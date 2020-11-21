Drive Chart
|
|
|RICE
|NTEXAS
RICE
0 Pass
3 Rush
6 YDS
0:48 POS
+4 YD
2ND & 8 RICE 30
6:08
6-K.Griffin to RICE 34 for 4 yards (11-C.Johnson).
+2 YD
1ST & 10 RICE 28
6:50
6-K.Griffin to RICE 30 for 2 yards (93-C.Colvin23-K.Davis).
Kickoff
Kickoff
6:56
0-E.Mooney kicks 62 yards from NTX 35. 10-A.Trammell to RICE 28 for 25 yards (21-N.Smith82-D.Hair-Griffin).
NTEXAS
1 Pass
7 Rush
89 YDS
1:17 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
6:56
0-E.Mooney extra point is good.
+66 YD
1ST & 10 NTEXAS 34
7:09
5-J.Bean runs 66 yards for a touchdown.
+6 YD
2ND & 4 NTEXAS 28
7:37
5-J.Bean complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden to NTX 34 for 6 yards (24-M.McCord).
+6 YD
1ST & 10 NTEXAS 22
7:58
27-O.Adaway to NTX 28 for 6 yards (91-I.Enechukwu).
+11 YD
1ST & 10 NTEXAS 11
8:13
27-O.Adaway to NTX 22 for 11 yards (0-A.Bickham).
NTEXAS
2 Pass
7 Rush
50 YDS
3:22 POS
No Gain
4TH & 2 RICE 11
8:20
4-M.Collins incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Bailey.
+2 YD
3RD & 4 NTEXAS 13
9:07
4-M.Collins to NTX 11 for 2 yards (35-G.Murphy).
Touchdown 4:33
4-M.Collins complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
97
yds
04:01
pos
9
0
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|4
|Rushing
|4
|2
|Passing
|6
|2
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-5
|1-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|212
|113
|Total Plays
|32
|16
|Avg Gain
|6.6
|7.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|65
|101
|Rush Attempts
|22
|10
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|10.1
|Yards Passing
|147
|12
|Comp. - Att.
|8-10
|2-6
|Yards Per Pass
|11.0
|2.0
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-20.3
|3-46.7
|Return Yards
|23
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-23
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|147
|PASS YDS
|12
|
|
|65
|RUSH YDS
|101
|
|
|212
|TOTAL YDS
|113
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Collins 4 QB
|M. Collins
|8/10
|147
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Griffin 6 RB
|K. Griffin
|16
|56
|0
|13
|
A. Broussard 30 RB
|A. Broussard
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
J. Bailey 11 WR
|J. Bailey
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
M. Collins 4 QB
|M. Collins
|4
|-6
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Trammell 10 WR
|A. Trammell
|5
|4
|94
|1
|38
|
J. Bailey 11 WR
|J. Bailey
|2
|1
|35
|0
|35
|
A. Mason 25 WR
|A. Mason
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Myers 7 TE
|J. Myers
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Griffin 6 RB
|K. Griffin
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Alldredge 6 LB
|B. Alldredge
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Garcia 92 DL
|E. Garcia
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Montero 1 LB
|A. Montero
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Enechukwu 91 DE
|I. Enechukwu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McCord 24 CB
|M. McCord
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Devones 19 CB
|T. Devones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bickham 0 LB
|A. Bickham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Riccitelli 0 K
|C. Riccitelli
|1/1
|45
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Trammell 10 WR
|A. Trammell
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Trammell 10 WR
|A. Trammell
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Bean 5 QB
|J. Bean
|2/6
|12
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bean 5 QB
|J. Bean
|3
|73
|1
|66
|
O. Adaway III 27 RB
|O. Adaway III
|3
|19
|0
|11
|
D. Torrey 3 RB
|D. Torrey
|4
|9
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Torrey 3 RB
|D. Torrey
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Darden 1 WR
|J. Darden
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Ogunmakin 18 WR
|A. Ogunmakin
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Pirtle 88 TE
|J. Pirtle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Novil 97 DL
|D. Novil
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wood 14 LB
|K. Wood
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Murphy 42 LB
|G. Murphy
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 11 DB
|C. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sanders 10 S
|M. Sanders
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Whitlock 24 DB
|Q. Whitlock
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Murphy 35 LB
|G. Murphy
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Colvin 93 DL
|C. Colvin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. McCrae 2 DL
|D. McCrae
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bean 5 QB
|J. Bean
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Davis 23 LB
|K. Davis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 8 DB
|J. Davis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Nixon III 30 LB
|L. Nixon III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Mooney 0 K
|E. Mooney
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Rodriguez 32 P
|B. Rodriguez
|3
|46.7
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Torrey 3 RB
|D. Torrey
|2
|15.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - RICE 30(6:08 - 2nd) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 34 for 4 yards (11-C.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 28(6:50 - 2nd) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 30 for 2 yards (93-C.Colvin23-K.Davis).
