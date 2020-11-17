|
Spencers lead ranked teams into Saturday of Bedlam
Spencers lead ranked teams into Saturday of Bedlam
It's Spencer vs. Spencer at quarterback on Saturday when No. 14 Oklahoma State faces No. 18 Oklahoma in Norman.
Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State's quarterback, has the experience edge after starting most of the 2019 season.
Spencer Rattler, his Oklahoma counterpart, redshirted last season but having played against Texas earlier this season, has gained experience in rivalry games.
That's something Sanders doesn't have after missing last year's Bedlam due to injury.
Even without that big-game experience, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy feels comfortable with the progress of his sophomore, especially when it comes to Sanders handling adversity.
"He's turned (180 degrees) from where he was at this time last year," Gundy said. "We needed him to adjust his composure sometimes when things don't go well."
For OU (5-2, 4-2 Big 12), Rattler struggled initially in his big-game debut Oct. 10 against Texas, when two costly turnovers got him benched in the second quarter. But Rattler bounced back, coming up with several big plays late in that game, especially in overtime, as the Sooners came back to win.
"Spencer's pretty level-headed," Oklahoma H-back Jeremiah Hall said of Rattler. "He reminds me of Kyler (Murray). Kyler was never too high or too low and Spencer typically has that same mindset. Obviously he celebrates the touchdowns and is happy when we make a play and things like that, but it's never over the top and (he's) never somewhat nervous or anything like that."
And it figures that Rattler needs to play a solid game for the Sooners against the Cowboys (5-1 overall, 4-1), who have one of the top defenses in the country. Oklahoma State has allowed an average of just 311.5 yards per game. The Sooners have averaged 515.
Back-to-back losses to start conference play put the Sooners in a difficult position, but they've responded with four consecutive wins to climb back into contention.
"Should be a lot of fun here in Norman on Saturday night," Sooners coach Lincoln Riley said. "Can't wait to play."
The Cowboys are in a rare position in this rivalry compared to recent years.
Normally, for OSU to win the Big 12, the Cowboys would probably have to knock off the Sooners twice -- in the regular season, and in the conference championship game. But Oklahoma's early losses to Kansas State and Iowa State have changed that.
Oklahoma State likely would need to beat OU just once to have a shot at their first conference title since 2011 and their second in more than 40 years.
A win Saturday would not only put the Cowboys in the driver's seat for their first Big 12 Championship Game berth, but would virtually knock the Sooners out of contention, ending their five-year run of conference titles with two regular-season games remaining.
Yet, the Cowboys' offense has struggled with consistency and is coming off a 256-yard performance in a win over Kansas State. Oklahoma State hadn't had that few yards in a game since 2014.
While the Cowboys' Chuba Hubbard and Tylan Wallace, at running back and receiver, are still capable of game-breaking plays at any moment, both have been banged up recently and three Oklahoma State offensive linemen are injured, two replaced by freshmen.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
S. Illingworth
16 QB
71 PaYds, PaTD, -6 RuYds
|
|
S. Rattler
7 QB
258 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 14 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|18
|Rushing
|3
|6
|Passing
|4
|10
|Penalty
|6
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-11
|3-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|149
|381
|Total Plays
|48
|55
|Avg Gain
|3.1
|6.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|53
|123
|Rush Attempts
|23
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.3
|3.7
|Yards Passing
|96
|258
|Comp. - Att.
