Utah hoping to finally kick off season vs. No. 20 USC
Utah coach Kyle Whittingham just wants opening kickoff to arrive as the Utes attempt to open their season for the third time when they host No. 20 Southern California on Saturday night in Pac-12 play at Salt Lake City.
Utah's first two attempts were called off due to COVID-19 outbreaks. The school cited 17 confirmed positive COVID-19 tests within the program and another 11 program members in quarantine last Friday when it called off the following day's game at UCLA.
But Whittingham indicated Tuesday that the situation has improved since the latest cancellation and he is highly optimistic that the season will get underway against the Trojans (2-0, 2-0 Pac-12).
"Things are trending in the right direction for us as far as getting back to health and getting guys back out on the practice field," Whittingham said. "Right now, all of our efforts are geared toward getting ready for USC and we will hopefully be kicking off on Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. (10:30 p.m. ET) on ESPN, national television."
Trojans coach Clay Helton also hopes to be standing on the sidelines of Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday night as he looks for the second 3-0 start of his five seasons as the school's full-time coach.
"I'm hoping we get the opportunity to have a chance to compete with Utah," Helton said. "It looks like it's headed in that direction. Let's say our prayers and hopefully both teams will stay safe and stay trending toward the same direction."
USC took the hard route while winning its first two games as it scored late fourth-quarter touchdowns on both occasions.
Sophomore quarterback Kedon Slovis threw two touchdown passes in the final 2:52 to rally the Trojans from a 13-point hole and post a 28-27 home victory over Arizona State in the opener. Last Saturday, USC received an 8-yard scoring run from senior running back Vavae Malepeai with 25 seconds left to record a 34-30 road win at Arizona.
"When it mattered the most, I didn't see any panic," Helton said. "They showed great poise. We felt extremely comfortable. It's what we do in practice each and every week. The guys executed to perfection."
Slovis completed 71.4 percent of his passes with three touchdowns and one interception in the two wins. The Trojans averaged 527 yards of total offense but the defense has experienced issues while allowing 418 per game.
USC will be aiming to snap a three-game losing streak in Salt Lake City. But one of the challenges is how to prepare for a Utes' squad that doesn't have any 2020 film to break down.
Utah (11-3 in 2019) is being coy about its quarterback situation. Whittingham has reportedly decided on a starter but is listing seniors Drew Lisk and Jake Bentley and sophomore Cameron Rising as co-No. 1s on the depth chart.
Bentley started 33 games at South Carolina so he is easily the most experienced of the trio. Rising is a transfer from Texas while Lisk has thrown nine passes for the Utes.
Utah has known commodities on defense in junior linebacker Devin Lloyd (team-high 91 tackles last season) and junior defensive end Mika Tafua (tied for second in the nation with four fumble recoveries).
Whittingham said he is impressed with how his players have handled the disappointments of having their first two games canceled -- the first was a Nov. 7 home game against Arizona.
Junior receiver Solomon Enis said the team's mindset was the difference.
"You can't stress about what you can't control," Enis said. "What you can control is your effort and what you put into practice every day. It is about showing up. At the end of the day, it hurts, especially the day before the game and it gets canceled, but you come into the next week and you work the same way you did before, and you hope it works out the rest of the week."
--Field Level Media
K. Slovis
9 QB
264 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, -21 RuYds
|
|
J. Bentley
8 QB
124 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 24 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|15
|Rushing
|5
|6
|Passing
|12
|8
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-12
|3-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|360
|280
|Total Plays
|63
|56
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|96
|111
|Rush Attempts
|28
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|4.0
|Yards Passing
|264
|169
|Comp. - Att.
