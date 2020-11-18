|
|
|SFA
|MEMP
Memphis can't overlook FCS foe Stephen F. Austin
Oddsmakers don't like the chances of FCS school Stephen F. Austin handing the host FBS Memphis Tigers a loss on Saturday, but it's not surprising that neither coach is expressing that sentiment.
The Lumberjacks (6-3) are riding a six-game winning streak as they come to town for the finale of a season that saw its Southland Conference cancel fall sports, but allowed football teams to line up nonconference schedules.
"They're coming in hot. This is the last game of their regular season. They're going to lay it all on the line. ... We know they're going to give us everything we can handle," Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield said Monday.
Stephen F. Austin coach Colby Carthel said his team is "going to go out there and swing for the fence. ... They're (big) favorites for a reason. If you're in that game in the fourth quarter, crazier things have happened."
The Lumberjacks are listed as a 30-point underdog.
Memphis (4-2) will be the fourth FBS team the Lumberjacks have faced. They began the season on the road against UTEP, UTSA and SMU. Stephen F. Austin lost all three, but were within two touchdowns in the first two, before a 50-7 walloping in the third.
Those uneven showings are why the Lumberjacks "want to come out and make a good showing," Carthel told the Daily Sentinel in Nacogdoches, Texas.
"We're playing this game for a reason and glad we're playing it, and to have an opportunity to see what a perennial Top 25 program looks like," he said, noting that Memphis tangled with Penn State in the Cotton Bowl last December. Despite a 14-point loss, the Tigers finished the season 12-2.
Stephen F. Austin's defense is allowing 18.6 points and 350.7 total yards per game, and perhaps especially noteworthy to Memphis, just 148.3 on the ground. The defense has harvested 22 turnovers.
The Tigers rushed for only 98 yards in squeezing out a 34-33 win over South Florida last time out on Nov. 7, and managed just 5 net yards rushing in getting crushed by then-No. 7 Cincinnati the week before, 49-10.
Part of the problem is teams loading up the front, daring Memphis to throw, Silverfield said. The Tigers trailed USF by 14 at the half and by 13 with 4:36 left in the game.
"We haven't been able to run the ball as well in the first half, and then we've gotten behind in some of these games, and so, with having to throw the ball more in the fourth quarter, that may have hurt our run game numbers," Silverfield said. "We try to be as balanced as we can, but sometimes the game is going to dictate that as well."
Memphis quarterback Brady White has completed 62 percent of his passes for 2,128 yards and 22 touchdowns, with five interceptions. Wide receiver Calvin Austin III has 36 catches for 647 yards and seven scores, while tight end Sean Dykes has 32 receptions for 435 yards and six touchdowns.
The Lumberjacks will be facing a defense that is allowing 37.7 points a game, with 374.8 yards passing.
SFA quarterback Trae Self has 1,884 yards passing and 14 touchdowns, with five interceptions. He has completed 59.8 percent of his passes.
Freshman running back Jaquarion Turner has 519 yards on 118 carries, including a 208-yard game two weeks ago at Eastern Kentucky.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|24
|Rushing
|3
|12
|Passing
|5
|10
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-14
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|176
|501
|Total Plays
|54
|69
|Avg Gain
|3.3
|7.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|52
|232
|Rush Attempts
|22
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|6.1
|Yards Passing
|124
|269
|Comp. - Att.
