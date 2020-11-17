|
No. 21 Liberty seeks ACC sweep at NC State
No. 21 Liberty will take a crack at an Atlantic Coast Conference sweep on Saturday night when it meets North Carolina State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.
Liberty (8-0), which is off to its best start in program history, already has defeated ACC members Syracuse and Virginia Tech.
"I told somebody I'm afraid that our people will expect us to win every ACC game we ever play now," Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said. "That's not real realistic, I don't think. We'll keep taking them as they come."
Now comes another one for the Flames, who've been dazzling behind quarterback Malik Willis, who transferred from Auburn and sat out the 2019 season before making highlights this season.
Willis has thrown for 15 touchdowns with just one interception. He also has a team-high 700 rushing yards and nine of the team's 20 rushing touchdowns.
"Obviously this whole thing is going to be about being able to get Willis off track because nobody has been able to do that," NC State coach Dave Doeren said.
Willis has been effective even with the Flames without a full stable of receivers because of injuries.
Defeating Virginia Tech, 38-35, on the road two weeks ago on Alex Barbir's last-second, 51-yard field goal provided another chapter in the storybook season.
"How long that lasts, I don't know, but we're going to have great memories from this year from what's been done to this point," Freeze said.
Liberty, with three games remaining, holds a 10-game winning streak, one shy of the school record set from Oct. 20, 2007, to Oct. 11, 2008.
"They're playing for a coach that knows how to win games," said Doeren, whose team has lost three of four games against ranked teams this season, said. "It's going to be a very confident group, and it's going to be a group that wants to prove themselves and an opportunity for them to do it on a bigger stage."
The Flames, who produced 633 yards of total offense in last week's 58-14 demolition of Football Championship Subdivision member Western Carolina, has scored at least 30 points in every game except during a 28-7 victory against North Alabama on Oct. 3.
Now, Liberty might be a targeted team. Freeze said it's important to stay the course.
"Just don't change. Don't change anything," he said. "Remember why you're having the success."
NC State (5-3) snapped a two-game losing streak with last week's 38-22 victory against visiting Florida State.
Bailey Hockman, who was in his second game as the starter since returning to that role, had a solid outing for the Wolfpack.
"Anytime your quarterback is playing well, I don't care what level of football you're playing, you've got a chance to be really good," Doeren said. "He's played at a high level for two weeks, so we're very excited."
Part of Hockman's success was related to redshirt junior receiver Thayer Thomas' career-high 11 catches and 135 yards. He also scored twice.
"I feel like this year I've had a lot of different opportunities, and I feel like I've made the most of every opportunity I've been given, regardless of the circumstances," Thomas said.
--Field Level Media
|
|
M. Willis
7 QB
118 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 38 RuYds
|
|
Z. Knight
7 RB
88 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 34 ReYds, 5 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|18
|Rushing
|5
|13
|Passing
|5
|5
|Penalty
|4
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|205
|312
|Total Plays
|57
|59
|Avg Gain
|3.6
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|87
|156
|Rush Attempts
|32
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.7
|4.7
|Yards Passing
|118
|156
|Comp. - Att.
