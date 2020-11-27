Drive Chart
WYO
UNLV

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
L. Williams 15 QB
99 PaYds, 39 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
M. Gilliam 6 QB
65 PaYds, INT, 63 RuYds, RuTD
Punt
4TH & 20 WYO 49
11:53
46-C.Butt punts 28 yards from WYO 49 out of bounds at the WYO 21.
Penalty
4TH & 15 WYO 44
11:53
Team penalty on UNLV Delay of game 5 yards enforced at WYO 44. No Play.
Sack
3RD & 5 WYO 34
12:44
17-D.Brumfield sacked at WYO 44 for -10 yards (48-C.Muma).
+1 YD
2ND & 6 WYO 35
13:23
17-D.Brumfield scrambles to WYO 34 for 1 yard (88-G.Crall).
+14 YD
1ST & 20 WYO 49
13:47
17-D.Brumfield complete to 3-Z.Griffin. 3-Z.Griffin to WYO 35 for 14 yards.
Penalty
1ST & 10 WYO 39
14:14
8-C.Williams to WYO 25 for 14 yards. Penalty on UNLV 72-M.Brayton Holding 10 yards enforced at WYO 39. No Play.
+23 YD
1ST & 10 UNLV 38
14:35
17-D.Brumfield complete to 9-T.Collins. 9-T.Collins to WYO 39 for 23 yards (48-C.Muma).
+21 YD
3RD & 14 UNLV 17
15:00
17-D.Brumfield complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams pushed ob at UNLV 38 for 21 yards (5-E.Gandy).
UNLV
0 Pass
1 Rush
-4 YDS
0:37 POS
Sack
2ND & 12 UNLV 19
0:42
17-D.Brumfield sacked at UNLV 17 for -2 yards (91-J.Pate).
-2 YD
1ST & 10 UNLV 21
1:13
8-C.Williams to UNLV 19 for -2 yards (33-C.Hicks48-C.Muma).
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 1:19
46-J.Hoyland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
7
Touchdown 1:27
7-T.Smith runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
56
yds
02:14
pos
37
7
Point After TD 5:27
46-J.Hoyland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
7
Touchdown 5:32
15-L.Williams runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
5
plays
31
yds
02:04
pos
30
7
Point After TD 8:27
46-J.Hoyland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
7
Touchdown 8:40
15-L.Williams runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
9
plays
47
yds
04:43
pos
23
7
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 0:05
32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
7
Touchdown 0:10
6-M.Gilliam runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
82
yds
02:52
pos
17
6
Point After TD 8:00
46-J.Hoyland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
0
Touchdown 8:08
15-L.Williams runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
04:15
pos
16
0
1st Quarter
Field Goal 6:58
46-J.Hoyland 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
54
yds
05:45
pos
10
0
Point After TD 14:02
46-J.Hoyland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 14:14
6-X.Valladay runs 78 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
80
yds
00:58
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 19 16
Rushing 14 7
Passing 5 6
Penalty 0 3
3rd Down Conv 7-12 2-9
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-1
Total Net Yards 396 215
Total Plays 58 53
Avg Gain 6.8 4.1
Net Yards Rushing 297 92
Rush Attempts 44 29
Avg Rush Yards 6.8 3.2
Yards Passing 99 123
Comp. - Att. 8-14 14-24
Yards Per Pass 6.6 3.0
Penalties - Yards 6-41 3-20
Touchdowns 5 1
Rushing TDs 5 1
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 3-40.7 6-39.0
Return Yards 14 7
Punts - Returns 2-2 1-7
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-12 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Wyoming 1-2 10721038
UNLV 0-4 07007
Allegiant Stadium Paradise, NV
 99 PASS YDS 123
297 RUSH YDS 92
396 TOTAL YDS 215
Wyoming
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Williams 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 99 0 0 116.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.0% 660 1 2 123.4
L. Williams 8/14 99 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Smith 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 156 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 128 3
T. Smith 23 156 1 28
X. Valladay 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 94 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
82 397 3
X. Valladay 6 94 1 78
L. Williams 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 39 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 38 3
L. Williams 9 39 3 15
D. McNeely 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 5 0
D. McNeely 4 5 0 6
D. Jennings 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
D. Jennings 1 4 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
A. Eberhardt 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 173 0
A. Eberhardt 4 3 42 0 27
C. O'Brien 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 0
C. O'Brien 1 1 21 0 21
P. Christensen 80 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
P. Christensen 1 1 21 0 21
I. Neyor 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 179 0
I. Neyor 2 1 15 0 15
D. Crow 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 50 0
D. Crow 2 1 13 0 13
T. Smith 7 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Smith 1 1 8 0 8
N. Weinman 84 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 49 0
N. Weinman 1 0 0 0 0
X. Valladay 6 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 76 0
X. Valladay 1 1 0 0 0
D. Jennings 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
D. Jennings 1 0 0 0 0
T. Welch 81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 79 0
T. Welch 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Gandy 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
E. Gandy 7-0 0.0 0
C. Muma 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 3.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 3.0
C. Muma 6-3 3.0 0
C. Hicks 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Hicks 4-0 0.0 0
G. Crall 88 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
G. Crall 4-1 1.0 0
C. Coldon 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Coldon 3-0 0.0 0
B. Smith 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
B. Smith 3-0 0.0 1
J. Pate 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
J. Pate 2-2 1.0 0
K. Glinton 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Glinton 2-0 0.0 0
