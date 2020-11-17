|
|
|WISC
|NWEST
No. 10 Wisconsin, No. 19 Northwestern meet in Big Ten duel
In a matchup with significant implications on the Big Ten West Division race, No. 10 Wisconsin travels to No. 19 Northwestern on Saturday in a battle of two undefeated teams.
The game has earned the title of a de facto Big Ten championship semifinal, with the Wildcats (4-0) and Badgers (2-0) tied for first place in the division and the winner controlling their own destiny to play next month for the conference title at Indianapolis.
"Every game against them is a challenge," Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said. "This year will be no different."
After it canceled its previous two games against Nebraska and Purdue due to a coronavirus outbreak on the team, Wisconsin returned to action Saturday night by handing Michigan its worst home loss since 1935.
The Badgers outgained the Wolverines by 249 yards, including 6.7 yards per carry for a whopping 341 rushing yards. Nine different Wisconsin players recorded a carry, with Jalen Berger leading the way with 87 yards and Nakia Watson finding the end zone twice.
Quarterback Graham Mertz, who broke out in the season opener against Illinois with five touchdowns while completing 20 of 21 passes, had a much quieter second game as the rushing attack ran all over the Michigan defense.
Despite a long break in between, Wisconsin's first two games have been impressive. The two 38-point margins of victory over Illinois and Michigan mark the first time the Badgers have won by at least 38 points in consecutive conference games since 1912.
"They play and have always played an unselfish, physical brand of football," Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said. "I think they are as complete of a team as I have seen on tape."
The Wildcats enter with their first 4-0 start in Big Ten play since 1996 after defeating Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., 27-20 on Saturday.
Graduate transfer quarterback Peyton Ramsey had his best game for the Wildcats, throwing for three touchdowns and 212 yards, although the rushing attack struggled with only 80 yards on 40 carries.
But the Wildcats defense had another big-time performance. In addition to holding Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell to under 300 passing yards, Northwestern allowed the Boilermakers only two net rushing yards in the game.
In its four games, Northwestern has allowed opposing offenses only 301.8 yards per game, 11th best in the country. Wisconsin slots in at No. 1 with 218.5 yards allowed per game, although it has played half as many games.
The Badgers defense has only allowed 18 points through the first two games.
Since 2015, Wisconsin has 36 conference wins and Northwestern has 31.
The Wildcats have been especially successful against the Badgers at home, winning five of the past six matchups at Ryan Field. However, since Chryst has taken over in Madison, the Badgers hold a 3-2 advantage over Northwestern.
"You are going to have to earn it, and I think that shows in our past games with them," Mertz said. "In the end, it's going to be a gritty game. Whoever wants to play harder, play smarter and play more physical will win the game."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
C. Dike
13 WR
52 ReYds, ReTD, 2 RECs, 3 RuYds
|
|
P. Ramsey
12 QB
203 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 6 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|16
|Rushing
|11
|1
|Passing
|10
|11
|Penalty
|0
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|3-16
|2-15
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|361
|263
|Total Plays
|81
|68
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|3.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|136
|24
|Rush Attempts
|40
|23
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|1.0
|Yards Passing
|225
|239
|Comp. - Att.