|10-25
|15-27
|Yards Per Pass
|3.6
|4.7
|Penalties - Yards
|7-45
|13-118
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-45.8
|7-42.1
|Return Yards
|26
|11
|Punts - Returns
|2-12
|1-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-14
|2-5
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|118
|PASS YDS
|156
|
|
|87
|RUSH YDS
|156
|
|
|205
|TOTAL YDS
|312
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Willis 7 QB
|M. Willis
|10/25
|118
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Mack 8 RB
|J. Mack
|11
|46
|0
|12
|
M. Willis 7 QB
|M. Willis
|14
|38
|0
|21
|
P. Pickett 25 RB
|P. Pickett
|4
|4
|0
|9
|
S. Louis 1 RB
|S. Louis
|3
|-1
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Frith 81 WR
|N. Frith
|5
|3
|46
|1
|28
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|4
|2
|31
|0
|17
|
C. Yarbrough 13 WR
|C. Yarbrough
|5
|2
|17
|0
|14
|
K. Shaa 2 WR
|K. Shaa
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Huntley 0 TE
|J. Huntley
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Jackson 88 TE
|J. Jackson
|1
|1
|6
|1
|6
|
P. Pickett 25 RB
|P. Pickett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Stubbs 5 WR
|D. Stubbs
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Mack 8 RB
|J. Mack
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Louis 1 RB
|S. Louis
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Scruggs 1 S
|J. Scruggs
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Haskins 7 S
|M. Haskins
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. James 55 DT
|E. James
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Treadwell 9 S
|J. Treadwell
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Butler 6 LB
|A. Butler
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Stone 23 S
|C. Stone
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Johnson 11 DE
|D. Johnson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Washington 24 DE
|A. Washington
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Megginson 4 CB
|C. Megginson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Poole 57 LB
|C. Poole
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dupree 35 LB
|T. Dupree
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Willis 7 QB
|M. Willis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Chibueze 50 DT
|H. Chibueze
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Clark 10 DE
|T. Clark
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Rusins 99 DT
|R. Rusins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pierre 32 LB
|A. Pierre
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Barbir 95 K
|A. Barbir
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Alves 46 P
|A. Alves
|5
|45.8
|0
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Louis 1 RB
|S. Louis
|1
|35.0
|35
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|2
|6.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Hockman 16 QB
|B. Hockman
|14/26
|154
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Knight 7 RB
|Z. Knight
|13
|88
|2
|19
|
R. Person Jr. 8 RB
|R. Person Jr.
|11
|71
|0
|21
|
B. Hockman 16 QB
|B. Hockman
|9
|-3
|0
|20
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Emezie 86 WR
|E. Emezie
|4
|1
|55
|0
|55
|
Z. Knight 7 RB
|Z. Knight
|6
|5
|34
|0
|18
|
C. Angeline 6 TE
|C. Angeline
|3
|2
|21
|0
|16
|
D. Carter 88 WR
|D. Carter
|3
|2
|18
|0
|10
|
R. Person Jr. 8 RB
|R. Person Jr.
|3
|2
|17
|0
|15
|
A. Smith 87 WR
|A. Smith
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
P. Rooks 14 WR
|P. Rooks
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Riley 19 WR
|C. Riley
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Wilson 11 LB
|P. Wilson
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Moore 1 LB
|I. Moore
|8-3
|0.5
|0
|
C. Powell 4 CB
|C. Powell
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Joseph 99 DL
|D. Joseph
|3-1
|1.5
|0
|
D. Thomas 32 LB
|D. Thomas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. McNeill 29 DT
|A. McNeill
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Jones 31 LB
|V. Jones
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
C. Clark 52 DT
|C. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dunlap 24 CB
|M. Dunlap
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dawkins 0 DE
|T. Dawkins
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Baker-Williams 13 CB
|T. Baker-Williams
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Frazier 8 CB
|J. Frazier
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ingle 10 S
|T. Ingle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Battle 25 CB
|S. Battle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Martin 56 DT
|V. Martin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. White 34 CB
|A. White
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Harris 6 S
|J. Harris
|0-2
|0.0
|1
|
S. Jackson 90 DE
|S. Jackson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 55 DT
|J. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Duffy 33 CB
|I. Duffy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dunn 32 K
|C. Dunn
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Gill 99 P
|T. Gill
|6
|43.0
|1
|56
|
B. Hockman 16 QB
|B. Hockman
|1
|37.0
|1
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Z. Knight 7 RB
|Z. Knight
|2
|18.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Thomas 5 WR
|T. Thomas
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(6:53 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 79-I.Ekwonu.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - NCST 4(6:57 - 4th) 7-Z.Knight runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - NCST 4(7:01 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Angeline.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 11(7:20 - 4th) 7-Z.Knight to LIB 4 for 7 yards (7-M.Haskins).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - NCST 21(7:38 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman scrambles to LIB 11 for 10 yards (11-D.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - NCST 24(8:14 - 4th) 7-Z.Knight to LIB 21 for 3 yards (9-J.Treadwell1-J.Scruggs).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 26(8:46 - 4th) 7-Z.Knight to LIB 24 for 2 yards (9-J.Treadwell).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 8 - NCST 20(8:51 - 4th) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shaa INTERCEPTED by 15-A.White at LIB 26. 15-A.White to LIB 26 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 18(9:27 - 4th) 7-M.Willis scrambles pushed ob at LIB 20 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 18(9:32 - 4th) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Frith.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - LIB 46(9:38 - 4th) 99-T.Gill punts 37 yards from NCST 46 to LIB 17 fair catch by 3-D.Douglas.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 15 - LIB 40(10:23 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman complete to 87-A.Smith. 87-A.Smith to NCST 46 for 6 yards (1-J.Scruggs).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - LIB 45(10:23 - 4th) Penalty on NCST 50-G.Gibson False start 5 yards enforced at NCST 45. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LIB 45(10:34 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 86-E.Emezie.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 45(10:39 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 14-P.Rooks.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 30(10:57 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman complete to 8-R.Person. 8-R.Person pushed ob at NCST 45 for 15 yards (1-J.Scruggs).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 30(11:03 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - NCST 39(11:13 - 4th) 46-A.Alves punts 37 yards from LIB 39. 5-T.Thomas to NCST 30 for 6 yards (17-B.Alexander).
