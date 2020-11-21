Drive Chart
Key Players
T. Gregg 26 RB
79 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
J. Wilson 21 RB
49 RuYds, RuTD
1st Quarter
Touchdown 13:12
26-C.Davis runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
34
yds
01:33
pos
0
6
Point After TD 13:05
36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 13:31
4-C.Brown runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
16
plays
96
yds
04:45
pos
6
7
Point After TD 13:25
39-M.Hayes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 6:19
21-J.Wilson runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
55
yds
01:32
pos
7
13
Point After TD 6:11
36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 5:20
26-T.Gregg runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
75
yds
00:55
pos
13
14
Point After TD 5:16
39-M.Hayes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 2:15
26-T.Gregg runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
80
yds
01:46
pos
20
14
Point After TD 2:05
39-M.Hayes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
14
4th Quarter
Field Goal 11:05
39-M.Hayes 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
73
yds
00:33
pos
24
14
Touchdown 5:35
26-T.Gregg runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
50
yds
03:06
pos
30
14
Point After TD 5:33
39-M.Hayes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
14
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 19
Rushing 6 7
Passing 13 11
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 9-14 8-19
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-3
Total Net Yards 556 324
Total Plays 72 80
Avg Gain 7.7 4.1
Net Yards Rushing 222 113
Rush Attempts 44 37
Avg Rush Yards 5.0 3.1
Yards Passing 334 211
Comp. - Att. 19-28 25-43
Yards Per Pass 11.9 3.6
Penalties - Yards 5-70 3-30
Touchdowns 4 2
Rushing TDs 4 2
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 4 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 3 0
Punts - Avg 4-44.3 7-46.0
Return Yards 8 21
Punts - Returns 1-8 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 3-21
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Georgia State 4-4 07141031
South Alabama 3-6 707014
Hancock Whitney Stadium Mobile, AL
 334 PASS YDS 211
222 RUSH YDS 113
556 TOTAL YDS 324
Georgia State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Brown IV 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.9% 334 0 3 146.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 1340 13 5 125.8
C. Brown IV 19/28 334 0 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Gregg 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 79 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 347 3
T. Gregg 18 79 3 33
J. Williams 21 CB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 68 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 140 0
J. Williams 10 68 0 42
C. Brown IV 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 31 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
72 231 5
C. Brown IV 10 31 1 6
D. Coates 17 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
126 581 5
D. Coates 2 24 0 21
T. Dixon 0 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 80 0
T. Dixon 1 8 0 8
M. Marshall 80 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
M. Marshall 1 7 0 7
M. Carroll 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 41 2
M. Carroll 2 5 0 5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
S. Pinckney 15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 5 176 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 451 6
S. Pinckney 7 5 176 0 65
R. Carter 45 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 71 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 179 4
R. Carter 6 5 71 0 27
J. Williams 21 CB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
J. Williams 5 5 48 0 23
C. McCoy 83 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 221 2
C. McCoy 4 2 27 0 25
T. Dixon 0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 126 0
T. Dixon 2 1 12 0 12
J. Thrash 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 137 1
J. Thrash 1 0 0 0 0
J. Ifedi 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 37 0
J. Ifedi 1 1 0 0 0
T. Gregg 26 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
T. Gregg 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Stephens-McQueen 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Stephens-McQueen 10-1 0.0 0
B. Carroll 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
B. Carroll 8-0 0.0 0
J. Jones 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Jones 5-0 0.0 0
K. Carter 35 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
K. Carter 5-2 0.0 0
J. Strachan 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 2.0
J. Strachan 5-0 2.0 0
Q. White 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
Q. White 4-1 0.0 0
C. Bacon 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Bacon 3-0 0.0 0
A. Smith 97 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.5
A. Smith 3-3 0.5 0
C. Moore 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Moore 3-0 0.0 0
J. Veneziale 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Veneziale 2-1 0.0 0
H. Willis 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.5
H. Willis 2-1 1.5 0
J. Hunter 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
J. Hunter 2-3 0.0 0
J. Denis 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Denis 1-0 0.0 0
J. Crawford 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
J. Crawford 1-2 1.0 0
T. Gore 59 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
T. Gore 1-1 1.0 0
B. Brown 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Brown 0-1 0.0 0
J. Clark 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 1.0
J. Clark 0-2 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Hayes 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/1 4/4
M. Hayes 1/1 23 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Hayes 39 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 44.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
