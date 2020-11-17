|
|
|LSU
|ARK
LSU returns to field vs. Arkansas after postponement
LSU and Arkansas will be looking to feel whole again when they meet in an SEC clash on Saturday in Fayetteville, Ark.
The Tigers (2-3) hope to have a group of players back from issues related to COVID-19 this week. The Razorbacks (3-4) hope to have their head coach back, recovered from his own bout with the virus.
LSU hasn't played since a 48-11 loss at Auburn on Halloween. The Tigers had a scheduled open date the following week, then their game against No. 1 Alabama was postponed last week because a handful of Tigers tested positive and numerous others were forced to quarantine.
Coach Ed Orgeron said he hopes to have most, if not all, of the quarantined players back this week.
"Obviously this thing is very fluid, can change every day," he cautioned. "We'll have to ease them back in. We're going to have to limit their reps in the game."
The extended break between games hasn't been sufficient for LSU quarterback Myles Brennan to return from an abdominal injury. He hasn't played since sustaining the injury against Missouri on Oct. 10 and might not play again this season.
TJ Finley is 1-1 as the starter in Brennan's absence, and fellow freshman Max Johnson also has played.
Finley was nearly flawless in his first start, a 52-24 victory against South Carolina, but turned the ball over three times before being benched against Auburn.
"He has to make smart decisions, which he did the first game," Orgeron said. "The second game he didn't. You can't go on the road and turn over the football. It's not all on him. It's on the play-calling, keep it simple for him. It's on the other players surrounding playing better. It's about the offensive line protection. It's about everybody."
Arkansas gave up nearly 600 yards in a 63-35 loss at No. 6 Florida last week, the worst defensive performance of the season by the Razorbacks, who lead the SEC in interceptions with 13 and entered the Florida game with the No. 2 pass defense in the conference.
"Our defense has played really well (overall)," linebacker Grant Morgan said. "We had a bad game. We've just got to get better, and confidence is not going to be a problem for us."
Arkansas learned early last week that first-year coach Sam Pittman would be unable to join the team at Florida after his positive test, though Pittman continued to help prepare the team remotely.
Defensive coordinator and former Missouri head coach Barry Odom led the team in Pittman's absence.
"Everyone has bumps in the road," Morgan said. "We can't let (the loss to Florida) affect another game."
The earliest Pittman could be cleared to rejoin the team is Wednesday. Odom said the defense and all of the Razorbacks will put the Florida loss behind them quickly.
"We'll regroup," Odom said. "We've got an opportunity to continue to build what we're trying to do defensively. We'll be defined by how we respond to this."
The Razorbacks were 2-10 and 0-8 in the SEC last season, but they have been much improved under Pittman, a former associate head coach and offensive line coach at Georgia.
Arkansas has defeated Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Tennessee. The Razorbacks have lost to three ranked teams: Georgia, Texas A&M and Auburn.
"The players are doing and listening to what we're asking them to do," Odom said.
--Field Level Media
|
|
T. Davis-Price
3 RB
89 RuYds, RuTD, 11 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
|
F. Franks
13 QB
293 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 35 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|11
|Rushing
|6
|2
|Passing
|14
|8
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|10-20
|0-7
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|370
|382
|Total Plays
|78
|42
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|9.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|143
|89
|Rush Attempts
|41
|22
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|4.0
|Yards Passing
|227
|293
|Comp. - Att.
|24-37
|13-20
|Yards Per Pass
|6.1
|13.7
|Penalties - Yards
|8-70
|3-14
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|5-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-48.9
|6-46.3
|Return Yards
|41
|0
|Punts - Returns
|3-5
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-36
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|227
|PASS YDS
|293
|
|
|143
|RUSH YDS
|89
|
|
|370
|TOTAL YDS
|382
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Finley 11 QB
|T. Finley
|24/37
|227
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
|T. Davis-Price
|19
|89
|1
|22
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|12
|33
|0
|7
|
T. Finley 11 QB
|T. Finley
|7
|20
|0
|8
|
C. Curry 18 RB
|C. Curry
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Marshall Jr. 6 WR
|T. Marshall Jr.
