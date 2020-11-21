Drive Chart
|
|
|SDGST
|NEVADA
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
|
L. Johnson
7 QB
184 PaYds, PaTD, 29 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
C. Strong
12 QB
288 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 8 RuYds
Touchdown 15:00
7-L.Johnson complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
01:39
pos
13
6
Touchdown 4:20
12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
68
yds
03:19
pos
14
15
Touchdown 10:50
12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
70
yds
02:57
pos
21
22
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|19
|Rushing
|8
|5
|Passing
|7
|10
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|2-11
|5-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|293
|376
|Total Plays
|60
|70
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|109
|88
|Rush Attempts
|35
|23
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|3.8
|Yards Passing
|184
|288
|Comp. - Att.
|14-25
|31-47
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|6.1
|Penalties - Yards
|6-58
|6-42
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|8-52.5
|5-55.2
|Return Yards
|15
|61
|Punts - Returns
|2-15
|4-61
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|184
|PASS YDS
|288
|
|
|109
|RUSH YDS
|88
|
|
|293
|TOTAL YDS
|376
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Johnson 7 QB
|L. Johnson
|14/24
|184
|1
|0
|
C. Baker 3 QB
|C. Baker
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Bell 21 RB
|C. Bell
|11
|42
|0
|13
|
L. Johnson 7 QB
|L. Johnson
|5
|29
|1
|35
|
G. Bell 34 RB
|G. Bell
|8
|18
|1
|14
|
D. Malone 32 S
|D. Malone
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|6
|6
|0
|4
|
C. Baker 3 QB
|C. Baker
|3
|5
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Matthews 45 WR
|J. Matthews
|9
|5
|80
|0
|35
|
E. Kothe 96 WR
|E. Kothe
|5
|2
|39
|0
|20
|
B. Busbee 41 WR
|B. Busbee
|2
|2
|24
|0
|17
|
K. Smith 92 WR
|K. Smith
|5
|2
|20
|1
|13
|
D. Bellinger 88 TE
|D. Bellinger
|3
|2
|18
|0
|12
|
C. Bell 21 RB
|C. Bell
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Hall 23 CB
|D. Hall
|10-1
|0.0
|1
|
M. Shawcroft 46 LB
|M. Shawcroft
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. McMorris 33 S
|P. McMorris
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thompson 14 S
|T. Thompson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lakalaka 43 LB
|S. Lakalaka
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. McDonald 54 LB
|C. McDonald
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Olubi 24 LB
|S. Olubi
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hawkins 9 S
|T. Hawkins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thompson 18 S
|T. Thompson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Neves 91 DL
|K. Neves
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mitchell 98 DL
|C. Mitchell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lecky 52 DL
|J. Lecky
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thomas 99 DL
|C. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tavai 66 DL
|J. Tavai
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Barfield 27 CB
|C. Barfield
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Araiza 2 K
|M. Araiza
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Kuljian 13 P
|T. Kuljian
|8
|52.5
|2
|65
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|2
|25.0
|34
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Matthews 45 WR
|J. Matthews
|2
|7.5
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Taua 35 RB
|T. Taua
|13
|52
|0
|12
|
D. Lee 2 RB
|D. Lee
|7
|25
|0
|24
|
C. Strong 12 QB
|C. Strong
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Stovall 1 WR
|M. Stovall
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Doubs 7 WR
|R. Doubs
|11
|5
|133
|1
|59
|
C. Turner 19 TE
|C. Turner
|13
|8
|50
|1
|14
|
J. Lockhart 17 WR
|J. Lockhart
|10
|8
|45
|0
|12
|
D. Lee 2 RB
|D. Lee
|3
|3
|19
|0
|12
|
T. Taua 35 RB
|T. Taua
|4
|3
|18
|0
|6
|
M. Stovall 1 WR
|M. Stovall
|3
|3
|17
|0
|11
|
K. Toomer 7 DE
|K. Toomer
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Ross 81 WR
|C. Ross
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Horton 20 WR
|T. Horton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Toomer 7 DE
|K. Toomer
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hall 30 LB
|L. Hall
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 6 DB
|T. Williams
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bradford 31 DB
|M. Bradford
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Peterson 99 DT
|D. Peterson
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|
C. Swint 38 DB
|C. Swint
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Robins 1 DB
|B. Robins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Hammond 98 DE
|S. Hammond
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Henley 11 LB
|D. Henley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Touray 10 LB
|L. Touray
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Muhammad 4 DB
|E. Muhammad
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Johnson 5 DB
|E. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lee 13 DB
|J. Lee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Price 45 LB
|T. Price
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Talton 43 K
|B. Talton
|4/5
|33
|2/2
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Diaz 49 K
|J. Diaz
|5
|55.2
|3
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Doubs 7 WR
|R. Doubs
|4
|15.3
|29
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to NEV End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(15:00 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NEV 27 for 2 yards (54-C.McDonald66-J.Tavai).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - NEVADA 27(14:32 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to NEV 32 for 5 yards (9-T.Hawkins).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - NEVADA 32(13:48 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Turner.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - NEVADA 32(13:43 - 1st) 49-J.Diaz punts 50 yards from NEV 32. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 46 for 28 yards (40-C.Pollack). Penalty on SDSU 44-V.Kaho Holding 10 yards enforced at SDSU 27.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 17(13:28 - 1st) 7-L.Johnson complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 25 for 8 yards (1-B.Robins).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 2 - SDGST 25(13:04 - 1st) 7-L.Johnson complete to 96-E.Kothe. 96-E.Kothe to SDSU 45 for 20 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 45(12:41 - 1st) 7-L.Johnson complete to 41-B.Busbee. 41-B.Busbee to NEV 48 for 7 yards (30-L.Hall).
|-9 YD
|
2 & 3 - SDGST 48(12:15 - 1st) 34-G.Bell to NEV 49 FUMBLES. 7-K.Toomer to SDSU 43 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 43(12:00 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to SDSU 40 for 3 yards (9-T.Hawkins27-C.Barfield).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - NEVADA 40(11:31 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to SDSU 34 for 6 yards (23-D.Hall).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - NEVADA 34(10:51 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to SDSU 33 for 1 yard (43-S.Lakalaka54-C.McDonald).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 33(10:26 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 2-D.Lee. 2-D.Lee to SDSU 24 for 9 yards (23-D.Hall).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - NEVADA 24(10:20 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to SDSU 18 for 6 yards (14-T.Thompson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 18(9:47 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to SDSU 15 for 3 yards (24-S.Olubi).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - NEVADA 15(9:12 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to SDSU 14 for 1 yard (14-T.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NEVADA 14(8:47 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Turner.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - NEVADA 14(8:41 - 1st) 43-B.Talton 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:37 - 1st) 49-J.Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to SDSU End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(8:37 - 1st) 21-C.Bell to SDSU 30 for 5 yards (6-T.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - SDGST 30(8:03 - 1st) 7-L.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 96-E.Kothe.
|+35 YD
|
3 & 5 - SDGST 30(7:58 - 1st) 7-L.Johnson complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to NEV 35 for 35 yards.
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 35(7:40 - 1st) 7-L.Johnson runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:33 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:33 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to NEV End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(7:33 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to NEV 31 for 6 yards (14-T.Thompson33-P.McMorris).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 4 - NEVADA 31(6:49 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to NEV 43 for 12 yards (9-T.Hawkins).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 43(6:23 - 1st) 1-M.Stovall to NEV 47 for 4 yards (23-D.Hall).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - NEVADA 47(6:00 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to SDSU 46 for 7 yards (18-T.Thompson).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 46(5:29 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to SDSU 36 for 10 yards (33-P.McMorris46-M.Shawcroft).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 36(4:58 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs. Penalty on SDSU 23-D.Hall Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SDSU 36. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 21(4:52 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to SDSU 20 for 1 yard (54-C.McDonald).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - NEVADA 20(4:10 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to SDSU 17 for 3 yards (98-C.Mitchell).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - NEVADA 17(3:42 - 1st) Penalty on NEV 75-J.Gardner False start 5 yards enforced at SDSU 17. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 11 - NEVADA 22(3:24 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to SDSU 16 for 6 yards (23-D.Hall).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - NEVADA 16(2:41 - 1st) 43-B.Talton 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:36 - 1st) 49-J.Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to SDSU End Zone. touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(2:36 - 1st) 21-C.Bell to SDSU 37 for 12 yards (1-B.Robins).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 37(2:09 - 1st) 7-L.Johnson complete to 96-E.Kothe. 96-E.Kothe to NEV 44 for 19 yards (6-T.Williams).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 44(1:38 - 1st) 21-C.Bell to NEV 31 for 13 yards (38-C.Swint).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 31(1:11 - 1st) 7-L.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
|+25 YD
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 31(1:05 - 1st) 7-L.Johnson complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews pushed ob at NEV 6 for 25 yards (38-C.Swint).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 6 - SDGST 6(0:57 - 1st) 21-C.Bell to NEV 7 for -1 yard (13-J.Lee30-L.Hall).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - NEVADA 7(15:00 - 2nd) 7-L.Johnson complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:57 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(14:57 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to NEV End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(14:57 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to NEV 27 for 2 yards (46-M.Shawcroft).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - NEVADA 27(14:26 - 2nd) Penalty on NEV 1-M.Stovall False start 5 yards enforced at NEV 27. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 13 - NEVADA 22(14:12 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to NEV 33 for 11 yards.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - NEVADA 33(13:30 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to NEV 39 for 6 yards (18-T.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 39(12:58 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua incomplete. Intended for 20-T.Horton.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 39(12:52 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to NEV 44 for 5 yards (46-M.Shawcroft).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 5 - NEVADA 44(12:12 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to SDSU 42 for 14 yards (14-T.Thompson).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 42(11:42 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 2-D.Lee. 2-D.Lee to SDSU 30 for 12 yards (24-S.Olubi14-T.Thompson).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 30(11:11 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to SDSU 6 for 24 yards (52-J.Lecky).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - NEVADA 6(10:36 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to SDSU 5 for 1 yard (14-T.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - NEVADA 5(10:03 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NEVADA 5(10:01 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Turner.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - NEVADA 5(9:58 - 2nd) 43-B.Talton 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:55 - 2nd) 49-J.Diaz kicks 63 yards from NEV 35. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 18 for 16 yards (32-W.Kommer).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 18(9:49 - 2nd) 7-L.Johnson complete to 88-D.Bellinger. 88-D.Bellinger to SDSU 30 for 12 yards (6-T.Williams).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 30(9:28 - 2nd) 7-L.Johnson complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 38 for 8 yards (31-M.Bradford).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - SDGST 38(9:28 - 2nd) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 42 for 4 yards (6-T.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 42(9:28 - 2nd) 7-L.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 96-E.Kothe.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 42(8:57 - 2nd) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 43 for 1 yard (11-D.Henley30-L.Hall).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - SDGST 43(8:29 - 2nd) 7-L.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 92-K.Smith.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - SDGST 43(8:29 - 2nd) 13-T.Kuljian punts 43 yards from SDSU 43 Downed at the NEV 14.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 14(7:34 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Turner.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 14(7:34 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - NEVADA 14(7:29 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs. Penalty on SDSU 54-C.McDonald Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at NEV 14. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 29(7:18 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to NEV 36 for 7 yards (46-M.Shawcroft).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - NEVADA 36(6:42 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
|+59 YD
|
3 & 3 - NEVADA 36(6:35 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to SDSU 5 for 59 yards (23-D.Hall).
|Penalty
|
1 & 5 - NEVADA 5(6:04 - 2nd) Penalty on NEV 76-N.Brown False start 5 yards enforced at SDSU 5. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 10(5:39 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Turner.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 10(5:34 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to SDSU 9 for 1 yard (98-C.Mitchell). Penalty on SDSU 98-C.Mitchell Facemask Incidental 5 yards enforced at SDSU 10. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - NEVADA 5(5:10 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to SDSU 5 for no gain (46-M.Shawcroft).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - NEVADA 5(4:24 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Lockhart. Penalty on SDSU 9-T.Hawkins Pass interference 3 yards enforced at SDSU 5. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - NEVADA 2(4:20 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:15 - 2nd) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:15 - 2nd) 49-J.Diaz kicks 63 yards from NEV 35. 15-J.Byrd pushed ob at SDSU 36 for 34 yards (4-E.Muhammad).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 36(4:09 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 42 for 6 yards (6-T.Williams).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 4 - SDGST 42(3:40 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to NEV 44 for 14 yards (31-M.Bradford).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 44(3:17 - 2nd) 7-L.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 96-E.Kothe. Penalty on NEV 31-M.Bradford Pass interference 12 yards enforced at NEV 44. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 32(3:13 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell to NEV 29 for 3 yards (5-E.Johnson).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - SDGST 29(2:41 - 2nd) 32-D.Malone to NEV 19 for 10 yards (10-L.Touray).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 19(1:44 - 2nd) 7-L.Johnson complete to 41-B.Busbee. 41-B.Busbee to NEV 2 for 17 yards (30-L.Hall).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - SDGST 2(1:19 - 2nd) 34-G.Bell runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:15 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:15 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to NEV End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(1:15 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 27 for 2 yards (46-M.Shawcroft).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - NEVADA 27(0:52 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua runs ob at NEV 33 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - NEVADA 33(0:46 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 33 for no gain (99-C.Thomas).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - NEVADA 33(0:34 - 2nd) 49-J.Diaz punts 55 yards from NEV 33 to SDSU 12 fair catch by 45-J.Matthews.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 49-J.Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to SDSU End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 28 for 3 yards (30-L.Hall7-K.Toomer).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - SDGST 28(14:31 - 3rd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 30 for 2 yards (7-K.Toomer).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - SDGST 30(13:55 - 3rd) 7-L.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 96-E.Kothe.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - SDGST 30(13:46 - 3rd) 13-T.Kuljian punts 40 yards from SDSU 30 Downed at the NEV 30.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 30(13:39 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to NEV 34 for 4 yards (23-D.Hall).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - NEVADA 34(13:16 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to NEV 40 for 6 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 40(12:42 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 43 for 3 yards (66-J.Tavai).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NEVADA 43(12:06 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - NEVADA 43(11:58 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 81-C.Ross. 81-C.Ross to NEV 49 for 6 yards.
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - NEVADA 49(11:16 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to SDSU 50 for 1 yard (33-P.McMorris).
|+50 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 50(10:50 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:42 - 3rd) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:42 - 3rd) 49-J.Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to SDSU End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(10:42 - 3rd) 7-L.Johnson complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 29 for 4 yards (7-K.Toomer).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - SDGST 29(10:16 - 3rd) 7-L.Johnson to SDSU 31 for 2 yards (31-M.Bradford).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 4 - SDGST 31(9:40 - 3rd) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 28 for -3 yards (99-D.Peterson).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - SDGST 28(8:51 - 3rd) 13-T.Kuljian punts 49 yards from SDSU 28. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 26 for 3 yards (46-M.Shawcroft).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 26(8:43 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 35-T.Taua.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 26(8:39 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - NEVADA 26(8:33 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong to NEV 34 for 8 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - NEVADA 34(7:46 - 3rd) 49-J.Diaz punts 56 yards from NEV 34. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 15 for 5 yards (44-D.Grzesiak).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 15(7:35 - 3rd) 7-L.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 92-K.Smith.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 15(7:30 - 3rd) 21-C.Bell to SDSU 15 for no gain (7-K.Toomer30-L.Hall).
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - SDGST 15(6:55 - 3rd) 7-L.Johnson sacked at SDSU 13 for -2 yards (99-D.Peterson).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - SDGST 13(6:13 - 3rd) 13-T.Kuljian punts 45 yards from SDSU 13. 7-R.Doubs to SDSU 33 for 25 yards (98-C.Mitchell).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 33(6:03 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to SDSU 30 for 3 yards (91-K.Neves).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - NEVADA 30(5:24 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to SDSU 25 for 5 yards (33-P.McMorris).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 2 - NEVADA 25(4:45 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to SDSU 9 for 16 yards (23-D.Hall).
|Penalty
|
1 & 9 - NEVADA 9(4:14 - 3rd) Penalty on NEV 75-J.Gardner False start 5 yards enforced at SDSU 9. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 14 - NEVADA 14(3:58 - 3rd) 2-D.Lee to SDSU 15 for -1 yard (33-P.McMorris).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - NEVADA 15(3:15 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Lockhart.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 15 - NEVADA 15(3:07 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to SDSU 9 for 6 yards (46-M.Shawcroft23-D.Hall).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - NEVADA 9(2:21 - 3rd) 43-B.Talton 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:17 - 3rd) 49-J.Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to SDSU End Zone. touchback.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(2:17 - 3rd) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 23 for -2 yards (7-K.Toomer).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - SDGST 23(1:43 - 3rd) 7-L.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 12 - SDGST 23(1:38 - 3rd) 7-L.Johnson complete to 21-C.Bell. 21-C.Bell to SDSU 26 for 3 yards (99-D.Peterson45-T.Price).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - SDGST 26(0:58 - 3rd) 13-T.Kuljian punts 54 yards from SDSU 26 to NEV 20 fair catch by 7-R.Doubs.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 20(0:52 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Lockhart.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 20(0:46 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 20-T.Horton. 20-T.Horton to NEV 25 for 5 yards (9-T.Hawkins). Penalty on NEV 1-M.Stovall Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at NEV 20. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 20 - NEVADA 10(0:32 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 2-D.Lee. 2-D.Lee to NEV 8 for -2 yards (23-D.Hall).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 22 - NEVADA 8(15:00 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to NEV 17 for 9 yards (23-D.Hall).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - NEVADA 17(14:23 - 4th) 49-J.Diaz punts 51 yards from NEV 17 Downed at the SDSU 32.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 32(14:12 - 4th) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 31 for -1 yard (11-D.Henley). Penalty on SDSU 88-D.Bellinger Holding 10 yards enforced at SDSU 32. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 20 - SDGST 22(13:55 - 4th) 3-C.Baker scrambles to SDSU 26 for 4 yards (11-D.Henley).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 16 - SDGST 26(13:16 - 4th) 21-C.Bell to SDSU 30 for 4 yards (38-C.Swint30-L.Hall).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 12 - SDGST 30(12:37 - 4th) 21-C.Bell to SDSU 29 for -1 yard (98-S.Hammond).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - SDGST 29(12:00 - 4th) 13-T.Kuljian punts 61 yards from SDSU 29. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 14 for 4 yards (39-G.Fountain).
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 14(11:49 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to NEV 26 for 12 yards (33-P.McMorris).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 26(11:32 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to NEV 35 for 9 yards (24-S.Olubi).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - NEVADA 35(11:06 - 4th) 2-D.Lee to NEV 35 for no gain (43-S.Lakalaka).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - NEVADA 35(10:24 - 4th) 2-D.Lee to NEV 35 for no gain (33-P.McMorris).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - NEVADA 35(9:39 - 4th) 49-J.Diaz punts 63 yards from NEV 35 Downed at the SDSU 2.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 2(9:28 - 4th) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 3 for 1 yard (98-S.Hammond).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - SDGST 3(8:54 - 4th) 7-L.Johnson complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to SDSU 16 for 13 yards (31-M.Bradford).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 16(8:37 - 4th) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 16 for no gain (10-L.Touray).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 16(7:52 - 4th) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 18 for 2 yards (30-L.Hall).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - SDGST 18(7:16 - 4th) 7-L.Johnson sacked at SDSU 7 for -11 yards (99-D.Peterson).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - SDGST 7(6:34 - 4th) 13-T.Kuljian punts 63 yards from SDSU 7. 7-R.Doubs to SDSU 41 for 29 yards (13-T.Kuljian).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 41(6:20 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to SDSU 35 for 6 yards (23-D.Hall).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - NEVADA 35(5:55 - 4th) 2-D.Lee to SDSU 34 for 1 yard (43-S.Lakalaka).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - NEVADA 34(5:13 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
|No Good
|
4 & 3 - NEVADA 34(5:08 - 4th) 43-B.Talton 51 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 34(5:02 - 4th) 3-C.Baker to SDSU 34 for no gain (98-S.Hammond).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 34(4:32 - 4th) 3-C.Baker to SDSU 35 for 1 yard (31-M.Bradford).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - SDGST 35(3:57 - 4th) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Bellinger.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - SDGST 35(3:46 - 4th) 13-T.Kuljian punts 65 yards from SDSU 35 to NEV End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 26(3:23 - 4th) 7-L.Johnson to NEV 21 for 5 yards (7-K.Toomer).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - SDGST 21(2:51 - 4th) 21-C.Bell to NEV 14 for 7 yards (4-E.Muhammad).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 14(2:20 - 4th) 21-C.Bell to NEV 11 for 3 yards (7-K.Toomer).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - SDGST 11(1:41 - 4th) 7-L.Johnson complete to 88-D.Bellinger. 88-D.Bellinger to NEV 5 for 6 yards (1-B.Robins).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - SDGST 5(1:31 - 4th) 21-C.Bell to NEV 4 for 1 yard (38-C.Swint).
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - SDGST 4(1:09 - 4th) 7-L.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - SDGST 4(1:05 - 4th) 21-C.Bell to NEV 5 for -1 yard (30-L.Hall).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - SDGST 5(0:33 - 4th) 7-L.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
|No Gain
|
4 & 5 - SDGST 5(0:29 - 4th) 7-L.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 92-K.Smith.
-
10WISC
19NWEST
7
17
4th 0:33 ABC
-
7CINCY
UCF
36
25
4th 7:15 ESPN
-
UCLA
11OREG
35
38
4th 0:25 ESP2
-
ABIL
UVA
7
49
4th 4:48
-
UK
1BAMA
3
56
4th 3:54 SECN
-
VATECH
PITT
14
40
4th 9:45 ACCN
-
BUFF
BGREEN
42
17
Final CBSSN
-
AKRON
KENTST
35
69
Final ESPN
-
WMICH
CMICH
52
44
Final ESP2
-
NILL
BALLST
25
31
Final ESNN
-
TOLEDO
EMICH
45
28
Final CBSSN
-
TULANE
25TULSA
24
30
Final/2OT ESPN
-
CUSE
LVILLE
0
30
Final ESPN
-
PURDUE
MINN
31
34
Final BTN
-
UMASS
FAU
2
24
Final CBSSN
-
NMEX
AF
0
28
Final FS1
-
ILL
NEB
41
23
Final FS1
-
9IND
3OHIOST
35
42
Final FOX
-
LSU
ARK
27
24
Final SECN
-
SFA
MEMP
14
56
Final ESP+
-
6FLA
VANDY
38
17
Final ESPN
-
GAS
ARMY
27
28
Final CBSSN
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
45
47
Final ESPU
-
ECU
TEMPLE
28
3
Final ESP+
-
APLST
15CSTCAR
23
34
Final ESP2
-
RICE
NTEXAS
17
27
Final ESP3
-
FIU
WKY
21
38
Final ESP3
-
TXSA
USM
23
20
Final ESP+
-
NAL
8BYU
14
66
Final ESP3
-
CAL
OREGST
27
31
Final FS1
-
MTSU
TROY
20
17
Final ESP3
-
GAST
SALA
31
14
Final ESPU
-
SDGST
NEVADA
21
26
Final CBS
-
IOWA
PSU
41
21
Final BTN
-
KSTATE
17IOWAST
0
45
Final FOX
-
TENN
23AUBURN
0
051 O/U
-10
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
MISSST
13UGA
0
044 O/U
-25.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
21LIB
NCST
0
066.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
14OKLAST
18OKLA
0
060.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
MIZZOU
SC
0
057 O/U
+4.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
MICH
RUT
0
051.5 O/U
+12
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
ARIZ
WASH
0
053 O/U
-12
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
20USC
UTAH
0
057.5 O/U
+2
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
BOISE
HAWAII
0
055 O/U
+13.5
Sat 11:00pm CBSSN
-
4CLEM
FSU
0
0
PPD ABC
-
CHARLO
15MRSHL
0
0
PPD
-
CAR
24LALAF
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
MISS
5TXAM
0
0
PPD CBS
-
NAVY
SFLA
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
OHIO
MIAOH
0
0
ESPN
-
UTAHST
WYO
0
0
CBSSN
-
UAB
UTEP
0
0
ESP+
-
WAKE
DUKE
0
0
ACCN
-
MICHST
MD
0
0
BTN
-
LAMON
LATECH
0
0
-
UNLV
COLOST
0
0
FS2
-
SJST
FRESNO
0
0
CBSSN
-
ARIZST
COLO
0
0
ESP2
-
WASHST
STNFRD
0
0
FS1