39 0 0
M. Hayes 4 44.3 2 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Q. White 20 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 5.8 23 0
Q. White 1 8.0 8 0
South Alabama
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Trotter 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.1% 211 0 0 99.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.1% 1320 9 3 153.9
D. Trotter 25/43 211 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Wilson 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 49 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 34 0
J. Wilson 7 49 1 13
C. Davis 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 38 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
140 604 2
C. Davis 8 38 1 17
T. Avery 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 145 1
T. Avery 4 19 0 10
K. Baker 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 17 0
K. Baker 2 11 0 6
D. Trotter 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
53 43 1
D. Trotter 15 -3 0 11
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Tolbert 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
12 5 75 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 666 5
J. Tolbert 12 5 75 0 30
K. Baker 15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 5 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 571 7
K. Baker 9 5 37 0 11
J. Wayne 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 330 1
J. Wayne 6 4 28 0 11
C. Sutherland 12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 90 0
C. Sutherland 2 1 19 0 19
T. Tyre 47 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 46 0
T. Tyre 2 2 16 0 11
T. Avery 25 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 5 0
T. Avery 3 3 15 0 8
C. Lacy 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 65 0
C. Lacy 1 1 10 0 10
B. Crum 20 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 74 1
B. Crum 4 2 7 0 4
C. Davis 26 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 82 0
C. Davis 2 2 4 0 6
J. Miller 33 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Miller 1 0 0 0 0
J. Carter 25 LB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Carter 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Mobley 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
16-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Mobley 16-0 0.0 0
R. Cole 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
R. Cole 9-2 0.0 0
K. Gallmon 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Gallmon 5-2 0.0 0
J. Littles 12 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Littles 4-0 0.0 0
C. Henderson 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Henderson 3-1 0.0 0
D. Luter Jr. 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Luter Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
K. Voisin 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Voisin 2-0 0.0 0
D. Rockette 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Rockette 2-0 0.0 1
D. Betts Jr. 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Betts Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
J. Sheriff 11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Sheriff 2-0 0.0 0
A. DeShazor 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. DeShazor 2-0 0.0 0
C. Bell 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
C. Bell 2-0 0.0 1
J. Hickbottom 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Hickbottom 1-0 0.0 0
G. Johnson 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
G. Johnson 1-1 0.0 0
Y. Banks 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Y. Banks 1-0 0.0 0
K. Johnson 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
C. Coleman III 30 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Coleman III 1-0 0.0 0
M. Strong Jr. 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Strong Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
R. Melton 17 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Melton 1-0 0.0 0
D. Sullivan 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Sullivan 1-0 0.0 0
S. Jennings 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
S. Jennings 0-0 0.0 1
Z. Chapman 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Z. Chapman 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Guajardo 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
12/14 17/18
D. Guajardo 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Brooks 92 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 46.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
30 0 0
J. Brooks 7 46.0 1 66
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Baker 15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 25 0
K. Baker 1 11.0 11 0
C. Lacy 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 26 0
C. Lacy 1 1.0 1 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Lacy 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 1.5 3 0
C. Lacy 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 GAST 25 0:15 2 41 INT
13:05 GAST 25 1:02 3 9 Punt
10:14 GAST 22 1:28 6 59 Fumble
4:53 GAST 4 4:45 11 73 End of Quarter
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:40 GAST 41 2:23 6 -15 INT
4:56 GAST 38 1:08 3 4 Punt
2:53 GAST 32 2:06 6 -12 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:01 GAST 37 1:01 3 2 Punt
8:30 GAST 38 0:39 3 -1 Punt
6:11 GAST 25 0:55 3 75 TD
3:51 GAST 20 1:46 6 95 TD
0:43 GAST 22 0:33 3 30 End of Quarter
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:39 GAST 45 3:06 6 55 TD
1:08 GAST 20 0:43 2 5 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:38 GAST 34 1:33 4 34 TD
11:53 SALA 22 1:32 3 9 Punt
8:37 SALA 19 3:36 9 42 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:25 SALA 22 3:37 8 37 Downs
7:03 SALA 26 1:53 6 36 Fumble
3:43 SALA 31 0:42 3 6 Punt
0:41 SALA 20 0:35 3 8 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SALA 25 1:55 3 -10 Punt
11:48 SALA 3 3:13 6 15 Punt
7:43 SALA 30 1:32 8 55 TD
5:16 SALA 25 1:16 3 9 Punt
2:05 SALA 25 1:10 3 0 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:03 SALA 27 2:18 7 28 Downs
5:33 SALA 25 4:23 14 55 Downs