|12
|7
|57
|0
|20
|
R. McMath 17 WR
|R. McMath
|6
|3
|48
|1
|30
|
A. Gilbert 2 TE
|A. Gilbert
|6
|4
|39
|0
|16
|
J. Jenkins 10 WR
|J. Jenkins
|3
|2
|30
|0
|18
|
J. Kirklin 13 WR
|J. Kirklin
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
K. Boutte 1 WR
|K. Boutte
|4
|2
|16
|0
|12
|
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
|T. Davis-Price
|2
|2
|11
|0
|9
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|3
|3
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Flott 25 CB
|C. Flott
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stevens 7 S
|J. Stevens
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harris Jr. 4 S
|T. Harris Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cox 19 LB
|J. Cox
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Anthony 3 LB
|A. Anthony
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Ojulari 8 LB
|B. Ojulari
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. McGlothern 2 CB
|D. McGlothern
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
|D. Stingley Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ward 5 CB
|J. Ward
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ricks 1 CB
|E. Ricks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Evans 94 DL
|J. Evans
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Baskerville 23 LB
|M. Baskerville
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gaye 11 DL
|A. Gaye
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Fonua 53 LB
|S. Fonua
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Logan 97 DE
|G. Logan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. York 36 K
|C. York
|2/2
|49
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Von Rosenberg 38 P
|Z. Von Rosenberg
|7
|48.9
|5
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
|D. Stingley Jr.
|3
|1.7
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
F. Franks 13 QB
|F. Franks
|13/20
|293
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Franks 13 QB
|F. Franks
|10
|35
|1
|10
|
T. Hammonds 41 WR
|T. Hammonds
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
T. Smith 22 RB
|T. Smith
|10
|21
|1
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Woods 8 WR
|M. Woods
|4
|4
|140
|0
|50
|
T. Burks 16 WR
|T. Burks
|6
|4
|75
|1
|65
|
T. Hammonds 41 WR
|T. Hammonds
|1
|1
|51
|0
|51
|
B. Kern 87 TE
|B. Kern
|2
|2
|17
|0
|13
|
T. Knox 7 WR
|T. Knox
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
H. Henry 82 TE
|H. Henry
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
T. Smith 22 RB
|T. Smith
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Morgan 31 LB
|G. Morgan
|11-6
|0.0
|0
|
J. Catalon 1 DB
|J. Catalon
|9-6
|0.0
|0
|
B. Pool 10 LB
|B. Pool
|6-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Foucha 7 DB
|J. Foucha
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Slusher 2 DB
|M. Slusher
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mason 18 DB
|M. Mason
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Brooks Jr. 9 DB
|G. Brooks Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Marshall 42 DL
|J. Marshall
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brown 21 DB
|M. Brown
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
H. Clark 17 DB
|H. Clark
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Miller 90 DL
|M. Miller
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Thomas Jr. 37 LB
|E. Thomas Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Soli 11 DL
|M. Soli
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brown 34 DB
|M. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Reed 35 K
|A. Reed
|1/1
|22
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Bauer 28 P
|R. Bauer
|6
|46.3
|2
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - ARK 15(8:54 - 4th) 13-F.Franks scrambles to ARK 15 for no gain.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 7(9:20 - 4th) 13-F.Franks scrambles to ARK 15 for 8 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - LSU 45(9:32 - 4th) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 48 yards from LSU 45 to the ARK 7 downed by 13-J.Kirklin.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 17 - LSU 37(10:10 - 4th) 11-T.Finley scrambles to LSU 45 for 8 yards (31-G.Morgan).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - LSU 47(10:34 - 4th) 11-T.Finley complete to 13-J.Kirklin. 13-J.Kirklin to ARK 18 for 35 yards (9-G.Brooks). Penalty on LSU 56-L.Shanahan Holding 10 yards enforced at LSU 47. No Play.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 4 - LSU 50(11:18 - 4th) 11-T.Finley to LSU 47 FUMBLES. 11-T.Finley to LSU 47 for no gain.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 44(11:40 - 4th) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 50 for 6 yards (31-G.Morgan).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 25(12:09 - 4th) 11-T.Finley complete to 13-J.Kirklin. 13-J.Kirklin to LSU 44 FUMBLES (2-M.Slusher). 13-J.Kirklin to LSU 44 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(12:42 - 4th) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 25 for no gain (1-J.Catalon10-B.Pool).
