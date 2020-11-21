Drive Chart
RICE
NTEXAS

Preview not available

Preview not available
RICE
0 Pass
3 Rush
6 YDS
0:48 POS
+4 YD
2ND & 8 RICE 30
6:08
6-K.Griffin to RICE 34 for 4 yards (11-C.Johnson).
+2 YD
1ST & 10 RICE 28
6:50
6-K.Griffin to RICE 30 for 2 yards (93-C.Colvin23-K.Davis).
Kickoff
Kickoff
6:56
0-E.Mooney kicks 62 yards from NTX 35. 10-A.Trammell to RICE 28 for 25 yards (21-N.Smith82-D.Hair-Griffin).
NTEXAS
1 Pass
7 Rush
89 YDS
1:17 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
6:56
0-E.Mooney extra point is good.
+66 YD
1ST & 10 NTEXAS 34
7:09
5-J.Bean runs 66 yards for a touchdown.
+6 YD
2ND & 4 NTEXAS 28
7:37
5-J.Bean complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden to NTX 34 for 6 yards (24-M.McCord).
+6 YD
1ST & 10 NTEXAS 22
7:58
27-O.Adaway to NTX 28 for 6 yards (91-I.Enechukwu).
+11 YD
1ST & 10 NTEXAS 11
8:13
27-O.Adaway to NTX 22 for 11 yards (0-A.Bickham).
NTEXAS
2 Pass
7 Rush
50 YDS
3:22 POS
No Gain
4TH & 2 RICE 11
8:20
4-M.Collins incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Bailey.
+2 YD
3RD & 4 NTEXAS 13
9:07
4-M.Collins to NTX 11 for 2 yards (35-G.Murphy).
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 6:56
0-E.Mooney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 7:09
5-J.Bean runs 66 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
89
yds
01:17
pos
10
6
1st Quarter
Point After TD 4:26
0-C.Riccitelli extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
0
Touchdown 4:33
4-M.Collins complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
97
yds
04:01
pos
9
0
Field Goal 11:18
0-C.Riccitelli 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
48
yds
03:42
pos
3
0
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 11 4
Rushing 4 2
Passing 6 2
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 1-5 1-4
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 212 113
Total Plays 32 16
Avg Gain 6.6 7.1
Net Yards Rushing 65 101
Rush Attempts 22 10
Avg Rush Yards 3.0 10.1
Yards Passing 147 12
Comp. - Att. 8-10 2-6
Yards Per Pass 11.0 2.0
Penalties - Yards 0-0 2-20
Touchdowns 1 1
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 3-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 3-20.3 3-46.7
Return Yards 23 0
Punts - Returns 1-23 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Rice 1-1 100--10
North Texas 2-3 07--7
Apogee Stadium Denton, TX
 147 PASS YDS 12
65 RUSH YDS 101
212 TOTAL YDS 113
Rice
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Collins 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 147 1 0 236.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.7% 475 8 1 181.4
M. Collins 8/10 147 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Griffin 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 56 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 87 0
K. Griffin 16 56 0 13
A. Broussard 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 16 0
A. Broussard 1 16 0 16
J. Bailey 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 17 0
J. Bailey 1 -1 0 -1
M. Collins 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 13 0
M. Collins 4 -6 0 7
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
A. Trammell 10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 94 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 219 5
A. Trammell 5 4 94 1 38
J. Bailey 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 67 1
J. Bailey 2 1 35 0 35
A. Mason 25 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 44 0
A. Mason 1 1 7 0 7
J. Myers 7 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 65 0
J. Myers 1 1 7 0 7
K. Griffin 6 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
K. Griffin 1 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Alldredge 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Alldredge 3-0 0.0 0
E. Garcia 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Garcia 1-0 0.0 0
A. Montero 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Montero 1-1 0.0 0
I. Enechukwu 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Enechukwu 1-0 0.0 0
M. McCord 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. McCord 1-0 0.0 0
T. Devones 19 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Devones 1-0 0.0 0
A. Bickham 0 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Bickham 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Riccitelli 0 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
3/5 5/6
C. Riccitelli 1/1 45 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Trammell 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 33 0
A. Trammell 1 25.0 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Trammell 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 1.3 4 0
A. Trammell 1 23.0 23 0
North Texas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Bean 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 12 0 0 50.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.4% 427 6 1 183.3
J. Bean 2/6 12 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Bean 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 73 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 231 4
J. Bean 3 73 1 66
O. Adaway III 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 222 2
O. Adaway III 3 19 0 11
D. Torrey 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
67 444 4
D. Torrey 4 9 0 5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Torrey 3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
D. Torrey 1 1 6 0 6
J. Darden 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 689 10
J. Darden 2 1 6 0 6
A. Ogunmakin 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 122 0
A. Ogunmakin 2 0 0 0 0
J. Pirtle 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 87 0
J. Pirtle 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Novil 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Novil 4-0 0.0 0
K. Wood 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Wood 3-0 0.0 0
G. Murphy 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
G. Murphy 3-0 1.0 0
C. Johnson 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Johnson 3-1 0.0 0
M. Sanders 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Sanders 3-0 0.0 0
Q. Whitlock 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Q. Whitlock 2-0 0.0 0
G. Murphy 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
G. Murphy 2-0 1.0 0
C. Colvin 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Colvin 2-0 0.0 0
D. McCrae 2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. McCrae 1-1 0.0 0
J. Bean 5 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Bean 1-0 0.0 0
K. Davis 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Davis 1-1 0.0 0
J. Davis 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Davis 1-1 0.0 0
L. Nixon III 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Nixon III 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Mooney 0 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
2/6 19/19
E. Mooney 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Rodriguez 32 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 46.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
15 0 0
B. Rodriguez 3 46.7 1 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Torrey 3 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 15.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 41 0
D. Torrey 2 15.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 RICE 25 3:42 7 48 FG
8:27 RICE 3 4:01 7 97 TD
3:29 RICE 46 2:07 3 -18 Punt
1:09 RICE 43 0:31 2 6 End of Quarter
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:42 RICE 39 3:22 6 50 Downs
6:56 RICE 28 0:48 2 6 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:11 NTEXAS 25 2:28 6 20 Punt
4:26 NTEXAS 23 0:42 3 2 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:24 NTEXAS 28 0:30 4 -3 Punt
8:13 NTEXAS 11 1:17 4 89 TD