GAST
Panthers
 - Interception (2 plays, 41 yards, 0:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(15:00 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to GST 39 for 14 yards (46-N.Mobley33-K.Gallmon).
Int
1 & 10 - GAST 39
(14:30 - 1st) 4-C.Brown incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 49-C.Bell at GST 40. 49-C.Bell to GST 34 for 6 yards (4-C.Brown).

SALA
Jaguars
 - TD (4 plays, 34 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 34
(14:38 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to GST 31 for 3 yards (27-J.Jones).
+11 YD
2 & 7 - SALA 31
(14:10 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to GST 20 for 11 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen1-J.Hunter).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 20
(13:45 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter to GST 17 for 3 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen1-J.Hunter).
+17 YD
2 & 7 - SALA 17
(13:12 - 1st) 26-C.Davis runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:12 - 1st) 36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.

GAST
Panthers
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:05 - 1st) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(13:05 - 1st) 26-T.Gregg to GST 32 for 7 yards (49-C.Bell4-R.Cole).
No Gain
2 & 3 - GAST 32
(12:44 - 1st) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 45-R.Carter.
+2 YD
3 & 3 - GAST 32
(12:39 - 1st) 4-C.Brown to GST 34 for 2 yards (12-J.Littles).
Punt
4 & 1 - GAST 34
(12:03 - 1st) 39-M.Hayes punts 44 yards from GST 34 out of bounds at the SAB 22.

SALA
Jaguars
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:32 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 22
(11:53 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 20-B.Crum. 20-B.Crum to SAB 26 for 4 yards (42-B.Carroll).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - SALA 26
(11:27 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter to SAB 30 for 4 yards (97-A.Smith).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - SALA 30
(10:58 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to SAB 31 for 1 yard (42-B.Carroll97-A.Smith).
Punt
4 & 1 - SALA 31
(10:21 - 1st) 92-J.Brooks punts 47 yards from SAB 31 to GST 22 fair catch by 20-Q.White.

GAST
Panthers
 - Fumble (6 plays, 59 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 22
(10:14 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to GST 25 for 3 yards (4-R.Cole).
+12 YD
2 & 7 - GAST 25
(9:50 - 1st) 21-J.Williams to GST 37 for 12 yards (46-N.Mobley).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 37
(9:32 - 1st) 4-C.Brown to GST 42 for 5 yards (50-J.Hickbottom).
No Gain
2 & 5 - GAST 42
(9:09 - 1st) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Thrash.
+18 YD
3 & 5 - GAST 42
(9:01 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter pushed ob at SAB 40 for 18 yards (7-C.Henderson).
+21 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 40
(8:46 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to SAB 19 FUMBLES (4-R.Cole). 29-K.Voisin to SAB 19 for no gain.

SALA
Jaguars
 - Punt (9 plays, 42 yards, 3:36 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 19
(8:37 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to SAB 31 for 12 yards (20-Q.White).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 31
(8:04 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter to SAB 36 for 5 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
+11 YD
2 & 5 - SALA 36
(7:25 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 47-T.Tyre. 47-T.Tyre pushed ob at SAB 47 for 11 yards (1-J.Hunter).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 47
(6:47 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 47
(6:40 - 1st) 15-K.Baker to GST 47 for 6 yards (42-B.Carroll).
+10 YD
3 & 4 - SALA 47
(6:09 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 4-J.Wayne. 4-J.Wayne pushed ob at GST 37 for 10 yards (27-J.Jones).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 37
(5:45 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 37
(5:37 - 1st) 25-T.Avery to GST 39 for -2 yards (98-J.Denis).
No Gain
3 & 12 - SALA 39
(5:07 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Wayne.
Punt
4 & 12 - SALA 39
(5:01 - 1st) 92-J.Brooks punts 35 yards from GST 39 out of bounds at the GST 4.