G. Meyer 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
G. Meyer 2-0 0.0 0
A. Hearn 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Hearn 1-0 0.0 0
C. Robinson 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Robinson 1-0 0.0 0
E. Gibbs 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Gibbs 1-0 0.0 0
T. Smith 7 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
J. Bertagnole 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
J. Bertagnole 0-3 0.0 0
D. Harris 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Harris 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Hoyland 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
6/7 9/9
J. Hoyland 1/1 36 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Null 17 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 40.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
14 0 0
N. Null 3 40.7 1 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Crow 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 32 0
D. Crow 1 24.0 24 0
J. Moore 32 FB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
J. Moore 1 1.0 1 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Crow 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 1.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 5.5 33 0
D. Crow 2 1.0 4 0
UNLV
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Gilliam 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.9% 65 0 1 76.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.8% 534 4 2 113.8
M. Gilliam 11/19 65 0 1
D. Brumfield 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 58 0 0 157.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 58 0 0 157.4
D. Brumfield 3/5 58 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Gilliam 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 63 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 132 1
M. Gilliam 12 63 1 23
C. Williams 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
85 323 2
C. Williams 9 24 0 13
C. Reese 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 39 0
C. Reese 2 16 0 13
T. Collins 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -5 0
T. Collins 2 -4 0 0
D. Brumfield 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -7 0
D. Brumfield 4 -7 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. Williams 10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 211 1
K. Williams 4 3 36 0 21
T. Collins 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 112 2
T. Collins 6 3 34 0 23
C. Reese 26 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 11 0
C. Reese 3 3 29 0 18
Z. Griffin 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 82 0
Z. Griffin 5 1 14 0 14
G. Fauolo Sr. 45 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 45 0
G. Fauolo Sr. 2 2 12 0 7
A. Collins Jr. 81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Collins Jr. 1 0 0 0 0
M. Phillips Jr. 86 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Phillips Jr. 1 0 0 0 0
C. Williams 8 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 35 0
C. Williams 2 2 -2 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Plant, Jr. 7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
A. Plant, Jr. 5-0 0.0 0
B. Jackson 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
B. Jackson 5-0 0.0 0
A. Lewis 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
A. Lewis 4-1 0.0 0
T. Caine 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Caine 4-2 0.0 0
M. Salu 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
M. Salu 4-3 0.0 0
N. Fahina 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
N. Fahina 3-1 0.0 0
V. Viramontes 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
V. Viramontes 3-0 0.0 0
J. Windmon 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
J. Windmon 3-2 0.5 0
T. Tuitasi 20 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Tuitasi 3-1 0.0 0
T. Player 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Player 2-0 0.0 0
F. Hester II 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
F. Hester II 2-0 0.0 0
E. Ehimare 62 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
E. Ehimare 2-2 0.0 0
T. Malakius 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
T. Malakius 1-4 0.0 0
A. Ajiake 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Ajiake 1-0 0.0 0
J. Graves 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Graves 1-0 0.0 0
W. Muavesi 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
W. Muavesi 0-1 0.5 0
K. Uasike 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Uasike 0-1 0.0 0
B. Scott 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Scott 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Gutierrez 32 P
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
5/6 6/7
D. Gutierrez 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Butt 46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 39.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
10 0 0
C. Butt 6 39.0 0 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Collins 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 40 0
T. Collins 2 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Collins 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 9.0 27 0
T. Collins 1 7.0 7 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WYO 25 0:58 3 75 TD
12:43 WYO 27 5:45 13 54 FG
3:20 WYO 24 0:33 3 5 Downs
0:58 WYO 21 0:33 5 13 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:15 WYO 25 4:15 9 75 TD
6:36 WYO 28 3:27 7 31 Punt
0:05 WYO 28 0:01 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:10 UNLV 47 4:43 9 47 TD
7:31 UNLV 31 2:04 5 31 TD
3:33 WYO 44 2:14 5 56 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:02 UNLV 25 1:07 4 11 Punt
6:52 UNLV 25 2:14 6 -2 Punt
2:20 UNLV 31 1:16 3 4 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:36 UNLV 30 1:15 3 7 Punt
8:00 UNLV 25 1:19 3 2 Punt
2:57 UNLV 2 2:52 12 98 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UNLV 25 1:43 7 22 Downs
8:27 UNLV 18 0:52 3 13 Fumble
5:27 UNLV 35 1:44 6 9 INT
1:19 UNLV 21 0:37 2 -4 End of Quarter