|14-32
|18-31
|Yards Per Pass
|3.3
|7.6
|Penalties - Yards
|7-45
|5-50
|Touchdowns
|2
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|9-44.1
|3-48.3
|Return Yards
|34
|123
|Punts - Returns
|1-4
|8-117
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-30
|2-6
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|124
|PASS YDS
|269
|
|
|52
|RUSH YDS
|232
|
|
|176
|TOTAL YDS
|501
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Self 2 QB
|T. Self
|12/25
|111
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Turner 24 RB
|J. Turner
|13
|25
|0
|12
|
L. Jones III 8 WR
|L. Jones III
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
K. White 29 RB
|K. White
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Young 44 RB
|J. Young
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Gipson 19 WR
|X. Gipson
|11
|4
|46
|1
|24
|
J. Miller 11 WR
|J. Miller
|3
|2
|27
|0
|16
|
J. Turner 24 RB
|J. Turner
|5
|4
|25
|0
|8
|
R. Simmons 9 WR
|R. Simmons
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
L. Jones III 8 WR
|L. Jones III
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Osagiede 99 DL
|D. Osagiede
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lloyd 25 DB
|T. Lloyd
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Randle 6 LB
|B. Randle
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
M. Heard 32 S
|M. Heard
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hunter 30 CB
|J. Hunter
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Coleman 0 LB
|D. Coleman
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Walker 5 CB
|J. Walker
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Roberts 4 CB
|W. Roberts
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 39 LB
|D. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Harmon 23 CB
|B. Harmon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Campos 58 K
|C. Campos
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Quick 37 P
|M. Quick
|5
|45.2
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Simmons 9 WR
|R. Simmons
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|
K. White 29 RB
|K. White
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. White 3 QB
|B. White
|18/31
|269
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Watkins 17 RB
|K. Watkins
|10
|95
|0
|40
|
M. Weaver 26 RB
|M. Weaver
|6
|89
|1
|36
|
R. Clark 2 RB
|R. Clark
|10
|24
|1
|16
|
A. Martin 28 RB
|A. Martin
|3
|15
|1
|6
|
B. White 3 QB
|B. White
|9
|9
|1
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Austin III 4 WR
|C. Austin III
|13
|10
|173
|0
|40
|
T. Washington 18 WR
|T. Washington
|3
|1
|48
|1
|48
|
S. Dykes 5 TE
|S. Dykes
|5
|4
|39
|0
|21
|
A. Martin 28 RB
|A. Martin
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
K. Watkins 17 RB
|K. Watkins
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Clark 2 RB
|R. Clark
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Ivory 13 WR
|J. Ivory
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Dorceus 94 DL
|J. Dorceus
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
C. Mashburn 46 DE
|C. Mashburn
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Owens 30 DB
|R. Owens
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Lindsey 22 DB
|T. Lindsey
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Russell 23 LB
|J. Russell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Goodson 1 DL
|O. Goodson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pickens 40 LB
|T. Pickens
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Ducksworth 97 DL
|W. Ducksworth
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Johnson 15 DB
|Q. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blake Jr. 41 DB
|S. Blake Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. White 92 DL
|M. White
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clemons 13 LB
|J. Clemons
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Carter 2 DB
|T. Carter
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cartwright 95 DL
|J. Cartwright
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
X. Cullens 8 LB
|X. Cullens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Oliver 11 DB
|S. Oliver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Patterson 36 K
|R. Patterson
|2/3
|39
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Williams 48 P
|A. Williams
|3
|48.3
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Austin III 4 WR
|C. Austin III
|8
|14.6
|64
|1
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MEMP 30(9:51 - 4th) 18-P.Weeks incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MEMP 30(9:57 - 4th) 18-P.Weeks incomplete. Intended for 85-Q.Borders.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(10:35 - 4th) 44-J.Young to SAU 30 for 5 yards (2-T.Carter).
|Kickoff
|(10:35 - 4th) 47-M.Ingram kicks 50 yards from MEM 50 to SAU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 35(10:35 - 4th) Penalty on SAU 3-B.Thompson Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MEM 35. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(10:35 - 4th) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - MEMP 4(10:38 - 4th) 26-M.Weaver runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 11(11:11 - 4th) 26-M.Weaver to SAU 4 for 7 yards (5-J.Walker).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(11:44 - 4th) 26-M.Weaver to SAU 11 for 14 yards (5-J.Walker).
|+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 35(12:17 - 4th) 17-K.Watkins to SAU 25 for 40 yards (7-J.Davis).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - SFA 26(12:29 - 4th) 37-M.Quick punts 46 yards from SAU 26. 4-C.Austin to MEM 35 for 7 yards (27-J.Evans).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 17 - SFA 18(13:12 - 4th) 2-T.Self complete to 11-J.Miller. 11-J.Miller to SAU 26 for 8 yards (41-S.Blake2-T.Carter).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - SFA 25(13:56 - 4th) 2-T.Self sacked at SAU 18 for -7 yards (94-J.Dorceus).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFA 25(14:00 - 4th) 2-T.Self incomplete. Intended for 19-X.Gipson.
