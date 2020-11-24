|
|
UCF, South Florida renew 'War on I-4'
"The War on I-4" in-state rivalry will be renewed when the UCF Knights host the South Florida Bulls on Friday afternoon in Orlando.
South Florida leads the series 6-5, and scheduling UCF was paused for a few years after winning a 64-12 blowout in 2007.
Fast forward to 2020, and it's the Knights who are dominating the series and going for their fourth straight win. In the past two years, the Knights have outscored the Bulls by a combined 72-17.
This year, the Bulls (1-7, 0-6) have lost seven straight games, and they are the only winless team in American Athletic Conference play.
UCF (5-3, 4-3) is seventh in the AAC standings. They lead the league in scoring (42.6), first downs (28.4 per game), third-down conversion rate (50 percent), turnover margin (plus-11), total offense (586.6 yards per game) and passing offense (377.6).
The Bulls are 10th in the league in scoring (20.2). Their rushing offense is last in the league, suggesting they may struggle to run clock and shorten the game. And they are last in points allowed (37.6).
The Bulls postponed last week's game against Navy due to injuries/illness. The Bulls started the season with 40 scholarship defensive players but were down to just 16 -- and only two healthy tackles and two cornerbacks.
A bright spot for the Bulls has been junior slot receiver Bryce Miller, a former walk-on who leads the team with 22 receptions, often taking some punishing hits.
"The quarterbacks trust me to catch it," Miller said. "Taking the hits doesn't really bother me. I just focus on the ball and try to protect myself."
UCF, coming off a 36-33 loss to seventh-ranked Cincinnati, has scored at least 24 points in 47 straight games. That's the second-longest active streak in the nation.
Even so, this season has not gone as planned for the Knights.
"We're disappointed in that result," UCF coach Josh Heupel said after the loss to Cincinnati. "We resemble a darned good football team. We just have to do the little things to win. We're not that far off."
The Knights are led by quarterback Dillon Gabriel and wide receiver Marlon Williams.
Gabriel, who has passed for at least one touchdown in 21 consecutive games, leads the nation in passing yards, total offense and passing yards per game (377.1).
Williams ranks among the top 10 in UCF history in career catches (157), yards (2,260) and TDs (18). This season, he ranks second in the nation in reception yards (1,039), fifth in catches per game (8.9) and fourth in yards per game (129.9).
The Knights also can run the ball. Greg McCrae and Otis Anderson rank 1-2 in program history in yards per carry (6.7 and 6.2 respectively).
UCF's defense, meanwhile, leads the nation in turnovers forced, with 20, and the Knights are 5-0 this season when they've posted more takeaways than their opponent.
--Field Level Media
|
|
D. Gabriel
11 QB
323 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 2 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
J. McCloud
3 QB
326 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|33
|Rushing
|11
|13
|Passing
|11
|18
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-12
|8-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|508
|522
|Total Plays
|63
|78
|Avg Gain
|8.1
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|185
|196
|Rush Attempts
|33
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.6
|5.3
|Yards Passing
|323
|326
|Comp. - Att.