|22-41
|24-45
|Yards Per Pass
|4.6
|5.1
|Penalties - Yards
|8-69
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|5
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-2
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-41.6
|10-37.9
|Return Yards
|7
|18
|Punts - Returns
|3-7
|1-17
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|225
|PASS YDS
|239
|
|
|136
|RUSH YDS
|24
|
|
|361
|TOTAL YDS
|263
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Mertz 5 QB
|G. Mertz
|22/40
|225
|1
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Berger 8 RB
|J. Berger
|15
|93
|0
|17
|
N. Watson 14 RB
|N. Watson
|7
|26
|0
|13
|
G. Mertz 5 QB
|G. Mertz
|7
|13
|0
|24
|
G. Groshek 37 RB
|G. Groshek
|7
|10
|0
|13
|
C. Dike 13 WR
|C. Dike
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Stokke 34 FB
|M. Stokke
|2
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Dunn 16 WR
|J. Dunn
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Krumholz 24 WR
|A. Krumholz
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ferguson 84 TE
|J. Ferguson
|9
|7
|58
|0
|15
|
C. Dike 13 WR
|C. Dike
|7
|2
|52
|1
|49
|
A. Krumholz 24 WR
|A. Krumholz
|4
|3
|47
|0
|23
|
J. Dunn 16 WR
|J. Dunn
|5
|4
|37
|0
|17
|
G. Groshek 37 RB
|G. Groshek
|7
|4
|18
|0
|12
|
S. Bracey 10 WR
|S. Bracey
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
M. Stokke 34 FB
|M. Stokke
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
N. Watson 14 RB
|N. Watson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Eschenbach 41 TE
|J. Eschenbach
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
H. Rucci 87 TE
|H. Rucci
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Sanborn 57 LB
|J. Sanborn
|13-1
|1.0
|0
|
L. Chenal 45 LB
|L. Chenal
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 21 CB
|C. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Herbig 19 LB
|N. Herbig
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Burks 41 LB
|N. Burks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Rand 93 DE
|G. Rand
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Goetz 98 LB
|C. Goetz
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Loudermilk 97 DE
|I. Loudermilk
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wildgoose 5 CB
|R. Wildgoose
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Hicks 1 CB
|F. Hicks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wilder 18 S
|C. Wilder
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Burrell 25 S
|E. Burrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Burton 4 CB
|D. Burton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Mertz 5 QB
|G. Mertz
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Benton 95 NT
|K. Benton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Guerendo 20 RB
|I. Guerendo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Melvin 20 CB
|S. Melvin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Nelson 9 S
|S. Nelson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Larsh 19 K
|C. Larsh
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Vujnovich 38 P
|A. Vujnovich
|7
|41.6
|3
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Bracey 10 WR
|S. Bracey
|3
|17.7
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Engram 6 CB
|D. Engram
|3
|2.3
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Ramsey 12 QB
|P. Ramsey
|23/44
|203
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Anderson 6 RB
|D. Anderson
|8
|13
|0
|4
|
P. Ramsey 12 QB
|P. Ramsey
|7
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Porter 20 RB
|C. Porter
|4
|3
|0
|2
|
I. Bowser 25 RB
|I. Bowser
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 81 WR
|R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman
|11
|4
|95
|1
|36
|
K. McGowan 8 WR
|K. McGowan
|8
|7
|80
|0
|18
|
R. Lees 19 WR
|R. Lees
|5
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
C. Porter 20 RB
|C. Porter
|2
|2
|12
|0
|10
|
C. Mangieri 89 TE
|C. Mangieri
|2
|2
|11
|1
|9
|
J. Raine 0 TE
|J. Raine
|8
|3
|10
|0
|8
|
M. Washington 14 WR
|M. Washington
|3
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
E. Hull 26 RB
|E. Hull
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Anderson 6 RB
|D. Anderson
|5
|2
|4
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Gallagher 51 LB
|B. Gallagher
|11-2
|1.0
|0
|
P. Fisher 42 LB
|P. Fisher
|9-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ruiz 18 DB
|C. Ruiz
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Saunders 90 DT
|J. Saunders
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Joseph 16 DB
|B. Joseph
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
C. Bergin 28 LB
|C. Bergin
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Brown IV 99 DE
|E. Brown IV
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Leota 55 DL
|E. Leota
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Pace 5 DB
|J. Pace
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Newsome II 2 DB
|G. Newsome II
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Adebawore 49 DL
|A. Adebawore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jackson 22 DB
|B. Jackson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hampton 11 DB
|A. Hampton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Spivak 93 DL
|J. Spivak
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Joseph 25 DB
|J. Joseph
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Kent 96 DE
|T. Kent
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Kuhbander 14 K
|C. Kuhbander
|1/2
|32
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Adams 20 P
|D. Adams
|10
|37.9
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. McGowan 8 WR
|K. McGowan
|1
|29.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Lees 19 WR
|R. Lees
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 46(0:17 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz spikes the ball at NW 46 for no gain.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - WISC 37(0:27 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz complete to 24-A.Krumholz. 24-A.Krumholz to NW 46 for 17 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 37(0:33 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 10-S.Bracey.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - NWEST 31(0:41 - 4th) 36-D.Adams punts 37 yards from NW 31. 6-D.Engram to WIS 37 for 5 yards (27-C.Azema43-T.Gillikin).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - NWEST 41(1:24 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey sacked at NW 31 for -10 yards (57-J.Sanborn).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - NWEST 37(2:11 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles to NW 41 for 4 yards (57-J.Sanborn).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 36(2:15 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to NW 37 for 1 yard (57-J.Sanborn).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 6 - WISC 36(2:20 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 41-J.Eschenbach.
|-3 YD
|
3 & 3 - WISC 33(2:54 - 4th) 37-G.Groshek to NW 36 for -3 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - WISC 40(3:20 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz complete to 24-A.Krumholz. 24-A.Krumholz to NW 33 for 7 yards (18-C.Ruiz).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 40(3:27 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Dike.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - WISC 48(3:47 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz complete to 37-G.Groshek. 37-G.Groshek pushed ob at NW 40 for 12 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 48(4:14 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz to WIS 48 for no gain (55-E.Leota).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 6 - WISC 25(4:34 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz complete to 24-A.Krumholz. 24-A.Krumholz to WIS 48 for 23 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 15 - WISC 16(4:58 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to WIS 25 for 9 yards (49-A.Adebawore).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WISC 21(4:58 - 4th) Penalty on WIS 67-J.Dietzen False start 5 yards enforced at WIS 21. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - NWEST 42(5:06 - 4th) 36-D.Adams punts 39 yards from NW 42. 6-D.Engram to WIS 21 FUMBLES. 11-A.Smith to WIS 21 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - NWEST 38(5:13 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey to NW 42 for 4 yards (97-I.Loudermilk).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - NWEST 35(5:20 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to NW 38 for 3 yards (93-G.Rand45-L.Chenal).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 33(6:04 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to NW 35 for 2 yards (45-L.Chenal20-S.Melvin).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - WISC 31(6:11 - 4th) 38-A.Vujnovich punts 36 yards from WIS 31 to NW 33 fair catch by 19-R.Lees.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - WISC 31(6:13 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Dike.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - WISC 25(6:43 - 4th) 37-G.Groshek to WIS 31 for 6 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 25(6:48 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 10-S.Bracey.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 7 - NWEST 25(6:55 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Raine.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 8 - NWEST 26(7:30 - 4th) 20-C.Porter to WIS 25 for 1 yard (57-J.Sanborn).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 28(8:02 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 20-C.Porter. 20-C.Porter pushed ob at WIS 26 for 2 yards (57-J.Sanborn).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 28(8:07 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 10 - NWEST 46(8:40 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 8-K.McGowan. 8-K.McGowan to WIS 28 for 18 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 46(8:45 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Washington.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 46(8:49 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Raine.
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 8 - WISC 30(8:55 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Dike INTERCEPTED by 2-G.Newsome at WIS 46. 2-G.Newsome to WIS 46 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - WISC 30(9:00 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Dike.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 28(9:39 - 4th) 14-N.Watson to WIS 30 for 2 yards (16-B.Joseph).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - WISC 24(10:06 - 4th) 14-N.Watson to WIS 28 for 4 yards (2-G.Newsome).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - WISC 22(10:52 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz complete to 34-M.Stokke. 34-M.Stokke to WIS 24 for 2 yards (51-B.Gallagher96-T.Kent).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 15(11:29 - 4th) 8-J.Berger to WIS 22 for 7 yards (28-C.Bergin).
|Kickoff
|(11:35 - 4th) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 65 yards from NW 35. 10-S.Bracey to WIS 15 for 15 yards (40-P.McIntyre).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - NWEST 14(11:38 - 4th) 14-C.Kuhbander 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NWEST 14(11:44 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 19-R.Lees.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 14(11:48 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Anderson.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 14(11:53 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 4 - NWEST 27(12:13 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman to WIS 14 for 13 yards (57-J.Sanborn).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 33(12:28 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 14-M.Washington. 14-M.Washington pushed ob at WIS 27 for 6 yards.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 46(12:50 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman to WIS 33 for 21 yards (21-C.Williams).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - NWEST 34(12:55 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Raine. Penalty on WIS 25-E.Burrell Pass interference 12 yards enforced at NW 34. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 33(13:24 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 8-K.McGowan. 8-K.McGowan to NW 34 for 1 yard.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 33(13:28 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
4 & 6 - WISC 23(13:33 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz sacked at NW 33 for -10 yards (18-C.Ruiz).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 9 - WISC 26(14:13 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz complete to 16-J.Dunn. 16-J.Dunn to NW 23 for 3 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - WISC 26(14:20 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Dike.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 27(15:00 - 4th) 8-J.Berger to NW 26 for 1 yard (90-J.Saunders).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - WISC 29(0:32 - 3rd) 5-G.Mertz to NW 27 for 2 yards (90-J.Saunders).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - WISC 31(1:15 - 3rd) 34-M.Stokke to NW 29 for 2 yards (99-E.Brown).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 14 - WISC 42(1:56 - 3rd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 10-S.Bracey. 10-S.Bracey to NW 31 for 11 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 15 - WISC 43(2:30 - 3rd) 8-J.Berger to NW 42 for 1 yard (90-J.Saunders).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WISC 38(2:53 - 3rd) Penalty on WIS 65-T.Beach False start 5 yards enforced at NW 38. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 47(3:25 - 3rd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to NW 38 for 15 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - NWEST 15(3:32 - 3rd) 36-D.Adams punts 38 yards from NW 15 to WIS 47 fair catch by 6-D.Engram.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - NWEST 15(3:36 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 8-K.McGowan.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NWEST 15(3:42 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 19-R.Lees.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 13(4:10 - 3rd) 6-D.Anderson to NW 15 for 2 yards (45-L.Chenal).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - WISC 49(4:15 - 3rd) 38-A.Vujnovich punts 36 yards from NW 49 to NW 13 fair catch by 19-R.Lees.
|-5 YD
|
3 & 15 - WISC 44(4:55 - 3rd) 37-G.Groshek to NW 49 for -5 yards (99-E.Brown).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 18 - WISC 47(5:36 - 3rd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 13-C.Dike. 13-C.Dike to NW 44 for 3 yards (18-C.Ruiz96-T.Kent).
|-8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 39(6:18 - 3rd) 24-A.Krumholz to NW 47 FUMBLES. 84-J.Ferguson to NW 47 for no gain.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 48(6:53 - 3rd) 14-N.Watson to NW 39 for 13 yards (5-J.Pace28-C.Bergin).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - NWEST 4(7:01 - 3rd) 36-D.Adams punts 48 yards from NW 4. 6-D.Engram to WIS 48 for no gain (21-C.Mitchell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - NWEST 4(6:56 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman.
|+22 YD
|
3 & 8 - NWEST 4(7:06 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman runs ob at NW 26 for 22 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 2(7:46 - 3rd) 20-C.Porter to NW 4 for 2 yards (57-J.Sanborn45-L.Chenal).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 2(7:52 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Raine.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - WISC 42(7:59 - 3rd) 38-A.Vujnovich punts 56 yards from WIS 42 out of bounds at the NW 2.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - WISC 42(8:04 - 3rd) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 14-N.Watson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WISC 42(8:42 - 3rd) 16-J.Dunn to WIS 42 for no gain (42-P.Fisher).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 42(8:45 - 3rd) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Ferguson.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - NWEST 26(8:52 - 3rd) 36-D.Adams punts 32 yards from NW 26 to WIS 42 fair catch by 6-D.Engram.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NWEST 26(8:57 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 19-R.Lees.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - NWEST 25(9:26 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles pushed ob at NW 26 for 1 yard (57-J.Sanborn).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 20(9:45 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey to NW 25 for 5 yards (57-J.Sanborn).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - WISC 43(9:53 - 3rd) 38-A.Vujnovich punts 57 yards from WIS 43 to NW End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - WISC 43(10:02 - 3rd) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 37-G.Groshek.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - WISC 43(10:44 - 3rd) 8-J.Berger to WIS 43 for no gain (18-C.Ruiz42-P.Fisher).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 38(11:22 - 3rd) 8-J.Berger to WIS 43 for 5 yards (16-B.Joseph).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - NWEST 31(11:29 - 3rd) 36-D.Adams punts 31 yards from NW 31 to WIS 38 fair catch by 6-D.Engram.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - NWEST 31(11:32 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Anderson.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 30(12:01 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 0-J.Raine. 0-J.Raine pushed ob at NW 31 for 1 yard (19-N.Herbig).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 30(12:08 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Raine.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - WISC 36(12:14 - 3rd) 38-A.Vujnovich punts 34 yards from WIS 36 out of bounds at the NW 30.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - WISC 36(12:21 - 3rd) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 34-M.Stokke.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - WISC 33(13:05 - 3rd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 37-G.Groshek. 37-G.Groshek to WIS 36 for 3 yards (90-J.Saunders).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 29(13:33 - 3rd) 8-J.Berger to WIS 33 for 4 yards (28-C.Bergin93-J.Spivak).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 18(14:10 - 3rd) 8-J.Berger to WIS 29 for 11 yards (28-C.Bergin).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - NWEST 39(14:20 - 3rd) 36-D.Adams punts 43 yards from NW 39 to the WIS 18 downed by 16-B.Joseph.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - NWEST 39(14:24 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NWEST 39(14:29 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 37(14:54 - 3rd) 6-D.Anderson to NW 39 for 2 yards (97-I.Loudermilk).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 22-J.Van Dyke kicks 57 yards from WIS 35. 8-K.McGowan to NW 37 for 29 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WISC 42(0:11 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz scrambles to NW 29 for 13 yards (21-C.Mitchell). Penalty on WIS 76-K.Lyles Holding 10 yards enforced at NW 42. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - WISC 48(0:20 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson pushed ob at NW 42 for 10 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 48(0:26 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 37-G.Groshek.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - WISC 39(0:35 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 37-G.Groshek. 37-G.Groshek pushed ob at WIS 48 for 9 yards (11-A.Hampton).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 35(0:56 - 2nd) 37-G.Groshek to WIS 39 for 4 yards (99-E.Brown).
|Kickoff
|(0:56 - 2nd) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 30 yards from NW 35 out of bounds at the WIS 35.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:56 - 2nd) 14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(1:01 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 9 - NWEST 41(1:13 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 8-K.McGowan. 8-K.McGowan to WIS 25 for 16 yards (21-C.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 42(1:20 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 0-J.Raine. 0-J.Raine pushed ob at WIS 41 for 1 yard (57-J.Sanborn).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 4 - NWEST 44(1:25 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 8-K.McGowan. 8-K.McGowan runs ob at WIS 42 for 14 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - NWEST 44(1:25 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 8-K.McGowan.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 38(1:43 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 6-D.Anderson. 6-D.Anderson to NW 44 for 6 yards (4-D.Burton).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 12 - NWEST 26(1:50 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 8-K.McGowan. 8-K.McGowan pushed ob at NW 38 for 12 yards (1-F.Hicks).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 28(2:15 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 6-D.Anderson. 6-D.Anderson to NW 26 for -2 yards (21-C.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 8 - WISC 49(2:23 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Dunn INTERCEPTED by 25-J.Joseph at NW 27. 25-J.Joseph to NW 28 for 1 yard (16-J.Dunn24-A.Krumholz).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - WISC 49(2:26 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Ferguson.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 47(2:57 - 2nd) 8-J.Berger to WIS 49 for 2 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 37(3:38 - 2nd) 8-J.Berger to WIS 47 for 10 yards (51-B.Gallagher42-P.Fisher).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - NWEST 37(3:46 - 2nd) 36-D.Adams punts 26 yards from NW 37 to the WIS 37 downed by 16-B.Joseph.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - NWEST 37(3:51 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - NWEST 36(4:23 - 2nd) 8-K.McGowan to NW 37 for 1 yard (19-N.Herbig).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 35(4:52 - 2nd) 20-C.Porter to NW 36 for 1 yard (93-G.Rand57-J.Sanborn).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(5:10 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 20-C.Porter. 20-C.Porter pushed ob at NW 35 for 10 yards (41-N.Burks).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - WISC 37(5:17 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 87-H.Rucci INTERCEPTED by 16-B.Joseph at NW 25. 16-B.Joseph to NW 25 for no gain (87-H.Rucci).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - WISC 39(5:51 - 2nd) 8-J.Berger to NW 36 for 3 yards (42-P.Fisher16-B.Joseph).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 48(6:33 - 2nd) 8-J.Berger to NW 39 for 9 yards (49-A.Adebawore).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - WISC 39(7:07 - 2nd) 37-G.Groshek to NW 48 for 13 yards (16-B.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WISC 39(7:11 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 37-G.Groshek.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 39(7:48 - 2nd) 34-M.Stokke to WIS 39 for no gain (93-J.Spivak51-B.Gallagher).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 22(8:17 - 2nd) 8-J.Berger to WIS 39 for 17 yards (2-G.Newsome).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - NWEST 35(8:27 - 2nd) 36-D.Adams punts 43 yards from NW 35 to the WIS 22 downed by 16-B.Joseph.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 11 - NWEST 30(9:09 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 26-E.Hull. 26-E.Hull to NW 35 for 5 yards (57-J.Sanborn9-S.Nelson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - NWEST 30(9:13 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Anderson.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 31(9:38 - 2nd) 6-D.Anderson to NW 30 for -1 yard (5-R.Wildgoose).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - NWEST 16(9:53 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman INTERCEPTED by 21-C.Williams at NW 45. 21-C.Williams to NW 45 for no gain (81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman). Penalty on WIS 21-C.Williams Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NW 16. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 12(10:16 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 8-K.McGowan. 8-K.McGowan pushed ob at NW 16 for 4 yards (41-N.Burks).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - WISC 36(10:25 - 2nd) 38-A.Vujnovich punts 24 yards from NW 36 to the NW 12 downed by 51-G.Paez.
|Sack
|
3 & 1 - WISC 34(11:05 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz sacked at NW 36 for -2 yards (55-E.Leota).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - WISC 41(11:48 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 16-J.Dunn. 16-J.Dunn to NW 34 for 7 yards (2-G.Newsome).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 43(12:21 - 2nd) 14-N.Watson to NW 41 for 2 yards (22-B.Jackson).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 2 - WISC 46(12:57 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to NW 43 for 11 yards (22-B.Jackson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 38(13:34 - 2nd) 8-J.Berger to WIS 46 for 8 yards (28-C.Bergin).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 27(14:12 - 2nd) 8-J.Berger to WIS 38 for 11 yards (51-B.Gallagher22-B.Jackson).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 5 - NWEST 27(14:17 - 2nd) 14-C.Kuhbander 45 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 11 - NWEST 33(14:56 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey to WIS 27 for 6 yards (18-C.Wilder).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - NWEST 33(15:00 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 19-R.Lees.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 32(0:39 - 1st) 20-C.Porter to WIS 33 for -1 yard (19-N.Herbig).