|24-35
|16-28
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|4.5
|Penalties - Yards
|5-49
|6-52
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-43.8
|4-36.0
|Return Yards
|6
|18
|Punts - Returns
|1--4
|1-18
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-10
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|264
|PASS YDS
|169
|96
|RUSH YDS
|111
|360
|TOTAL YDS
|280
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Slovis 9 QB
|K. Slovis
|24/35
|264
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
V. Malepeai 29 RB
|V. Malepeai
|17
|65
|1
|14
|
K. Christon 23 RB
|K. Christon
|5
|55
|0
|47
|
S. Carr 7 RB
|S. Carr
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
K. Slovis 9 QB
|K. Slovis
|5
|-21
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. McCoy 4 WR
|B. McCoy
|8
|5
|66
|0
|23
|
T. Vaughns 21 WR
|T. Vaughns
|4
|4
|62
|1
|42
|
A. St. Brown 8 WR
|A. St. Brown
|6
|5
|53
|0
|19
|
D. London 15 WR
|D. London
|6
|3
|45
|0
|22
|
E. Krommenhoek 84 TE
|E. Krommenhoek
|4
|3
|24
|1
|12
|
V. Malepeai 29 RB
|V. Malepeai
|4
|4
|14
|0
|8
|
J. Wolfe 18 TE
|J. Wolfe
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Christon 23 RB
|K. Christon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Goforth 10 LB
|R. Goforth
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hufanga 15 S
|T. Hufanga
|6-2
|0.0
|1
|
K. Mauga 26 LB
|K. Mauga
|6-4
|1.0
|0
|
C. Steele 8 CB
|C. Steele
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Pola-Mao 21 S
|I. Pola-Mao
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
O. Griffin 2 CB
|O. Griffin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tuipulotu 49 DL
|T. Tuipulotu
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
H. Echols 31 LB
|H. Echols
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Figueroa 50 DL
|N. Figueroa
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Taylor-Stuart 6 CB
|I. Taylor-Stuart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 4 S
|M. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Johnson 9 S
|G. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tuipulotu 93 DL
|M. Tuipulotu
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 99 LB
|D. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|
B. Pili 91 DL
|B. Pili
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Lewis 48 K
|P. Lewis
|3/3
|43
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Griffiths 24 P
|B. Griffiths
|4
|43.8
|3
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Bryant Jr. 1 WR
|G. Bryant Jr.
|2
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Vaughns 21 WR
|T. Vaughns
|1
|-4.0
|-4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Bentley 8 QB
|J. Bentley
|13/22
|124
|1
|1
|
C. Rising 7 QB
|C. Rising
|3/6
|45
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Jordan 22 RB
|T. Jordan
|7
|32
|0
|13
|
J. Wilmore 5 RB
|J. Wilmore
|10
|30
|0
|21
|
D. Brumfield 6 RB
|D. Brumfield
|5
|28
|0
|22
|
J. Bentley 8 QB
|J. Bentley
|4
|24
|0
|33
|
M. Bernard 2 RB
|M. Bernard
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Rising 7 QB
|C. Rising
|1
|-11
|0
|-11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Thompson 1 WR
|B. Thompson
|5
|2
|48
|0
|30
|
S. Nacua 45 WR
|S. Nacua
|3
|3
|29
|1
|13
|
T. Jordan 22 RB
|T. Jordan
|3
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
S. Enis 21 WR
|S. Enis
|3
|2
|17
|0
|9
|
B. Kuithe 80 TE
|B. Kuithe
|8
|3
|15
|0
|7
|
C. Fotheringham 89 TE
|C. Fotheringham
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
D. Vele 17 WR
|D. Vele
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Bernard 2 RB
|M. Bernard
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Brumfield 6 RB
|D. Brumfield
|2
|2
|7
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Phillips III 21 CB
|C. Phillips III
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lloyd 0 LB
|D. Lloyd
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
V. Davis 19 DB
|V. Davis
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Sewell 29 LB
|N. Sewell
|6-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Broughton 4 DB
|J. Broughton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Pututau 41 DE
|H. Pututau
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Kaufusi 90 DE
|D. Kaufusi
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Tafua 42 DE
|M. Tafua
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
N. Ritchie 6 S
|N. Ritchie
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Carlton 44 DE
|X. Carlton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Fillinger 7 DE
|V. Fillinger
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tupai 92 DE
|M. Tupai
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Fotu 9 LB
|S. Fotu
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Redding 97 K
|J. Redding
|1/1
|36
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Lennon 33 P
|B. Lennon
|4
|36.0
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Nacua 45 WR
|S. Nacua