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - NCST 48(11:51 - 4th) 7-M.Willis sacked at LIB 39 for -9 yards (31-V.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NCST 48(11:56 - 4th) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Douglas.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 47(12:38 - 4th) 8-J.Mack to LIB 48 for 1 yard (11-P.Wilson33-I.Duffy).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 33(13:21 - 4th) 7-M.Willis complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas to LIB 47 for 14 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 33(13:24 - 4th) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 1-S.Louis.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - LIB 23(13:34 - 4th) 99-T.Gill punts 44 yards from NCST 23 to the LIB 33 downed by 91-J.Shimko.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 18 - LIB 15(14:18 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman complete to 7-Z.Knight. 7-Z.Knight to NCST 23 for 8 yards (6-A.Butler).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LIB 23(14:42 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman sacked at NCST 15 for -8 yards FUMBLES. 16-B.Hockman to NCST 15 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 23(14:52 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 86-E.Emezie.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - NCST 32(15:00 - 4th) 46-A.Alves punts 45 yards from LIB 32 to NCST 23 fair catch by 5-T.Thomas.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - NCST 32(0:41 - 3rd) 8-J.Mack to LIB 32 for no gain (32-D.Thomas11-P.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - NCST 32(1:19 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis to LIB 32 for no gain (29-A.McNeill).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 23(2:07 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa to LIB 32 for 9 yards (1-I.Moore6-J.Harris).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - LIB 36(2:17 - 3rd) 99-T.Gill punts 41 yards from NCST 36 to the LIB 23 downed by 13-T.Baker-Williams.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 16 - LIB 31(2:57 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman scrambles pushed ob at NCST 36 for 5 yards (35-T.Dupree).
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - LIB 31(3:00 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Person.
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 37(3:30 - 3rd) 8-R.Person pushed ob at NCST 31 for -6 yards (9-J.Treadwell).
|Kickoff
|(3:34 - 3rd) 95-A.Barbir kicks 65 yards from LIB 20. 7-Z.Knight pushed ob at NCST 37 for 22 yards (57-C.Poole).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - LIB 39(3:50 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman punts 37 yards from LIB 39 Downed at the LIB 2.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 29 - LIB 50(4:16 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 7-Z.Knight. 7-Z.Knight to LIB 39 for 11 yards (35-T.Dupree).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 32 - LIB 47(4:44 - 3rd) 7-Z.Knight pushed ob at NCST 50 for 3 yards (99-R.Rusins24-A.Washington).
|Penalty
|
2 & 37 - LIB 42(5:05 - 3rd) Penalty on LIB 11-D.Johnson Offside 5 yards enforced at NCST 42. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 32 - LIB 47(5:20 - 3rd) Penalty on NCST 88-D.Carter False start 5 yards enforced at NCST 47. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 25 - LIB 46(5:44 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman sacked at NCST 47 for -7 yards (11-D.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 15 - LIB 36(6:13 - 3rd) 7-Z.Knight to LIB 37 for -1 yard (9-J.Treadwell). Penalty on NCST 56-B.Speas Holding 10 yards enforced at LIB 36. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LIB 31(6:27 - 3rd) Penalty on NCST 19-C.Riley False start 5 yards enforced at LIB 31. No Play.