RICE
Owls
 - Downs (2 plays, 6 yards, 0:48 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
2 & 8 - RICE 30
(6:08 - 2nd) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 34 for 4 yards (11-C.Johnson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 28
(6:50 - 2nd) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 30 for 2 yards (93-C.Colvin23-K.Davis).
Kickoff
(6:56 - 2nd) 0-E.Mooney kicks 62 yards from NTX 35. 10-A.Trammell to RICE 28 for 25 yards (21-N.Smith82-D.Hair-Griffin).

NTEXAS
Mean Green
 - TD (4 plays, 89 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:56 - 2nd) 0-E.Mooney extra point is good.
+66 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 34
(7:09 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean runs 66 yards for a touchdown.
+6 YD
2 & 4 - NTEXAS 28
(7:37 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden to NTX 34 for 6 yards (24-M.McCord).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 22
(7:58 - 2nd) 27-O.Adaway to NTX 28 for 6 yards (91-I.Enechukwu).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 11
(8:13 - 2nd) 27-O.Adaway to NTX 22 for 11 yards (0-A.Bickham).

RICE
Owls
 - Downs (6 plays, 50 yards, 3:22 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 2 - RICE 11
(8:20 - 2nd) 4-M.Collins incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Bailey.
+2 YD
3 & 4 - RICE 13
(9:07 - 2nd) 4-M.Collins to NTX 11 for 2 yards (35-G.Murphy).
+7 YD
2 & 11 - RICE 20
(9:47 - 2nd) 4-M.Collins complete to 16-A.Mason. 16-A.Mason to NTX 13 for 7 yards (24-Q.Whitlock).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 19
(10:27 - 2nd) 11-J.Bailey to NTX 20 for -1 yard (14-K.Wood).
+38 YD
2 & 6 - RICE 43
(11:06 - 2nd) 4-M.Collins complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell runs ob at NTX 19 for 38 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 39
(11:42 - 2nd) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 43 for 4 yards (10-M.Sanders).

NTEXAS
Mean Green
 - Punt (4 plays, -3 yards, 0:30 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 13 - NTEXAS 25
(11:54 - 2nd) 32-B.Rodriguez punts 36 yards from NTX 25 to the RICE 39 downed by 25-C.Thornton.
No Gain
3 & 13 - NTEXAS 25
(12:00 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 18-A.Ogunmakin.
Penalty
3 & 8 - NTEXAS 30
(12:00 - 2nd) Penalty on NTX 18-A.Ogunmakin False start 5 yards enforced at NTX 30. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 30
(12:07 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 18-A.Ogunmakin.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 28
(12:24 - 2nd) 3-D.Torrey to NTX 30 for 2 yards (6-B.Alldredge).

RICE
Owls
 - End of Quarter (2 plays, 6 yards, 0:31 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
3 & 4 - NTEXAS 28
(12:31 - 2nd) 6-K.Griffin to NTX 28 FUMBLES (97-D.Novil). 10-M.Sanders to NTX 28 for no gain.
No Gain
2 & 4 - NTEXAS 28
(13:14 - 2nd) 6-K.Griffin to NTX 28 for no gain (14-K.Wood30-L.Nixon).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 34
(13:55 - 2nd) 6-K.Griffin to NTX 28 for 6 yards (42-G.Murphy).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 44
(14:32 - 2nd) 6-K.Griffin to NTX 34 for 10 yards (11-C.Johnson).
+7 YD
3 & 4 - NTEXAS 49
(15:00 - 2nd) 4-M.Collins complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to NTX 44 for 7 yards.
No Gain
2 & 4 - RICE 49
(0:38 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 49 for no gain (93-C.Colvin).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 43
(1:09 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 49 for 6 yards (10-M.Sanders).