|Kickoff
|(14:00 - 4th) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to SAU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:00 - 4th) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - MEMP 6(14:04 - 4th) 28-A.Martin runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 11(14:35 - 4th) 28-A.Martin to SAU 6 for 5 yards (3-B.Thompson).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 6 - MEMP 31(15:00 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin runs ob at SAU 11 for 20 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 35(0:06 - 3rd) 28-A.Martin to SAU 31 for 4 yards (91-C.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 13 - SFA 40(0:17 - 3rd) 2-T.Self incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 95-J.Cartwright at SAU 41. 95-J.Cartwright to SAU 35 for 6 yards (71-Z.Ingram).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFA 43(0:51 - 3rd) 24-J.Turner to SAU 40 for -3 yards (94-J.Dorceus).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFA 25(1:24 - 3rd) 29-K.White to SAU 43 for 18 yards (8-X.Cullens).
|Kickoff
|(1:24 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to SAU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - SFA 28(1:40 - 3rd) 37-M.Quick punts 36 yards from SAU 28. 4-C.Austin runs 64 yards for a touchdown.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 12 - SFA 23(2:22 - 3rd) 2-T.Self complete to 24-J.Turner. 24-J.Turner to SAU 28 for 5 yards (23-J.Russell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - SFA 23(2:25 - 3rd) 2-T.Self incomplete. Intended for 19-X.Gipson.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFA 25(2:55 - 3rd) 24-J.Turner to SAU 23 for -2 yards (94-J.Dorceus).
|Kickoff
|(2:55 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to SAU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(2:55 - 3rd) 4-C.Austin complete to 5-S.Dykes. 5-S.Dykes to SAU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - SFA 1(2:59 - 3rd) 3-B.White runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - SFA 1(3:41 - 3rd) 3-B.White to SAU 1 for no gain (0-D.Coleman90-R.Nichols).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - SFA 3(4:05 - 3rd) 26-M.Weaver to SAU 1 for 2 yards (34-G.Roland).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFA 29(4:26 - 3rd) 26-M.Weaver pushed ob at SAU 3 for 26 yards (5-J.Walker).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 11 - SFA 49(4:57 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin pushed ob at SAU 29 for 20 yards (5-J.Walker).
|Sack
|
2 & 4 - SFA 42(5:17 - 3rd) 3-B.White sacked at SAU 49 for -7 yards (25-T.Lloyd).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFA 48(5:39 - 3rd) 17-K.Watkins to SAU 42 for 6 yards (0-D.Coleman).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFA 41(5:59 - 3rd) 17-K.Watkins to SAU 48 for 11 yards (32-M.Heard).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - MEMP 12(6:10 - 3rd) 37-M.Quick punts 48 yards from SAU 12. 4-C.Austin to MEM 41 for 1 yard (27-J.Evans).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MEMP 12(6:55 - 3rd) 24-J.Turner to SAU 12 for no gain (94-J.Dorceus).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - MEMP 7(7:18 - 3rd) 2-T.Self complete to 88-L.Lindo. 88-L.Lindo to SAU 12 for 5 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 3(7:52 - 3rd) 2-T.Self to SAU 7 for 4 yards (30-R.Owens).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - SFA 3(7:55 - 3rd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Dykes.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - SFA 9(8:41 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 5-S.Dykes. 5-S.Dykes to SAU 3 for 6 yards (32-M.Heard).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFA 11(9:19 - 3rd) 17-K.Watkins to SAU 9 for 2 yards (25-T.Lloyd3-B.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFA 11(9:54 - 3rd) 17-K.Watkins to SAU 11 for no gain (25-T.Lloyd).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - SFA 21(9:57 - 3rd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin. Penalty on SAU 23-B.Harmon Holding 10 yards enforced at SAU 21. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFA 23(10:28 - 3rd) 17-K.Watkins to SAU 21 for 2 yards (6-B.Randle).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFA 35(11:07 - 3rd) 3-B.White runs ob at SAU 23 for 12 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFA 35(11:33 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 17-K.Watkins. 17-K.Watkins to SAU 35 for no gain (6-B.Randle).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFA 47(11:52 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin to SAU 35 for 18 yards (32-M.Heard).
|+31 YD
|
2 & 7 - SFA 16(12:15 - 3rd) 17-K.Watkins to MEM 47 for 31 yards (25-T.Lloyd).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFA 13(12:45 - 3rd) 3-B.White to MEM 16 for 3 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - MEMP 46(12:53 - 3rd) 37-M.Quick punts 41 yards from SAU 46. 4-C.Austin to MEM 13 for no gain (5-J.Walker).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MEMP 46(12:56 - 3rd) 2-T.Self incomplete. Intended for 19-X.Gipson.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 40(13:33 - 3rd) 2-T.Self complete to 24-J.Turner. 24-J.Turner to SAU 46 for 6 yards (30-R.Owens).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 40(13:37 - 3rd) 2-T.Self incomplete. Intended for 24-J.Turner.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - SFA 24(13:45 - 3rd) 48-A.Williams punts 40 yards from MEM 24. 19-X.Gipson to SAU 40 for 4 yards (30-R.Owens12-G.Rogers).