|7-25
|15-22
|Yards Per Pass
|3.6
|9.3
|Penalties - Yards
|7-36
|6-73
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-38.6
|3-51.3
|Return Yards
|0
|-9
|Punts - Returns
|3-0
|1--9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|96
|PASS YDS
|258
|
|
|53
|RUSH YDS
|123
|
|
|149
|TOTAL YDS
|381
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Illingworth 16 QB
|S. Illingworth
|5/21
|71
|1
|0
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|2/4
|25
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
|C. Hubbard
|8
|44
|0
|29
|
L. Brown 0 RB
|L. Brown
|10
|23
|0
|9
|
S. Illingworth 16 QB
|S. Illingworth
|2
|-6
|0
|2
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|3
|-8
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Wallace 2 WR
|T. Wallace
|9
|3
|55
|0
|25
|
L. Carter 87 FB
|L. Carter
|2
|2
|21
|1
|15
|
B. Johnson 8 WR
|B. Johnson
|3
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
L. Wolf 1 WR
|L. Wolf
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
B. Presley 80 WR
|B. Presley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Brown 0 RB
|L. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
|C. Hubbard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Stoner 17 WR
|D. Stoner
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Ogbongbemiga 7 LB
|A. Ogbongbemiga
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Rodriguez 20 LB
|M. Rodriguez
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Williams 8 CB
|R. Williams
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sterling 3 S
|T. Sterling
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lacy 89 DE
|T. Lacy
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Ford 94 DE
|T. Ford
|3-1
|0.5
|0
|
B. Martin 40 DE
|B. Martin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Harvell-Peel 31 S
|K. Harvell-Peel
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. McCalister 2 S
|T. McCalister
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bernard-Converse 24 CB
|J. Bernard-Converse
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harper 13 S
|T. Harper
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harper 16 LB
|D. Harper
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Walterscheid 96 DE
|K. Walterscheid
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Asi 99 DT
|S. Asi
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Holmes 0 CB
|C. Holmes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cassity 90 FB
|B. Cassity
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Murray 92 DT
|C. Murray
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Pohl 59 K
|B. Pohl
|2/2
|38
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Hutton 29 P
|T. Hutton
|5
|38.6
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Johnson 8 WR
|B. Johnson
|5
|22.8
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Stoner 17 WR
|D. Stoner
|3
|0.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|15/22
|258
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Stevenson 29 RB
|R. Stevenson
|21
|93
|0
|25
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|7
|14
|1
|17
|
T. Pledger 5 RB
|T. Pledger
|4
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Henderson 3 RB
|M. Henderson
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Mims 17 WR
|M. Mims
|5
|3
|65
|0
|27
|
R. Stevenson 29 RB
|R. Stevenson
|4
|3
|54
|0
|45
|
M. Henderson 3 RB
|M. Henderson
|2
|2
|49
|1
|29
|
J. Hall 27 RB
|J. Hall
|1
|1
|30
|1
|30
|
D. Stoops 12 WR
|D. Stoops
|3
|2
|20
|0
|12
|
C. Rambo 14 WR
|C. Rambo
|2
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
B. Willis 81 RB
|B. Willis
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
T. Wease 10 WR
|T. Wease
|2
|1
|9
|1
|9
|
T. Howard 2 WR
|T. Howard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Pledger 5 RB
|T. Pledger
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Perkins 7 DE
|R. Perkins
|5-0
|2.0
|0
|
B. Asamoah 24 LB
|B. Asamoah
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Washington 0 S
|W. Washington
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 6 CB
|T. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. White 23 LB
|D. White
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bonitto 11 LB
|N. Bonitto
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Roberson 92 DL
|K. Roberson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Thomas 95 DL
|I. Thomas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Winfrey 8 DL
|P. Winfrey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ugwoegbu 2 LB
|D. Ugwoegbu
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|
D. Turner-Yell 32 S
|D. Turner-Yell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Stripling 33 DE
|M. Stripling
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Fields 10 S
|P. Fields
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Brkic 47 K
|G. Brkic
|2/3
|40
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Mundschau 46 P
|R. Mundschau
|3
|51.3
|2
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Pledger 5 RB
|T. Pledger
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Mims 17 WR
|M. Mims
|1
|-9.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:15 - 4th) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 30(14:25 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler complete to 27-J.Hall. 27-J.Hall runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 45(15:00 - 4th) 29-R.Stevenson to OKS 30 for 25 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - OKLA 43(0:07 - 3rd) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 45 for 2 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 35(0:45 - 3rd) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 43 for 8 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga3-T.Sterling).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - OKLA 28(1:27 - 3rd) 29-R.Stevenson pushed ob at OKL 35 for 7 yards (24-J.Bernard-Converse).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 20(2:02 - 3rd) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 28 for 8 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga16-D.Harper).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - OKLAST 38(2:10 - 3rd) 29-T.Hutton punts 42 yards from OKS 38 to OKL 20 fair catch by 17-M.Mims.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 18 - OKLAST 31(2:30 - 3rd) 16-S.Illingworth complete to 1-L.Wolf. 1-L.Wolf to OKS 38 for 7 yards (0-W.Washington).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 39(2:51 - 3rd) 16-S.Illingworth sacked at OKS 31 for -8 yards. Penalty on OKS 16-S.Illingworth Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at OKS 31.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 39(2:59 - 3rd) 16-S.Illingworth incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - OKLAST 35(3:28 - 3rd) 0-L.Brown to OKS 39 for 4 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - OKLAST 33(4:20 - 3rd) 0-L.Brown to OKS 35 for 2 yards (2-D.Ugwoegbu).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 26(4:50 - 3rd) 0-L.Brown pushed ob at OKS 33 for 7 yards (23-D.White).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 2 - OKLA 26(4:56 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic 43 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - OKLA 25(5:35 - 3rd) 5-T.Pledger to OKS 26 for -1 yard (3-T.Sterling).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - OKLA 33(6:17 - 3rd) 5-T.Pledger to OKS 25 for 8 yards (96-K.Walterscheid).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 34(6:52 - 3rd) 29-R.Stevenson to OKS 33 for 1 yard (99-S.Asi).