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - UTAH 29(2:39 - 4th) 8-J.Bentley scrambles runs ob at UTH 31 for 2 yards. Penalty on UTH 55-N.Ford Holding 10 yards enforced at UTH 29. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UTAH 29(2:48 - 4th) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Kuithe.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 28(3:06 - 4th) 8-J.Bentley complete to 6-D.Brumfield. 6-D.Brumfield to UTH 29 for 1 yard (10-R.Goforth91-B.Pili).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - UTAH 22(3:22 - 4th) 8-J.Bentley complete to 6-D.Brumfield. 6-D.Brumfield to UTH 28 for 6 yards (10-R.Goforth15-T.Hufanga).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 15(3:39 - 4th) 8-J.Bentley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe to UTH 22 for 7 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao15-T.Hufanga).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - UTAH 40(3:46 - 4th) 24-B.Griffiths punts 45 yards from USC 40 to UTH 15 fair catch by 83-C.Gardner.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 12 - UTAH 34(4:35 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 29-V.Malepeai. 29-V.Malepeai to USC 40 for 6 yards (44-X.Carlton).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - UTAH 35(5:19 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 29-V.Malepeai. 29-V.Malepeai to USC 34 for -1 yard (8-C.Phillips).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 36(6:00 - 4th) 29-V.Malepeai to USC 35 for -1 yard (0-D.Lloyd).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - UTAH 24(6:39 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to USC 36 for 12 yards (29-N.Sewell42-M.Tafua).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - UTAH 22(7:23 - 4th) 29-V.Malepeai to USC 24 for 2 yards (29-N.Sewell).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 21(8:05 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 29-V.Malepeai. 29-V.Malepeai to USC 22 for 1 yard (0-D.Lloyd).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - UTAH 18(8:39 - 4th) 29-V.Malepeai to USC 21 for 3 yards (29-N.Sewell41-H.Pututau).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 10(9:12 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to USC 18 for 8 yards (4-J.Broughton0-D.Lloyd).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - USC 10(9:19 - 4th) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Jordan.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - USC 11(9:50 - 4th) 8-J.Bentley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe pushed ob at USC 10 for 1 yard (15-T.Hufanga).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - USC 13(10:34 - 4th) 5-J.Wilmore to USC 11 for 2 yards (8-C.Steele31-H.Echols).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 16(11:10 - 4th) 5-J.Wilmore to USC 13 for 3 yards (26-K.Mauga).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - USC 21(11:47 - 4th) 8-J.Bentley scrambles to USC 16 for 5 yards (31-H.Echols).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 29(12:29 - 4th) 8-J.Bentley complete to 3-M.Bernard. 3-M.Bernard to USC 21 for 8 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao9-G.Johnson).
|+8 YD
|
4 & 6 - USC 37(13:01 - 4th) 8-J.Bentley complete to 21-S.Enis. 21-S.Enis pushed ob at USC 29 for 8 yards (8-C.Steele).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 19 - USC 50(13:52 - 4th) 8-J.Bentley complete to 45-S.Nacua. 45-S.Nacua to USC 37 for 13 yards (2-O.Griffin).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - USC 40(14:21 - 4th) 8-J.Bentley scrambles to USC 35 for 5 yards (50-O.Umana). Penalty on UTH 50-F.Pututau Holding 10 yards enforced at USC 40. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - USC 42(15:00 - 4th) 5-J.Wilmore to USC 40 for 2 yards (26-K.Mauga99-D.Jackson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 41(0:13 - 3rd) 5-J.Wilmore to USC 42 for -1 yard (10-R.Goforth31-H.Echols).
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 29(0:58 - 3rd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 1-B.Thompson. 1-B.Thompson to USC 41 for 30 yards (8-C.Steele).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - USC 24(1:17 - 3rd) 5-J.Wilmore to UTH 29 for 5 yards (49-T.Tuipulotu).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 15(1:54 - 3rd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 45-S.Nacua. 45-S.Nacua to UTH 24 for 9 yards (10-R.Goforth21-I.Pola-Mao).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - UTAH 46(2:00 - 3rd) 24-B.Griffiths punts 39 yards from USC 46 to UTH 15 fair catch by 45-S.Nacua.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 19 - UTAH 36(2:38 - 3rd) 29-V.Malepeai to USC 46 for 10 yards (90-D.Kaufusi).
|No Gain
|
2 & 19 - UTAH 36(2:45 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 4-B.McCoy.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 45(3:21 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis sacked at USC 36 for -9 yards (42-M.Tafua).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - USC 17(3:30 - 3rd) 33-B.Lennon punts 38 yards from UTH 17 Downed at the USC 45.