RICE
Owls
 - Punt (3 plays, -18 yards, 2:07 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 28 - RICE 28
(1:22 - 1st) 99-C.Mendes punts 51 yards from RICE 28 Downed at the NTX 21. Penalty on NTX 26-A.Morris Roughing the kicker 15 yards enforced at RICE 28. No Play.
Sack
3 & 24 - RICE 32
(2:02 - 1st) 4-M.Collins sacked at RICE 28 for -4 yards (42-G.Murphy).
-3 YD
2 & 21 - RICE 35
(2:45 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 32 for -3 yards (97-D.Novil).
Sack
1 & 10 - RICE 46
(3:29 - 1st) 4-M.Collins sacked at RICE 35 for -11 yards FUMBLES (35-G.Murphy). 71-C.Servin to RICE 35 for no gain.

NTEXAS
Mean Green
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:42 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - NTEXAS 25
(3:44 - 1st) 32-B.Rodriguez punts 52 yards from NTX 25. 10-A.Trammell pushed ob at RICE 46 for 23 yards.
No Gain
3 & 8 - NTEXAS 25
(3:49 - 1st) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Pirtle.
No Gain
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 25
(3:55 - 1st) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 23
(4:18 - 1st) 27-O.Adaway to NTX 25 for 2 yards (19-T.Devones).
Kickoff
(4:26 - 1st) 0-C.Riccitelli kicks 58 yards from RICE 35. 3-D.Torrey to NTX 23 for 16 yards (31-M.Sams).

RICE
Owls
 - TD (7 plays, 97 yards, 4:01 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(4:26 - 1st) 0-C.Riccitelli extra point is good.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 14
(4:33 - 1st) 4-M.Collins complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 30
(5:16 - 1st) 30-A.Broussard to NTX 14 for 16 yards (23-K.Davis).
+7 YD
2 & 5 - RICE 37
(5:52 - 1st) 4-M.Collins to NTX 30 for 7 yards (2-D.McCrae).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 42
(6:33 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to NTX 37 for 5 yards (14-K.Wood2-D.McCrae).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 45
(7:13 - 1st) 4-M.Collins complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell pushed ob at NTX 42 for 13 yards.
+35 YD
2 & 3 - RICE 10
(7:47 - 1st) 4-M.Collins complete to 11-J.Bailey. 11-J.Bailey pushed ob at RICE 45 for 35 yards (11-C.Johnson).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 3
(8:27 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 10 for 7 yards (10-M.Sanders11-C.Johnson).

NTEXAS
Mean Green
 - Punt (6 plays, 20 yards, 2:28 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - NTEXAS 45
(8:43 - 1st) 32-B.Rodriguez punts 52 yards from NTX 45 to the RICE 3 downed by 21-N.Smith.
No Gain
3 & 3 - NTEXAS 45
(9:23 - 1st) 3-D.Torrey to NTX 45 for no gain (6-B.Alldredge).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 43
(9:41 - 1st) 3-D.Torrey to NTX 45 for 2 yards (6-B.Alldredge1-A.Montero).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 38
(9:58 - 1st) 3-D.Torrey to NTX 43 for 5 yards (92-E.Garcia).
+6 YD
3 & 3 - NTEXAS 32
(10:17 - 1st) 5-J.Bean complete to 3-D.Torrey. 3-D.Torrey pushed ob at NTX 38 for 6 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 4 - NTEXAS 31
(10:41 - 1st) 5-J.Bean to NTX 32 for 1 yard.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25
(11:06 - 1st) 5-J.Bean to NTX 31 for 6 yards (1-A.Montero).
Kickoff
(11:11 - 1st) 0-C.Riccitelli kicks 54 yards from RICE 35. 3-D.Torrey to NTX 25 for 14 yards (17-T.Chamberlain).

RICE
Owls
 - FG (7 plays, 48 yards, 3:42 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 13 - RICE 27
(11:18 - 1st) 0-C.Riccitelli 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 13 - RICE 27
(11:25 - 1st) 4-M.Collins incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Trammell.
-1 YD
2 & 12 - RICE 26
(12:07 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to NTX 27 FUMBLES (97-D.Novil). 82-J.Bull to NTX 27 for no gain.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 24
(12:41 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to NTX 26 for -2 yards (97-D.Novil).
+29 YD
2 & 5 - RICE 47
(13:16 - 1st) 4-M.Collins complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell pushed ob at NTX 24 for 29 yards (8-J.Davis).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 42
(13:51 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 47 for 5 yards (5-J.Bean).
+13 YD
2 & 6 - RICE 29
(14:22 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 42 for 13 yards (24-Q.Whitlock).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25
(15:00 - 1st) 4-M.Collins complete to 6-K.Griffin. 6-K.Griffin to RICE 29 for 4 yards (42-G.Murphy8-J.Davis).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 0-E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to RICE End Zone. touchback.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores