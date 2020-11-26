Drive Chart
NMEX
UTAHST

NMEX
3 Pass
3 Rush
41 YDS
2:13 POS
No Gain
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 8:10
99-D.Murphree extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
6
Touchdown 8:22
34-B.Cole runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
14
plays
84
yds
05:44
pos
9
6
Field Goal 13:59
59-C.Coles 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
35
yds
00:37
pos
3
6
1st Quarter
Field Goal 0:43
99-D.Murphree 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
18
plays
45
yds
06:15
pos
3
3
Field Goal 6:58
59-C.Coles 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
46
yds
06:37
pos
0
3
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 10
Rushing 6 4
Passing 5 4
Penalty 4 2
3rd Down Conv 6-9 4-6
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 171 151
Total Plays 38 27
Avg Gain 4.5 5.6
Net Yards Rushing 105 78
Rush Attempts 21 17
Avg Rush Yards 5.0 4.6
Yards Passing 66 73
Comp. - Att. 10-17 7-10
Yards Per Pass 3.3 6.5
Penalties - Yards 5-50 5-50
Touchdowns 1 0
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 1-42.0 0-0.0
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
New Mexico 0-4 37--10
Utah State 0-4 33--6
Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium Logan, UT
 66 PASS YDS 73
105 RUSH YDS 78
171 TOTAL YDS 151
New Mexico
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Hall 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.8% 66 0 0 91.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.5% 455 0 3 92.8
T. Hall 10/17 66 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Hall 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 59 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 32 0
T. Hall 7 59 0 17
B. Cole 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 17 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 255 1
B. Cole 7 17 1 8
N. Jones 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 136 1
N. Jones 3 11 0 5
D. Vigilant 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 40 0
D. Vigilant 3 11 0 10
B. Carroll 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 12 0
B. Carroll 1 3 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
A. Erickson 87 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 195 1
A. Erickson 3 2 19 0 13
M. Williams 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 59 0
M. Williams 2 2 19 0 15
C. Patterson III 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 50 1
C. Patterson III 1 1 12 0 12
A. Umeh 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
A. Umeh 1 1 9 0 9
E. Logan-Greene 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 219 0
E. Logan-Greene 4 3 4 0 5
B. Carroll 6 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 76 0
B. Carroll 2 1 3 0 3
C. Alexander 21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 10 0
C. Alexander 1 0 0 0 0
K. Jarvis 85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 43 0
K. Jarvis 1 0 0 0 0
E. Queen 81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
E. Queen 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Shook 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
B. Shook 5-0 0.0 0
D. Martin 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
D. Martin 4-0 1.0 0
L. Beaton 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
L. Beaton 3-0 0.0 0
J. Reed II 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
J. Reed II 2-0 0.0 0
D. Sanders 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Sanders 2-1 0.0 0
T. Combs 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Combs 2-0 0.0 0
K. Miller 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Miller 1-0 0.0 0
N. Bolden 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Bolden 1-0 0.0 0
B. Gansallo 99 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Gansallo 1-0 0.0 0
T. Collier 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Collier 1-0 0.0 0
C. Genal 16 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Genal 0-1 0.0 0
B. Bertram 17 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Bertram 0-1 0.0 0
E. Pauni 55 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Pauni 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Murphree 99 P
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/1 1/1
D. Murphree 1/1 39 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Dyer 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 42.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
20 0 0
T. Dyer 1 42.0 0 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Alexander 21 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 16.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 12 0
C. Alexander 3 16.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Utah State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Peasley 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 69 0 0 131.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
37.5% 29 0 1 40.2
A. Peasley 6/9 69 0 0
J. Gentry 2 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 4 0 0 133.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 4 0 0 133.6
J. Gentry 1/1 4 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Henry-Cole 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 127 0
D. Henry-Cole 5 31 0 9
P. Makakona 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 14 0
P. Makakona 2 18 0 16
A. Peasley 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 24 0
A. Peasley 5 15 0 7
E. Noa 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 31 0
E. Noa 3 11 0 7
J. Gentry 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 19 0
J. Gentry 2 3 0 5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. McGriff 10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 80 1
J. McGriff 2 1 31 0 31
D. Wright 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 31 0
D. Wright 3 2 21 0 15
T. Compton 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
T. Compton 1 1 8 0 8
D. Henry-Cole 7 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
D. Henry-Cole 2 2 7 0 4
S. Scarver 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
S. Scarver 2 1 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Vongphachanh 98 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Vongphachanh 4-0 0.0 0
D. Tatum 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Tatum 4-0 0.0 0
N. Heninger 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
N. Heninger 3-0 1.0 0
R. Fata 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Fata 3-0 0.0 0
J. Reed 36 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Reed 3-1 0.0 0
E. Munoz 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
E. Munoz 3-1 0.0 0
S. Bond 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Bond 3-0 0.0 0
K. Maile 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Maile 2-1 0.0 0
C. Lampkin 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Lampkin 2-0 0.0 0
I. Vaifo'ou 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Vaifo'ou 1-0 0.0 0
M. Anyanwu 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Anyanwu 1-0 0.0 0
M. Moore 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Moore 0-1 0.0 0
J. Te'i 51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Te'i 0-1 0.0 0
K. Neves 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Neves 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Coles 59 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/3
C. Coles 2/2 44 0/0 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Henry-Cole 7 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 20 0
D. Henry-Cole 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NMEX 27 1:17 3 1 Punt
6:58 NMEX 23 6:15 18 55 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:54 NMEX 11 5:44 14 89 TD
2:24 NMEX 20 2:13 10 66
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:35 UTAHST 30 6:37 12 61 FG
0:39 UTAHST 23 0:37 4 52 End of Quarter
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:10 UTAHST 29 5:38 10 71 Downs

