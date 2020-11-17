|
|
|MIZZOU
|SC
Missouri to face a South Carolina team in transition
South Carolina will play under interim head coach Mike Bobo after this week's firing of Will Muschamp when the Gamecocks host Missouri on Saturday in a game pitting two struggling SEC teams.
Bobo -- hired this season by Muschamp as the offensive coordinator after serving as head coach at Colorado State for five seasons -- met with Gamecocks players and staff on Sunday shortly after Muschamp's firing. The embattled Muschamp was 28-30 overall and 17-22 in SEC games since his hiring in 2016.
"We lost our coach, we lost our leader, and a lot of us coaches lost a friend and a father figure to a lot of those players," Bobo said. "So, it was a tough day. It'll be a tough time going forward.
"My biggest job is morale. Getting these guys ready to play, play for each other and play for South Carolina. We've got an unbelievable staff on both sides of the ball that are good football coaches."
The dismissal of Muschamp comes after South Carolina's third straight loss, a 59-42 setback to Ole Miss last Saturday. The Gamecocks (2-5) have allowed a total of 159 points during their three-game losing streak. The defense gave up 708 yards to Ole Miss.
Missouri (2-3) hits the road again after decisive defeats in both of its away games this season, against Tennessee 35-12 and Florida 41-17.
The Tigers had to postpone last week's home game against Georgia because the roster was short of defensive linemen due to positive COVID-19 tests. The Tigers have not played since their loss to Florida on Oct. 31.
First-year Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz coached Appalachian State to a 20-15 win last season at South Carolina.
Missouri will try to attack South Carolina's beleaguered defense behind developing redshirt freshman quarterback Connor Bazelak.
After settling on Shawn Robinson, a TCU transfer, to start the opener against Alabama, Drinkwitz scrapped that plan the following week at Tennessee and went with Bazelak.
Bazelak is seventh in the league in quarterback rating (143.7) and fifth in completion percentage (69.1), but he has not thrown a touchdown pass since he had four with 406 yards in the Tigers' 45-41 victory against LSU on Oct. 10.
Drinkwitz said Bazelak is gaining more confidence each game.
"Once you get shaky, it's tough to recover, you can't doubt yourself as a player," Drinkwitz said. "If you ever doubt yourself, that's when things are not good. So we try to identify what his strengths are."
South Carolina's offense has been productive behind a strong running game that includes sophomore Kevin Harris, who ran for 243 yards on 25 carries with a school-record five touchdowns in the Ole Miss game. It was the fifth highest rushing performance in school history and the most in a game since 2011.
He leads the SEC with 817 yards on 131 carries, while scoring 13 touchdowns.
Missouri's rushing defense has been stout, ranking 33rd nationally allowing 131.2 yards a game.
--Field Level Media
|
|
C. Bazelak
8 QB
184 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 12 RuYds
|
|
L. Doty
4 QB
72 PaYds, 61 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|14
|Rushing
|6
|7
|Passing
|10
|5
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-14
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|279
|225
|Total Plays
|59
|54
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|4.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|95
|114
|Rush Attempts
|29
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|3.6
|Yards Passing
|184
|111
|Comp. - Att.
