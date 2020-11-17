|
|
|KSTATE
|IOWAST
No. 17 Iowa State in key clash with Kansas State
In a year that defines uncertainty, Kansas State coach Chris Klieman finds himself in a strange situation, even by today's standards.
Kansas State intends to head to Ames, Iowa, on Saturday to face No. 17 Iowa State as both teams hold on to hope of appearing in the Big 12 title game. But Klieman and the Wildcats are not sure they will have enough players to make the trip.
"We don't have enough (healthy) guys to shift around," Klieman said. "That's probably our issue. We're (practicing) with the guys that we have, just knocking on wood that we can get through Wednesday's tests, and Friday's tests.
"We're not the only ones in the country dealing with this. We're just down so many guys in certain spots that we can't even move people. So I'm just knocking on wood that we get good results the rest of this week."
Kansas State (4-3, 4-2 Big 12) has lost its last two games since reaching No. 16 in the polls. They lost 37-10 at West Virginia before falling 20-18 against No. 14 Oklahoma State at home prior to last weekend's bye.
A win keeps K-State's title hopes very much alive. The Wildcats would hold the tiebreaker over the Cyclones and Oklahoma, with whom they are currently tied for third place. They still have to play Texas, which also has two conference losses.
A loss to the Cyclones, however, puts a serious dent in the Wildcats' chances.
Iowa State (5-2, 5-1) controls its own destiny. The Cyclones have just one league loss, to Oklahoma State, and even a setback Saturday would still have them tied for the second spot.
The Cyclones don't have the COVID-19 issues that K-State does.
"Right now we're 100 percent healthy," coach Matt Campbell said. "Is it a concern (that the game won't be played)? Absolutely. It's not just now. It's literally been this way for the whole season."
The Cyclones have their eyes set on the Big 12 title game, but Campbell won't allow himself to look past the Wildcats.
"For me, the starting point is that attitude, the effort, the intensity that continues to reside as a fabric of what makes Kansas State such a great football program," Campbell said. "Then you supply that with some really good football players, on offense and defense and the success they've had on special teams. It's exactly what you'd expect from a K-State team. I'm really impressed with this team."
Iowa State is third in the Big 12 in scoring offense and fourth in scoring defense and has the Wildcats' full attention.
"That's a veteran club that's playing at a really high level," he said. "They have talent on both offense and defense. They play really well at home. We have to come up with a good game plan and play error-free, disciplined football."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|9
|26
|Rushing
|5
|14
|Passing
|3
|11
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|149
|539
|Total Plays
|47
|69
|Avg Gain
|3.2
|7.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|73
|240
|Rush Attempts
|28
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|5.5
|Yards Passing
|76
|299
|Comp. - Att.
|9-19
|19-25
|Yards Per Pass
|2.3
|11.2
|Penalties - Yards
|4-20
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|0
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-40.3
|2-42.5
|Return Yards
|0
|2
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|76
|PASS YDS
|299
|
|
|73
|RUSH YDS
|240
|
|
|149
|TOTAL YDS
|539
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|7
|44
|0
|23
|
H. Trotter 2 RB
|H. Trotter
|7
|28
|0
|7
|
W. Howard 15 QB
|W. Howard
|5
|12
|0
|13
|
K. Mozee 6 RB
|K. Mozee
|3
|6
|0
|4
|
T. Burns 33 RB
|T. Burns
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Garber 1 WR
|K. Garber
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
N. Ast 17 QB
|N. Ast
|4
|-19
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Taylor 13 WR
|C. Taylor
|5
|2
|37
|0
|29
|
P. Brooks 88 WR
|P. Brooks
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
K. Fox 81 TE
|K. Fox
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Mozee 6 RB
|K. Mozee
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|3
|2
|4
|0
|6
|
K. Garber 1 WR
|K. Garber
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Render 20 WR
|D. Render
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
S. Porter 16 WR
|S. Porter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Moore 0 TE
|B. Moore
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
H. Trotter 2 RB
|H. Trotter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Fletcher 55 LB
|C. Fletcher
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Green 22 LB
|D. Green
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Jones 4 DB
|W. Jones
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Parker 12 DB
|A. Parker
