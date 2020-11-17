|
Illinois, Nebraska look to build behind young QBs
What do Isaiah Williams and Luke McCaffrey do for encores?
As first-time starting quarterbacks, they led Illinois and Nebraska to their first wins of a truncated football season last week. They'll try to make it two in a row in a Big Ten West Division matchup Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Both redshirt freshmen were more dangerous with their legs than their arms in getting the zero out of their respective team's win column. Williams set a Fighting Illini single-game record for a quarterback with 192 yards on 31 rushes in a 23-20 win at Rutgers, while McCaffrey led the Cornhuskers with 67 ground yards in their 30-23 home victory over winless Penn State.
Williams hit only 7 of 18 passes for 104 yards, but did save two big completions for the game-winning drive. He found Casey Washington for a pair of 16-yard gains, teeing up James McCourt for a 47-yard field goal with three seconds left that gave Illinois (1-3) its first lead of the year.
Making Williams' performance even more notable was that he's the Fighting Illini's fourth starter in four games. Incumbent Brandon Peters started a season-opening 45-7 loss at Wisconsin before COVID-19 sidelined him.
Matt Robinson got the call in a 31-24 loss to Purdue but didn't make it out of the first quarter before injury put him on the shelf. Coran Taylor played well in Robinson's stead against the Boilermakers, but was miserable in a 41-14 loss to Minnesota as he hit just 6 of 17 passes for 106 yards while taking four sacks.
"No one has cycled through quarterbacks more than we have," Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. "Isaiah gave us a spark on offense."
As did McCaffrey for Nebraska.
He accomplished a bit more in the air than Williams, completing 13 of 21 attempts for 152 yards and a 45-yard touchdown pass to Zavier Betts that helped the Cornhuskers (1-2) to build a 27-6 halftime lead.
McCaffrey replaced veteran Adrian Martinez, who started 23 games over the past two-plus seasons with diminishing returns. Martinez's efficiency and completion percentage has declined from his freshman year, culminating in a 12 of 27, 125-yard effort in a Nov. 7 loss at Northwestern.
"That decision was one of the hardest I've ever made," Nebraska coach Scott Frost said of benching Martinez, a two-time team captain. "I thought considering it was (McCaffrey's) first start, he did a lot of good things. There's a lot there to build on."
Ironically, Martinez has played some of his best football when facing Illinois. He accounted for 446 total yards in last year's matchup, throwing for 328 yards and rushing for 118 as the Cornhuskers survived a 42-38 shootout in Champaign. In overcoming a 35-21 third quarter deficit, Nebraska finished with a whopping 674 yards of offense.
The Cornhuskers have dominated the all-time series with a 13-3-1 advantage, including six of seven since joining the Big 10 before the 2013 season. The teams are scheduled to start the 2021 season in Dublin, Ireland, with the Illini serving as the "home" team.
--Field Level Media
C. Brown
2 RB
104 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 12 ReYds, REC
L. McCaffrey
7 QB
96 PaYds, 2 INTs, 121 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|19
|Rushing
|13
|11
|Passing
|9
|7
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|10-14
|3-9
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|454
|297
|Total Plays
|67
|56
|Avg Gain
|6.8
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|249
|201
|Rush Attempts
|43
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.8
|5.3
|Yards Passing
|205
|96
|Comp. - Att.