UNLV
Rebels

Result Play
Punt
4 & 20 - UNLV 49
(11:53 - 4th) 46-C.Butt punts 28 yards from WYO 49 out of bounds at the WYO 21.
Penalty
4 & 15 - UNLV 44
(11:53 - 4th) Team penalty on UNLV Delay of game 5 yards enforced at WYO 44. No Play.
Sack
3 & 5 - UNLV 34
(12:44 - 4th) 17-D.Brumfield sacked at WYO 44 for -10 yards (48-C.Muma).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - UNLV 35
(13:23 - 4th) 17-D.Brumfield scrambles to WYO 34 for 1 yard (88-G.Crall).
+14 YD
1 & 20 - UNLV 49
(13:47 - 4th) 17-D.Brumfield complete to 3-Z.Griffin. 3-Z.Griffin to WYO 35 for 14 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UNLV 39
(14:14 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to WYO 25 for 14 yards. Penalty on UNLV 72-M.Brayton Holding 10 yards enforced at WYO 39. No Play.
+23 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 38
(14:35 - 4th) 17-D.Brumfield complete to 9-T.Collins. 9-T.Collins to WYO 39 for 23 yards (48-C.Muma).
+21 YD
3 & 14 - UNLV 17
(15:00 - 4th) 17-D.Brumfield complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams pushed ob at UNLV 38 for 21 yards (5-E.Gandy).
Sack
2 & 12 - UNLV 19
(0:42 - 3rd) 17-D.Brumfield sacked at UNLV 17 for -2 yards (91-J.Pate).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 21
(1:13 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 19 for -2 yards (33-C.Hicks48-C.Muma).
Kickoff
(1:19 - 3rd) 46-J.Hoyland kicks 60 yards from WYO 35. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 21 for 16 yards (30-D.McNeely).

UNLV
Rebels
 - End of Quarter (2 plays, -4 yards, 0:37 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(1:19 - 3rd) 46-J.Hoyland extra point is good.
+28 YD
3 & 3 - UNLV 28
(1:27 - 3rd) 7-T.Smith runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
+5 YD
2 & 8 - UNLV 33
(2:01 - 3rd) 7-T.Smith to UNLV 28 for 5 yards (55-T.Malakius).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 35
(2:36 - 3rd) 30-D.McNeely to UNLV 33 for 2 yards (53-F.Hester55-T.Malakius).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 46
(3:04 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams complete to 19-A.Eberhardt. 19-A.Eberhardt to UNLV 35 for 11 yards.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 44
(3:33 - 3rd) 7-T.Smith to UNLV 46 for 10 yards (42-N.Fahina).