GAST
Panthers
 - End of Quarter (11 plays, 73 yards, 4:45 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 4
(4:53 - 1st) 26-T.Gregg to GST 8 for 4 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 8
(4:21 - 1st) 26-T.Gregg to GST 13 for 5 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - GAST 13
(3:56 - 1st) 26-T.Gregg to GST 15 for 2 yards (11-J.Sheriff).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 15
(3:34 - 1st) 4-C.Brown to GST 19 for 4 yards (46-N.Mobley).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 19
(3:04 - 1st) 26-T.Gregg to GST 22 for 3 yards (4-R.Cole98-Z.Chapman).
+4 YD
3 & 3 - GAST 22
(2:18 - 1st) 21-J.Williams pushed ob at GST 26 for 4 yards (9-K.Johnson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 26
(1:50 - 1st) 21-J.Williams to GST 28 for 2 yards (46-N.Mobley55-M.Strong).
+15 YD
2 & 8 - GAST 28
(1:18 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to GST 43 for 15 yards (28-Y.Banks).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 43
(0:47 - 1st) 4-C.Brown to GST 47 for 4 yards (46-N.Mobley).
+27 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 47
(0:29 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to SAB 26 for 27 yards (46-N.Mobley).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 26
(0:08 - 1st) 26-T.Gregg to SAB 23 for 3 yards (12-J.Littles).

SALA
Jaguars
 - Downs (8 plays, 37 yards, 3:37 poss)

Result Play
+17 YD
2 & 7 - SALA 23
(15:00 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to SAB 6 for 17 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
+5 YD
1 & 6 - SALA 6
(14:37 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown to SAB 1 for 5 yards (12-J.Littles7-C.Henderson).
No Gain
2 & 1 - SALA 1
(13:49 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown to SAB 1 for no gain (27-D.Betts).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - SALA 1
(13:31 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:25 - 2nd) 39-M.Hayes extra point is good.
Penalty
1 & 10 - SALA 35
(13:25 - 2nd) Penalty on GST 15-S.Pinckney Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at GST 35. No Play.
Kickoff
(13:25 - 2nd) 39-M.Hayes kicks 59 yards from GST 20. 15-K.Baker to GST 32 for 47 yards. Penalty on SAB 12-C.Sutherland Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at SAB 32.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 22
(13:08 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to SAB 31 for 9 yards (35-K.Carter).
+17 YD
2 & 1 - SALA 31
(12:39 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert pushed ob at SAB 48 for 17 yards (20-Q.White).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 48
(12:14 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to GST 45 for 7 yards (10-J.Crawford).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - SALA 45
(11:39 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to GST 41 for 4 yards (35-K.Carter).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 41
(11:10 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 47-T.Tyre. 47-T.Tyre to GST 36 for 5 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
No Gain
2 & 5 - SALA 36
(10:34 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
Sack
3 & 5 - SALA 36
(10:28 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter sacked at GST 39 for -3 yards (7-J.Strachan).
-2 YD
4 & 8 - SALA 39
(9:48 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 26-C.Davis. 26-C.Davis to GST 41 for -2 yards (42-B.Carroll).