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - USC 29(4:14 - 3rd) 8-J.Bentley sacked at UTH 17 for -12 yards (49-T.Tuipulotu).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - USC 29(4:20 - 3rd) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Kuithe.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(4:47 - 3rd) 22-T.Jordan to UTH 29 for 4 yards (15-T.Hufanga26-K.Mauga).
|Kickoff
|(4:47 - 3rd) 48-P.Lewis kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - UTAH 25(4:51 - 3rd) 48-P.Lewis 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - UTAH 25(4:57 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 15-D.London.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - UTAH 25(5:36 - 3rd) 23-K.Christon to UTH 25 for no gain (0-D.Lloyd).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 24(6:12 - 3rd) 23-K.Christon to UTH 25 for -1 yard (90-D.Kaufusi).
|+47 YD
|
1 & 20 - UTAH 29(6:43 - 3rd) 23-K.Christon pushed ob at UTH 24 for 47 yards (8-C.Phillips).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 39(7:16 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to USC 42 for 3 yards (0-D.Lloyd). Penalty on USC 75-A.Vera-Tucker Holding 10 yards enforced at USC 39. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - UTAH 30(7:45 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to USC 39 for 9 yards (4-J.Broughton).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(8:20 - 3rd) 23-K.Christon to USC 30 for 5 yards (0-D.Lloyd42-M.Tafua).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 13(8:43 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 84-E.Krommenhoek. 84-E.Krommenhoek to USC 25 for 12 yards (42-M.Tafua9-S.Fotu).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - USC 46(8:53 - 3rd) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Kuithe INTERCEPTED by 15-T.Hufanga at USC 13. 15-T.Hufanga to USC 13 for no gain (80-B.Kuithe).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 25(9:29 - 3rd) 5-J.Wilmore to UTH 46 for 21 yards (15-T.Hufanga8-C.Steele).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(9:32 - 3rd) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Kuithe.
|Kickoff
|(9:32 - 3rd) 48-P.Lewis kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - UTAH 7(9:36 - 3rd) 48-P.Lewis 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - UTAH 7(9:44 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 15-D.London.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 14 - UTAH 15(10:19 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to UTH 7 for 8 yards (0-D.Lloyd29-N.Sewell).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 11(10:59 - 3rd) 29-V.Malepeai to UTH 15 for -4 yards (0-D.Lloyd).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 34(11:23 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 4-B.McCoy. 4-B.McCoy to UTH 11 for 23 yards (19-V.Davis).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 47(11:50 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown pushed ob at UTH 34 for 19 yards (19-V.Davis).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 6 - UTAH 36(12:16 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 4-B.McCoy. 4-B.McCoy to USC 47 for 11 yards (19-V.Davis9-S.Fotu).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 32(12:57 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 4-B.McCoy. 4-B.McCoy to USC 36 for 4 yards (8-C.Phillips).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - UTAH 37(13:12 - 3rd) Penalty on USC 70-J.McKenzie False start 5 yards enforced at USC 37. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 32(13:50 - 3rd) 29-V.Malepeai to USC 37 for 5 yards (42-M.Tafua).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTAH 21(14:20 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to USC 32 for 11 yards (19-V.Davis7-V.Fillinger).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 19(14:54 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 84-E.Krommenhoek. 84-E.Krommenhoek to USC 21 for 2 yards (29-N.Sewell).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 22-J.Noyes kicks 64 yards from UTH 35. 1-G.Bryant to USC 19 for 18 yards (13-K.Latu).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
2 & 19 - USC 16(0:07 - 2nd) 29-V.Malepeai to USC 17 for 1 yard (41-H.Pututau9-S.Fotu).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - USC 26(0:15 - 2nd) 29-V.Malepeai to USC 32 for 6 yards (19-V.Davis). Penalty on USC 71-L.Jimmons Holding 10 yards enforced at USC 26. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(0:49 - 2nd) 29-V.Malepeai to USC 26 for 1 yard (7-V.Fillinger).
|Kickoff
|(0:49 - 2nd) 22-J.Noyes kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:49 - 2nd) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - USC 7(0:54 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 45-S.Nacua. 45-S.Nacua runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 13(1:00 - 2nd) 6-D.Brumfield to USC 7 for 6 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - USC 27(1:00 - 2nd) Penalty on USC 9-G.Johnson Unsportsmanlike conduct 14 yards enforced at USC 27.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 45(1:30 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 1-B.Thompson. 1-B.Thompson to USC 27 for 18 yards (9-G.Johnson).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - USC 46(2:06 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 17-D.Vele. 17-D.Vele to USC 45 for 9 yards (26-K.Mauga).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 12 - USC 38(3:01 - 2nd) 3-M.Bernard to UTH 46 for 8 yards (15-T.Hufanga26-K.Mauga).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - USC 40(3:32 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley sacked at UTH 38 for -2 yards (26-K.Mauga).
|+33 YD
|
3 & 13 - USC 22(4:01 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley to USC 45 for 33 yards (4-M.Williams). Penalty on UTH 69-S.Moala Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at USC 45.
