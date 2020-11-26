Drive Chart
|NMEX
|UTAHST
NMEX
3 Pass
3 Rush
41 YDS
2:13 POS
No Gain
1ST & 10 UTAHST 14
0:11
10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 21-C.Alexander.
Penalty
1ST & 10 UTAHST 24
0:16
10-T.Hall incomplete. Team penalty on UTS Holding 10 yards enforced at UTS 24. No Play.
Penalty
1ST & 10 UTAHST 39
0:23
10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 17-E.Logan-Green. Penalty on UTS 6-C.Lampkin Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UTS 39. No Play.
+4 YD
3RD & 3 UTAHST 43
0:31
10-T.Hall complete to 88-M.Williams. 88-M.Williams to UTS 39 for 4 yards (38-E.Munoz).
Sack
2ND & 1 UTAHST 41
1:16
10-T.Hall sacked at UTS 47 for -6 yards FUMBLES (42-N.Heninger). 88-M.Williams to UTS 43 for 4 yards.
+9 YD
1ST & 10 NMEX 50
1:28
10-T.Hall complete to 7-A.Umeh. 7-A.Umeh to UTS 41 for 9 yards (36-J.Reed).
+12 YD
3RD & 9 NMEX 38
1:46
10-T.Hall complete to 11-C.Patterson. 11-C.Patterson to NM 50 for 12 yards (22-M.Anyanwu).
No Gain
2ND & 9 NMEX 38
1:49
10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 81-E.Queen.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 NMEX 37
2:00
34-B.Cole to NM 38 for 1 yard (42-N.Heninger).
+17 YD
1ST & 10 NMEX 20
2:24
10-T.Hall to NM 37 for 17 yards (23-D.Tatum).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|10
|Rushing
|6
|4
|Passing
|5
|4
|Penalty
|4
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-9
|4-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|171
|151
|Total Plays
|38
|27
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|105
|78
|Rush Attempts
|21
|17
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.0
|4.6
|Yards Passing
|66
|73
|Comp. - Att.
|10-17
|7-10
|Yards Per Pass
|3.3
|6.5
|Penalties - Yards
|5-50
|5-50
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-42.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|66
|PASS YDS
|73
|105
|RUSH YDS
|78
|171
|TOTAL YDS
|151
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
T. Hall 10 QB
|T. Hall
|10/17
|66
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
T. Hall 10 QB
|T. Hall
|7
|59
|0
|17
B. Cole 34 RB
|B. Cole
|7
|17
|1
|8
N. Jones 25 RB
|N. Jones
|3
|11
|0
|5
D. Vigilant 5 RB
|D. Vigilant
|3
|11
|0
|10
B. Carroll 6 RB
|B. Carroll
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
A. Erickson 87 WR
|A. Erickson
|3
|2
|19
|0
|13
|
M. Williams 88 TE
|M. Williams
|2
|2
|19
|0
|15
|
C. Patterson III 11 WR
|C. Patterson III
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
A. Umeh 7 WR
|A. Umeh
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
E. Logan-Greene 17 WR
|E. Logan-Greene
|4
|3
|4
|0
|5
|
B. Carroll 6 RB
|B. Carroll
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
C. Alexander 21 RB
|C. Alexander
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
K. Jarvis 85 TE
|K. Jarvis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
E. Queen 81 WR
|E. Queen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
B. Shook 46 LB
|B. Shook
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Martin 8 CB
|D. Martin
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Beaton 15 S
|L. Beaton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed II 9 S
|J. Reed II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sanders 19 LB
|D. Sanders
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Combs 16 S
|T. Combs
|2-0
|0.0
|0
K. Miller 11 LB
|K. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
N. Bolden 13 S
|N. Bolden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
B. Gansallo 99 NT
|B. Gansallo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
T. Collier 2 CB
|T. Collier
|1-0
|0.0
|0
C. Genal 16 QB
|C. Genal
|0-1
|0.0
|0
B. Bertram 17 DE
|B. Bertram
|0-1
|0.0
|0
E. Pauni 55 NT
|E. Pauni
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
D. Murphree 99 P
|D. Murphree
|1/1
|39
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
T. Dyer 96 P
|T. Dyer
|1
|42.0