|Kickoff
|(12:42 - 4th) 90-V.Calvaruso kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - ARK 4(12:48 - 4th) 35-A.Reed 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARK 2(13:25 - 4th) 13-F.Franks scrambles to LSU 4 for -2 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARK 6(13:55 - 4th) 13-F.Franks complete to 87-B.Kern. 87-B.Kern to LSU 2 for 4 yards (5-J.Ward23-M.Baskerville).
|No Gain
|
1 & 6 - ARK 6(14:03 - 4th) 13-F.Franks incomplete.
|+29 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARK 35(14:34 - 4th) 41-T.Hammonds to LSU 6 for 29 yards (8-B.Ojulari).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 41(15:00 - 4th) 13-F.Franks scrambles to LSU 35 for 6 yards (19-J.Cox).
|+51 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 8(0:06 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks complete to 41-T.Hammonds. 41-T.Hammonds to LSU 41 for 51 yards (2-D.McGlothern).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - LSU 31(0:19 - 3rd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 61 yards from LSU 31 to the ARK 8 downed by 13-J.Kirklin.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - LSU 31(0:23 - 3rd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Marshall.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - LSU 31(0:30 - 3rd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Gilbert.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(1:04 - 3rd) 11-T.Finley complete to 2-A.Gilbert. 2-A.Gilbert to LSU 31 for 6 yards (17-H.Clark31-G.Morgan).
|Kickoff
|(1:04 - 3rd) 90-V.Calvaruso kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:04 - 3rd) 35-A.Reed extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARK 1(1:08 - 3rd) 22-T.Smith runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - ARK 2(1:22 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks complete to 82-H.Henry. 82-H.Henry to LSU 1 for 1 yard (25-C.Flott).
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - ARK 2(1:22 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks complete to 82-H.Henry. 82-H.Henry runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|+50 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 48(1:40 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks complete to 8-M.Woods. 8-M.Woods to LSU 2 for 50 yards (25-C.Flott).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARK 39(1:58 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks complete to 7-T.Knox. 7-T.Knox to ARK 48 for 9 yards (2-D.McGlothern).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 34(2:16 - 3rd) 22-T.Smith to ARK 39 for 5 yards (94-J.Evans).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 5(2:34 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks complete to 8-M.Woods. 8-M.Woods to ARK 34 for 29 yards (25-C.Flott).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - LSU 39(2:41 - 3rd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 35 yards from ARK 39 to the ARK 4 downed by 13-J.Kirklin.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 22 - LSU 48(3:28 - 3rd) 11-T.Finley complete to 3-T.Davis-Price. 3-T.Davis-Price to ARK 39 for 9 yards (7-J.Foucha10-B.Pool).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 20 - LSU 46(4:10 - 3rd) 11-T.Finley complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to ARK 48 for -2 yards (31-G.Morgan1-J.Catalon).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - LSU 36(4:38 - 3rd) 11-T.Finley complete to 2-A.Gilbert. 2-A.Gilbert to ARK 14 for 22 yards (2-M.Slusher). Penalty on LSU 57-C.Hines Holding 10 yards enforced at ARK 36. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 36(4:46 - 3rd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 17-R.McMath.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 8 - LSU 48(5:26 - 3rd) 11-T.Finley complete to 10-J.Jenkins. 10-J.Jenkins to ARK 36 for 12 yards (17-H.Clark1-J.Catalon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LSU 48(5:30 - 3rd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Marshall.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 50(5:58 - 3rd) 11-T.Finley complete to 3-T.Davis-Price. 3-T.Davis-Price to ARK 48 for 2 yards (7-J.Foucha10-B.Pool).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - LSU 47(6:39 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 50 for 3 yards (2-M.Slusher).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - LSU 44(7:10 - 3rd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 47 for 3 yards (31-G.Morgan11-M.Soli).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 39(7:46 - 3rd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 44 for 5 yards (31-G.Morgan17-H.Clark).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - LSU 36(8:20 - 3rd) 11-T.Finley to LSU 39 for 3 yards (91-T.Carter31-G.Morgan).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - LSU 32(8:41 - 3rd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 36 for 4 yards (1-J.Catalon10-B.Pool).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - LSU 27(8:41 - 3rd) Penalty on ARK 99-E.Jackson Offside 5 yards enforced at LSU 27. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 27(8:45 - 3rd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Marshall.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - ARK 14(9:04 - 3rd) 30-R.Bauer punts 58 yards from ARK 14. 24-D.Stingley to LSU 37 for 9 yards (46-N.Bax). Penalty on LSU 16-D.Lee Holding 10 yards enforced at LSU 37.