|19-30
|28-41
|Yards Per Pass
|9.8
|6.6
|Penalties - Yards
|5-60
|6-50
|Touchdowns
|6
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|4
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-43.0
|3-46.0
|Return Yards
|24
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-24
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|323
|PASS YDS
|326
|
|
|185
|RUSH YDS
|196
|
|
|508
|TOTAL YDS
|522
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Gabriel 11 QB
|D. Gabriel
|19/30
|323
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. McCrae 30 RB
|G. McCrae
|20
|102
|0
|22
|
B. Thompson 24 RB
|B. Thompson
|10
|81
|1
|27
|
D. Gabriel 11 QB
|D. Gabriel
|3
|2
|1
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Harris 87 WR
|J. Harris
|6
|5
|110
|3
|47
|
T. Nixon 16 WR
|T. Nixon
|9
|5
|94
|0
|51
|
J. Robinson 1 WR
|J. Robinson
|6
|4
|86
|0
|42
|
G. McCrae 30 RB
|G. McCrae
|6
|4
|32
|0
|12
|
E. Appiah-Takyi 16 DB
|E. Appiah-Takyi
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Hescock 88 TE
|J. Hescock
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Jean-Baptiste 11 LB
|J. Jean-Baptiste
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Woodson 13 DL
|L. Woodson
|7-0
|3.0
|0
|
T. Bethune 15 LB
|T. Bethune
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gainous 21 DB
|D. Gainous
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Grant 27 DB
|R. Grant
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thornton 14 DB
|C. Thornton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Montalvo 94 DL
|A. Montalvo
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gilyard 10 LB
|E. Gilyard
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hodges 12 DB
|J. Hodges
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Morris-Brash 33 DL
|T. Morris-Brash
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Wilson 2 DB
|D. Wilson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Goode 54 DL
|C. Goode
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 7 DB
|D. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McMillian 26 DB
|J. McMillian
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Maxwell 8 DB
|Z. Maxwell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Celiscar 88 DL
|J. Celiscar
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Green 98 DL
|K. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hester 52 DL
|K. Hester
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Obarski 98 K
|D. Obarski
|1/1
|23
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Osteen 36 P
|A. Osteen
|4
|43.0
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|1
|28.0
|28
|0
|
J. Baker 5 WR
|J. Baker
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Johnson 17 WR
|A. Johnson
|2
|12.0
|19
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. McCloud 3 QB
|J. McCloud
|28/40
|326
|3
|0
|
K. Scribner 25 P
|K. Scribner
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Joiner 10 RB
|K. Joiner
|12
|112
|0
|23
|
D. Felix 2 RB
|D. Felix
|4
|17
|0
|10
|
J. McCloud 3 QB
|J. McCloud
|12
|0
|1
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Miller 19 WR
|B. Miller
|9
|8
|68
|1
|22
|
D. Dukes 18 WR
|D. Dukes
|6
|5
|66
|2
|23
|
R. St. Felix 5 WR
|R. St. Felix
|6
|3
|65
|0
|30
|
X. Weaver 84 WR
|X. Weaver
|5
|4
|65
|0
|19
|
O. Dollison 4 WR
|O. Dollison
|3
|2
|23
|0
|16
|
L. Williams 8 WR
|L. Williams
|4
|2
|20
|0
|15
|
D. Felix 2 RB
|D. Felix
|4
|3
|14
|0
|19
|
B. Battie 21 RB
|B. Battie
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Brinkman 89 TE
|M. Brinkman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
F. Lloyd 87 TE
|F. Lloyd
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Mims 59 LB
|A. Mims
|8-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Boyles 11 LB
|D. Boyles
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hampton 7 DB
|M. Hampton
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Grier 5 LB
|A. Grier
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Townsel 8 DB
|C. Townsel
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. LaPointe 22 DB
|M. LaPointe
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Sanders 20 DB
|B. Sanders
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mangum 23 DT
|T. Mangum
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Yates 91 DL
|R. Yates
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Evans 0 DB
|D. Evans
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Harris 24 S
|M. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pinkney 96 DL
|K. Pinkney
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Shrader 32 K
|S. Shrader
|0/1
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Schneider 39 P
|T. Schneider
|3
|46.0
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Battie 21 RB
|B. Battie
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 40(14:20 - 4th) 10-K.Joiner to UCF 17 for 23 yards (21-D.Gainous).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 44(14:53 - 4th) 3-J.McCloud complete to 84-X.Weaver. 84-X.Weaver to UCF 40 for 16 yards (8-Z.Maxwell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 44(15:00 - 4th) 3-J.McCloud incomplete.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 4 - SFLA 31(0:14 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 18-D.Dukes. 18-D.Dukes to USF 44 for 13 yards. Penalty on UCF 91-N.Hancock Offside declined.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - SFLA 27(0:46 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud to USF 31 for 4 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(1:13 - 3rd) 21-B.Battie to USF 27 for 2 yards (11-J.Jean-Baptiste).
|Kickoff
|(1:13 - 3rd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to USF End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:13 - 3rd) 98-D.Obarski extra point is good.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 12(1:20 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - UCF 21(1:47 - 3rd) 30-G.McCrae to USF 12 for 9 yards (7-M.Hampton96-K.Pinkney).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 29(2:05 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 87-J.Harris. 87-J.Harris to USF 21 for 8 yards (7-M.Hampton).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 45(2:19 - 3rd) 30-G.McCrae to USF 29 for 16 yards (22-M.LaPointe).