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McPherson 31 DB
|J. McPherson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thomas 3 DB
|K. Thomas
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Hubert 56 DE
|W. Hubert
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Boye-Doe 25 DB
|E. Boye-Doe
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Elder 19 DB
|R. Elder
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Henington 5 DB
|R. Henington
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Allen 52 LB
|N. Allen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Duke 29 DE
|K. Duke
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Trussell 40 DE
|S. Trussell
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Monty 24 DB
|B. Monty
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wiley 59 DT
|D. Wiley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brown 21 DB
|A. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hentz II 15 DT
|R. Hentz II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Massie 90 DE
|B. Massie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Denson 8 DB
|T. Denson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gardner 6 DB
|J. Gardner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gainous 13 DE
|K. Gainous
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Huggins 92 DT
|E. Huggins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Zentner 8 P
|T. Zentner
|3
|44.7
|1
|50
|
J. Blumer 43 P
|J. Blumer
|3
|36.0
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Brooks 88 WR
|P. Brooks
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Purdy 15 QB
|B. Purdy
|16/20
|236
|3
|0
|
H. Dekkers 12 QB
|H. Dekkers
|3/5
|63
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Hall 28 RB
|B. Hall
|15
|135
|2
|33
|
B. Purdy 15 QB
|B. Purdy
|7
|59
|0
|19
|
J. Brock 21 RB
|J. Brock
|9
|25
|0
|6
|
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
|K. Nwangwu
|11
|16
|0
|6
|
H. Dekkers 12 QB
|H. Dekkers
|2
|5
|1
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Hutchinson 8 WR
|X. Hutchinson
|8
|6
|111
|1
|29
|
J. Scates 9 WR
|J. Scates
|4
|2
|53
|1
|33
|
A. Bitter 85 WR
|A. Bitter
|1
|1
|38
|0
|38
|
D. Soehner 89 TE
|D. Soehner
|3
|2
|26
|0
|13
|
J. Brock 21 RB
|J. Brock
|3
|3
|26
|0
|11
|
S. Shaw Jr. 2 WR
|S. Shaw Jr.
|3
|3
|23
|0
|9
|
C. Kolar 88 TE
|C. Kolar
|2
|2
|22
|1
|16
|
C. Allen 11 TE
|C. Allen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. White IV 11 DB
|L. White IV
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Rose 23 LB
|M. Rose
|5-2
|1.0
|1
|
J. Hummel 35 LB
|J. Hummel
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. McDonald IV 9 DE
|W. McDonald IV
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
G. Eisworth II 12 DB
|G. Eisworth II
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Vance 34 LB
|O. Vance
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Horne 20 LB
|A. Horne
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bailey 3 DE
|J. Bailey
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Chambers 33 DB
|M. Chambers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson Jr. 26 DB
|A. Johnson Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. McDonald 27 DB
|C. McDonald
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Petersen 55 DE
|Z. Petersen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tampa 25 DB
|T. Tampa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Uwazurike 58 DE
|E. Uwazurike
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Young 2 DB
|D. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Young 1 DB
|I. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Kyle 13 DB
|T. Kyle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. King 19 DB
|K. King
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Assalley 96 K
|C. Assalley
|1/2
|32
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Rivera 7 P
|J. Rivera
|2
|42.5
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 8-T.Zentner kicks 40 yards from KST 35 to ISU 25 fair catch by 21-J.Brock.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(15:00 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ISU 26 for 1 yard (22-D.Green).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 9 - IOWAST 26(14:23 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ISU 23 for -3 yards (4-W.Jones56-W.Hubert).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 12 - IOWAST 23(13:46 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson pushed ob at ISU 43 for 20 yards (31-J.McPherson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 43(13:05 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 2-S.Shaw. 2-S.Shaw to KST 48 for 9 yards (19-R.Elder).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 1 - IOWAST 48(12:44 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to KST 33 for 15 yards (3-K.Thomas).