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - ARK 18(9:09 - 3rd) Penalty on ARK 78-D.Wagner False start 4 yards enforced at ARK 18. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - ARK 18(10:02 - 3rd) 22-T.Smith to ARK 18 for no gain (3-A.Anthony).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 11 - ARK 8(10:20 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks scrambles to ARK 18 for 10 yards (23-M.Baskerville).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 9(10:35 - 3rd) 13-F.Franks complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to ARK 8 for -1 yard (24-D.Stingley).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - LSU 39(10:47 - 3rd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 52 yards from LSU 39 to the ARK 9 downed by 19-J.Cox.
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - LSU 44(10:55 - 3rd) Penalty on LSU 11-T.Finley Delay of game 5 yards enforced at LSU 44. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - LSU 43(11:48 - 3rd) 11-T.Finley scrambles to LSU 44 for 1 yard (10-B.Pool31-G.Morgan).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - LSU 41(12:29 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 43 for 2 yards (42-J.Marshall).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 36(13:06 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 41 for 5 yards (31-G.Morgan1-J.Catalon).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - LSU 31(13:47 - 3rd) 11-T.Finley complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to LSU 36 for 5 yards (17-H.Clark1-J.Catalon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - LSU 31(14:26 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 31 for no gain (91-T.Carter).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 31 for 6 yards (1-J.Catalon10-B.Pool).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 90-V.Calvaruso kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
3 & 5 - LSU 6(0:04 - 2nd) 36-C.York 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 11(0:09 - 2nd) 3-T.Davis-Price to ARK 6 for 5 yards (1-J.Catalon90-M.Miller).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 11(0:17 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Boutte.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 27(0:27 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 2-A.Gilbert. 2-A.Gilbert to ARK 11 for 16 yards (10-B.Pool).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - LSU 39(0:46 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 2-A.Gilbert. 2-A.Gilbert to ARK 27 for 12 yards (31-G.Morgan1-J.Catalon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LSU 39(0:50 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Gilbert.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 39(0:56 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 17-R.McMath.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - LSU 42(1:11 - 2nd) 4-J.Emery to ARK 39 for 3 yards (18-M.Mason7-J.Foucha).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - LSU 49(1:30 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 4-J.Emery. 4-J.Emery to ARK 42 for 7 yards (31-G.Morgan).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 50(1:52 - 2nd) 4-J.Emery to ARK 49 for 1 yard (10-B.Pool31-G.Morgan).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - LSU 38(2:29 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 17-R.McMath. 17-R.McMath to LSU 50 for 12 yards (7-J.Foucha21-M.Brown).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 36(2:55 - 2nd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 38 for 2 yards (7-J.Foucha).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - LSU 32(3:18 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to LSU 36 for 4 yards (9-G.Brooks31-G.Morgan).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(3:44 - 2nd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 32 for 7 yards (18-M.Mason7-J.Foucha).
|Kickoff
|(3:44 - 2nd) 90-V.Calvaruso kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:44 - 2nd) 35-A.Reed extra point is good.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 10(3:51 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 10(3:55 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Smith.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(4:02 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods. Penalty on LSU 5-J.Ward Pass interference 15 yards enforced at LSU 25. No Play.
|+50 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(4:21 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks complete to 8-M.Woods. 8-M.Woods to LSU 25 for 50 yards (5-J.Ward).