WYO
Cowboys
 - TD (5 plays, 56 yards, 2:14 poss)

Result Play
Int
2 & 10 - WYO 37
(3:43 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Collins INTERCEPTED by 26-B.Smith at WYO 32. 26-B.Smith to WYO 44 for 12 yards (6-M.Gilliam).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 37
(3:47 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 3-Z.Griffin.
+11 YD
2 & 8 - WYO 48
(4:11 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam scrambles runs ob at WYO 37 for 11 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 50
(4:36 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to WYO 48 for 2 yards (95-C.Robinson).
+13 YD
2 & 8 - WYO 37
(4:57 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams pushed ob at WYO 50 for 13 yards (48-C.Muma).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 35
(5:27 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 37 for 2 yards (33-C.Hicks96-J.Bertagnole).
Kickoff
(5:27 - 3rd) 17-N.Null kicks 57 yards from WYO 35 out of bounds at the UNLV 8.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Interception (6 plays, 9 yards, 1:44 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:27 - 3rd) 46-J.Hoyland extra point is good.
+1 YD
2 & 1 - UNLV 1
(5:32 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
+1 YD
1 & 2 - UNLV 2
(6:11 - 3rd) 7-T.Smith to UNLV 1 for 1 yard (35-J.Windmon55-T.Malakius).
+21 YD
3 & 2 - UNLV 23
(6:27 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams complete to 87-C.O'Brien. 87-C.O'Brien to UNLV 2 for 21 yards (14-T.Player).
+21 YD
3 & 2 - UNLV 23
(6:27 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams complete to 87-C.O'Brien. 87-C.O'Brien runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
-1 YD
2 & 1 - UNLV 22
(7:00 - 3rd) 7-T.Smith to UNLV 23 for -1 yard (42-N.Fahina).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 31
(7:31 - 3rd) 7-T.Smith to UNLV 22 for 9 yards (24-B.Jackson).

WYO
Cowboys
 - TD (5 plays, 31 yards, 2:04 poss)

Result Play
-4 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 35
(7:35 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam to UNLV 31 FUMBLES. 85-C.Smith to UNLV 31 for no gain.
+18 YD
2 & 11 - WYO 17
(7:56 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 26-C.Reese. 26-C.Reese pushed ob at UNLV 35 for 18 yards (26-B.Smith).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 18
(8:23 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 17 for -1 yard (28-E.Gibbs96-J.Bertagnole).
Kickoff
(8:27 - 3rd) 17-N.Null kicks 63 yards from WYO 35. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 18 for 16 yards (28-E.Gibbs30-D.McNeely).

UNLV
Rebels
 - Fumble (3 plays, 13 yards, 0:52 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:27 - 3rd) 46-J.Hoyland extra point is good.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - UNLV 1
(8:40 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
No Gain
2 & 1 - UNLV 1
(9:18 - 3rd) 7-T.Smith to UNLV 1 for no gain (24-B.Jackson94-K.Uasike).
+5 YD
1 & 6 - UNLV 6
(9:58 - 3rd) 7-T.Smith to UNLV 1 for 5 yards (20-T.Tuitasi22-B.Scott).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - UNLV 12
(10:30 - 3rd) 30-D.McNeely to UNLV 6 for 6 yards (20-T.Tuitasi43-M.Salu).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 16
(11:02 - 3rd) 4-D.Jennings to UNLV 12 for 4 yards (43-M.Salu).
+5 YD
3 & 2 - UNLV 21
(11:30 - 3rd) 7-T.Smith to UNLV 16 for 5 yards (7-A.Plant62-E.Ehimare).
+8 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 29
(12:07 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams complete to 7-T.Smith. 7-T.Smith to UNLV 21 for 8 yards (24-B.Jackson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 29
(12:40 - 3rd) 7-T.Smith to UNLV 29 for no gain (62-E.Ehimare).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 47
(13:10 - 3rd) 7-T.Smith to UNLV 29 for 18 yards (24-B.Jackson).