|+6 YD
|
4 & 1 - OKLA 40(7:25 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler to OKS 34 for 6 yards (40-B.Martin).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - OKLA 45(8:07 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 29-R.Stevenson. 29-R.Stevenson pushed ob at OKS 40 for 5 yards (94-T.Ford0-C.Holmes).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - OKLA 45(8:15 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Mims.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 49(8:43 - 3rd) 29-R.Stevenson pushed ob at OKS 45 for 4 yards (13-T.Harper).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 1 - OKLA 34(9:12 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler to OKS 49 for 17 yards (3-T.Sterling).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(9:35 - 3rd) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 34 for 9 yards (3-T.Sterling).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - OKLAST 38(9:43 - 3rd) 29-T.Hutton punts 37 yards from OKS 38 to OKL 25 fair catch by 17-M.Mims.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - OKLAST 38(9:47 - 3rd) 16-S.Illingworth incomplete. Intended for 30-C.Hubbard.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 32(10:21 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 38 for 6 yards (33-M.Stripling).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 32(10:25 - 3rd) 16-S.Illingworth incomplete.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 16(10:39 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 17 for 1 yard (24-B.Asamoah). Penalty on OKL 7-R.Perkins Facemasking 15 yards enforced at OKS 17.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 16(10:42 - 3rd) 16-S.Illingworth incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Presley.
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - OKLAST 11(11:01 - 3rd) Penalty on OKL 86-F.Corwin Offside 5 yards enforced at OKS 11. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - OKLAST 6(11:30 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 11 for 5 yards (24-B.Asamoah0-W.Washington).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 12 - OKLAST 2(11:59 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 6 for 4 yards (7-R.Perkins2-D.Ugwoegbu).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 4(11:59 - 3rd) Penalty on OKS 70-H.Woodard False start 2 yards enforced at OKS 4. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - OKLA 35(12:10 - 3rd) 46-R.Mundschau punts 58 yards from OKL 35. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 8 for 1 yard. Penalty on OKS 0-C.Holmes Holding 4 yards enforced at OKS 8.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - OKLA 35(12:44 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler scrambles to OKL 35 for no gain (94-T.Ford).
|Sack
|
2 & 2 - OKLA 46(13:27 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler sacked at OKL 35 for -11 yards (89-T.Lacy).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 38(13:52 - 3rd) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 46 for 8 yards (89-T.Lacy).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - OKLAST 27(14:01 - 3rd) 29-T.Hutton punts 35 yards from OKS 27 to OKL 38 fair catch by 17-M.Mims.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - OKLAST 27(14:05 - 3rd) 16-S.Illingworth incomplete. Intended for 0-L.Brown.
|-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 31(14:44 - 3rd) 0-L.Brown to OKS 27 for -4 yards (8-P.Winfrey).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 31(14:52 - 3rd) 16-S.Illingworth incomplete. Intended for 1-L.Wolf.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 61 yards from OKL 35. 8-B.Johnson to OKS 31 for 27 yards (30-B.Walker).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - OKLA 30(0:45 - 2nd) 46-R.Mundschau punts 52 yards from OKL 30. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 16 for -2 yards (6-T.Brown).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - OKLA 30(0:50 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Rambo.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - OKLA 30(0:58 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 12-D.Stoops.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(1:38 - 2nd) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 30 for 5 yards (89-T.Lacy3-T.Sterling).
|Kickoff
|(1:38 - 2nd) 39-J.McClure kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - OKLAST 20(1:43 - 2nd) 59-B.Pohl 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - OKLAST 20(1:48 - 2nd) 16-S.Illingworth incomplete. Intended for 1-L.Wolf.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 21(2:27 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKL 20 for 1 yard (95-I.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 21(2:33 - 2nd) 16-S.Illingworth incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Stoner.