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - WISC 40(0:45 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz sacked at WIS 33 for -7 yards FUMBLES (51-B.Gallagher). 96-T.Kent to WIS 32 for no gain.
|+24 YD
|
3 & 11 - WISC 16(1:33 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz scrambles to WIS 40 for 24 yards (18-C.Ruiz42-P.Fisher).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - WISC 16(2:11 - 1st) 37-G.Groshek to WIS 16 for no gain (55-E.Leota).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - WISC 12(2:45 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to WIS 16 for 4 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WISC 17(2:45 - 1st) Penalty on WIS 76-K.Lyles False start 5 yards enforced at WIS 17. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - NWEST 41(2:51 - 1st) 36-D.Adams punts 42 yards from NW 41 to WIS 17 fair catch by 16-J.Dunn.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NWEST 41(2:56 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Raine.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NWEST 41(3:23 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to NW 41 for no gain (45-L.Chenal).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 37(3:51 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 14-M.Washington. 14-M.Washington to NW 41 for 4 yards (98-C.Goetz).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - NWEST 33(4:10 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to NW 37 for 4 yards (45-L.Chenal).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 11 - NWEST 24(4:42 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 89-C.Mangieri. 89-C.Mangieri to NW 33 for 9 yards (41-N.Burks).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(5:14 - 1st) 8-K.McGowan pushed ob at NW 24 for -1 yard (25-E.Burrell).
|Kickoff
|(5:14 - 1st) 22-J.Van Dyke kicks 40 yards from WIS 35 to NW 25 fair catch by 8-K.McGowan.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:14 - 1st) 19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
|+49 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 49(5:22 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 13-C.Dike. 13-C.Dike runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
|+5 YD
|
4 & 1 - WISC 46(5:55 - 1st) 14-N.Watson to NW 49 for 5 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - WISC 39(6:05 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to WIS 46 for 7 yards (16-B.Joseph).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - WISC 39(6:28 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to WIS 47 for 8 yards (25-J.Joseph28-C.Bergin).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - WISC 37(7:08 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to WIS 39 for 2 yards (5-J.Pace).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 37(7:47 - 1st) 14-N.Watson to WIS 37 for no gain (42-P.Fisher51-B.Gallagher).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 20(8:23 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 16-J.Dunn. 16-J.Dunn to WIS 37 for 17 yards (16-B.Joseph).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - NWEST 1(8:30 - 1st) 25-I.Bowser to WIS End Zone FUMBLES (95-K.Benton). Downed at the WIS End Zone 7-S.Lytle touchback.
|+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 37(8:53 - 1st) 19-R.Lees complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman runs ob at WIS 1 for 36 yards.
|Result
|Play
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 37(8:53 - 1st) 19-R.Lees complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
|-5 YD
|
2 & 3 - WISC 42(8:59 - 1st) 37-G.Groshek to WIS 37 FUMBLES (42-P.Fisher). 51-B.Gallagher to WIS 37 for no gain.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 35(9:34 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz scrambles to WIS 42 for 7 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - WISC 25(10:05 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 16-J.Dunn. 16-J.Dunn pushed ob at WIS 35 for 10 yards (18-C.Ruiz).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 21(10:46 - 1st) 8-J.Berger to WIS 25 for 4 yards (5-J.Pace).
|Kickoff
|(10:50 - 1st) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 62 yards from NW 35. 10-S.Bracey to WIS 21 for 18 yards (11-A.Hampton).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:50 - 1st) 14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - NWEST 2(10:56 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 89-C.Mangieri. 89-C.Mangieri runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - NWEST 5(11:00 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Raine. Penalty on WIS 5-R.Wildgoose Pass interference 3 yards enforced at WIS 5. No Play.
|-4 YD
|
2 & 1 - NWEST 1(11:37 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey to WIS 5 for -4 yards (98-C.Goetz).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - NWEST 2(12:06 - 1st) 25-I.Bowser to WIS 1 for 1 yard (57-J.Sanborn).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 16(12:11 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Raine. Penalty on WIS 9-S.Nelson Pass interference 14 yards enforced at WIS 16. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 31(12:33 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 8-K.McGowan. 8-K.McGowan runs ob at WIS 16 for 15 yards.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - NWEST 39(13:01 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 0-J.Raine. 0-J.Raine to WIS 31 for 8 yards (57-J.Sanborn45-L.Chenal).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 15 - NWEST 49(13:31 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees pushed ob at WIS 39 for 12 yards (5-G.Mertz).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 46(13:31 - 1st) Penalty on NW 52-J.Butler False start 5 yards enforced at WIS 46. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - WISC 15(13:43 - 1st) 38-A.Vujnovich punts 48 yards from WIS 15. 19-R.Lees pushed ob at WIS 46 for 17 yards (30-T.Mais).