WYO
Cowboys
 - TD (9 plays, 47 yards, 4:43 poss)

Result Play
-7 YD
4 & 3 - WYO 46
(13:17 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 8-C.Williams. 8-C.Williams to UNLV 47 for -7 yards (5-E.Gandy).
No Gain
3 & 3 - WYO 46
(13:22 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 86-M.Phillips.
+4 YD
2 & 7 - WYO 50
(13:46 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam pushed ob at WYO 46 for 4 yards (21-C.Coldon).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 47
(14:15 - 3rd) 26-C.Reese to WYO 50 for 3 yards (5-E.Gandy88-G.Crall).
+10 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 37
(14:35 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 26-C.Reese. 26-C.Reese to UNLV 47 for 10 yards (21-C.Coldon).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 37
(14:42 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 3-Z.Griffin.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam to UNLV 37 for 12 yards (21-C.Coldon).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 17-N.Null kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Downs (7 plays, 22 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 28
(0:04 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams kneels at WYO 27 for -1 yard.
Kickoff
(0:05 - 2nd) 38-T.Brown kicks 38 yards from UNLV 35. 32-J.Moore to WYO 28 for 1 yard.

WYO
Cowboys
 - Halftime (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:01 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:05 - 2nd) 32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
+2 YD
1 & 2 - WYO 2
(0:10 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
1 & 9 - WYO 9
(0:14 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 3-Z.Griffin. Penalty on WYO 20-A.Hearn Pass interference 7 yards enforced at WYO 9. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 10 - WYO 18
(0:26 - 2nd) Penalty on WYO 5-E.Gandy Personal Foul 9 yards enforced at WYO 18. No Play.
+20 YD
2 & 7 - WYO 38
(0:26 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam scrambles to WYO 18 for 20 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 41
(0:34 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam scrambles to WYO 38 for 3 yards (90-G.Meyer).
+7 YD
3 & 2 - WYO 48
(0:45 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 45-G.Fauolo. 45-G.Fauolo to WYO 41 for 7 yards (88-G.Crall).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - WYO 47
(0:53 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 8-C.Williams. 8-C.Williams to WYO 48 for 5 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 44
(0:57 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 9-T.Collins. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 47 for 3 yards (5-E.Gandy).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 44
(0:57 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 9-T.Collins. 9-T.Collins to WYO 41 for 15 yards (28-E.Gibbs).
+15 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 29
(1:06 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to UNLV 44 for 15 yards (5-E.Gandy).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 29
(2:23 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to UNLV 29 for no gain (20-A.Hearn48-C.Muma).
+23 YD
2 & 6 - WYO 6
(2:23 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam to UNLV 29 for 23 yards (26-B.Smith).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 2
(2:57 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 6 for 4 yards (5-E.Gandy48-C.Muma).

UNLV
Rebels
 - TD (12 plays, 98 yards, 2:52 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - UNLV 41
(3:09 - 2nd) 17-N.Null punts 39 yards from UNLV 41 Downed at the UNLV 2.
+3 YD
3 & 9 - UNLV 44
(3:46 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams to UNLV 41 for 3 yards (43-M.Salu55-T.Malakius).
Penalty
3 & 4 - UNLV 39
(3:56 - 2nd) Penalty on WYO 7-T.Smith False start 5 yards enforced at UNLV 39. No Play.
+9 YD
2 & 13 - UNLV 48
(4:31 - 2nd) 7-T.Smith to UNLV 39 for 9 yards (24-B.Jackson43-M.Salu).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 45
(5:07 - 2nd) 30-D.McNeely to UNLV 48 for -3 yards (7-A.Plant28-A.Lewis).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 40
(5:33 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams complete to 5-I.Neyor. 5-I.Neyor to UNLV 45 for 15 yards (14-T.Player).
+9 YD
2 & 7 - UNLV 31
(6:06 - 2nd) 7-T.Smith to WYO 40 for 9 yards (10-V.Viramontes).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 28
(6:36 - 2nd) 7-T.Smith to WYO 31 for 3 yards (7-A.Plant42-N.Fahina).