|+55 YD
|
1 & 21 - LIB 14(6:47 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie to LIB 31 for 55 yards (7-M.Haskins).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 25(7:11 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 7-Z.Knight. 7-Z.Knight pushed ob at NCST 28 for 3 yards (9-J.Treadwell). Penalty on NCST 14-P.Rooks Unsportsmanlike conduct 14 yards enforced at NCST 28.
|Kickoff
|(7:11 - 3rd) 95-A.Barbir kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:11 - 3rd) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - NCST 6(7:16 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 88-J.Jackson. 88-J.Jackson runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 4 - NCST 4(7:52 - 3rd) 1-S.Louis to NCST 6 for -2 yards (11-P.Wilson).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 21(8:05 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas runs ob at NCST 4 for 17 yards.
|+28 YD
|
3 & 6 - NCST 49(8:25 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 81-N.Frith. 81-N.Frith to NCST 21 for 28 yards. Penalty on NCST 90-C.Smith Offside declined.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NCST 49(8:55 - 3rd) 8-J.Mack to NCST 49 for no gain (32-D.Thomas13-T.Baker-Williams).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 47(9:35 - 3rd) 8-J.Mack to NCST 49 for 4 yards (11-P.Wilson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - LIB 9(9:47 - 3rd) 99-T.Gill punts 56 yards from NCST 9. 3-D.Douglas to LIB 47 for 12 yards (13-T.Baker-Williams34-D.Mimms). Team penalty on LIB Offside declined.
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - LIB 22(10:30 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman sacked at NCST 9 for -13 yards (24-A.Washington).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 20(11:12 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 8-R.Person. 8-R.Person to NCST 22 for 2 yards (6-A.Butler).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 20(11:36 - 3rd) 8-R.Person to NCST 20 for no gain (55-E.James6-A.Butler).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - NCST 49(11:47 - 3rd) 46-A.Alves punts 51 yards from LIB 49 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 14 - NCST 43(12:26 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 81-N.Frith. 81-N.Frith to LIB 49 for 6 yards (25-S.Battle).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - NCST 43(12:30 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Stubbs.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 47(13:12 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis to LIB 43 for -4 yards (13-T.Baker-Williams).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - NCST 32(13:20 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Frith. Penalty on NCST 4-C.Powell Pass interference 15 yards enforced at LIB 32. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - NCST 28(14:12 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis scrambles to LIB 32 for 4 yards (11-P.Wilson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(14:53 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis pushed ob at LIB 28 for 3 yards (4-C.Powell).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 99-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35. 1-S.Louis to LIB 35 for 35 yards (12-D.Boykin). Penalty on LIB 25-P.Pickett Holding 10 yards enforced at LIB 35.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:19 - 2nd) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - LIB 12(0:24 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 81-N.Frith. 81-N.Frith runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 14(0:28 - 2nd) 1-S.Louis to NCST 12 for 2 yards (1-I.Moore).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - LIB 25(0:45 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis scrambles to NCST 14 for 11 yards (11-P.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - LIB 25(0:51 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Douglas.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 32(0:57 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis scrambles to NCST 25 for 7 yards (1-I.Moore0-T.Dawkins).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 47(1:18 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis pushed ob at NCST 32 for 15 yards (4-C.Powell11-P.Wilson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - LIB 46(1:21 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 1-S.Louis. Penalty on NCST 4-C.Powell Pass interference 7 yards enforced at LIB 46. No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - LIB 41(1:28 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Frith. Penalty on NCST 52-C.Clark Offside 5 yards enforced at LIB 41. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 37(1:55 - 2nd) 8-J.Mack to LIB 41 for 4 yards (52-C.Clark90-S.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 37(2:02 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Yarbrough.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 1 - LIB 25(2:13 - 2nd) 8-J.Mack to LIB 37 for 12 yards (1-I.Moore31-V.Jones).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 16(2:32 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 0-J.Huntley. 0-J.Huntley to LIB 25 for 9 yards (31-V.Jones13-T.Baker-Williams).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 20 - NCST 30(31:82 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-C.Stone at LIB 2. 23-C.Stone pushed ob at LIB 16 for 14 yards (88-D.Carter). Penalty on LIB 4-C.Megginson Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting. Penalty on NCST 19-C.Riley Personal Foul offsetting.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 23 - NCST 33(3:18 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 14-P.Rooks. 14-P.Rooks to LIB 30 for 3 yards (1-J.Scruggs).