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
C. Alexander 21 RB
|C. Alexander
|3
|16.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
A. Peasley 6 QB
|A. Peasley
|6/9
|69
|0
|0
J. Gentry 2 RB
|J. Gentry
|1/1
|4
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Henry-Cole 7 RB
|D. Henry-Cole
|5
|31
|0
|9
|
P. Makakona 29 RB
|P. Makakona
|2
|18
|0
|16
|
A. Peasley 6 QB
|A. Peasley
|5
|15
|0
|7
|
E. Noa 34 RB
|E. Noa
|3
|11
|0
|7
J. Gentry 2 RB
|J. Gentry
|2
|3
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. McGriff 10 WR
|J. McGriff
|2
|1
|31
|0
|31
|
D. Wright 18 WR
|D. Wright
|3
|2
|21
|0
|15
T. Compton 17 WR
|T. Compton
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
D. Henry-Cole 7 RB
|D. Henry-Cole
|2
|2
|7
|0
|4
S. Scarver 11 WR
|S. Scarver
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
A. Vongphachanh 98 LB
|A. Vongphachanh
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tatum 23 S
|D. Tatum
|4-0
|0.0
|0
N. Heninger 42 LB
|N. Heninger
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Fata 90 DL
|R. Fata
|3-0
|0.0
|0
J. Reed 36 S
|J. Reed
|3-1
|0.0
|0
E. Munoz 38 LB
|E. Munoz
|3-1
|0.0
|0
S. Bond 4 S
|S. Bond
|3-0
|0.0
|0
K. Maile 53 LB
|K. Maile
|2-1
|0.0
|0
C. Lampkin 6 CB
|C. Lampkin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
I. Vaifo'ou 44 LB
|I. Vaifo'ou
|1-0
|0.0
|0
M. Anyanwu 22 CB
|M. Anyanwu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
M. Moore 95 DL
|M. Moore
|0-1
|0.0
|0
J. Te'i 51 DL
|J. Te'i
|0-1
|0.0
|0
K. Neves 47 LB
|K. Neves
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
C. Coles 59 K
|C. Coles
|2/2
|44
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
D. Henry-Cole 7 RB
|D. Henry-Cole
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 14(0:11 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 21-C.Alexander.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 24(0:16 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Team penalty on UTS Holding 10 yards enforced at UTS 24. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 39(0:23 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 17-E.Logan-Green. Penalty on UTS 6-C.Lampkin Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UTS 39. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - NMEX 43(0:31 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall complete to 88-M.Williams. 88-M.Williams to UTS 39 for 4 yards (38-E.Munoz).
|Sack
|
2 & 1 - NMEX 41(1:16 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall sacked at UTS 47 for -6 yards FUMBLES (42-N.Heninger). 88-M.Williams to UTS 43 for 4 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 50(1:28 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall complete to 7-A.Umeh. 7-A.Umeh to UTS 41 for 9 yards (36-J.Reed).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 9 - NMEX 38(1:46 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall complete to 11-C.Patterson. 11-C.Patterson to NM 50 for 12 yards (22-M.Anyanwu).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NMEX 38(1:49 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 81-E.Queen.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 37(2:00 - 2nd) 34-B.Cole to NM 38 for 1 yard (42-N.Heninger).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 20(2:24 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall to NM 37 for 17 yards (23-D.Tatum).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - UTAHST 3(2:32 - 2nd) 6-A.Peasley to NM 1 FUMBLES (46-B.Shook). out of bounds at the NM End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 8 - UTAHST 8(3:14 - 2nd) 2-J.Gentry to NM 3 for 5 yards (11-K.Miller).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - UTAHST 16(3:36 - 2nd) 6-A.Peasley complete to 17-T.Compton. 17-T.Compton to NM 8 for 8 yards.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - UTAHST 14(4:15 - 2nd) 2-J.Gentry to NM 16 for -2 yards (15-L.Beaton).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 18(4:57 - 2nd) 34-E.Noa to NM 14 for 4 yards (15-L.Beaton).