WYO
Cowboys
 - Punt (7 plays, 31 yards, 3:27 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - WYO 27
(6:41 - 2nd) 46-C.Butt punts 45 yards from UNLV 27 to WYO 28 fair catch by 8-D.Crow.
No Gain
3 & 8 - WYO 27
(6:48 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Williams.
Sack
2 & 1 - WYO 34
(7:28 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam sacked at UNLV 27 for -7 yards (48-C.Muma).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 25
(8:00 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam to UNLV 34 for 9 yards (91-J.Pate96-J.Bertagnole).
Kickoff
(8:00 - 2nd) 17-N.Null kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:00 - 2nd) 46-J.Hoyland extra point is good.
+15 YD
3 & 10 - UNLV 15
(8:08 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UNLV 15
(8:15 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Welch.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 15
(8:52 - 2nd) 30-D.McNeely to UNLV 15 for no gain (35-J.Windmon).
+27 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 42
(9:30 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams complete to 19-A.Eberhardt. 19-A.Eberhardt to UNLV 15 for 27 yards (28-A.Lewis29-T.Caine).
+12 YD
3 & 1 - UNLV 46
(10:08 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams to UNLV 42 for 12 yards (29-T.Caine).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - UNLV 43
(10:45 - 2nd) 7-T.Smith to WYO 46 for 3 yards (53-F.Hester62-E.Ehimare).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 37
(11:17 - 2nd) 7-T.Smith to WYO 43 for 6 yards (29-T.Caine43-M.Salu).
+6 YD
2 & 4 - UNLV 31
(11:46 - 2nd) 7-T.Smith to WYO 37 for 6 yards (62-E.Ehimare).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25
(12:15 - 2nd) 7-T.Smith to WYO 31 for 6 yards (43-M.Salu).

WYO
Cowboys
 - TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 4:15 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - WYO 37
(12:21 - 2nd) 46-C.Butt punts 38 yards from UNLV 37 to WYO 25 fair catch by 8-D.Crow.
No Gain
3 & 3 - WYO 37
(12:26 - 2nd) 17-D.Brumfield incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Collins.
+2 YD
2 & 5 - WYO 35
(13:00 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 37 for 2 yards (7-K.Glinton).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 30
(13:36 - 2nd) 9-T.Collins to UNLV 35 for 5 yards (7-K.Glinton91-J.Pate).

UNLV
Rebels
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - UNLV 34
(13:42 - 2nd) 17-N.Null punts 36 yards from WYO 34 to UNLV 30 fair catch by 9-T.Collins.
No Gain
3 & 10 - UNLV 34
(14:20 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams complete to 6-X.Valladay. 6-X.Valladay to WYO 34 for no gain (28-A.Lewis).
No Gain
2 & 6 - UNLV 38
(14:27 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams sacked at WYO 34 for -4 yards. Penalty on WYO 15-L.Williams Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at WYO 34.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 34
(15:00 - 2nd) 7-T.Smith to WYO 38 for 4 yards (95-J.Graves).
+5 YD
2 & 2 - UNLV 29
(0:25 - 1st) 7-T.Smith to WYO 34 for 5 yards (29-T.Caine35-J.Windmon).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 21
(0:58 - 1st) 15-L.Williams to WYO 29 for 8 yards (7-A.Plant).

WYO
Cowboys
 - Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 0:33 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - WYO 35
(1:04 - 1st) 46-C.Butt punts 44 yards from UNLV 35 to WYO 21 fair catch by 8-D.Crow.
+4 YD
3 & 10 - WYO 31
(1:47 - 1st) 17-D.Brumfield scrambles to UNLV 35 for 4 yards (33-C.Hicks).
No Gain
2 & 10 - WYO 31
(1:54 - 1st) 17-D.Brumfield incomplete. Intended for 3-Z.Griffin.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 31
(2:20 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 31 for no gain (33-C.Hicks93-D.Harris).

UNLV
Rebels
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - UNLV 29
(2:47 - 1st) 17-N.Null punts 47 yards from WYO 29. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 31 for 7 yards (14-M.Williams).

WYO
Cowboys
 - Downs (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:33 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
3 & 5 - WYO 29
(2:47 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Crow.
No Gain
2 & 5 - WYO 29
(2:54 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 4-D.Jennings.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 24
(3:20 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 29 for 5 yards (27-A.Ajiake).