|Kickoff
|(6:56 - 2nd) 0-E.Mooney kicks 62 yards from NTX 35. 10-A.Trammell to RICE 28 for 25 yards (21-N.Smith82-D.Hair-Griffin).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:56 - 2nd) 0-E.Mooney extra point is good.
|+66 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 34(7:09 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean runs 66 yards for a touchdown.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - NTEXAS 28(7:37 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden to NTX 34 for 6 yards (24-M.McCord).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 22(7:58 - 2nd) 27-O.Adaway to NTX 28 for 6 yards (91-I.Enechukwu).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 11(8:13 - 2nd) 27-O.Adaway to NTX 22 for 11 yards (0-A.Bickham).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - RICE 11(8:20 - 2nd) 4-M.Collins incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Bailey.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - RICE 13(9:07 - 2nd) 4-M.Collins to NTX 11 for 2 yards (35-G.Murphy).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - RICE 20(9:47 - 2nd) 4-M.Collins complete to 16-A.Mason. 16-A.Mason to NTX 13 for 7 yards (24-Q.Whitlock).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 19(10:27 - 2nd) 11-J.Bailey to NTX 20 for -1 yard (14-K.Wood).
|+38 YD
|
2 & 6 - RICE 43(11:06 - 2nd) 4-M.Collins complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell runs ob at NTX 19 for 38 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 39(11:42 - 2nd) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 43 for 4 yards (10-M.Sanders).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - NTEXAS 25(11:54 - 2nd) 32-B.Rodriguez punts 36 yards from NTX 25 to the RICE 39 downed by 25-C.Thornton.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - NTEXAS 25(12:00 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 18-A.Ogunmakin.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - NTEXAS 30(12:00 - 2nd) Penalty on NTX 18-A.Ogunmakin False start 5 yards enforced at NTX 30. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 30(12:07 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 18-A.Ogunmakin.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 28(12:24 - 2nd) 3-D.Torrey to NTX 30 for 2 yards (6-B.Alldredge).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NTEXAS 28(12:31 - 2nd) 6-K.Griffin to NTX 28 FUMBLES (97-D.Novil). 10-M.Sanders to NTX 28 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - NTEXAS 28(13:14 - 2nd) 6-K.Griffin to NTX 28 for no gain (14-K.Wood30-L.Nixon).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 34(13:55 - 2nd) 6-K.Griffin to NTX 28 for 6 yards (42-G.Murphy).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 44(14:32 - 2nd) 6-K.Griffin to NTX 34 for 10 yards (11-C.Johnson).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - NTEXAS 49(15:00 - 2nd) 4-M.Collins complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to NTX 44 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - RICE 49(0:38 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 49 for no gain (93-C.Colvin).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 43(1:09 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 49 for 6 yards (10-M.Sanders).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 28 - RICE 28(1:22 - 1st) 99-C.Mendes punts 51 yards from RICE 28 Downed at the NTX 21. Penalty on NTX 26-A.Morris Roughing the kicker 15 yards enforced at RICE 28. No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 24 - RICE 32(2:02 - 1st) 4-M.Collins sacked at RICE 28 for -4 yards (42-G.Murphy).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 21 - RICE 35(2:45 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 32 for -3 yards (97-D.Novil).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - RICE 46(3:29 - 1st) 4-M.Collins sacked at RICE 35 for -11 yards FUMBLES (35-G.Murphy). 71-C.Servin to RICE 35 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - NTEXAS 25(3:44 - 1st) 32-B.Rodriguez punts 52 yards from NTX 25. 10-A.Trammell pushed ob at RICE 46 for 23 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - NTEXAS 25(3:49 - 1st) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Pirtle.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 25(3:55 - 1st) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 23(4:18 - 1st) 27-O.Adaway to NTX 25 for 2 yards (19-T.Devones).