|19-30
|12-22
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|4.0
|Penalties - Yards
|6-64
|9-71
|Touchdowns
|2
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-44.5
|7-44.7
|Return Yards
|17
|1
|Punts - Returns
|2-17
|1-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|184
|PASS YDS
|111
|
|
|95
|RUSH YDS
|114
|
|
|279
|TOTAL YDS
|225
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Bazelak 8 QB
|C. Bazelak
|19/30
|184
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Rountree III 34 RB
|L. Rountree III
|18
|51
|1
|11
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|6
|23
|0
|8
|
C. Bazelak 8 QB
|C. Bazelak
|3
|12
|0
|14
|
E. Young 4 RB
|E. Young
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Knox 9 WR
|J. Knox
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|6
|4
|54
|0
|28
|
B. Banister 11 WR
|B. Banister
|6
|4
|46
|0
|28
|
K. Chism 6 WR
|K. Chism
|8
|5
|43
|0
|21
|
T. Dove 86 WR
|T. Dove
|5
|2
|25
|1
|20
|
J. Knox 9 WR
|J. Knox
|3
|2
|7
|0
|8
|
J. Maclin 19 WR
|J. Maclin
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
L. Rountree III 34 RB
|L. Rountree III
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Bolton 32 LB
|N. Bolton
|11-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gillespie 9 S
|T. Gillespie
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 0 LB
|T. Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Byers 97 DL
|A. Byers
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Robinson 6 DL
|D. Robinson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. McGuire 99 DL
|I. McGuire
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Rakestraw Jr. 2 DB
|E. Rakestraw Jr.
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Nicholson 11 LB
|D. Nicholson
|3-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Ware 8 DB
|J. Ware
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bledsoe 1 S
|J. Bledsoe
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Manuel 3 S
|M. Manuel
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
C. York 96 DL
|C. York
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Mevis 92 K
|H. Mevis
|1/1
|20
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. McKinniss 19 P
|G. McKinniss
|6
|44.5
|4
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Musser 87 WR
|C. Musser
|2
|8.5
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Doty 4 QB
|L. Doty
|9
|61
|0
|17
|
K. Harris 20 RB
|K. Harris
|16
|58
|0
|13
|
D. Fenwick 14 RB
|D. Fenwick
|3
|5
|0
|7
|
C. Hill 15 QB
|C. Hill
|4
|-10
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Muse 9 TE
|N. Muse
|4
|4
|54
|0
|25
|
J. Brooks 81 WR
|J. Brooks
|8
|2
|20
|0
|11
|
T. Adkins 16 WR
|T. Adkins
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Fenwick 14 RB
|D. Fenwick
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
S. Smith 13 WR
|S. Smith
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Vann 6 WR
|J. Vann
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Harris 20 RB
|K. Harris
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Hill 15 QB
|C. Hill
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Staley 30 LB
|D. Staley
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jones 53 LB
|E. Jones
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Foster 27 DB
|J. Foster
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 7 DB
|J. Robinson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Enagbare 52 DL
|K. Enagbare
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Dixon 22 DB
|J. Dixon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thomas 5 DL
|K. Thomas
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dickerson 4 DB
|J. Dickerson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Sandidge 90 DL
|R. Sandidge
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kaba 32 LB
|M. Kaba
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Sanders 21 DB
|S. Sanders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Smith 13 WR
|S. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Webb 94 DL
|M. Webb
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 9 DB
|C. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Hemingway 91 DL
|T. Hemingway
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ellis 99 DL
|J. Ellis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. White 43 K
|P. White
|1/1
|47
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Kroeger 39 P
|K. Kroeger
|7
|44.7
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Z. White 11 RB
|Z. White
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Robinson 7 DB
|J. Robinson
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 30(7:26 - 4th) 4-L.Doty to MIZ 22 for 8 yards (11-D.Nicholson32-N.Bolton).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - SC 47(7:49 - 4th) 4-L.Doty to MIZ 30 for 17 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 47(7:54 - 4th) 4-L.Doty incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Brooks.
|+25 YD
|
3 & 5 - SC 28(8:19 - 4th) 4-L.Doty complete to 9-N.Muse. 9-N.Muse to MIZ 47 for 25 yards (9-T.Gillespie).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 15 - SC 18(8:44 - 4th) 4-L.Doty complete to 16-T.Adkins. 16-T.Adkins to SC 28 for 10 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - SC 28(9:02 - 4th) 4-L.Doty complete to 16-T.Adkins. 16-T.Adkins to SC 41 for 13 yards (9-T.Gillespie). Penalty on SC 71-E.Douglas Holding 10 yards enforced at SC 28. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 23(9:27 - 4th) 4-L.Doty complete to 9-N.Muse. 9-N.Muse to SC 28 for 5 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MIZZOU 31(9:38 - 4th) 19-G.McKinniss punts 47 yards from MIZ 31. 7-J.Robinson to SC 23 for 1 yard (25-J.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MIZZOU 31(9:44 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Banister.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 27(10:20 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 31 for 4 yards (7-J.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 27(10:57 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 6-K.Chism. 6-K.Chism to MIZ 27 for no gain (7-J.Robinson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - SC 28(11:06 - 4th) 39-K.Kroeger punts 51 yards from SC 28. 87-C.Musser to MIZ 27 for 6 yards (9-C.Smith11-Z.White).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - SC 30(11:41 - 4th) 4-L.Doty sacked at SC 28 for -2 yards (2-E.Rakestraw).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 20 - SC 18(12:10 - 4th) 4-L.Doty complete to 9-N.Muse. 9-N.Muse to SC 30 for 12 yards (2-E.Rakestraw).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - SC 28(12:34 - 4th) 4-L.Doty to SC 33 for 5 yards (0-T.Williams). Penalty on SC 55-J.Moore Holding 10 yards enforced at SC 28. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 28(12:42 - 4th) 4-L.Doty incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Brooks.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SC 13(12:48 - 4th) 4-L.Doty incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Brooks. Penalty on MIZ 2-E.Rakestraw Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SC 13. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - MIZZOU 42(12:59 - 4th) 19-G.McKinniss punts 30 yards from SC 42 Downed at the SC 12.
|Penalty
|
4 & 4 - MIZZOU 37(12:59 - 4th) Team penalty on MIZ Delay of game 5 yards enforced at SC 37. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - MIZZOU 40(13:52 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 6-K.Chism. 6-K.Chism to SC 37 for 3 yards (53-E.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - MIZZOU 44(14:30 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 34-L.Rountree. 34-L.Rountree to SC 40 for 4 yards (52-K.Enagbare).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 43(15:00 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to SC 44 for -1 yard (27-J.Foster).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 48(0:36 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to SC 43 for 5 yards (32-M.Kaba).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 46(1:14 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to SC 48 for 6 yards (53-E.Jones).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 18(1:39 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 11-B.Banister. 11-B.Banister to MIZ 46 for 28 yards (13-S.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
3 & 7 - SC 45(1:39 - 3rd) 39-K.Kroeger punts 38 yards from SC 45 to MIZ 17 fair catch by 87-C.Musser.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - SC 45(1:43 - 3rd) 4-L.Doty incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Brooks.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 42(2:00 - 3rd) 4-L.Doty to SC 45 for 3 yards (99-I.McGuire1-J.Bledsoe).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 11 - SC 30(2:52 - 3rd) 4-L.Doty to SC 42 for 12 yards (32-N.Bolton8-J.Ware).
|Penalty
|
1 & 1 - SC 40(3:13 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris to SC 41 for 1 yard (1-J.Bledsoe2-E.Rakestraw). Penalty on SC 54-J.Gwyn Holding 10 yards enforced at SC 40. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SC 31(3:19 - 3rd) 4-L.Doty incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Brooks. Penalty on MIZ 2-E.Rakestraw Personal Foul 9 yards enforced at SC 31. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 20(3:56 - 3rd) 4-L.Doty complete to 81-J.Brooks. 81-J.Brooks to SC 31 for 11 yards (9-T.Gillespie).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - SC 10(4:33 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris to SC 20 for 10 yards (11-D.Nicholson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 7(5:12 - 3rd) 4-L.Doty to SC 10 for 3 yards (6-D.Robinson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - MIZZOU 44(5:22 - 3rd) 19-G.McKinniss punts 49 yards from MIZ 44 to SC 7 fair catch by 7-J.Robinson.
|Sack
|
3 & 12 - MIZZOU 49(6:06 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak sacked at MIZ 44 for -7 yards (52-K.Enagbare).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - MIZZOU 44(6:16 - 3rd) Penalty on MIZ 99-I.McGuire False start 5 yards enforced at SC 44. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 45(6:59 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to SC 44 for 1 yard (90-R.Sandidge).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 47(7:35 - 3rd) 1-T.Badie to SC 45 for 2 yards (90-R.Sandidge).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 45(8:04 - 3rd) 1-T.Badie to SC 47 for 8 yards (4-J.Dickerson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 40(8:35 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak to MIZ 45 for 5 yards (27-J.Foster).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - MIZZOU 30(9:02 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 1-T.Badie. 1-T.Badie to MIZ 40 for 10 yards (27-J.Foster).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 30(9:46 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 30 for no gain (30-D.Staley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 30(10:13 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 30 for no gain (5-K.Thomas).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(10:13 - 3rd) Penalty on SC 23-J.Bell Offside 5 yards enforced at MIZ 25. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(10:13 - 3rd) 98-M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - SC 30(10:19 - 3rd) 43-P.White 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - SC 30(10:23 - 3rd) 4-L.Doty incomplete.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - SC 35(11:07 - 3rd) 4-L.Doty to MIZ 30 for 5 yards (9-T.Gillespie).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 36(11:49 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris to MIZ 35 for 1 yard (0-T.Williams32-N.Bolton).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - SC 45(12:18 - 3rd) 4-L.Doty complete to 81-J.Brooks. 81-J.Brooks to MIZ 36 for 9 yards (2-E.Rakestraw).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - SC 45(12:24 - 3rd) 4-L.Doty incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Brooks.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 46(13:09 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris to MIZ 45 for 1 yard (0-T.Williams99-I.McGuire).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 41(13:30 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris to MIZ 46 for 13 yards (11-D.Nicholson).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - SC 27(13:55 - 3rd) 4-L.Doty to SC 41 for 14 yards (8-J.Ware9-T.Gillespie).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 27(14:00 - 3rd) 4-L.Doty incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Adkins.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - MIZZOU 24(14:13 - 3rd) 19-G.McKinniss punts 50 yards from MIZ 24 Downed at the SC 26.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - MIZZOU 24(14:17 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Banister.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - MIZZOU 24(14:24 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Knox.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 9-J.Knox. 9-J.Knox to MIZ 24 for -1 yard (27-J.Foster).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 98-M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
1 & 2 - SC 2(0:03 - 2nd) 92-H.Mevis 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 5 - MIZZOU 5(0:07 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Dove. Penalty on SC 22-J.Dixon Facemask Incidental 3 yards enforced at SC 5. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIZZOU 8(0:13 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 6-K.Chism. 6-K.Chism to SC 5 for 3 yards (53-E.Jones27-J.Foster).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 17(0:18 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Knox. Penalty on SC 5-K.Thomas Facemask Incidental 9 yards enforced at SC 17. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 17(0:23 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Badie.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIZZOU 24(0:29 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 1-T.Badie. 1-T.Badie to SC 17 for 7 yards (27-J.Foster).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 30(0:48 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 11-B.Banister. 11-B.Banister to SC 24 for 6 yards (30-D.Staley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 30(0:57 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Chism.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 44(1:10 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak to SC 30 for 14 yards (4-J.Dickerson).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - MIZZOU 49(1:18 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 11-B.Banister. 11-B.Banister to SC 44 for 7 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 44(1:25 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 19-J.Maclin. 19-J.Maclin to MIZ 49 for 5 yards (7-J.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 44(1:30 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Badie.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - SC 15(1:34 - 2nd) 39-K.Kroeger punts 42 yards from SC 15 to MIZ 43 fair catch by 87-C.Musser.