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - SFA 34(14:24 - 3rd) 3-B.White sacked at MEM 24 for -10 yards (99-D.Osagiede).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - SFA 34(14:28 - 3rd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Clark.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFA 33(14:54 - 3rd) 2-R.Clark to MEM 34 for 1 yard (6-B.Randle).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 81-D.Brown kicks 59 yards from SAU 35. 12-G.Rogers to MEM 33 for 27 yards (89-T.Love61-C.Richards).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
3 & 20 - MEMP 41(0:14 - 2nd) 48-A.Williams punts 52 yards from MEM 41 to the SAU 7 downed by 42-P.Brady.
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - MEMP 41(0:23 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Ivory.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - MEMP 41(0:26 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 49(0:29 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Washington. Penalty on MEM 75-M.Dale Holding 10 yards enforced at SAU 49. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 3 - MEMP 38(0:34 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin runs ob at SAU 49 for 13 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - MEMP 36(0:54 - 2nd) 3-B.White scrambles to MEM 38 for 2 yards (99-D.Osagiede).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 31(0:58 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 5-S.Dykes. 5-S.Dykes runs ob at MEM 36 for 5 yards.
|Kickoff
|(0:58 - 2nd) 81-D.Brown kicks 34 yards from SAU 35 to MEM 31 fair catch by 83-J.Hassell.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:58 - 2nd) 58-C.Campos extra point is good.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - MEMP 7(1:03 - 2nd) 2-T.Self complete to 19-X.Gipson. 19-X.Gipson runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|+24 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 31(1:10 - 2nd) 2-T.Self complete to 19-X.Gipson. 19-X.Gipson runs ob at MEM 7 for 24 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 31(1:32 - 2nd) 24-J.Turner to MEM 31 for no gain (1-O.Goodson94-J.Dorceus).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 9 - MEMP 43(1:48 - 2nd) 24-J.Turner pushed ob at MEM 31 for 12 yards (22-T.Lindsey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MEMP 43(1:54 - 2nd) 2-T.Self incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Miller.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 44(2:26 - 2nd) 44-J.Young to MEM 43 for 1 yard (95-J.Cartwright94-J.Dorceus).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 45(2:52 - 2nd) 2-T.Self complete to 11-J.Miller. 11-J.Miller runs ob at MEM 44 for 11 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 45(2:59 - 2nd) 2-T.Self incomplete. Intended for 9-R.Simmons.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 35(3:30 - 2nd) 8-L.Jones III to SAU 45 for 10 yards.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 5 - SFA 35(3:35 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson 53 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 9 - SFA 39(4:16 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin to SAU 35 for 4 yards (32-M.Heard).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - SFA 39(4:19 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFA 40(4:56 - 2nd) 2-R.Clark to SAU 39 for 1 yard (39-D.Williams0-D.Coleman).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - MEMP 11(5:10 - 2nd) 37-M.Quick punts 53 yards from SAU 11. 4-C.Austin to SAU 45 for 19 yards (99-D.Osagiede). Team penalty on SAU Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at SAU 45.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MEMP 11(5:15 - 2nd) 2-T.Self incomplete. Intended for 19-X.Gipson.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 14 - MEMP 1(5:58 - 2nd) 2-T.Self complete to 19-X.Gipson. 19-X.Gipson to SAU 11 for 10 yards (22-T.Lindsey).
|Penalty
|
2 & 14 - MEMP 1(6:05 - 2nd) Penalty on SAU 72-J.Guillory False start 0 yards enforced at SAU 1. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 5(6:50 - 2nd) 2-T.Self sacked at SAU 1 for -4 yards (46-C.Mashburn).
|Kickoff
|(6:55 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35. 29-K.White to SAU 20 for 20 yards (41-S.Blake37-J.Allen). Penalty on SAU 42-T.Wair Illegal block in the back 5 yards enforced at SAU 10.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - SFA 5(6:59 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - SFA 5(7:03 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Ivory.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - SFA 5(7:06 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 7 - SFA 7(7:32 - 2nd) 17-K.Watkins to SAU 5 for 2 yards (39-D.Williams).