UNLV
Rebels
 - Punt (6 plays, -2 yards, 2:14 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 24 - UNLV 36
(4:38 - 1st) 46-C.Butt punts 38 yards from UNLV 36. 8-D.Crow to WYO 24 for -2 yards (28-A.Lewis).
Sack
3 & 16 - UNLV 44
(5:17 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam sacked at UNLV 36 for -8 yards (48-C.Muma).
-2 YD
2 & 14 - UNLV 46
(5:30 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam sacked at UNLV 44 for -2 yards (88-G.Crall).
+1 YD
1 & 15 - UNLV 45
(5:30 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 26-C.Reese. 26-C.Reese to UNLV 46 for 1 yard (48-C.Muma).
Penalty
1 & 10 - UNLV 50
(5:30 - 1st) Penalty on UNLV 9-T.Collins False start 5 yards enforced at UNLV 50. No Play.
+13 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 37
(5:30 - 1st) 26-C.Reese to UNLV 50 for 13 yards (26-B.Smith).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 37
(5:30 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 81-A.Collins.
+4 YD
2 & 2 - UNLV 33
(5:53 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 37 for 4 yards (7-T.Smith).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25
(0:65 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 9-T.Collins. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 33 for 8 yards (5-E.Gandy).
Kickoff
(6:52 - 1st) 17-N.Null kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.

WYO
Cowboys
 - FG (13 plays, 54 yards, 5:45 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 7 - WYO 19
(6:58 - 1st) 46-J.Hoyland 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 7 - WYO 19
(7:03 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 84-N.Weinman.
+2 YD
2 & 9 - WYO 21
(7:40 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to UNLV 19 for 2 yards (35-J.Windmon).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 22
(8:16 - 1st) 7-T.Smith to UNLV 21 for 1 yard (20-T.Tuitasi).
+4 YD
4 & 1 - WYO 26
(8:42 - 1st) 15-L.Williams to UNLV 22 for 4 yards (10-V.Viramontes20-T.Tuitasi).
+4 YD
3 & 5 - WYO 30
(9:18 - 1st) 15-L.Williams complete to 19-A.Eberhardt. 19-A.Eberhardt to UNLV 26 for 4 yards (43-M.Salu).
Sack
2 & 4 - WYO 29
(9:56 - 1st) 15-L.Williams sacked at UNLV 30 for -1 yard (35-J.Windmon96-W.Muavesi).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 35
(10:32 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to UNLV 29 for 6 yards (7-A.Plant).
+13 YD
3 & 9 - WYO 48
(10:58 - 1st) 15-L.Williams complete to 8-D.Crow. 8-D.Crow to UNLV 35 for 13 yards (28-A.Lewis).
+1 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 49
(11:34 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to UNLV 48 for 1 yard (42-N.Fahina55-T.Malakius).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 49
(11:37 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 19-A.Eberhardt.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 40
(12:09 - 1st) 7-T.Smith to UNLV 49 for 11 yards (10-V.Viramontes29-T.Caine).
+13 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 27
(12:37 - 1st) 7-T.Smith to WYO 40 for 13 yards (29-T.Caine).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 27
(12:43 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 5-I.Neyor.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Punt (4 plays, 11 yards, 1:07 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - UNLV 36
(12:55 - 1st) 46-C.Butt punts 41 yards from UNLV 36. 8-D.Crow to WYO 27 for 4 yards (27-A.Ajiake88-S.Zeon).
+5 YD
3 & 10 - UNLV 31
(13:32 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 45-G.Fauolo. 45-G.Fauolo to UNLV 36 for 5 yards (90-G.Meyer91-J.Pate).
No Gain
2 & 10 - UNLV 31
(13:39 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Collins.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 31
(13:43 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 3-Z.Griffin.
-9 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25
(14:02 - 1st) 9-T.Collins to UNLV 16 for -9 yards (88-G.Crall). Penalty on WYO 20-A.Hearn Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UNLV 16.
Kickoff
(14:02 - 1st) 17-N.Null kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.

WYO
Cowboys
 - TD (3 plays, 75 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(14:02 - 1st) 46-J.Hoyland extra point is good.
+78 YD
2 & 13 - WYO 22
(14:14 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay runs 78 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
2 & 8 - WYO 27
(14:19 - 1st) Penalty on WYO 69-E.Abojei False start 5 yards enforced at WYO 27. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 25
(14:51 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 27 for 2 yards (28-A.Lewis).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 38-T.Brown kicks 64 yards from UNLV 35. 8-D.Crow to WYO 25 for 24 yards (10-V.Viramontes).
