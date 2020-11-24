|
|
|ARIZ
|UCLA
UCLA to unleash improved defense vs. Arizona
If there are signs of life for UCLA in its third season under Chip Kelly, it's because of an attacking defense.
The Bruins (1-2, 1-2 Pac-12) aren't far away from a much shinier record, having lost by six points at Colorado in their opener and by a field goal last weekend at Oregon. UCLA gave up 38 points to the then-No. 11 Ducks but had 10 tackles for loss, including four sacks.
On Saturday in Pasadena, the Bruins will try to hound visiting Arizona (0-2, 0-2), which went scoreless for three quarters at Washington last Saturday before scoring four fourth-quarter touchdowns in a 44-27 loss.
Using a new 4-2-5 scheme, UCLA is tied for eighth nationally in tackles for loss at 8.5 per game. Against the Ducks, outside linebacker Mitchell Agude posted 2.5 tackles for loss, while lineman Osa Odighizuwa and linebacker Carl Jones each came up with 1.5 sacks.
"Part of our plan was to kind of let those guys and the Osas of the world pin their ears back and let them play and really capitalize on their athleticism," said coach Chip Kelly, whose team also held Oregon to 88 rushing yards.
"I was really proud of them. And to come up short the way we did, it's hard, but if they continue to play hard, we're going to have a shot."
UCLA was missing several players last week, including starting quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, due to COVID-19 positive tests and contact tracing. His status for this week's game at the Rose Bowl was unknown early in the week.
He was replaced last week by 5-foot-11 redshirt freshman Chase Griffin, who went 19 of 31 for 195 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, including a pick-six. He also lost a fumble.
UCLA -- which went 7-17 in Kelly's first two seasons -- has committed four turnovers in each of its losses. Question is: Will that be an issue this week? The Arizona defense is still looking for its first takeaway of the season.
Moreover, Arizona has merely one sack in two games.
The Wildcats beat UCLA 20-17 last season as part of a 4-1 start, but they have since lost a school-record nine consecutive games. Third-year coach Kevin Sumlin said Monday it's unfair to put the burden of all that losing on his current team.
"There's a lot of guys that played Saturday night that have lost (just) two games. It's a different football team," he said.
"The losing streak, for me, is different. I'm the common denominator in there. There's a hell of a lot of players who were playing Saturday night that had nothing to do with last year. I mean, a lot. You (can) just lump that on me, because in the end my name is on it."
Quarterback Grant Gunnell is 0-5 as a starter, including three games as an injury replacement last season, but the sophomore is considered one of the team's bright spots. He has completed 51 of 75 passes for 545 yards, six touchdowns and one interception this season.
He has been sacked nine times, another area that doesn't seem to bode well this week against an aggressive UCLA front. Sumlin suggested he might revamp his offensive line this week.
"It's not the best five individual players, it's the best five that play together, that communicate," he said. "(Former Purdue coach) Joe Tiller was a line coach and he used to say, 'You're not looking for five pennies, you're looking for a nickel.'"
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|17
|Rushing
|4
|12
|Passing
|3
|4
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-7
|3-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|152
|288
|Total Plays
|32
|46
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|69
|192
|Rush Attempts
|15
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|5.8
|Yards Passing
|83
|96
|Comp. - Att.
