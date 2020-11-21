Drive Chart
NEVADA

Key Players
L. Johnson 7 QB
184 PaYds, PaTD, 29 RuYds, RuTD
C. Strong 12 QB
288 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 8 RuYds
1st Quarter
Field Goal 8:41
43-B.Talton 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
29
yds
03:19
pos
0
3
Touchdown 7:40
7-L.Johnson runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
75
yds
01:04
pos
6
3
Point After TD 7:33
2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Field Goal 2:41
43-B.Talton 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
49
yds
04:52
pos
7
6
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 15:00
7-L.Johnson complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
01:39
pos
13
6
Point After TD 14:57
2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
6
Field Goal 9:58
43-B.Talton 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
75
yds
04:59
pos
14
9
Touchdown 4:20
12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
68
yds
03:19
pos
14
15
Point After TD 4:15
43-B.Talton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
16
Touchdown 1:19
34-G.Bell runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
52
yds
03:00
pos
20
16
Point After TD 1:15
2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
16
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 10:50
12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
70
yds
02:57
pos
21
22
Point After TD 10:42
43-B.Talton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
23
Field Goal 2:21
43-B.Talton 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
29
yds
03:42
pos
21
26
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 19
Rushing 8 5
Passing 7 10
Penalty 1 4
3rd Down Conv 2-11 5-16
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-1
Total Net Yards 293 376
Total Plays 60 70
Avg Gain 4.9 5.4
Net Yards Rushing 109 88
Rush Attempts 35 23
Avg Rush Yards 3.1 3.8
Yards Passing 184 288
Comp. - Att. 14-25 31-47
Yards Per Pass 6.3 6.1
Penalties - Yards 6-58 6-42
Touchdowns 3 2
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 8-52.5 5-55.2
Return Yards 15 61
Punts - Returns 2-15 4-61
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
San Diego State 3-2 7140021
Nevada 5-0 61010026
Mackay Stadium Reno, NV
 184 PASS YDS 288
109 RUSH YDS 88
293 TOTAL YDS 376
San Diego State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Johnson 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 184 1 0 136.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 184 1 0 136.5
L. Johnson 14/24 184 1 0
C. Baker 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.9% 591 3 3 114.3
C. Baker 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Bell 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 203 3
C. Bell 11 42 0 13
L. Johnson 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 29 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 47 0
L. Johnson 5 29 1 35
G. Bell 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 18 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
85 537 5
G. Bell 8 18 1 14
D. Malone 32 S
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
D. Malone 1 10 0 10
J. Byrd 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 177 2
J. Byrd 6 6 0 4
C. Baker 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 0 1
C. Baker 3 5 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Matthews 45 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 5 80 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 173 0
J. Matthews 9 5 80 0 35
E. Kothe 96 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 41 0
E. Kothe 5 2 39 0 20
B. Busbee 41 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 25 0
B. Busbee 2 2 24 0 17
K. Smith 92 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 20 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 90 1
K. Smith 5 2 20 1 13
D. Bellinger 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 73 0
D. Bellinger 3 2 18 0 12
C. Bell 21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
C. Bell 1 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Hall 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-1 1 0.0
D. Hall 10-1 0.0 1
M. Shawcroft 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
M. Shawcroft 6-1 0.0 0
P. McMorris 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
P. McMorris 6-1 0.0 0
T. Thompson 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Thompson 5-1 0.0 0
S. Lakalaka 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Lakalaka 3-0 0.0 0
C. McDonald 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. McDonald 3-1 0.0 0
S. Olubi 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Olubi 3-1 0.0 0
T. Hawkins 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Hawkins 3-0 0.0 0
T. Thompson 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Thompson 2-0 0.0 0
K. Neves 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Neves 1-0 0.0 0
C. Mitchell 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Mitchell 1-0 0.0 0
J. Lecky 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Lecky 1-0 0.0 0
C. Thomas 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0
J. Tavai 66 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Tavai 1-1 0.0 0
C. Barfield 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Barfield 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Araiza 2 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
6/8 15/15
M. Araiza 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Kuljian 13 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 52.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
10 0 0
T. Kuljian 8 52.5 2 65
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Byrd 15 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 25.0 34 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 31 0
J. Byrd 2 25.0 34 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Matthews 45 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 7.5 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 12.0 60 0
J. Matthews 2 7.5 10 0
Nevada
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Strong 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.4% 288 2 1 130.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.0% 1517 12 1 168.7
C. Strong 31/46 288 2 1
T. Taua 35 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100.0% 4 0 0 133.6
T. Taua 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Taua 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 52 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 255 2
T. Taua 13 52 0 12
D. Lee 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 142 1
D. Lee 7 25 0 24
C. Strong 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 -88 0
C. Strong 1 8 0 8
M. Stovall 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
M. Stovall 1 4 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
R. Doubs 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
11 5 133 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 645 8
R. Doubs 11 5 133 1 59
C. Turner 19 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
13 8 50 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 329 2
C. Turner 13 8 50 1 14
J. Lockhart 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 8 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 173 1
J. Lockhart 10 8 45 0 12
D. Lee 2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 51 0
D. Lee 3 3 19 0 12
T. Taua 35 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 59 0
T. Taua 4 3 18 0 6
M. Stovall 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 134 0
M. Stovall 3 3 17 0 11
K. Toomer 7 DE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
K. Toomer 1 1 6 0 6
C. Ross 81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 0
C. Ross 1 1 6 0 6
T. Horton 20 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 50 1
T. Horton 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Toomer 7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
K. Toomer 6-1 0.0 0
L. Hall 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
L. Hall 5-4 0.0 0
T. Williams 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Williams 5-0 0.0 0
M. Bradford 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
M. Bradford 5-0 0.0 0
D. Peterson 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 2.0
D. Peterson 4-0 2.0 0
C. Swint 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Swint 4-0 0.0 0
B. Robins 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Robins 3-0 0.0 0
S. Hammond 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Hammond 3-0 0.0 0
D. Henley 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Henley 2-0 0.0 0
L. Touray 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Touray 2-0 0.0 0
E. Muhammad 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Muhammad 1-0 0.0 0
E. Johnson 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Lee 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Lee 1-0 0.0 0
T. Price 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Price 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Talton 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
4/5 2/2
SEASON FG XP
8/8 15/15
B. Talton 4/5 33 2/2 14
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Diaz 49 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 55.2 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 0 0
J. Diaz 5 55.2 3 63
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Doubs 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 15.3 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 6.5 39 0
R. Doubs 4 15.3 29 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:22 SDGST 17 1:07 4 26 Fumble
8:37 SDGST 25 1:04 4 75 TD
2:36 SDGST 25 1:39 6 68 End of Quarter
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:55 SDGST 18 1:26 4 17 Punt
4:15 SDGST 36 3:00 7 64 TD
0:26 SDGST 12 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SDGST 25 1:14 3 5 Punt
10:42 SDGST 25 1:51 3 3 Punt
7:35 SDGST 15 1:22 3 -2 Punt
2:17 SDGST 25 1:19 3 1 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:12 SDGST 32 2:12 4 -3 Punt
9:28 SDGST 2 2:54 5 5 Punt
5:02 SDGST 34 1:16 3 1 Punt
3:23 NEVADA 26 2:54 9 21 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NEVADA 25 1:17 3 7 Punt
12:00 SDGST 43 3:19 8 29 FG
7:33 NEVADA 25 4:52 10 59 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:57 NEVADA 25 4:59 12 70 FG
7:34 NEVADA 14 3:19 11 86 TD
1:15 NEVADA 25 0:41 3 8 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:39 NEVADA 30 2:57 7 70 TD
8:43 NEVADA 26 0:57 3 8 Punt
6:03 SDGST 33 3:42 7 24 FG
0:52 NEVADA 20 0:20 4 -3 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:49 NEVADA 14 2:10 4 21 Punt
6:20 SDGST 41 1:12 3 7 FG Miss
3:34 NEVADA 20 0:07 2 54 INT
0:24 NEVADA 5 0:00 1 -1 Game

NEVADA
Wolf Pack
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to NEV End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(15:00 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NEV 27 for 2 yards (54-C.McDonald66-J.Tavai).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - NEVADA 27
(14:32 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to NEV 32 for 5 yards (9-T.Hawkins).
No Gain
3 & 3 - NEVADA 32
(13:48 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Turner.
Punt
4 & 3 - NEVADA 32
(13:43 - 1st) 49-J.Diaz punts 50 yards from NEV 32. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 46 for 28 yards (40-C.Pollack). Penalty on SDSU 44-V.Kaho Holding 10 yards enforced at SDSU 27.

SDGST
Aztecs
 - Fumble (4 plays, 26 yards, 1:07 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 17
(13:28 - 1st) 7-L.Johnson complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 25 for 8 yards (1-B.Robins).
+20 YD
2 & 2 - SDGST 25
(13:04 - 1st) 7-L.Johnson complete to 96-E.Kothe. 96-E.Kothe to SDSU 45 for 20 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 45
(12:41 - 1st) 7-L.Johnson complete to 41-B.Busbee. 41-B.Busbee to NEV 48 for 7 yards (30-L.Hall).
-9 YD
2 & 3 - SDGST 48
(12:15 - 1st) 34-G.Bell to NEV 49 FUMBLES. 7-K.Toomer to SDSU 43 for no gain.

NEVADA
Wolf Pack
 - FG (8 plays, 29 yards, 3:19 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 43
(12:00 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to SDSU 40 for 3 yards (9-T.Hawkins27-C.Barfield).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - NEVADA 40
(11:31 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to SDSU 34 for 6 yards (23-D.Hall).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - NEVADA 34
(10:51 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to SDSU 33 for 1 yard (43-S.Lakalaka54-C.McDonald).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 33
(10:26 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 2-D.Lee. 2-D.Lee to SDSU 24 for 9 yards (23-D.Hall).
+6 YD
2 & 1 - NEVADA 24
(10:20 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to SDSU 18 for 6 yards (14-T.Thompson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 18
(9:47 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to SDSU 15 for 3 yards (24-S.Olubi).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - NEVADA 15
(9:12 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to SDSU 14 for 1 yard (14-T.Thompson).
No Gain
3 & 6 - NEVADA 14
(8:47 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Turner.
Field Goal
4 & 6 - NEVADA 14
(8:41 - 1st) 43-B.Talton 31 yards Field Goal is Good.

SDGST
Aztecs
 - TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:37 - 1st) 49-J.Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to SDSU End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 25
(8:37 - 1st) 21-C.Bell to SDSU 30 for 5 yards (6-T.Williams).
No Gain
2 & 5 - SDGST 30
(8:03 - 1st) 7-L.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 96-E.Kothe.
+35 YD
3 & 5 - SDGST 30
(7:58 - 1st) 7-L.Johnson complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to NEV 35 for 35 yards.
+35 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 35
(7:40 - 1st) 7-L.Johnson runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:33 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.

NEVADA
Wolf Pack
 - FG (10 plays, 59 yards, 4:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:33 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to NEV End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(7:33 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to NEV 31 for 6 yards (14-T.Thompson33-P.McMorris).
+12 YD
2 & 4 - NEVADA 31
(6:49 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to NEV 43 for 12 yards (9-T.Hawkins).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 43
(6:23 - 1st) 1-M.Stovall to NEV 47 for 4 yards (23-D.Hall).
+7 YD
2 & 6 - NEVADA 47
(6:00 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to SDSU 46 for 7 yards (18-T.Thompson).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 46
(5:29 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to SDSU 36 for 10 yards (33-P.McMorris46-M.Shawcroft).
Penalty
1 & 10 - NEVADA 36
(4:58 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs. Penalty on SDSU 23-D.Hall Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SDSU 36. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 21
(4:52 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to SDSU 20 for 1 yard (54-C.McDonald).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - NEVADA 20
(4:10 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to SDSU 17 for 3 yards (98-C.Mitchell).
Penalty
3 & 6 - NEVADA 17
(3:42 - 1st) Penalty on NEV 75-J.Gardner False start 5 yards enforced at SDSU 17. No Play.
+6 YD
3 & 11 - NEVADA 22
(3:24 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to SDSU 16 for 6 yards (23-D.Hall).
Field Goal
4 & 5 - NEVADA 16
(2:41 - 1st) 43-B.Talton 33 yards Field Goal is Good.

SDGST
Aztecs
 - End of Quarter (6 plays, 68 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:36 - 1st) 49-J.Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to SDSU End Zone. touchback.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 25
(2:36 - 1st) 21-C.Bell to SDSU 37 for 12 yards (1-B.Robins).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 37
(2:09 - 1st) 7-L.Johnson complete to 96-E.Kothe. 96-E.Kothe to NEV 44 for 19 yards (6-T.Williams).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 44
(1:38 - 1st) 21-C.Bell to NEV 31 for 13 yards (38-C.Swint).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 31
(1:11 - 1st) 7-L.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
+25 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 31
(1:05 - 1st) 7-L.Johnson complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews pushed ob at NEV 6 for 25 yards (38-C.Swint).
-1 YD
1 & 6 - SDGST 6
(0:57 - 1st) 21-C.Bell to NEV 7 for -1 yard (13-J.Lee30-L.Hall).

NEVADA
Wolf Pack
 - FG (12 plays, 70 yards, 4:59 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
2 & 7 - NEVADA 7
(15:00 - 2nd) 7-L.Johnson complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:57 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
Kickoff
(14:57 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to NEV End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(14:57 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to NEV 27 for 2 yards (46-M.Shawcroft).
Penalty
2 & 8 - NEVADA 27
(14:26 - 2nd) Penalty on NEV 1-M.Stovall False start 5 yards enforced at NEV 27. No Play.
+11 YD
2 & 13 - NEVADA 22
(14:12 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to NEV 33 for 11 yards.
+6 YD
3 & 2 - NEVADA 33
(13:30 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to NEV 39 for 6 yards (18-T.Thompson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 39
(12:58 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua incomplete. Intended for 20-T.Horton.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 39
(12:52 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to NEV 44 for 5 yards (46-M.Shawcroft).
+14 YD
3 & 5 - NEVADA 44
(12:12 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to SDSU 42 for 14 yards (14-T.Thompson).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 42
(11:42 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 2-D.Lee. 2-D.Lee to SDSU 30 for 12 yards (24-S.Olubi14-T.Thompson).
+24 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 30
(11:11 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to SDSU 6 for 24 yards (52-J.Lecky).
+1 YD
1 & 6 - NEVADA 6
(10:36 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to SDSU 5 for 1 yard (14-T.Thompson).
No Gain
2 & 5 - NEVADA 5
(10:03 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
No Gain
3 & 5 - NEVADA 5
(10:01 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Turner.
Field Goal
4 & 5 - NEVADA 5
(9:58 - 2nd) 43-B.Talton 22 yards Field Goal is Good.

SDGST
Aztecs
 - Punt (4 plays, 17 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:55 - 2nd) 49-J.Diaz kicks 63 yards from NEV 35. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 18 for 16 yards (32-W.Kommer).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 18
(9:49 - 2nd) 7-L.Johnson complete to 88-D.Bellinger. 88-D.Bellinger to SDSU 30 for 12 yards (6-T.Williams).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 30
(9:28 - 2nd) 7-L.Johnson complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 38 for 8 yards (31-M.Bradford).
+4 YD
2 & 2 - SDGST 38
(9:28 - 2nd) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 42 for 4 yards (6-T.Williams).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 42
(9:28 - 2nd) 7-L.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 96-E.Kothe.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 42
(8:57 - 2nd) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 43 for 1 yard (11-D.Henley30-L.Hall).
No Gain
3 & 9 - SDGST 43
(8:29 - 2nd) 7-L.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 92-K.Smith.
Punt
4 & 9 - SDGST 43
(8:29 - 2nd) 13-T.Kuljian punts 43 yards from SDSU 43 Downed at the NEV 14.

NEVADA
Wolf Pack
 - TD (11 plays, 86 yards, 3:19 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 14
(7:34 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Turner.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NEVADA 14
(7:34 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
Penalty
3 & 10 - NEVADA 14
(7:29 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs. Penalty on SDSU 54-C.McDonald Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at NEV 14. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 29
(7:18 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to NEV 36 for 7 yards (46-M.Shawcroft).
No Gain
2 & 3 - NEVADA 36
(6:42 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
+59 YD
3 & 3 - NEVADA 36
(6:35 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to SDSU 5 for 59 yards (23-D.Hall).
Penalty
1 & 5 - NEVADA 5
(6:04 - 2nd) Penalty on NEV 76-N.Brown False start 5 yards enforced at SDSU 5. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 10
(5:39 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Turner.
Penalty
2 & 10 - NEVADA 10
(5:34 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to SDSU 9 for 1 yard (98-C.Mitchell). Penalty on SDSU 98-C.Mitchell Facemask Incidental 5 yards enforced at SDSU 10. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 5 - NEVADA 5
(5:10 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to SDSU 5 for no gain (46-M.Shawcroft).
Penalty
2 & 5 - NEVADA 5
(4:24 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Lockhart. Penalty on SDSU 9-T.Hawkins Pass interference 3 yards enforced at SDSU 5. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 2 - NEVADA 2
(4:20 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:15 - 2nd) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.

SDGST
Aztecs
 - TD (7 plays, 64 yards, 3:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:15 - 2nd) 49-J.Diaz kicks 63 yards from NEV 35. 15-J.Byrd pushed ob at SDSU 36 for 34 yards (4-E.Muhammad).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 36
(4:09 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 42 for 6 yards (6-T.Williams).
+14 YD
2 & 4 - SDGST 42
(3:40 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to NEV 44 for 14 yards (31-M.Bradford).
Penalty
1 & 10 - SDGST 44
(3:17 - 2nd) 7-L.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 96-E.Kothe. Penalty on NEV 31-M.Bradford Pass interference 12 yards enforced at NEV 44. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 32
(3:13 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to NEV 29 for 3 yards (5-E.Johnson).
+10 YD
2 & 7 - SDGST 29
(2:41 - 2nd) 32-D.Malone to NEV 19 for 10 yards (10-L.Touray).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 19
(1:44 - 2nd) 7-L.Johnson complete to 41-B.Busbee. 41-B.Busbee to NEV 2 for 17 yards (30-L.Hall).
+2 YD
1 & 2 - SDGST 2
(1:19 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:15 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.

NEVADA
Wolf Pack
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:41 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:15 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to NEV End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(1:15 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 27 for 2 yards (46-M.Shawcroft).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - NEVADA 27
(0:52 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua runs ob at NEV 33 for 6 yards.
No Gain
3 & 2 - NEVADA 33
(0:46 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 33 for no gain (99-C.Thomas).
Punt
4 & 2 - NEVADA 33
(0:34 - 2nd) 49-J.Diaz punts 55 yards from NEV 33 to SDSU 12 fair catch by 45-J.Matthews.

SDGST
Aztecs
 - Halftime (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 12
(0:26 - 2nd) 7-L.Johnson kneels at SDSU 11 for -1 yard.

SDGST
Aztecs
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:14 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 49-J.Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to SDSU End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 28 for 3 yards (30-L.Hall7-K.Toomer).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - SDGST 28
(14:31 - 3rd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 30 for 2 yards (7-K.Toomer).
No Gain
3 & 5 - SDGST 30
(13:55 - 3rd) 7-L.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 96-E.Kothe.
Punt
4 & 5 - SDGST 30
(13:46 - 3rd) 13-T.Kuljian punts 40 yards from SDSU 30 Downed at the NEV 30.

NEVADA
Wolf Pack
 - TD (7 plays, 70 yards, 2:57 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 30
(13:39 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to NEV 34 for 4 yards (23-D.Hall).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - NEVADA 34
(13:16 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to NEV 40 for 6 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 40
(12:42 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 43 for 3 yards (66-J.Tavai).
No Gain
2 & 7 - NEVADA 43
(12:06 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
+6 YD
3 & 7 - NEVADA 43
(11:58 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 81-C.Ross. 81-C.Ross to NEV 49 for 6 yards.
+1 YD
4 & 1 - NEVADA 49
(11:16 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to SDSU 50 for 1 yard (33-P.McMorris).
+50 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 50
(10:50 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:42 - 3rd) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.

SDGST
Aztecs
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:42 - 3rd) 49-J.Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to SDSU End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 25
(10:42 - 3rd) 7-L.Johnson complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 29 for 4 yards (7-K.Toomer).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - SDGST 29
(10:16 - 3rd) 7-L.Johnson to SDSU 31 for 2 yards (31-M.Bradford).
-3 YD
3 & 4 - SDGST 31
(9:40 - 3rd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 28 for -3 yards (99-D.Peterson).
Punt
4 & 7 - SDGST 28
(8:51 - 3rd) 13-T.Kuljian punts 49 yards from SDSU 28. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 26 for 3 yards (46-M.Shawcroft).

NEVADA
Wolf Pack
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:57 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 26
(8:43 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 35-T.Taua.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NEVADA 26
(8:39 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
+8 YD
3 & 10 - NEVADA 26
(8:33 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong to NEV 34 for 8 yards.
Punt
4 & 2 - NEVADA 34
(7:46 - 3rd) 49-J.Diaz punts 56 yards from NEV 34. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 15 for 5 yards (44-D.Grzesiak).

SDGST
Aztecs
 - Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 15
(7:35 - 3rd) 7-L.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 92-K.Smith.
No Gain
2 & 10 - SDGST 15
(7:30 - 3rd) 21-C.Bell to SDSU 15 for no gain (7-K.Toomer30-L.Hall).
Sack
3 & 10 - SDGST 15
(6:55 - 3rd) 7-L.Johnson sacked at SDSU 13 for -2 yards (99-D.Peterson).
Punt
4 & 12 - SDGST 13
(6:13 - 3rd) 13-T.Kuljian punts 45 yards from SDSU 13. 7-R.Doubs to SDSU 33 for 25 yards (98-C.Mitchell).

NEVADA
Wolf Pack
 - FG (7 plays, 24 yards, 3:42 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 33
(6:03 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to SDSU 30 for 3 yards (91-K.Neves).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - NEVADA 30
(5:24 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to SDSU 25 for 5 yards (33-P.McMorris).
+16 YD
3 & 2 - NEVADA 25
(4:45 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to SDSU 9 for 16 yards (23-D.Hall).
Penalty
1 & 9 - NEVADA 9
(4:14 - 3rd) Penalty on NEV 75-J.Gardner False start 5 yards enforced at SDSU 9. No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 14 - NEVADA 14
(3:58 - 3rd) 2-D.Lee to SDSU 15 for -1 yard (33-P.McMorris).
No Gain
2 & 15 - NEVADA 15
(3:15 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Lockhart.
+6 YD
3 & 15 - NEVADA 15
(3:07 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to SDSU 9 for 6 yards (46-M.Shawcroft23-D.Hall).
Field Goal
4 & 9 - NEVADA 9
(2:21 - 3rd) 43-B.Talton 27 yards Field Goal is Good.

SDGST
Aztecs
 - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:17 - 3rd) 49-J.Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to SDSU End Zone. touchback.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 25
(2:17 - 3rd) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 23 for -2 yards (7-K.Toomer).
No Gain
2 & 12 - SDGST 23
(1:43 - 3rd) 7-L.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
+3 YD
3 & 12 - SDGST 23
(1:38 - 3rd) 7-L.Johnson complete to 21-C.Bell. 21-C.Bell to SDSU 26 for 3 yards (99-D.Peterson45-T.Price).
Punt
4 & 9 - SDGST 26
(0:58 - 3rd) 13-T.Kuljian punts 54 yards from SDSU 26 to NEV 20 fair catch by 7-R.Doubs.

NEVADA
Wolf Pack
 - Punt (4 plays, -3 yards, 0:20 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 20
(0:52 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Lockhart.
Penalty
2 & 10 - NEVADA 20
(0:46 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 20-T.Horton. 20-T.Horton to NEV 25 for 5 yards (9-T.Hawkins). Penalty on NEV 1-M.Stovall Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at NEV 20. No Play.
-2 YD
2 & 20 - NEVADA 10
(0:32 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 2-D.Lee. 2-D.Lee to NEV 8 for -2 yards (23-D.Hall).
+9 YD
3 & 22 - NEVADA 8
(15:00 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to NEV 17 for 9 yards (23-D.Hall).
Punt
4 & 13 - NEVADA 17
(14:23 - 4th) 49-J.Diaz punts 51 yards from NEV 17 Downed at the SDSU 32.

SDGST
Aztecs
 - Punt (4 plays, -3 yards, 2:12 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - SDGST 32
(14:12 - 4th) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 31 for -1 yard (11-D.Henley). Penalty on SDSU 88-D.Bellinger Holding 10 yards enforced at SDSU 32. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 20 - SDGST 22
(13:55 - 4th) 3-C.Baker scrambles to SDSU 26 for 4 yards (11-D.Henley).
+4 YD
2 & 16 - SDGST 26
(13:16 - 4th) 21-C.Bell to SDSU 30 for 4 yards (38-C.Swint30-L.Hall).
-1 YD
3 & 12 - SDGST 30
(12:37 - 4th) 21-C.Bell to SDSU 29 for -1 yard (98-S.Hammond).
Punt
4 & 13 - SDGST 29
(12:00 - 4th) 13-T.Kuljian punts 61 yards from SDSU 29. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 14 for 4 yards (39-G.Fountain).

