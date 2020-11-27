Drive Chart
|WYO
|UNLV
Key Players
|
|
L. Williams
15 QB
99 PaYds, 39 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
|
|
M. Gilliam
6 QB
65 PaYds, INT, 63 RuYds, RuTD
Punt
4TH & 20 WYO 49
11:53
46-C.Butt punts 28 yards from WYO 49 out of bounds at the WYO 21.
Penalty
4TH & 15 WYO 44
11:53
Team penalty on UNLV Delay of game 5 yards enforced at WYO 44. No Play.
Sack
3RD & 5 WYO 34
12:44
17-D.Brumfield sacked at WYO 44 for -10 yards (48-C.Muma).
+1 YD
2ND & 6 WYO 35
13:23
17-D.Brumfield scrambles to WYO 34 for 1 yard (88-G.Crall).
+14 YD
1ST & 20 WYO 49
13:47
17-D.Brumfield complete to 3-Z.Griffin. 3-Z.Griffin to WYO 35 for 14 yards.
Penalty
1ST & 10 WYO 39
14:14
8-C.Williams to WYO 25 for 14 yards. Penalty on UNLV 72-M.Brayton Holding 10 yards enforced at WYO 39. No Play.
+23 YD
1ST & 10 UNLV 38
14:35
17-D.Brumfield complete to 9-T.Collins. 9-T.Collins to WYO 39 for 23 yards (48-C.Muma).
+21 YD
3RD & 14 UNLV 17
15:00
17-D.Brumfield complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams pushed ob at UNLV 38 for 21 yards (5-E.Gandy).
UNLV
0 Pass
1 Rush
-4 YDS
0:37 POS
Sack
2ND & 12 UNLV 19
0:42
17-D.Brumfield sacked at UNLV 17 for -2 yards (91-J.Pate).
-2 YD
1ST & 10 UNLV 21
1:13
8-C.Williams to UNLV 19 for -2 yards (33-C.Hicks48-C.Muma).
No scoring this quarter
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|16
|Rushing
|14
|7
|Passing
|5
|6
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|7-12
|2-9
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|396
|215
|Total Plays
|58
|53
|Avg Gain
|6.8
|4.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|297
|92
|Rush Attempts
|44
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.8
|3.2
|Yards Passing
|99
|123
|Comp. - Att.
|8-14
|14-24
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|3.0
|Penalties - Yards
|6-41
|3-20
|Touchdowns
|5
|1
|Rushing TDs
|5
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-40.7
|6-39.0
|Return Yards
|14
|7
|Punts - Returns
|2-2
|1-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-12
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|99
|PASS YDS
|123
|
|
|297
|RUSH YDS
|92
|
|
|396
|TOTAL YDS
|215
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Williams 15 QB
|L. Williams
|8/14
|99
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Smith 7 RB
|T. Smith
|23
|156
|1
|28
|
X. Valladay 6 RB
|X. Valladay
|6
|94
|1
|78
|
L. Williams 15 QB
|L. Williams
|9
|39
|3
|15
|
D. McNeely 30 RB
|D. McNeely
|4
|5
|0
|6
|
D. Jennings 4 WR
|D. Jennings
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Eberhardt 19 WR
|A. Eberhardt
|4
|3
|42
|0
|27
|
C. O'Brien 87 TE
|C. O'Brien
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
P. Christensen 80 TE
|P. Christensen
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
I. Neyor 5 WR
|I. Neyor
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
D. Crow 8 WR
|D. Crow
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
T. Smith 7 RB
|T. Smith
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
N. Weinman 84 TE
|N. Weinman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
X. Valladay 6 RB
|X. Valladay
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Jennings 4 WR
|D. Jennings
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Welch 81 TE
|T. Welch
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Gandy 5 S
|E. Gandy
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Muma 48 LB
|C. Muma
|6-3
|3.0
|0
|
C. Hicks 33 LB
|C. Hicks
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Crall 88 DE
|G. Crall
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Coldon 21 CB
|C. Coldon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Smith 26 S
|B. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Pate 91 DE
|J. Pate
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
K. Glinton 6 LB
|K. Glinton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Meyer 90 DT
|G. Meyer
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hearn 20 CB
|A. Hearn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Robinson 95 DT
|C. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gibbs 28 LB
|E. Gibbs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 7 RB
|T. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bertagnole 96 DT
|J. Bertagnole
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harris 93 DE
|D. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Hoyland 46 K
|J. Hoyland
|1/1
|36
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Null 17 P
|N. Null
|3
|40.7
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Crow 8 WR
|D. Crow
|2
|1.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Gilliam 6 QB
|M. Gilliam
|11/19
|65
|0
|1
|
D. Brumfield 17 QB
|D. Brumfield
|3/5
|58
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Gilliam 6 QB
|M. Gilliam
|12
|63
|1
|23
|
C. Williams 8 RB
|C. Williams
|9
|24
|0
|13
|
C. Reese 26 RB
|C. Reese
|2
|16
|0
|13
|
T. Collins 9 WR
|T. Collins
|2
|-4
|0
|0
|
D. Brumfield 17 QB
|D. Brumfield
|4
|-7
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Williams 10 WR
|K. Williams
|4
|3
|36
|0
|21
|
T. Collins 9 WR
|T. Collins
|6
|3
|34
|0
|23
|
C. Reese 26 RB
|C. Reese
|3
|3
|29
|0
|18
|
Z. Griffin 3 WR
|Z. Griffin
|5
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
G. Fauolo Sr. 45 TE
|G. Fauolo Sr.
|2
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
A. Collins Jr. 81 WR
|A. Collins Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Phillips Jr. 86 WR
|M. Phillips Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Williams 8 RB
|C. Williams
|2
|2
|-2
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Plant, Jr. 7 DL
|A. Plant, Jr.
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jackson 24 DB
|B. Jackson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lewis 28 DB
|A. Lewis
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Caine 29 DB
|T. Caine
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Salu 43 LB
|M. Salu
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Fahina 42 DL
|N. Fahina
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Viramontes 10 LB
|V. Viramontes
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Windmon 35 LB
|J. Windmon
|3-2
|0.5
|0
|
T. Tuitasi 20 DL
|T. Tuitasi
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Player 14 DB
|T. Player
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Hester II 53 LB
|F. Hester II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ehimare 62 DL
|E. Ehimare
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Malakius 55 DL
|T. Malakius
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ajiake 27 LB
|A. Ajiake
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Graves 95 DL
|J. Graves
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Muavesi 96 DL
|W. Muavesi
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
K. Uasike 94 DL
|K. Uasike
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Scott 22 LB
|B. Scott
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Gutierrez 32 P
|D. Gutierrez
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Butt 46 P
|C. Butt
|6
|39.0
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Collins 9 WR
|T. Collins
|2
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Collins 9 WR
|T. Collins
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - UNLV 49(11:53 - 4th) 46-C.Butt punts 28 yards from WYO 49 out of bounds at the WYO 21.
|Penalty
|
4 & 15 - UNLV 44(11:53 - 4th) Team penalty on UNLV Delay of game 5 yards enforced at WYO 44. No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - UNLV 34(12:44 - 4th) 17-D.Brumfield sacked at WYO 44 for -10 yards (48-C.Muma).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - UNLV 35(13:23 - 4th) 17-D.Brumfield scrambles to WYO 34 for 1 yard (88-G.Crall).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 20 - UNLV 49(13:47 - 4th) 17-D.Brumfield complete to 3-Z.Griffin. 3-Z.Griffin to WYO 35 for 14 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 39(14:14 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to WYO 25 for 14 yards. Penalty on UNLV 72-M.Brayton Holding 10 yards enforced at WYO 39. No Play.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 38(14:35 - 4th) 17-D.Brumfield complete to 9-T.Collins. 9-T.Collins to WYO 39 for 23 yards (48-C.Muma).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 14 - UNLV 17(15:00 - 4th) 17-D.Brumfield complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams pushed ob at UNLV 38 for 21 yards (5-E.Gandy).
|Sack
|
2 & 12 - UNLV 19(0:42 - 3rd) 17-D.Brumfield sacked at UNLV 17 for -2 yards (91-J.Pate).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 21(1:13 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 19 for -2 yards (33-C.Hicks48-C.Muma).
|Kickoff
|(1:19 - 3rd) 46-J.Hoyland kicks 60 yards from WYO 35. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 21 for 16 yards (30-D.McNeely).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:19 - 3rd) 46-J.Hoyland extra point is good.
|+28 YD
|
3 & 3 - UNLV 28(1:27 - 3rd) 7-T.Smith runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - UNLV 33(2:01 - 3rd) 7-T.Smith to UNLV 28 for 5 yards (55-T.Malakius).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 35(2:36 - 3rd) 30-D.McNeely to UNLV 33 for 2 yards (53-F.Hester55-T.Malakius).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 46(3:04 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams complete to 19-A.Eberhardt. 19-A.Eberhardt to UNLV 35 for 11 yards.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 44(3:33 - 3rd) 7-T.Smith to UNLV 46 for 10 yards (42-N.Fahina).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 10 - WYO 37(3:43 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Collins INTERCEPTED by 26-B.Smith at WYO 32. 26-B.Smith to WYO 44 for 12 yards (6-M.Gilliam).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WYO 37(3:47 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 3-Z.Griffin.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - WYO 48(4:11 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam scrambles runs ob at WYO 37 for 11 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 50(4:36 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to WYO 48 for 2 yards (95-C.Robinson).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - WYO 37(4:57 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams pushed ob at WYO 50 for 13 yards (48-C.Muma).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 35(5:27 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 37 for 2 yards (33-C.Hicks96-J.Bertagnole).