|+36 YD
|
2 & 3 - SFA 43(8:10 - 2nd) 26-M.Weaver pushed ob at SAU 7 for 36 yards (25-T.Lloyd).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFA 50(8:39 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 5-S.Dykes. 5-S.Dykes to SAU 43 for 7 yards (10-M.Brooks).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - MEMP 24(8:50 - 2nd) 37-M.Quick punts 39 yards from SAU 24. 4-C.Austin to MEM 50 for 13 yards (42-T.Wair).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - MEMP 24(8:56 - 2nd) 2-T.Self incomplete. Intended for 19-X.Gipson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - MEMP 24(9:02 - 2nd) 2-T.Self incomplete. Intended for 9-R.Simmons.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(9:41 - 2nd) 24-J.Turner to SAU 24 for -1 yard (94-J.Dorceus).
|Kickoff
|(9:41 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to SAU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 17 - SFA 21(9:45 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - SFA 6(9:50 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 18-T.Washington. 18-T.Washington runs 6 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on MEM 4-C.Austin Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SAU 6. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - SFA 7(10:30 - 2nd) 2-R.Clark to SAU 6 for 1 yard (5-J.Walker6-B.Randle).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - SFA 12(11:15 - 2nd) 2-R.Clark to SAU 7 for 5 yards (32-M.Heard).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFA 14(11:47 - 2nd) 17-K.Watkins to SAU 12 for 2 yards (99-D.Osagiede).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - SFA 16(12:24 - 2nd) 3-B.White to SAU 14 for 2 yards (6-B.Randle).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 16 - SFA 31(12:47 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin runs ob at SAU 16 for 15 yards.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 25 - SFA 40(13:09 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 28-A.Martin. 28-A.Martin to SAU 31 for 9 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - SFA 25(13:32 - 2nd) 17-K.Watkins to SAU 20 for 5 yards (6-B.Randle). Penalty on MEM 67-M.Orona-Lopez Tripping 15 yards enforced at SAU 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFA 25(13:36 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Washington.
|+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFA 35(13:58 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin to SAU 25 for 40 yards.
|Kickoff
|(14:02 - 2nd) 81-D.Brown kicks 46 yards from SAU 35. 24-A.Coffey to MEM 35 for 16 yards (30-J.Hunter).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - SFA 37(14:20 - 2nd) 37-M.Quick punts 51 yards from SAU 37. 4-C.Austin pushed ob at MEM 23 for 11 yards (5-J.Walker).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - SFA 37(14:24 - 2nd) 2-T.Self incomplete. Intended for 19-X.Gipson.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - SFA 34(15:00 - 2nd) 24-J.Turner to SAU 37 for 3 yards (97-W.Ducksworth).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFA 32(0:09 - 1st) 24-J.Turner to SAU 34 for 2 yards (1-O.Goodson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - MEMP 15(0:17 - 1st) 48-A.Williams punts 53 yards from MEM 15 out of bounds at the SAU 32.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - MEMP 15(0:20 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Ivory.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 16 - MEMP 14(0:46 - 1st) 2-R.Clark to MEM 15 for 1 yard (25-T.Lloyd90-R.Nichols).
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - MEMP 19(1:06 - 1st) Penalty on MEM 75-M.Dale False start 5 yards enforced at MEM 19. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 20(1:39 - 1st) 2-R.Clark to MEM 19 for -1 yard (99-D.Osagiede).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - SFA 45(1:44 - 1st) 37-M.Quick punts 37 yards from SAU 45. 4-C.Austin to MEM 20 for 2 yards.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - SFA 39(2:29 - 1st) 2-T.Self complete to 24-J.Turner. 24-J.Turner to SAU 45 for 6 yards (23-J.Russell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - SFA 39(3:09 - 1st) 24-J.Turner to SAU 39 for no gain (97-W.Ducksworth).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFA 37(3:42 - 1st) 24-J.Turner to SAU 39 for 2 yards (92-M.White).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - SFA 32(4:20 - 1st) 2-T.Self complete to 19-X.Gipson. 19-X.Gipson to SAU 37 for 5 yards (41-S.Blake40-T.Pickens).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - SFA 27(4:44 - 1st) 2-T.Self complete to 8-L.Jones III. 8-L.Jones III to SAU 32 for 5 yards (13-J.Clemons).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFA 25(5:18 - 1st) 24-J.Turner to SAU 27 for 2 yards (40-T.Pickens).