|10-17
|9-13
|Yards Per Pass
|4.9
|7.4
|Penalties - Yards
|4-34
|2-19
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-35.0
|1-47.0
|Return Yards
|1
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-1
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|83
|PASS YDS
|96
|
|
|69
|RUSH YDS
|192
|
|
|152
|TOTAL YDS
|288
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Plummer 15 QB
|W. Plummer
|9/16
|81
|0
|0
|
G. Gunnell 17 QB
|G. Gunnell
|1/1
|2
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Plummer 15 QB
|W. Plummer
|7
|49
|0
|26
|
G. Brightwell 0 RB
|G. Brightwell
|4
|12
|0
|6
|
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|4
|8
|1
|3
|
D. Miller 14 WR
|D. Miller
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Dixon 1 WR
|D. Dixon
|2
|2
|43
|0
|28
|
S. Berryhill III 86 WR
|S. Berryhill III
|3
|2
|18
|0
|10
|
J. Joiner 10 WR
|J. Joiner
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
B. Curry 2 WR
|B. Curry
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Cunningham 11 WR
|T. Cunningham
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
G. Brightwell 0 RB
|G. Brightwell
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
B. Casteel 5 WR
|B. Casteel
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
B. Wolma 81 TE
|B. Wolma
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Wright 18 WR
|M. Wright
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Turner 21 DB
|J. Turner
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Burns 2 DB
|L. Burns
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Short 24 DB
|R. Short
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pandy 8 LB
|A. Pandy
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mason 90 DL
|T. Mason
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Freeburg 47 LB
|R. Freeburg
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Johnson 45 DE
|I. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 38 LB
|D. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Young 37 DB
|J. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Barrs 92 DT
|K. Barrs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mourning 18 LB
|D. Mourning
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 49 LB
|J. Harris
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Blackwell 52 DL
|A. Blackwell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Henley 48 LB
|P. Henley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Havrisik 43 K
|L. Havrisik
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Loop 33 K
|T. Loop
|4
|35.0
|3
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Cunningham 11 WR
|T. Cunningham
|2
|23.5
|28
|0
|
J. Burton 34 RB
|J. Burton
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Joiner 10 WR
|J. Joiner
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Griffin 11 QB
|C. Griffin
|9/13
|96
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Felton 10 RB
|D. Felton
|20
|134
|1
|35
|
B. Brown 28 RB
|B. Brown
|10
|50
|0
|11
|
C. Griffin 11 QB
|C. Griffin
|3
|8
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Brown 28 RB
|B. Brown
|2
|2
|26
|1
|16
|
G. Dulcich 85 TE
|G. Dulcich
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
K. Philips 2 WR
|K. Philips
|4
|2
|19
|0
|10
|
D. Felton 10 RB
|D. Felton
|2
|2
|12
|0
|11
|
M. Sykes 12 WR
|M. Sykes
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Njoku 18 WR
|C. Njoku
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Priebe 83 TE
|D. Priebe
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Q. Knight 24 DB
|Q. Knight
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 40 LB
|C. Johnson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blaylock 4 DB
|S. Blaylock
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Eboh 22 DB
|O. Eboh
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Calvert 33 LB
|B. Calvert
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Osling III 7 DB
|M. Osling III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Agude 45 LB
|M. Agude
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Odighizuwa 92 DL
|O. Odighizuwa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Warnell 14 DB
|D. Warnell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 35 DB
|C. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bryant-Strother 9 LB
|C. Bryant-Strother
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Barr-Mira 2 K
|N. Barr-Mira
|2/2
|31
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Akers 95 K
|L. Akers
|1
|47.0
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - UCLA 12(0:14 - 2nd) 2-N.Barr-Mira 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - UCLA 12(0:18 - 2nd) 11-C.Griffin incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Philips.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 12 - UCLA 13(0:26 - 2nd) 11-C.Griffin complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton pushed ob at ARI 12 for 1 yard (45-I.Johnson).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 11(0:30 - 2nd) 10-D.Felton to ARI 13 for -2 yards (45-I.Johnson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - UCLA 17(1:00 - 2nd) 28-B.Brown to ARI 11 for 6 yards (94-D.Wilson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 22(1:16 - 2nd) 28-B.Brown to ARI 17 for 5 yards (94-D.Wilson45-I.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - UCLA 26(1:42 - 2nd) 28-B.Brown to ARI 22 for 4 yards (18-D.Mourning).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 35(2:15 - 2nd) 11-C.Griffin complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to ARI 26 for 9 yards (21-J.Turner).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - UCLA 40(2:26 - 2nd) 28-B.Brown to ARI 35 for 5 yards (21-J.Turner).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 47(2:55 - 2nd) 28-B.Brown to ARI 40 for 7 yards (2-L.Burns8-A.Pandy).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - UCLA 45(3:24 - 2nd) 10-D.Felton to ARI 47 for 8 yards (24-R.Short).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 42(3:58 - 2nd) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 45 for 3 yards (4-C.Roland-Wallace).