|-6 YD
|
3 & 10 - WISC 21(14:18 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 37-G.Groshek. 37-G.Groshek to WIS 15 for -6 yards (28-C.Bergin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WISC 21(14:22 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 24-A.Krumholz.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 21(14:54 - 1st) 14-N.Watson to WIS 21 for no gain (90-J.Saunders).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 64 yards from NW 35. 10-S.Bracey to WIS 21 for 20 yards (22-B.Jackson).
-
10WISC
19NWEST
7
17
4th 0:27 ABC
-
7CINCY
UCF
36
25
4th 7:15 ESPN
-
UCLA
11OREG
35
38
4th 0:25 ESP2
-
ABIL
UVA
7
49
4th 4:48
-
UK
1BAMA
3
56
4th 3:12 SECN
-
VATECH
PITT
14
40
4th 9:03 ACCN
-
BUFF
BGREEN
42
17
Final CBSSN
-
AKRON
KENTST
35
69
Final ESPN
-
WMICH
CMICH
52
44
Final ESP2
-
NILL
BALLST
25
31
Final ESNN
-
TOLEDO
EMICH
45
28
Final CBSSN
-
TULANE
25TULSA
24
30
Final/2OT ESPN
-
CUSE
LVILLE
0
30
Final ESPN
-
PURDUE
MINN
31
34
Final BTN
-
UMASS
FAU
2
24
Final CBSSN
-
NMEX
AF
0
28
Final FS1
-
ILL
NEB
41
23
Final FS1
-
9IND
3OHIOST
35
42
Final FOX
-
LSU
ARK
27
24
Final SECN
-
SFA
MEMP
14
56
Final ESP+
-
6FLA
VANDY
38
17
Final ESPN
-
GAS
ARMY
27
28
Final CBSSN
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
45
47
Final ESPU
-
ECU
TEMPLE
28
3
Final ESP+
-
APLST
15CSTCAR
23
34
Final ESP2
-
RICE
NTEXAS
17
27
Final ESP3
-
FIU
WKY
21
38
Final ESP3
-
TXSA
USM
23
20
Final ESP+
-
NAL
8BYU
14
66
Final ESP3
-
CAL
OREGST
27
31
Final FS1
-
MTSU
TROY
20
17
Final ESP3
-
GAST
SALA
31
14
Final ESPU
-
SDGST
NEVADA
21
26
Final CBS
-
IOWA
PSU
41
21
Final BTN
-
KSTATE
17IOWAST
0
45
Final FOX
-
TENN
23AUBURN
0
051 O/U
-10
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
MISSST
13UGA
0
044 O/U
-25.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
21LIB
NCST
0
066.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
14OKLAST
18OKLA
0
060.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
MIZZOU
SC
0
057 O/U
+4.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
MICH
RUT
0
051.5 O/U
+12
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
ARIZ
WASH
0
053 O/U
-12
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
20USC
UTAH
0
057.5 O/U
+2
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
BOISE
HAWAII
0
055 O/U
+13.5
Sat 11:00pm CBSSN
-
4CLEM
FSU
0
0
PPD ABC
-
CHARLO
15MRSHL
0
0
PPD
-
CAR
24LALAF
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
MISS
5TXAM
0
0
PPD CBS
-
NAVY
SFLA
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
OHIO
MIAOH
0
0
ESPN
-
UTAHST
WYO
0
0
CBSSN
-
UAB
UTEP
0
0
ESP+
-
WAKE
DUKE
0
0
ACCN
-
MICHST
MD
0
0
BTN
-
LAMON
LATECH
0
0
-
UNLV
COLOST
0
0
FS2
-
SJST
FRESNO
0
0
CBSSN
-
ARIZST
COLO
0
0
ESP2
-
WASHST
STNFRD
0
0
FS1