|Kickoff
|(5:27 - 3rd) 17-N.Null kicks 57 yards from WYO 35 out of bounds at the UNLV 8.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:27 - 3rd) 46-J.Hoyland extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - UNLV 1(5:32 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - UNLV 2(6:11 - 3rd) 7-T.Smith to UNLV 1 for 1 yard (35-J.Windmon55-T.Malakius).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 2 - UNLV 23(6:27 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams complete to 87-C.O'Brien. 87-C.O'Brien to UNLV 2 for 21 yards (14-T.Player).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 2 - UNLV 23(6:27 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams complete to 87-C.O'Brien. 87-C.O'Brien runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - UNLV 22(7:00 - 3rd) 7-T.Smith to UNLV 23 for -1 yard (42-N.Fahina).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 31(7:31 - 3rd) 7-T.Smith to UNLV 22 for 9 yards (24-B.Jackson).
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 35(7:35 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam to UNLV 31 FUMBLES. 85-C.Smith to UNLV 31 for no gain.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 11 - WYO 17(7:56 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 26-C.Reese. 26-C.Reese pushed ob at UNLV 35 for 18 yards (26-B.Smith).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 18(8:23 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 17 for -1 yard (28-E.Gibbs96-J.Bertagnole).
|Kickoff
|(8:27 - 3rd) 17-N.Null kicks 63 yards from WYO 35. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 18 for 16 yards (28-E.Gibbs30-D.McNeely).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:27 - 3rd) 46-J.Hoyland extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - UNLV 1(8:40 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - UNLV 1(9:18 - 3rd) 7-T.Smith to UNLV 1 for no gain (24-B.Jackson94-K.Uasike).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 6 - UNLV 6(9:58 - 3rd) 7-T.Smith to UNLV 1 for 5 yards (20-T.Tuitasi22-B.Scott).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - UNLV 12(10:30 - 3rd) 30-D.McNeely to UNLV 6 for 6 yards (20-T.Tuitasi43-M.Salu).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 16(11:02 - 3rd) 4-D.Jennings to UNLV 12 for 4 yards (43-M.Salu).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - UNLV 21(11:30 - 3rd) 7-T.Smith to UNLV 16 for 5 yards (7-A.Plant62-E.Ehimare).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 29(12:07 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams complete to 7-T.Smith. 7-T.Smith to UNLV 21 for 8 yards (24-B.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 29(12:40 - 3rd) 7-T.Smith to UNLV 29 for no gain (62-E.Ehimare).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 47(13:10 - 3rd) 7-T.Smith to UNLV 29 for 18 yards (24-B.Jackson).
|Result
|Play
|-7 YD
|
4 & 3 - WYO 46(13:17 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 8-C.Williams. 8-C.Williams to UNLV 47 for -7 yards (5-E.Gandy).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - WYO 46(13:22 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 86-M.Phillips.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - WYO 50(13:46 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam pushed ob at WYO 46 for 4 yards (21-C.Coldon).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 47(14:15 - 3rd) 26-C.Reese to WYO 50 for 3 yards (5-E.Gandy88-G.Crall).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - WYO 37(14:35 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 26-C.Reese. 26-C.Reese to UNLV 47 for 10 yards (21-C.Coldon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WYO 37(14:42 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 3-Z.Griffin.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 25(15:00 - 3rd) 6-M.Gilliam to UNLV 37 for 12 yards (21-C.Coldon).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 17-N.Null kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:05 - 2nd) 32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - WYO 2(0:10 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 9 - WYO 9(0:14 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 3-Z.Griffin. Penalty on WYO 20-A.Hearn Pass interference 7 yards enforced at WYO 9. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WYO 18(0:26 - 2nd) Penalty on WYO 5-E.Gandy Personal Foul 9 yards enforced at WYO 18. No Play.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 7 - WYO 38(0:26 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam scrambles to WYO 18 for 20 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 41(0:34 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam scrambles to WYO 38 for 3 yards (90-G.Meyer).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - WYO 48(0:45 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 45-G.Fauolo. 45-G.Fauolo to WYO 41 for 7 yards (88-G.Crall).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - WYO 47(0:53 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 8-C.Williams. 8-C.Williams to WYO 48 for 5 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 44(0:57 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 9-T.Collins. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 47 for 3 yards (5-E.Gandy).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 44(0:57 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 9-T.Collins. 9-T.Collins to WYO 41 for 15 yards (28-E.Gibbs).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - WYO 29(1:06 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to UNLV 44 for 15 yards (5-E.Gandy).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WYO 29(2:23 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 1-K.Williams. 1-K.Williams to UNLV 29 for no gain (20-A.Hearn48-C.Muma).