NMEX
Lobos

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 14
(0:11 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 21-C.Alexander.
Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEX 24
(0:16 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Team penalty on UTS Holding 10 yards enforced at UTS 24. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEX 39
(0:23 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 17-E.Logan-Green. Penalty on UTS 6-C.Lampkin Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UTS 39. No Play.
+4 YD
3 & 3 - NMEX 43
(0:31 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall complete to 88-M.Williams. 88-M.Williams to UTS 39 for 4 yards (38-E.Munoz).
Sack
2 & 1 - NMEX 41
(1:16 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall sacked at UTS 47 for -6 yards FUMBLES (42-N.Heninger). 88-M.Williams to UTS 43 for 4 yards.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 50
(1:28 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall complete to 7-A.Umeh. 7-A.Umeh to UTS 41 for 9 yards (36-J.Reed).
+12 YD
3 & 9 - NMEX 38
(1:46 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall complete to 11-C.Patterson. 11-C.Patterson to NM 50 for 12 yards (22-M.Anyanwu).
No Gain
2 & 9 - NMEX 38
(1:49 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 81-E.Queen.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 37
(2:00 - 2nd) 34-B.Cole to NM 38 for 1 yard (42-N.Heninger).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 20
(2:24 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall to NM 37 for 17 yards (23-D.Tatum).

UTAHST
Aggies
 - Downs (10 plays, 71 yards, 5:38 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
2 & 3 - UTAHST 3
(2:32 - 2nd) 6-A.Peasley to NM 1 FUMBLES (46-B.Shook). out of bounds at the NM End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 8 - UTAHST 8
(3:14 - 2nd) 2-J.Gentry to NM 3 for 5 yards (11-K.Miller).
+8 YD
3 & 8 - UTAHST 16
(3:36 - 2nd) 6-A.Peasley complete to 17-T.Compton. 17-T.Compton to NM 8 for 8 yards.
-2 YD
2 & 6 - UTAHST 14
(4:15 - 2nd) 2-J.Gentry to NM 16 for -2 yards (15-L.Beaton).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 18
(4:57 - 2nd) 34-E.Noa to NM 14 for 4 yards (15-L.Beaton).
+31 YD
3 & 4 - UTAHST 49
(5:35 - 2nd) 6-A.Peasley complete to 10-J.McGriff. 10-J.McGriff to NM 18 for 31 yards (8-D.Martin).
+6 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 45
(6:12 - 2nd) 6-A.Peasley complete to 11-S.Scarver. 11-S.Scarver to NM 49 for 6 yards (15-L.Beaton).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 45
(6:45 - 2nd) 34-E.Noa to UTS 45 for no gain (46-B.Shook).
+7 YD
2 & 1 - UTAHST 38
(7:18 - 2nd) 34-E.Noa to UTS 45 for 7 yards (46-B.Shook).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 29
(8:10 - 2nd) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 38 for 9 yards (46-B.Shook17-B.Bertram).
Kickoff
(8:10 - 2nd) 99-D.Murphree kicks 54 yards from NM 35. 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 29 for 18 yards (19-D.Sanders).