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 7(4:21 - 2nd) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 42 for 35 yards (49-J.Harris8-A.Pandy).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - ARIZ 41(4:28 - 2nd) 33-T.Loop punts 34 yards from UCLA 41 to UCLA 7 fair catch by 2-K.Philips.
|No Gain
|
3 & 17 - ARIZ 41(4:34 - 2nd) 15-W.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 86-S.Berryhill.
|No Gain
|
2 & 17 - ARIZ 41(4:37 - 2nd) 15-W.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Curry.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 20 - ARIZ 44(5:22 - 2nd) 15-W.Plummer complete to 6-M.Wiley. 6-M.Wiley to UCLA 41 for 3 yards (24-Q.Knight40-C.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 34(5:50 - 2nd) 15-W.Plummer sacked at UCLA 36 for -2 yards. Penalty on ARI 0-G.Brightwell Holding 10 yards enforced at UCLA 34. No Play. (40-C.Johnson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARIZ 40(6:09 - 2nd) 15-W.Plummer to UCLA 34 for 6 yards (40-C.Johnson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 48(6:20 - 2nd) 15-W.Plummer complete to 86-S.Berryhill. 86-S.Berryhill pushed ob at UCLA 40 for 8 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 37(6:35 - 2nd) 15-W.Plummer complete to 1-D.Dixon. 1-D.Dixon to UCLA 48 for 15 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARIZ 26(7:00 - 2nd) 15-W.Plummer scrambles pushed ob at ARI 37 for 11 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - ARIZ 26(7:30 - 2nd) 6-M.Wiley to ARI 26 for no gain (40-C.Johnson9-C.Bryant-Strother).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 20(7:55 - 2nd) 15-W.Plummer complete to 10-J.Joiner. 10-J.Joiner to ARI 26 for 6 yards (24-Q.Knight).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 10(8:17 - 2nd) 15-W.Plummer complete to 86-S.Berryhill. 86-S.Berryhill to ARI 20 for 10 yards (33-B.Calvert).
|Kickoff
|(8:23 - 2nd) 93-R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35. 11-T.Cunningham to ARI 19 for 19 yards (12-E.Gates27-P.Jolly). Penalty on ARI 38-D.Smith Personal Foul 9 yards enforced at ARI 19.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:23 - 2nd) 2-N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - UCLA 1(8:33 - 2nd) 10-D.Felton runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - UCLA 1(8:38 - 2nd) 11-C.Griffin incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Priebe.
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - UCLA 1(9:08 - 2nd) 10-D.Felton to ARI 1 for no gain (52-A.Blackwell18-D.Mourning).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 1 - UCLA 11(9:42 - 2nd) 10-D.Felton to ARI 1 for 10 yards (4-C.Roland-Wallace).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 20(10:14 - 2nd) 10-D.Felton to ARI 11 for 9 yards (24-R.Short).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 43(10:32 - 2nd) 11-C.Griffin complete to 85-G.Dulcich. 85-G.Dulcich to ARI 20 for 23 yards (24-R.Short).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
4 & 1 - ARIZ 44(10:36 - 2nd) 15-W.Plummer to ARI 43 for -1 yard (35-C.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARIZ 42(11:01 - 2nd) 15-W.Plummer complete to 5-B.Casteel. 5-B.Casteel to ARI 44 for 2 yards (33-B.Calvert).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARIZ 41(11:33 - 2nd) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 42 for 1 yard (24-Q.Knight).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 35(11:58 - 2nd) 15-W.Plummer complete to 2-B.Curry. 2-B.Curry to ARI 41 for 6 yards (7-M.Osling).
|Kickoff
|(11:58 - 2nd) 93-R.Lopez kicks 58 yards from UCLA 35 out of bounds at the ARI 7.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:58 - 2nd) 2-N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 6 - UCLA 16(12:05 - 2nd) 11-C.Griffin complete to 28-B.Brown. 28-B.Brown runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 20(12:25 - 2nd) 28-B.Brown to ARI 16 for 4 yards (45-I.Johnson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 31(12:40 - 2nd) 28-B.Brown to ARI 20 for 11 yards (47-R.Freeburg).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - UCLA 33(13:00 - 2nd) 28-B.Brown to ARI 31 for 2 yards (92-K.Barrs48-P.Henley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - UCLA 33(13:30 - 2nd) 11-C.Griffin to ARI 33 for no gain (4-C.Roland-Wallace).