GAST
Panthers
 - Interception (6 plays, -15 yards, 2:23 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - GAST 41
(9:40 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney pushed ob at SAB 23 for 36 yards (33-K.Gallmon). Penalty on GST 15-S.Pinckney Pass interference 15 yards enforced at GST 41. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 25 - GAST 26
(9:16 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 21-J.Williams. 21-J.Williams to GST 35 for 9 yards (4-R.Cole).
+5 YD
2 & 16 - GAST 35
(8:48 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 21-J.Williams. 21-J.Williams to GST 40 for 5 yards (46-N.Mobley).
+23 YD
3 & 11 - GAST 40
(8:03 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 21-J.Williams. 21-J.Williams to SAB 37 for 23 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 37
(7:50 - 2nd) 26-T.Gregg to SAB 37 for no gain (46-N.Mobley48-G.Johnson).
Int
2 & 10 - GAST 37
(7:17 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 26-T.Gregg INTERCEPTED by 24-S.Jennings at SAB 11. 24-S.Jennings to SAB 26 for 15 yards (64-P.Bartlett).

SALA
Jaguars
 - Fumble (6 plays, 36 yards, 1:53 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 26
(7:03 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter to SAB 30 for 4 yards (28-C.Moore59-T.Gore).
+11 YD
2 & 6 - SALA 30
(6:29 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter to SAB 41 for 11 yards (40-J.Veneziale).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 41
(6:07 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 20-B.Crum. 20-B.Crum to SAB 44 for 3 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen40-J.Veneziale).
No Gain
2 & 7 - SALA 44
(5:24 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Wayne.
+8 YD
3 & 7 - SALA 44
(5:18 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 25-T.Avery. 25-T.Avery to GST 48 for 8 yards (90-H.Willis).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 48
(5:10 - 2nd) 25-T.Avery to GST 38 FUMBLES (28-C.Moore). 27-J.Jones to GST 38 for no gain.

GAST
Panthers
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 38
(4:56 - 2nd) 26-T.Gregg to GST 44 for 6 yards (4-R.Cole).
-2 YD
2 & 4 - GAST 44
(4:25 - 2nd) 26-T.Gregg to GST 42 for -2 yards (7-C.Henderson).
No Gain
3 & 6 - GAST 42
(3:53 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney.
Punt
4 & 6 - GAST 42
(3:48 - 2nd) 39-M.Hayes punts 42 yards from GST 42 to SAB 16 fair catch by 19-C.Lacy. Penalty on GST 21-J.Williams Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SAB 16.

SALA
Jaguars
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:42 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 31
(3:43 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 20-B.Crum.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 31
(3:40 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 37 for 6 yards (3-C.Bacon).
No Gain
3 & 4 - SALA 37
(3:05 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 20-B.Crum.
Punt
4 & 4 - SALA 37
(3:01 - 2nd) 92-J.Brooks punts 31 yards from SAB 37 out of bounds at the GST 32.

GAST
Panthers
 - Interception (6 plays, -12 yards, 2:06 poss)

Result Play
+42 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 32
(2:53 - 2nd) 21-J.Williams to SAB 26 for 42 yards (4-R.Cole).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 26
(2:37 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown to SAB 24 for 2 yards (4-R.Cole).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - GAST 24
(1:57 - 2nd) 26-T.Gregg to SAB 21 for 3 yards (46-N.Mobley33-K.Gallmon).
+6 YD
3 & 5 - GAST 21
(1:10 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown to SAB 15 for 6 yards (4-R.Cole).
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 15
(0:55 - 2nd) 26-T.Gregg to SAB 15 for no gain (55-M.Strong).
Int
2 & 10 - GAST 15
(0:47 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy INTERCEPTED by 6-D.Rockette at SAB End Zone. 6-D.Rockette touchback.

SALA
Jaguars
 - Halftime (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:35 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 20
(0:41 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Baker.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 20
(0:37 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 29 for 9 yards (7-J.Strachan).
-1 YD
3 & 1 - SALA 29
(0:06 - 2nd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 28 for -1 yard (7-J.Strachan).

SALA
Jaguars
 - Punt (3 plays, -10 yards, 1:55 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 39-M.Hayes kicks 40 yards from GST 35 to SAB 25 fair catch by 47-T.Tyre.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 22 for -3 yards (27-J.Jones).
+2 YD
2 & 13 - SALA 22
(14:30 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter to SAB 24 for 2 yards (42-B.Carroll).
Sack
3 & 11 - SALA 24
(14:00 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter sacked at SAB 15 for -9 yards (90-H.Willis91-J.Clark).
Punt
4 & 20 - SALA 15
(13:05 - 3rd) 92-J.Brooks punts 48 yards from SAB 15 to GST 37 fair catch by 20-Q.White.