|+31 YD
|
3 & 4 - UTAHST 49(5:35 - 2nd) 6-A.Peasley complete to 10-J.McGriff. 10-J.McGriff to NM 18 for 31 yards (8-D.Martin).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAHST 45(6:12 - 2nd) 6-A.Peasley complete to 11-S.Scarver. 11-S.Scarver to NM 49 for 6 yards (15-L.Beaton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 45(6:45 - 2nd) 34-E.Noa to UTS 45 for no gain (46-B.Shook).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - UTAHST 38(7:18 - 2nd) 34-E.Noa to UTS 45 for 7 yards (46-B.Shook).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 29(8:10 - 2nd) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 38 for 9 yards (46-B.Shook17-B.Bertram).
|Kickoff
|(8:10 - 2nd) 99-D.Murphree kicks 54 yards from NM 35. 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 29 for 18 yards (19-D.Sanders).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:10 - 2nd) 99-D.Murphree extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - NMEX 1(8:22 - 2nd) 34-B.Cole runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - NMEX 5(8:26 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall to UTS 1 for 4 yards (53-K.Maile).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - NMEX 5(8:26 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 3 - NMEX 3(9:08 - 2nd) 5-D.Vigilant to UTS 5 for -2 yards (42-N.Heninger).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 15(9:20 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall to UTS 3 for 12 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - NMEX 20(9:33 - 2nd) Penalty on UTS 51-J.Te'i Offside 5 yards enforced at UTS 20. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - NMEX 23(10:10 - 2nd) 5-D.Vigilant to UTS 20 for 3 yards (90-R.Fata53-K.Maile).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 28(10:56 - 2nd) 25-N.Jones to UTS 23 for 5 yards (53-K.Maile47-K.Neves).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 43(11:30 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall complete to 88-M.Williams. 88-M.Williams to UTS 28 for 15 yards (4-S.Bond).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - NMEX 47(12:00 - 2nd) 5-D.Vigilant to UTS 43 for 10 yards (4-S.Bond).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 46(12:36 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall complete to 17-E.Logan-Green. 17-E.Logan-Green to NM 47 for 1 yard (36-J.Reed).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 33(13:05 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall complete to 87-A.Erickson. 87-A.Erickson to NM 46 for 13 yards (6-C.Lampkin36-J.Reed).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 4 - NMEX 17(13:15 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall to NM 33 for 16 yards (36-J.Reed).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - NMEX 17(13:20 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 17-E.Logan-Green.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 11(13:48 - 2nd) 10-T.Hall complete to 87-A.Erickson. 87-A.Erickson to NM 17 for 6 yards (6-C.Lampkin).
|Kickoff
|(13:54 - 2nd) 83-J.Rouly kicks 61 yards from UTS 35. 21-C.Alexander to NM 21 for 17 yards (4-S.Bond). Penalty on NM 88-M.Williams Holding 10 yards enforced at NM 21.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - UTAHST 27(13:59 - 2nd) 59-C.Coles 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - UTAHST 27(14:24 - 2nd) 6-A.Peasley incomplete. Intended for 10-J.McGriff.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - UTAHST 25(14:54 - 2nd) 6-A.Peasley sacked at NM 27 for -2 yards (8-D.Martin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(15:00 - 2nd) 6-A.Peasley incomplete. Intended for 18-D.Wright.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 40(0:02 - 1st) 29-P.Makakona to NM 25 for 15 yards (13-N.Bolden).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 45(0:02 - 1st) Team penalty on NM Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at UTS 45. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 3 - UTAHST 30(0:02 - 1st) 6-A.Peasley complete to 18-D.Wright. 18-D.Wright to UTS 45 for 15 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 23(0:36 - 1st) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 30 for 7 yards (9-J.Reed).
|Kickoff
|(0:39 - 1st) 99-D.Murphree kicks 42 yards from NM 35. 29-P.Makakona to UTS 23 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - NMEX 22(0:43 - 1st) 99-D.Murphree 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - NMEX 22(0:49 - 1st) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 85-K.Jarvis.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 23(1:36 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to UTS 22 for 1 yard (44-I.Vaifo'ou38-E.Munoz).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 23(1:42 - 1st) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 6-B.Carroll.
|Penalty
|
4 & 6 - NMEX 38(1:52 - 1st) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 88-M.Williams. Penalty on UTS 23-D.Tatum Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UTS 38. No Play.