|+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 41(13:45 - 2nd) 10-D.Felton runs 41 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on UCLA 36-E.Fernea Holding 10 yards enforced at ARI 23.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - UCLA 47(14:06 - 2nd) 11-C.Griffin scrambles pushed ob at ARI 41 for 6 yards (37-J.Young).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 48(14:43 - 2nd) 10-D.Felton to ARI 47 for 5 yards (38-D.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 48(14:48 - 2nd) 11-C.Griffin incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Philips.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - ARIZ 13(14:57 - 2nd) 33-T.Loop punts 39 yards from ARI 13 out of bounds at the UCLA 48.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - ARIZ 13(15:00 - 2nd) 15-W.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 5-B.Casteel.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARIZ 10(0:40 - 1st) 15-W.Plummer complete to 11-T.Cunningham. 11-T.Cunningham to ARI 13 for 3 yards (7-M.Osling).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 9(1:03 - 1st) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 10 for 1 yard (33-B.Calvert).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - UCLA 45(1:12 - 1st) 99-L.Akers punts 47 yards from UCLA 45. 10-J.Joiner to ARI 9 for 1 yard (51-E.Matus).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 14 - UCLA 35(1:49 - 1st) 11-C.Griffin complete to 28-B.Brown. 28-B.Brown to UCLA 45 for 10 yards (8-A.Pandy2-L.Burns).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - UCLA 35(1:55 - 1st) 11-C.Griffin incomplete.
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - UCLA 44(2:10 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to ARI 40 for 16 yards (2-L.Burns). Penalty on UCLA 64-S.Marrazzo Holding 9 yards enforced at UCLA 44. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 39(2:26 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 44 for 5 yards (47-R.Freeburg).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 28(2:54 - 1st) 11-C.Griffin complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton to UCLA 39 for 11 yards (2-L.Burns).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - UCLA 19(3:11 - 1st) 10-D.Felton pushed ob at UCLA 28 for 9 yards (8-A.Pandy).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 10(3:39 - 1st) 11-C.Griffin complete to 12-M.Sykes. 12-M.Sykes to UCLA 19 for 9 yards (21-J.Turner).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - ARIZ 45(3:47 - 1st) 33-T.Loop punts 35 yards from UCLA 45 to UCLA 10 fair catch by 2-K.Philips.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - ARIZ 45(3:56 - 1st) 15-W.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Joiner.
|-5 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARIZ 40(4:30 - 1st) 15-W.Plummer to UCLA 45 for -5 yards (22-O.Eboh).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 44(4:58 - 1st) 0-G.Brightwell to UCLA 40 for 4 yards (24-Q.Knight).
|+28 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZ 28(5:18 - 1st) 15-W.Plummer complete to 1-D.Dixon. 1-D.Dixon to UCLA 44 for 28 yards (22-O.Eboh).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 28(5:26 - 1st) 15-W.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 81-B.Wolma.
|Kickoff
|(5:34 - 1st) 93-R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35. 11-T.Cunningham to ARI 28 for 28 yards (35-C.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - UCLA 13(5:37 - 1st) 2-N.Barr-Mira 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 8 - UCLA 15(6:01 - 1st) 11-C.Griffin scrambles pushed ob at ARI 13 for 2 yards (2-L.Burns).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - UCLA 16(6:35 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to ARI 15 for 1 yard (8-A.Pandy).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 17(7:07 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to ARI 16 for 1 yard (8-A.Pandy).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - UCLA 27(7:10 - 1st) 11-C.Griffin incomplete. Intended for 28-B.Brown. Penalty on ARI 21-J.Turner Holding 10 yards enforced at ARI 27. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 32(7:41 - 1st) 28-B.Brown to ARI 27 for 5 yards (21-J.Turner).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 2 - UCLA 46(8:15 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to ARI 32 for 14 yards (47-R.Freeburg).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - UCLA 47(8:54 - 1st) 28-B.Brown to ARI 46 for 1 yard (24-R.Short).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 46(9:26 - 1st) 11-C.Griffin complete to 18-C.Njoku. 18-C.Njoku to ARI 47 for 7 yards.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 35(9:47 - 1st) 10-D.Felton pushed ob at UCLA 46 for 11 yards (2-L.Burns).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(10:05 - 1st) 11-C.Griffin complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to UCLA 35 for 10 yards (21-J.Turner).
|Kickoff
|(10:05 - 1st) 43-L.Havrisik kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to UCLA End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:05 - 1st) 43-L.Havrisik extra point is good.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - ARIZ 3(10:08 - 1st) 6-M.Wiley runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARIZ 13(10:26 - 1st) 15-W.Plummer to UCLA 3 for 10 yards (24-Q.Knight).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARIZ 16(10:45 - 1st) 6-M.Wiley to UCLA 13 for 3 yards (92-O.Odighizuwa33-B.Calvert).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 22(11:29 - 1st) 0-G.Brightwell to UCLA 16 FUMBLES (45-M.Agude). 60-M.Irving to UCLA 16 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
4 & 1 - UCLA 25(11:34 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 22 for -3 yards (90-T.Mason49-J.Harris).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - UCLA 24(11:55 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 25 for 1 yard (90-T.Mason49-J.Harris).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - UCLA 20(12:16 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 24 for 4 yards (4-C.Roland-Wallace).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 16(12:46 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 20 for 4 yards (90-T.Mason4-C.Roland-Wallace).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - ARIZ 48(12:54 - 1st) 33-T.Loop punts 32 yards from UCLA 48 to UCLA 16 fair catch by 2-K.Philips.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - ARIZ 48(13:00 - 1st) 15-W.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Wiley.