GAST
Panthers
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:01 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 37
(13:01 - 3rd) 21-J.Williams to GST 38 for 1 yard (12-J.Littles).
+1 YD
2 & 9 - GAST 38
(12:35 - 3rd) 21-J.Williams to GST 39 for 1 yard (46-N.Mobley).
No Gain
3 & 8 - GAST 39
(12:05 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
Punt
4 & 8 - GAST 39
(12:00 - 3rd) 39-M.Hayes punts 58 yards from GST 39 to the SAB 3 downed by 1-J.Hunter.

SALA
Jaguars
 - Punt (6 plays, 15 yards, 3:13 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 3
(11:48 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Baker.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 3
(11:41 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to SAB 12 for 9 yards (35-K.Carter).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - SALA 12
(11:05 - 3rd) 21-J.Wilson to SAB 15 for 3 yards (7-J.Strachan97-A.Smith).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 15
(10:25 - 3rd) 15-K.Baker to SAB 20 for 5 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen20-Q.White).
Sack
2 & 5 - SALA 20
(9:58 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter sacked at SAB 13 for -7 yards (10-J.Crawford91-J.Clark).
+5 YD
3 & 12 - SALA 13
(9:19 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to SAB 18 for 5 yards (27-J.Jones35-K.Carter).
Punt
4 & 7 - SALA 18
(8:35 - 3rd) 92-J.Brooks punts 44 yards from SAB 18 to GST 38 fair catch by 20-Q.White.

GAST
Panthers
 - Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:39 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 38
(8:30 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to GST 37 for -1 yard (31-D.Sullivan).
No Gain
2 & 11 - GAST 37
(8:00 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney.
No Gain
3 & 11 - GAST 37
(7:56 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 0-T.Dixon.
Punt
4 & 11 - GAST 37
(7:51 - 3rd) 39-M.Hayes punts 33 yards from GST 37. 19-C.Lacy to SAB 30 for no gain (1-J.Hunter).

SALA
Jaguars
 - TD (8 plays, 55 yards, 1:32 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 30
(7:43 - 3rd) 21-J.Wilson to SAB 37 for 7 yards (97-A.Smith6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
No Gain
2 & 3 - SALA 37
(7:22 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Baker.
+12 YD
3 & 3 - SALA 37
(7:17 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to SAB 49 for 12 yards (3-C.Bacon).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 49
(7:09 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 49
(6:57 - 3rd) 21-J.Wilson to GST 46 FUMBLES (5-B.Brown). 90-H.Willis to SAB 39 for no gain.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 49
(6:57 - 3rd) 21-J.Wilson to GST 46 for 5 yards (42-B.Carroll5-B.Brown).
+11 YD
3 & 5 - SALA 46
(6:40 - 3rd) 21-J.Wilson to GST 35 for 11 yards (3-C.Bacon).
Penalty
1 & 10 - SALA 35
(6:40 - 3rd) Penalty on GST 42-B.Carroll Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at GST 35.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 20
(6:40 - 3rd) 21-J.Wilson to GST 7 for 13 yards (28-C.Moore).
+7 YD
1 & 7 - SALA 7
(6:19 - 3rd) 21-J.Wilson runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:11 - 3rd) 36-D.Guajardo extra point is good.

GAST
Panthers
 - TD (3 plays, 75 yards, 0:55 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:11 - 3rd) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(6:11 - 3rd) 80-M.Marshall pushed ob at GST 32 for 7 yards (33-K.Gallmon).
+65 YD
2 & 3 - GAST 32
(5:50 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to SAB 3 for 65 yards (18-D.Luter).
+3 YD
1 & 3 - GAST 3
(5:20 - 3rd) 26-T.Gregg runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:16 - 3rd) 39-M.Hayes extra point is good.