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 33(12:07 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 9-J.Scates. 9-J.Scates runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:00 - 1st) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:00 - 1st) 97-D.Nettles kicks 57 yards from ISU 35 out of bounds at the KST 8.
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 35(12:00 - 1st) 15-W.Howard complete to 13-C.Taylor. 13-C.Taylor to ISU 36 for 29 yards (26-A.Johnson23-M.Rose).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 36(11:26 - 1st) 22-D.Vaughn to ISU 28 for 8 yards (23-M.Rose).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 2 - KSTATE 28(10:53 - 1st) 15-W.Howard complete to 22-D.Vaughn. 22-D.Vaughn to ISU 30 for -2 yards (35-J.Hummel).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - KSTATE 30(10:11 - 1st) 15-W.Howard complete to 6-K.Mozee. 6-K.Mozee to ISU 25 for 5 yards (23-M.Rose).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(9:42 - 1st) 2-H.Trotter to ISU 18 for 7 yards (11-L.White).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - KSTATE 18(9:04 - 1st) 2-H.Trotter to ISU 16 for 2 yards (11-L.White).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 1 - KSTATE 16(8:26 - 1st) 15-W.Howard to ISU 3 for 13 yards (9-W.McDonald23-M.Rose).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 3 - KSTATE 3(7:53 - 1st) 15-W.Howard to ISU 5 for -2 yards (35-J.Hummel).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - KSTATE 5(7:14 - 1st) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Taylor.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - KSTATE 5(7:07 - 1st) 15-W.Howard to ISU 2 for 3 yards (35-J.Hummel).
|-1 YD
|
4 & 2 - KSTATE 2(6:29 - 1st) 15-W.Howard to ISU 3 for -1 yard (11-L.White9-W.McDonald).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 3(6:23 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ISU 5 for 2 yards (31-J.McPherson55-C.Fletcher).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - IOWAST 5(5:47 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to ISU 9 for 4 yards (55-C.Fletcher).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - IOWAST 9(5:06 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-X.Hutchinson. Penalty on KST 25-E.Boye-Doe Pass interference 6 yards enforced at ISU 9. No Play.
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 15(5:01 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson to ISU 43 for 28 yards (12-A.Parker).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 43(4:37 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy pushed ob at KST 40 for 17 yards (3-K.Thomas).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 40(3:59 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 89-D.Souhner. 89-D.Souhner pushed ob at KST 27 for 13 yards (13-K.Gainous).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 27(3:18 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy to KST 25 for 2 yards (12-A.Parker).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - IOWAST 25(2:43 - 1st) Penalty on ISU 89-D.Souhner False start 5 yards enforced at KST 25. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 13 - IOWAST 30(2:19 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson pushed ob at KST 25 for 5 yards (4-W.Jones).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 8 - IOWAST 25(1:40 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy scrambles to KST 7 for 18 yards (3-K.Thomas).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 7 - IOWAST 7(0:58 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy pushed ob at KST 6 for 1 yard (31-J.McPherson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - IOWAST 6(0:23 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy pushed ob at KST 6 for no gain (3-K.Thomas).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - IOWAST 6(15:00 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:56 - 2nd) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 2nd) 97-D.Nettles kicks 58 yards from ISU 35. 22-D.Vaughn to KST 11 for 4 yards (20-A.Horne).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 11(14:49 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 88-P.Brooks. Penalty on ISU 58-E.Uwazurike Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at KST 11. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 26(14:43 - 2nd) 2-H.Trotter to KST 28 for 2 yards (34-O.Vance3-J.Bailey).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - KSTATE 28(14:06 - 2nd) 1-K.Garber to KST 26 for -2 yards (23-M.Rose).