|-13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 20(4:02 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman to LIB 33 FUMBLES. 16-B.Hockman to LIB 33 for no gain.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 30(4:37 - 2nd) 7-Z.Knight to LIB 20 for 10 yards (23-C.Stone32-A.Pierre).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 4 - NCST 42(4:56 - 2nd) 7-Z.Knight to LIB 30 for 12 yards (1-J.Scruggs9-J.Treadwell).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 48(5:26 - 2nd) 7-Z.Knight to LIB 42 for 6 yards (23-C.Stone1-J.Scruggs).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 40(5:56 - 2nd) 7-Z.Knight to LIB 48 for 12 yards (23-C.Stone).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NCST 45(5:56 - 2nd) Penalty on NCST 10-T.Ingle Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LIB 45. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 13 - LIB 22(6:09 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Yarbrough INTERCEPTED by 6-J.Harris at LIB 50. 6-J.Harris pushed ob at LIB 45 for 5 yards (55-E.James).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 25(6:56 - 2nd) 25-P.Pickett to LIB 22 for -3 yards (11-P.Wilson0-T.Dawkins).
|Kickoff
|(6:56 - 2nd) 99-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to LIB End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:56 - 2nd) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 5 - NCST 19(7:03 - 2nd) 7-Z.Knight runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 24(7:25 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 6-C.Angeline. 6-C.Angeline to LIB 19 for 5 yards (55-E.James57-C.Poole).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 45(7:59 - 2nd) 8-R.Person to LIB 24 for 21 yards (55-E.James).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - NCST 47(8:19 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter to LIB 45 for 8 yards (4-C.Megginson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - NCST 42(8:51 - 2nd) 8-R.Person to NCST 47 for 5 yards (55-E.James).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - NCST 47(9:02 - 2nd) Penalty on NCST 50-G.Gibson False start 5 yards enforced at NCST 47. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 41(9:38 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman scrambles pushed ob at NCST 47 for 6 yards (7-M.Haskins).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - LIB 17(9:46 - 2nd) 46-A.Alves punts 42 yards from LIB 17 out of bounds at the NCST 41.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 24 - LIB 8(10:32 - 2nd) 25-P.Pickett to LIB 17 for 9 yards (11-P.Wilson31-V.Jones).
|Sack
|
2 & 19 - LIB 13(11:05 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis sacked at LIB 8 for -5 yards (99-D.Joseph).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - LIB 22(11:50 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis sacked at LIB 13 for -9 yards (99-D.Joseph1-I.Moore).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - NCST 35(12:04 - 2nd) 99-T.Gill punts 43 yards from NCST 35. 3-D.Douglas to LIB 22 for no gain (30-S.Williams36-D.Jones).
|-6 YD
|
3 & 5 - NCST 41(12:50 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 7-Z.Knight. 7-Z.Knight to NCST 35 for -6 yards (7-M.Haskins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - NCST 41(12:55 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 7-Z.Knight.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 36(13:30 - 2nd) 8-R.Person to NCST 41 for 5 yards (1-J.Scruggs99-R.Rusins).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 23(13:51 - 2nd) 8-R.Person to NCST 36 for 13 yards (1-J.Scruggs6-A.Butler).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 11(14:09 - 2nd) 8-R.Person to NCST 23 for 12 yards (7-M.Haskins).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - LIB 11(14:15 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 1-S.Louis.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - LIB 18(15:00 - 2nd) 8-J.Mack to NCST 11 for 7 yards (4-C.Powell).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 16 - LIB 26(0:39 - 1st) 8-J.Mack to NCST 18 for 8 yards (1-I.Moore90-S.Jackson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - LIB 21(0:55 - 1st) Penalty on LIB 65-T.Sargeant False start 5 yards enforced at NCST 21. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 20(1:36 - 1st) 1-S.Louis to NCST 21 for -1 yard (10-T.Ingle1-I.Moore).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LIB 27(1:40 - 1st) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Yarbrough. Penalty on NCST 24-M.Dunlap Pass interference 7 yards enforced at NCST 27. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - LIB 41(1:53 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 13-C.Yarbrough. 13-C.Yarbrough to NCST 27 for 14 yards (24-M.Dunlap).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 42(2:37 - 1st) 7-M.Willis to NCST 41 for 1 yard (11-P.Wilson1-I.Moore).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 9 - LIB 37(2:57 - 1st) 7-M.Willis scrambles to NCST 42 for 21 yards (0-T.Dawkins6-J.Harris).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - LIB 37(3:03 - 1st) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 25-P.Pickett.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 36(3:39 - 1st) 25-P.Pickett to LIB 37 for 1 yard (99-D.Joseph).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - LIB 21(3:47 - 1st) 46-A.Alves punts 46 yards from LIB 21 to NCST 33 fair catch by 5-T.Thomas. Penalty on NCST 22-M.Fisher Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LIB 21. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - LIB 21(3:52 - 1st) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Frith.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - LIB 21(4:00 - 1st) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Yarbrough.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 20(4:41 - 1st) 7-M.Willis to LIB 21 for 1 yard (1-I.Moore).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - NCST 37(4:52 - 1st) 99-T.Gill punts 37 yards from LIB 37 to LIB End Zone. touchback.