|Kickoff
|(5:18 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to SAU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:18 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
|+48 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 48(5:26 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 18-T.Washington. 18-T.Washington runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - MEMP 46(5:53 - 1st) 3-B.White scrambles to SAU 48 for 6 yards (99-D.Osagiede).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MEMP 46(5:55 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Washington.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 5 - MEMP 47(6:17 - 1st) 17-K.Watkins to MEM 46 for -1 yard (6-B.Randle).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 42(6:22 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Ivory. Team penalty on SAU Offside 5 yards enforced at MEM 42. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
4 & 3 - SFA 49(6:27 - 1st) 2-T.Self incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 30-R.Owens at MEM 42. 30-R.Owens to MEM 42 for no gain. Team penalty on MEM Illegal shift declined.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - SFA 49(6:33 - 1st) 2-T.Self incomplete. Intended for 19-X.Gipson.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - SFA 47(7:14 - 1st) 24-J.Turner to MEM 49 for 4 yards (22-T.Lindsey).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 15 - SFA 39(7:39 - 1st) 2-T.Self complete to 9-R.Simmons. 9-R.Simmons to SAU 47 for 8 yards (46-C.Mashburn).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SFA 44(7:59 - 1st) Penalty on SAU 74-T.Robinson False start 5 yards enforced at SAU 44. No Play.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 7 - SFA 28(8:26 - 1st) 2-T.Self complete to 11-J.Miller. 11-J.Miller to SAU 44 for 16 yards (11-S.Oliver).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFA 25(9:02 - 1st) 29-K.White to SAU 28 for 3 yards (30-R.Owens97-W.Ducksworth).
|Kickoff
|(9:02 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to SAU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:02 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - MEMP 4(9:05 - 1st) 2-R.Clark runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 2 - MEMP 2(9:46 - 1st) 2-R.Clark to SAU 4 for -2 yards (99-D.Osagiede32-M.Heard).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 12 - MEMP 19(10:15 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin to SAU 2 for 17 yards (4-W.Roberts7-J.Davis).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 17(10:41 - 1st) 2-R.Clark to SAU 19 for -2 yards (25-T.Lloyd).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 33(11:01 - 1st) 2-R.Clark to SAU 17 for 16 yards (0-D.Coleman).
|-51 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 33(11:01 - 1st) 2-R.Clark to SAU 16 FUMBLES (0-D.Coleman). 7-J.Davis to SAU 16 for no gain.
|+21 YD
|
3 & 15 - MEMP 46(11:18 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 5-S.Dykes. 5-S.Dykes to SAU 33 for 21 yards (6-B.Randle). Team penalty on SAU Offside declined.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - MEMP 46(11:51 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 2-R.Clark. 2-R.Clark to MEM 46 for no gain (25-T.Lloyd).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 49(11:51 - 1st) Penalty on MEM 67-M.Orona-Lopez False start 5 yards enforced at SAU 49. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 49(11:54 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Clark.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 40(12:14 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin to SAU 49 for 11 yards (32-M.Heard0-D.Coleman).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 25(12:30 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin to MEM 40 for 15 yards (4-W.Roberts).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(12:34 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Ivory.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - SFA 29(12:48 - 1st) 37-M.Quick punts 46 yards from SAU 29 to the MEM 25 downed by 5-J.Walker.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - SFA 29(12:55 - 1st) 2-T.Self incomplete. Intended for 19-X.Gipson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SFA 29(13:35 - 1st) 24-J.Turner to SAU 29 for no gain (46-C.Mashburn).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFA 29(13:40 - 1st) 2-T.Self incomplete. Intended for 19-X.Gipson.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - SFA 21(14:13 - 1st) 2-T.Self complete to 24-J.Turner. 24-J.Turner to SAU 29 for 8 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFA 18(14:51 - 1st) 24-J.Turner to SAU 21 for 3 yards (40-T.Pickens).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFA 18(14:57 - 1st) 2-T.Self incomplete. Intended for 19-X.Gipson.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson kicks 63 yards from MEM 35. 9-R.Simmons to SAU 18 for 16 yards (18-T.Washington).