NMEX
Lobos
 - TD (14 plays, 89 yards, 5:44 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:10 - 2nd) 99-D.Murphree extra point is good.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - NMEX 1
(8:22 - 2nd) 34-B.Cole runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
+4 YD
2 & 5 - NMEX 5
(8:26 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall to UTS 1 for 4 yards (53-K.Maile).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - NMEX 5
(8:26 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
-2 YD
1 & 3 - NMEX 3
(9:08 - 2nd) 5-D.Vigilant to UTS 5 for -2 yards (42-N.Heninger).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 15
(9:20 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall to UTS 3 for 12 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh).
Penalty
3 & 2 - NMEX 20
(9:33 - 2nd) Penalty on UTS 51-J.Te'i Offside 5 yards enforced at UTS 20. No Play.
+3 YD
2 & 5 - NMEX 23
(10:10 - 2nd) 5-D.Vigilant to UTS 20 for 3 yards (90-R.Fata53-K.Maile).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 28
(10:56 - 2nd) 25-N.Jones to UTS 23 for 5 yards (53-K.Maile47-K.Neves).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 43
(11:30 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall complete to 88-M.Williams. 88-M.Williams to UTS 28 for 15 yards (4-S.Bond).
+10 YD
2 & 9 - NMEX 47
(12:00 - 2nd) 5-D.Vigilant to UTS 43 for 10 yards (4-S.Bond).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 46
(12:36 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall complete to 17-E.Logan-Green. 17-E.Logan-Green to NM 47 for 1 yard (36-J.Reed).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 33
(13:05 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall complete to 87-A.Erickson. 87-A.Erickson to NM 46 for 13 yards (6-C.Lampkin36-J.Reed).
+16 YD
3 & 4 - NMEX 17
(13:15 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall to NM 33 for 16 yards (36-J.Reed).
No Gain
2 & 4 - NMEX 17
(13:20 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 17-E.Logan-Green.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 11
(13:48 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall complete to 87-A.Erickson. 87-A.Erickson to NM 17 for 6 yards (6-C.Lampkin).
Kickoff
(13:54 - 2nd) 83-J.Rouly kicks 61 yards from UTS 35. 21-C.Alexander to NM 21 for 17 yards (4-S.Bond). Penalty on NM 88-M.Williams Holding 10 yards enforced at NM 21.

UTAHST
Aggies
 - End of Quarter (4 plays, 52 yards, 0:37 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 12 - UTAHST 27
(13:59 - 2nd) 59-C.Coles 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 12 - UTAHST 27
(14:24 - 2nd) 6-A.Peasley incomplete. Intended for 10-J.McGriff.
Sack
2 & 10 - UTAHST 25
(14:54 - 2nd) 6-A.Peasley sacked at NM 27 for -2 yards (8-D.Martin).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25
(15:00 - 2nd) 6-A.Peasley incomplete. Intended for 18-D.Wright.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 40
(0:02 - 1st) 29-P.Makakona to NM 25 for 15 yards (13-N.Bolden).
Penalty
1 & 10 - UTAHST 45
(0:02 - 1st) Team penalty on NM Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at UTS 45. No Play.
+15 YD
2 & 3 - UTAHST 30
(0:02 - 1st) 6-A.Peasley complete to 18-D.Wright. 18-D.Wright to UTS 45 for 15 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 23
(0:36 - 1st) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 30 for 7 yards (9-J.Reed).
Kickoff
(0:39 - 1st) 99-D.Murphree kicks 42 yards from NM 35. 29-P.Makakona to UTS 23 for no gain.