|Kickoff
|(2:19 - 3rd) 32-S.Shrader kicks 10 yards from USF 35. 5-J.Baker to USF 45 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:19 - 3rd) 32-S.Shrader extra point is good.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 14(2:26 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 18-D.Dukes. 18-D.Dukes runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 5 - SFLA 29(3:01 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 5-R.St. Felix. 5-R.St. Felix to UCF 14 for 15 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 34(3:25 - 3rd) 10-K.Joiner to UCF 29 for 5 yards (11-J.Jean-Baptiste).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - SFLA 38(3:45 - 3rd) 21-B.Battie to UCF 34 for 4 yards (15-T.Bethune).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 46(3:53 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 18-D.Dukes. 18-D.Dukes to UCF 38 for 8 yards (11-J.Jean-Baptiste).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - SFLA 46(4:22 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud to UCF 46 for 8 yards (13-L.Woodson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - SFLA 41(5:00 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 8-L.Williams. 8-L.Williams to USF 46 for 5 yards (11-J.Jean-Baptiste).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 39(5:29 - 3rd) 10-K.Joiner to USF 41 for 2 yards (27-R.Grant).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 7 - SFLA 17(5:49 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller to USF 39 for 22 yards (26-J.McMillian).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - SFLA 17(5:55 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 5-R.St. Felix.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 14(6:20 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller to USF 17 for 3 yards.
|Kickoff
|(6:32 - 3rd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 63 yards from UCF 35. 21-B.Battie to UCF 24 for 74 yards. Team penalty on USF Holding 10 yards enforced at USF 24.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:32 - 3rd) 98-D.Obarski extra point is good.
|+47 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 47(6:39 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 87-J.Harris. 87-J.Harris runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 42(7:11 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon to USF 47 for 11 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - UCF 38(7:33 - 3rd) 24-B.Thompson to UCF 42 for 4 yards (23-T.Mangum).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 31(7:50 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 1-J.Robinson. 1-J.Robinson to UCF 38 for 7 yards (20-B.Sanders).
|Kickoff
|(7:57 - 3rd) 32-S.Shrader kicks 62 yards from USF 35. 4-R.O'Keefe to UCF 31 for 28 yards (22-M.LaPointe).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:57 - 3rd) 32-S.Shrader extra point is good.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - SFLA 3(8:05 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud scrambles runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 3 - SFLA 3(8:43 - 3rd) 21-B.Battie to UCF 3 for no gain (94-A.Montalvo).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 16 - SFLA 26(9:30 - 3rd) 21-B.Battie to UCF 3 for 23 yards (21-D.Gainous).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 20(9:30 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud sacked at UCF 26 for -6 yards (13-L.Woodson).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 39(9:47 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 84-X.Weaver. 84-X.Weaver to UCF 20 for 19 yards (11-J.Jean-Baptiste).
|+30 YD
|
2 & 7 - SFLA 31(10:11 - 3rd) 21-B.Battie to UCF 39 for 30 yards (27-R.Grant).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 28(10:35 - 3rd) 10-K.Joiner to USF 31 for 3 yards.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 3 - SFLA 17(10:35 - 3rd) 10-K.Joiner to USF 28 for 11 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 10(11:12 - 3rd) 10-K.Joiner to USF 17 for 7 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - UCF 49(11:22 - 3rd) 36-A.Osteen punts 49 yards from USF 49 to USF End Zone. touchback. Team penalty on USF Personal Foul 10 yards enforced at USF 20.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - UCF 49(11:27 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - UCF 49(11:35 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 30-G.McCrae.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 48(12:00 - 3rd) 30-G.McCrae to USF 49 for -1 yard (8-C.Townsel5-A.Grier).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - SFLA 8(12:07 - 3rd) 39-T.Schneider punts 40 yards from USF 8 to USF 48 fair catch by 17-A.Johnson.