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - NMEX 33(1:52 - 1st) Penalty on NM 56-A.Cook False start 5 yards enforced at UTS 33. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - NMEX 36(2:15 - 1st) 6-B.Carroll to UTS 33 for 3 yards (38-E.Munoz).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - NMEX 39(2:53 - 1st) 25-N.Jones to UTS 36 for 3 yards (23-D.Tatum).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 42(3:27 - 1st) 10-T.Hall complete to 6-B.Carroll. 6-B.Carroll to UTS 39 for 3 yards (4-S.Bond).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - NMEX 47(3:43 - 1st) 10-T.Hall complete to 17-E.Logan-Green. 17-E.Logan-Green to UTS 42 for 5 yards (23-D.Tatum).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - NMEX 50(4:22 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to UTS 47 for 3 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 48(4:54 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to NM 50 for 2 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - NMEX 40(5:15 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to NM 48 for 8 yards (38-E.Munoz).
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - NMEX 40(5:24 - 1st) 10-T.Hall incomplete. Intended for 87-A.Erickson.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 35(5:45 - 1st) Team penalty on UTS Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at NM 35. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - NMEX 23(6:00 - 1st) 10-T.Hall to NM 35 for 12 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh95-M.Moore).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 14 - NMEX 19(6:18 - 1st) 10-T.Hall to NM 23 FUMBLES. 10-T.Hall to NM 23 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - NMEX 24(6:24 - 1st) Team penalty on NM False start 5 yards enforced at NM 24. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 23(6:52 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to NM 24 for 1 yard (23-D.Tatum51-J.Te'i).
|Kickoff
|(6:58 - 1st) 83-J.Rouly kicks 52 yards from UTS 35. 21-C.Alexander to NM 23 for 10 yards (87-B.Lane).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - UTAHST 9(6:58 - 1st) 59-C.Coles 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - UTAHST 9(7:45 - 1st) 7-D.Henry-Cole to NM 9 for no gain (19-D.Sanders55-E.Pauni).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTAHST 13(8:40 - 1st) 2-J.Gentry complete to 7-D.Henry-Cole. 7-D.Henry-Cole to NM 9 for 4 yards (16-T.Combs).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 16(9:14 - 1st) 29-P.Makakona to NM 13 for 3 yards (46-B.Shook).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 31(9:21 - 1st) Penalty on NM 8-T.Tuioti Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NM 31. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - UTAHST 38(9:21 - 1st) 6-A.Peasley to NM 31 for 7 yards (8-D.Martin).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 46(10:04 - 1st) 7-D.Henry-Cole to NM 38 for 8 yards (16-T.Combs).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - UTAHST 47(10:42 - 1st) 7-D.Henry-Cole to NM 46 for 7 yards (9-J.Reed).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAHST 41(11:22 - 1st) 6-A.Peasley complete to 18-D.Wright. 18-D.Wright to UTS 47 for 6 yards (2-T.Collier).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 41(11:29 - 1st) 6-A.Peasley incomplete. Intended for 11-S.Scarver.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - UTAHST 38(12:03 - 1st) 6-A.Peasley complete to 7-D.Henry-Cole. 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTS 41 for 3 yards (8-D.Martin).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - UTAHST 35(12:50 - 1st) 6-A.Peasley to UTS 38 for 3 yards (19-D.Sanders16-C.Genal).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 30(13:35 - 1st) 6-A.Peasley to UTS 35 for 5 yards (99-B.Gansallo19-D.Sanders).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - NMEX 28(13:43 - 1st) 96-T.Dyer punts 42 yards from NM 28 out of bounds at the UTS 30.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - NMEX 28(13:49 - 1st) 10-T.Hall incomplete.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - NMEX 30(14:29 - 1st) 10-T.Hall complete to 17-E.Logan-Green. 17-E.Logan-Green to NM 28 for -2 yards (90-R.Fata).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 27(15:00 - 1st) 25-N.Jones to NM 30 for 3 yards (90-R.Fata).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 59-C.Coles kicks 59 yards from UTS 35. 21-C.Alexander to NM 27 for 21 yards (7-D.Henry-Cole).