|18-24
|9-18
|Yards Per Pass
|7.9
|4.6
|Penalties - Yards
|3-31
|6-61
|Touchdowns
|5
|2
|Rushing TDs
|4
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-0
|4-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|2-46.5
|2-49.0
|Return Yards
|23
|22
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-22
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-23
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|205
|PASS YDS
|96
|249
|RUSH YDS
|201
|454
|TOTAL YDS
|297
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Peters 18 QB
|B. Peters
|18/24
|205
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Brown 2 RB
|C. Brown
|23
|104
|2
|35
|
M. Epstein 26 RB
|M. Epstein
|9
|83
|1
|58
|
B. Peters 18 QB
|B. Peters
|8
|36
|1
|12
|
B. Hayes 14 P
|B. Hayes
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
I. Williams 1 QB
|I. Williams
|2
|12
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Imatorbhebhe 9 WR
|J. Imatorbhebhe
|6
|4
|71
|1
|28
|
D. Navarro 86 WR
|D. Navarro
|5
|5
|58
|0
|25
|
D. Barker 87 TE
|D. Barker
|6
|3
|42
|0
|25
|
D. Imatorbhebhe 88 TE
|D. Imatorbhebhe
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
B. Hightower 14 WR
|B. Hightower
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
C. Brown 2 RB
|C. Brown
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
C. Washington 8 WR
|C. Washington
|3
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
K. Cumby 20 WR
|K. Cumby
|2
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Adams 6 DB
|T. Adams
|10-2
|0.0
|1
|
K. Tolson 45 LB
|K. Tolson
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Barnes 44 LB
|T. Barnes
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Hansen 35 LB
|J. Hansen
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Newton 94 DL
|J. Newton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 30 DB
|S. Brown
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Witherspoon 31 DB
|D. Witherspoon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 2 DB
|D. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Hobbs 8 DB
|N. Hobbs
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woods 91 DL
|J. Woods
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Gay 92 DL
|I. Gay
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Coleman 49 DL
|S. Coleman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ware 15 LB
|D. Ware
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Carney Jr. 99 DL
|O. Carney Jr.
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
R. Perry II 96 DL
|R. Perry II
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. McCourt 17 K
|J. McCourt
|1/1
|24
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Hayes 14 P
|B. Hayes
|2
|46.5
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Cumby 20 WR
|K. Cumby
|2
|20.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. McCaffrey 7 QB
|L. McCaffrey
|9/18
|96
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. McCaffrey 7 QB
|L. McCaffrey
|24
|121
|2
|18
|
W. Robinson 1 WR
|W. Robinson
|6
|58
|0
|32
|
M. Scott III 24 RB
|M. Scott III
|8
|22
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Martin 89 WR
|O. Martin
|2
|2
|30
|0
|16
|
A. Allen 11 TE
|A. Allen
|4
|3
|29
|0
|12
|
T. Vokolek 83 TE
|T. Vokolek
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
J. Graham 89 LB
|J. Graham
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
Z. Betts 15 WR
|Z. Betts
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
L. Falck 88 WR
|L. Falck
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
W. Robinson 1 WR
|W. Robinson
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Brown 4 WR
|A. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Johnson 14 RB
|R. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Domann 13 LB
|J. Domann
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Reimer 28 LB
|L. Reimer
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tannor 2 LB
|C. Tannor
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dismuke 9 S
|M. Dismuke
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bootle 7 CB
|D. Bootle
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Honas 3 LB
|W. Honas
|4-4
|1.0
|0
|
D. Williams 8 S
|D. Williams
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Taylor-Britt 5 CB
|C. Taylor-Britt
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Payne 49 DL
|P. Payne
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rogers 98 DL
|C. Rogers
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Miller 31 LB
|C. Miller
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Henrich 42 LB
|N. Henrich
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Daniels 93 DL
|D. Daniels
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Farmer 18 S
|M. Farmer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Nelson 44 LB
|G. Nelson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Stille 95 DL
|B. Stille
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Falck 88 WR
|L. Falck
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Newsome 6 CB
|Q. Newsome
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Robinson 99 DL
|T. Robinson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Culp 33 K
|C. Culp
|1/1
|30
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Przystup 99 P
|W. Przystup
|2
|49.0
|2
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Brown 4 WR
|A. Brown
|3
|21.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Taylor-Britt 5 CB
|C. Taylor-Britt
|2
|11.0
|21
|0
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - ILL 9(12:18 - 4th) 26-M.Epstein to NEB 5 for 4 yards (98-C.Rogers31-C.Miller).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - ILL 14(12:44 - 4th) 26-M.Epstein to NEB 9 for 5 yards (28-L.Reimer99-T.Robinson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 18(13:25 - 4th) 26-M.Epstein to NEB 14 for 4 yards (2-C.Tannor).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - ILL 24(13:38 - 4th) 1-I.Williams to NEB 18 for 6 yards (28-L.Reimer).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 12 - ILL 33(14:26 - 4th) 18-B.Peters to NEB 24 for 9 yards (8-D.Williams42-N.Henrich).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 31(15:00 - 4th) 2-C.Brown to NEB 33 for -2 yards (28-L.Reimer).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - ILL 42(0:15 - 3rd) 2-C.Brown to NEB 31 for 11 yards (49-P.Payne).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 44(0:56 - 3rd) 2-C.Brown to NEB 42 for 2 yards (28-L.Reimer).