|-8 YD
|
3 & 15 - SFLA 16(12:45 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 2-D.Felix. 2-D.Felix to USF 8 for -8 yards (12-J.Hodges).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 16 - SFLA 15(13:15 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud scrambles to USF 16 for 1 yard (15-T.Bethune).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 21(13:46 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud sacked at USF 15 for -6 yards (33-T.Morris-Brash).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - UCF 42(13:52 - 3rd) 36-A.Osteen punts 37 yards from UCF 42 to USF 21 fair catch by 38-S.Atkins.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - UCF 42(13:57 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 23 - UCF 34(14:12 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 30-G.McCrae. 30-G.McCrae to UCF 42 for 8 yards (11-D.Boyles).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - UCF 49(14:37 - 3rd) Penalty on UCF 77-L.Pauole Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UCF 49. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 47(14:37 - 3rd) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 49 for 2 yards (23-T.Mangum11-D.Boyles).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(14:53 - 3rd) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 47 for 22 yards (5-A.Grier).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 32-S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to UCF End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 36(0:02 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 2-D.Felix. 2-D.Felix to UCF 45 for 19 yards (94-A.Montalvo).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(0:09 - 2nd) 21-B.Battie to USF 36 for 11 yards (11-J.Jean-Baptiste).
|Kickoff
|(0:09 - 2nd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to USF End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - UCF 6(0:11 - 2nd) 98-D.Obarski 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - UCF 6(0:16 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Robinson.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - UCF 8(0:55 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to USF 6 for 2 yards (8-C.Townsel23-T.Mangum).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 9 - UCF 9(1:15 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to USF 8 for 1 yard (24-M.Harris).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - UCF 17(1:28 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to USF 9 for 8 yards (22-M.LaPointe).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 23(1:44 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to USF 17 for 6 yards (11-D.Boyles).
|+26 YD
|
3 & 3 - UCF 49(1:58 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon to USF 23 for 26 yards (8-C.Townsel).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - UCF 50(2:01 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon to USF 49 for 1 yard (0-D.Evans).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 44(2:18 - 2nd) 24-B.Thompson to UCF 50 for 6 yards (5-A.Grier).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(2:29 - 2nd) 24-B.Thompson to UCF 44 for 19 yards (11-D.Boyles).
|Kickoff
|(2:29 - 2nd) 32-S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to UCF End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:29 - 2nd) 32-S.Shrader extra point is good.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - SFLA 5(2:35 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - SFLA 5(2:41 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 5-R.St. Felix.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 15(3:03 - 2nd) 2-D.Felix to UCF 5 for 10 yards (13-L.Woodson88-J.Celiscar).
|+30 YD
|
2 & 20 - SFLA 45(3:19 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 5-R.St. Felix. 5-R.St. Felix to UCF 15 for 30 yards (21-D.Gainous).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 35(3:57 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud sacked at UCF 45 for -10 yards (13-L.Woodson).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 46(4:26 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 84-X.Weaver. 84-X.Weaver to UCF 35 for 19 yards (12-J.Hodges).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 46(4:33 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 4-O.Dollison.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 36(4:51 - 2nd) 2-D.Felix to USF 46 for 10 yards (88-J.Celiscar21-D.Gainous).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - SFLA 32(5:09 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller to USF 36 for 4 yards (9-D.Wilson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 25(5:46 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 4-O.Dollison. 4-O.Dollison to USF 32 for 7 yards (15-T.Bethune).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(6:14 - 2nd) 21-B.Battie to USF 25 for no gain (11-J.Jean-Baptiste).
|Kickoff
|(6:14 - 2nd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to USF End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:22 - 2nd) 98-D.Obarski extra point is good.
|+25 YD
|
4 & 2 - UCF 25(6:22 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 87-J.Harris. 87-J.Harris runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - UCF 27(6:44 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to USF 25 for 2 yards (59-A.Mims11-D.Boyles).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - UCF 27(6:49 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 33(7:03 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to USF 27 for 6 yards.
|Penalty
|
4 & 4 - UCF 43(7:06 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Robinson. Penalty on USF 0-D.Evans Holding 10 yards enforced at USF 43. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - UCF 43(7:11 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete.
|-7 YD
|
3 & 2 - UCF 43(7:11 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel to USF 50 FUMBLES. 11-D.Gabriel to USF 50 for no gain.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - UCF 42(7:25 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to USF 43 for -1 yard (59-A.Mims).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 49(7:48 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 30-G.McCrae. 30-G.McCrae to USF 42 for 7 yards (59-A.Mims).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 42(7:59 - 2nd) 10-K.Joiner to USF 49 FUMBLES. 31-A.Robinson to USF 49 for no gain.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - SFLA 34(8:23 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 18-D.Dukes. 18-D.Dukes to USF 42 for 8 yards (14-C.Thornton).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 13 - SFLA 29(8:59 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 21-B.Battie. 21-B.Battie to USF 34 for 5 yards (13-L.Woodson).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 32(9:28 - 2nd) 21-B.Battie to USF 29 for -3 yards (54-C.Goode).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 17(9:31 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Miller. Penalty on UCF 33-T.Morris-Brash Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at USF 17. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - UCF 39(9:40 - 2nd) 36-A.Osteen punts 44 yards from UCF 39 to USF 17 fair catch by 38-S.Atkins.