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - ARIZ 43(13:12 - 1st) Penalty on ARI 74-P.Fears False start 5 yards enforced at UCLA 43. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARIZ 45(13:38 - 1st) 15-W.Plummer to UCLA 43 for 2 yards (22-O.Eboh).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 47(14:00 - 1st) 6-M.Wiley to UCLA 45 for 2 yards (40-C.Johnson).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARIZ 27(14:37 - 1st) 15-W.Plummer scrambles to UCLA 47 for 26 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(15:00 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 0-G.Brightwell. 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 27 for 2 yards (40-C.Johnson).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 93-R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to ARI End Zone. touchback.
-
LSU
5TXAM
0
13
3rd 9:24 ESPN
-
MEMP
NAVY
10
7
4th 4:42 CBSSN
-
KSTATE
BAYLOR
24
22
4th 10:51 ESP2
-
DUKE
GATECH
26
35
3rd 7:29
-
9UGA
SC
35
10
3rd 8:35 SECN
-
UTAH
WASH
21
10
3rd 7:21 ABC
-
ARIZ
UCLA
7
20
2nd 0:00 FOX
-
TCU
KANSAS
38
12
2nd 0:00 FS1
-
NMEX
UTAHST
27
41
Final FS1
-
UMASS
LIB
0
45
Final ESP3
-
13IOWAST
17TEXAS
23
20
Final ABC
-
NEB
24IOWA
20
26
Final FOX
-
UCF
SFLA
58
46
Final ESPN
-
2ND
19UNC
31
17
Final ABC
-
CMICH
EMICH
31
23
Final CBSSN
-
WYO
UNLV
45
14
Final FS1
-
STNFRD
CAL
24
23
Final FOX
-
15OREG
OREGST
38
41
Final ESPN
-
TXTECH
23OKLAST
44
50
Final FOX
-
PSU
MICH
27
17
Final ABC
-
SMU
ECU
38
52
Final ESP+
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
0
41
Final SECN
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
27
24
Final ESP3
-
KENTST
BUFF
41
70
Final CBSSN
-
UK
6FLA
10
34
Final ESPN
-
GAS
GAST
24
30
Final ESP3
-
BGREEN
OHIO
10
52
Final ESPU
-
NILL
WMICH
27
30
Final ESP+
-
MD
12IND
11
27
Final ESP2
-
NCST
CUSE
36
29
Final ACCN
-
MIAOH
AKRON
38
7
Final ESP3
-
SALA
ARKST
38
31
Final ESP3
-
20CSTCAR
TXSTSM
49
14
Final ESP+
-
LALAF
LAMON
70
20
Final ESP3
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
17
49
Final
-
PITT
3CLEM
17
52
Final ABC
-
8NWEST
MICHST
20
29
Final ESPN
-
TROY
APLST
10
47
Final ESP2
-
22AUBURN
1BAMA
13
42
Final CBS
-
RUT
PURDUE
37
30
Final FS1
-
LVILLE
BC
27
34
Final ACCN
-
MISSST
MISS
24
31
Final SECN
-
SDGST
COLO
10
20
Final PACN
-
NEVADA
HAWAII
0
062.5 O/U
+7
Sat 11:00pm
-
25TULSA
HOU
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
LATECH
FIU
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
FAU
MTSU
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
UVA
FSU
0
0
PPD ACCN
-
COLOST
AF
0
0
CBSSN
-
USM
UAB
0
0
CBSSN
-
SDGST
FRESNO
0
0
FS1
-
WASH
WASHST
0
0
ESPN
-
4OHIOST
ILL
0
0
FS1
-
UTEP
RICE
0
0
ESP3
-
MINN
16WISC
0
0
BTN
-
7CINCY
TEMPLE
0
0
ESPU
-
SJST
BOISE
0
0
FOX
-
UTAH
ARIZST
0
0