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - USC 32(4:32 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 22-T.Jordan. 22-T.Jordan to UTH 40 for 8 yards (15-T.Hufanga). Penalty on UTH 51-S.Elisaia Holding 10 yards enforced at UTH 32. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 25(5:11 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe to UTH 32 for 7 yards (10-R.Goforth).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(5:45 - 2nd) 5-J.Wilmore to UTH 25 for no gain (10-R.Goforth50-N.Figueroa).
|Kickoff
|(5:45 - 2nd) 48-P.Lewis kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:45 - 2nd) 48-P.Lewis extra point is good.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 10(5:51 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 84-E.Krommenhoek. 84-E.Krommenhoek runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 29(6:22 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 4-B.McCoy. 4-B.McCoy pushed ob at UTH 10 for 19 yards (6-N.Ritchie).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - UTAH 31(6:49 - 2nd) 29-V.Malepeai to UTH 29 for 2 yards (0-D.Lloyd).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 40(7:14 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 4-B.McCoy. 4-B.McCoy to UTH 31 for 9 yards (8-C.Phillips).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - USC 13(7:26 - 2nd) 33-B.Lennon punts 27 yards from UTH 13 Downed at the UTH 40.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - USC 13(7:32 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 89-C.Fortheringham.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - USC 13(7:38 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Thompson.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 13(8:17 - 2nd) 6-D.Brumfield to UTH 13 for no gain (26-K.Mauga93-M.Tuipulotu).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 12 - UTAH 29(8:24 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 84-E.Krommenhoek INTERCEPTED by 29-N.Sewell at UTH 13. 29-N.Sewell to UTH 13 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - UTAH 19(8:30 - 2nd) 29-V.Malepeai to UTH 1 for 18 yards. Penalty on USC 62-B.Neilon Holding 10 yards enforced at UTH 19. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 27(9:15 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 29-V.Malepeai. 29-V.Malepeai to UTH 19 for 8 yards (8-C.Phillips).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 25(9:21 - 2nd) 22-T.Jordan to UTH 27 FUMBLES. 21-I.Pola-Mao to UTH 27 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(9:28 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Thompson.
|Kickoff
|(9:28 - 2nd) 48-P.Lewis kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:28 - 2nd) 48-P.Lewis extra point is good.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - UTAH 8(9:33 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - UTAH 13(9:33 - 2nd) Penalty on UTH 92-M.Tupai Offside 5 yards enforced at UTH 13. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 13(9:39 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 23-K.Christon.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 13(9:44 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 15-D.London.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 27(10:12 - 2nd) 29-V.Malepeai to UTH 13 for 14 yards (29-N.Sewell19-V.Davis).
|+42 YD
|
3 & 4 - UTAH 31(10:48 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to UTH 27 for 42 yards (6-N.Ritchie).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTAH 27(11:23 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to USC 31 for 4 yards (8-C.Phillips).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(11:53 - 2nd) 29-V.Malepeai to USC 27 for 2 yards (92-M.Tupai0-D.Lloyd).
|Kickoff
|(11:53 - 2nd) 22-J.Noyes kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - UTAH 27(12:44 - 2nd) 33-B.Lennon punts 33 yards from UTH 27 Downed at the USC 40.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UTAH 27(12:50 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Thompson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UTAH 27(13:27 - 2nd) 5-J.Wilmore to UTH 27 for no gain (10-R.Goforth49-T.Tuipulotu).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(14:04 - 2nd) 5-J.Wilmore to UTH 27 for 2 yards (50-N.Figueroa93-M.Tuipulotu).
|Kickoff
|(14:04 - 2nd) 48-P.Lewis kicks 40 yards from USC 35 to UTH 25 fair catch by 5-J.Wilmore.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:04 - 2nd) 48-P.Lewis extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - USC 2(14:09 - 2nd) 29-V.Malepeai runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - USC 2(14:45 - 2nd) 29-V.Malepeai to UTH 2 for no gain (8-C.Phillips).