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - UCF 44(10:10 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel sacked at UCF 39 for -5 yards (59-A.Mims).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UCF 44(10:18 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 41(10:31 - 2nd) 24-B.Thompson to UCF 44 for 3 yards (11-D.Boyles23-T.Mangum).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - SFLA 33(10:41 - 2nd) 39-T.Schneider punts 45 yards from USF 33. 17-A.Johnson to UCF 41 for 19 yards (16-B.Nichols).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - SFLA 42(11:20 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud sacked at USF 33 for -9 yards (13-L.Woodson).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 20 - SFLA 30(11:56 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud scrambles to USF 42 for 12 yards (14-C.Thornton).
|Penalty
|
2 & 15 - SFLA 35(12:26 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 84-X.Weaver. 84-X.Weaver to UCF 47 for 18 yards. Team penalty on USF Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at USF 35. No Play.
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 40(12:56 - 2nd) 2-D.Felix to USF 35 for -5 yards (94-A.Montalvo).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 25(13:02 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 84-X.Weaver. Penalty on UCF 12-J.Hodges Pass interference 15 yards enforced at USF 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(13:09 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 18-D.Dukes.
|Kickoff
|(13:09 - 2nd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to USF End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:09 - 2nd) 98-D.Obarski extra point is good.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 20(13:15 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 87-J.Harris. 87-J.Harris runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|+51 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 29(13:32 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon to USF 20 for 51 yards (22-M.LaPointe).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 6 - SFLA 29(13:37 - 2nd) 32-S.Shrader 46 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 10 - SFLA 33(14:16 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud scrambles to UCF 29 for 4 yards (11-J.Jean-Baptiste).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 33(14:19 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Williams.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 33(14:27 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 5-R.St. Felix.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 48(14:45 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 8-L.Williams. 8-L.Williams to UCF 33 for 15 yards (27-R.Grant).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 41(15:00 - 2nd) 10-K.Joiner to UCF 48 for 11 yards (10-E.Gilyard).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(0:25 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud complete to 4-O.Dollison. 4-O.Dollison to USF 41 for 16 yards (45-D.Grant).
|Kickoff
|(0:25 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to USF End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:25 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - UCF 1(0:30 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 88-J.Hescock. 88-J.Hescock runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - UCF 2(0:58 - 1st) 30-G.McCrae to USF 1 for 1 yard (59-A.Mims).
|Penalty
|
2 & 17 - UCF 17(1:00 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon. Penalty on USF 0-D.Evans Pass interference 15 yards enforced at USF 17. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 12 - UCF 12(1:21 - 1st) Team penalty on UCF False start 5 yards enforced at USF 12. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 14 - UCF 14(1:40 - 1st) 30-G.McCrae to USF 12 for 2 yards (11-D.Boyles).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 7 - UCF 7(1:53 - 1st) 30-G.McCrae to USF 4 for 3 yards. Penalty on UCF 88-J.Hescock Holding 10 yards enforced at USF 4.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - UCF 12(2:05 - 1st) 30-G.McCrae to USF 7 for 5 yards (20-B.Sanders).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - UCF 16(2:43 - 1st) 24-B.Thompson to USF 12 for 4 yards (91-R.Yates).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 20(3:03 - 1st) 24-B.Thompson to USF 16 for 4 yards (5-A.Grier8-C.Townsel).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - UCF 30(3:16 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 87-J.Harris. 87-J.Harris to USF 20 for 10 yards (20-B.Sanders).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 36(3:32 - 1st) 24-B.Thompson to USF 30 for 6 yards (8-C.Townsel).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 36(3:39 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 4-R.O'Keefe.