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - KSTATE 26(13:27 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard sacked at KST 25 for -1 yard FUMBLES (9-W.McDonald). 50-C.Beebe recovers at the KST 25. 50-C.Beebe to KST 25 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - KSTATE 25(13:18 - 2nd) 8-T.Zentner punts 50 yards from KST 25 to ISU 25 fair catch by 12-G.Eisworth.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(13:10 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 30 for 5 yards (55-C.Fletcher).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - IOWAST 30(12:37 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 37 for 7 yards (31-J.McPherson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 37(12:00 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 89-D.Souhner.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 37(11:55 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Allen.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - IOWAST 37(11:51 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 21-J.Brock. 21-J.Brock to ISU 45 for 8 yards (55-C.Fletcher).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - IOWAST 45(11:12 - 2nd) 7-J.Rivera punts 47 yards from ISU 45 to the KST 8 downed by 88-P.Brooks. Penalty on KST 20-D.Render Holding 4 yards enforced at KST 8.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 4(10:56 - 2nd) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 3 for -1 yard (23-M.Rose55-Z.Petersen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - KSTATE 3(10:18 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Vaughn.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - KSTATE 3(10:10 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Moore.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - KSTATE 3(10:03 - 2nd) 43-J.Blumer punts 43 yards from KST 3 to KST 46 fair catch by 12-G.Eisworth.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 46(9:56 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 89-D.Souhner. 89-D.Souhner to KST 33 for 13 yards (12-A.Parker).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 33(9:19 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall pushed ob at KST 28 for 5 yards (55-C.Fletcher).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - IOWAST 28(8:40 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to KST 24 for 4 yards (4-W.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - IOWAST 24(8:00 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to KST 21 for 3 yards (25-E.Boye-Doe19-R.Elder).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 21(7:26 - 2nd) 3-K.Nwangwu to KST 21 for no gain (29-K.Duke).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 21(6:45 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:38 - 2nd) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:38 - 2nd) 97-D.Nettles kicks 52 yards from ISU 35. 22-D.Vaughn to KST 47 for 34 yards (11-L.White).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 47(6:30 - 2nd) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 47 for no gain (3-J.Bailey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 47(5:56 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Taylor.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - KSTATE 47(5:51 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 20-D.Render.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - KSTATE 47(5:46 - 2nd) 8-T.Zentner punts 41 yards from KST 47 to the ISU 12 downed by 24-B.Monty.
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 12(5:33 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 38 for 26 yards (90-B.Massie).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 38(5:02 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson to KST 33 for 29 yards (19-R.Elder).
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 33(4:39 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:30 - 2nd) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:30 - 2nd) 97-D.Nettles kicks 55 yards from ISU 35. 22-D.Vaughn to KST 33 for 23 yards (32-G.Vaughn).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 33(4:23 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Moore INTERCEPTED by 23-M.Rose at KST 40. 23-M.Rose to KST 38 for 2 yards (0-B.Moore).
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 38(4:17 - 2nd) 3-K.Nwangwu to KST 42 for -4 yards (56-W.Hubert).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 14 - IOWAST 42(3:42 - 2nd) 3-K.Nwangwu to KST 40 for 2 yards (55-C.Fletcher).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 12 - IOWAST 40(3:00 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 21-J.Brock. 21-J.Brock to KST 29 for 11 yards (12-A.Parker).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - IOWAST 29(2:15 - 2nd) 3-K.Nwangwu to KST 27 for 2 yards (22-D.Green).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 27(1:42 - 2nd) 3-K.Nwangwu to KST 21 for 6 yards (8-T.Denson).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 4 - IOWAST 21(1:08 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:01 - 2nd) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:01 - 2nd) 97-D.Nettles kicks 52 yards from ISU 35. 88-P.Brooks to KST 26 for 13 yards (6-R.Walling32-G.Vaughn).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 26(0:55 - 2nd) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 30 for 4 yards (11-L.White26-A.Johnson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - KSTATE 30(0:47 - 2nd) 17-N.Ast to KST 35 for 5 yards (12-G.Eisworth).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - KSTATE 35(0:07 - 2nd) 2-H.Trotter to KST 40 for 5 yards (34-O.Vance).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 97-D.Nettles kicks 62 yards from ISU 35. 22-D.Vaughn to KST 24 for 21 yards (11-L.White).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 24(14:56 - 3rd) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 34 for 10 yards (1-I.Young).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 34(14:24 - 3rd) 17-N.Ast sacked at KST 22 for -12 yards (23-M.Rose).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 22 - KSTATE 22(13:39 - 3rd) 17-N.Ast complete to 88-P.Brooks. 88-P.Brooks to KST 44 for 22 yards (12-G.Eisworth).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 44(13:04 - 3rd) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 44 for no gain (58-E.Uwazurike).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 44(12:25 - 3rd) 17-N.Ast complete to 13-C.Taylor. 13-C.Taylor pushed ob at ISU 48 for 8 yards (2-D.Young).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - KSTATE 48(11:51 - 3rd) 17-N.Ast incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Taylor.