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
4 & 1 - NEB 34(1:05 - 3rd) 1-W.Robinson to NEB 44 FUMBLES (45-K.Tolson). 45-K.Tolson to NEB 44 for no gain.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 12 - NEB 23(1:52 - 3rd) 7-L.McCaffrey to NEB 34 for 11 yards (91-J.Woods).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - NEB 23(2:00 - 3rd) 7-L.McCaffrey to NEB 23 for no gain (92-I.Gay). Penalty on NEB 56-B.Wilson Holding declined.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 25(2:31 - 3rd) 1-W.Robinson to NEB 23 for -2 yards (45-K.Tolson).
|Kickoff
|(2:31 - 3rd) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to NEB End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:31 - 3rd) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - ILL 1(2:34 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - ILL 5(3:02 - 3rd) 26-M.Epstein to NEB 1 for 4 yards (49-P.Payne).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 4 - ILL 4(3:40 - 3rd) 2-C.Brown to NEB 5 for -1 yard (93-D.Daniels).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 27(3:53 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters complete to 86-D.Navarro. 86-D.Navarro to NEB 4 for 23 yards (49-P.Payne8-D.Williams).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - ILL 38(4:20 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters to NEB 27 for 11 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 40(5:00 - 3rd) 2-C.Brown to NEB 38 for 2 yards (31-C.Miller95-B.Stille).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 12 - ILL 35(5:14 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters complete to 87-D.Barker. 87-D.Barker to NEB 40 for 25 yards (9-M.Dismuke).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 37(5:56 - 3rd) 26-M.Epstein to ILL 35 FUMBLES. 26-M.Epstein to ILL 35 for no gain.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - ILL 29(6:20 - 3rd) 2-C.Brown to ILL 37 for 8 yards (9-M.Dismuke).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 25(6:48 - 3rd) 26-M.Epstein runs ob at ILL 29 for 4 yards.
|Kickoff
|(6:48 - 3rd) 33-C.Culp kicks 40 yards from NEB 35 to ILL 25 fair catch by 28-R.Love.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:48 - 3rd) 33-C.Culp extra point is good. Team penalty on ILL Illegal formation declined.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - NEB 1(6:59 - 3rd) 7-L.McCaffrey runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - NEB 1(7:21 - 3rd) 1-W.Robinson to ILL 1 for no gain (45-K.Tolson91-J.Woods).
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 33(7:38 - 3rd) 1-W.Robinson to ILL 1 for 32 yards (31-D.Witherspoon99-O.Carney).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 47(7:49 - 3rd) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 89-O.Martin. 89-O.Martin to ILL 33 for 14 yards (45-K.Tolson6-T.Adams).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 37(8:03 - 3rd) 7-L.McCaffrey to ILL 47 for 16 yards (6-T.Adams).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 25(8:23 - 3rd) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 11-A.Allen. 11-A.Allen to NEB 37 for 12 yards (30-S.Brown96-R.Perry).
|Kickoff
|(8:23 - 3rd) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to NEB End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - ILL 6(8:27 - 3rd) 17-J.McCourt 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - ILL 6(8:33 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Barker.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - ILL 6(8:38 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Barker.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 5 - ILL 5(9:24 - 3rd) 2-C.Brown to NEB 6 for -1 yard (13-J.Domann).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - ILL 10(9:42 - 3rd) 2-C.Brown to NEB 5 for 5 yards (3-W.Honas).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 19(9:58 - 3rd) 2-C.Brown to NEB 10 for 9 yards (8-D.Williams).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ILL 34(10:19 - 3rd) Penalty on NEB 18-M.Farmer Facemasking 15 yards enforced at NEB 34. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 11 - ILL 45(10:19 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters complete to 86-D.Navarro. 86-D.Navarro to NEB 34 for 11 yards (18-M.Farmer).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 44(10:51 - 3rd) 2-C.Brown to NEB 45 for -1 yard (98-C.Rogers3-W.Honas).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 44(10:56 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - ILL 48(11:27 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters to NEB 44 for 4 yards (3-W.Honas98-C.Rogers).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - ILL 48(12:05 - 3rd) 2-C.Brown to NEB 48 for no gain (95-B.Stille).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 45(12:43 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters complete to 8-C.Washington. 8-C.Washington to NEB 48 for 7 yards (7-D.Bootle).