NMEX
UTAHST
10
6
2nd 0:11 FS1
13IOWAST
17TEXAS
0
056.5 O/U
+1
Fri 12:00pm ABC
-
UMASS
LIB
0
056.5 O/U
-37.5
Fri 12:00pm ESP3
-
NEB
24IOWA
0
053.5 O/U
-13.5
Fri 1:00pm FOX
-
UCF
SFLA
0
067 O/U
+25
Fri 3:30pm ESPN
-
2ND
19UNC
0
068.5 O/U
+5.5
Fri 3:30pm ABC
-
WYO
UNLV
0
052 O/U
+16.5
Fri 4:00pm FS1
-
CMICH
EMICH
0
059 O/U
+7
Fri 4:00pm CBSSN
-
STNFRD
CAL
0
052 O/U
-1.5
Fri 4:30pm FOX
-
15OREG
OREGST
0
064 O/U
+13.5
Fri 7:30pm ESPN
-
UK
6FLA
0
060.5 O/U
-25.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
4OHIOST
ILL
0
071.5 O/U
+28
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
NILL
WMICH
0
064.5 O/U
-20
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
0
051 O/U
-14
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
PSU
MICH
0
058 O/U
-1
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
SMU
ECU
0
067.5 O/U
+12.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
GAS
GAST
0
052.5 O/U
+1.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
TXTECH
23OKLAST
0
054 O/U
-11
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
0
063.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
MD
12IND
0
064 O/U
-11.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
NCST
CUSE
0
050.5 O/U
+14.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
BGREEN
OHIO
0
054 O/U
-24
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
KENTST
BUFF
0
067.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
MIAOH
AKRON
0
055.5 O/U
+14
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
UTEP
RICE
0
044.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
SALA
ARKST
0
064 O/U
-7
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
0
067 O/U
-3
Sat 3:00pm
-
LALAF
LAMON
0
054.5 O/U
+28.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
20CSTCAR
TXSTSM
0
058 O/U
+17
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
COLO
18USC
0
064.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
8NWEST
MICHST
0
041.5 O/U
+13
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
22AUBURN
1BAMA
0
062.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
PITT
3CLEM
0
055.5 O/U
-23
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
FAU
MTSU
0
048.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
MISSST
MISS
0
069 O/U
-9.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
RUT
PURDUE
0
062 O/U
-11
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
LVILLE
BC
0
055 O/U
-1
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
SJST
BOISE
0
058 O/U
-11
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
MEMP
NAVY
0
062 O/U
+13.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
LSU
5TXAM
0
063.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
DUKE
GATECH
0
058 O/U
+1
Sat 7:00pm
-
KSTATE
BAYLOR
0
046 O/U
-5.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
9UGA
SC
0
049 O/U
+21.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UTAH
WASH
0
049 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
ARIZ
UCLA
0
069 O/U
-10.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
TROY
APLST
0
048.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 8:00pm ESPU
-
UVA
FSU
0
058 O/U
+9
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
TCU
KANSAS
0
051.5 O/U
+24
Sat 8:00pm FS1
-
NEVADA
HAWAII
0
060.5 O/U
+7
Sat 11:00pm
-
25TULSA
HOU
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
LATECH
FIU
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
COLOST
AF
0
0
CBSSN
-
USM
UAB
0
0
CBSSN
-
SDGST
FRESNO
0
0
FS1
-
WASH
WASHST
0
0
ESPN
-
MINN
16WISC
0
0
BTN
-
7CINCY
TEMPLE
0
0
ESPU
-
UTAH
ARIZST
0
0