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - KSTATE 48(11:46 - 3rd) 17-N.Ast incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Moore.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 48(11:40 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy to KST 33 for 19 yards (12-A.Parker).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 33(11:03 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to KST 17 for 16 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 17(10:24 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy pushed ob at KST 15 for 2 yards (55-C.Fletcher).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - IOWAST 15(9:44 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Scates.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - IOWAST 15(9:38 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-X.Hutchinson.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - IOWAST 15(9:31 - 3rd) 96-C.Assalley 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:28 - 3rd) 97-D.Nettles kicks 56 yards from ISU 35. 22-D.Vaughn pushed ob at KST 21 for 12 yards (43-J.Rus).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 21(9:23 - 3rd) 2-H.Trotter to KST 24 for 3 yards (20-A.Horne11-L.White).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - KSTATE 24(14:56 - 3rd) 17-N.Ast complete to 22-D.Vaughn. 22-D.Vaughn to KST 30 for 6 yards (11-L.White).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - KSTATE 30(8:01 - 3rd) 2-H.Trotter to KST 34 for 4 yards (11-L.White).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 34(7:33 - 3rd) 17-N.Ast complete to 20-D.Render. 20-D.Render to KST 35 for 1 yard (12-G.Eisworth3-J.Bailey).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - KSTATE 35(6:48 - 3rd) 2-H.Trotter pushed ob at KST 40 for 5 yards (35-J.Hummel).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - KSTATE 40(6:05 - 3rd) Penalty on KST 50-C.Beebe False start 5 yards enforced at KST 40. No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - KSTATE 35(5:46 - 3rd) 17-N.Ast sacked at KST 26 for -9 yards (3-J.Bailey).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - KSTATE 26(5:13 - 3rd) 43-J.Blumer punts 28 yards from KST 26 out of bounds at the ISU 46.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 46(5:04 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 48 for 2 yards (55-C.Fletcher).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - IOWAST 48(4:28 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to KST 42 for 10 yards (25-E.Boye-Doe).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 42(4:02 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson to KST 34 for 8 yards (4-W.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - IOWAST 34(3:28 - 3rd) 3-K.Nwangwu to KST 32 for 2 yards (22-D.Green19-R.Elder).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 32(2:50 - 3rd) 3-K.Nwangwu to KST 29 for 3 yards (15-R.Hentz29-K.Duke).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - IOWAST 29(2:07 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 2-S.Shaw. 2-S.Shaw to KST 20 for 9 yards (55-C.Fletcher25-E.Boye-Doe).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 20(1:45 - 3rd) 3-K.Nwangwu to KST 18 for 2 yards (22-D.Green).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - IOWAST 18(0:58 - 3rd) 3-K.Nwangwu to KST 18 for no gain (22-D.Green29-K.Duke).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - IOWAST 18(0:18 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 21-J.Brock. 21-J.Brock to KST 11 for 7 yards (22-D.Green).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - IOWAST 11(15:00 - 4th) 3-K.Nwangwu to KST 11 for no gain (56-W.Hubert).