SALA
Jaguars
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:16 - 3rd) 39-M.Hayes kicks 40 yards from GST 35 to SAB 25 fair catch by 47-T.Tyre.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 25
(5:16 - 3rd) 26-C.Davis to SAB 27 for 2 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - SALA 27
(4:50 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter scrambles runs ob at SAB 28 for 1 yard.
+6 YD
3 & 7 - SALA 28
(4:30 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 26-C.Davis. 26-C.Davis pushed ob at SAB 34 for 6 yards (20-Q.White).
Punt
4 & 1 - SALA 34
(4:00 - 3rd) 92-J.Brooks punts 66 yards from SAB 34 to GST End Zone. touchback.

GAST
Panthers
 - TD (6 plays, 95 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 20
(3:51 - 3rd) 21-J.Williams pushed ob at GST 21 for 1 yard (46-N.Mobley).
+39 YD
2 & 9 - GAST 21
(3:30 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to SAB 40 for 39 yards (6-D.Rockette).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 40
(3:20 - 3rd) 21-J.Williams to SAB 38 for 2 yards (30-C.Coleman4-R.Cole).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - GAST 38
(2:50 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown complete to 21-J.Williams. 21-J.Williams to SAB 33 for 5 yards (29-K.Voisin).
+33 YD
3 & 3 - GAST 33
(2:15 - 3rd) 26-T.Gregg runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:05 - 3rd) 39-M.Hayes extra point is good.
Penalty
1 & 10 - GAST 35
(2:05 - 3rd) Penalty on SAB 27-D.Betts Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at GST 35. No Play.

SALA
Jaguars
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:05 - 3rd) 39-M.Hayes kicks 50 yards from GST 50 to SAB End Zone. touchback.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 25
(2:05 - 3rd) 19-C.Lacy to SAB 24 for -1 yard (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
+1 YD
2 & 11 - SALA 24
(1:30 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 4-J.Wayne. 4-J.Wayne to SAB 25 for 1 yard (35-K.Carter).
No Gain
3 & 10 - SALA 25
(1:00 - 3rd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Baker.
Punt
4 & 10 - SALA 25
(0:55 - 3rd) 92-J.Brooks punts 51 yards from SAB 25. 20-Q.White to GST 32 for 8 yards (14-R.Yancey). Penalty on GST 11-E.Jones Holding 10 yards enforced at GST 32.

GAST
Panthers
 - End of Quarter (3 plays, 30 yards, 0:33 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 22
(0:43 - 3rd) 0-T.Dixon to GST 30 for 8 yards (46-N.Mobley).
+10 YD
2 & 2 - GAST 30
(0:25 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter pushed ob at GST 40 for 10 yards (18-D.Luter).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 40
(0:10 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown complete to 0-T.Dixon. 0-T.Dixon to SAB 48 for 12 yards (27-D.Betts).

SALA
Jaguars
 - Downs (7 plays, 28 yards, 2:18 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 48
(15:00 - 4th) 26-T.Gregg to SAB 43 for 5 yards (11-J.Sheriff).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - SALA 43
(14:30 - 4th) 4-C.Brown complete to 21-J.Williams. 21-J.Williams to SAB 37 for 6 yards (46-N.Mobley).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 37
(14:15 - 4th) 4-C.Brown complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy pushed ob at SAB 35 for 2 yards (49-C.Bell).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - SALA 35
(14:00 - 4th) 4-C.Brown to SAB 33 for 2 yards (4-R.Cole).
+25 YD
3 & 6 - SALA 33
(13:10 - 4th) 4-C.Brown complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to SAB 8 for 25 yards (29-K.Voisin).
+5 YD
1 & 8 - SALA 8
(12:45 - 4th) 21-J.Williams to SAB 3 for 5 yards (3-A.DeShazor).
-2 YD
2 & 3 - SALA 3
(12:20 - 4th) 21-J.Williams to SAB 5 for -2 yards (46-N.Mobley).
No Gain
3 & 5 - SALA 5
(11:50 - 4th) 4-C.Brown complete to 6-J.Ifedi. 6-J.Ifedi to SAB 5 for no gain (3-A.DeShazor).
Field Goal
4 & 5 - SALA 5
(11:05 - 4th) 39-M.Hayes 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
Kickoff
(11:03 - 4th) 39-M.Hayes kicks 39 yards from GST 35. 19-C.Lacy to SAB 27 for 1 yard (12-T.Gore).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 27
(10:56 - 4th) 21-J.Wilson to SAB 30 for 3 yards (42-B.Carroll).
Sack
2 & 7 - SALA 30
(10:25 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter sacked at SAB 26 for -4 yards (97-A.Smith10-J.Crawford).
+30 YD
3 & 11 - SALA 26
(10:15 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to GST 44 for 30 yards (20-Q.White).
Sack
1 & 10 - SALA 44
(9:50 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter sacked at GST 48 for -4 yards (59-T.Gore).
No Gain
2 & 14 - SALA 48
(9:20 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
+3 YD
3 & 14 - SALA 48
(9:17 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter complete to 25-T.Avery. 25-T.Avery to GST 45 for 3 yards (97-A.Smith).
No Gain
4 & 11 - SALA 45
(8:45 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 12-C.Sutherland.