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 14 - SC 11(1:40 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to SC 15 for 4 yards (32-N.Bolton99-I.McGuire).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - SC 11(1:42 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Brooks.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 15(1:54 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to SC 11 for -4 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - SC 11(2:24 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to SC 15 for 4 yards (6-D.Robinson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 3(3:01 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to SC 11 for 8 yards (9-T.Gillespie96-C.York).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 9 - MIZZOU 25(3:10 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Dove INTERCEPTED by 9-C.Smith at SC 3. 9-C.Smith to SC 3 for no gain (86-T.Dove).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 25(3:16 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Chism.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 26(3:52 - 2nd) 1-T.Badie to SC 25 for 1 yard (53-E.Jones4-J.Dickerson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 33(4:35 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to SC 26 for 7 yards (7-J.Robinson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 37(4:03 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to SC 33 for 4 yards (30-D.Staley).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 5 - MIZZOU 47(4:38 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 6-K.Chism. 6-K.Chism to SC 37 for 16 yards (22-J.Dixon).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 42(5:10 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 86-T.Dove. 86-T.Dove to MIZ 47 for 5 yards (30-D.Staley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 42(5:15 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Chism.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 36(5:32 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 42 for 6 yards (30-D.Staley).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 31(6:04 - 2nd) 1-T.Badie to MIZ 36 for 5 yards (30-D.Staley).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 20(6:33 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 31 for 11 yards (9-C.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - SC 49(6:42 - 2nd) 39-K.Kroeger punts 49 yards from MIZ 49 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - SC 49(6:46 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Fenwick.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 3 - SC 46(7:25 - 2nd) 14-D.Fenwick to MIZ 49 for -3 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 47(8:01 - 2nd) 14-D.Fenwick to MIZ 46 for 7 yards (6-D.Robinson).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - SC 35(8:36 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill complete to 9-N.Muse. 9-N.Muse to SC 47 for 12 yards (1-J.Bledsoe).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - SC 34(9:14 - 2nd) 4-L.Doty to SC 35 for 1 yard (99-I.McGuire).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 35(9:57 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to SC 34 for -1 yard (0-T.Williams97-A.Byers).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - SC 29(10:34 - 2nd) 15-C.Hill complete to 6-J.Vann. 6-J.Vann to SC 35 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - SC 29(11:15 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to SC 29 for no gain (32-N.Bolton).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 23(11:51 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to SC 29 for 6 yards (8-J.Ware).
|Kickoff
|(11:58 - 2nd) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35. 11-Z.White to SC 23 for 23 yards (28-D.Downing).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:58 - 2nd) 92-H.Mevis extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 1(12:03 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 7(12:39 - 2nd) 4-E.Young to SC 1 for 6 yards (53-E.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 10(13:19 - 2nd) 1-T.Badie to SC 7 for 3 yards (91-T.Hemingway).
|+28 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 38(13:28 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 1-T.Badie. 1-T.Badie to SC 10 for 28 yards (22-J.Dixon).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 40(13:40 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to SC 38 for 2 yards (94-M.Webb).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 45(14:21 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Knox. Penalty on SC 27-J.Foster Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MIZ 45. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 42(14:53 - 2nd) 9-J.Knox to MIZ 45 for 3 yards (53-E.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - SC 15(15:00 - 2nd) 39-K.Kroeger punts 43 yards from SC 15 to MIZ 42 fair catch by 87-C.Musser.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 19 - SC 5(0:32 - 1st) 15-C.Hill complete to 14-D.Fenwick. 14-D.Fenwick to SC 15 for 10 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|Penalty
|
3 & 15 - SC 9(1:20 - 1st) Penalty on SC 71-E.Douglas False start 4 yards enforced at SC 9. No Play.