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 11(14:56 - 4th) 22-D.Vaughn pushed ob at KST 34 for 23 yards (33-M.Chambers).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 34(14:15 - 4th) 17-N.Ast incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Moore.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 34(14:09 - 4th) 17-N.Ast to KST 31 FUMBLES (9-W.McDonald). 3-J.Bailey to KST 31 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 31(14:01 - 4th) 12-H.Dekkers complete to 2-S.Shaw. 2-S.Shaw to KST 26 for 5 yards (6-J.Gardner).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - IOWAST 26(13:25 - 4th) 3-K.Nwangwu to KST 23 for 3 yards (59-D.Wiley92-E.Huggins).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - IOWAST 23(12:38 - 4th) 21-J.Brock to KST 19 for 4 yards (5-R.Henington). Penalty on ISU 87-E.Dean Illegal motion 5 yards enforced at KST 23. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - IOWAST 28(12:06 - 4th) 12-H.Dekkers incomplete. Intended for 8-X.Hutchinson.
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - IOWAST 28(12:01 - 4th) 96-C.Assalley 45 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 32(11:48 - 4th) 12-H.Dekkers incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Scates.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 32(11:43 - 4th) 12-H.Dekkers complete to 9-J.Scates. 9-J.Scates to KST 12 for 20 yards (24-B.Monty).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 12(11:02 - 4th) 12-H.Dekkers runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:55 - 4th) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:55 - 4th) 97-D.Nettles kicks 51 yards from ISU 35. 6-K.Mozee to KST 21 for 7 yards (91-B.Peterson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 21(10:51 - 4th) 6-K.Mozee to KST 25 for 4 yards (20-A.Horne19-K.King).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - KSTATE 25(10:27 - 4th) 17-N.Ast incomplete. Intended for 16-S.Porter.
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - KSTATE 25(10:14 - 4th) Penalty on KST 81-K.Fox False start 5 yards enforced at KST 25. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 11 - KSTATE 20(10:14 - 4th) 17-N.Ast complete to 1-K.Garber. 1-K.Garber to KST 21 for 1 yard (25-T.Tampa).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - KSTATE 21(9:35 - 4th) 8-T.Zentner punts 43 yards from KST 21 Downed at the ISU 36.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 36(9:23 - 4th) 21-J.Brock to ISU 38 for 2 yards (40-S.Trussell).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - IOWAST 38(8:49 - 4th) 21-J.Brock to ISU 43 for 5 yards (52-N.Allen).
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - IOWAST 43(8:09 - 4th) 12-H.Dekkers sacked at ISU 36 for -7 yards (40-S.Trussell).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - IOWAST 36(7:30 - 4th) 7-J.Rivera punts 38 yards from ISU 36 Downed at the KST 26.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 26(7:17 - 4th) 6-K.Mozee to KST 29 for 3 yards (27-C.McDonald).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - KSTATE 29(6:40 - 4th) 6-K.Mozee to KST 28 for -1 yard (33-M.Chambers20-A.Horne).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - KSTATE 28(6:00 - 4th) 17-N.Ast complete to 81-K.Fox. 81-K.Fox to KST 34 for 6 yards (13-T.Kyle).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - KSTATE 34(5:19 - 4th) 43-J.Blumer punts 37 yards from KST 34 to ISU 29 fair catch by 12-G.Eisworth.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 29(5:12 - 4th) 21-J.Brock to ISU 32 for 3 yards (29-K.Duke).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - IOWAST 32(4:32 - 4th) 21-J.Brock to ISU 35 for 3 yards (29-K.Duke52-N.Allen). Team penalty on ISU Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at ISU 32. No Play.
|+38 YD
|
2 & 12 - IOWAST 27(4:09 - 4th) 12-H.Dekkers complete to 85-A.Bitter. 85-A.Bitter to KST 35 for 38 yards (4-W.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 35(3:45 - 4th) 21-J.Brock to KST 32 for 3 yards (5-R.Henington13-K.Gainous).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - IOWAST 32(3:07 - 4th) 21-J.Brock to KST 29 for 3 yards (24-B.Monty).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - IOWAST 29(2:24 - 4th) 21-J.Brock to KST 23 for 6 yards (52-N.Allen).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 23(1:53 - 4th) 21-J.Brock to KST 20 for 3 yards (4-W.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - IOWAST 20(1:11 - 4th) 21-J.Brock to KST 20 for no gain (21-A.Brown).