GAST
Panthers
 - TD (6 plays, 55 yards, 3:06 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 45
(8:39 - 4th) 26-T.Gregg to GST 50 for 5 yards (46-N.Mobley).
+43 YD
2 & 5 - GAST 50
(8:05 - 4th) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to SAB 7 for 43 yards (17-R.Melton).
-2 YD
1 & 7 - GAST 7
(7:30 - 4th) 26-T.Gregg to SAB 9 for -2 yards (7-C.Henderson).
Penalty
2 & 9 - GAST 9
(6:40 - 4th) 26-T.Gregg to SAB 8 for 1 yard (11-J.Sheriff46-N.Mobley). Penalty on SAB 99-W.Thomas Holding 5 yards enforced at SAB 9. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 4 - GAST 4
(6:15 - 4th) 26-T.Gregg to SAB 1 for 3 yards (6-D.Rockette).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - GAST 1
(5:35 - 4th) 26-T.Gregg runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:33 - 4th) 39-M.Hayes extra point is good.

SALA
Jaguars
 - Downs (14 plays, 55 yards, 4:23 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:33 - 4th) 39-M.Hayes kicks 40 yards from GST 35 to SAB 25 fair catch by 20-B.Crum.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 25
(5:33 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter complete to 4-J.Wayne. 4-J.Wayne to SAB 31 for 6 yards (27-J.Jones).
+10 YD
2 & 4 - SALA 31
(5:10 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter scrambles to SAB 41 for 10 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 41
(4:50 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 25-J.Carter.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 41
(4:44 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter complete to 4-J.Wayne. 4-J.Wayne runs ob at GST 48 for 11 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 48
(4:30 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 48
(4:19 - 4th) 25-T.Avery to GST 39 for 9 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - SALA 39
(3:55 - 4th) 25-T.Avery to GST 37 for 2 yards (40-J.Veneziale).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 37
(3:40 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter complete to 25-T.Avery. 25-T.Avery to GST 33 for 4 yards (1-J.Hunter).
Sack
2 & 6 - SALA 33
(3:15 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter sacked at GST 41 for -8 yards (90-H.Willis).
+19 YD
3 & 14 - SALA 41
(2:45 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter complete to 12-C.Sutherland. 12-C.Sutherland to GST 22 for 19 yards (42-B.Carroll35-K.Carter).
Sack
1 & 10 - SALA 22
(2:00 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter sacked at GST 30 for -8 yards (7-J.Strachan).
No Gain
2 & 18 - SALA 30
(1:40 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 33-J.Miller.
+10 YD
3 & 18 - SALA 30
(1:28 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter complete to 19-C.Lacy. 19-C.Lacy to GST 20 for 10 yards (35-K.Carter1-J.Hunter).
No Gain
4 & 8 - SALA 20
(1:10 - 4th) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.

GAST
Panthers
 - End of Game (2 plays, 5 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 20
(1:08 - 4th) 23-M.Carroll to GST 25 for 5 yards (48-G.Johnson).
No Gain
2 & 5 - GAST 25
(0:25 - 4th) 23-M.Carroll to GST 25 for no gain (46-N.Mobley).