|Kickoff
|(4:21 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 7 - ARK 29(4:35 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Knox INTERCEPTED by 19-J.Cox at ARK 37. 19-J.Cox to ARK 1 for 36 yards (22-T.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 26(4:53 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks to ARK 29 for 3 yards (53-S.Fonua).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - LSU 36(5:01 - 2nd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 38 yards from LSU 36 to ARK 26 fair catch by 16-T.Burks.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - LSU 35(5:37 - 2nd) 18-C.Curry to LSU 36 for 1 yard (9-G.Brooks31-G.Morgan).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - LSU 29(5:54 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 17-R.McMath. 17-R.McMath to LSU 35 for 6 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 28(6:30 - 2nd) 18-C.Curry to LSU 29 for 1 yard (21-M.Brown).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - ARK 28(6:43 - 2nd) 30-R.Bauer punts 38 yards from ARK 28. 24-D.Stingley to LSU 28 FUMBLES. 24-D.Stingley to LSU 28 for no gain.
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - ARK 34(7:19 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks sacked at ARK 28 for -6 yards (3-A.Anthony).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 29(7:33 - 2nd) 22-T.Smith to ARK 34 for 5 yards (19-J.Cox).
|Penalty
|
2 & 15 - ARK 24(8:02 - 2nd) Penalty on LSU 3-A.Anthony Offside 5 yards enforced at ARK 24. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 15 - ARK 24(8:02 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks complete to 8-M.Woods. 8-M.Woods to ARK 30 for 6 yards (1-E.Ricks). Penalty on ARK 22-T.Smith Pass interference offsetting. Penalty on LSU 1-E.Ricks Personal Foul offsetting.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - ARK 24(8:11 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARK 29(8:11 - 2nd) Penalty on ARK 78-D.Wagner False start 5 yards enforced at ARK 29. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 49(8:23 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to ARK 29 FUMBLES (21-M.Brown). 2-M.Slusher to ARK 29 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - LSU 49(8:56 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley to ARK 49 for 2 yards (42-J.Marshall).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - LSU 47(9:19 - 2nd) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 49 for 2 yards (10-B.Pool18-M.Mason).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 40(9:39 - 2nd) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 47 for 7 yards (1-J.Catalon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 40(9:48 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Boutte.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - LSU 36(10:27 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte to LSU 40 for 4 yards (7-J.Foucha).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - LSU 37(11:08 - 2nd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 36 for -1 yard (37-E.Thomas).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 30(11:56 - 2nd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 37 FUMBLES (7-J.Foucha). Downed at the LSU 37.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 18(12:22 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte to LSU 30 for 12 yards (2-M.Slusher).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - ARK 30(12:36 - 2nd) 30-R.Bauer punts 44 yards from ARK 30. 24-D.Stingley to LSU 28 for 2 yards (24-L.Bishop). Penalty on LSU 10-J.Jenkins Holding 10 yards enforced at LSU 28.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - ARK 30(13:15 - 2nd) 22-T.Smith to ARK 30 for no gain (11-A.Gaye).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARK 27(13:38 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks to ARK 30 for 3 yards (8-B.Ojulari).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(13:54 - 2nd) 22-T.Smith to ARK 27 for 2 yards (4-T.Harris).
|Kickoff
|(13:54 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:54 - 2nd) 36-C.York extra point is good.
|+30 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 30(14:02 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 17-R.McMath. 17-R.McMath runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 30(14:42 - 2nd) 3-T.Davis-Price to ARK 30 for no gain (31-G.Morgan90-M.Miller).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 3 - ARK 35(15:00 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 2-A.Gilbert. 2-A.Gilbert to ARK 30 for 5 yards (9-G.Brooks).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 9 - LSU 41(0:21 - 1st) 11-T.Finley to ARK 35 for 6 yards (1-J.Catalon).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 4 - LSU 36(1:04 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 4-J.Emery. 4-J.Emery to ARK 41 for -5 yards (1-J.Catalon).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 42(1:36 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to ARK 36 for 6 yards (90-M.Miller).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 36(2:07 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to ARK 42 for 22 yards (18-M.Mason21-M.Brown).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - LSU 33(2:38 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 36 for 3 yards (18-M.Mason).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - LSU 30(3:08 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 33 for 3 yards (90-M.Miller).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(3:40 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 30 for 5 yards (1-J.Catalon90-M.Miller).
|Kickoff
|(3:40 - 1st) 90-V.Calvaruso kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:40 - 1st) 35-A.Reed extra point is good.
|+65 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 35(3:53 - 1st) 13-F.Franks complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARK 30(4:19 - 1st) 22-T.Smith to ARK 35 for 5 yards (3-A.Anthony97-G.Logan).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 21(4:33 - 1st) 13-F.Franks complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to ARK 30 for 9 yards (25-C.Flott).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 8(4:45 - 1st) 13-F.Franks complete to 87-B.Kern. 87-B.Kern to ARK 21 for 13 yards (7-J.Stevens).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - LSU 34(4:54 - 1st) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 58 yards from LSU 34 to ARK 8 fair catch by 16-T.Burks.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - LSU 29(5:36 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to LSU 34 for 5 yards (1-J.Catalon).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - LSU 24(6:12 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to LSU 29 for 5 yards (31-G.Morgan).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(6:53 - 1st) 18-C.Curry to LSU 24 for -1 yard (2-M.Slusher).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - ARK 30(7:00 - 1st) 30-R.Bauer punts 45 yards from ARK 30 to LSU 25 fair catch by 24-D.Stingley.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - ARK 30(7:06 - 1st) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Smith.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARK 29(7:24 - 1st) 22-T.Smith to ARK 30 for 1 yard (7-J.Stevens).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(7:37 - 1st) 16-T.Burks to ARK 29 for 4 yards (4-T.Harris).
|Kickoff
|(7:37 - 1st) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - LSU 30(7:42 - 1st) 36-C.York 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - LSU 30(7:49 - 1st) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Jenkins.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 37(8:27 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to ARK 30 for 7 yards (2-M.Slusher).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 37(8:33 - 1st) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Marshall.
|+20 YD
|
3 & 4 - LSU 43(9:14 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to ARK 37 for 20 yards (10-B.Pool18-M.Mason).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - LSU 43(9:20 - 1st) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Marshall.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 37(9:35 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 43 for 6 yards (9-G.Brooks1-J.Catalon).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 19(9:53 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 10-J.Jenkins. 10-J.Jenkins to LSU 37 for 18 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - ARK 34(10:04 - 1st) 30-R.Bauer punts 47 yards from ARK 34 Downed at the LSU 19.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ARK 34(10:09 - 1st) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 31(10:35 - 1st) 13-F.Franks to ARK 34 for 3 yards (7-J.Stevens).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 31(10:54 - 1st) 22-T.Smith to ARK 31 for no gain (25-C.Flott94-J.Evans).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 20(11:12 - 1st) 13-F.Franks complete to 8-M.Woods. 8-M.Woods to ARK 31 for 11 yards (24-D.Stingley).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - LSU 30(11:21 - 1st) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 50 yards from LSU 30 out of bounds at the ARK 20.
|Penalty
|
4 & 11 - LSU 35(11:21 - 1st) Penalty on LSU 10-J.Jenkins False start 5 yards enforced at LSU 35. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - LSU 35(11:29 - 1st) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 17-R.McMath.
|-4 YD
|
2 & 7 - LSU 39(12:07 - 1st) 4-J.Emery to LSU 35 for -4 yards (42-J.Marshall).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 36(12:45 - 1st) 4-J.Emery to LSU 39 for 3 yards (10-B.Pool).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - LSU 31(13:15 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 4-J.Emery. 4-J.Emery to LSU 36 for 5 yards (21-M.Brown).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - LSU 28(13:48 - 1st) 4-J.Emery to LSU 31 for 3 yards (18-M.Mason).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(14:19 - 1st) 11-T.Finley to LSU 28 for 3 yards (31-G.Morgan).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - ARK 29(14:27 - 1st) 30-R.Bauer punts 46 yards from ARK 29 to LSU 25 fair catch by 24-D.Stingley.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - ARK 29(14:33 - 1st) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Smith.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARK 27(14:43 - 1st) 22-T.Smith to ARK 29 for 2 yards (19-J.Cox).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(15:00 - 1st) 13-F.Franks complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to ARK 27 for 2 yards (4-T.Harris).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