NMEX
Lobos
 - FG (18 plays, 55 yards, 6:15 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 9 - NMEX 22
(0:43 - 1st) 99-D.Murphree 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 9 - NMEX 22
(0:49 - 1st) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 85-K.Jarvis.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 23
(1:36 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to UTS 22 for 1 yard (44-I.Vaifo'ou38-E.Munoz).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 23
(1:42 - 1st) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 6-B.Carroll.
Penalty
4 & 6 - NMEX 38
(1:52 - 1st) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 88-M.Williams. Penalty on UTS 23-D.Tatum Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UTS 38. No Play.
Penalty
4 & 1 - NMEX 33
(1:52 - 1st) Penalty on NM 56-A.Cook False start 5 yards enforced at UTS 33. No Play.
+3 YD
3 & 4 - NMEX 36
(2:15 - 1st) 6-B.Carroll to UTS 33 for 3 yards (38-E.Munoz).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - NMEX 39
(2:53 - 1st) 25-N.Jones to UTS 36 for 3 yards (23-D.Tatum).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 42
(3:27 - 1st) 10-T.Hall complete to 6-B.Carroll. 6-B.Carroll to UTS 39 for 3 yards (4-S.Bond).
+5 YD
3 & 5 - NMEX 47
(3:43 - 1st) 10-T.Hall complete to 17-E.Logan-Green. 17-E.Logan-Green to UTS 42 for 5 yards (23-D.Tatum).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - NMEX 50
(4:22 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to UTS 47 for 3 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 48
(4:54 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to NM 50 for 2 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh).
+8 YD
2 & 5 - NMEX 40
(5:15 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to NM 48 for 8 yards (38-E.Munoz).
No Gain
1 & 5 - NMEX 40
(5:24 - 1st) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 87-A.Erickson.
Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEX 35
(5:45 - 1st) Team penalty on UTS Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at NM 35. No Play.
+12 YD
3 & 10 - NMEX 23
(6:00 - 1st) 10-T.Hall to NM 35 for 12 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh95-M.Moore).
+4 YD
2 & 14 - NMEX 19
(6:18 - 1st) 10-T.Hall to NM 23 FUMBLES. 10-T.Hall to NM 23 for no gain.
Penalty
2 & 9 - NMEX 24
(6:24 - 1st) Team penalty on NM False start 5 yards enforced at NM 24. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 23
(6:52 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to NM 24 for 1 yard (23-D.Tatum51-J.Te'i).
Kickoff
(6:58 - 1st) 83-J.Rouly kicks 52 yards from UTS 35. 21-C.Alexander to NM 23 for 10 yards (87-B.Lane).

UTAHST
Aggies
 - FG (12 plays, 61 yards, 6:37 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 3 - UTAHST 9
(6:58 - 1st) 59-C.Coles 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 3 - UTAHST 9
(7:45 - 1st) 7-D.Henry-Cole to NM 9 for no gain (19-D.Sanders55-E.Pauni).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - UTAHST 13
(8:40 - 1st) 2-J.Gentry complete to 7-D.Henry-Cole. 7-D.Henry-Cole to NM 9 for 4 yards (16-T.Combs).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 16
(9:14 - 1st) 29-P.Makakona to NM 13 for 3 yards (46-B.Shook).
Penalty
1 & 10 - UTAHST 31
(9:21 - 1st) Penalty on NM 8-T.Tuioti Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NM 31. No Play.
+7 YD
2 & 2 - UTAHST 38
(9:21 - 1st) 6-A.Peasley to NM 31 for 7 yards (8-D.Martin).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 46
(10:04 - 1st) 7-D.Henry-Cole to NM 38 for 8 yards (16-T.Combs).
+7 YD
3 & 4 - UTAHST 47
(10:42 - 1st) 7-D.Henry-Cole to NM 46 for 7 yards (9-J.Reed).
+6 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 41
(11:22 - 1st) 6-A.Peasley complete to 18-D.Wright. 18-D.Wright to UTS 47 for 6 yards (2-T.Collier).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 41
(11:29 - 1st) 6-A.Peasley incomplete. Intended for 11-S.Scarver.
+3 YD
3 & 2 - UTAHST 38
(12:03 - 1st) 6-A.Peasley complete to 7-D.Henry-Cole. 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 41 for 3 yards (8-D.Martin).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - UTAHST 35
(12:50 - 1st) 6-A.Peasley to UTS 38 for 3 yards (19-D.Sanders16-C.Genal).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 30
(13:35 - 1st) 6-A.Peasley to UTS 35 for 5 yards (99-B.Gansallo19-D.Sanders).

NMEX
Lobos
 - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - NMEX 28
(13:43 - 1st) 96-T.Dyer punts 42 yards from NM 28 out of bounds at the UTS 30.
No Gain
3 & 9 - NMEX 28
(13:49 - 1st) 10-T.Hall incomplete.
-2 YD
2 & 7 - NMEX 30
(14:29 - 1st) 10-T.Hall complete to 17-E.Logan-Green. 17-E.Logan-Green to NM 28 for -2 yards (90-R.Fata).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 27
(15:00 - 1st) 25-N.Jones to NM 30 for 3 yards (90-R.Fata).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 59-C.Coles kicks 59 yards from UTS 35. 21-C.Alexander to NM 27 for 21 yards (7-D.Henry-Cole).
