46-N.Mobley). Penalty on SAB 99-W.Thomas Holding 5 yards enforced at SAB 9. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - GAST 4(6:15 - 4th) 26-T.Gregg to SAB 1 for 3 yards (6-D.Rockette).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - GAST 1(5:35 - 4th) 26-T.Gregg runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:33 - 4th) 39-M.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:33 - 4th) 39-M.Hayes kicks 40 yards from GST 35 to SAB 25 fair catch by 20-B.Crum.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 25(5:33 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter complete to 4-J.Wayne. 4-J.Wayne to SAB 31 for 6 yards (27-J.Jones).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - SALA 31(5:10 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter scrambles to SAB 41 for 10 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 41(4:50 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 25-J.Carter.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 41(4:44 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter complete to 4-J.Wayne. 4-J.Wayne runs ob at GST 48 for 11 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 48(4:30 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 48(4:19 - 4th) 25-T.Avery to GST 39 for 9 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - SALA 39(3:55 - 4th) 25-T.Avery to GST 37 for 2 yards (40-J.Veneziale).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 37(3:40 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter complete to 25-T.Avery. 25-T.Avery to GST 33 for 4 yards (1-J.Hunter).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - SALA 33(3:15 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter sacked at GST 41 for -8 yards (90-H.Willis).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 14 - SALA 41(2:45 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter complete to 12-C.Sutherland. 12-C.Sutherland to GST 22 for 19 yards (42-B.Carroll35-K.Carter).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SALA 22(2:00 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter sacked at GST 30 for -8 yards (7-J.Strachan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 18 - SALA 30(1:40 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 33-J.Miller.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 18 - SALA 30(1:28 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter complete to 19-C.Lacy. 19-C.Lacy to GST 20 for 10 yards (35-K.Carter1-J.Hunter).
|No Gain
|
4 & 8 - SALA 20(1:10 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
-
10WISC
19NWEST
7
17
4th 0:33 ABC
-
7CINCY
UCF
36
25
4th 7:15 ESPN
-
UCLA
11OREG
35
38
4th 0:25 ESP2
-
ABIL
UVA
7
49
4th 4:48
-
UK
1BAMA
3
56
4th 3:54 SECN
-
VATECH
PITT
14
40
4th 9:45 ACCN
-
BUFF
BGREEN
42
17
Final CBSSN
-
AKRON
KENTST
35
69
Final ESPN
-
WMICH
CMICH
52
44
Final ESP2
-
NILL
BALLST
25
31
Final ESNN
-
TOLEDO
EMICH
45
28
Final CBSSN
-
TULANE
25TULSA
24
30
Final/2OT ESPN
-
CUSE
LVILLE
0
30
Final ESPN
-
PURDUE
MINN
31
34
Final BTN
-
UMASS
FAU
2
24
Final CBSSN
-
NMEX
AF
0
28
Final FS1
-
ILL
NEB
41
23
Final FS1
-
9IND
3OHIOST
35
42
Final FOX
-
LSU
ARK
27
24
Final SECN
-
SFA
MEMP
14
56
Final ESP+
-
6FLA
VANDY
38
17
Final ESPN
-
GAS
ARMY
27
28
Final CBSSN
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
45
47
Final ESPU
-
ECU
TEMPLE
28
3
Final ESP+
-
APLST
15CSTCAR
23
34
Final ESP2
-
RICE
NTEXAS
17
27
Final ESP3
-
FIU
WKY
21
38
Final ESP3
-
TXSA
USM
23
20
Final ESP+
-
NAL
8BYU
14
66
Final ESP3
-
CAL
OREGST
27
31
Final FS1
-
MTSU
TROY
20
17
Final ESP3
-
GAST
SALA
31
14
Final ESPU
-
SDGST
NEVADA
21
26
Final CBS
-
IOWA
PSU
41
21
Final BTN
-
KSTATE
17IOWAST
0
45
Final FOX
-
TENN
23AUBURN
0
051 O/U
-10
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
MISSST
13UGA
0
044 O/U
-25.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
21LIB
NCST
0
066.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
14OKLAST
18OKLA
0
060.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
MIZZOU
SC
0
057 O/U
+4.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
MICH
RUT
0
051.5 O/U
+12
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
ARIZ
WASH
0
053 O/U
-12
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
20USC
UTAH
0
057.5 O/U
+2
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
BOISE
HAWAII
0
055 O/U
+13.5
Sat 11:00pm CBSSN
-
4CLEM
FSU
0
0
PPD ABC
-
CHARLO
15MRSHL
0
0
PPD
-
CAR
24LALAF
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
MISS
5TXAM
0
0
PPD CBS
-
NAVY
SFLA
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
OHIO
MIAOH
0
0
ESPN
-
UTAHST
WYO
0
0
CBSSN
-
UAB
UTEP
0
0
ESP+
-
WAKE
DUKE
0
0
ACCN
-
MICHST
MD
0
0
BTN
-
LAMON
LATECH
0
0
-
UNLV
COLOST
0
0
FS2
-
SJST
FRESNO
0
0
CBSSN
-
ARIZST
COLO
0
0
ESP2
-
WASHST
STNFRD
0
0
FS1