|-3 YD
|
3 & 4 - NCST 34(5:34 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman to LIB 37 for -3 yards (10-T.Clark).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 20 - NCST 50(5:53 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 6-C.Angeline. 6-C.Angeline pushed ob at LIB 34 for 16 yards (1-J.Scruggs).
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - NCST 50(5:58 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 86-E.Emezie.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NCST 40(6:24 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman scrambles to LIB 30 for 10 yards (7-M.Haskins). Penalty on NCST 71-J.Sculthorpe Holding 10 yards enforced at LIB 40. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 50(6:36 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter to LIB 40 for 10 yards (4-C.Megginson).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 6 - NCST 32(6:51 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 7-Z.Knight. 7-Z.Knight to NCST 50 for 18 yards (6-A.Butler).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 28(7:19 - 1st) 7-Z.Knight to NCST 32 for 4 yards (6-A.Butler).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 22 - LIB 18(7:29 - 1st) 46-A.Alves punts 54 yards from LIB 18 to the NCST 28 downed by 17-B.Alexander.
|No Gain
|
3 & 22 - LIB 18(7:36 - 1st) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Huntley.
|No Gain
|
2 & 22 - LIB 18(7:44 - 1st) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Mack.
|Penalty
|
2 & 12 - LIB 28(8:09 - 1st) 7-M.Willis scrambles to LIB 33 for 5 yards (1-I.Moore). Penalty on LIB 68-T.Schultz Holding 10 yards enforced at LIB 28. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - LIB 33(8:32 - 1st) Penalty on LIB 0-J.Huntley False start 5 yards enforced at LIB 33. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 30(9:13 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 13-C.Yarbrough. 13-C.Yarbrough to LIB 33 for 3 yards (4-C.Powell).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - LIB 27(9:40 - 1st) 8-J.Mack to LIB 30 for 3 yards (99-D.Joseph13-T.Baker-Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - LIB 27(10:16 - 1st) 8-J.Mack to LIB 27 for no gain (29-A.McNeill).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 20(10:59 - 1st) 8-J.Mack to LIB 27 for 7 yards (1-I.Moore55-J.Harris).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 9 - NCST 19(11:04 - 1st) 32-C.Dunn 37 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - NCST 19(11:09 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Riley.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 20(11:49 - 1st) 8-R.Person to LIB 19 for 1 yard (50-H.Chibueze24-A.Washington).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 20(11:58 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman incomplete.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - NCST 25(12:25 - 1st) 8-R.Person pushed ob at LIB 20 for 5 yards (7-M.Haskins).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NCST 30(12:39 - 1st) Penalty on LIB 24-A.Washington Offside 5 yards enforced at LIB 30. No Play.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 50(13:08 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman scrambles pushed ob at LIB 30 for 20 yards (1-J.Scruggs).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - NCST 47(13:37 - 1st) 7-Z.Knight to NCST 50 for 3 yards (55-E.James57-C.Poole).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - NCST 42(13:54 - 1st) Penalty on LIB 11-D.Johnson Offside 5 yards enforced at NCST 42. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 39(14:30 - 1st) 7-Z.Knight to NCST 42 for 3 yards (57-C.Poole10-T.Clark).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 39(14:38 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Riley.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(15:00 - 1st) 8-R.Person to NCST 39 for 14 yards (57-C.Poole).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