|+14 YD
|
4 & 8 - ILL 31(13:10 - 3rd) 14-B.Hayes to ILL 45 for 14 yards (88-L.Falck).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 7 - ILL 32(13:42 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters complete to 86-D.Navarro. 86-D.Navarro to ILL 31 for -1 yard (13-J.Domann).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 29(14:12 - 3rd) 2-C.Brown to ILL 32 for 3 yards (2-C.Tannor3-W.Honas).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 29(14:52 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters complete to 86-D.Navarro. 86-D.Navarro to ILL 29 for no gain (5-C.Taylor-Britt).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 33-C.Culp kicks 54 yards from NEB 35. 20-K.Cumby to ILL 29 for 18 yards (23-I.Gifford).
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
|
2 & 4 - ILL 44(0:08 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 86-D.Navarro. 86-D.Navarro to NEB 19 for 25 yards (8-D.Williams).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 50(0:17 - 2nd) 1-I.Williams to NEB 44 for 6 yards (8-D.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 19 - NEB 46(0:29 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey incomplete. Intended for 88-L.Falck INTERCEPTED by 6-T.Adams at ILL 27. 6-T.Adams to NEB 50 for 23 yards.
|-9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 45(0:33 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey to ILL 45 FUMBLES. 7-L.McCaffrey to NEB 46 for -9 yards.
|+5 YD
|
4 & 5 - NEB 50(0:40 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to ILL 45 for 5 yards. Team penalty on ILL Offside declined.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 19 - NEB 36(0:48 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey scrambles to NEB 50 for 14 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - NEB 45(1:14 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey sacked at NEB 36 for -9 yards (99-O.Carney).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 45(1:20 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey incomplete. Intended for 14-R.Johnson.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 6 - NEB 27(1:32 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey to NEB 45 for 18 yards (6-T.Adams).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 23(1:41 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey scrambles runs ob at NEB 27 for 4 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - ILL 34(1:49 - 2nd) 14-B.Hayes punts 44 yards from ILL 34. 5-C.Taylor-Britt runs ob at NEB 23 for 1 yard.
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - ILL 42(2:01 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters sacked at ILL 34 for -8 yards (3-W.Honas).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - ILL 38(2:47 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 8-C.Washington. 8-C.Washington to ILL 42 for 4 yards (7-D.Bootle3-W.Honas).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 37(3:22 - 2nd) 2-C.Brown to ILL 38 for 1 yard (3-W.Honas).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 3 - ILL 25(4:01 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 2-C.Brown. 2-C.Brown to ILL 37 for 12 yards (5-C.Taylor-Britt).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 18(4:36 - 2nd) 2-C.Brown to ILL 25 for 7 yards (42-N.Henrich28-L.Reimer).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 18(4:44 - 2nd) to ILL 18 FUMBLES. 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Washington.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - NEB 26(4:57 - 2nd) 90-W.Przystup punts 56 yards from NEB 26 to the ILL 18 downed by 23-I.Gifford.
|Penalty
|
4 & 4 - NEB 31(5:02 - 2nd) Penalty on NEB 23-I.Gifford False start 5 yards enforced at NEB 31. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 12 - NEB 23(5:15 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey to NEB 31 for 8 yards (44-T.Barnes35-J.Hansen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - NEB 23(5:33 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey incomplete. Intended for 88-L.Falck.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 25(5:50 - 2nd) 24-M.Scott to NEB 23 for -2 yards (49-S.Coleman35-J.Hansen).
|Kickoff
|(5:50 - 2nd) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to NEB End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:55 - 2nd) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - ILL 1(5:55 - 2nd) 26-M.Epstein runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 23(7:32 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe to NEB 1 for 22 yards (6-Q.Newsome).
|+58 YD
|
2 & 2 - ILL 19(7:32 - 2nd) 26-M.Epstein to NEB 23 for 58 yards (9-M.Dismuke).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 11(7:32 - 2nd) 2-C.Brown to ILL 19 for 8 yards (13-J.Domann).