|+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 22(3:56 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 1-J.Robinson. 1-J.Robinson to USF 36 for 42 yards (7-M.Hampton).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - SFLA 30(4:07 - 1st) 39-T.Schneider punts 53 yards from USF 30. 17-A.Johnson to UCF 22 for 5 yards (50-B.Bernard).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - SFLA 30(4:15 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 84-X.Weaver.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - SFLA 30(4:52 - 1st) 21-B.Battie to USF 30 for no gain (33-T.Morris-Brash).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(5:07 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller to USF 30 for 5 yards (21-D.Gainous).
|Kickoff
|(5:07 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to USF End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:07 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski extra point is good.
|+27 YD
|
3 & 2 - UCF 27(5:15 - 1st) 24-B.Thompson runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - UCF 30(5:31 - 1st) 24-B.Thompson to USF 27 for 3 yards (11-D.Boyles).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 35(5:46 - 1st) 24-B.Thompson to USF 30 for 5 yards (59-A.Mims).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - UCF 47(6:15 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 30-G.McCrae. 30-G.McCrae to USF 35 for 12 yards (59-A.Mims).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 48(6:45 - 1st) 30-G.McCrae to USF 47 for 1 yard (11-D.Boyles59-A.Mims).
|+28 YD
|
3 & 11 - UCF 24(7:03 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 1-J.Robinson. 1-J.Robinson to USF 48 for 28 yards (7-M.Hampton).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 25(7:34 - 1st) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 24 for -1 yard (23-T.Mangum11-D.Boyles).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(7:37 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Robinson.
|Kickoff
|(7:37 - 1st) 32-S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to UCF End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:37 - 1st) 32-S.Shrader extra point is good.
|+23 YD
|
3 & 15 - SFLA 23(7:43 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud complete to 18-D.Dukes. 18-D.Dukes runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - SFLA 23(7:47 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Miller.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 18(7:57 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud sacked at UCF 23 for -5 yards. Team penalty on USF Holding declined. Penalty on USF 3-J.McCloud Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at UCF 23.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 38(8:07 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud complete to 5-R.St. Felix. 5-R.St. Felix to UCF 18 for 20 yards (14-C.Thornton15-T.Bethune).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 4 - SFLA 47(8:33 - 1st) 10-K.Joiner to UCF 38 for 15 yards (21-D.Gainous).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 41(8:53 - 1st) 10-K.Joiner to USF 47 for 6 yards (10-E.Gilyard).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 31(9:17 - 1st) 10-K.Joiner to USF 41 for 10 yards (15-T.Bethune).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 20(9:31 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud complete to 84-X.Weaver. 84-X.Weaver to USF 31 for 11 yards (52-K.Hester).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - UCF 42(9:42 - 1st) 36-A.Osteen punts 42 yards from USF 42 to USF End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - UCF 42(9:50 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 30-G.McCrae.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - UCF 42(9:57 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Harris.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UCF 37(10:25 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel sacked at USF 42 for -5 yards (91-R.Yates).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - UCF 41(10:40 - 1st) 30-G.McCrae to USF 37 for 4 yards (5-A.Grier).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 50(10:58 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 1-J.Robinson. 1-J.Robinson to USF 41 for 9 yards (7-M.Hampton).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - UCF 45(11:10 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon to UCF 50 for 5 yards (20-B.Sanders).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 40(11:19 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 30-G.McCrae. 30-G.McCrae to UCF 45 for 5 yards (59-A.Mims).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(11:35 - 1st) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 40 for 15 yards (22-M.LaPointe).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 7 - SFLA 25(11:40 - 1st) 25-K.Scribner incomplete. Intended for 87-F.Lloyd.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - SFLA 25(11:47 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Williams.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 28(12:24 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud complete to 2-D.Felix. 2-D.Felix to UCF 25 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 28(12:30 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Felix.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 8 - SFLA 39(12:52 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller to UCF 28 for 11 yards (9-D.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - SFLA 39(12:58 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Brinkman.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 41(13:20 - 1st) 2-D.Felix to UCF 39 for 2 yards (13-L.Woodson).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 46(13:42 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller to UCF 41 for 13 yards (7-D.Brown).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 1 - SFLA 34(14:07 - 1st) 10-K.Joiner to USF 46 for 12 yards (14-C.Thornton).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - SFLA 30(14:35 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud to USF 34 for 4 yards (27-R.Grant).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(15:00 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller to USF 30 for 5 yards (15-T.Bethune10-E.Gilyard).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to USF End Zone. touchback.