|Penalty
|
1 & 4 - USC 4(14:45 - 2nd) Penalty on UTH 41-H.Pututau Delay of game 2 yards enforced at UTH 4. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - USC 44(15:00 - 2nd) 24-B.Griffiths punts 41 yards from USC 44 to UTH 15 fair catch by 45-S.Nacua.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - USC 43(0:34 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis scrambles to USC 44 for 1 yard (41-H.Pututau90-D.Kaufusi).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 12 - USC 35(1:19 - 1st) 29-V.Malepeai to USC 43 for 8 yards (0-D.Lloyd).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - USC 37(1:51 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis sacked at USC 35 for -2 yards (41-H.Pututau).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 28(1:59 - 1st) 7-C.Rising incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Jordan INTERCEPTED by 99-D.Jackson at USC 27. 99-D.Jackson pushed ob at USC 37 for 10 yards (22-T.Jordan).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 2 - UTAH 50(2:39 - 1st) 6-D.Brumfield to USC 28 for 22 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - UTAH 47(3:20 - 1st) 22-T.Jordan to UTH 50 for 3 yards (31-H.Echols91-B.Pili).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 42(4:01 - 1st) 22-T.Jordan to UTH 47 for 5 yards (10-R.Goforth93-M.Tuipulotu).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 14 - UTAH 21(4:43 - 1st) 7-C.Rising complete to 22-T.Jordan. 22-T.Jordan pushed ob at UTH 42 for 21 yards (10-R.Goforth).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(5:17 - 1st) 5-J.Wilmore to UTH 21 for -4 yards (50-N.Figueroa).
|Kickoff
|(5:17 - 1st) 48-P.Lewis kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - USC 18(5:21 - 1st) 48-P.Lewis 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - USC 18(5:26 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Wolfe. Penalty on USC 70-J.McKenzie Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 25(6:13 - 1st) 29-V.Malepeai to UTH 18 for 7 yards (0-D.Lloyd).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(6:19 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Wolfe.
|+22 YD
|
2 & 6 - USC 47(6:59 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London pushed ob at UTH 25 for 22 yards (4-J.Broughton).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 49(7:34 - 1st) 23-K.Christon to USC 46 FUMBLES. 23-K.Christon recovers at the USC 46. 23-K.Christon to UTH 47 for 7 yards (19-V.Davis).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - USC 41(7:55 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to USC 49 for 8 yards (8-C.Phillips). Penalty on UTH 42-M.Tafua Offside declined.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 32(8:16 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown pushed ob at USC 41 for 9 yards (4-J.Broughton).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - USC 28(8:41 - 1st) 29-V.Malepeai to USC 32 for 4 yards (19-V.Davis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - USC 28(8:46 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St.Brown.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 19(9:02 - 1st) 29-V.Malepeai to USC 28 for 9 yards (8-C.Phillips).
|Kickoff
|(9:07 - 1st) 22-J.Noyes kicks 64 yards from UTH 35. 1-G.Bryant to USC 19 for 18 yards (32-M.Anae83-C.Gardner).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - UTAH 18(9:12 - 1st) 97-J.Redding 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UTAH 18(9:18 - 1st) 7-C.Rising incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Kuithe.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - UTAH 19(10:03 - 1st) 22-T.Jordan to USC 18 for 1 yard (10-R.Goforth21-I.Pola-Mao).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 23(10:45 - 1st) 22-T.Jordan to USC 19 for 4 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 36(11:01 - 1st) 22-T.Jordan to USC 23 for 13 yards (6-I.Taylor-Stuart26-K.Mauga).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 1 - UTAH 49(11:36 - 1st) 7-C.Rising complete to 89-C.Fortheringham. 89-C.Fortheringham to USC 36 for 15 yards (8-C.Steele).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 40(12:13 - 1st) 7-C.Rising complete to 21-S.Enis. 21-S.Enis to UTH 49 for 9 yards (2-O.Griffin10-R.Goforth).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - USC 28(12:20 - 1st) 24-B.Griffiths punts 50 yards from USC 28. 45-S.Nacua to UTH 40 for 18 yards (26-K.Mauga10-R.Goforth).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - USC 28(12:25 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 4-B.McCoy.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - USC 28(12:35 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 4-B.McCoy.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(13:11 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis to USC 28 for 3 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - UTAH 25(13:05 - 1st) 33-B.Lennon punts 46 yards from UTH 25. 21-T.Vaughns to USC 25 for -4 yards (6-D.Brumfield).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UTAH 25(13:55 - 1st) 7-C.Rising incomplete. Intended for 21-S.Enis.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - UTAH 26(14:35 - 1st) 6-D.Brumfield to UTH 25 for -1 yard (2-O.Griffin26-K.Mauga).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(15:00 - 1st) 6-D.Brumfield to UTH 26 for 1 yard (26-K.Mauga).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 40-C.McGrath kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