|Kickoff
|(4:26 - 1st) 0-C.Riccitelli kicks 58 yards from RICE 35. 3-D.Torrey to NTX 23 for 16 yards (31-M.Sams).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:26 - 1st) 0-C.Riccitelli extra point is good.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 14(4:33 - 1st) 4-M.Collins complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 30(5:16 - 1st) 30-A.Broussard to NTX 14 for 16 yards (23-K.Davis).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - RICE 37(5:52 - 1st) 4-M.Collins to NTX 30 for 7 yards (2-D.McCrae).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 42(6:33 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to NTX 37 for 5 yards (14-K.Wood2-D.McCrae).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 45(7:13 - 1st) 4-M.Collins complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell pushed ob at NTX 42 for 13 yards.
|+35 YD
|
2 & 3 - RICE 10(7:47 - 1st) 4-M.Collins complete to 11-J.Bailey. 11-J.Bailey pushed ob at RICE 45 for 35 yards (11-C.Johnson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 3(8:27 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 10 for 7 yards (10-M.Sanders11-C.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - NTEXAS 45(8:43 - 1st) 32-B.Rodriguez punts 52 yards from NTX 45 to the RICE 3 downed by 21-N.Smith.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - NTEXAS 45(9:23 - 1st) 3-D.Torrey to NTX 45 for no gain (6-B.Alldredge).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 43(9:41 - 1st) 3-D.Torrey to NTX 45 for 2 yards (6-B.Alldredge1-A.Montero).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 38(9:58 - 1st) 3-D.Torrey to NTX 43 for 5 yards (92-E.Garcia).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - NTEXAS 32(10:17 - 1st) 5-J.Bean complete to 3-D.Torrey. 3-D.Torrey pushed ob at NTX 38 for 6 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - NTEXAS 31(10:41 - 1st) 5-J.Bean to NTX 32 for 1 yard.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(11:06 - 1st) 5-J.Bean to NTX 31 for 6 yards (1-A.Montero).
|Kickoff
|(11:11 - 1st) 0-C.Riccitelli kicks 54 yards from RICE 35. 3-D.Torrey to NTX 25 for 14 yards (17-T.Chamberlain).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - RICE 27(11:18 - 1st) 0-C.Riccitelli 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - RICE 27(11:25 - 1st) 4-M.Collins incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Trammell.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 12 - RICE 26(12:07 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to NTX 27 FUMBLES (97-D.Novil). 82-J.Bull to NTX 27 for no gain.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 24(12:41 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to NTX 26 for -2 yards (97-D.Novil).
|+29 YD
|
2 & 5 - RICE 47(13:16 - 1st) 4-M.Collins complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell pushed ob at NTX 24 for 29 yards (8-J.Davis).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 42(13:51 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 47 for 5 yards (5-J.Bean).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - RICE 29(14:22 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 42 for 13 yards (24-Q.Whitlock).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 25(15:00 - 1st) 4-M.Collins complete to 6-K.Griffin. 6-K.Griffin to RICE 29 for 4 yards (42-G.Murphy8-J.Davis).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 0-E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to RICE End Zone. touchback.