|Kickoff
|(7:32 - 2nd) 33-C.Culp kicks 65 yards from NEB 35. 20-K.Cumby to ILL 22 FUMBLES. 46-A.McEachern to ILL 22 for no gain. Team penalty on ILL Illegal block in the back 11 yards enforced at ILL 22.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - NEB 12(7:35 - 2nd) 33-C.Culp 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - NEB 1(7:40 - 2nd) 24-M.Scott runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Penalty on NEB 51-C.Jurgens Holding 11 yards enforced at ILL 1. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - NEB 2(8:50 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey to ILL 1 for 1 yard (45-K.Tolson31-D.Witherspoon).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - NEB 5(9:25 - 2nd) 24-M.Scott to ILL 2 for 3 yards (44-T.Barnes96-R.Perry).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 9 - NEB 9(9:52 - 2nd) 24-M.Scott to ILL 5 for 4 yards (6-T.Adams).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 25(9:52 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 89-O.Martin. 89-O.Martin to ILL 9 for 16 yards (44-T.Barnes8-N.Hobbs).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEB 40(9:52 - 2nd) Penalty on ILL 99-O.Carney Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at ILL 40.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - NEB 49(10:18 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 11-A.Allen. 11-A.Allen to ILL 40 for 11 yards (35-J.Hansen45-K.Tolson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NEB 49(10:25 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Vokolek.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 49(10:54 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey to NEB 49 for no gain (30-S.Brown49-S.Coleman).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 13 - NEB 33(11:14 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 83-T.Vokolek. 83-T.Vokolek to NEB 49 for 16 yards (6-T.Adams).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 36(11:32 - 2nd) 24-M.Scott to NEB 33 for -3 yards (35-J.Hansen).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - ILL 26(11:49 - 2nd) 14-B.Hayes punts 49 yards from ILL 26. 5-C.Taylor-Britt to ILL 41 for 34 yards (24-N.Fedanzo). Penalty on NEB 18-M.Farmer Holding 10 yards enforced at NEB 46.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - ILL 26(11:54 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Barker.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 18(12:21 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 87-D.Barker. 87-D.Barker to ILL 26 for 8 yards (42-N.Henrich).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 18(12:53 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters to ILL 18 for no gain (9-M.Dismuke).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - NEB 40(13:02 - 2nd) 90-W.Przystup punts 42 yards from NEB 40 to ILL 18 fair catch by 13-J.Frenchie.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - NEB 40(13:07 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Brown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NEB 40(13:16 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Allen.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 39(13:35 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey to NEB 40 for 1 yard (94-J.Newton).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 25(13:48 - 2nd) 1-W.Robinson to NEB 39 for 14 yards (6-T.Adams).
|Kickoff
|(13:48 - 2nd) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to NEB End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:48 - 2nd) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
|+28 YD
|
3 & 6 - ILL 28(13:55 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 32(14:28 - 2nd) 2-C.Brown to NEB 28 for 4 yards (7-D.Bootle8-D.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 32(14:33 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 4 - ILL 49(15:00 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe to NEB 32 for 17 yards (2-C.Tannor).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - ILL 48(0:39 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 20-K.Cumby. 20-K.Cumby to NEB 49 for -1 yard.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 45(1:20 - 1st) 18-B.Peters to NEB 48 for 7 yards (13-J.Domann).
|Penalty
|
2 & 15 - ILL 30(1:41 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to ILL 30 for no gain (13-J.Domann). Penalty on NEB 98-C.Rogers Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ILL 30. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - ILL 35(2:01 - 1st) Penalty on ILL 20-K.Cumby False start 5 yards enforced at ILL 35. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 35(2:32 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 20-K.Cumby. 20-K.Cumby to ILL 35 for no gain (28-L.Reimer).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
4 & 4 - NEB 42(2:42 - 1st) to ILL 42 FUMBLES. 7-L.McCaffrey incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 44-T.Barnes at ILL 35. 44-T.Barnes runs ob at ILL 35 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NEB 42(3:21 - 1st) 7-L.McCaffrey to ILL 42 for no gain (45-K.Tolson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEB 48(3:44 - 1st) 7-L.McCaffrey scrambles to ILL 42 for 6 yards (44-T.Barnes).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 48(3:52 - 1st) 7-L.McCaffrey incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Robinson.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 6 - NEB 38(4:10 - 1st) 7-L.McCaffrey to ILL 48 for 14 yards (15-D.Ware).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NEB 38(4:19 - 1st) 7-L.McCaffrey incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Robinson.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 34(4:33 - 1st) 1-W.Robinson to NEB 38 for 4 yards (35-J.Hansen45-K.Tolson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - NEB 26(4:59 - 1st) 7-L.McCaffrey to NEB 34 for 8 yards (2-D.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 22(5:33 - 1st) 7-L.McCaffrey to NEB 26 for 4 yards (44-T.Barnes).
|Kickoff
|(5:39 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt kicks 60 yards from ILL 35. 4-A.Brown to NEB 22 for 17 yards (24-N.Fedanzo).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:39 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - ILL 2(5:45 - 1st) 2-C.Brown runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 37(6:04 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to NEB 2 for 35 yards (5-C.Taylor-Britt).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - ILL 44(6:27 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to NEB 37 for 7 yards (99-T.Robinson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 47(6:54 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 87-D.Barker. 87-D.Barker runs ob at NEB 44 for 9 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 47(7:25 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to ILL 47 for no gain (28-L.Reimer95-B.Stille).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - ILL 46(7:49 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to ILL 47 for 1 yard (2-C.Tannor31-C.Miller).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - ILL 41(8:19 - 1st) 26-M.Epstein to ILL 46 for 5 yards (44-G.Nelson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 37(8:52 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe to ILL 41 for 4 yards (31-C.Miller).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 25(9:20 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 14-B.Hightower. 14-B.Hightower to ILL 37 for 12 yards (7-D.Bootle13-J.Domann).
|Kickoff
|(9:20 - 1st) 33-C.Culp kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:20 - 1st) 33-C.Culp extra point is good.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - NEB 5(9:25 - 1st) 7-L.McCaffrey runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 11(9:57 - 1st) 7-L.McCaffrey to ILL 5 for 6 yards (6-T.Adams30-S.Brown).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 21(10:13 - 1st) 7-L.McCaffrey to ILL 11 for 10 yards (6-T.Adams).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - NEB 28(10:31 - 1st) 24-M.Scott to ILL 21 for 7 yards (94-J.Newton44-T.Barnes).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 33(11:01 - 1st) 24-M.Scott to ILL 28 for 5 yards (31-D.Witherspoon).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - NEB 38(11:36 - 1st) 24-M.Scott to ILL 33 for 5 yards (94-J.Newton6-T.Adams). Team penalty on ILL Offside declined.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 44(11:47 - 1st) 7-L.McCaffrey runs ob at ILL 38 for 6 yards.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - NEB 47(12:04 - 1st) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 15-Z.Betts. 15-Z.Betts to ILL 44 for 9 yards (6-T.Adams).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 41(12:31 - 1st) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 11-A.Allen. 11-A.Allen to NEB 47 for 6 yards (35-J.Hansen).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - NEB 38(12:58 - 1st) 24-M.Scott to NEB 41 for 3 yards (45-K.Tolson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - NEB 36(13:29 - 1st) 7-L.McCaffrey to NEB 38 for 2 yards (6-T.Adams).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 29(13:25 - 1st) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 88-L.Falck. 88-L.Falck to NEB 36 for 7 yards (6-T.Adams30-S.Brown).
|Kickoff
|(13:31 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35. 4-A.Brown to NEB 29 for 29 yards (51-S.Coghlan21-J.Martin).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:31 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - ILL 3(13:38 - 1st) 2-C.Brown runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 4 - ILL 4(14:10 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to NEB 3 for 1 yard (13-J.Domann3-W.Honas).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 5 - ILL 16(14:48 - 1st) 18-B.Peters to NEB 4 FUMBLES (13-J.Domann). 65-D.Kramer to NEB 4 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ILL 21(14:48 - 1st) Team penalty on NEB 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at NEB 21. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 17(14:52 - 1st) 7-L.McCaffrey to NEB 21 FUMBLES. 35-J.Hansen to NEB 21 for no gain.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35. 4-A.Brown to NEB 17 for 17 yards (45-K.Tolson).