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - OKLAST 30(2:39 - 2nd) 80-B.Presley incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace. Penalty on OKL 6-T.Brown Holding 9 yards enforced at OKL 30. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 39(3:17 - 2nd) 0-L.Brown to OKL 30 for 9 yards (0-W.Washington10-P.Fields).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 36(3:49 - 2nd) 16-S.Illingworth complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to OKL 39 for 25 yards (0-W.Washington).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - OKLA 21(4:00 - 2nd) 46-R.Mundschau punts 44 yards from OKL 21. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 36 for 1 yard (6-T.Brown10-P.Fields).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - OKLA 23(4:15 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler sacked at OKL 21 for -2 yards. Penalty on OKL 77-E.Swenson Holding declined. (20-M.Rodriguez).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 19(4:48 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 29-R.Stevenson. 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 23 for 4 yards (89-T.Lacy).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 19(4:53 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Howard.
|Kickoff
|(4:57 - 2nd) 39-J.McClure kicks 57 yards from OKS 35. 5-T.Pledger to OKL 19 for 11 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - OKLAST 21(5:03 - 2nd) 59-B.Pohl 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
|-3 YD
|
3 & 7 - OKLAST 18(5:45 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKL 21 for -3 yards (6-T.Brown).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 21(6:41 - 2nd) 0-L.Brown to OKL 18 for 3 yards (7-R.Perkins32-D.Turner-Yell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 21(6:46 - 2nd) 16-S.Illingworth incomplete. Intended for 8-B.Johnson.
|Penalty
|
3 & 13 - OKLAST 36(6:52 - 2nd) 16-S.Illingworth incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace. Penalty on OKL 6-T.Brown Pass interference 15 yards enforced at OKL 36. No Play.
|-5 YD
|
2 & 8 - OKLAST 31(7:30 - 2nd) 0-L.Brown to OKL 36 for -5 yards (7-R.Perkins).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 33(8:03 - 2nd) 16-S.Illingworth scrambles to OKL 31 for 2 yards (11-N.Bonitto).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 48(8:21 - 2nd) Penalty on OKL 23-D.White Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at OKL 48. No Play.
|+29 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 23(8:29 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKL 48 for 29 yards (23-D.White).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 23(8:33 - 2nd) 16-S.Illingworth incomplete. Intended for 8-B.Johnson.
|Kickoff
|(8:39 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35. 8-B.Johnson to OKS 23 for 23 yards (24-B.Asamoah).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - OKLA 12(8:44 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 9 - OKLA 10(9:23 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 5-T.Pledger. 5-T.Pledger to OKS 12 for -2 yards (8-R.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 13 - OKLA 14(10:08 - 2nd) 29-R.Stevenson to OKS 10 for 4 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 11(10:54 - 2nd) 29-R.Stevenson to OKS 14 for -3 yards (16-D.Harper).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 9 - OKLA 29(11:14 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo to OKS 11 for 18 yards (8-R.Williams). Penalty on OKS 1-C.Bundage Offside declined.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - OKLA 32(11:46 - 2nd) 29-R.Stevenson to OKS 29 for 3 yards (8-R.Williams).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 30(12:22 - 2nd) 29-R.Stevenson to OKS 32 for -2 yards (40-B.Martin).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 45(12:28 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Rambo. Penalty on OKS 96-K.Walterscheid Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at OKS 45. No Play.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 36(13:01 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 17-M.Mims. 17-M.Mims to OKS 45 for 19 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga8-R.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - OKLAST 33(13:09 - 2nd) 29-T.Hutton punts 31 yards from OKS 33 to OKL 36 fair catch by 17-M.Mims.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - OKLAST 33(13:13 - 2nd) 16-S.Illingworth incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Stoner.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 33(13:19 - 2nd) 16-S.Illingworth incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 33(13:26 - 2nd) 16-S.Illingworth incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace.
|Kickoff
|(13:33 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 64 yards from OKL 35. 8-B.Johnson to OKS 33 for 32 yards (47-G.Brkic).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - OKLA 23(13:38 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - OKLA 23(13:43 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Mims.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 23(13:48 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Wease.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 23(14:27 - 2nd) 5-T.Pledger to OKS 23 for no gain (94-T.Ford).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 1 - OKLA 42(15:00 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 17-M.Mims. 17-M.Mims to OKS 23 for 19 yards (8-R.Williams).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - OKLA 50(0:17 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 12-D.Stoops. 12-D.Stoops to OKS 42 for 8 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 49(0:48 - 1st) 5-T.Pledger to OKL 50 for 1 yard (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|+29 YD
|
2 & 15 - OKLA 20(1:22 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 3-M.Henderson. 3-M.Henderson to OKL 49 for 29 yards (2-T.McCalister).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(2:03 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler sacked at OKL 20 for -5 yards (94-T.Ford99-S.Asi).