NEVADA
Wolf Pack
 - Punt (4 plays, 21 yards, 2:10 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 14
(11:49 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to NEV 26 for 12 yards (33-P.McMorris).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 26
(11:32 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to NEV 35 for 9 yards (24-S.Olubi).
No Gain
2 & 1 - NEVADA 35
(11:06 - 4th) 2-D.Lee to NEV 35 for no gain (43-S.Lakalaka).
No Gain
3 & 1 - NEVADA 35
(10:24 - 4th) 2-D.Lee to NEV 35 for no gain (33-P.McMorris).
Punt
4 & 1 - NEVADA 35
(9:39 - 4th) 49-J.Diaz punts 63 yards from NEV 35 Downed at the SDSU 2.

SDGST
Aztecs
 - Punt (5 plays, 5 yards, 2:54 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 2
(9:28 - 4th) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 3 for 1 yard (98-S.Hammond).
+13 YD
2 & 9 - SDGST 3
(8:54 - 4th) 7-L.Johnson complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to SDSU 16 for 13 yards (31-M.Bradford).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 16
(8:37 - 4th) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 16 for no gain (10-L.Touray).
+2 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 16
(7:52 - 4th) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 18 for 2 yards (30-L.Hall).
Sack
3 & 8 - SDGST 18
(7:16 - 4th) 7-L.Johnson sacked at SDSU 7 for -11 yards (99-D.Peterson).
Punt
4 & 19 - SDGST 7
(6:34 - 4th) 13-T.Kuljian punts 63 yards from SDSU 7. 7-R.Doubs to SDSU 41 for 29 yards (13-T.Kuljian).

NEVADA
Wolf Pack
 - Missed FG (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:12 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 41
(6:20 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to SDSU 35 for 6 yards (23-D.Hall).
+1 YD
2 & 4 - NEVADA 35
(5:55 - 4th) 2-D.Lee to SDSU 34 for 1 yard (43-S.Lakalaka).
No Gain
3 & 3 - NEVADA 34
(5:13 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
No Good
4 & 3 - NEVADA 34
(5:08 - 4th) 43-B.Talton 51 yards Field Goal is No Good.

SDGST
Aztecs
 - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 34
(5:02 - 4th) 3-C.Baker to SDSU 34 for no gain (98-S.Hammond).
+1 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 34
(4:32 - 4th) 3-C.Baker to SDSU 35 for 1 yard (31-M.Bradford).
No Gain
3 & 9 - SDGST 35
(3:57 - 4th) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Bellinger.
Punt
4 & 9 - SDGST 35
(3:46 - 4th) 13-T.Kuljian punts 65 yards from SDSU 35 to NEV End Zone. touchback.

NEVADA
Wolf Pack
 - Interception (2 plays, 54 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 20
(3:34 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to NEV 19 for -1 yard (54-C.McDonald24-S.Olubi).
Int
2 & 11 - NEVADA 19
(3:27 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-D.Hall at NEV 26. 23-D.Hall to NEV 26 for no gain.

SDGST
Aztecs
 - Downs (9 plays, 21 yards, 2:54 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 26
(3:23 - 4th) 7-L.Johnson to NEV 21 for 5 yards (7-K.Toomer).
+7 YD
2 & 5 - SDGST 21
(2:51 - 4th) 21-C.Bell to NEV 14 for 7 yards (4-E.Muhammad).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 14
(2:20 - 4th) 21-C.Bell to NEV 11 for 3 yards (7-K.Toomer).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - SDGST 11
(1:41 - 4th) 7-L.Johnson complete to 88-D.Bellinger. 88-D.Bellinger to NEV 5 for 6 yards (1-B.Robins).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - SDGST 5
(1:31 - 4th) 21-C.Bell to NEV 4 for 1 yard (38-C.Swint).
No Gain
1 & 4 - SDGST 4
(1:09 - 4th) 7-L.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
-1 YD
2 & 4 - SDGST 4
(1:05 - 4th) 21-C.Bell to NEV 5 for -1 yard (30-L.Hall).
No Gain
3 & 5 - SDGST 5
(0:33 - 4th) 7-L.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
No Gain
4 & 5 - SDGST 5
(0:29 - 4th) 7-L.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 92-K.Smith.

NEVADA
Wolf Pack
 - End of Game (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 5
(0:24 - 4th) 12-C.Strong kneels at NEV 4 for -1 yard.