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - SC 15(1:48 - 1st) 15-C.Hill sacked at SC 9 for -6 yards (11-D.Nicholson3-M.Manuel).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 14(2:04 - 1st) 14-D.Fenwick to SC 15 for 1 yard (97-A.Byers).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - MIZZOU 46(2:11 - 1st) 19-G.McKinniss punts 40 yards from MIZ 46 to SC 14 fair catch by 7-J.Robinson.
|Penalty
|
4 & 20 - MIZZOU 41(2:20 - 1st) Penalty on SC 4-J.Dickerson Offside 5 yards enforced at MIZ 41. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 20 - MIZZOU 41(2:45 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 41 for no gain (53-E.Jones).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - MIZZOU 44(3:11 - 1st) Penalty on MIZ 59-C.Cook Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SC 44.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 14 - MIZZOU 47(3:11 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 1-T.Badie. 1-T.Badie to SC 44 for 9 yards.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 49(3:50 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 47 for -4 yards (5-K.Thomas).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - MIZZOU 43(4:24 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 9-J.Knox. 9-J.Knox to SC 49 for 8 yards (21-S.Sanders).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 36(5:05 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 43 for 7 yards (27-J.Foster32-M.Kaba).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 36(5:10 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Dove.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - SC 24(5:22 - 1st) 39-K.Kroeger punts 51 yards from SC 24. 87-C.Musser to MIZ 36 for 11 yards (9-C.Smith32-M.Kaba).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - SC 31(6:00 - 1st) 15-C.Hill sacked at SC 24 for -7 yards (3-M.Manuel).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - SC 26(6:39 - 1st) 15-C.Hill complete to 20-K.Harris. 20-K.Harris to SC 31 for 5 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(7:10 - 1st) 15-C.Hill to SC 26 for 1 yard (32-N.Bolton).
|Kickoff
|(7:10 - 1st) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:10 - 1st) 92-H.Mevis extra point is good.
|+20 YD
|
3 & 5 - MIZZOU 20(7:16 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 86-T.Dove. 86-T.Dove runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 24(7:55 - 1st) 1-T.Badie to SC 20 for 4 yards (99-J.Ellis).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(8:30 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to SC 24 for 1 yard (52-K.Enagbare30-D.Staley).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 46(8:52 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 6-K.Chism. 6-K.Chism to SC 25 for 21 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - SC 7(9:03 - 1st) 39-K.Kroeger punts 39 yards from SC 7 Downed at the SC 46.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - SC 7(9:06 - 1st) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Brooks.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - SC 3(9:45 - 1st) 20-K.Harris to SC 7 for 4 yards (0-T.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 1(10:18 - 1st) 20-K.Harris to SC 3 for 2 yards (97-A.Byers).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - MIZZOU 48(10:30 - 1st) 19-G.McKinniss punts 51 yards from MIZ 48 Downed at the SC 1.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MIZZOU 48(10:35 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Dove.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 43(11:09 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 11-B.Banister. 11-B.Banister to MIZ 48 for 5 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 42(11:36 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 43 for 1 yard (30-D.Staley5-K.Thomas).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - SC 42(11:43 - 1st) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 20-K.Harris.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - SC 44(12:17 - 1st) 15-C.Hill to MIZ 42 for 2 yards (20-K.Harris).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 13 - SC 47(12:41 - 1st) 15-C.Hill complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith to MIZ 44 for 9 yards (32-N.Bolton11-D.Nicholson).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 50(13:18 - 1st) 20-K.Harris to SC 47 for -3 yards (99-I.McGuire).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - SC 45(13:50 - 1st) 20-K.Harris to MIZ 50 for 5 yards (97-A.Byers).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 37(14:20 - 1st) 20-K.Harris to SC 45 for 8 yards (32-N.Bolton9-T.Gillespie).
|Penalty
|
2 & 13 - SC 22(14:27 - 1st) 15-C.Hill incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith. Penalty on MIZ 1-J.Bledsoe Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SC 22. No Play.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(15:00 - 1st) 15-C.Hill complete to 15-C.Hill. 15-C.Hill to SC 22 for -3 yards (97-A.Byers).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