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 6 - WYO 6(2:23 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam to UNLV 29 for 23 yards (26-B.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 2(2:57 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 6 for 4 yards (5-E.Gandy48-C.Muma).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - UNLV 41(3:09 - 2nd) 17-N.Null punts 39 yards from UNLV 41 Downed at the UNLV 2.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 9 - UNLV 44(3:46 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams to UNLV 41 for 3 yards (43-M.Salu55-T.Malakius).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - UNLV 39(3:56 - 2nd) Penalty on WYO 7-T.Smith False start 5 yards enforced at UNLV 39. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 13 - UNLV 48(4:31 - 2nd) 7-T.Smith to UNLV 39 for 9 yards (24-B.Jackson43-M.Salu).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 45(5:07 - 2nd) 30-D.McNeely to UNLV 48 for -3 yards (7-A.Plant28-A.Lewis).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 40(5:33 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams complete to 5-I.Neyor. 5-I.Neyor to UNLV 45 for 15 yards (14-T.Player).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - UNLV 31(6:06 - 2nd) 7-T.Smith to WYO 40 for 9 yards (10-V.Viramontes).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 28(6:36 - 2nd) 7-T.Smith to WYO 31 for 3 yards (7-A.Plant42-N.Fahina).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - WYO 27(6:41 - 2nd) 46-C.Butt punts 45 yards from UNLV 27 to WYO 28 fair catch by 8-D.Crow.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - WYO 27(6:48 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Williams.
|Sack
|
2 & 1 - WYO 34(7:28 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam sacked at UNLV 27 for -7 yards (48-C.Muma).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 25(8:00 - 2nd) 6-M.Gilliam to UNLV 34 for 9 yards (91-J.Pate96-J.Bertagnole).
|Kickoff
|(8:00 - 2nd) 17-N.Null kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:00 - 2nd) 46-J.Hoyland extra point is good.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 10 - UNLV 15(8:08 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 15(8:15 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Welch.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 15(8:52 - 2nd) 30-D.McNeely to UNLV 15 for no gain (35-J.Windmon).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 42(9:30 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams complete to 19-A.Eberhardt. 19-A.Eberhardt to UNLV 15 for 27 yards (28-A.Lewis29-T.Caine).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 1 - UNLV 46(10:08 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams to UNLV 42 for 12 yards (29-T.Caine).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - UNLV 43(10:45 - 2nd) 7-T.Smith to WYO 46 for 3 yards (53-F.Hester62-E.Ehimare).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 37(11:17 - 2nd) 7-T.Smith to WYO 43 for 6 yards (29-T.Caine43-M.Salu).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - UNLV 31(11:46 - 2nd) 7-T.Smith to WYO 37 for 6 yards (62-E.Ehimare).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(12:15 - 2nd) 7-T.Smith to WYO 31 for 6 yards (43-M.Salu).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - WYO 37(12:21 - 2nd) 46-C.Butt punts 38 yards from UNLV 37 to WYO 25 fair catch by 8-D.Crow.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - WYO 37(12:26 - 2nd) 17-D.Brumfield incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Collins.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - WYO 35(13:00 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 37 for 2 yards (7-K.Glinton).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 30(13:36 - 2nd) 9-T.Collins to UNLV 35 for 5 yards (7-K.Glinton91-J.Pate).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - UNLV 34(13:42 - 2nd) 17-N.Null punts 36 yards from WYO 34 to UNLV 30 fair catch by 9-T.Collins.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UNLV 34(14:20 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams complete to 6-X.Valladay. 6-X.Valladay to WYO 34 for no gain (28-A.Lewis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - UNLV 38(14:27 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams sacked at WYO 34 for -4 yards. Penalty on WYO 15-L.Williams Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at WYO 34.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 34(15:00 - 2nd) 7-T.Smith to WYO 38 for 4 yards (95-J.Graves).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - UNLV 29(0:25 - 1st) 7-T.Smith to WYO 34 for 5 yards (29-T.Caine35-J.Windmon).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 21(0:58 - 1st) 15-L.Williams to WYO 29 for 8 yards (7-A.Plant).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - WYO 35(1:04 - 1st) 46-C.Butt punts 44 yards from UNLV 35 to WYO 21 fair catch by 8-D.Crow.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 10 - WYO 31(1:47 - 1st) 17-D.Brumfield scrambles to UNLV 35 for 4 yards (33-C.Hicks).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WYO 31(1:54 - 1st) 17-D.Brumfield incomplete. Intended for 3-Z.Griffin.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WYO 31(2:20 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 31 for no gain (33-C.Hicks93-D.Harris).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - WYO 29(2:47 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Crow.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - WYO 29(2:54 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 4-D.Jennings.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 24(3:20 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 29 for 5 yards (27-A.Ajiake).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 24 - UNLV 36(4:38 - 1st) 46-C.Butt punts 38 yards from UNLV 36. 8-D.Crow to WYO 24 for -2 yards (28-A.Lewis).