|Kickoff
|(2:03 - 1st) 39-J.McClure kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:03 - 1st) 59-B.Pohl extra point is good.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 15(2:09 - 1st) 16-S.Illingworth complete to 87-L.Carter. 87-L.Carter runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
4 & 4 - OKLAST 29(2:09 - 1st) Penalty on OKL 44-B.Radley-Hiles Unsportsmanlike conduct 14 yards enforced at OKL 29. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - OKLAST 29(2:14 - 1st) 16-S.Illingworth incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Stoner.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 35(2:44 - 1st) 16-S.Illingworth complete to 87-L.Carter. 87-L.Carter to OKL 29 for 6 yards (10-P.Fields).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 35(2:50 - 1st) 16-S.Illingworth incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 12 - OKLAST 47(3:11 - 1st) 16-S.Illingworth complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to OKL 35 for 18 yards (24-B.Asamoah).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - OKLAST 47(3:16 - 1st) 16-S.Illingworth incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 49(4:11 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders sacked at OKS 47 for -2 yards (7-R.Perkins).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 36(4:32 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson to OKS 49 for 13 yards (0-W.Washington).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - OKLAST 31(5:00 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders scrambles to OKS 36 for 5 yards (24-B.Asamoah).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - OKLAST 26(5:32 - 1st) 0-L.Brown to OKS 31 for 5 yards (92-K.Roberson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(6:09 - 1st) 0-L.Brown to OKS 26 for 1 yard (92-K.Roberson2-D.Ugwoegbu).
|Kickoff
|(6:09 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to OKS End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:09 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - OKLA 9(6:15 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 10-T.Wease. 10-T.Wease runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - OKLA 9(6:52 - 1st) 29-R.Stevenson to OKS 9 for no gain (20-M.Rodriguez).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 11 - OKLA 21(7:22 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 12-D.Stoops. 12-D.Stoops to OKS 9 for 12 yards (2-T.McCalister).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 20(7:53 - 1st) 29-R.Stevenson to OKS 21 for -1 yard (40-B.Martin92-C.Murray).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 9 - OKLAST 23(8:00 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 2-D.Ugwoegbu at OKS 20. 2-D.Ugwoegbu to OKS 20 for no gain.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 22(8:19 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 23 for 1 yard (95-I.Thomas11-N.Bonitto).
|Kickoff
|(8:26 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic kicks 61 yards from OKL 35. 8-B.Johnson to OKS 22 for 18 yards (20-R.Barnes).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:26 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 20(8:34 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 3-M.Henderson. 3-M.Henderson runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|+27 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 47(9:13 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 17-M.Mims. 17-M.Mims to OKS 20 for 27 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 47(9:58 - 1st) 29-R.Stevenson to OKS 47 for no gain (20-M.Rodriguez13-T.Harper).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - OKLA 49(10:28 - 1st) 29-R.Stevenson to OKS 47 for 4 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 41(11:01 - 1st) 3-M.Henderson to OKL 49 for 8 yards (3-T.Sterling).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - OKLA 31(11:09 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Wease. Penalty on OKS 24-J.Bernard-Converse Holding 10 yards enforced at OKL 31. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 26(11:39 - 1st) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 31 for 5 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - OKLAST 17(11:48 - 1st) 29-T.Hutton punts 48 yards from OKS 17. 17-M.Mims to OKL 26 for -9 yards (13-T.Harper).
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - OKLAST 17(12:00 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 26 - OKLAST 5(12:23 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to OKS 17 for 12 yards (6-T.Brown).
|Penalty
|
2 & 21 - OKLAST 10(12:23 - 1st) Penalty on OKS 72-J.Sills False start 5 yards enforced at OKS 10. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 21(12:30 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders sacked at OKS 10 for -11 yards. Penalty on OKS 3-S.Sanders Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at OKS 10. (7-R.Perkins).
|Kickoff
|(12:37 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic kicks 58 yards from OKL 35. 8-B.Johnson to OKS 21 for 14 yards (38-B.Mead3-J.Morris).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:37 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - OKLA 9(12:43 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 4 - OKLA 24(13:18 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 81-B.Willis. 81-B.Willis to OKS 9 for 15 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 30(13:59 - 1st) 29-R.Stevenson to OKS 24 for 6 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 30(14:03 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 29-R.Stevenson.
|+45 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 25(14:33 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 29-R.Stevenson. 29-R.Stevenson to OKS 30 for 45 yards (24-J.Bernard-Converse92-C.Murray).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(15:00 - 1st) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 25 for no gain (20-M.Rodriguez).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-J.McClure kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