|Sack
|
3 & 16 - UNLV 44(5:17 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam sacked at UNLV 36 for -8 yards (48-C.Muma).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 14 - UNLV 46(5:30 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam sacked at UNLV 44 for -2 yards (88-G.Crall).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 15 - UNLV 45(5:30 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 26-C.Reese. 26-C.Reese to UNLV 46 for 1 yard (48-C.Muma).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 50(5:30 - 1st) Penalty on UNLV 9-T.Collins False start 5 yards enforced at UNLV 50. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 37(5:30 - 1st) 26-C.Reese to UNLV 50 for 13 yards (26-B.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 37(5:30 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 81-A.Collins.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - UNLV 33(5:53 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 37 for 4 yards (7-T.Smith).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(0:65 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 9-T.Collins. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 33 for 8 yards (5-E.Gandy).
|Kickoff
|(6:52 - 1st) 17-N.Null kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - WYO 19(6:58 - 1st) 46-J.Hoyland 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - WYO 19(7:03 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 84-N.Weinman.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - WYO 21(7:40 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to UNLV 19 for 2 yards (35-J.Windmon).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 22(8:16 - 1st) 7-T.Smith to UNLV 21 for 1 yard (20-T.Tuitasi).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - WYO 26(8:42 - 1st) 15-L.Williams to UNLV 22 for 4 yards (10-V.Viramontes20-T.Tuitasi).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - WYO 30(9:18 - 1st) 15-L.Williams complete to 19-A.Eberhardt. 19-A.Eberhardt to UNLV 26 for 4 yards (43-M.Salu).
|Sack
|
2 & 4 - WYO 29(9:56 - 1st) 15-L.Williams sacked at UNLV 30 for -1 yard (35-J.Windmon96-W.Muavesi).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 35(10:32 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to UNLV 29 for 6 yards (7-A.Plant).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 9 - WYO 48(10:58 - 1st) 15-L.Williams complete to 8-D.Crow. 8-D.Crow to UNLV 35 for 13 yards (28-A.Lewis).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - WYO 49(11:34 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to UNLV 48 for 1 yard (42-N.Fahina55-T.Malakius).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WYO 49(11:37 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 19-A.Eberhardt.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 40(12:09 - 1st) 7-T.Smith to UNLV 49 for 11 yards (10-V.Viramontes29-T.Caine).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - WYO 27(12:37 - 1st) 7-T.Smith to WYO 40 for 13 yards (29-T.Caine).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WYO 27(12:43 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 5-I.Neyor.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - UNLV 36(12:55 - 1st) 46-C.Butt punts 41 yards from UNLV 36. 8-D.Crow to WYO 27 for 4 yards (27-A.Ajiake88-S.Zeon).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - UNLV 31(13:32 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam complete to 45-G.Fauolo. 45-G.Fauolo to UNLV 36 for 5 yards (90-G.Meyer91-J.Pate).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UNLV 31(13:39 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Collins.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 31(13:43 - 1st) 6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 3-Z.Griffin.
|-9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(14:02 - 1st) 9-T.Collins to UNLV 16 for -9 yards (88-G.Crall). Penalty on WYO 20-A.Hearn Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UNLV 16.
|Kickoff
|(14:02 - 1st) 17-N.Null kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:02 - 1st) 46-J.Hoyland extra point is good.
|+78 YD
|
2 & 13 - WYO 22(14:14 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay runs 78 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - WYO 27(14:19 - 1st) Penalty on WYO 69-E.Abojei False start 5 yards enforced at WYO 27. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 25(14:51 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 27 for 2 yards (28-A.Lewis).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 38-T.Brown kicks 64 yards from UNLV 35. 8-D.Crow to WYO 25 for 24 yards (10-V.Viramontes).
